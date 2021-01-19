BCG vaccination history associates with decreased SARS-CoV-2 seroprevalence across a diverse cohort of health care workers

Study population. To determine whether a history of BCG vaccination might be beneficial in preventing SARS-CoV-2 infection and COVID-19 severity, we retrospectively analyzed a cohort of HCWs who were recruited in the Cedars-Sinai Health System network in the Los Angeles County area (21). Among the 6679 HCWs who participated in this study, a total of 6201 individuals provided a blood sample for SARS-CoV-2 serology testing and answered an electronic survey regarding past medical history and status of BCG, influenza, meningococcal, and pneumococcal (Pneumovax) vaccination (Figure 1). Our cohort consisted of a majority of women (67.9% women; 32.1% men; Table 1).

Figure 1 Flow chart of this retrospective observational study. A total of 6679 HCWs were recruited in this study. Self-reported information about a previous COVID-19 diagnosis, a positive or negative SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR test, experience of COVID-19–related symptoms, as well as BCG, meningococcal, Pneumovax, and influenza vaccination status were collected retrospectively with an electronic survey. Among the 6679 participants, 478 did not provide a blood sample to measure the anti–SARS-CoV-2 IgG index and were thus excluded from the analysis. Of the remaining 6201 participants, 1836 reported a previous history of BCG vaccination, 1842 reported a previous meningococcal vaccination, 1007 reported receiving a Pneumovax vaccination, and 6014 reported receiving an influenza vaccination.

Table 1 Demographics and clinical characteristics of the HCWs cohort based on BCG vaccination status

COVID-19 was declared a pandemic by the WHO on March 11, 2020. By early March 2020, the Los Angeles County Public Health Department had already documented 145 cases of COVID-19, and as of mid-September 2020, more than 243,400 COVID-19 cases had been reported (22). Our study and sample collection spanned from May 11, 2020 to June 18, 2020, with 3.5% of the individuals in our cohort testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 IgG antibodies (Table 1 and Figure 2A). In addition to considering an IgG index cutoff point of 1.4 or higher as seropositive, as recommended by the test manufacturer, we also conducted analyses using the cutoff point of 0.4 or higher to define seropositive status within this more sensitive range, given other reports (23) and our own laboratory findings of this threshold being strongly associated with prior COVID-19 diagnosis and symptoms. Notably, our main results were consistent for analyses using either the more stringent 1.4 or higher threshold or the more sensitive 0.4 or higher threshold. Using the more sensitive 0.4 or higher threshold, the overall seroprevalence of anti–SARS-CoV-2 antibodies in our cohort was 4.8% (Table 1). Of the 6201 individuals in our cohort, 1836 reported a history of BCG vaccination, 4275 had never received BCG vaccination, and the BCG vaccination status was unknown in 90 individuals (Table 1 and Figure 2B). The BCG-vaccinated group was older (43.1 ± 12.03 years) than those in the non–BCG-vaccinated group (40.6 ± 11.86 years) (Figure 2C).

Figure 2 History of BCG vaccination is associated with fewer reports of COVID-19–related symptoms and decreased SARS-CoV-2 infection. (A) Percentage of participants in the cohort of HCWs (n = 6201) with a positive anti–SARS-CoV-2 IgG test. (B) Percentage of individuals in the whole cohort who reported a history of BCG vaccination (n = 1836) or absence of a BCG vaccination (n = 4275). (C) Age (mean) of the participants reporting a previous history of BCG vaccination or no BCG vaccination. (D) Percentage of participants with or without a history of BCG vaccination who reported an absence of COVID-19–related symptoms. (E) Percentage of individuals with or without a history of BCG vaccination who self-reported experiencing COVID-19–related symptoms during the preceding 6 months. (F) Percentage of participants with or without a history of BCG vaccination who self-reported a previous COVID-19 diagnosis from a MD or RT-PCR test. (G) Percentage of participants with or without a history of BCG vaccination who self-reported having a positive SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR test. (H) Percentage of participants with or without a history of BCG vaccination with a positive anti–SARS-CoV-2 IgG test result. (I) Percentage of individuals with or without a history of BCG vaccination with a SARS-CoV-2 IgG index threshold of 0.4 or lower or higher than 0.4. P < 0.05, by t test (C) or χ2 test (D–I); P values are displayed in each graph.

History of BCG vaccination is associated with fewer self-reports of COVID-19–related symptoms. To determine whether a history of BCG vaccination is associated with a protective beneficial effect and decreases the severity of COVID-19–related symptoms, we analyzed the responses provided by each participant through an electronic survey. Compared with individuals who were not BCG vaccinated, those with a history of BCG vaccination were less likely to report experiencing COVID-19–related symptoms over the previous 6 months (75.6% vs. 72.7%; P = 0.017; Figure 2D). We focused on fever, chills, dry cough, shortness of breath, muscle aches, fatigue, and reduced of sense of smell or taste as COVID-19–related symptoms, based on emerging data and CDC guidelines (24, 25). The most commonly reported COVID-19–related symptoms were fatigue, dry cough, and muscle aches (Table 1 and Figure 2E). Remarkably, participants with a history of BCG vaccination were less likely than non–BCG-vaccinated participants to report any of those symptoms in the 6 months prior to their enrollment in the study (Table 1 and Figure 2E).

History of BCG vaccination is associated with decreased SARS-CoV-2 infections and seroprevalence. We next assessed whether a history of BCG vaccination was associated with a decreased incidence of SARS-CoV-2 infection by analyzing the proportion of individuals in our cohort who self-reported either a positive COVID-19 diagnosis by a medical doctor (MD) or a positive SARS-CoV-2 reverse transcription PCR (RT-PCR) test. The percentage of individuals with a COVID-19 diagnosis or a positive SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR test was markedly reduced for those who reported a history of BCG vaccination compared with those who did not receive BCG vaccination (Table 1 and Figure 2, F and G). Similarly, the percentage of individuals with a serology test positive for SARS-CoV-2 (IgG) was significantly lower for BCG-vaccinated individuals than those who were not BCG vaccinated (at all levels of the IgG index) (Table 1 and Figure 2, H and I).

Participants with certain underlying preexisting comorbidities such as hypertension, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) are at increased risk of developing severe COVID-19 (26, 27). In our cohort of HCWs, we found that those with a history of BCG vaccination had significantly more comorbidities such as hypertension, cardiovascular disease, diabetes, and COPD than did those without a history of BCG vaccination (Table 2). Remarkably, despite reporting an increased frequency of comorbidities, the group with a history of BCG vaccination had less seroconversion and a significantly lower anti–SARS-CoV-2 IgG index (Figure 2I). Overall, our data indicate that a history of BCG vaccination is associated with decreased rates of SARS-COV-2 infection and seropositivity, indicating that BCG vaccination might be protective against SARS-CoV-2 infection.

Table 2 Self-reported preexisting comorbidities reported by HCWs based on BCG vaccination status

A decreased occurrence of COVID-19–related symptoms and SARS-CoV-2 infection is associated only with a history of BCG vaccination. The medical survey answered by each participant also contained questions regarding the status of 3 other common vaccines: meningococcal, Pneumovax, and influenza. We therefore asked if a history of those vaccinations was also associated with a beneficial protective effect against COVID-19 symptoms and/or SARS-CoV-2 infection. Among the 6201 participants who provided a blood sample and answered the medical survey, 1842 reported having received the meningococcal vaccine, 1007 had received the Pneumovax vaccine, and 6014 reported having received an influenza vaccine (Tables 3, 4, and 5, and Figure 3A). The majority of HCWs participating in this study reported being vaccinated for influenza (96.9%) and were more likely to experience some of the COVID-19–related symptoms than the non–influenza-vaccinated subjects (Table 5 and Figure 3B). However, the very low frequency (<1.2%) of HCWs who were not vaccinated for influenza may have limited statistical power for comparisons made with influenza-vaccinated individuals, and the results of these analyses suggested no substantial between-groups differences. In contrast to our findings for subjects with a history of BCG vaccination (Figure 2E), the frequencies of other COVID-19–related symptoms did not consistently differ on the basis of vaccination status for the meningococcal or pneumococcal agents (Tables 3–5 and Figure 3B). The percentage of individuals who experienced COVID-19 symptoms or self-reported a COVID-19–positive diagnosis — either by a MD or a positive RT-PCR test — did not differ in terms of pneumococcal or influenza vaccination status, indicating that those vaccines might not provide a beneficial protective effect against SARS-CoV-2 infection (Tables 4 and 5, and Figure 3, B–E). Notably, a history of meningococcal vaccination was significantly associated with an increase in self-reported COVID-19 medical diagnoses (Table 3 and Figure 3D). The percentage of individuals who self-reported a positive SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR test, as well as the percentage of individuals with an anti–SARS-CoV-2 IgG index of 0.4 or lower or an index higher than 0.4, did not differ with regard to the vaccination status of any of those 3 vaccines (Tables 3–5 and Figure 3, F and G).

Figure 3 Meningococcal, Pneumovax, and influenza vaccinations are not associated with a beneficial effect of reducing COVID-19–related symptoms or SARS-CoV-2 infection. (A) Percentage of individuals in the entire cohort who reported a history of meningococcal (n = 1842), Pneumovax (n = 1007), or influenza (n = 6014) vaccination. (B) Percentage of individuals with a history of meningococcal, Pneumovax, or influenza vaccination who experienced COVID-19–related symptoms. (C) Percentage of individuals with or without a history of meningococcal, Pneumovax, or influenza vaccination who did not experience COVID-19–related symptoms during the prior 6 months. (D) Percentage of participants with or without a history of meningococcal, Pneumovax, or influenza vaccination who self-reported a medical diagnosis of COVID-19. (E) Percentage of participants with or without a history of meningococcal, Pneumovax, or influenza vaccination who self-reported a positive SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR test. (F) Percentage of participants with or without a history of meningococcal, Pneumovax, or influenza vaccination with a positive anti–SARS-CoV-2 IgG test result. (G) Percentage of individuals with or without a history of meningococcal, Pneumovax, or influenza vaccination with a SARS-CoV-2 IgG index threshold of 0.4 or lower (left panel) or higher than 0.4. Significant P values (P < 0.05) by χ2 test are displayed for each plot.

Table 3 Demographic and clinical characteristics of the HCW cohort based on meningococcal vaccination status

Table 4 Demographics and clinical characteristics of the HCWs cohort used in this study based on Pneumovax vaccination status

Table 5 Demographics and clinical characteristics of the HCWs cohort used in this study based on influenza vaccination status

We next constructed separate multivariable models, each adjusted for age and sex, to analyze the associations of BCG, meningococcal, Pneumovax, and influenza vaccination history with a SARS-CoV-2 IgG index of 0.4 or higher (Table 6). Only a history of BCG vaccination was significantly associated with lower SARS-CoV-2 IgG index values (Table 6). The protective effect of prior BCG vaccination was persistent when the risks of SARS-CoV-2 exposure were added to age- and sex-controlled models (OR = 0.74, CI, 0.56–0.98; P = 0.039). SARS-CoV-2 exposure risk was assessed on the basis of the location at which the HCWs worked, such as a dedicated COVID-19 intensive care unit (ICU), a non–COVID-19 ICU, a COVID-19–dedicated ward, a non–COVID-19 ward, the emergency department, an outpatient clinic, an administrative office, or a home-based office.

Table 6 Associations between vaccination status and SARS-CoV-2 IgG index values adjusted by age and sex

Taken together, these results indicate that a history of BCG vaccination confers a nonspecific protective effect against SARS-CoV-2 infection and is associated with fewer self-reports of COVID-19 symptoms. This appears to be specific to BCG, as a history of other vaccinations, such as the meningococcal, Pneumovax, or influenza vaccines, was not associated with a similar protection against SARS-CoV-2 infection.