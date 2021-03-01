Targeting a Braf/Mapk pathway rescues podocyte lipid peroxidation in CoQ-deficiency kidney disease

See Supplemental Table 6 for reagents, antibodies, and primer sequences.

Cell culture

Conditionally immortalized mouse podocytes (RRID:CVCL_AS86) (92) were cultured under permissive conditions (33°C) in RPMI-1640 with 10% FBS, 100 U/ml penicillin, and 100 mg/ml streptomycin and IFN-γ on type I collagen. Induction of differentiation is mediated by thermoshift to 37°C without IFN-γ. Lentivirus transduction was performed between days 5 and 10 of differentiation, and assays were performed between days 10 and 17 of differentiation. HEK293 cells were cultured in DMEM supplemented with 10% FBS and penicillin/streptomycin.

Lentivirus production

HEK293 cells (60%–80% confluency in a 10 cm tissue culture dish) were triple transfected with the 2 helper plasmids pCMV-dR8.91 (2 μg) and VSV-G (1 μg) and the shRNA containing pLKO.1 (Sigma-Aldrich, SHC002 [Scr], TRCN0000253052 [no. 1], TRCN0000253054 [no. 2]) or RARE-luciferase–containing (where RARE indicates retinoic acid receptor element) vvPW plasmid (see below) (3 μg) using Lipofectamine 3000. Fresh antibiotic-containing media was added 20 hours after transfection. Virus was harvested 48 hours later, sterile filtered, aliquoted, and stored at –80°C. Podocytes were transduced with 20% to 30% virus, by volume, in the presence of 4 μg/ml polybrene for 20 hours and experiments were performed as described below.

Cloning of RARE-luciferase into lentivirus delivery plasmid

pGL3-RARE-luciferase was a gift from T. Michael Underhill (Department of Physiology, Faculty of Medicine and Dentistry, University of Western Ontario, London, Ontario, Canada) (Addgene plasmid 13458; http://n2t.net/addgene:13458; RRID:Addgene_13458). The RARE-luciferase promoter and open reading frame was subcloned into the vvPW lentivirus delivery plasmid by PCR amplification (Q5 Hot Start High-Fidelity 2× Master Mix) and digestion of the vvPW backbone (SbfI-HF; XhoI), followed by assembly and transformation into NEB 5-α competent cells (NEBuilder HiFi DNA Assembly Cloning Kit). Transformants were validated by Sanger sequencing followed by whole-plasmid sequencing.

Western blotting

shRNA knockdown. Cells were collected for Western blotting 5 days following transduction as described above.

Mapk pathway experiments. Mouse podocytes were differentiated as described above. For AA experiments, podocytes were serum starved for 24 hours, followed by treatment with GDC-0879 (10 μM or DMSO) for 24 hours, followed by treatment with AA (500 μM or BSA) for 5 minutes. For thapsigargin experiments, podocytes were serum starved for 24 hours, followed by treatment with GDC-0879 (10 μM or DMSO) and thapsigargin (2.5 μM or DMSO) for 24 hours. Densitometric analysis was performed with ImageJ (NIH). P-ERK and total ERK were normalized to respective loading controls (vinculin). Then, P-ERK was normalized to total ERK.

Proteins in lysis buffer with protease inhibitor cocktail and PhosSTOP Phosphatase Inhibitor (Sigma-Aldrich) in LDS sample buffer and reducing agent were boiled at 95°C for 5 minutes, separated in 4% to 12% SDS-PAGE gel, and transferred to nitrocellulose membranes. All washes were carried out with 0.1% Tween in PBS. Membranes were blocked for 1 hour at room temperature in 5% nonfat dry milk in PBS containing 0.1% Tween. Primary antibody incubation in blocking solution was performed for 1 hour at room temperature or overnight at 4°C. Secondary antibodies were applied for 1 hour at room temperature (in blocking solution). Immunoblots were detected using SuperSignal West Pico or Femto (Thermo Fisher Scientific) using the gel-imaging system G:BOX Chemi XT4 (Syngene) or ChemiDoc Imaging System (Bio-Rad).

RNA isolation

Podocytes were plated into 10 cm dishes (90 K/plate) for differentiation and transduced with shRNA lentivirus on day 7 of differentiation; RNA was collected on day 14 of differentiation. Total RNA extraction was performed using RNeasy Mini Kit. RNA was eluted using nuclease-free water, and total yield and purity of RNA were assessed using NanoDrop 2000 (Thermo Fisher).

cDNA library construction

RNA from cells were quantified using the Quant-iTTM RiboGreen RNA Assay Kit and normalized to 5 ng/μL. An automated variant of the Illumina TruSeq Stranded mRNA Sample Preparation Kit was used for library preparation from a 200 ng aliquot of RNA. This method preserves strand orientation of the RNA transcript and uses oligo dT beads to select mRNA from the total RNA sample. Following cDNA synthesis and enrichment, cDNA libraries were quantified with quantitative PCR (qPCR) using KAPA Library Quantification Kit for Illumina Sequencing Platforms and then pooled equimolarly.

Illumina sequencing

Pooled libraries were normalized to 2 nM and denatured using 0.1 N NaOH prior to sequencing. Flowcell cluster amplification and sequencing were performed according to the manufacturer’s protocols using either the HiSeq 2000 or HiSeq 2500. Each run was a 101 bp paired end with an 8-base index barcode read. Data were analyzed using the Broad Institute Picard Pipeline, which includes demultiplexing and data aggregation.

Seahorse flux analyzer

Podocytes were plated onto 15 cm dishes (220 K/plate) for differentiation. Podocytes were transferred to XF96 cell culture plates (Seahorse Bioscience) at a density of 50 K/well on differentiation day 6. Lentivirus transduction with shRNA was performed on differentiation day 7. Treatment with RPMI 1640 with or without glucose was added on differentiation day 15, and the assay was performed on differentiation day 17. OCR and ECAR measurements were performed using the XF96 Extracellular Flux Analyzer (Seahorse Bioscience). Prior to performing the assay, media was replaced with unbuffered RPMI 1640 and plates were placed in a 37°C, non-CO 2 incubator for 1 hour. Baseline OCR and ECAR were measured repeatedly with 8 minutes of mixing, followed by 4 minutes of measuring, with 4 measurements before injection and 4 minutes following each of the following injections: oligomycin (1 μM); CCCP (5 μM); rotenone (1 μM). OCR and ECAR were automatically recorded and calculated by Seahorse XF-96 software.

High content imaging assays and image analysis

Podocytes were plated into CellCarrier-384 Ultra Microplates (125–150 cells/well) for differentiation. Lentivirus transduction with shRNA virus was performed on differentiation day 6. This was followed by drug treatments and imaging as follows.

Baseline apoptosis, rescue assays (mitoQ and GDC0879), and atRA treatment. Initial treatment was given immediately after lentivirus removal on differentiation day 7. On differentiation day 10, media was replaced and supplemented with rescue treatment and live cell imaging dyes. Live cell imaging was carried out daily from differentiation day 10 through differentiation day 14.

Cell viability susceptibility assays. Podocytes were maintained after lentiviral transduction until differentiation day 17, at which point podocytes were treated with AA and live cell imaging was performed daily for 5 days. All fluorescence imaging was performed using the Opera Phenix High-Content Screening System (PerkinElmer). For fluorescence imaging of cells (live cell or fixed cell imaging), CellCarrier Ultra microplates were used and a minimum of 9 fields were acquired per well. Image analysis for all imaging experiments was performed using Harmony software (PerkinElmer).

Caspase activation and DRAQ7 staining were used to calculate fractions of cells going through apoptosis or cell death, respectively. Single nuclei were first identified using a combination of digital phase contrast, caspase, and DRAQ7. The entire cell body was identified using an additional dye, either TMRM or CellROX Orange. Threshold fluorescence was then determined, and the fraction of positive cells was calculated. Further, large, podocyte-like cells were identified as having a cell area greater than 3500 μm2, based on higher expression of Synaptopodin (Supplemental Figure 9B). Mitochondrial membrane potential or ROS per cell was calculated from TMRM or CellROX Orange, respectively (Supplemental Figure 9C)

Gpx4 immunofluorescence quantification. Whole glomeruli were identified based on synaptopodin expression. The mean expression of Gpx4 within the glomerulus was normalized to the mean expression in the immediate surrounding to normalize for technical differences in background staining (Supplemental Figure 9A).

Luciferase assay

Podocytes were plated into 96-well dishes (400–500 cells/well) for differentiation. Lentivirus transduction with RARE-luciferase virus was performed at differentiation day 5. For shRNA experiments, lentivirus transduction with shRNA virus and drug treatments were performed at differentiation day 9. The luciferase assay (ONE-Glo EX Luciferase Assay System) was performed after 28 hours. For drug treatments, luciferase assay was performed 5 to 8 days after delivery of RARE-luciferase virus and luminescence was measured 24 to 48 hours after treatment.

Metabolite extraction

For metabolomics performed on the shRNA lentivirus–transduced podocytes, podocytes were plated into 10 cm dishes (90 K/plate). Lentivirus transduction with shRNA virus was performed at differentiation day 7, and metabolite extraction was performed at differentiation day 14. For the atRA treatment, podocytes were plated into 6-well dishes (15 K/well). Treatment was added on differentiation day 8, and metabolite extraction was performed at differentiation day 13. Conditioned media was snap-frozen (500 μL). For nonpolar metabolite extraction, cells were washed with cold PBS (no Mg2+/no Ca2+), followed by extraction using HPLC grade 2 propanol. Cell extracts were incubated at 4°C for 1 hour and spun down (2846 g, 4°C, 10 minutes); supernatant was transferred to new tubes. Polar metabolites were extracted in 80% HPLC-grade methanol, scraped from plates after incubation at –80°C for 15 minutes, and spun down (2846 g, 4°C, 10 minutes). Supernatant was transferred to new tubes.

Metabolomics data acquisition:

Metabolites were profiled using 4 complimentary liquid chromatography tandem mass spectrometry (LC-MS/MS) methods designed to measure polar metabolites, FFAs, and lipids as described previously (93, 94). Chromatography was performed using Shimadzu Nexera X2 U-HPLC (Shimadzu Corp.) and mass spectrometry using Q Exactive/Exactive Plus Instruments (Thermo Fisher Scientific).

For the measurement of water-soluble metabolites, methanol cell extracts were dried down under N 2 gas and resuspended in 10 μl of water. Metabolites from media and resuspended cell extracts (10 μl) were extracted with the addition of 90 μL of acetonitrile/methanol/formic acid (74.9/24.9/0.2; v/v/v) containing stable isotope-labeled internal standards (valine-d8, Sigma-Aldrich; and phenylalanine-d8, Cambridge Isotope Laboratories). The samples were centrifuged (10 minutes, 9,000 g, 4°C), and the supernatants (10 μL) were injected directly onto a 150 × 2 mm, 3 μm Atlantis HILIC column (Waters). MS analyses were carried out using positive ion mode ionization using full scan analysis over 70–800 m/z.

For the measurement of polar metabolites that ionize in negative mode, methanol extracts were centrifuged (10 minutes, 9,000 g, 4°C) and 10 μl of the supernatants was injected directly onto a 150 × 2.0 mm Luna NH2 column (Phenomenex). MS analyses were carried out using electrospray ionization in the negative ion mode using full-scan analysis over m/z 60–750 at 70,000 resolution and 3 Hz data acquisition rate

For lipid profiling and CoQ measurements, 200 μl of isopropanol cell extracts was dried under N 2 . Both cell and media lipids were extracted with isopropanol containing 1,2-didodecanoyl-sn-glycero-3-phosphocholine (Avanti Polar Lipids) either by directly resuspending dried cell extracts with 100 μl of solvent or 1:20 (vol media/vol solvent) extractions for media. After centrifugation, supernatants (2 μL) were injected directly onto a 100 × 2.1 mm, 1.7 μm ACQUITY BEH C8 column (Waters). Eluting compounds were analyzed with MS ionization in the positive ion mode using full-scan analysis over 220–1100 m/z. Lipid identities were denoted by total acyl carbon number and total number of double-bond number; the identity of CoQs was determined by matching the retention time and m/z of the authentic standards for CoQ9 and CoQ10. For the measurement of FFAs and metabolites of intermediate polarity, media (30 μL) were extracted using 90 μL of methanol containing PGE2-d4 as an internal standard (Cayman Chemical Co.) and centrifuged (10 minutes, 9,000 g, 4°C). The supernatants of media and cell methanol extracts (10 μL) were injected onto a 150 × 2.1 mm ACQUITY BEH C18 column (Waters). MS analyses were carried out using electrospray ionization in the negative ion mode using full-scan analysis over m/z 70–850 at 70,000 resolution and a 3 Hz data acquisition rate.

Raw data were processed using TraceFinder 3.3 or 4.0 software (Thermo Fisher Scientific) and Progenesis QI (Nonlinear Dynamics). For each method, metabolite identities were confirmed using authentic reference standards from an in-house collection of metabolites. HMDB identifiers were assigned to annotated compounds when available, using version 3.0 of the HMDB library. For lipid families, based on the inability of the methods used in assigning the position of double bonds in the acyl chains, representative HMDB IDs were chosen instead.

Mice kidney immunofluorescence

Kidneys were removed and rapidly frozen in Tissue-Tek OCT Compound (Sakura Finetek) using dry ice and methylbutane. Sagittal sections 5 μm thick were obtained using a Leica CM1950 cryostat, thaw mounted on microscope slides (Fisherbrand Superfrost Plus, Fisher Scientific), and air dried for 15 minutes. Sections were fixed by immersion in 4% PFA at 4°C for 10 minutes. All washes were carried out with PBS. Prior to staining, sections were incubated for 20 minutes at room temperature in PBS blocking solution containing 5% normal goat serum, 0.2% Triton X-100, and 2% BSA. Sections were incubated at 4°C overnight with primary antibodies diluted in blocking solution. Sections were incubated with secondary antibodies diluted in PBS containing 0.1% Triton X-100 for 2 hours at room temperature. Following 3 washes of 10 minutes in PBS, sections were incubated with 1:10,000 DAPI solution in PBS for 5 minutes. Sections were air dried and mounted using ProLong Gold Antifade Mountant.

Kidney histology

Kidney histology of 3 control and 3 KDKD mice was assessed. Light microscopy images of PAS, toluidine blue–stained sections as well as transmission electron micrographs were analyzed in a blinded fashion.

HCR

HCR was performed as previously described (67).All HCR v3 reagents (probes, hairpins, and buffers) were purchased from Molecular Technologies. Thin sections of tissue (10 μm) were mounted in 24-well glass-bottom plates coated with APTES (1:50). The following solutions were added to the tissue: 10% formalin for 15 minutes, 2 washes of 1× PBS, ice-cold 70% EtOH at –20 for 2 hours to overnight, 3 washes 5× SSCT with 0.2% Tween-20, hybridization buffer (Molecular Technologies) for 10 minutes, probes in hybridization buffer overnight, four 15-minute washes in wash buffer (Molecular Technologies), 3 washes in 5× SSCT, amplification buffer (Molecular Technologies) for 10 minutes, heat-denatured hairpins in amplification buffer overnight, three 15-minute washes in 5× SSCT DAPI (1:10,000), and storage/imaging in 5× SSCT. Imaging was performed on a spinning disk confocal (Yokogawa W1 on Nikon Eclipse Ti) operating NIS elements AR software. Image analysis and processing were performed on ImageJ Fiji.

Single-nuclei isolation and sequencing

Nuclei were isolated as previously described with modification (59). Nuclei were isolated with Nuclei EZ Lysis buffer supplemented with protease inhibitor and RNase inhibitor. Samples were cut into pieces smaller than 2 mm and homogenized with a Dounce homogenizer in 2 mL of ice-cold Nuclei EZ Lysis Buffer, then filtered through a 70 μm cell strainer. The samples were homogenized again, an additional 2 mL of lysis buffer was added, and samples were incubated on ice for 5 minutes. The homogenate was filtered through a 40 m cell strainer and centrifuged at 500 g for 5 minutes at 4°C. The pellet was resuspended and washed with 4 mL of the buffer, incubated on ice for 5 minutes, and centrifuged again. The pellet was resuspended in Nuclei Suspension Buffer (1XDPBS, 0.1% RNase inhibitor), filtered through a 30 μm cell strainer, and counted. To minimize batch effects, single-nuclei isolation of 1 control and 1 diseased kidney were performed in parallel until all 6 samples were completed. Library preparation and sequencing were performed on all 6 samples in parallel with one 10× sample loaded per round of sequencing.

Single nuclei were processed through the 10X Chromium 3′ Single Cell Platform using the Chromium Single Cell 3′ Library, Gel Bead, and Chip Kits (10x Genomics), following the manufacturer’s protocol. Briefly, 10,000 cells were added to each channel of a chip to be partitioned into gel beads in emulsion (GEMs) in the chromium instrument, followed by cell lysis and barcoded reverse transcription of RNA in the droplets. Breaking of the emulsion was followed by amplification, fragmentation, and addition of adapter and sample indices. Libraries were sequenced at a concentration of 1.8 pM on a Nextseq with a 150 cycle, version 2, kit with a read structure of Read 1 26bp, Read 2 98bp, Index 1 8bp, and Index 2 0bp. One 10× lane was loaded per round of sequencing, resulting in 400M reads per sample.

Animal experiments

B6/KDKD mice were purchased from Jackson Laboratory. KDKD mice harbor a spontaneous mutation in the gene encoding the subunit 2 of polyprenyl-diphosphate synthase (Pdss2), and their phenotype was previously described (40, 54). Mice were housed under a 12-hour light/12-hour dark cycle and given free access to food and water.

Single nucleus sequencing. Animals were euthanized by rapid carbon dioxide narcosis, followed by cervical dislocation after disease onset (5 months). Kidneys were quickly removed. One kidney was frozen in the liquid phase of isopentane and precooled toward its freezing point (–80°C) with dry ice. The second kidney was fixed in neutral buffered formalin. Experiments were performed in 3 mice for each group.

GDC-0879 treatment. Mutant mice were tested for proteinuria starting at 100 days of age. Following onset of proteinuria, animals were treated daily with 100 mg/kg or GDC–0857 or 0.5% methylcellulose/0.2% Tween 80 (MCT) by oral gavage for 14 days. Dose was based on the IC 50 of the rescue of apoptosis in vitro of Pdss2 knockdown podocytes (500–700 nM, Supplemental Figure 9D) and prior work that determined that the in vivo IC 50 for inhibiting tumor growth was 50-fold higher (i.e., desired in vivo concentration of ~30 μM), which was achieved with oral dosing of 100 mg/kg (71). Spot urine samples were collected, spun down, and stored at –80°C. Experiments were performed in 5 mice for each group. Animal euthanasia and tissue collection were performed as described above.

Urine assay. For albuminuria quantification, 15 μl of urine at 1:50 dilution was analyzed by SDS-PAGE for day 1 and day 14 spot urine samples. BSA standards (0.12, 0.24, 0.47, 0.94, 1.9, 3.75, and 7.5 μg) were run to identify and quantify urinary albumin bands. Coomassie signals were quantified using ImageJ. BSA values were used for construction of a standard curve using linear regression. Sample band values were translated into albumin concentrations. For creatinine quantification, 5–10 μl of urine was sent for measurement by isotope dilution LC-MS/MS at the UAB/UCSD O’Brien Center Core.

Quantification and statistical analysis

Statistics. Statistical analysis was performed and results plotted using Graphpad Prism, version 7.0. Data are presented as mean ± SD unless otherwise specified. Box plots are presented as median, with lower and upper hinges corresponding to the first and third quartiles. The upper/lower whiskers extend from the hinge to the largest/smallest value at most 1.5 IQR from the hinge. Data beyond the end of the whiskers are plotted individually. Statistical comparisons are as noted in figure legends. All other analysis was done in R/Bioconductor. Graphs were visualized using ggplot2.

Metabolomics analysis. To preprocess the data, metabolites that had more than 30% missing values were filtered out. The remaining missing values were imputed with half of the minimum of the metabolite’s intensity. All metabolite intensities were log 2 transformed, and samples were mean-centered. For differential abundance (DA) analysis, only annotated peaks were selected, and 2-tailed Student’s t test was performed (function: t.test) with either equal or unequal variances based on the results of an F test comparing variances (function: var.test). P values were adjusted for multiple comparisons using the Benjamini and Hochberg correction to calculate an FDR per metabolite. Metabolites were DA for FDR of less than 0.1 for at least 1 comparison (Scr vs. shRNA no. 1 or Scr vs. shRNA no. 2) and the log 2 fold change in the same direction for both comparisons. Abundances of different lipid groups were calculated by summing mean-normalized abundances of all lipids of a class followed by calculating the log 2 fold change relative to Scr samples.

Bulk RNA-Seq analysis. Reads were aligned to the mm10 mouse genome using STAR aligner. RSEM, version 1.3.0, was used to estimate gene expression. FastQC was used to evaluate the quality of raw reads. Differential expression (DE) of individual genes was carried out using DESeq2 (95). For GSEA, DE using DESeq2 was using to compare Scr to all other samples. GSEA was carried out with the fgsea R package using KEGG pathways (http://software.broadinstitute.org/gsea/msigdb/collections.jsp). Rank list was generated by calculating as follows: –log 10 (P value) × SIGN(log2fc) per gene.

NephroSeq database data. Data were obtained from the NephroSeq database, version 5 (81). For selected genes (BRAF, MAPK1, NRAS, RAF1, GPX4, SYNPO), all kidney expression data were downloaded for “Proteinuria Analysis” and “Disease vs. Control Analysis.” The data were filtered for P < 0.05, fold change > 1.5 (disease vs. control) and Pearson’s correlation coefficient, r (Proteinuria Analysis).

Single-nuclei sequencing analysis

Preprocessing of 10× droplet-based sequencing output. Cellranger toolkit, version 2.1.1, was used to perform demultiplexing using the “cellranger mkfastq” command, and the “cellranger count” command for alignment to the mouse pre-mRNA transcriptome, cell-barcode partitioning, collapsing unique molecular identifier (UMI) to transcripts, and gene-level quantification. Genes were filtered to only include genes with expression in at least 5 cells. Cells were filtered to only include cells expressing a minimum of 200 genes and a maximum of 4000 genes. The percentage of reads mapping to mitochondrial genes was capped at 5%.

Unsupervised clustering and dimensionality reduction. Downstream analysis was performed using Seurat R package (96), version 3.0. Data normalization (log1p[counts]), finding variable genes, and scaling (regularized negative binomial regression) were performed, and unwanted variation due to variation in nFeature_RNA and percent.mito were subsequently regressed out (SCTransform, vars.to.regress = c[“nFeature_RNA”,”percent.mito”]). Samples were then integrated using default settings (FindIntegrationAnchors, IntegrateData). Following data integration, the combined data set was rescaled (ScaleData, vars.to.regress = c[“nFeature_RNA”,”percent.mito”]). Dimensionality reduction was performed using principal component analyses (RunPCA) on the highly variable genes. ElbowPlot function was used to distinguish principal components (PCs) for further analysis. Fifteen components were found sufficient to capture variance. We identified molecularly distinct clusters using default parameters (FindNeighbors, FindClusters) and a resolution of 0.2. We computed an embedding of the data in 2-D space using uniform manifold approximation and projection (UMAP) in the PC space for visualization (RunUMAP, 15 PCs).

Assignment of cell-identity. Cluster-enriched or marker genes were computed using Wilcoxon’s rank sum test (FindAllMarkers) for DE of genes in one cluster cell versus all other cells, filtering for genes with a logFC greater than 0.25. Cluster identities were assigned by comparing data-driven genes with a list of literature-curated genes for mature kidney cell types. For GSEA, enrichment of all genes was calculated with default parameters, except that logfc.threshold was set to 0 (FindMarkers). A small podocyte cluster (102 cells) was identified by strong coexpression of canonical markers (Synpo, Nphs1, Wt1).

Differential gene expression analysis. For DE between control and KDKD samples, we performed pair-wise DE analysis (FindMarkers) with default parameters.

GSEA. GSEA was carried out as described above on positive- and negative-enriched genes separately. Leading-edge genes were extracted for each pathway, and hierarchical clustering (hclust) was performed on the pathways based on overlap of leading-edge genes. K-means clustering (k = 3) was performed on the resulting dendrogram (cutree) to generate pathway clusters, and a list of the most highly represented leading-edge genes per cluster was generated.

Gene signatures. For PUFA gene signatures, we performed RNA-Seq on cells treated with a range of different FFAs, including PUFAs. The complete gene-expression matrix was mapped to a pathway matrix by performing GSEA (97) on each sample independently, as described previously (98). Hierarchical clustering of the resulting matrix revealed a cluster of PUFAs (including AA) with a unique pathway signature. To generate the PUFA-specific gene list, we used the union of all gene sets of this unique PUFA signature and performed DE analysis against the untreated control. Only significantly differentially expressed genes (after correction for multiple testing, Bonferroni’s test) were considered to be PUFA-specific genes of interest.

A gene-signature score for each cell was calculated for the up- and downregulated genes separately (AddModuleScore). To determine statistically significant shifts in gene-signature score, Wilcoxon’s rank aum test was run with a 1-tailed alternative hypothesis: an increased/decreased mean gene-signature score in KDKD for PUFA upregulated/downregulated gene signature.

Study approval

All experiments in mice were performed according to a protocol approved by the Institutional Animal Care and Use Committee of the Columbia University Medical Center and were consistent with the NIH’s Guide for the Care and Use of Laboratory Animals (National Academies Press, 2011).

Data and code availability

All original microarray data were deposited in the NCBI’s Gene Expression Omnibus database (GEO GSE164274). Processed single nuclei RNA-Seq data are available at the Single Cell Portal (https://singlecell.broadinstitute.org/single_cell/study/SCP1245). Processed metabolomics data areavailable in Supplemental Tables 3 and 5. Associated GitHub code is available (Pdss2_2020; https://github.com/esidhom/Pdss2_2020