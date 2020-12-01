Review 10.1172/JCI144115

Age-related susceptibility to coronavirus infections: role of impaired and dysregulated host immunity

1Department of Acute and Tertiary Care and 2Department of Microbiology, Immunology and Biochemistry, University of Tennessee Health Science Center, Memphis, Tennessee, USA. 3Department of Microbiology and Immunology and 4Stead Family Department of Pediatrics, Roy J. and Lucille A. Carver College of Medicine, University of Iowa, Iowa City, Iowa, USA. Address correspondence to: Rudragouda Channappanavar, 711 Molecular Sciences Building, University of Tennessee Health Science Center, 858 Madison Avenue, Memphis, Tennessee 38103, USA. Phone: 901.448.2524; Email: rchanna1@uthsc.edu. Or to: Stanley Perlman, Department of Microbiology and Immunology, BSB 3-712, University of Iowa, 51 Newton Road, Iowa City, Iowa 52242, USA. Phone: 319.335.8549; Email: Stanley-perlman@uiowa.edu. Find articles by Perlman, S. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar |

Human coronaviruses (hCoVs) cause severe respiratory illness in the elderly. Age-related impairments in innate immunity and suboptimal virus-specific T cell and antibody responses are believed to cause severe disease upon respiratory virus infections. This phenomenon has recently received increased attention, as elderly patients are at substantially elevated risk for severe COVID-19 disease and experience increased rates of mortality following SARS-CoV-2 infection compared with younger populations. However, the basis for age-related fatal pneumonia following pathogenic hCoVs is not well understood. In this Review, we provide an overview of our current understanding of hCoV-induced fatal pneumonia in the elderly. We describe host immune response to hCoV infections derived from studies of young and aged animal models and discuss the potential role of age-associated increases in sterile inflammation (inflammaging) and virus-induced dysregulated inflammation in causing age-related severe disease. We also highlight the existing gaps in our knowledge about virus replication and host immune responses to hCoV infection in young and aged individuals.

