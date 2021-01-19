Correction of vasopressin deficit in the lateral septum ameliorates social deficits of mouse autism model

EEG monitoring during social and nonsocial exploratory behavior. The effects of Magel2 mutation were assessed on brain activity (theta oscillations 4–12 Hz) in adult males because brain activity can be modulated by social stimuli (24). We used a telemetric system to record the EEG from wire electrodes chronically implanted atop the somatosensory cortex. Animals were subjected to 4 successive encounters with an unfamiliar juvenile followed by another encounter with a different juvenile to assess discrimination (Figure 1A). The analysis of EEG power spectral density in the theta band (4–12 Hz) showed distinct modulation between controls (Magel2+/+) and mutants (Magel2+/–p) at the time of social novelty and discrimination (Figure 1B). Particularly, the EEG power decreased in the 2–8 Hz band, whereas it increased in the 9–15 Hz band of Magel2+/+ mice, an effect absent in Magel2+/–p mice (Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI144450DS1). Neurophysiological defects corresponded with the alteration of behavioral exploration at the time of social novelty and discrimination in Magel2+/–p mice compared with Magel2+/+ controls (Figure 1C). The effects of Magel2 mutation were specific to social stimuli given that no difference from controls was observed during encounters with familiar and unfamiliar objects (Figure 1, D and E).

Figure 1 Magel2 deficiency impairs electrophysiological and behavioral responses to social stimuli. (A) Experimental paradigm. Mice are implanted with EEG electrodes on the skull to record electrophysiological activity during exploration of juveniles (novel or familiar) or objects (novel or familiar). (B) Change in EEG power spectrum during social exploration. Data (mean ± SEM) expressed as percentage relative to baseline in n = 12 Magel2+/+, 13 Magel2+/–p. One-way ANOVA: effect of trials on each group F 5,125 = 16.47, P < 0.0001; post hoc Sidak test. (C) Time exploring a mouse. Data (mean ± SEM) in n = 14 Magel2+/+, 16 Magel2+/–p mice. Two-way ANOVA: genotype F 1,28 = 2.55, P = 0.001; social trials F 2,56 = 6.82, P = 0.002; genotype × social trials F 2,56 = 4.69, P = 0.01; post hoc Sidak test. (D) Change in EEG power spectrum during nonsocial exploration. Data (mean ± SEM) expressed as a percentage relative to baseline in n = 8 Magel2+/+, 8 Magel2+/–p. One-way ANOVA: effect of trials on each group F 5,125 = 5.69, P < 0.0001, post hoc Sidak test. (E) Time exploring an object. Data (mean ± SEM) in n = 9 Magel2+/+, 9 Magel2+/–p mice. Two-way ANOVA: genotype F 1,16 = 0.4, P = 0.5; object trials F 2,32 = 28.33, P < 0.0001; genotype × object trials F 2,32 = 0.09, P = 0.9.

Results of c-Fos mapping of septal neurons activated by social exploration. Social discrimination in rodents depends on a neurocircuit between the hippocampus and lateral septum (LS) modulated by OXT (25) and AVP (26). This suggests a possible role for the LS and its modulation by neuropeptides in Magel2-related pathophysiology. The effects of Magel2 mutation were assessed on LS activation using c-Fos mapping. First, c-Fos induction at social novelty was more robust than after exploration of a novel object in Magel2+/+ mice (Figure 2A). Second, c-Fos expression was higher at baseline in LS subregions of Magel2+/–p mice than Magel2+/+ controls (2-way ANOVA F 1,33 = 9.65, P = 0.0039, Figure 2B). Third, c-Fos induction was less reactive to social novelty and discrimination in the LS of Magel2+/–p mice than Magel2+/+ controls (Figure 2C). In particular, the somatostatin (SST) neurons, which control a variety of social behaviors (27–29), induced c-Fos in the dorsal LS at social novelty, and levels returned to baseline before social discrimination (Figure 2D). Analysis of an additional time point, 2 hours after social novelty (without subsequent encounters), showed that c-Fos induction in SST neurons was persistent in Magel2+/–p mice but not in controls (Figure 2D). Yet, the number of SST cells/mm2 in the dorsal LS did not differ between groups (31 Magel2+/+ 235 ± 20 and 30 Magel2+/–p 226 ± 22, unpaired t test P = 0.77). Finally, injection of AVP (30 μM) directly in the LS via bilateral cannulas immediately after social novelty reduced the expression of c-Fos in SST neurons of the dorsal LS compared with vehicle-injected controls (Figure 2E).

Figure 2 Magel2 deficiency increases c-Fos expression in SST neurons of the dorsal LS during social exploration. (A) c-Fos induction representative of n = 5 Magel2+/+ mouse interacting with a new conspecific for 5 minutes, euthanized 15 minutes later (left) compared with 5 Magel2+/+ mice interacting with a new object in the same conditions (right). (B) c-Fos induction in the septum representative of the mice making 0 to 5 social trials analyzed in panel C. All mice were euthanized 15 minutes after the last trial. (C) Number of c-Fos+ cells/mm2 in a total of 28,072 Magel2+/+ and 38,534 Magel2+/–p cells. Mean ± SEM of n = 5 controls, 5 novelty, 4 habituation, 4 discrimination Magel2+/+ and 7, 5, 4, 9 Magel2+/–p mice, respectively. Two-way ANOVA for social trials in Magel2+/+ F 3,56 = 31.7, P < 0.0001; in Magel2+/–p F 3,88 = 6.871, P = 0.0003; septal regions in Magel2+/+ F 3,56 = 2.95, P = 0.04; and in Magel2+/–p F 3,56 = 2.39, P = 0.07; post hoc Dunnett test results as indicated. Multiple comparison between genotypes by Wilcoxon unpaired t test at novelty in medial septum (MS) t(8) = 3.5, P = 0.007 and LSV t(8) = 2.8, P = 0.02; at habituation in MS t(6) = 2.76, P = 0.032. (D) Percentage of SST cells with c-Fos expression in the LSD of Magel2+/+ and Magel2+/–p mice (stars mark double-positive cells). Mean ± SEM of n = 7 controls, 6 novelty, 7 habituation, 7 discrimination, 5 novelty + 2 hours for Magel2+/+ and 7, 5, 6, 6, 5 for Magel2+/–p mice, respectively. Two-way ANOVA for genotype F 1,52 = 14.05, P = 0.0004; trials F 4,52 = 18.36, P < 0.0001; post hoc Sidak test results as indicated. Arrows mark euthanization 15 minutes after the last trial. (E) Percentage of SST cells with c-Fos expression in the LSD of Magel2+/+ mice (stars mark double-positive cells). Mean ± SEM of n = 5 NaCl, 5 AVP, 4 TGOT mice injected in dorsal LS via bilateral cannula and euthanized 15 minutes later. Kruskal-Wallis test, P = 0.0012, post hoc Dunn test results as indicated. LSD, lateral septum dorsal; LSV, lateral septum ventral.

Expression of AVP receptors in SST neurons of the dorsal LS. The effects of Magel2 mutation were assessed on the expression of AVPRs in the LS. Binding studies with the radioligand [125I]LVA (1 nM) on frozen brain sections revealed no difference between genotypes (Figure 3A). To gain cellular precision, we synthesized a fluorescent peptide based on the selective AVPR ligand d[Lys8]VP (30). Conjugation of Alexa Fluor 647 to d[Lys8]VP provided a new ligand d[Lys(Alexa Fluor 647)8]VP exhibiting the following binding affinities on mouse receptors (in nM): 3.7 ± 0.2 for OXT receptor (OXTR), 765 ± 182 for AVPR1A, 200 ± 36 for AVPR1B, and 10,429 ± 745 for AVPR2. This fluorescent peptide, which does not bind to cells fixed with paraformaldehyde, was injected through cannulas directly in the LS (50 μM) with and without the OXTR competitor (TGOT 5 μM) or the AVPR/OXTR competitor (Manning compound 100 μM). The condition selected to detect AVPR binding sites revealed 3 types of AVPR-expressing cells in the LS: the bright, dim, and blood vessels (Figure 3B). Specifically, AVPR binding sites were detected in neurons marked with GAD67 (dim cells), among which half colabeled with SST antibodies. The bright cells colabeled with neurogranin (principal neurons) (Figure 3C). Magel2 mutation reduced the proportion of SST cells with AVPR binding sites (Figure 3D), although it did not alter the overall number of cells labeled with d[Lys(Alexa Fluor 647)8]VP in the LS.

Figure 3 Magel2 deficiency decreases AVP receptor levels in SST neurons of the dorsal LS. (A) Regional precision of 1 nM [125I]LVA binding without (total) and with (nonspecific) unlabeled AVP in excess on frozen brain sections of Magel2+/+ and Magel2+/–p mice. Data (mean ± SEM) expressed as a percentage relative to Magel2+/+ in n = 8 Magel2+/+ and 7 Magel2+/–p mice. Two-way ANOVA: genotype F 1,26 = 2.08, P = 0.16; effect of subregions in LS F 1,26 = 0.13, P = 0.71; post hoc Sidak test for comparisons. (B) Cellular precision of 50 μM d[Lys(Alexa Fluor 647)8]VP binding without (total, n = 4 mice) and with (nonspecific, n = 3 mice) 100 μM Manning compound injected directly into the LS of Magel2+/+ mice. OXTR competitor (5 μM TGOT, n = 5 mice) coinjected with d[Lys(Alexa Fluor 647)8]VP to specify AVPR binding sites representative of 3 independent experiments. Scale bar: 1 mm. Binding affinity for AVPR subtypes presented in Supplemental Table 1. (C) Coexpression of AVPR binding sites with the indicated markers. Arrows point to cells with “bright” labeling and arrowheads to cells with “dim” labeling. Scale bars: 25 μm. Percentage of cells coexpressing AVPR and cell markers are indicated. (D) Proportion of cell types with AVPR binding sites for d[Lys(Alexa Fluor 647)8]VP in dorsal LS. Data (mean ± SEM) expressed as percentage relative to Magel2+/+ in n = 6 Magel2+/+ and 6 Magel2+/–p mice. Three-way ANOVA for cell type F 2,59 = 37.27, P < 0.0001; AVPR binding F 1,59 = 49.85, P < 0.0001; genotype F 1,59 = 1.83, P = 0.18; cell type × AVPR binding × genotype F 2,59 = 5.35, P = 0.0073; post hoc Sidak test results as indicated.

Electrophysiological monitoring of septal neuron response to AVP. The effects of Magel2 mutation were assessed on neuronal activity in the dorsal LS at baseline and in response to bath application of AVP (1 μM). We used patch clamp recordings in acute coronal brain slices to characterize responses based on changes of firing rate with AVP. A majority of cells randomly patched in the dorsal LS had an increased firing rate in response to AVP application, whereas the rest were insensitive to or inhibited by AVP (Figure 4A). The effect of AVP took minutes to develop and tens of minutes to washout, a typical response unaffected by Magel2 mutation (Figure 4, B and C). Nevertheless, Magel2 deficiency altered the proportion of typical responses. More cells in the dorsal LS were insensitive to AVP in Magel2+/–p mice than in Magel2+/+ controls. These observations made in whole cell recordings were confirmed with additional experiments performed in a loose patch configuration (Figure 4D). The injection of a fluorescent dye in the pipette permitted the identification of the very scarce inhibited cells in Magel2+/–p mice with SST antibodies (Figure 4E).

Figure 4 Magel2 deficiency reduces neuronal response to AVP in the dorsal LS. (A) Typical firing patterns of dorsal LS neurons in coronal slices at baseline and upon 2-minute bath application of 1 μM AVP (whole cell recordings). Responses representative of more than 5 experiments reverted to baseline after washout. (B) Frequency of action potentials in AVP-excited cells. Mean ± SEM expressed as percentage relative to baseline prior to AVP stimulation (gray bar). Numbers indicate cells excited (blue) and insensitive to AVP (black). Three-way ANOVA for time F 30,2259 = 9.5, P < 0.0001; AVP F 1,76 = 16.9, P < 0.0001; genotype F 1,76 = 1.2, P > 0.2; time × AVP F 30,2259 = 8.6, P < 0.0001; time × AVP × genotype F 30,2259 = 1.04, P = 0.4; post hoc Tukey test. (C) Frequency of action potentials in AVP-inhibited cells. Mean ± SEM expressed as percentage relative to baseline. Numbers indicate cells excited (blue) and insensitive to AVP (black, same as in panel B). Three-way ANOVA for time F 30,2077 = 2.55, P < 0.0001; AVP F 1,71 = 4.9, P = 0.03; genotype F 1,71 = 0.6, P > 0.4; time × AVP F 30,2077 = 3.05, P < 0.0001; time × AVP × genotype F 30,2077 = 0.4, P > 0.9; post hoc Tukey test. (D) Proportion of cells categorized according to their responses to AVP on the frequency of action potentials recorded in loose patch (n = 32 Magel2+/+, 26 Magel2+/–p cells) or whole cell (n = 103 Magel2+/+, 45 Magel2+/–p cells) configurations. Comparisons between Magel2+/+ and Magel2+/–p: χ2(2) = 11.47, **P = 0.003 and χ2(2) = 13.22, **P = 0.0013. (E) AVP-inhibited cell representative of at least 2 independent experiments marked with cadaverine dye injected in the patch pipette and labeled with SST antibodies. (F) Effect of AVP on the frequency of synaptic events in dorsal LS neurons from Magel2+/+ mice representative of more than 5 experiments. Effect sizes are presented in Table 1.

The inputs on the excited and inhibited cells were also characterized by monitoring synaptic events at baseline and in response to AVP (Figure 4F and Table 1). The major effect of AVP in the dorsal LS was to increase the frequency of inhibitory synaptic events on both cell types, which was blocked by a GABA receptor blocker (0.3 μM) and an Na+ channel blocker (0.3 μM) (Table 1). Remarkably, AVP had no effect on the frequency of excitatory synaptic events.

Table 1 Frequency of excitatory and inhibitory synaptic events in dorsal LS neurons of Magel2+/+ mice

Effect of intraseptal AVP on behavior and neurophysiology. To promote AVP-mediated neuromodulation in the dorsal LS of Magel2+/–p mice, we cannulated the dorsal LS bilaterally to inject AVP (30 μM) or the Manning compound at a dose that blocked AVPRs only (30 nM). First, injection of AVP for 9 minutes in freely behaving mice implanted with EEG electrodes (Figure 5A) increased the EEG power spectrum in the theta band during the first 10 minutes, an effect that persisted for 60 minutes (Figure 5B). For comparison, injection of NaCl vehicle had no effect.

Figure 5 Restoration of social discrimination in Magel2+/–p mice by AVP injection in the dorsal LS. (A) Experimental setup. (B) Change in EEG power spectrum with intraseptal injection of AVP (30 μM for 9 minutes starting 5 minutes before the first social trial) in Magel2+/+ mice. Data (mean ± SEM) of n = 13 NaCl and 10 AVP. Two-way ANOVA for AVP for 10 minutes: F 1,650 = 8.13, P = 0.004 and for 60 minutes: F 1,650 = 15.5, P < 0.0001; post hoc Sidak test for pairwise comparisons between NaCl and AVP groups as indicated. (C) Time exploring a mouse upon injection of AVP (30 μM for 9 minutes starting 5 minutes before the first social trial) in dorsal LS of Magel2+/–p mice. Data (mean ± SEM) in n = 14 NaCl, 16 AVP-injected mice. Two-way ANOVA for social trials F 2,42 = 17.99, P < 0.0001; AVP F 1,21 = 0.03, P = 0.8; post hoc Sidak test comparing consecutive trials as indicated. (D) Change in EEG power spectrum with intraseptal injection of AVP during behavior. Data (mean ± SEM) of n = 14 NaCl and 9 AVP Magel2+/–p mice. Two-way ANOVA for AVP at novelty F 23,504 = 1.27, P = 0.17 and at discrimination F 23,480 = 1.74, P = 0.018; post hoc Sidak test for pairwise comparisons between NaCl and AVP groups as indicated. (E) Time exploring a mouse upon injection of Manning compound (MC, 10 nM for 9 minutes starting 5 minutes before the first social trial) in dorsal LS of Magel2+/+ mice. Data (mean ± SEM) in n = 15 NaCl, 11 MC Magel2+/+ mice. Two-way ANOVA: social trials F 2,48 = 11.12, P = 0.0001; MC F 1,24 = 2.46, P = 0.12; post hoc Dunnett test for pairwise comparison between consecutive trials as indicated. (F) Change in EEG power spectrum with intraseptal injection of MC during behavior. Data (mean ± SEM) expressed as percentage relative to baseline in n = 17 NaCl, 11 MC. Two-way ANOVA for social novelty F 25,650 = 2.83, P < 0.0001; MC F 1,650 = 2.56, P = 0.1; social discrimination F 25,676 = 0.6, P = 0.9; MC F 1,676 = 31.3, P < 0.0001; post hoc Sidak test for pairwise comparison between NaCl and MC groups as indicated.

Second, the injection of AVP for 9 minutes starting 5 minutes before social novelty in Magel2+/–p mice increased social discrimination later (Figure 5C). For comparison, injection of NaCl vehicle had no effect. EEG power spectral analysis showed an increase of activity in the theta band that persisted beyond the injection of AVP (Figure 5D).

Third, injection of Manning compound for 9 minutes starting 5 minutes before social novelty in Magel2+/+ mice decreased social novelty and discrimination (Figure 5E). For comparison, injection of the NaCl vehicle had no effect. EEG power spectral analysis showed a decrease of activity in the theta band at social novelty and an increase of activity at discrimination compared with NaCl-injected controls (Figure 5D).

The source of AVP in the dorsal LS during social behavior. Magel2 mutations impair neuropeptide production and release in human and mouse neurons (15, 31), indicating that it could modify the septal content of AVP during behavior, which is normally cued to social novelty (32). Based on the model of synaptic release of OXT in the brain (33), we assumed axonal secretions of AVP in the LS. The effects of Magel2 mutation were assessed on the innervation and experience-dependent activation of AVP neurons. We used neurophysin II antibodies to map AVP projections in the LS (Figure 6A). Fewer and shorter AVP fibers were observed in the dorsal LS of Magel2+/–p mice compared with Magel2+/+ controls (Figure 6B). Moreover, we used c-Fos mapping in AVP neurons to determine where and when these neurons activated during social behavior (Figure 6C). AVP neurons were activated from the first social encounter in the paraventricular hypothalamic nucleus (PVN) of Magel2+/+ mice and in the bed nucleus of stria terminalis (BNST) of Magel2+/–p mice (Figure 6D).

Figure 6 Magel2 deficiency impairs the number of fibers projecting in the dorsal LS and activation of the PVN AVP neurons by social stimuli. (A) Neurophysin II (AVP) immunoreactivity and semiautomated fiber tracing in the septum representative of the number of mice analyzed in panel B. (B) Number of AVP fibers in 5 Magel2+/+, 5 Magel2+/–p mice sorted as a function of length. Kolmogorov-Smirnov test, P < 0.0001. (C) Induction of c-Fos in AVP neurons of the paraventricular hypothalamic nucleus (PVN), lateral hypothalamus (LH), supraoptic nucleus (SON), and bed nucleus of stria terminalis (BNST) after social novelty representative of the number of mice analyzed in panel D. Scale bars: 50 μm. (D) Percentage of AVP neurons expressing c-Fos after social tasks (euthanized 15 minutes after trial 5). Mean ± SEM of n = 8 controls, 8 novelty, 12 habituation, 7 discrimination Magel2+/+ and 9, 8, 5, 5 Magel2+/–p mice, respectively. Two-way ANOVA for social trials in Magel2+/+ F 3,96 = 4.34, P = 0.006 and in Magel2+/–p F 3,76 = 2.07, P = 0.11; regional AVP neurons in Magel2+/+ F 3,96 = 23.76, P < 0.0001 and in Magel2+/–p F 3,75 = 1.76, P = 0.16; social trials × regional AVP neurons in Magel2+/+ F 9,96 = 4.36, P < 0.0001 and in Magel2+/–p F 9,75 = 1.17, P = 0.32; post hoc Dunnett test results as indicated. Multiple comparison between Magel2+/+ and Magel2+/–p by Sidak test in the PVN t(8) = 3.05, P = 0.038 and in the BNST t(6) = 4.5, P = 0.0002 at novelty.

Optogenetic stimulation of AVP neuronal projections in the dorsal LS. The effects of Magel2 mutation on neurophysiology and behavior were assessed upon activation of AVP neuronal projections in the dorsal LS specifically from the BNST or the PVN. For this, Magel2+/–p mice were crossed with Avp-Cre mice and further injected in the PVN or BNST with Cre-dependent AAV1-ChR2-YFP virus. Optic fibers were implanted bilaterally in the dorsal LS and EEG electrodes implanted atop the cortex (Figure 7A). Expression of ChR2-YFP was efficient and specific in AVP neurons of the PVN or BNST (Figure 7B). Blue light stimulation of the BNST/LS pathway during social novelty promoted social discrimination compared with unstimulated controls (Figure 7C). On the contrary, blue light stimulation of the PVN/LS pathway during social novelty failed to significantly restore social discrimination in Magel2+/–p mice (Figure 7C).

Figure 7 Correction of social disabilities in Magel2-deficient mice with optogenetic stimulation of AVP neurons in the BNST/LS pathway correlates with the deactivation of SST neurons in the dorsal LS. (A) Viral strategy to express ChR2 in AVP neurons of 2 distinct regions with established projections in the LS where optic fibers were implanted to manipulate AVP responses during social behavior. (B) Expression of Cre-dependent ChR2-YFP in AVP neurons in the BNST or in the PVN of Magel2+/–p mice. Percentage (mean ± SEM) of AVP neurons expressing ChR2-YFP in BNST or PVN of 6 Magel2+/–p mice per group. (C) Time exploring a mouse upon stimulation of ChR2 with blue light (473 nm, 20 Hz, 5 ms pulses for 9 minutes during social novelty) in dorsal LS projections from AVP neurons of the BNST or the PVN in Magel2+/–p mice. Mean ± SEM of n = 6 no light, 6 blue light for the BNST/LS groups and 9 no light, 11 blue light for the PVN/LS groups. Two-way ANOVA for the BNST/LS pathway: effect of social trials F 2,10 = 17.11, P = 0.0006 and interaction with CHR2 stimulation F 2,10 = 3.6, P = 0.06; for the PVN/LS pathway: effect of social trials F 2,36 = 9.17, P = 0.0006 and interaction with ChR2 stimulation F 2,36 = 4.19, P = 0.02; post hoc Sidak test for pairwise comparisons. (D) Change in EEG power spectrum with intraseptal stimulation of ChR2 during social novelty. Mean ± SEM expressed as percentage relative to baseline in n = 11 no light, 6 blue light. Two-way ANOVA for the effect of blue light on frequency at T1 F 1,390 = 18.27, P < 0.0001 and at T5 F 25,400 = 1.73, P = 0.016. (E) Percentage of SST neurons expressing c-Fos in dorsal LS 15 minutes after the social discrimination trial (time of euthanization). Stars mark colabeled cells. Mean ± SEM of 6 Magel2+/–p mice per group. Kruskal-Wallis test, P = 0.011; post hoc Dunn test results as indicated.

EEG power spectral analysis showed an increase of activity in the theta band at social novelty and discrimination in Magel2+/–p mice stimulated in the BNST/LS AVP pathway that was consistent with the behavioral outcome (Figure 7D). Finally, c-Fos expression in SST neurons of the dorsal LS was assessed 15 minutes after social discrimination (time of euthanization). Activation of the BNST/LS pathway significantly reduced c-Fos expression in SST neurons, contrary to the same manipulation in the PVN/LS pathway (Figure 7E).