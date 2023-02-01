Neutrophil CEACAM1 determines susceptibility to NETosis by regulating the S1PR2/S1PR3 axis in liver transplantation

Recipient-derived neutrophils are the primary source of CC1-L isoforms in mouse OLT. We used our established mouse OLT model, in which donor livers, stored in a cold UW solution (4°C/18 hours), were transplanted into syngeneic recipients (WT→WT, CC1-KO→WT, WT→CC1-KO). Liver grafts were collected at 6 hours after reperfusion, the peak of the hepatocellular damage in this model (4), and screened for CC1 expression by Western blot (WB) (Figure 1A). In contrast with naive (WT) livers, which exclusively expressed the CC1-S isoform, in livers transplanted into WT mouse recipients (WT→WT and CC1-KO→WT), the CC1-L isoform was selectively detected. Indeed, livers implanted into CC1-deficient hosts (WT→CC1-KO) failed to express CC1-L despite proficient CC1-S levels, indicating that the CC1-L isoform in IR-stressed OLT derived from recipient-originating circulating cells.

Figure 1 Recipient-derived CC1-L–expressing neutrophils infiltrate mouse OLT. (A) Mouse donor livers, stored in UW solution (4°C/18 hours), were transplanted into groups of WT and CC1-KO recipients, and OLT samples were collected at 6 hours after reperfusion. WB of CC1-S and CC1-L in naive and posttransplant livers (WT→WT, CC1-KO→WT, WT→CC1-KO). (B) WB of CC1-S and CC1-L in cultured murine cells (LSECs, BMDMs, hepatocytes, and neutrophils). (C) Representative (n = 3) IF images of CC1 (green), Ly6G (purple), and DAPI (blue) in OLT (WT→WT, CC1-KO→WT, WT→CC1-KO). Original magnification, ×200. (D) Representative (n = 3) IF images of CC1 (green), CD68 (red), and DAPI (blue) in OLT (WT→WT). Original magnification, ×200 (top rows); ×1200 (bottom 3 rows).

We then analyzed the expression of CC1 isoforms in murine cell cultures (Figure 1B). Liver sinusoidal endothelial cells (LSECs) and hepatocytes expressed predominantly CC1-S, while bone marrow–derived macrophages (BMDMs) and neutrophils (Ly6G+) expressed abundant CC1-L isoforms. Immunoblots of CC1 isoforms/loading controls in cultured cells are shown (Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI162940DS1).

To identify the cellular origin of CC1-L in OLT, we employed immunofluorescence (IF) staining (Figure 1C). Unlike OLT-infiltrating Ly6G+ neutrophils exhibiting robust cytoplasmic CC1 in WT hosts (WT→WT and CC1-KO→WT), there was no Ly6G+CC1 expression in livers transplanted into CC1-null mice (WT→CC1-KO). As intragraft CD68+ cells expressed relatively low CC1 levels (Figure 1D), we concluded that CC1-L isoform is confined primarily to recipient-derived OLT-infiltrating neutrophils.

Recipient CC1 ablation exacerbates hepatic IRI in mouse OLT. We next aimed to determine the impact of CC1 signaling on the hepatocellular damage in cold-stored (4°C/18 hours) livers transplanted into WT and CC1-KO recipients. At 6 hours after OLT, WT livers implanted into CC1-KO mice showed increased sinusoidal congestion, edema vacuolization, and hepatocellular necrosis (Figure 2A), enhanced serum aminotransferase (sAST) and alanine aminotransferase (sALT) release (Figure 2B), higher Suzuki’s histological score of IR damage (Figure 2C), increased frequency of TUNEL+ and Ly6G+ cells (Figure 2, D and E), and enhanced hepatic mRNA levels coding for TNFA, IL1B, IL6, CXCL1, CXCL2, and CXCL10 (Figure 2G) compared with those in CC1-proficient counterparts (WT→WT). These results suggest that recipient-derived CC1 may be beneficial in mitigating innate immune response and alleviating the hepatocellular damage in IR-stressed OLT. The experimental data for the mouse OLT study are shown (Supplemental Table 1).

Figure 2 Recipient CC1-null mutation exacerbates hepatocellular damage and inflammatory response in IR-stressed mouse OLT. WT donor livers, stored in UW solution (4°C/18 hours), were transplanted into WT or CC1-KO recipients, and OLT samples were collected at 6 hours after reperfusion. (A) Representative H&E staining of sham-treated livers and OLT (WT→WT, WT→CC1-KO). Original magnification, ×100. (B) sAST and sALT levels (IU/L). (C) Suzuki’s histological grading of liver IRI. (D) Representative TUNEL and IF images of OLT-infiltrating Ly6G+ cells/field. Original magnification, ×200. (E and F) Quantification of TUNEL+ cells and Ly6G+ cells. (G) qRT-PCR–assisted detection of mRNA coding for TNFA, IL1B, IL6, CXCL1, CXCL2, and CXCL10. Data were normalized to HPRT gene expression. n = 6–7/group (A–C and G); n = 4–5/group (D–F). Data are represented as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01, 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s HSD test.

CC1-deficient OLT recipients are susceptible to NET formation in vivo. Since NETs contribute to the pathogenesis of IRI (15–17) and NET-affiliated proteins, while CC1 significantly decreases cell adhesion, migration, and metastasis in colon cancer (11), we hypothesized that CC1 signaling might regulate NETosis in IR-stressed mouse OLT. Indeed, WB-assisted expression of NET-related markers, citrullinated histone H3 (H3Cit), myeloperoxidase (MPO), and protein arginine deiminase 4 (PAD4) were significantly enhanced in livers transplanted into CC1-KO compared with WT recipients (Figure 3A). In agreement with the latter, WT liver grafts in CC1-deficient mice (WT→CC1-KO) showed an increased frequency of Ly6G+H3Cit+ cells (Figure 3B), accompanied by enhanced H3Cit sera levels, compared with the WT→WT group (Figure 3C). Enhanced Ly6G+H3Cit levels in the lungs of CC1-deficient OLT recipients (Figure 3D) imply that disruption of neutrophil CC1 signaling triggered systemic NET release in distal organs in response to hepatic IR stress. Separate IF images are shown in Figure 3, C and D (Supplemental Figure 2).

Figure 3 NETs in CC1-deficient OLT. (A) WB of H3Cit, MPO, and PAD4 in sham-treated and WT livers transplanted into WT versus CC1-KO recipients. Vinculin antibody (VCL) was used as an internal control. Data are represented as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05; ***P < 0.001, 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s HSD test. n = 3 (sham); n = 5/group (OLT). (B) Representative (n = 3) IF images of H3Cit (red), CC1 (purple), Ly6G (green), and DAPI (blue) in OLT (WT→WT or CC1-KO→WT) are shown. Original magnification, ×400. (C) WB of serum H3Cit expression and Ponceau-S staining of the PVDF membrane. The relative intensity of H3Cit expression in CC1-KO recipients was evaluated by comparing the averages of H3Cit expression in WT recipients’ serum. Data are represented as mean ± SEM. **P < 0.01, Student’s t test. n = 5 each (OLT). (D) Representative (n = 3) IF images of H3Cit (red), CC1 (purple), Ly6G (green), and DAPI (blue) in the lungs of OLT recipients (WT→WT and WT→CC1-KO). Original magnification, ×200 (top rows); ×1200 (bottom rows).

CC1-null neutrophils are susceptible to NET formation in vitro. CC1 signaling was reported to regulate hepatic metabolism, while CC1-KO mice developed NASH in response to a high-fat diet (HFD) (14). Others have shown that human and mouse neutrophils undergo NETosis via the S1P/S1P receptor 2 (S1PR2) pathway (12). Since S1P serves as a bioactive lipid in NASH pathogenesis (18), we reasoned that CC1-null neutrophils might be susceptible to S1P stimulation. Indeed, after the disruption of CC1 signaling, neutrophils from CC1-KO mice became highly sensitive to NET formation, as evidenced by enhanced H3Cit expression in cell lysates and culture media (Figure 4, A and B). In addition, CC1 deficiency enhanced DNA extrusion in response to S1P compared with CC1-proficient (WT) neutrophils (Figure 4C).

Figure 4 CC1 regulates NETosis via the S1PR2/S1PR3 signaling axis. (A) WB of CC1, H3Cit (lysate), and VCL in WT or CC1-KO neutrophil cultures after S1P stimulation (100 nM or 1 μM, 4 hours). VCL was used as an internal control. (B) WB of H3Cit in the culture media of WT or CC1-KO neutrophils stimulated with S1P (1 μM, 4 hours). (C) Representative (n = 3) IF images of CC1, MPO, and DAPI in WT versus CC1-null neutrophils stimulated with S1P (1 μM, 4 hours) and quantitated for NET+ cells. Arrowheads indicate nucleus extrusion. Data are represented as mean ± SEM. Original magnification, ×200. *P < 0.05, Student’s t test, n = 3/group. (D) WB-assisted detection and relative intensity ratio of CC1, S1PR2, and S1PR3 expression in LPS-treated WT and CC1-KO neutrophils (500 ng/ml, 3 hours). VCL was used as an internal control for protein analysis. Data are represented as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001, 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s HSD test. n = 3/group. (E) Representative (n = 3) IF images of MPO (green), H3Cit (red), and Hoechst 33342 (blue) in WT versus CC1-null neutrophils stimulated with S1P (1 μM, 4 hours) in the presence of JTE-013 (10 μM, 0.5 hours) or TY52156 (10 μM, 0.5 hours) and quantification of NET+ cells. Original magnification, ×200. Data are represented as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001, 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s HSD test. n = 3/group.

CC1 regulates the S1PR2/S1PR3 axis and determines the sensitivity to NET formation. To study how CC1 deficiency enhanced susceptibility to NETosis, we screened the frequency of S1P receptors in CC1-proficient (WT) and CC1-null (KO) neutrophil cultures. As shown in Figure 4D, S1PR2 expression was significantly upregulated, while S1PR3 was suppressed in CC1-KO compared with WT cells. Notably, S1PR2 levels increased in WT and CC1-KO neutrophils after TLR4 engagement with LPS, while S1PR3 expression further decreased after LPS stimulation, accompanied by CC1 downregulation. These results indicate that CC1 negatively regulates S1PR2 while positively regulating S1PR3 signaling. Indeed, unlike enhanced S1PR2 levels in OLT-infiltrating CC1-null neutrophils, intrahepatic S1PR3 was relatively unchanged (Supplemental Figure 3, A and B) despite concomitantly enhanced neutrophil infiltrate (Figure 2F).

To determine how the S1PR2/S1PR3 axis may affect NET formation, neutrophils from WT and CC1-KO mice pretreated with S1PR2 or S1PR3 antagonist (JTE-013 and TY52156, respectively) were stimulated with S1P. As shown in Figure 4E, S1PR2 ligation attenuated, while S1PR3 ligation exacerbated, NET deployment in WT and CC1-KO neutrophil cultures. These results indicate that S1PR2 signaling accelerates NETs, while S1PR3 signaling acts as a counterbalance. Thus, by accelerating (via S1PR2) versus curtailing (via S1PR3) NET formation in response to S1P stimulation, CC1 deficiency dysregulated S1PR2/S1PR3 signaling to facilitate NETosis in neutrophil cultures. Figure 4, C and E, shows separate IF images (Supplemental Figure 4)

IR stress creates an S1P-enriched OLT environment. Having demonstrated the susceptibility of CC1-null neutrophils to NET formation in vitro, we then analyzed the expression of S1P, a ligand of S1PRs, in our mouse OLT model. Using immunohistochemistry studies of liver tissue, we identified hepatocytes as a principal source of S1P in IR-stressed OLT (Figure 5A). In addition, we showed that serum S1P levels were significantly elevated in CC1-KO recipients compared with sham-treated controls. However, there was no difference between sham-treated versus WT and WT versus CC1-KO hosts (Figure 5B). WB of sphingosine kinase 1 (Sphk1), an enzyme that catalyzes the phosphorylation of sphingosine to generate S1P, was enhanced selectively in WT livers transplanted into CC1-KO hosts (Figure 5C). To confirm our in vivo findings, stressed WT hepatocyte cultures subjected to 1% hypoxia, followed by reoxygenation, showed upregulated expression of S1P in parallel with increased Sphk1/2 mRNA levels (Figure 5, D and E). We conclude that IR stress enriches hepatocytes in S1P, which is then released into the host circulation.

Figure 5 IR stress promotes an S1P-enriched OLT environment. (A) Representative (n = 2) immunohistochemistry staining for S1P in sham livers and OLT. Original magnification, ×200 (top row); ×400 (bottom row). (B) Serum S1P levels determined by ELISA. (C) WB of Sphk1 in sham-treated and OLT livers (WT→WT versus WT→CC1-KO). VCL was used as an internal control. (D) Representative (n = 3) IF images of F-actin (green), Hoechst 33342 (blue), and S1P (red) in reoxygenated hepatocyte cultures. Original magnification, ×400 (left row); ×1000 (right 3 rows). (E) Time-dependent mRNA expression pattern coding for Sphk1 and Sphk2 in cultured murine hepatocytes subjected to hypoxia reoxygenation. Data are normalized to 18S gene expression. For B, C, D, and E, data are represented as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01, 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s HSD test. n = 3–5/group (B and C); n = 3/group (D and F).

Neutrophil CC1 signaling regulates autophagy-driven NETosis via the S1PR2/S1PR3 axis. Since autophagy degradation has been reported in the pathogenesis of NETosis (19), we asked whether S1P/CC1 signaling can affect the autophagy pathway. Indeed, autophagy-related proteins, Vps34, Beclin1, p62, and LC3B, all showed a time-dependent increased trend in WT and CC1-deficient neutrophil cultures under S1P stimulation, in parallel with enhanced H3Cit in cell lysates and culture media (Supplemental Figure 5).

We then sought to investigate how the S1PR2/S1PR3 axis may regulate neutrophil autophagy and NET formation in our neutrophil in vitro model. First, WT and CC1-null neutrophils were stimulated with S1P with or without the S1PR2 antagonist (Figure 6A). Indeed, LC3B-2 lipidation and H3Cit expression were significantly suppressed by adjunctive S1PR2 ligation, concomitant with decreased p62 (Figure 6B). Representative IF stains shown in Figure 6C identified strong downregulation of LC3B after disrupting S1PR2 signaling in WT and CC1-deficient neutrophil cultures. Next, we analyzed the impact of S1PR3 signaling on autophagy and NET deployment (Figure 7A). Figure 7B shows enhanced LC3B lipidation in WT and CC1-KO neutrophils with simultaneous accumulation of p62 after S1PR3 ligation. The release of H3Cit and HMGB1 into culture media significantly increased in WT and CC1-KO neutrophils under S1PR3 ligation compared with S1P stimulation alone. In addition, inhibition of S1RP3 signaling further exacerbated H3Cit expression in CC1-deficient rather than WT cells. The basal p62 levels in CC1-KO neutrophils were lower than in WT counterparts under normal steady-state conditions (Figure 6B and Figure 7B). After S1P plus TY52156 treatment, p62 levels became comparable in CC1-KO and CC1-proficient (WT) cultures, suggesting that neutrophil autophagy was more profoundly impaired after the disruption of CC1 signaling. Figure 7C confirms a massive accumulation of p62 after S1PR3 inhibition in WT and CC1-KO neutrophil cultures. Thus, we conclude that S1PR2 signaling counteracts while S1PR3 promotes autophagy induction in CC1-deficient neutrophil cultures.

Figure 6 S1PR2 signaling ligation suppresses LC3B lipidation. (A) Schematic of cell-culture study. (B) WB of CC1, p62, LC3B, and H3Cit (culture media) expression in WT versus CC1-KO neutrophils treated with S1P (1 μM, 2 hours) with or without adjunctive JTE-013 (10 μM, 0.5 hours). Data are represented as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001, 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s HSD test. n = 3/group. (C) Representative (n = 3/group) IF images of CC1 (green), LC3B (red), and DAPI (blue) in WT versus CC1-KO neutrophils stimulated with S1P (1 μM, 2 hours) with or without adjunctive JTE-013 (10 μM, 0.5 hours). Scale bars: 2 μm.

Figure 7 S1PR3 signaling disruption augments p62 and LC3B expression. (A) Schematic of cell-culture study. (B) WB of CC1, p62, LC3B, HMGB1, and H3Cit in WT versus CC1-KO neutrophils stimulated with S1P (1 μM, 2 hours) with or without adjunctive TY52156 (10 μM, 0.5 hours). VCL was used as an internal control. Data are represented as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001, 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s HSD test. n = 3/group. (C) Representative (n = 3/group) IF images of CC1 (green), p62 (red), and DAPI (blue) in WT versus CC1-KO neutrophil cultures stimulated with S1P (1 μM, 2 hours) with TY52156 (10 μM, 0.5 hours) pretreatment. Scale bars: 2 μm.

The late stage of autophagy/lysosomal quality promotes H3Cit generation. After uncovering the regulatory function of the S1PR2/S1PR3 axis in the autophagy pathway, we next sought to investigate the impact of autophagy on S1P-induced NET formation (Supplemental Figure 6). WT and CC1-null neutrophil cultures were pretreated with bafilomycin A1 (Baf A1), a selective vacuolar H+-ATPase inhibitor, which suppresses autophagosome-lysosome fusion, followed by S1P stimulation. As shown in Figure 8A, WT and CC1-KO neutrophils pretreated with Baf A1 exhibited enhanced NET formation compared with S1P stimulation alone, indicating that autophagy is essential for preventing S1P-induced NETosis. To determine whether S1PR2 ligation may attenuate NET deployment in the autophagy-deficient environment, neutrophils were pretreated with Baf A1 (autophagy inhibitor), followed by JTE-013 (S1PR2 antagonist) and S1P stimulation. As shown in Figure 8B, H3Cit expression was enhanced in adjunctively Baf A1–conditioned compared with S1P-only stimulated cells in concert with the increase of p62 and LC3B lipidation. We observed that Baf A1 treatment depleted lysosomal cysteine proteases, cathepsin B (CathB) and CathD, while adjunctive S1PR2 ligation more efficiently restored CathD in WT than CC1-KO neutrophils. Additionally, S1PR2 ligation in WT neutrophils suppressed H3Cit and p62 in the presence of Baf A1, concomitant with CathD restoration. As these effects were dampened in CC1-null neutrophil cultures, we conclude that CC1 signaling regulates S1P-stimulated lysosomal stability. When IF images were analyzed, we observed that S1PR2 ligation reinstated CathD and decreased p62 in WT cultures (Figure 8C). In contrast, although S1PR2 ligation failed to restore CathB in S1P-stimulated WT and CC1-KO neutrophils, CathB inhibition accelerated S1P-induced NET formation in WT and CC1-KO neutrophils (Figure 8D), suggesting that CathD and CathB are essential in S1P-triggered NETosis. Figure 8, A and C, shows separate IF images (Supplemental Figure 7).

Figure 8 Late autophagy stage is essential for H3Cit expression. (A) Representative IF images of SYTOX green (green) and Hoechst 33342 (blue) in WT or CC1-KO neutrophils conditioned with a vehicle, S1P, and S1P (1 μM, 4 hours) plus Baf A1 (100 nM, 0.5 hours) pretreatment, and quantification of SYTOX green–positive cells. Data are represented as mean ± SEM. **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001, 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s HSD test. n = 3/group. Original magnification, ×200. (B) WB of CC1, p62, CathD, CathB, LC3B, and H3Cit (cell lysates) in WT versus CC1-KO neutrophils stimulated with S1P (1 μM, 4 hours) with Baf A1 (100 nM, 0.5 hours) alone or Baf A1 plus JTE-013 (100 nM/10 μM, 0.5 hours). VCL was used as an internal control. Data are represented as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001, 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s HSD test. n = 4/group. (C) Representative (n = 3/group) IF images of CathD (green), p62 (red), CC1 (purple), and DAPI (blue) in S1P-stimulated (1 μM, 4 hours) WT or CC1-KO neutrophils with Baf A1 (100 nM, 0.5 hours) or Baf A1 plus JTE-013 (100 nM/10 μM, 0.5 hours) pretreatment. Scale bars: 2 μm. (D) WB of H3Cit in WT versus CC1-KO neutrophils stimulated with S1P (1 μM, 4 hours) with or without CA-074 pretreatment (10 μM, 0.5 hours). VCL was used as an internal control. Data are represented as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s HSD test. n = 3/group.

Next, to investigate the impact of the early autophagy phase on NETs, we pretreated CC1-deficient neutrophils with wortmannin, a nonspecific, covalent inhibitor of phosphoinositide 3 kinases, to prevent the initiation/elongation stage of autophagy, followed by S1P stimulation. Consistent with the Baf A1 treatment data, autophagy inhibition markedly exacerbated NETosis (Supplemental Figure 8). However, in contrast to the Baf A1 regimen, adjunctive S1PR2 ligation attenuated cit H3 levels and HMGB1 release in a wortmannin-conditioned CC1-deficient environment. Our findings are consistent with the idea that the late stage of autophagy and lysosomal function is essential for NET formation, as determined by distinctive S1PR2 and S1PR3 signaling in WT and CC1-KO neutrophil cultures.

Reconstitution of PMNDTR transgenic mice with CC1-null neutrophils exacerbates hepatic IRI. Even though CC1-KO mouse recipients were highly susceptible to NET formation in the IRI-OLT model, the CC1 signaling defect could affect multiple nonparenchymal cells, such as circulating neutrophils, T cells, macrophages, and dendritic cells. To specifically focus on neutrophil CC1 function, we generated a diphtheria toxin–inducible (DT-inducible) neutrophil depletion transgenic mouse model, as reported (20) and shown in Figure 9A. After DT treatment abolished the peripheral CD11b+Ly6G+ cell population (Figure 9B), adoptive transfer of CC1-null neutrophils recreated the CC1-deficient neutrophil population in PMNDTR mouse recipients (Figure 9C). Figure 9D depicts the schematic for neutrophil reconstitution (3 × 107 cells i.v.), followed by warm hepatic IR insult, in a DT-inducible PMNDTR test model. Consistent with WT mouse IRI-OLT data, reconstitution of PMNDTR mice with CC1-deficient neutrophils significantly increased hepatic IRI and NETosis compared with PMNDTR mice conditioned with CC1-proficient (WT) cells. This was evident by increased hepatic sinusoidal congestion, edema vacuolization, and necrosis by histology (Figure 9E), a higher serum transaminase release (Figure 9F), and significantly enhanced hepatic PAD4 and H3Cit expression patterns (Figure 9G).

Figure 9 Adoptive transfer of CC1-null neutrophils exacerbates liver IRI and enhances H3Cit expression in PMNDTR mice. (A) Experimental schematic of DT treatment, followed by adoptive transfer of CC1-null neutrophils into PMNDTR mice. (B) Gating peripheral blood analysis with CD11b+ and Ly6G+ cells by flow cytometry and the proportion of CD11b+Ly6G+ cells after vehicle versus DT administration. Data are represented as mean ± SEM. ***P < 0.001, Student’s t test. n = 2–3/group. (C) Analysis of CC1+ and CC1– neutrophil populations in PMNDTR mouse conditioned with CC1-null neutrophils. (D) Experimental schematic of PMNDTR treatment, followed by neutrophil reconstitution and warm hepatic IRI. (E) Representative H&E staining of IR-stressed livers. Original magnification, ×100. (F) sAST and sALT levels. Data are represented as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, Student’s t test. n = 5/group. (G) WB of H3Cit, PAD4, and MPO in post-IRI livers in PMNDTR mice. VCL was used as an internal control. Data are represented as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01, Student’s t test. n = 5/group.

As Ly6G expression in response to S1P stimulation remained unchanged in WT and CC1-KO neutrophil cultures (Supplemental Figure 9A), we thought hepatic Ly6G levels might reflect the number of liver-infiltrating neutrophils. Indeed, WB-assisted hepatic Ly6G expression and the frequency of Ly6G+ cells infiltrating post-IR livers were comparable (Supplemental Figure 9, B and C). These results suggest that CC1-null neutrophils readily undergo NETosis, while enhanced NET formation in PMNDTR mice repopulated with CC1-KO neutrophils was not due to increased hepatic neutrophil infiltration. In addition, NET-targeted CI-amidine pretreatment canceled differences in IR-triggered hepatocellular damage and hepatic/serum H3Cit levels, seen otherwise in PMNDTR mice repopulated with WT versus CC1-KO neutrophils (Supplemental Figure 10, A–D). Thus, liver IRI in PMNDTR mice repopulated with CC1-null neutrophils was mostly NET dependent. Of note, PMNDTR mice conditioned with CC1-deficient neutrophils showed a trend toward higher (albeit not significant) serum transaminase release because of putative proinflammatory phenotype. Indeed, in agreement with what was found by others (21), CC1-null neutrophils showed higher expression of TNFA and IL1B in response to LPS (Supplemental Figure 10E). These findings from the PMNDTR mouse system are consistent with the regulatory function of neutrophil CC1 signaling in IR-induced hepatocellular damage and NETosis.

CC1-L/CathG ratio negatively correlates with the hepatocellular function in human OLT. Having demonstrated the regulatory function of neutrophil CC1-L isoform in mice, we next aimed to validate its relevance in OLT patients. We retrospectively analyzed 55 human liver biopsies (Bx) collected at 2 hours after reperfusion. We screened them for CC1-L, with β-actin normalization (WB), and CathG, with GAPDH normalization (reverse-transcriptase PCR [RT-PCR]) (Figure 10, A and B). Hepatic CC1-L levels correlated negatively with CathG (r = –0.1491, P = 0.2774; Figure 10C), suggesting CC1-L–enriched neutrophils mitigate the proinflammatory phenotype. To test this hypothesis, we analyzed the “strength” of neutrophil CC1-L expression as a function of CathG expression levels (CC1-L/CathG) (Figure 10C). Case a shows higher CathG expression and a lower CC1-L level, while case d had lower CathG expression but a higher CC1-L level. Using this relationship ratio, we observed that the CC1-L/CathG ratio negatively correlated with early hepatocellular graft function, assessed by sAST (r = –0.2724, P = 0.0442) and sALT (r = –0.1932, P = 0.1576) at postoperative day 1 (POD1) (Figure 10D).

Figure 10 CC1-L level and CC1-L/CathG ratio are associated with hepatocellular function and innate/adaptive immune responses in OLT patients. (A) Human OLT Bx (n = 55), collected 2 hours after reperfusion, were analyzed for CC1-L by WB with β-actin normalization and for CathG by qRT-PCR with normalization to GAPDH. (B) Four representative WB of CC1-L expression are shown. Case a, low–CC1-L; cases b/c, intermediate CC1-L; case d, high–CC1-L. (C) Relationship between CC1-L and CathG. (D) Relationship between CC1L/CathG and sAST/sALT at POD1. r, Spearman’s correlation coefficient. (E) Human OLT Bx samples (2 hours after reperfusion) were classified into low (n = 28) and high (n = 27) CC1-L/CathG groups. (F) sAST and sALT levels at POD1–7. *P < 0.05, Mann-Whitney U test. Data are represented as mean ± SEM. (G) Incidence of EAD. Fisher’s exact test. (H) qRT-PCR–assisted detection of mRNA coding for CD4, CD8, CD28, IL17, CD68, CD80, CD86, TLR4, and CXCL-10. Data normalized to GAPDH gene expression are shown in dot plots, and bars indicate mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01, Mann-Whitney U test.

CC1-L/CathG ratio determines the hepatocellular function and regulates innate/adaptive immune phenotype in human OLT recipients. Since disruption of neutrophil CC1 signaling was critical for the murine IRI-OLT phenotype, we next aimed to evaluate the correlation between CC1-L/CathG and OLT damage in humans. Based on WB-assisted CC1-L and CathG expression patterns, posttransplant Bx samples collected from 55 OLT patients were divided into low–CC1-L/CathG (n = 28) and high–CC1-L/CathG (n = 27) groups according to the median split (Figure 10E). Patients’ demographic and clinical data are shown in Supplemental Tables 2 and 3. There was no correlation between CC1-L levels and the recipient/surgical parameters, including age, sex, race, BMI, disease etiology, ABO compatibility, pretransplant blood tests, preoperative hospital stay, cold/warm ischemia time, or blood transfusions. The model for end-stage liver disease (MELD) score, a measure of how severe a patient’s liver disease is, and prothrombin time/international normalized ratio (PT/INR) were elevated in the high–CC1-L/CathG group (P = 0.006 and 0.013, respectively) (Supplemental Table 2). Except for donor age, which was higher in the high–CC1-L/CathG group (P = 0.015), there was no correlation between CC1-L grouping and other donor data (Supplemental Table 3), including sex, race, BMI, preprocurement blood tests, and donation status (after circulatory or brain death).

The low–CC1-L/CathG group had significantly higher sAST at POD1–2 (Figure 10F) and trended toward higher sALT levels, reflecting a deteriorated OLT function. Despite the difference failing to reach statistical significance, low–CC1-L/CathG cases showed an increased frequency of early allograft dysfunction (EAD) compared with the high–CC1-L/CathG group (Figure 10G, 28.6% versus 11.1%).

We then analyzed innate and adaptive gene programs in human liver Bx obtained at 2 hours after OLT. Consistently, low–CC1-L/CathG grafts exhibited increased mRNA level coding for T cell activation markers CD4 (P = 0.0246), CD8 (P = 0.0628), CD28 (P = 0.0216), and IL-17 (P = 0.0216) as well as macrophage activation markers CD68 (P = 0.0814), CD80 (P = 0.0188), CD86 (P = 0.0072), TLR4 (P = 0.0039), and CXCL10 (P = 0.0257) (Figure 10H). Hence, the low–CC1-L/CathG intragraft ratio was accompanied by accelerated postreperfusion innate/adaptive immune activation and enhanced hepatocellular damage in the early post-OLT phase.

To assess the contribution of CC1 signaling in human liver IRI, we next analyzed CC1-L levels in pretransplant liver Bx by WB. The post-/pretransplant ratios were calculated to determine the CC1-L profile (ΔCC1-L). The peritransplant CC1-L/CathG (ΔCC1-L/CG) ratio and clinical parameters were examined, and results are shown in Figure 10. Indeed, the ΔCC1-L/CG ratio was negatively correlated with posttransplant transaminase release at POD1 and H3Cit levels at 2 hours after reperfusion. When ΔCC1-L/CG groups were assessed by the median split, the low–ΔCC1-L/CG patient cohort showed enhanced hepatocellular damage, increased EAD incidence, and augmented proinflammatory gene profiles (Supplemental Figure 11). These findings align with our hypothesis that CC1-L contributed to NET formation and clinical outcomes in liver transplant patients.

Plasma H3Cit levels determine the hepatocellular function in human OLT. Figure 11A shows representative WB-assisted detection of H3Cit in human blood collected at 2 hours after OLT (case 1, high H3Cit/sALT; case 2, low H3Cit/sALT; and case 3, intermediate H3Cit/sALT). These correlated negatively with the CC1-L/CathG ratio (r = –0.2075, P = 0.2050; Figure 11B) while showing a highly significant positive correlation with sAST (r = 0.5107, P = 0.0009; Figure 11C) and sALT (r = 0.6360, P < 0.0001; Figure 11D) at POD1. We then divided plasma samples from 39 OLT patients into low-H3Cit (n = 19) and high-H3Cit (n = 20) groups by the median split (Figure 11E). Indeed, high-H3Cit individuals had significantly higher levels of sAST at POD1 (Figure 11F) and sALT at POD1–4 (Figure 11G) and an inferior trend for graft survival (Figure 11H). These results highlight the protective function of neutrophil CC1-L against liver damage and NETosis in OLT patients.

Figure 11 Post-OLT H3Cit plasma levels determine the hepatocellular function in OLT patients. (A) WB of H3Cit in human plasma samples collected 2 hours after OLT and sALT levels at POD1. Case 1, high H3Cit; case 2, low H3Cit; case 3, intermediate H3Cit. (B) Relationship between plasma H3Cit and CC1L/CathG ratio. (C and D) Relationship between plasma H3Cit and sAST/sALT at POD1. r, Spearman’s correlation coefficient. (E) Human plasma samples (2 hours after OLT) were classified into low (n = 19) and high (n = 20) H3Cit groups. (F and G) sAST and sALT levels at POD1–7. Data are represented as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001, Mann-Whitney U test. (H) Cumulative probability of overall graft survival. Solid line indicates high H3Cit, while dotted line depicts low H3Cit in OLT patients. Kaplan-Meier method, log-rank test.

Next, we investigated the relationship between circulating H3Cit levels and peripheral blood profiles in OLT patients. Since our center does not routinely measure neutrophil frequencies, we had access to peripheral blood neutrophil data from 27 patients (of 39 individuals with known WBC counts). First, we did not find any correlation between H3Cit levels and WBC or platelet counts at pretransplant, POD0 (day of transplantation), and POD1 time points (Supplemental Figure 12, A and B). Plasma H3Cit levels negatively correlated with ΔCC1-L (Supplemental Figure 12C) while positively correlating with MPO and neutrophil elastase (NE) concentrations (Supplemental Figure 12, D and E). When divided by the median split, according to the H3Cit expression levels, the “high” H3Cit group showed enhanced hepatic mRNA levels coding for IL-17A (P = 0.0821), CXCL10 (P < 0.05), and CathG (P = 0.064) (Supplemental Figure 11F). When our patient cohort was analyzed for neutrophil profile, plasma H3Cit levels correlated negatively, albeit not significantly, with ΔCC1-L/CathG ratios, but positively with MPO/NE levels and transaminase release at POD1 (Supplemental Figure 13). In contrast, total WBC/neutrophil counts and neutrophil and platelet counts failed to correlate with plasma H3Cit levels. Despite small patient cohort and several factors potentially affecting peripheral blood lymphocyte (PBL) counts (e.g., blood loss, blood transfusion, etc.), these results suggest that elevated plasma H3Cit levels due to decreased neutrophil CC1-L expression in the stressed liver rather than increased neutrophil frequency per se contributed to enhanced NET formation in liver transplant patients.