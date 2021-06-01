Deletion of Lats1/2 in adult kidney epithelia leads to renal cell carcinoma

Ablation of Lats1/2 in epithelia of adult kidneys leads to sarcomatoid tumors. To investigate the role of the Hippo/Warts pathway mutation in the adult kidney, we ablated the serine/threonine kinases Mst1 and Mst2 (orthologs of Hippo) and Lats1 and Lats2 (orthologs of Warts) in adult kidney epithelia using a tamoxifen-inducible, kidney-specific Cre line (KspCreERT2). The Ksp promoter drives expression throughout the kidney epithelium with highest levels in the collecting ducts and more distal nephron segments (13). High-dose tamoxifen administration (5 mg/40 g body weight, 3 times) in 1-month-old KspCreERT2 Mst1fl/fl Mst2fl/fl mice had no discernible impact on their health. Histological examination of mutant kidneys 6 months after tamoxifen administration showed no gross abnormalities (data not shown). In contrast, high-dose tamoxifen administration to KspCreERT2 Lats1fl/fl Lats2fl/fl animals resulted in weight loss and premature lethality in mutants, with the majority of mice succumbing within 2 weeks of the final tamoxifen administration. Microscopic examination of H&E-stained sections revealed cellular transformation and neoplastic cell growth throughout the kidney. Mutant kidneys were enlarged with visibly disrupted patterning, and tubules were obstructed with luminal infiltration of cells (Figure 1, B, E, and F) compared with WT (Figure 1, A, C, and D).

Figure 1 Ablation of Lats1/2 in epithelia of adult kidneys leads to sarcomatoid tumors and TCC. H&E-stained sections of control kidney (A, C, D, K, and M) or KspCreERT2 Lats-KO kidney (B, E–G, I, L, and N) or lung (H and J) collected 7 weeks (A–F; n = 3 for control and mutant) or 4 months (G–J; n = 4) after the first treatment with high-dose (B, E, and F) or low-dose (G–J) tamoxifen. C–D, E–F, I, and J are high-magnification images of A, B, G, and H, respectively. C and E were taken in the cortex, while D and F are images of the papillae. (K–N) H&E-stained sections of control (K and M) or KspCreERT2 Lats1/2c/c (L and N) kidneys 7 weeks after tamoxifen. Arrows indicate control (M) or mutant (N) ureteric epithelia. Box in K corresponds to M, and box in L corresponds to N. Scale bars: (A, B, G, and H) 900 μm, (C–F, I, J, M, N) 100 μm, (K and L) 2 mm.

In an attempt to allow the transformed cells to progress, we sought to preserve some normal renal function by ablating Lats1/2 mosaically using a low dose of tamoxifen (2.5 mg/40 g body weight, once). The majority of KspCreERT2 Lats1/2 mutant mice given low-dose tamoxifen were viable beyond 2 weeks. Analysis of mutant kidneys collected from mice 4 months after low-dose tamoxifen administration revealed significant enlargement of the organ. Histological analysis revealed large areas where the normal parenchyma was completely replaced by spindle-shaped cells showing sarcomatoid features (Figure 1, G and I). Although structures resembling vascularized glomeruli were present, epithelial features were largely absent. The majority of mutants whose lungs were analyzed also had tumors within the lung (Figure 1, H and J). Like the renal tumors, lung tumors were completely composed of spindle-shaped cells with sarcomatoid features. To determine whether these were primary lung tumors or metastases from the kidney, we analyzed WT and mutant mice carrying the RosaYFP reporter allele 4 months after tamoxifen administration. YFP was not visible in KspCreERT2 RosaYFP Lats1fl/+ Lats2fl/+ lungs (Supplemental Figure 1C; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI144108DS1), although it was readily visible in the kidneys (Supplemental Figure 1A). In contrast, in KspCreERT2 RosaYFP Lats1fl/fl Lats2fl/fl animals, YFP was broadly visible in the kidney (Supplemental Figure 1B) and lungs, although YFP-positive cells in the lung appeared to be restricted to tumors (Supplemental Figure 1D). This and previous studies showing that the KspCre promoter is not active in the lung, and the fact that the lung tumors are multiple, variably sized (cannonball pattern), and found immediately adjacent to large blood vessels, suggest that the lung tumors metastasized from the kidney. A subset (~20%) of KspCreERT2 Lats1fl/fl Lats2fl/fl kidneys also displayed high-grade in situ urothelial carcinoma (UC) of the renal pelvis (Figure 1, K–N). It is important to note that the only times when tumors were not observed in tamoxifen-treated mutants, YFP was also not observable, suggesting that recombination had failed. Interestingly, we occasionally observed transformed cells within tumors that lacked lineage tracer. To test whether this observation was due to a failure to recombine at the Rosa26 locus, the incorporation of WT cells into tumors, or the silencing of the Rosa26 locus, we bred the Rosa26mT/mG reporter onto the KspCreERT2 Lats1/2 mutant background. The mT/mG mouse expresses the Tomato reporter ubiquitously and the GFP reporter after excision of a translational stop codon. Large patches of cells within tumors were observed that lacked both Tomato and GFP expression, indicating that in some mutant cells, transcription from the Rosa26 locus was absent, possibly because the cells were dying (Supplemental Figure 1, I–L).

Sarcomatoid renal cell carcinoma (sRCC) is a particularly aggressive form of renal cancer. sRCC is observed in all subclasses of RCC and is believed to represent a stage of the disease after multiple secondary mutations have accumulated, leading to a more dedifferentiated, terminal state (14). To determine whether Lats mutant cells gave rise to a recognizable class of RCC at earlier time points, we sacrificed mutant mice 4, 7, 14, and 28 days after high-dose tamoxifen treatment. Histological examination showed that the first cellular abnormalities occurred as early as 4 days after Cre induction, while at 7 days, large regions within the cortex and medulla of mutant kidneys showed neoplastic changes in epithelial cells and signs of intertubular fibrosis (Supplemental Figure 1, E and F). Over the next 7 days the area of transformed cells expanded so that, by 14 days after tamoxifen administration, the vast majority of lineage-traced cells showed signs of transformation. Immune infiltrate was also observed histologically at this point (Supplemental Figure 1G). By 28 days, most of the kidney was filled with transformed cells that were still not identifiable as a specific type of RCC (Supplemental Figure 1H). Starting at 3 months, we observed signs of sarcomatoid transformation (Figure 1 and not shown). At no time did mutant cells show histopathological features indicative of any of the accepted histological classes of RCC other than sarcomatoid.

RCC is thought to primarily arise from proximal tubules. As KspCre is most highly active in the distal nephron and collecting ducts, we next sought to determine whether Lats1/2 deletion in collecting duct specifically was sufficient to induce transformation. Previous studies showed that Lats1 and Lats2 are necessary for proper differentiation and branching morphogenesis of the embryonic collecting ducts (15). Therefore, we first attempted to delete Lats1/2 after branching morphogenesis had ceased using Pkhd1Cre, a line active in the early postnatal collecting ducts (16). One-week-old Pkdh1Cre Lats1/2fl/fl mouse kidneys were of relatively normal size, suggesting that no significant defect in ureteric bud branching had occurred. However, histological examination showed luminal infiltration of cells within the medullary collecting ducts and ureter (Supplemental Figure 2, B and D). Although these cells showed signs of transformation, all mutants died within 6 weeks of birth with obstructed ureters and hydronephrosis but without signs of fulminant tumor formation. To determine whether the mutant collecting duct cells could progress to tumors, we generated Lats1/2-null cell lines from collecting duct cells and implanted them under the capsule of a single kidney in immunocompromised (NOD/SCID) mice. WT (Lats1/2fl/fl) cells were implanted as controls. Mice carrying the null cells showed signs of cachexia (significant weight loss, hunched back) within 4 weeks of implantation and had to be sacrificed by 6 weeks according to the guidelines of our IACUC. Visual examination showed that mice implanted with Lats1/2 mutant cells had very large masses on their kidneys (Supplemental Figure 2F). Histological examination revealed large tumors composed entirely of spindle-shaped cells with sarcomatoid features growing on the host kidney (Supplemental Figure 2H). Kidneys receiving implants of control cells did not show signs of tumor growth (Supplemental Figure 2E). Instead, the control cells formed poorly differentiated epithelial tubules with little or no proliferative expansion (Supplemental Figure 2G). Interestingly, mice engrafted with the Lats1/2 mutant cell line showed not only lung metastases but also liver metastases, something never observed in KspCreERT2 mutants (data not shown). It is important to note that pelvic UCs were not observed in grafted kidneys, suggesting that the UCs present in KspCreERT2 mutants were most likely not the result of metastasis.

KspCre shows little or no activity in the proximal tubules. To determine the impact of ablating Lats1/2 in the proximal tubules, we crossed the Lats1/2-floxed alleles to mice carrying Slc34a1CreERT2, a Cre line that is active only in the S1 and S2 segments of the proximal tubule (17). One month after high-dose tamoxifen administration, Slc34a1CreERT2 Lats1/2fl/fl mice showed obvious lesions in the cortex of the kidney (Figure 2B) compared with control (Figure 2A). From 4 months after high-dose tamoxifen onward, Slc34a1CreERT2 Lats1/2fl/fl mice had large sarcomatoid tumors with little normal parenchyma remaining (Figure 2, C and D). Additionally, these mice developed metastases in the lung with sarcomatoid morphology as determined by pathological analysis of H&E-stained sections (Figure 2F). An H&E-stained section of control lung is shown in Figure 2E. No UCs were observed, nor were liver metastases. Similar to what was observed with the KspCreERT2 model, Slc34a1CreERT2-derived mutant cells never showed histopathology matching other RCC subtypes. Instead, they appeared to rapidly progress toward the sarcomatoid phenotype.

Figure 2 Ablation of Lats in the proximal tubules leads to metastatic sRCC. (A–F) H&E-stained sections of control kidney (A), control lung (E), and Slc34a1CreERT2 Lats1/2c/c kidney (B–D) and lung (F). (B) Mutant kidney 1 month after tamoxifen (n = 3). (C, D, and F) Low-magnification kidney (C), high-magnification kidney (D), and high-magnification lung (F) from Slc34a1CreERT2 Lats1/2c/c mouse 5 months after tamoxifen (n = 3). D corresponds with the box in C. Asterisk in F shows a metastasis. (G and H) Immunofluorescence staining on sections of Slc34a1CreERT2 Lats1/2c/c kidney 4 months after tamoxifen (n = 3). (G) Blue, DAPI; green, vimentin; red, Pax8; white, cytokeratin. H is a single-channel image of the image in G showing only cytokeratin. Scale bars: (A–D, G, and H) 100 μm, (E and F) 900 μm.

We next sought to better classify the Slc34a1CreERT2 Lats mutant model. sRCCs can be identified according to their Pax8, cytokeratin, vimentin triple-positive status (18, 19). To assess the cellular identity of Lats mutant tumors, kidneys of Slc34a1CreERT2 Lats1/2fl/fl mice 4 months after tamoxifen were stained with antibodies to Pax8, cytokeratin, and vimentin. Although tumors showed high vimentin and Pax8 levels, we were unable to detect cytokeratin expression outside of normal (unrecombined) collecting ducts (Figure 2, G and H). This result implies that the tumors do not exhibit epithelial markers typical of sRCC, instead showing a fully mesenchymal phenotype.

In sum, our findings indicate that ablation of Lats1/2 in disparate epithelial cell types within the adult kidney is sufficient to rapidly induce the formation of metastatic renal tumors with sarcomatoid features with nearly 100% penetrance. To our knowledge, this is the first example of a genetically engineered model of metastatic kidney cancer.

Activation of Yap/Taz is necessary for tumor formation. Kidney epithelial activation of Yap/Taz has been observed in multiple pathological but non-neoplastic contexts (10, 12, 20). While Lats1 and Lats2 have been shown to be key players in the Yap/Taz activity, there is some evidence for noncanonical roles for Lats kinases in tumor formation (21). To determine the role of Yap/Taz in the Lats1/2 mutant phenotype, we first examined Yap phosphorylation status and localization in Lats1/2 mutant kidney tumors and lung metastases. Immunohistochemical staining of mutant and control kidneys and mutant lung metastases revealed that loss of Lats1/2 resulted in absence of phosphorylated Yap from the cytoplasm, while total Yap was strongly enriched in the nuclei of mutant cells (Figure 3, A–H). To determine whether nuclear Yap was active, we examined the expression of a known target of Yap, Sm22a (22). Sm22a, also known as transgelin, is an actin-binding protein that is an early marker of smooth muscle cell differentiation (23). In the normal kidney, Sm22a is only found in vascular smooth muscle cells (Figure 3, I and L). In contrast, ectopic Sm22a expression was observed in Lats1/2 mutant epithelial cells as early as 7 days after tamoxifen, prior to overt signs of cellular transformation (Figure 3, J and M). This expression was maintained throughout late tumor stages, with the majority of sarcomatoid cells exhibiting high Sm22a (Figure 3, K and N).

Figure 3 Molecular analysis of Lats mutants. (A–H) Immunohistochemical staining against Yap (A–D) or p-Yap (E–H) on sections of control kidney (A and E; n = 3), KspCreERT2 Lats1c/c Lats2c/c kidney 1 week (B and F; n = 3) or 7 weeks after tamoxifen (C and G; n = 3), and KspCreERT2 Lats1c/c Lats2c/c lung 5 months after tamoxifen (D and H; n = 3). (I–N) Immunofluorescence staining on control (I and L) or Slc34a1CreERT2 Lats1/2c/c RosaYFP kidneys (J, K, M, and N) 1 week (J and M; n = 3 control, n = 5 mutant) or 1 month (K and N; n = 4) after tamoxifen. (I and J) Green, Sm22a; red, YFP; blue, DAPI; white, cytokeratin. (K) Green, Sm22a; red, E-cadherin; blue, DAPI; white, cytokeratin. L–N are single-channel images of Sm22a from I–K, respectively. All scale bars: 100 μm.

To determine whether Yap and Taz activity is necessary for tumor formation, we bred conditionally inactive alleles of Yap and Taz into the KspCreERT2 Lats1/2 mutant background. WT, KspCreERT2 Lats1/2 mutant, and KspCreERT2 Lats1/2 Yap/Taz mutant mice were given high-dose tamoxifen (5 mg/40 g body weight, 3 times) at 1 month of age and sacrificed 7 or 14 days after the first dose. At 7 days after tamoxifen, H&E-stained Lats1/2 mutant kidneys showed multiple lesions in the cortex and medulla, while WT and Lats1/2 Yap/Taz mutant kidneys appeared phenotypically normal (Figure 4, A–C). After 14 days, compared with control (FIgure 4D), Lats1/2 mutant kidneys were filled with transformed cells as seen on H&E-stained sections (Figure 4E). In contrast, histological examination of Lats1/2 Yap/Taz mutant kidneys appeared relatively normal, although some small foci of transformed cells could be identified (Figure 4F). Additionally, epithelial and intertubular Sm22a expression was markedly decreased in Lats1/2 Yap/Taz mutant kidneys compared with Lats1/2 mutants (Figure 4, H–L). Control kidney Sm22a expression is shown in Figure 4, G and J. Staining of the few remaining lesions found in Lats1/2 Yap/Taz mutants revealed the presence of nuclear Yap, suggesting that these had not undergone complete recombination at the Yap locus or that they had acquired a mutation that allowed a functional Yap protein to be made (Supplemental Figure 3, A–C). These observations suggest that Yap and Taz are necessary for transformation of Lats1/2 mutant cells.

Figure 4 Yap and Taz are necessary for sRCC formation. (A–F) H&E-stained sections of control (A and D), KspCreERT2 Lats1/2c/c RosaYFP (B and E), and KspCreERT2 Lats1/2c/c Yapc/c Tazc/c RosaYFP (C and F) kidneys 1 week (A–C; n = 8 control, n = 11 mutant, n = 3 rescue) or 2 weeks (D–F; n = 9 control, n = 8 mutant, n = 8 rescue) after tamoxifen. (G–L) Immunofluorescence staining on sections of control (G and J; n = 3), KspCreERT2 Lats1/2c/c RosaYFP (H and K; n = 3), and KspCreERT2 Lats1/2c/c Yapc/c Tazc/c RosaYFP (I and L; n = 3) kidneys. (G–I) Blue, DAPI; green, YFP; red, Sm22a. (J–L) Single-channel (Sm22a) corresponding with G–I, respectively. (M–O) H&E-stained (M and N) or immunofluorescence-stained (O) sections of Slc34a1CreERT2 RosaYap5SAc/+ kidney 2 weeks after tamoxifen (n = 3). N is a high-magnification image corresponding with the box in M. (O) Lesions in Slc34a1CreERT2 RosaYap5SAc/+ kidneys express high nuclear Yap and Sm22a. Blue, DAPI; green, Sm22a; red, Yap; white, Lotus Tetragonolobus Lectin (LTL). (P) H&E-stained section of Slc34a1CreERT2 RosaYap5SAc/+ kidney 4 months after tamoxifen (n = 3). All scale bars: 100 μm.

To determine whether ablation of Yap/Taz would prolong the lifespan of the Lats1/2 mutants, we followed mutants over an extended time period. While only 2 of 23 Lats1/2 mutants (8.7%) were still alive 6 months after tamoxifen administration, 10 of 12 Lats1/2 Yap/Taz mutants (83.3%) were still alive at this time, indicating that ablation of Yap and Taz is sufficient to rescue Lats1/2 deletion–induced lethality (Supplemental Figure 3D).

We next sought to determine whether overexpression of active Yap was sufficient to drive transformation. To accomplish this, we used the Rosa26-lox-stop-lox-Yap5SA allele (RosaYap5SA). Upon Cre-mediated activation, this mutant expresses a form of Yap that cannot be phosphorylated because of mutation of 5 serine residues that have been shown to be targets of Lats and thus should phenocopy Lats1/2 loss (24). This mouse was bred to the Slc34a1CreERT2 line, and mice were given a high dose of tamoxifen at 1 month of age. Two weeks after the first tamoxifen dose, the kidneys of Slc34a1CreERT2 RosaYap5SA heterozygotes showed many small transformed lesions, morphologically similar to those found in Lats1/2 mutant kidneys. As expected, recombined cells displayed strong nuclear Yap accumulation and high Sm22a expression (Figure 4, M–O). To determine whether these cells would eventually form tumors, mice were also given a single, low dose of tamoxifen and collected 4 months later. Somewhat unexpectedly, mice carrying the activated allele of Yap in their proximal tubules showed signs of transformation and fibrosis but did not progress to RCC (Figure 4P). These data suggest that activation of Yap in the adult kidney epithelia is sufficient to transform cells but not to promote fulminant tumor formation.

Phenotyping and RNA sequencing give insights into molecular characteristics of Lats1/2 knockout–induced RCC. As the transcription factors Yap and Taz are necessary to transform Lats1/2 mutant renal epithelia, we next sought to identify the transcriptional targets promoting transformation by performing RNA sequencing of mutant cells isolated from Slc34a1CreERT2 Lats1/2 mutant kidney tumors and lung metastases. WT (Slc34a1CreERT2 RosaYFP) FACS-sorted proximal tubule cells were used as a control. Examination of the RNA-Seq data suggested that a number of canonical Yap/Taz targets, including Tagln (the gene encoding Sm22a), Ankrd1, and Cyr61, were upregulated in the Lats mutant cancers (22). In addition to the Yap pathway, gene set enrichment analysis of RNA-Seq data showed perturbation of genes involving various cellular processes including activation of epithelial-mesenchymal transition (EMT), inflammatory response, and IL-6/JAK/STAT3 signaling (Figure 5A).

Figure 5 Phenotypic analysis of Lats mutants. (A) Gene set enrichment analysis (GSEA) on Slc34a1CreERT2 Lats1/2c/c kidneys 4 months after tamoxifen. (B–D) Immunofluorescence staining on section of KspCreERT2 Lats1c/c Lats2c/c RosaYFP kidney 1 week after tamoxifen. (B) Green, E-cadherin; red, YFP; blue, DAPI; white, cytokeratin. Mutant, YFP-positive cells display loss of E-cadherin (C and D, arrows), while WT, YFP-negative tubules express E-cadherin (C and D, asterisks). C and D are single-channel images of YFP and E-cadherin, respectively, corresponding to the box in B. (E–G) Immunofluorescence staining on sections of KspCreERT2 Lats1c/c Lats2c/c RosaYFP kidneys 1 week, 1 month, and 8 months after tamoxifen. Green, E-cadherin; red, vimentin; blue, DAPI; white, YFP. (H–M) Immunofluorescence staining on section of KspCreERT2 Lats1c/c Lats2c/c RosaYFP kidney 1 week after tamoxifen. (H–J) Green, laminin; red, YFP; blue, DAPI. WT, YFP-negative tubules display intact basal lamina (asterisks), while surrounding mutant, YFP-positive cells exhibit disorganized basal lamina. I and J are single-channel images of H showing YFP and laminin, respectively. (K–M) Green, aPKC; red, YFP; blue, DAPI. WT, YFP-negative tubules show apical localization of aPKC (K–M, asterisks), which is not maintained in surrounding mutant, YFP-positive tubules. L and M are single-channel images of G showing YFP and aPKC, respectively. Experiments shown in B–M were conducted on 3 different mutants. Scale bars: (B–M) 100 μm.

We next sought to validate some of the findings from the RNA-Seq data using immunofluorescence staining. By 1 week after tamoxifen administration, Lats1/2 mutant cells had lost expression of E-cadherin (Figure 5, B–D) and gained expression of the mesenchymal marker vimentin (Figure 5, E–G) (25). We next examined markers of a polarized epithelium, including genes expressed at the apical surface or in the basement membrane, as deficiencies in this process are also associated with EMT and loss of the basement membrane is required for metastasis (26, 27). Mutant cells showed greatly reduced expression of basolateral laminin (Figure 5, H–J), as well as a loss of apical localization of atypical protein kinase C (aPKC) (Figure 5, K–M). These findings, together with the Yap phosphorylation status and subcellular localization data described above, suggest that activated Yap contributes to tumorigenesis and that Lats1/2 mutant cells rapidly and directly undergo EMT several weeks before tumor formation.

Lats mutant tumors model human RCC. Genetic and molecular perturbations of the Salvador/Warts/Hippo pathway have been reported in numerous types of RCC as well as other, less common renal cancers. As mentioned, sarcomatoid features are usually observed in association with other subclasses of RCC. As we did not observe features reminiscent of a specific subclass of RCC, we sought to determine whether our genetically engineered mouse models resembled a specific tumor type at the molecular level. To address this question, we compared the transcriptomes of Slc34a1CreERT2 Lats1/2fl/fl (proximal tubule–derived) and Lats1/2 mutant inner medullary collecting duct–derived allograft tumors with the transcriptomes of clear cell, papillary, and chromophobe RCC specimens curated in The Cancer Genome Atlas Program (TCGA) database. A neural network was trained to classify the expression profiles of the human tumors. Then, the expression profiles for three Slc34a1CreERT2 Lats1/2fl/fl tumors and three tumors obtained from the above allograft procedure were submitted as input to the classifier. All three Slc34a1CreERT2 Lats1/2fl/fl tumors were classified as most similar to clear cell, even though they did not show a clear cell histology nor did they stain positive (other than in necrotic regions) for CAIX, a diagnostic marker of ccRCC (27) (Supplemental Figure 4). Interestingly, 2 allograft tumors were classified as most similar to papillary and one to chromophobe (Figure 6A). These classifications most likely represent the cell type of origin of the different tumors rather than overlapping pathological features as will be discussed below.

Figure 6 Bioinformatic comparison of Lats mutant tumors and human RCC. (A) Neural network classification of Lats1/2 mutant tumors. (B) A gene expression heatmap of Lats1/2 mutant tumors and human RCC showing only our tumors and the human RCCs that cluster with them. (C) Lats1/2 mutant tumor and human RCC t-SNE. GEMM, genetically engineered mouse model.

To attempt to identify pathological overlap (vs. lineage overlap), we generated a list of genes most differentially expressed between RCCs with sarcomatoid features and those without and compared it with the mouse data set. As depicted in Supplemental Figure 4G, a heatmap of selected genes suggests that while the transcriptome of the genetically engineered mouse models (GEMMs) shows significant overlap with the majority of tumors from each of the subtypes of RCC, they also show significant differences that are shared by a small subset of human RCCs (Figure 6B). This is more robustly illustrated in the t-distributed stochastic neighbor embedding (t-SNE) presented in Figure 6C. These data suggest that although Lats mutant tumors share transcriptional properties with several types of RCC (including sarcomatoid and non-sarcomatoid histologies), they have the most overlap with the transcriptome of a small, undefined cluster of RCCs.

Nuclear YAP identifies a subset of RCCs. Activation of YAP has previously been documented in human RCC and other kidney malignancies. However, the relationship of YAP activation and sarcomatoid features has not been well documented. To assess YAP status in human RCC and sRCC, we performed immunohistochemical staining on tissue microarrays (TMAs) of human RCCs (Figure 7). TMAs contained samples of the following RCC types: sarcomatoid (sRCC), clear cell (ccRCC), papillary (pRCC), and chromophobe/renal oncocytoma (chRCC/RO). Two TMAs of each RCC subtype, including a total of 468 punch biopsies from 199 patients, were stained for total YAP. The YAP staining was quantified by percentage of intensity score (0 to 3), which was converted to an H-score of 0–300 for both cytoplasmic and nuclear localization. We designated an H-score greater than 150 as “high.” The tumor that most frequently scored as high for nuclear YAP was sRCC, with 17.53% of samples scoring 150 or higher. A low but significant number of pRCC and chRCC samples also showed high nuclear YAP (5.95% and 1.05%, respectively). No ccRCC samples scored in the high nuclear category. In contrast, assessment of cytoplasmic YAP revealed that sRCC had the highest percentage (11.69%), followed by pRCC (5.95%) and ccRCC (3.57%). No chRCC showed high cytoplasmic YAP (Table 1).

Figure 7 Human RCC TMAs reveal heterogeneity in YAP and YAP target expression. Examples of immunohistochemical staining for YAP (A and C–E) or Sm22a (B and F) on sections of control kidney (A and B; n = 3 for YAP and Sm22a) or RCC TMA samples (C–F). C–E are representative images from staining on 468 biopsies from 199 patients; F is representative from staining on 173 biopsies from 51 patients. Scale bars: 100 μm.

Table 1 Percentages of high nuclear or cytoplasmic YAP, high Sm22a, or high nuclear YAP and high Sm22a in human RCC TMA samples

To determine whether YAP nuclear accumulation correlated with activation of validated YAP target genes, we also stained the TMAs that contained only RCCs with sarcomatoid features with an antibody against Sm22a and correlated Sm22a levels with the presence of high nuclear YAP (H > 150) on the same patient samples. High Sm22a expression was defined as an H-score greater than 200. In contrast to the 17.53% of sRCC samples that showed high nuclear YAP, 46.1% showed high Sm22a. But high nuclear YAP along with high Sm22a was only observed in 5.84% of samples (Table 1). Thus, although high levels of nuclear YAP are most common in sRCC, such tumors represent only a fraction of sRCC cases, and coexpression with the YAP target Sm22a is observed in an even smaller subset, supporting the notion of molecular heterogeneity within RCC. We hypothesize that this small subset of sRCCs may represent a distinct subclass of RCC.

Yap represents a potential therapeutic target in RCC formation. Our data suggest that activation of Yap in kidney epithelia is necessary to cause aggressive renal tumor formation in Lats1/2 mutants and that active YAP is found in a significant proportion of human RCCs. These findings indicate that YAP could represent a therapeutic target in a subset of RCCs. Thus, we sought to test the efficacy of 2 small-molecule antagonists of Yap, verteporfin and dobutamine, as therapeutics in our Lats1/2 mutant models (28, 29). Slc34a1CreERT2 Lats1/2fl/fl RosaTomato mice were given 3 doses of 5 mg/40 g body weight tamoxifen every other day. Mice were also injected with vehicle, 100 mg/kg verteporfin, or 5 mg/kg dobutamine on alternating days for 14 days. Mice were harvested 14 days after the first drug dose. We were unable to continue treatments beyond 14 days, as longer verteporfin treatment resulted in death of the treated animals (WT and mutants). H&E-stained sections showed that Lats1/2 mutant mice treated with verteporfin exhibited a marked decrease in transformed cells compared with those treated with vehicle, particularly in the most cortical regions of the kidney (Figure 8, B, C, E, and F). An H&E-stained control kidney section is shown in Figure 8, A and D. Immunofluorescence staining on these kidneys revealed a reduction in epithelial and intertubular Sm22a in the verteporfin-treated animals (Figure 8, H, I, K, and L). Control kidney Sm22a expression is shown in Figure 8, G and J. Dobutamine, however, had no effect on lesion size, with some dobutamine kidneys appearing to have increased levels of transformed cell relative to vehicle treated control, although this was not quantified (Supplemental Figure 5, B and D). Dobutamine-treated kidneys also maintained strong Sm22a expression (Supplemental Figure 5, F and H). These results suggest that Yap inhibitors may hold potential as therapeutics in RCCs showing misregulation of the Hippo/Warts pathway.