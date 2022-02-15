Androgen receptor signaling promotes Treg suppressive function during allergic airway inflammation

AR signaling increased Treg/Th2 ratio in the lung and decreased allergic airway inflammation. Our previous studies showed that AR signaling attenuated Alternaria alternata extract–induced (Alt Ext–induced) ILC2 cytokine production as well as house dust mite–induced (HDM-induced) Th2 and IL-17A–mediated adaptive immune responses (40, 41). In this study, we focused on a new pathway of suppression in allergic airway inflammation and determined whether AR signaling increased Treg suppressive function to downregulate Alt Ext–induced allergic airway inflammation. We crossed C57BL/6 (B6) Foxp3EGFP male mice with ArTfm heterozygous female mice to generate ArTfm Foxp3EGFP male mice. ArTfm male mice have a mutation in the AR, preventing the AR from responding to androgens. To induce allergic airway inflammation, B6-Foxp3EGFP female, B6-Foxp3EGFP male, and ArTfm Foxp3EGFP male mice were intranasally challenged with Alt Ext or vehicle control (PBS) once every 3 days for 4 total challenges (Figure 1A). Similar to our previous findings with HDM (40), Alt Ext–challenged B6-Foxp3EGFP male mice had decreased eosinophils and neutrophils in BAL fluid as well as decreased IL-13 production in whole-lung homogenates compared with B6-Foxp3EGFP female and ArTfm Foxp3EGFP male mice (Figure 1, B–D, and ref. 40). Next, we quantitated the numbers of Tregs (Foxp3eGFP+CD4+CD3+ cells) and Th2 cells (Gata3+CD4+CD3+ cells) in the lung. Alt Ext–challenged B6-Foxp3EGFP male mice had similar numbers of Tregs but decreased numbers of Th2 cells compared with Alt Ext–challenged B6-Foxp3EGFP female and ArTfm Foxp3EGFP male mice (Figure 1, E and F, and Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI153397DS1). Therefore, we determined the ratio of Tregs to Th2 cells in the lung. Alt Ext–challenged B6-Foxp3EGFP male mice had increased Treg/Th2 ratio compared with B6-Foxp3EGFP female and ArTfm Foxp3EGFP male mice (Figure 1G), showing that AR signaling increased the proportion of Tregs relative to Th2 cells in response to allergen challenge. We confirmed these findings using a model in which androgens were drastically reduced in WT male mice through castration (gonadectomy). In this model, hormonally intact, WT male mice had decreased airway inflammation and increased Treg/Th2 ratio compared with gonadectomized male mice that lacked androgens (Supplemental Figure 2). Combined, these data suggest that AR signaling increased Treg numbers relative to Th2 cells and attenuated allergen-induced type 2 inflammation.

Figure 1 AR signaling decreases allergic airway inflammation and increases Treg suppressive function. (A) Experimental design of Alt Ext intranasal challenge model in B6-Foxp3EGFP female, B6-Foxp3EGFP male, and ArTfm Foxp3EGFP male mice. (B and C) Eosinophil and neutrophil counts in BAL fluid. (D) IL-13 protein expression in whole-lung homogenates. (E) Representative dot plots from Alt Ext–challenged mice displaying lung Tregs (Foxp3+CD4+ T cells) with quantitation to the right. (F) Representative dot plots from Alt Ext–challenged mice displaying lung Th2 cells (Gata3+CD4+ T cells) with quantitation to the right. In both E and F, cells were pre-gated on viable CD3+CD4+ T cells. FMO, fluorescence minus one. (G) Ratio of Tregs to Th2 cells in lungs of Alt Ext–challenged mice. (B–G) Data are expressed as mean ± SEM; n = 2–10 from 2 experiments. *P < 0.05, ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc analysis. (H–J) Treg suppression assay using Tregs from B6-Foxp3EGFP female, B6-Foxp3EGFP male, or ArTfm Foxp3EGFP male mice and T effector cells from B6-Foxp3EGFP female mice. (H) Representative samples of T effector cell (Teff) proliferation at 1:2 Treg/T effector ratio. (I and J) Representative experiment and percentage suppression of Tregs at various ratios. (H–J) Data are expressed as mean ± SEM; n = 6–8 from 3 experiments. *P < 0.05, ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc analysis.

AR signaling increased Treg suppressive function. Treg suppressive function can be determined by the ability of a Treg to prevent proliferation of a CD4+ effector cell. We hypothesized that AR signaling increases Treg suppressive function. To test this hypothesis, we sorted splenic CD4+ Tregs from B6-Foxp3EGFP male, B6-Foxp3EGFP female, and ArTfm Foxp3EGFP male mice and cocultured these Tregs at various ratios with CellTrace Violet–labeled CD4+ T effectors and irradiated splenocytes from B6-Foxp3EGFP female mice (46). Tregs from B6-Foxp3EGFP male mice suppressed proliferation of CD4+ T effector cells to a greater degree than Tregs from B6-Foxp3EGFP female and ArTfm Foxp3EGFP male mice (Figure 1, H–J). These data suggest that AR signaling promotes Treg suppressive function.

We next evaluated whether induced Tregs (iTregs) from male mice had increased suppressive function in vivo compared with iTregs from female mice. To conduct this experiment, we crossed DO11.10 BALB/c mice that have an OVA-specific CD4+ T cell receptor with BALB/c Foxp3EGFP mice to generate DO11.10 Foxp3EGFP mice. As observed in B6 mice, Tregs from male DO11.10 BALB/c mice were more suppressive than Tregs from female DO11.10 BALB/c mice in vitro (Supplemental Figure 3), providing feasibility for using these Tregs for adoptive transfer experiments to evaluate suppressive function in vivo. On days 0 and 7, BALB/c female mice were sensitized with an intraperitoneal injection of OVA/aluminum hydroxide (Figure 2A). On day 20, iTregs from female and male DO11.10 Foxp3EGFP mice were adoptively transferred into recipient BALB/c female mice. Recipient BALB/c female mice were then challenged with nebulized OVA (days 21–23), and lungs and BAL fluid were harvested 24 hours later (day 24). Similar numbers of iTregs from DO11.10 Foxp3EGFP male and female mice migrated to lung (Figure 2, B and C). However, recipient mice that had received iTregs from DO11.10 Foxp3EGFP male mice had decreased IL-13+ Th2 cells and BAL eosinophils compared with recipient mice that had received no iTregs or recipient mice that had received iTregs from DO11.10 Foxp3EGFP female mice (Figure 2, B, D, and E). These data show that male Tregs suppressed OVA-induced allergic airway inflammation to a greater degree than female Tregs in vivo.

Figure 2 AR signaling increases the suppressive function of Tregs during ongoing allergic airway inflammation. (A) Experimental model for OVA-induced allergic airway inflammation with adoptive transfer of OVA-specific iTregs from DO11.10 Foxp3EGFP male or female mice and T effectors from DO11.10 female mice. (B) Representative dot plots showing OVA-specific iTregs and IL-13 production in lungs of recipient mice. Cells were pre-gated on viable, CD3+CD4+ cells. (C and D) Quantification of OVA-specific iTregs and IL-13+CD4+ T cells in lungs of recipient mice. (E) Percentage of eosinophils in BAL fluid from recipient mice. (B–E) Data are expressed as mean ± SEM; n = 9–11 from 2 separate experiments. *P < 0.05, ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc analysis. (F–I) Arfl/0 and Arfl/0 Foxp3Cre+ male mice were intranasally challenged with Alt Ext, and BAL and lungs were harvested 1 day after the last challenge. (F and G) Whole-lung IL-13 and IL-5 levels. (H and I) BAL eosinophil and neutrophil cell counts. Data are expressed as mean ± SEM; n = 4–6. *P < 0.05, Student’s t test. (J–L) Arfl/0 and Arfl/0 Foxp3Cre+ male mice were intranasally challenged with Alt Ext or PBS, and lungs were harvested 2 days after the last Alt Ext or PBS challenge for airway physiology or histology. (J) Airway resistance to increasing concentrations of nebulized methacholine (Mch) was determined. (K and L) Airway inflammation. Whole lungs were stained with H&E, and airway inflammation was scored. Original magnification of images, ×10. (J–L) Data are expressed as mean ± SEM; n = 3–4. *P < 0.05, ANOVA with repeated analysis and Tukey’s post hoc test for J and ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc analysis for L.

Next, we determined whether AR signaling in Tregs was imperative for suppressive allergic airway inflammation. We crossed Arfloxed mice and Foxp3eYFP-Cre mice to generate mice with AR-deficient Tregs (Arfl/0 Foxp3Cre+ for males) or littermate male controls (Arfl/0 mice). PCR determined that AR expression was lost in Tregs of Foxp3Cre+ mice (Supplemental Figure 4); therefore we challenged Arfl/0 Foxp3Cre+ or Arfl/0 male mice with Alt Ext as shown in Figure 1A. BAL fluid and lungs were harvested 24 hours after Alt Ext challenge, and we determined that mice with AR-deficient Tregs (Arfl/0 Foxp3Cre+ mice) had significantly increased Alt Ext–induced IL-13 and IL-5 production in the lungs and infiltration of eosinophils and neutrophils in the BAL fluid compared with Arfl/0 male mice with normal AR signaling in Tregs (Figure 2, F–I). In separate experiments, Alt Ext–challenged Arfl/0 Foxp3Cre+ or Arfl/0 male mice were harvested on day 11 to determine AHR to methacholine and to examine inflammation by histopathology. Loss of AR signaling in Tregs in the Arfl/0 Foxp3Cre+ male mice increased AHR as measured by increased airway resistance in response to nebulized methacholine (Figure 2J). Further, Arfl/0 Foxp3Cre+ male mice had increased Alt Ext–induced airway inflammation as determined by H&E staining compared with Arfl/0 male mice (Figure 2, K and L), but no increases in mucus production determined by periodic acid–Schiff staining (data not shown). These data show that AR signaling in Tregs increases Treg suppressive function to decrease allergic airway inflammation and AHR.

AR signaling increased Treg stability. Results from the previous 2 experiments indicated a sex difference in Treg suppressive function and that AR plays a role in Treg suppressive function. The identity and suppressive function of Tregs are dependent on maintaining Foxp3 expression (23). Therefore, we next determined whether Tregs from male mice had increased Foxp3 stability compared with Tregs from female mice during allergic airway inflammation. To conduct this experiment, we used Foxp3 fate-mapping BALB/c mice that were crossed to Il13TdTomato mice to generate Foxp3EGFP-Cre Rosa26YFP/YFP Il13TdTomato mice that will be referred to as Foxp3GFP/YFP Il13TdTomato mice. These mice provide the ability to identify current Tregs (GFP+YFP+), CD4+ Th2 cells (GFP–YFP–TdTomato+), and CD4+ T cells that previously expressed Foxp3 but currently do not express Foxp3 (ex-Tregs, GFP–YFP+TdTomato+/–). Further, these mice provide the opportunity to determine Treg stability and the conversion into IL-13–producing T effector cells. Using the Alt Ext protocol, we determined that male mice had decreased infiltration of eosinophils and neutrophils in BAL fluid (Supplemental Figure 5, A and B) and decreased IL-13+ Th2 cells in the lungs (Figure 3, A and E), similar to our results in B6 mice. Consistent with our previous experiments, there were no differences in Treg numbers between males and females. However, male mice had a significant decrease in ex-Tregs and IL-13+ ex-Tregs after Alt Ext challenge and similar numbers of current Tregs compared with female mice (Figure 3, A–C, E, and F). Further, both the current Treg/ex-Treg ratio and the Treg/Th2 ratio were higher in males (Figure 3, D and G). These data suggested that Tregs from males were more stable, providing a mechanism for the sex difference in Treg suppressive function during allergic airway inflammation and the Treg/Th2 ratio.

Figure 3 Tregs from Alt Ext–challenged male mice are more stable than Tregs from female mice. Foxp3GFP/YFPIl13TdTomato female and male mice underwent Alt Ext protocol. (A) Representative dot plots of lung CD4+ T cells in Alt Ext–challenged mice showing current Tregs, ex-Tregs, Th2 cells, and IL-13+ ex-Tregs. (B and C) Numbers of current Tregs and ex-Tregs in lungs of mice. (D) Ratio of current Tregs to ex-Tregs. (E and F) Numbers of IL-13+ Th2 cells and IL-13+ ex-Tregs in lungs of mice. (G) Ratio of current Tregs to Th2 cells. Data are mean ± SEM; n = 6–10 from 2 separate experiments. *P < 0.05, ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc analysis (B–F), Student’s t test (G).

Figure 3 shows a sex difference in Treg stability, but these data did not determine whether AR signaling increased Treg stability. Therefore, we conducted an additional experiment in which Foxp3GFP/YFP Il13TdTomato male mice underwent a gonadectomy or sham surgery at age 3–4 weeks, prior to puberty. At 8 weeks of age, a slow-release pellet containing 5α-dihydrotestosterone (DHT) or vehicle was subcutaneously implanted into gonadectomized or sham-operated Foxp3GFP/YFP Il13TdTomato male mice. At 11 weeks, these mice were intranasally challenged with Alt Ext, and lungs were harvested on day 10 to determine the number of current Tregs, Th2 cells, ex-Tregs, and IL-13+ ex-Tregs by flow cytometry, eosinophil and neutrophil infiltration into BAL fluid, and whole-lung IL-5 and IL-13 protein expression. 5α-DHT administration decreased eosinophils and neutrophils in BAL fluid as well as whole-lung IL-5 and IL-13 production (Supplemental Figure 5, C–F). Hormonally intact male mice and gonadectomized male mice given 5α-DHT also had significantly decreased numbers of Th2 cells, ex-Tregs, and IL-13+ ex-Tregs compared with gonadectomized male mice given vehicle (Figure 4, A–E). Further, 5α-DHT administration to gonadectomized male mice increased the Treg/Th2 ratio in the lungs of Alt Ext–challenged mice. These data show that 5α-DHT increased Treg stability during allergic airway inflammation.

Figure 4 AR signaling improves Treg stability during ongoing allergic airway inflammation. Foxp3GFP/YFPIl13TdTomato male mice underwent gonadectomy or sham operation at 3–4 weeks of age. At 8 weeks old, 5α-DHT or vehicle slow-release pellets were subcutaneously placed into mice. At 11 weeks old, mice underwent Alt Ext protocol. (A and B) Numbers of current Tregs and ex-Tregs in lungs of mice. (C) Ratio of current Tregs to Th2 cells. (D) Numbers of IL-13+ Th2 cells in lungs of mice. (E) Numbers of IL-13+ ex-Tregs in lungs of mice. Data are mean ± SEM; n = 7–9 from 2 separate experiments. *P < 0.05, ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc analysis.

AR signaling decreased IL-33 expression in airway epithelial cells and attenuated allergen-induced ST2+ Tregs. We showed that AR signaling increased Treg suppressive function during allergic airway inflammation, but the mechanism of how AR signaling maintained Foxp3 expression in Tregs remained unclear. Prior studies showed that ST2+ Tregs increased expression of Gata3, a transcription factor that is essential for IL-4, IL-5, and IL-13 production, and limited Foxp3 expression and Treg suppressive function (30, 31). Further, our previous results showed that AR signaling decreased ST2 expression on lung ILC2s (41). Therefore, AR signaling may decrease ST2 expression on Tregs, providing a mechanism for decreasing allergic airway inflammation. To determine whether AR signaling reduced ST2 expression on Tregs, we next quantified the number of ST2+ Tregs, ex-Tregs, and Th2 cells in Alt Ext–challenged male and female mice from Figure 3. Male mice had decreased ST2-expressing Tregs, ex-Tregs, and Th2 cells compared with female mice, but no differences in ST2 mean fluorescence intensity (MFI) were determined in Tregs and ex-Tregs of male and female mice (Supplemental Figure 6). Next, we quantified ST2 expression in Tregs, ex-Tregs, Th2 cells, and IL-13+ ex-Tregs from the lungs of Alt Ext–challenged, hormonally intact male and gonadectomized male mice. AR signaling decreased ST2 expression on all cell types, as hormonally intact male mice and gonadectomized male mice given 5α-DHT had decreased ST2+ Tregs, ST2+ ex-Tregs, ST2+ Th2 cells, and ST2+IL-13+ ex-Tregs compared with gonadectomized male mice (Figure 5, A–E). These data show that AR signaling downregulated the number of ST2+ Tregs during allergic airway inflammation.

Figure 5 AR signaling decreases ST2+ Tregs after allergen challenge. Foxp3GFP/YFPIl13TdTomato male mice underwent gonadectomy or sham operation at 3–4 weeks of age. At 8 weeks old, 5α-DHT or vehicle slow-release pellets were subcutaneously placed into mice. After 3 weeks, mice underwent Alt Ext protocol. (A–E) Histograms and quantification of ST2-expressing Tregs, ex-Tregs, Th2 cells, and IL-13+ ex-Tregs. Data are mean ± SEM; n = 7–9 from 2 separate experiments. *P < 0.05, ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc analysis.

ST2 expression on T cells and ILC2s is increased after IL-33 stimulation, and IL-33 is released quickly in response to protease-containing allergens (41). Therefore, we administered Alt Ext or PBS to B6 male, B6 female, and ArTfm male mice, and BAL fluid was collected 1 hour after the last challenge. ArTfm male mice, lacking AR signaling, had increased IL-33 protein expression compared with B6 male mice (Figure 6A). To determine the cellular sources of IL-33, we next challenged Il33EGFP male, Il33EGFP female, and ArTfm Il33EGFP male mice with Alt Ext and conducted flow cytometry. AR signaling attenuated the numbers of IL-33+ lung epithelial cells (CD45–EpCAM+) and lung endothelial cells (CD45–CD146+) (Figure 6, B and C, and Supplemental Figure 7). IL-33+ mast cells and macrophages were also quantitated, and no significant differences between Il33EGFP male and ArTfm Il33EGFP male mice were determined (data not shown). These data show that AR signaling decreased IL-33 production, providing an indirect mechanism for decreased numbers of ST2+ Tregs.

Figure 6 AR signaling decreases IL-33 production and secretion in mice. (A) B6 female, B6 male, and ArTfm male mice were challenged with Alt Ext or PBS, and BAL fluid was collected 1 hour after the final Alt Ext challenge. IL-33 production was examined by ELISA. (B and C) Il33EGFP female, Il33EGFP male, and ArTfm Il33EGFP male mice underwent the Alt Ext protocol, and IL-33 (GFP)+ epithelial cells and endothelial cells were determined in the lung by flow cytometry. Data are mean ± SEM; n = 6 from 2 separate experiments. *P < 0.05, ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc analysis.

Next, we hypothesized that AR signaling decreases ST2 expression on Tregs and Th2 cells. To test this hypothesis, we administered recombinant mouse IL-33 (rmIL-33) to B6-Foxp3EGFP female, B6-Foxp3EGFP male, and ArTfm Foxp3EGFP male mice using the Alt Ext protocol to ensure that each group of mice had similar IL-33 levels in the lung. rmIL-33 increased the number of ST2+ Tregs as well as ST2 MFI compared with PBS control, and AR signaling decreased the number of ST2+ Tregs and ST2 MFI (Figure 7, A–D). Previous studies reported that ST2 expression on Tregs decreased Bcl6 expression, allowing for increased Gata3 expression and production of IL-4, IL-5, and IL-13 (31). Based on these findings, we also examined the percentage of Bcl6+ Tregs after rmIL-33 administration and determined that Tregs from B6 Foxp3EGFP male mice had increased Bcl6 expression compared with female B6 Foxp3EGFP female and ArTfm Foxp3EGFP male mice (Supplemental Figure 8).

Figure 7 AR signaling decreases IL-33–induced ST2 expression on Tregs by decreasing Gata2 expression. B6 female, B6 male, and ArTfm male mice were given rmIL-33 (300 ng) or vehicle (“–”, PBS) every 3 days for 9 days total. On day 10, lungs were harvested for analysis. (A) ST2 expression on lung Tregs. (B and C) Quantification of Tregs and ST2+ Tregs in PBS and rmIL-33 groups of mice. (D) ST2 MFI on Tregs. (E–J) Splenic Tregs were isolated from mice and restimulated in the presence of 5α-DHT (1 nM) and/or rmIL-33 (100 ng/mL) for 3 days. Gata2 and Il1rl1 (ST2) relative expression to vehicle was determined based on expression of Gapdh. Data are mean ± SEM; n = 3–5. *P < 0.05, ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc analysis.

These data suggested that AR signaling had a direct effect on ST2 expression in Tregs. ST2 expression is driven by increased activation of the transcription factors Gata1, Gata2, and PU.1 (47). Therefore, we next determined the relative expression of these transcription factors as well as Il1rl1 (ST2) by quantitative PCR in mouse Tregs that were stimulated in vitro with IL-2, IL-33, and/or 5α-DHT. As expected, Gata2 and Il1rl1 were significantly increased by IL-33 in Tregs from male mice (Figure 7, E–J). Preincubation with 5α-DHT significantly decreased Gata2 and Il1rl1 expression in B6 female and B6 male Tregs, but not in ArTfm male Tregs (Figure 7, E–J). Preincubation with 5α-DHT had no effect on Gata1 expression, and Pu1 expression was not detected in Tregs (data not shown). These data confirmed that AR signaling decreased expression of Gata2, an essential transcription factor for ST2 expression in Tregs.

5α-DHT decreased human airway epithelial IL-33 release and decreased ST2 expression on human Tregs. Based on our mouse data in Figure 6 showing that AR signaling decreased IL-33 release, we determined whether testosterone or androgens decreased Alt Ext–induced IL-33 secretion from human bronchial epithelial cells (HBEs). Using the Gene Expression Omnibus (GEO) GSE4302 data set and confirming in GSE63142, GSE43696, and GSE41861 data sets, we determined that AR expression levels in HBEs from men and women are similar (Figure 8A and refs. 48–52). Further, no sex differences were seen in asthmatic-only samples (data not shown). Since AR was expressed at similar levels in male and female HBEs, we next wanted to determine whether 5α-DHT decreased allergen-induced IL-33 secretion. We used an HBE cell line that was engineered to constitutively express IL-33, hBE33 cells. hBE33 cells were preincubated with 5α-DHT (0.01–1 nM) or methanol (vehicle) for 24 hours, and then cells were challenged with Alt Ext (30 μg/mL) for 1 hour. Culture supernatants were collected, and 5α-DHT decreased IL-33 release in response to Alt Ext (Figure 8B). Cell lines may not exhibit the same properties as primary HBEs, and so we repeated these experiments in primary HBEs from 3 male asthmatic individuals. Pretreatment with 5α-DHT (1 nM) decreased IL-33 secretion from these primary HBEs (Figure 8C). These data show that AR signaling decreases Alt Ext–induced IL-33 release in mice as well as in human epithelial cells and provide a mechanism for AR signaling decreasing ST2 expression on Tregs as well as CD4+ Th2 cells and ILC2s.

Figure 8 5α-DHT decreases IL-33 secretion on human airway epithelial cells and reduces ST2 expression on human lung Tregs. (A) Ar expression in human bronchial epithelial cells (HBEs) from male and female subjects (control and asthma participants are combined) in the GEO GSE4302 study with statistical analysis by Student’s t test. (B and C) hBE33 cells or primary, differentiated HBEs were treated for 24 hours with vehicle (Veh) or 5α-DHT (0–1 nM) and stimulated with Alt Ext (30 μg/mL) for 1 hour. IL-33 was measured in supernatants by ELISA. hBE33 cells, n = 4 from 2 separate experiments; HBEs from male asthmatic individuals, n = 3 donors. Data are mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc analysis. (D and E) CD45+ cells isolated from excised human lungs were stimulated with anti-CD3 and anti-CD28 in the presence of 5α-DHT (1 nM), IL-33 (40 ng/mL), and/or vehicle for 24 hours. Tregs (CD3+CD4+Foxp3+) and Th2 cells (CD3+CD4+Gata3+) were pre-gated, and ST2 MFI was determined for each group. Histogram of ST2 in Tregs or Th2 cells is shown. Data are mean ± SEM; n = 6 female and 5 male donors. *P < 0.05, ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc analysis.

Next, we wanted to determine whether 5α-DHT decreased ST2 expression on IL-33–stimulated human lung Tregs and Th2 cells. CD45+ cells were isolated from excised human lungs not suitable for transplant and restimulated in the presence of IL-33, 5α-DHT (1 nM), and/or vehicle. ST2 expression on Tregs and Th2 cells was then determined by flow cytometry staining. In cells from females and males, IL-33 increased ST2 expression on Tregs, and this was attenuated in the presence of 5α-DHT (Figure 8D). Further, IL-33 increased ST2 expression on Th2 cells from females and males, but 5α-DHT attenuated IL-33–induced ST2 expression only in the female Th2 cells (Figure 8E). These data support that AR signaling decreases IL-33–mediated upregulation of ST2 expression on Tregs as well as Th2 cells from human lungs.