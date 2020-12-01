Review 10.1172/JCI144115

Age-related susceptibility to coronavirus infections: role of impaired and dysregulated host immunity

Rudragouda Channappanavar1,2 and Stanley Perlman3,4

1Department of Acute and Tertiary Care and

2Department of Microbiology, Immunology and Biochemistry, University of Tennessee Health Science Center, Memphis, Tennessee, USA.

3Department of Microbiology and Immunology and

4Stead Family Department of Pediatrics, Roy J. and Lucille A. Carver College of Medicine, University of Iowa, Iowa City, Iowa, USA.

Address correspondence to: Rudragouda Channappanavar, 711 Molecular Sciences Building, University of Tennessee Health Science Center, 858 Madison Avenue, Memphis, Tennessee 38103, USA. Phone: 901.448.2524; Email: rchanna1@uthsc.edu. Or to: Stanley Perlman, Department of Microbiology and Immunology, BSB 3-712, University of Iowa, 51 Newton Road, Iowa City, Iowa 52242, USA. Phone: 319.335.8549; Email: Stanley-perlman@uiowa.edu.

Find articles by Channappanavar, R. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

1Department of Acute and Tertiary Care and

2Department of Microbiology, Immunology and Biochemistry, University of Tennessee Health Science Center, Memphis, Tennessee, USA.

3Department of Microbiology and Immunology and

4Stead Family Department of Pediatrics, Roy J. and Lucille A. Carver College of Medicine, University of Iowa, Iowa City, Iowa, USA.

Address correspondence to: Rudragouda Channappanavar, 711 Molecular Sciences Building, University of Tennessee Health Science Center, 858 Madison Avenue, Memphis, Tennessee 38103, USA. Phone: 901.448.2524; Email: rchanna1@uthsc.edu. Or to: Stanley Perlman, Department of Microbiology and Immunology, BSB 3-712, University of Iowa, 51 Newton Road, Iowa City, Iowa 52242, USA. Phone: 319.335.8549; Email: Stanley-perlman@uiowa.edu.

Find articles by Perlman, S. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar |

Published October 21, 2020 - More info

Published in Volume 130, Issue 12 on December 1, 2020
J Clin Invest. 2020;130(12):6204–6213. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI144115.
© 2020 American Society for Clinical Investigation
Published October 21, 2020 - Version history
View PDF

Human coronaviruses (hCoVs) cause severe respiratory illness in the elderly. Age-related impairments in innate immunity and suboptimal virus-specific T cell and antibody responses are believed to cause severe disease upon respiratory virus infections. This phenomenon has recently received increased attention, as elderly patients are at substantially elevated risk for severe COVID-19 disease and experience increased rates of mortality following SARS-CoV-2 infection compared with younger populations. However, the basis for age-related fatal pneumonia following pathogenic hCoVs is not well understood. In this Review, we provide an overview of our current understanding of hCoV-induced fatal pneumonia in the elderly. We describe host immune response to hCoV infections derived from studies of young and aged animal models and discuss the potential role of age-associated increases in sterile inflammation (inflammaging) and virus-induced dysregulated inflammation in causing age-related severe disease. We also highlight the existing gaps in our knowledge about virus replication and host immune responses to hCoV infection in young and aged individuals.

Preview pages

Reset
Page preview
6205 Page 6204 Back

Continue reading with a subscription.

A subscription is required for you to read this article in full. If you are a subscriber, you may sign in to continue reading.

Already subscribed?

Click here to sign into your account.

Don't have a subscription?

Please select one of the subscription options, which includes a low-cost option just for this article.

At an institution or library?

If you are at an institution or library and believe you should have access, please check with your librarian or administrator (more information).

Problems?

Please try these troubleshooting tips.

  • Purchase this article
  • $10
  • Purchasing this article will give you full access for the calendar year.
  • Purchase article
  • Purchase Site Pass
  • $25
  • This will give you access to every article on the site for 24 hours.
  • Order site pass
  • Online subscription
  • $95
  • Individual online subscriptions give you full online access for the calendar year.
  • Individual online subscriptions ordered from September 1st on will receive access for the remainder of current year as well as for the full following year subscription term.
  • Order Online
  • JCI This Month subscription
  • $135
  • JCI This Month is a 16- to 20-page overview of the articles published each month
  • Subscribing to JCI This Month also gives subscribers full online access for the calendar year.
  • *Price outside U.S. and Canada: $195.
  • JCI This Month + Online
Advertisement