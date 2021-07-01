Influenza vaccination in the elderly boosts antibodies against conserved viral proteins and egg-produced glycans

Study volunteers. Volunteers who were vaccinated in the 2013–2014 (year 1) and/or 2014–2015 (year 2) seasons were included in the study during which the composition of vaccine remained identical (trivalent formulation of A/California/7/2009 [H1N1], A/Texas/50/2012 (H3N2), B/Massachusetts/2/2012 [Yamagata lineage]). Volunteers between the ages of 18 and 64 years received the standard dose (15 μg) or intradermal dose (9 μg) of inactivated influenza Fluzone (Sanofi Pasteur) vaccine (IIV-SD or IIV-ID), and participants over 65 years of age were offered either IIV-SD or a high dose (60 μg) of Fluzone IIV (IIV-HD) (Supplemental Table 1). For this study, 10 volunteers of different ages were grouped into 3 age cohorts: young (26–33 years old), late middle-aged (57–61 years old), and elderly (65 years or older). Two participants from the young cohort and 2 from the elderly cohort were vaccinated in both seasons. Blood was collected from the participants before vaccination (D0), 7–9 days after vaccination (D7: peak plasmablast), and 21–28 days after vaccination (D21: peak serum titer), and then aliquoted and stored at –150°C for future analysis. Blood samples were processed into PBMCs, and sera were processed as described below.

Library preparation and analysis for high-throughput sequencing of V H . Total RNA was isolated from D7 (D21 for donor 236) post-vaccination PBMCs using TRIzol Reagent (Invitrogen, Thermo Fisher Scientific) following the manufacturer’s instructions. To produce cDNA, 1 μg total RNA was reverse transcribed using SuperScript III Reverse Transcriptase (Invitrogen, Thermo Fisher Scientific) and oligo-dT primer (Thermo Fisher Scientific) according to the manufacturer’s instructions. IgG V H transcripts were amplified using the FastStart High Fidelity PCR system (Roche) with gene-specific primers as previously described (75). V genes were sequenced using an Illumina MiSeq instrument (2 × 300 bp paired-end reads). Sequences were annotated using IMGT/HighV-QUEST, version 1.6.7 (76). IAV-reactive V H sequences were used to quantify the estimated selection pressure using the BASELINe framework, which statistically compares the estimated frequency of replacement mutations with the observed, normalizing intrinsic biases coming from germLine sequences (46). Sequences were first grouped into clonotypes using a Hamming distance of 0.1, and then the clonotypes were analyzed with calcBaseline, grouped by age with groupBaseline, and plotted with plotBaselineDensity from the SHazaM (version 0.1.11) package (77).

V H :V L -paired sequencing. High-throughput paired heavy- and light-chain sequencing of D7 post-vaccination B cells was performed as previously described (78, 79). Briefly, single B cells were encapsulated in emulsion droplets using a custom flow-focusing apparatus. The droplets contained lysis buffer and poly(dT) conjugated magnetic beads to capture mRNA from single B cells. The magnetic beads with mRNA were collected and emulsified to undergo overlap extension reverse transcription PCR (RT-PCR), in which the V H and V L transcripts were physically linked and amplified by xenopolymerase (RTX) (80). V H :V L amplicons were extracted, amplified by nested PCR, and sequenced using the Illumina MiSeq instrument (2 × 300 bp paired-end reads). V H and V L regions were amplified separately for the recombinant expression of mAbs. For donor 236 and donor 1074 samples, V H :V L single-cell sequencing was additionally performed by Atreca Inc. utilizing FACS-based single-cell sorting into individual wells of microtiter plates (81).

Purification of total IgG from serum and subsequent digestion into F(ab′)2. Each serum sample (1–2 mL) was diluted 1:1 with Dulbecco’s PBS (DPBS) (Gibco, Thermo Fisher Scientific) and passed through a 2 mL protein G agarose (Pierce, Thermo Fisher Scientific) affinity column 3 times in gravity mode. The column was washed with 10 column volume (cv) DPBS and eluted with 5 cv of 100 mM glycine-HCl (pH 2.7). The eluate was immediately neutralized with 1 mL of 1 M Tris-HCl (pH 8.0). Purified IgG was dialyzed into 20 mM sodium acetate (pH 4.5) overnight at 4°C and digested into F(ab′)2 with 1 mL immobilized pepsin resin (Pierce, Thermo Fisher Scientific) per 20 mg IgG for 6 hours on an inverter at 37°C. The digest was filtered with an Ultrafree-MC Centrifugal Filter Unit (MilliporeSigma) at 5000g for 2 minutes, and the filtrate was combined and adjusted to pH~7.

Antigen enrichment of F(ab′)2 and MS sample preparation. IIVs or rHAs were immobilized on separate columns for the antigen-specific F(ab′)2 enrichment as previously described (45). Briefly, A/CA/07/2009 (H1N1) and A/TX/50/2012 (H3N2) vaccines were separately immobilized on N-hydroxysuccinimide–activated (NHS-activated) agarose resins (Pierce, Thermo Fisher Scientific) by overnight rotation at 4°C. For rHA columns, A/CA/07/2009 (rH1) and A/TX/50/2012 (rH3) expressed from the insect-baculovirus system (Hi-5) were provided by Stephen Harrison (Harvard Medical School, Boston, Massachusetts, USA) (82). The coupled agarose resins were washed with DPBS, and unreacted NHS groups were blocked with 1 M ethanolamine, pH 8.3, for 30 minutes at room temperature. The beads were further washed with DPBS and packed into 2 mL chromatography columns (Clontech). The columns were prewashed with 10 cv of 2 M urea and equilibrated with 20 cv DPBS.

The F(ab′)2 sample was divided into equal volumes and applied to the individual immobilized columns in gravity mode. Flow-throughs were collected, and the columns were washed with 10 cv DPBS and 10 cv diluted DPBS (1:2 in ddH 2 O). Antigen-enriched F(ab′)2 was eluted with 60 mM HCl (pH 1.7) in 0.75 mL fractions and neutralized with 1 M NaOH/Tris. Flow-through and elution fractions were assayed by indirect ELISA with the corresponding IIV, and the depletion of ELISA signal in each flow-through sample was evaluated. Elution fractions showing greater than 0.1 A 450 were pooled and concentrated under vacuum to a volume of approximately 0.1 mL and desalted into double-distilled H 2 O (ddH 2 O) using a 0.5 mL Zeba spin column (Pierce, Thermo Fisher Scientific). The desalted eluate was further concentrated to 50 μL under vacuum.

For each enrichment, elution and flow-through samples were denatured in 50% (v/v) 2,2,2-trifluoroethanol (TFE), 50 mM ammonium bicarbonate, and 10 mM DTT at 60°C for 1 hour, and then alkylated by incubation with 32 mM iodoacetamide (MilliporeSigma) for 1 hour at room temperature in the dark. Alkylation was quenched by the addition of 20 mM DTT. Samples were diluted 10-fold with 50 mM ammonium bicarbonate and digested with trypsin (1:30 trypsin/protein) for 16 hours at 37°C. Formic acid was added to 1% (v/v) to quench the digestion, and the sample volume was reduced to approximately 100 μL under vacuum. Peptides were then bound to a C18 Hypersep SpinTip (Thermo Fisher Scientific), washed 3 times with 0.1% formic acid, and eluted with 60% acetonitrile and 0.1% formic acid. C18 eluate was dried under vacuum centrifugation and resuspended in 50 μL in 5% acetonitrile and 0.1% formic acid.

LC-MS/MS analysis. Samples were analyzed by LC-MS/MS on a Dionex Ultimate 3000 RSLCnano uHPLC system (Thermo Fisher Scientific) coupled to an LTQ Orbitrap Fusion Tribrid or a Velos Pro mass spectrometer (Thermo Fisher Scientific). Peptides were first loaded onto an Acclaim PepMap RSLC NanoTrap column (Dionex, Thermo Fisher Scientific) prior to separation on a 75 μm × 15 cm Acclaim PepMap RSLC C18 column (Dionex, Thermo Fisher Scientific) using a 5%–40% (v/v) acetonitrile gradient over 120 or 245 minutes at 300 nL/min. Eluting peptides were injected directly into the mass spectrometer using a nano-electrospray source. The instruments were operated in a data-dependent mode with parent ion scans (MS1) collected at 120,000 or 60,000 resolution. Monoisotopic precursor selection and charge state screening were enabled. Ions with a charge of +2 or higher were selected for collision-induced dissociation fragmentation spectrum acquisition (MS2) in the ion trap. Dynamic exclusion was active with a 60 second or 45 second exclusion time for ions selected more than once or twice in a 60 second or 30 second window. Each sample was run 3 times to generate technical replicate data sets.

MS/MS data analysis. Donor-specific protein sequence databases were constructed using the donor’s V H sequences with 2 or more reads and were then concatenated to a database of background proteins comprising non–donor-derived V L sequences (HD1) (47), a consensus human protein database (Ensembl 73, longest sequence per gene), and a list of common protein contaminants (MaxQuant). Donor-specific spectra were searched against the corresponding donor-specific databases using SEQUEST HT (Proteome Discoverer 1.4, Thermo Fisher Scientific). Searches considered fully tryptic peptides only, allowing up to 2 missed cleavages. A precursor mass tolerance of 5 ppm and a fragment-mass tolerance of 0.5 Da were used. Modifications of carbamidomethyl cysteine (static) and oxidized methionine (dynamic) were selected. High-confidence peptide-spectrum matches (PSMs) were filtered at a FDR below 1% as calculated by Percolator (q < 0.01, Proteome Discoverer 1.4, Thermo Fisher Scientific).

Iso/Leu sequence variants were collapsed into single peptide groups. For each scan, PSMs were ranked first by posterior error probability (PEP), then q value, and then finally based on XCorr. Only unambiguous top-ranked PSMs were kept; scans with multiple top-ranked PSMs (equivalent PEP, q value, and XCorr) were designated ambiguous identifications and removed. The average mass deviation (AMD) for each peptide was calculated as described before (83) using data from all injections and the peptides with an AMD of greater than 1.5 ppm were removed.

Peptide abundance was calculated from the extracted-ion chromatogram (XIC) peak area as described previously (47), using peak area values generated by the Precursor Ions Area Detector node in Proteome Discoverer. For each peptide, a total XIC area was calculated as the sum of all unique XIC areas of associated precursor ions, and the average XIC area across replicate injections was calculated for each sample. The peptide PSM was calculated as the sum of the aforementioned PSMs. For each antigen data set, the eluate and flow-through abundances were compared, and peptides with ≥10-fold higher signal in the elution sample were considered antigen specific.

Clonotype indexing and peptide-to-clonotype mapping. V H sequences were grouped into clonotypes based on single-linkage hierarchical clustering as described previously (45, 47). Cluster membership required a 90% or higher identity across the CDR-H3 amino sequence as measured by Levenshtein distance. High-confidence peptides identified by MS/MS analysis were mapped to clonotype clusters, and peptides uniquely mapping to a single clonotype were considered “informative.” The abundance of each antibody clonotype was calculated by summing the XIC areas of the informative peptides mapping to 4 or more aa of the CDR-H3 region (or ≥3 aa mapping to the beginning of the CDR-H3, e.g., –CATK; i.e., CDR-H3 peptides). For each antibody clonotype, the most abundantly detected CDR-H3 peptide (in cases in which peptides from multiple somatic variants belonging to the same clonotype were detected) was used as a representative CDR-H3 sequence. Vshm rates for individual clonotypes were calculated by averaging the Vshm rates of all the V H sequences within each clonotype that contained the detected CDR-H3 sequences.

Clonotype abundance was calculated as the sum of the peptide abundances belonging to a clonotype. When multiple nonoverlapping tryptic peptides were available for a clonotype, 1 peptide was selected and used for the analysis to prevent double-counting. Clonotype abundances in elution samples were compared across antigens; clonotypes with ≥10-fold higher signal (abundance) for a single antigen were designated as specific (i.e., vaccine-H1 or vaccine-H3 specific), and clonotypes with less than a 10-fold difference or with PSMs of 3 or higher for both antigens were considered CR (e.g., vaccine-H1+H3 CR). Remaining clonotypes followed specificities of the antigen with a higher PSM. Binding specificities were further validated through recombinant expression and reclassified via ELISA. Among the 22 putative vaccine-H1– or vaccine-H3–specific clonotypes expressed as s-mAbs, 3 were found through ELISA to actually bind to both vaccine-H1 and vaccine-H3 and were reassigned as vaccine-H1+H3 CR. All 3 of these antibodies were present at a very low abundance (<2%) in the anti–vaccine-H1 repertoire, and their low abundance may have interfered with their detection in the vaccine-H3 affinity chromatography eluate because of the stochastic nature of data-dependent acquisition in LC-MS/MS (84).

Recombinant antibody synthesis, expression, and purification. Variable heavy- and light-chain regions for select antibodies were codon optimized and synthesized as gBlocks (Integrated DNA Technologies) and cloned into a pcDNA3.4 vector (Invitrogen, Thermo Fisher Scientific) or a pTT5-based mammalian cell expression vector containing human IgG1 heavy- and κ or λ light-chain constant regions, respectively (41, 85). Heavy- and light-chain plasmids for each mAb were cotransfected into Expi293F or 293T cells (Thermo Fisher Scientific). After incubation for 5–6 days at 37°C with 8% CO 2 , the supernatant containing secreted antibodies was collected by centrifugation at 4000g for 15 minutes at 4°C. Supernatant was filtered with 0.22 μm syringe filters (Sartorius) and then passed over a column with 0.5 mL Protein G or A agarose resin (Pierce, Thermo Fisher Scientific) 3 times to ensure efficient capture. After washing the column with 20 cv DPBS, antibodies were eluted with 3 mL 100 mM glycine-HCl (pH 2.7) and immediately neutralized with 300 μL 1 M Tris-HCl (pH 8.0). Antibodies were buffer exchanged into DPBS using Amicon Ultra-30 centrifugal spin columns (MilliporeSigma).

ELISA. Antigens for ELISA assays, in addition to IIVs (vaccine-H1, vaccine-H3) and rHAs, included recombinant NP, M1, NS1 (A/Puerto Rico/8/34/Mount Sinai H1N1 from Sino Biological), N1 (A/California/04/2009 H1N1pdm09 from BEI resources), N2 (A/Texas/50/2012 H3N2 from Sanofi-Pasteur), and allantoic fluid (SPF Chicken Embryo Allantoic Fluid, Chemically Inactivated, BEI Resources). N-deglycosylation of IIVs was performed with PNGase F (New England BioLabs [NEB]) following the manufacturer’s protocol. Briefly, IIVs (up to 20 μg) were reduced and denatured using glycoprotein denaturing buffer, and then GlycoBuffer 2 and NP-40 were added with 5 μL PNGase F (all from NEB). The reaction was incubated at 37°C overnight to ensure complete N-deglycosylation. Trypsinization was performed after denaturation and alkylation following the same protocol for F(ab′)2. Ninety-six-well EIA/RIA Assay Microplates (Corning) were coated with 4 μg/mL of the corresponding antigen at 4°C overnight. The plates were washed with PBST (DPBS plus 0.05% Tween-20) and blocked with 2% milk in DPBS for 2 hours at room temperature. After blocking, the plates were washed, and serially diluted recombinant antibodies or sera were added to the plates for 1 hour. The plates were washed again and 1:5000 diluted goat anti–human-IgG Fc HRP-conjugated secondary antibodies (Invitrogen, Thermo Fisher Scientific, catalog A18829) were added for 1 hour. After a final wash, 50 μL TMB-Ultra Substrate (Thermo Fisher Scientific) was added to each well to develop, and 50 μL 2 M H 2 SO 4 was added to quench the reaction. Absorbance was measured at 450 nm (OD 450 ) using a TECAN M200 plate reader. Data were analyzed and fitted for EC 50 if necessary using a 4-parameter logistic, nonlinear regression model in GraphPad Prism (GraphPad Software).

HAI assay. Influenza virus seed stocks used for HAI assays were obtained from the CDC. The HAI assay was performed following the standard methodology established by the WHO, which tests the quantity of serum or mAb required to interfere with the agglutinating activity of 4 agglutinating units of virus. Briefly, 2× serial dilutions of serum or mAb were mixed with 4 HA units of virus, followed by addition of 0.5% turkey red blood cells after a 1-hour incubation at room temperature. The HAI titer was determined as the lowest dilution of serum or concentration of mAb resulting in complete inhibition of HA.

Microneutralization assay. The microneutralization assay was performed by Bioqual Inc., following standard operating procedure number BV-012 and the 2013 WHO Laboratory Procedures guidelines. Briefly, mAb was diluted to a starting concentration in assay diluent. Serial dilutions of mAb were incubated with influenza virus for 1 hour at 37°C before being transferred to 96-well plates with MDCK cells (American Type Culture Collection [ATCC]) with assay media containing 1 μg/mL trypsin. After 2 days of incubation, influenza virus was detected by ELISA to calculate the virus neutralization endpoint antibody titer. Reference serum, virus back-titration, and preimmune serum pools were included as controls.

Antibody forensics assay. An antibody forensics assay was performed to determine the ability of antigen-specific antibodies to bind to rHA coupled to Bio-Plex Pro magnetic COOH beads (Bio-Rad) (85). Each rHA is coupled to a predetermined bead using a modification of a coupling procedure described by Bio-Rad (catalog 171406001). Prior to coupling, the carboxyl groups on the surface of the beads are activated with a carbodiimide derivative, 1-ethyl-3-(3-dimethylaminopropyl) carbodiimide hydrochloride (EDC) (Life Technologies, Thermo Fisher Scientific). The unstable intermediate is stabilized in aqueous solutions using sulfo-N-hydroxysulfosuccinimide (sNHS) (Life technologies, Thermo Fisher Scientific). These intermediates react with primary amines of rHAs to form amide bonds. Each rHA was coupled to a unique bead, and then rHA/bead complexes were combined into a multiplex mixture and used in antibody forensics assay. Brieﬂy, beads were suspended in 100 mM MES buffer, and 10 mg/mL EDC and sNHS were added to the bead suspension and incubated on a rotating shaker at 600 rpm for 17 minutes in the dark. Then, the mixture was washed twice with ice-cold PBS (pH 7.4), and 2 μg rHA was added to approximately 6.25 × 104 activated beads. The beads and rHA mixtures were incubated for 48 hours at 4°C in a dark on a shaker at 600 rpm. Glycine (100 mM) was added to quench the reaction, followed by a 24-hour incubation at 4°C in a dark on a shaker at 600 rpm. Finally, after 2 washes with PBS containing 1% BSA, the mixture was resuspended in PBS containing 1% BSA and 10% v/v glycerol. Individual rHA-bead complexes were then combined into a single mixture and aliquoted into 2 mL vials and stored away from direct light at –20°C. mAbs were 10-fold serially diluted (starting from 1–10 μg/mL) and allowed to incubate with the beads with constant shaking (600 rpm) for 2 hours at 4°C. The plates were washed with PBST, and a biotinylated human-specific antibody against IgG (Jackson ImmunoResearch, catalog 109-065-008) was diluted in dilution buffer and added to the plates. The plates were incubated for 40 minutes at 4°C, washed with PBST, and incubated with streptavidin and R-phycoerythrin conjugate (SAPE) diluted in dilution buffer. The plates were washed with PBST and read using a BioPlex 100/200 bead array reader. The strength of antibody binding to the influenza-specific rHA was presented as a fluorescence intensity signal and then based on mAb titration converted to an EC 50 titer (μg/mL). rHAs were expressed from either an insect-baculovirus system (Protein Sciences) or by HEK 293 cells in-house at Sanofi.

Glycan array experiment for glycan-binding mAbs. The glycan-binding specificity of antibodies was determined with the CFG Printed Array, version 5.4 (585 glycans) at the National Center for Functional Glycomics (NCFG). Briefly, antibodies were diluted to 50 μg/mL in TSM binding buffer (20 mM Tris-HCl, pH 7.4, 150 mM NaCl, 2 mM CaCl 2 , 2 mM MgCl 2 , 0.05% Tween-20 and 1% BSA) and applied to the printed slide for 1 hour. The microarray slide was then rinsed 4 times in TSM wash buffer (TSM Binding buffer without BSA). Next, the fluorescently labeled anti–human IgG was diluted into TSM binding buffer and applied to the slide for 1 hour. After a series of final washing steps, the array was scanned with a GenePix 4300A microarray scanner (Molecular Devices). Analysis was carried out using GenePix Pro 7.0 analysis software (Molecular Devices). Glycans were printed on the array in replicates of 4, so relative fluorescence unit (RFU) values were determined by the average of the RFU values in each spot.

BLI. Assays were performed on an Octet Red96e instrument (FortéBio) using anti–hIgG Fc Capture (AHC) biosensors (FortéBio). Sensors were hydrated with kinetics buffer (PBS plus 0.02% Tween-20, 0.1% BSA and 0.05% sodium azide) for 10 minutes, and then the antibodies were immobilized to a response level of approximately 0.6 nm. The sensors were dipped into wells containing different concentration of antigens (NP, M1, 2-fold diluted) for a 10-minute association including a reference well containing the kinetics buffer only. The dissociation was performed for 10 minutes in wells containing kinetics buffer. For duplicate measurements, regeneration was performed 5 times with 5 second injections into 10 mM glycine-HCl (pH 1.7). Data were subtracted by the reference and fit to a 1:1 binding model with Octet Data Analysis Software, version 11.1 (FortéBio) using the global fit. Average K D values and K D error of the duplicate measurements are shown in the figures. For the competition assay, the first antibody (FI6v3) (50) was immobilized at 40 μg/mL for 10 minutes and blocked with 50 μg/mL IgG isotype control for 5 minutes. Recombinant H1 from A/California/07/2009 (100 μg/mL; Sino Biological, catalog 11085-V08H) was associated for 5 minutes, and 40 μg/mL of the second antibody (29_H1_3, 1131_13_H1_6, 74_13_H1_1) was associated for 5 minutes to measure the degree of competition.

The proteomics data reported in this work are tabulated in Supplemental Data File 1, and the raw proteomics data with search result files are archived through MassIVE (https://massive.ucsd.edu/ProteoSAFe/static/massive.jsp) under accession number MSV000086108.

Statistics. Statistical analyses were performed using GraphPad Prism software, version 6.01 or 8.4.1. Comparisons of more than 2 groups were calculated using Kruskal-Wallis test followed by Dunn’s post-hoc test. Binomial test was used to compare the probability of selection between groups. Correlation analyses were performed using Spearman’s correlation. Significant differences between 2 paired groups were performed by the 2-tailed Wilcoxon signed-rank test. A P value of 0.05 or less was considered statistically significant.

Study approval. The study procedures, informed consent, and data collection documents were reviewed and approved by the Western Institutional Review Board (Olympia, Washington, USA) and the IRBs of the University of Pittsburgh (Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA) and the University of Georgia. The cohorts included in the study were recruited for a previous study published in 2017 (44). Briefly, eligible volunteers between the ages of 18 and 85 years were recruited from medical facilities in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and Stuart, Florida, and provided written informed consent. Exclusion criteria included documented contraindications to Guillain-Barré syndrome, dementia, or Alzheimer’s disease, allergies to eggs or egg products, an estimated life expectancy of less than 2 years, medical treatment causing or diagnosis of an immunocompromising condition, or concurrent participation in another influenza vaccine research study.