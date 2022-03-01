LC3-associated phagocytosis in bone marrow macrophages suppresses acute myeloid leukemia progression through STING activation

Depletion of phagocytes increases AML tumor burden. To establish the role played by phagocytes in AML, we used clodronate liposomes (CLs) to deplete phagocytic macrophages in a series of experiments using 2 AML in vivo models: myeloid ecotropic viral integration site 1/homeobox A9–driven (MEIS1/HOXA9-driven) AML (36), containing a GFP and a luciferase reporter, and meningioma 1–driven (MN1-driven) AML (37), containing a GFP reporter, both of which allowed for detection using in vivo imaging as well as measurement of tumor burden by the presence of GFP+ cells (Figure 1A). We used flow cytometry to determine the frequency of BMMs, as previously described (ref. 38 and Figure 1B). Figure 1C shows successful BMM depletion in response to CL treatment compared with results in control liposome–treated (CNT-treated) animals. In vivo imaging of MEIS1/HOXA9-engrafted cells showed that animals depleted of phagocytic macrophages by CL treatment had increased AML tumor burden compared with those treated with CNT, 23 days after the MEIS1/HOXA9 injections (Figure 1D). No bioluminescence signal was detected in apoptotic MEIS1/HOXA9 cells (Figure 1E). Using a second model of mouse AML (MN1-GFP), we confirmed the observation that CL treatment resulted in increased AML tumor burden in the BM compared with that seen in CNT-treated animals (Figure 1, F–H, and Supplemental Figure 1, A and B; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI153157DS1). To determine whether AML-associated BMMs exhibit increased phagocytosis compared with control BMMs, we isolated BMMs (F4/80+ cells) from WT and MN1-engrafted animals and cultured them with zymosan A bioparticles (Figure 1I). We found that BMMs from AML-engrafted animals had increased phagocytosis of the bioparticles compared with BMMs from WT animals (Figure 1, J and K). To determine whether phagocytosis involved LC3, we examined LC3 recruitment to phagosomes in BMMs from MN1-engrafted animals, after incubation with zymosan A bioparticles. Figure 1, L and M, shows that phagosomes generated in BMMs from MN1-engrafted animals recruited LC3.

Figure 1 Depletion of phagocytes increases AML tumor burden. (A) MEIS/HOXA9 cells transduced with rLV.EF1.mCherry-Mito9 lentivirus (MEIS/HOXA9-luci) or MN1-GFP cells (1 × 106) were injected into busulfan-treated C57/BL6 mice. Animals were treated with either CNTs or CLs on day 19 after injection and sacrificed on day 23. (B) Representative flow plot and gating strategy for BMMs (CD45+GR1–CD115lo/intF4/80+). FSC, forward scatter; SSC, side scatter. (C) Flow cytometric analysis of the number of BMMs (n = 5 mice). (D) In vivo imaging analysis of animals engrafted with MEIS/HOXA9-luci on days 19 and 23, representing before and after CL and CNT treatment. Graphs show bioluminescence analysis of the CL and CNT treatment groups (n = 5 mice). (E) Bioluminescence analysis of apoptotic and live MEIS/HOXA9-luci cells. (F) Representative flow plots for MN1-GFP engraftment in the CL and CNT treatment groups. BM was extracted and analyzed for (G) MN1-GFP engraftment and (H) annexin V staining (AnnV+ AML) of MN1-GFP cells (n = 5 mice). (I) MN1- or vehicle-treated (PBS) cells (1 × 106) were injected into busulfan-treated C57/BL6 mice, and BM was harvested 14 days later. BMM F4/80+ cells were isolated via magnetic separation and incubated with zymosan A bioparticles for 2 hours, followed by imaging via fluorescence microscopy. (J and K) The number of bioparticles (red) per macrophage was counted for control and MN1-associated BMMs via microscopy (n = 25 BMMs). Scale bar: 10 μm. (L and M) The number of bioparticles (red) and LC3 (green) per MN1-associated BMM was counted and compared with the number of bioparticles without LC3 (n = 25 BMMs). Scale bar: 10 μm. Data indicate the mean ± SD *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001, by 2-tailed Mann-Whitney U test.

AML disease progression is accelerated in LAP-deficient animals. The recruitment of LC3 to phagosomes suggests a role for LAP during phagocytosis by BMMs. To understand the role of LAP in the tumor microenvironment of AML, LAP–/– mice lacking the linker and WD domains of Atg16L1 (Supplemental Figure 2 and ref. 39), which are required for LAP, but not canonical, autophagy (Atg16L1E230–), were injected with MN1 or MEIS1/HOXA9 cells. We then monitored the animals for tumor growth (Figure 2A). We observed that AML disease burden (by measuring GFP+ cells in the BM) was accelerated in Atg16L1E230– mice compared with WT controls (Atg16L1E230+) as determined on days 14 and 20 after injection with MN1-driven AML (Figure 2B). As expected, increased tumor growth in the LAP-deficient animals was associated with decreased survival (Figure 2C). We observed similar results (by measuring GFP+ cells in the BM) using our MEIS/HOXA9-driven AML model. There were more AML blasts in the BM of Atg16L1E230– animals, as well as decreased survival of Atg16L1E230– mice compared Atg16L1E230+ animals (Figure 2, D–F). To engraft MN1, we conditioned the mice with a sublethal dose of busulfan. To determine whether busulfan changes BM cellularity, we treated Atg16L1E230– and Atg16L1E230+ mice with busulfan alone and compared BM cellularity with that of control mice of each genotype. We observed no significant changes in BM cellularity (Supplemental Figure 3). As a second approach, we performed conditional targeting in macrophages and granulocytes using lysozyme M-Cre-lox recombination to generate Atg16L1E230fl/fl Cre+ mice. MN1 cells were injected into Atg16L1E230fl/fl Cre– and Atg16L1E230fl/fl Cre+ mice. We found that the AML tumor burden was increased in Atg16L1E230fl/fl Cre+ mice compared with that in Atg16L1E230fl/fl Cre– mice (Figure 2, G and H, and Supplemental Figure 1C). To determine whether LAP is important in human AML, we examined LC3 density in isolated CD14+ cells. The data showed that LC3 density was higher in CD14+ cells from patients with AML than in controls (Figure 2I and Supplemental Table 1). These data suggest that LAP is an important process in reducing AML disease burden.

Figure 2 AML disease progression is accelerated in LAP-deficient animals. (A) MN1 cells (1 × 106) were injected into busulfan-treated Atg16L1E230+ and Atg16L1E230– mice. (B) BM was extracted and cells were analyzed by flow cytometry for engraftment on days 14 and 20 (n = 5 mice). (C) Kaplan-Meier curve showing the survival of Atg16L1E230+ and Atg16L1E230– mice after injection (n = 5 mice). (D) MEIS/HOXA9 cells (1 × 106) were injected into busulfan-treated Atg16L1E230+ and Atg16L1E230– mice. (E) BM was extracted and cells were analyzed by flow cytometry for engraftment on day 20 (n = 5 mice). (F) Kaplan-Meier curve showing the survival of Atg16L1E230+ and Atg16L1E230– mice after injection (n = 5 mice). (G and H) MN1 cells (1 × 106) were injected into busulfan-treated Atg16L1E230fl/fl Cre+ and Atg16L1E230fl/fl Cre– mice. BM was extracted and cells were analyzed by flow cytometry for engraftment on day 14 (n = 4 mice). (I) CD14+ cells were isolated from blood samples from patients with AML and controls. Cells were then fixed, permeabilized, and stained for LC3 and analyzed by microscopy (n = 5 healthy controls; n = 8 patients with AML). Scale bars: 10 µm. (J) MN1 cells (1 × 106) or vehicle-treated (PBS) cells were injected into busulfan-treated Atg16L1E230+ and Atg16L1E230– mice, and BM was harvested 14 days later. The percentage of AAMs (CD45+Lys6G–CD11b+) in the BM as well as the percentage of CD86+ and CD206+ AAMs were analyzed by flow cytometry (n = 3 mice). (K) The percentage of BMMs (CD45+GR1–CD115lo/intF4/80+) in the BM as well as the percentage of CD86+ and CD206+ BMM cells were analyzed via flow cytometry (n = 3 mice). Data indicate the mean ± SD. *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01, by Mann-Whitney U test.

Next, we assessed the macrophage phenotype within the BM of AML-engrafted mice. AML TAMs have been characterized as CD45+Lys6G–CD11b+ macrophages and are called AML-associated macrophages (AAMs) (28), whereas tissue-resident BMMs express CD45+GR1–F4/80+CD115int (Supplemental Figure 4A and 38). C57BL/6 mice were injected with MN1 cells, and BM was analyzed 14 days later. The percentage of AAMs in the CD45+ cell population were increased in animals engrafted with MN1 compared with controls. Furthermore, AAMs had decreased CD86 expression (an indicator of the M1 phenotype) compared with controls. We found no difference in expression of the M2 marker CD206 between the treatment groups (Supplemental Figure 4B). We found that BMMs were also increased in mice injected with MN1 cells, with an increase in CD86 and CD206 expression compared with that in controls (Supplemental Figure 4B). Next, we examined AAM and BMM phenotypes in Atg16L1E230– mice compared with Atg16L1E230+ mice engrafted with MN1. We found no observable differences between the immunophenotypes of AAMs or BMMs when MN1 cells were injected into Atg16L1E230– mice compared with that seen in Atg16L1E230+ mice (Figure 2, J and K). This shows that, although AML changed the phenotype and number of macrophages in the BM, deficiency in LAP did not alter this response.

BMM LAP mediates clearance of AML apoptotic cells. As the recognition of apoptotic tumor cells has previously been reported to promote antitumor immunity (40–42), we hypothesized that a link exists between reduced clearance of AML apoptotic cells (ACs) and apoptotic bodies (ABs) with increased leukemia progression. We measured ACs in LAP-deficient animals with AML and compared the results with ACs in WT control animals with AML. The gating strategy for this is shown in Supplemental Figure 1A. We found that the percentage of annexin V+ staining was higher in LAP-deficient Atg16L1E230– animals with AML than in WT Atg16L1E230+ animals with AML (Figure 3A). Furthermore, Atg16L1E230– AML-engrafted animals had increased annexin V+ debris compared with WT Atg16L1E230+ controls with AML, indicating a defect in the clearance of ABs and ACs in the BM of the Atg16L1E230– animals (Figure 3B). To determine whether LAP is important in the clearance of AML ABs, we induced apoptosis in MN1 cells in vitro and isolated the ABs (Supplemental Figure 5). Isolated ABs were labeled with pHrodo to create pHrodo-ABs, which, when phagocytosed, cause the ABs to fluoresce. We cultured pHrodo-ABs with BMMs from Atg16L1E230+ and Atg16L1E230– mice and found that Atg16L1E230+ BMMs had increased phagocytosis of ABs compared with Atg16L1E230– BMMs (Figure 3C). Next, we assessed whether LC3-localized phagosomes occur more frequently in Atg16L1E230+ BMMs than in Atg16L1E230– BMMs. Costaining the pHrodo-AB phagosome with anti–LC3-GFP showed that Atg16L1E230+ BMMs had significantly more LC3-localized phagosomes than did Atg16L1E230– BMMs (Figure 3D). To confirm that BMMs from Atg16L1E230+ mice deliver ABs to the lysosomes and that this does not happen in Atg16L1E230– BMMs, we used the lysosomal inhibitor bafilomycin A. Figure 3E shows that bafilomycin A inhibited the delivery of ABs to lysosomes in Atg16L1E230+ mice and that this did not happen in Atg16L1E230– BMMs. These data demonstrate that LAP enhanced the clearance of apoptotic AML cells and debris in the BM.

Figure 3 LAP in BMMs mediates AML AC clearance and activates the STING pathway. (A) MN1- or vehicle-treated (PBS) cells (1 × 106) were injected into busulfan-treated Atg16L1E230+ and Atg16L1E230– mice. BM was harvested 14 days after injection, and the percentage of annexin V+ cells in the BM was analyzed by flow cytometry (n = 5 mice). (B) Percentage of annexin V+ debris found in Atg16L1E230+ and Atg16L1E230– mice engrafted with MN1 cells as determined by flow cytometry (n = 5 mice). (C) MN1-derived ABs were isolated via centrifugation and cultured with Atg16L1E230+ or Atg16L1E230– BMMs for 3 hours. Representative fluorescence microscopy images of BMMs cultured with pHrodo-labeled ABs. The number of phagosomes per Atg16L1E230+ or Atg16L1E230– BMM was counted (n = 10). Scale bar: 10 μm. (D) MN1-derived ABs were isolated via centrifugation and cultured with Atg16L1E230+ or Atg16L1E230– BMMs for 3 hours. Representative fluorescence microscopy images show BMMs cultured with pHrodo-labeled ABs and stained for LC3. The number of phagosomes per Atg16L1E230+ or Atg16L1E230– BMM was counted (n = 25). Scale bar: 10 μm. (E) MN1-derived ABs were isolated via centrifugation and cultured with Atg16L1E230+ or Atg16L1E230– BMMs for 3 hours with or without bafilomycin (Baf A; 1 μM). Shown are representative fluorescence microscopy images of BMMs cultured with pHrodo-labeled ABs. Scale bar: 10 μm. Plot shows the quantification of phagosomes per Atg16L1E230+ or Atg16L1E230– BMM (n = 10). (F) MN1 ABs were isolated and cultured with Atg16L1E230+ or Atg16L1E230– BMMs for 24 hours. The supernatant was removed and centrifuged at 10,000 rpm for 10 minutes to remove any debris before performing a cytokine array. (G) Quantification of cytokine array results segmented into inflammatory, regulatory, and STING-related cytokines. Data indicate the mean ± SD. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001, by Mann-Whitney U test (B–D) or Kruskal-Wallis test (A and E).

LAP induces STING in BMMs, which suppresses AML growth. To investigate the impact of LAP in regulating AML progression, we induced apoptosis in MN1 cells and isolated the ABs and cocultured them with BMMs from Atg16L1E230+ and Atg16L1E230– animals for 24 hours. We assayed the cell supernatant for cytokine profile using Proteome Profiler Mouse XL Cytokine Arrays (Figure 3F and Supplemental Figure 6). Pathway analysis before and after AB treatment revealed that cytokines and chemokines related to STING activation were present in the supernatant from Atg16L1E230+ BMMs, but absent in that from Atg16L1E230– BMMs (Figure 3G). BMMs isolated from Atg16L1E230+ and Atg16L1E230– animals engrafted with AML were therefore examined for STING activation by measuring Gbp2, Irf7, and Ifit3 gene expression (Figure 4A and refs. 35, 43). BMM from AML-engrafted Atg16L1E230+ animals showed pronounced activation of STING, indicated by increased expression of Gbp2, Irf7, and Ifit3 compared with BMMs from AML-engrafted Atg16L1E230– animals (Figure 4B). To confirm that the increased cytokine expression resulted from activation of STING, we treated C57/BL6 mice engrafted with MN1 cells over 7 days with the STING inhibitor H-151. The animals were then sacrificed, the BM was isolated, and the BMMs were FACS-purified and analyzed for Gbp2, Irf7, and Ifit3 gene expression (Figure 4C). When compared with control animals, BMMs from H-151–treated animals had decreased expression of the STING markers Gbp2, Irf7, and Ifit3 (Figure 4D), but increased expression of the proinflammatory cytokines Il1b and Il6 (Figure 4E). Furthermore, animals treated with H-151 had an increase in AML tumor burden (Figure 4F). To confirm the role of LAP, we used the STING inhibitor H-151 in the Atg16L1E230 mouse model (Figure 4G). Figure 4H shows that the STING inhibitor enhanced the tumor burden in Atg16L1E230+ mice but not in Atg16L1E230– mice.

Figure 4 LAP activates STING in BMMs, reducing AML engraftment. (A) MN1-treated cells or vehicle-treated (PBS) cells (1 × 106) were injected into busulfan-treated Atg16L1E230+ and Atg16L1E230– mice. BMM F4/80+ cells were isolated via magnetic separation, and RNA was extracted for qPCR analysis. (B) Relative gene expression untreated, engrafted Atg16L1E230+, and engrafted Atg16L1E230– isolated BMMs (n = 4 mice). (C) MN1 cells (1 × 106) were injected into busulfan-treated C57/BL6 mice. On days 7, 9, 11, and 13 after injection, mice were injected i.p. with 200 μL H-151 (750 nmol) or vehicle and sacrificed 14 days later. BMMs were sorted and RNA was extracted for analysis by qPCR. (D) Relative gene expression in AAMs from animals engrafted with MN1 cells or MN1 cells treated with H-151. (E) Relative expression of IL1B and IL6 genes (n = 4 mice). (F) BM was extracted, and cells were analyzed by flow cytometry for engraftment on day 14 (n = 4 mice). (G and H) MN1 cells (1 × 106) were injected into busulfan-treated Atg16L1E230+ and Atg16L1E230– mice. On days 7, 9, 11, and 13 after injection, mice were injected i.p. with 200 μL H-151 (750 nmol) or vehicle and sacrificed 14 days later. BM was extracted and cells were analyzed by flow cytometry for engraftment on day 14 (n = 4 mice). (I) Schematic diagram of the experimental design. F4/80+ BMMs from C57/BL6 mice were sorted and cultured with H-151 (10 μM) or vehicle for 2 hours. BMMs were then incubated with pHrodo E. coli bioparticles for 2 hours. (J) Representative microscopy images. Scale bars: 10 μm. Plot shows the quantification of bioparticles (red) per BMM in control and H-151–treated BMMs (n = 25 BMMs). Data indicate the mean ± SD. *P < 0.05 and ***P < 0.001, by Mann-Whitney U test (D–F, H, and J) and Kruskal-Wallis test (B).

In solid tumors, STING activation promotes recognition and killing of cancer cells via mechanisms that include both enhancement of cancer antigen presentation and regulation of CD8+ T cell trafficking and infiltration into tumors (44–46). To understand the antitumoral effects of STING in AML, we first looked at T cell migration into the BM and subsequent activation. Post-engraftment analysis showed that CD4+ cells were increased in MN1-engrafted animals compared with control animals, but we observed no changes in the percentage of CD8+ cells or their IFN-γ status (Supplemental Figure 7). Since we observed increased phagocytosis in AML-primed BMM compared with naive BMMs, we assessed the phagocytic capacity of F4/80+ BMM following STING inhibition by H-151. Figure 4, I and J, shows that inhibition of STING reduced phagocytosis in BMMs of pHrodo bioparticles compared with control BMMs. Therefore, unlike solid tumors, the antitumoral effect of BMM STING activation in AML functions by upregulating the phagocytotic potential.

AML-derived ABs contain mitochondria that are processed by BMMs. As self-DNA (nuclear and/or mitochondrial) has been shown to stimulate STING in autoinflammatory and malignant disease (47–50), and both AML growth and chemotherapy-induced DNA damage dysregulate the BM apoptotic response (51, 52), we hypothesized that AML-specific BMM STING activation is mediated by local tumor cell apoptosis and cellular debris. To address this question, we isolated AML-derived ABs from MN1 cells and nonmalignant lineage-negative, SCA-positive, KIT-positive (LSK) cells (as controls, a surrogate of HSPCs). We cultured these cells ex vivo with BMMs for 24 hours before analysis of STING-induced gene expression by quantitative PCR (qPCR) (Figure 5A). MN1-derived ABs caused upregulation in BMM STING–related genes when compared with control LSK-derived ABs (Figure 5B). Activation of STING has been shown to occur in response to mitochondrial damage-associated molecular patterns (mtDAMPs), including mitochondrial DNA (mtDNA) (53, 54). Previously, we and others have shown that AML cells contain a higher mitochondrial mass than do nonmalignant LSK cells (Supplemental Figure 8 and refs. 55, 56). Therefore, we assessed whether ABs from AML contained mitochondria. We first measured mitochondrial content in AML-derived ABs and LSK ABs using MitoTracker Green and VybrantDil membrane stain and analyzed ABs via image flow cytometry. We observed that MN1-derived ABs had increased mitochondrial content compared with LSK-derived ABs (Figure 5C). Additionally, we looked at mitochondrial association with the ABs and found that MitoTracker Green and VybrantDil association was increased in MN1-derived ABs compared with LSK-derived ABs (Figure 5D). Furthermore, by confocal microscopy, we directly visualized cell membrane blebs containing mitochondria (Figure 5E). These data demonstrate that the AML-derived ABs contained mitochondria.

Figure 5 AML-derived ABs contain mitochondria that are processed by BMMs. (A) ABs were isolated from MN1 and nonmalignant LSK cells and cultured with BMMs from C57/BL6 mice for 24 hours, and RNA was extracted for qPCR analysis. (B) Relative gene expression of Gbp2, Irf7, and Ifit3 in BMMs cultured with MN1 and LSK ABs (n = 5). (C) Representative images of nonmalignant LSK and MN1 cells stained with MitoTracker Green (MTG) or VybrantDil (VD). ABs were isolated and analyzed via image flow cytometry. Scale bar: 7 μm. (D) Percentage of ABs from LSK and MN1 cells that were positive for MitoTracker Green and VybrantDil (n = 5). (E) Representative confocal microscopy images of human AML cells that were transduced with a GFP membrane virus and stained with MitoTracker Red (MTR) and Hoechst. Arrows indicate blebs containing mitochondria. Scale bar: 10 μm. (F) Nonmalignant CD34, MN1, and human AML cells were stained with MitoTracker Red before isolating the ABs and analyzing them via flow cytometry for the percentage of ABs containing MitoTracker Red (mito+) (n = 5). (G) Schematic diagram of the experimental design. Primary AML cells were transduced with rLV.EF1.mCherry-Mito9 lentivirus (mCh-AML) and injected into NSG mice and left for 35 days (n = 3). (H) BM was extracted and BMMs were analyzed by flow cytometry for mCherry fluorescence (MFI). (I) mCh-AML cells were cocultured with BMSCs and BMMs and analyzed by microscopy for mitochondria uptake, as determined by mCherry MFI (n = 25). Scale bar: 10 μm. Data indicate the mean ± SD. *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01, by Mann-Whitney U test (B, D, and I) and Kruskal-Wallis test (F and H).

Second, to understand whether this process is unique to the mouse models used or translates to human disease, we stained 5 separate human AML BM samples, MN1, and nonmalignant human CD34+ cells with MitoTracker Red and isolated the ABs. Human AML– and MN1-derived ABs had significantly more MitoTracker Red staining than did nonmalignant human CD34+–derived ABs (Figure 5F). To determine whether human AML mitochondria are processed by BMMs in vivo, we engrafted nonobese diabetic (NOD) SCID Il2rg-knockout (NOD.Cg.PrkdscidIL2rgtm1Wji/SzJ) (NSG) mice with human AML cells (Supplemental Figure 9, A and B) or human AML cells transduced with mCherry mito9 lentivirus (mCh-AML) to visualize mitochondria (Figure 5G). On day 35 after tumor cell injection (prior to the disease-associated terminal end point), the animals were sacrificed, and analysis of the BMMs from mCh-AML–engrafted animals showed increased mCherry fluorescence compared with BMMs from control animals transplanted with nonmalignant CD34+ cells (Figure 5H). To confirm this BMM-mediated phenotype, we cocultured mCh-AML cells ex vivo with either BMMs or BM stromal cells (BMSCs) and analyzed the macrophages and stromal cells for mCherry uptake via fluorescence microscopy. We found that BMMs had increased mCherry fluorescence compared with BMSCs (Figure 5I). These data show that AML-derived ABs containing mitochondria were phagocytosed by BMM.

AML-derived ABs containing mtDNA activate STING in BMMs via a LAP-dependent mechanism. Next, as we observed that AML-derived ABs induced STING regulated gene activation and that mitochondria containing AML-derived ABs were processed by BMMs, we investigated whether LAP is required for phagocytosis of ABs containing mitochondria. We first isolated ABs from mCh-AML cells (mCh-AB) (Supplemental Figure 10) and cultured them ex vivo with BMMs from Atg16L1E230+ and Atg16L1E230– animals for 24 hours (Figure 6A). After 4 hours, both Atg16L1E230+ and Atg16L1E230– BMMs showed an increase in mCherry uptake. This was reduced after 24 hours in the Atg16L1E230+ BMMs, but not the Atg16L1E230– BMMs, suggesting that Atg16L1E230– BMMs took up the mCh-AB but were unable to deliver them to lysosomes for degradation (Figure 6B). Since mtDNA activates STING, we generated MN1 cells depleted of mtDNA (ρ0 MN1) by long-term culturing in ethidium bromide and 2′,3′-dideoxycytidine (Figure 6C). We isolated MN1 ρ0–derived ABs, as well as FACS-purified mitochondria containing ABs from MN1 and LSK cells, and cocultured the ABs with BMMs from C57/BL6 mice for 24 hours before performing qPCR to measure gene expression (Figure 6D). Although we detected an increase in the expression of STING-related genes in BMMs treated with MN1 mitochondria containing ABs, there was no increase in STING-related genes from BMMs cocultured with MN1 ρ0 AB (Figure 6E). To determine whether this response was LAP dependent, we performed FACS to isolate mitochondria containing ABs from MN1 and nonmalignant LSK cells (LSK was used as a control that makes ABs with low levels of mitochondria; see Figure 5D) and incubated these cells with Atg16L1E230– or Atg16L1E230+ BMMs for 24 hours (Figure 6F). We then analyzed the BMMs for gene expression related to STING. Although we detected an increase in STING-related gene expression in Atg16L1E230+ BMMs treated with mtABs from MN1 cells, there were no such increases in the Atg16L1E230– BMMs (Figure 6G). Together, these data show that LAP was required in BMMs to process AML-derived ABs containing mtDAMPs and resulted in the activation of STING.