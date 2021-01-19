Commentary 10.1172/JCI145545

BCG vaccination in health care providers and the protection against COVID-19

Mihai G. Netea,1,2 Jos W.M. van der Meer,1 and Reinout van Crevel1,3

1Department of Internal Medicine and Center for Infectious Diseases, Radboud University Medical Center, Nijmegen, Netherlands.

2Department of Immunology and Metabolism, Life and Medical Sciences Institute, University of Bonn, Bonn, Germany.

3Centre for Tropical Medicine and Global Health, Nuffield Department of Medicine, University of Oxford, Oxford, United Kingdom.

Address correspondence to: Mihai G. Netea, Geert Grooteplein 8, 6500HB Nijmegen, Netherlands. Phone: 31.24.361.8819; Email: mihai.netea@radboudumc.nl.

Find articles by Netea, M. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

1Department of Internal Medicine and Center for Infectious Diseases, Radboud University Medical Center, Nijmegen, Netherlands.

2Department of Immunology and Metabolism, Life and Medical Sciences Institute, University of Bonn, Bonn, Germany.

3Centre for Tropical Medicine and Global Health, Nuffield Department of Medicine, University of Oxford, Oxford, United Kingdom.

Address correspondence to: Mihai G. Netea, Geert Grooteplein 8, 6500HB Nijmegen, Netherlands. Phone: 31.24.361.8819; Email: mihai.netea@radboudumc.nl.

Find articles by van der Meer, J. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar |

1Department of Internal Medicine and Center for Infectious Diseases, Radboud University Medical Center, Nijmegen, Netherlands.

2Department of Immunology and Metabolism, Life and Medical Sciences Institute, University of Bonn, Bonn, Germany.

3Centre for Tropical Medicine and Global Health, Nuffield Department of Medicine, University of Oxford, Oxford, United Kingdom.

Address correspondence to: Mihai G. Netea, Geert Grooteplein 8, 6500HB Nijmegen, Netherlands. Phone: 31.24.361.8819; Email: mihai.netea@radboudumc.nl.

Find articles by van Crevel, R. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

Published December 11, 2020 - More info

Published in Volume 131, Issue 2 on January 19, 2021
J Clin Invest. 2021;131(2):e145545. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI145545.
© 2021 American Society for Clinical Investigation
Published December 11, 2020 - Version history
View PDF

A number of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccine candidates have shown promising results, but substantial uncertainty remains regarding their effectiveness and global rollout. Boosting innate immunity with bacillus Calmette Guérin (BCG) or other live attenuated vaccines may also play a role in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. BCG has long been known for its nonspecific beneficial effects that are most likely explained by epigenetic and metabolic reprogramming of innate immune cells, termed trained immunity. In this issue of the JCI, Rivas et al. add to these arguments by showing that BCG-vaccinated health care providers from a Los Angeles health care organization had lower rates of COVID-19 diagnoses and seropositivity compared with unvaccinated individuals. Prospective clinical trials are thus warranted to explore the effects of BCG vaccination in COVID-19. We posit that beyond COVID-19, vaccines such as BCG that elicit trained immunity may mitigate the impact of emerging pathogens in future pandemics.

Preview pages

Reset
Next Page 0 Back

Continue reading with a subscription.

A subscription is required for you to read this article in full. If you are a subscriber, you may sign in to continue reading.

Already subscribed?

Click here to sign into your account.

Don't have a subscription?

Please select one of the subscription options, which includes a low-cost option just for this article.

At an institution or library?

If you are at an institution or library and believe you should have access, please check with your librarian or administrator (more information).

Problems?

Please try these troubleshooting tips.

  • Purchase this article
  • $10
  • Purchasing this article will give you full access for the calendar year.
  • Purchase article
  • Purchase Site Pass
  • $25
  • This will give you access to every article on the site for 24 hours.
  • Order site pass
  • Online subscription
  • $95
  • Individual online subscriptions give you full online access for the calendar year.
  • Individual online subscriptions ordered from September 1st on will receive access for the remainder of current year as well as for the full following year subscription term.
  • Order Online
  • JCI This Month subscription
  • $135
  • JCI This Month is a 16- to 20-page overview of the articles published each month
  • Subscribing to JCI This Month also gives subscribers full online access for the calendar year.
  • *Price outside U.S. and Canada: $195.
  • JCI This Month + Online
Advertisement