Taking the STING out of acute myeloid leukemia through macrophage-mediated phagocytosis

Prior studies showed that depleting macrophages in vivo via the bisphosphonate clodronate expands the leukemic burden in both immunocompetent (MLL-AF9; ref. 17) and immunocompromised (18) models of AML, although the underlying mechanisms remain incompletely understood. Moore et al. confirmed that clodronate depleted macrophages within the BM microenvironment and increased the leukemia burden in two additional models of murine AML (MEIS1/HOXA9 and MN1 AML; ref. 10). The authors went on to show that BM macrophages from mice with AML had increased phagocytic activity compared with macrophages derived from BM of healthy mice. They also found that LC3 was recruited to the phagosome in AML, implicating the noncanonical phagocytosis pathway, LAP, in modulating the AML microenvironment. Using an elegant genetic approach, the authors demonstrated that LAP was the primary mechanism utilized by AML-associated macrophages for phagocytosis. They studied Atg16L1E230– mice rendered deficient in LAP by Cre-mediated excision of the linker and WD domains of Atg16L1 in macrophages. Importantly, both the linker and WD domains were required for LAP, but not for canonical pathway phagocytosis. Mice deficient in LAP had an increased tumor burden and shortened survival compared with LAP-proficient mice, in which macrophages were able to clear apoptotic bodies and apoptotic cells from the BM of mice with AML. Thus, in a microenvironment in which LAP was disrupted, the subsequent accumulation of AML apoptotic bodies promoted tumor growth. The immunologic mechanisms by which apoptotic debris promotes the expansion of leukemic cells, in contrast to its antitumor activity in models of solid tumors, remain incompletely understood (11). One potential clue was the observation that LAP deficiency resulted in the recruitment and activation of cytotoxic T cells in solid tumor models, which could restrain tumor expansion (11). In the study by Moore and colleagues, LAP deficiency increased CD4+ Th cells in one AML model (MN1), although, unlike prior solid tumor studies, there was no recruitment of cytotoxic CD8+ cells (10). The authors also found that AML cells promoted the expansion of both tumor-associated macrophages and resident BM macrophages, and neither of these processes was altered when LAP was impaired (10).