Multiorgan failure with abnormal receptor metabolism in mice mimicking Samd9/9L syndromes

Mice carrying a Samd9L mutation mimic MIRAGE syndrome. A large number of missense mutations of Samd9/9L genes have been identified throughout the protein in patients with Samd9/9L syndromes (Figure 1A) (1, 3–7, 17–26). We selected Samd9D769N in a pedigree of MIRAGE syndrome, in which 2 patients developed infantile MDS (3). Because the flanking region of this mutation site is well conserved between human Samd9 and mouse Samd9L as well as Samd9/9L proteins of many other mammals (Figure 1B), we surmised that the mouse equivalent, Samd9LD764N, had effects similar to those of human Samd9D769N (note that the mouse genome does not have a Samd9 gene).

Figure 1 Characterization of mice expressing Samd9LD764N mutant. (A) Schematic of human Samd9/9L proteins. Mutations identified in patients with MIRAGE, AP, and other members of Samd9/9L syndromes are indicated. (B) Alignment of amino acid sequence of mammalian Samd9/9L surrounding the mutation site (red). Dots indicate amino acid residues identical to those of human Samd9. (C) Sequencing analysis of tail DNA from micem/+. (D) Photograph of siblings at 2 weeks of age. Genotypes are indicated above (left). Body weights of mice+/+, micem/+, and micem/m. Means are plotted, and error bars show SD. (E) Survival curves after postnatal day 28. Significance was calculated by log-rank test. (F) Peripheral blood counts at 25 weeks of age. Horizontal line indicates the mean, vertical the SD. Eight mice in each group. (G and H) Photographs of mouse testes with epididymis after formalin fixation (G) and kidneys immediately after dissection (H). Genotypes and ages are indicated in the figure. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01, Tukey-Kramer test (D and F).

Using CRISPR/Cas9 technology (27), we generated D764N hemizygotes (micem/+) by targeting genes in F2-fertilized oocytes by the pronuclear injection of Cas9 protein and gene-specific guide RNA. Two male mousem/+ founders were able to breed, and female heterozygous offspring were checked by sequencing (Figure 1C); these were used for further breeding of the line. When mating male and female micem/+, roughly a quarter of offspring were small, one-third of which died before weaning, although they had been active. All small mice that survived weaning were subsequently shown to be D764N homozygotes (micem/m; Figure 1D). These mice were active for more than 2 months, but started to die after 15 weeks of age, mostly dying within 28 weeks (Figure 1E). To generate Samd9Lm/– mice, we mated micem/+ with Samd9L-deficient mice (mice–/–), which frequently develop spontaneous MDS (16). The micem/+ and micem/– showed no apparent abnormalities.

Micem/m developed anemia, a common symptom of Samd9/9L syndromes and B lymphocytopenia, which has also been observed in some MIRAGE syndrome patients (Figure 1F). Thymi of 15-week-old mice looked normal, but shrank rapidly by 20 weeks. Although 10-week-old male micem/m were fertile, their testes rapidly underwent atrophy thereafter (Figure 1G). Kidneys were pale at 8 weeks and thereafter underwent cystic degeneration (Figure 1H). Such a harsh phenotype has not been reported in MIRAGE syndrome, probably because mouse kidney expresses Samd9L at the highest level among all organs tested (28) in contrast to human kidney, which expresses Samd9 at the lowest level (4). Whereas newborn adrenal insufficiency is a characteristic of MIRAGE syndrome, the adrenal glands of micem/m were of an apparently normal size.

Delayed internalization of TfRs in erythroblasts of micem/m. The anemia that developed in micem/m was hypochromic and mildly microcytic (Figure 2A). Unlike patients with Samd9/9L syndromes, micem/+ showed normal RBC indices. To evaluate the implications of normal and mutated Samd9L on erythropoiesis, mice–/–, mice+/+, micem/m, and micem/+ were i.p. injected with an IFN inducer, polyinosinic-polycytidylic acid (Poly[I:C]), as Samd9L is an IFN-inducible gene (9, 10). Enhanced expression of Samd9L protein was shown in the kidney of mice+/+ and micem/+ by the injection of Poly(I:C) twice a week for 1 month (Figure 2B), although micem/m rapidly deteriorated to death after a couple of injections. A rapid decline of hemoglobin (Hb) and mean corpuscular volume (MCV) was observed in mice+/+ and more severely in micem/+, but not in mice–/– (Figure 2C), suggesting that the excess expression of Samd9L inhibits erythropoiesis with enhanced effects by D764N mutation. These data also highlighted the fragility of hematopoiesis in micem/+.

Figure 2 Low Tf/TfR internalization rates in EBm/m. (A) RBC indices. MCHC, mean corpuscular Hb concentration; MCH, mean corpuscular Hb. (B–C) Eight-week-old mice were subjected to an i.p. injection of poly(I:C) twice a week for 1 month. Immunoblots of kidney extracts using antibodies at left. Expression levels relative to untreated mice (Cnt) are shown between 2 panels (B). Hb and MCV. n = 5 for each group (C). (D) Serum iron (upper) or Epo (lower) concentrations of 25-week-old mice. Horizontal lines indicate the mean, vertical the SD. (E) H&E staining of a paraffin section (upper) and a May-Giemsa stained cytospin preparation (lower) of representative bone marrow from 10-week-old micem/m. Original magnification, ×200 (upper panel), ×1000 (lower panel). (F) Representative FCM plots (of 4 independent experiments) of bone marrow (upper) or splenic cells (lower) from 5-week-old mice using TfR and Ter119 antibodies. Insets: Ter119-positive erythroblasts and erythrocytes. (G) Representative FCM plots (of 3 independent experiments) of bone marrow cells from 5-week-old mice showing basophilic (BasoEB, II), polychromatic (PolyEB, III), and orthochromatic erythroblasts (OrthoEB, IV) (29, 30) by staining of Ter119-positive cells (F) with a CD44 antibody and forward scatter (upper). Representative FCM histograms of TfR in each fraction (lower). (H) SHIP analysis of TfR (left) or Tf (right) internalization in bone marrow Ter119-positive erythroblasts from 5-week-old mice. Representative results are shown. Similar results were obtained in 4 independent experiments. Means are plotted, and error bars show SD in (A, C, and D). *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01, Tukey’s test (C); Tukey-Kramer test (A and D).

Serum iron concentrations were normal, but serum erythropoietin (Epo) levels of micem/m and micem/+ were elevated (Figure 2D) at 25 weeks, indicating that the anemia was not due to low Epo production because of renal failure. The bone marrow was normocellular (Figure 2E) with an increased ratio of proerythroblasts and basophilic erythroblasts, although substantial differences existed among mice, with approximately one-fourth of mice having hypocellular bone marrow. Flow cytometric analysis (FCM) using antibodies against the transferrin receptor (TfR; CD71), and a Ter119 antibody that recognized glycophorin-A–related erythroid-specific surface protein revealed high TfR expression in Ter119-positive erythroblasts and erythrocytes in both bone marrow cells and splenocytes (Figure 2F). Using a CD44 antibody, according to cell size (forward scatter), Ter119-positive cells were further fractionated (Figure 2G) (29, 30). This procedure revealed high TfR expression in basophilic and polychromatic erythroblastsm/m.

These data demonstrated that Samd9LD764N induced a very rare hypochromic/microcytic anemia with normal serum iron, high serum Epo concentrations, and high surface TfR of erythroblasts. We noticed that this pattern of anemia had also occurred in mice lacking the Picalm gene (31, 32), which encodes a phosphatidylinositol-binding (PI-binding) clathrin assembly protein that drives coated pit formation in the process of clathrin-mediated endocytosis (CME) (33). Picalm-deficient mice not only show a rare type of anemia, but also have small bodies and short lives, similarly to micem/m, suggesting that Samd9LD764N inhibits iron uptake through suppressing Picalm function. Indeed, immunofluorescence (IF) staining using a monoclonal antibody (A6m) against mouse Samd9L detected the abundant expression of Samd9L in Ter119-positive splenocytes from mice+/+ (but not from mice–/–), which also showed high expression of Picalm clathrin and TfR (Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI140147DS1).

Since erythroblasts of Picalm-deficient mice show the slowed endocytosis of transferrin (Tf) and TfR (31, 32), we undertook FCM-based specific hybridization internalization probe (SHIP) analysis (34) to measure steady-state surface receptor internalization rates ex vivo. Tf and TfR were rapidly internalized in erythroblasts+/+, as previously reported (Figure 2H) (34), with similar internalization rates observed in erythroblasts–/–. Endocytosis was delayed in erythroblastsm/m, indicating that Samd9LD764N is a suppressor of CME.

Low bone marrow reconstitutive potential of Samd9LD764N-expressing immature hematopoietic progenitors. We next analyzed hematopoietic stem cells (HSCs) and hematopoietic stem/progenitor cells (HSPCs). We previously reported that HSPCs expressed Samd9L transcripts, and the total number and proportion of 3 subsets within the c-Kit+Lin–Sca-1+ (KLS) fraction (long-term [LT] HSCs, CD34–flt3–; short-term [ST] HSCs, CD34+flt3–; multipotent progenitor [MPP], CD34+flt3+) (35) were not altered between mice+/+ and mice–/– (16). Differences in the total number and proportion of HSCs were not observed among mice+/+, micem/+, and micem/m (Figure 3A). However, significant differences in lineage committed precursors were observed in that the numbers of erythroid progenitors (pre–CFU-erythroid [pre–CFU-E] and CFU-E) were decreased in micem/m compared with micem/+ or mice+/+ (Figure 3B) despite high serum Epo levels (Figure 2D), suggesting that the response to Epo was reduced in the bone marrow cells of micem/m. To test this, isolated c-Kit+Lin– (KL) cells from mice+/+, micem/+, or micem/m were cultured in medium containing Epo for 3 days to produce mature erythrocytes (32). Cultured isolated KLm/m cells generated mature erythrocytes less efficiently than KL+/+ or KLm/+ cells (Figure 3C). The growth and viability of KLm/m cells was significantly downregulated (Figure 3D), highlighting the poor response of KLm/m cells to Epo.

Figure 3 Characterization of hematopoietic progenitors. (A) The numbers of cells in a KLS population (LT-HSCs, CD34–flt3–; ST-HSCs, CD34+flt3–; MPP, CD34+flt3+) (35) per 1000 bone marrow cells. Means and SD of 4 mice at 10 weeks of age. (B) Percentage of progenitors in a Lin/Sca-1/IL-7Rα-c-Kit+ population (54). Mean and SD of 5 mice are shown. (C–D) KL cells were cultured in Epo for 3 days. The numbers of mature erythrocytes (FSClo, SSClo) at day 3 (C). Living cell numbers and percentages of dead cells during culture were determined by trypan blue dye exclusion (D). Mean and SD of 5 mice at 8 weeks of age are shown. (E) Bone marrow cells from either mice+/+ or micem/m containing mSCF and TPO were cultured for 5 days. KL cells were isolated and continued in culture for an additional 5 days. Cell count (upper) and results of SHIP analysis for c-Kit internalization (lower). Mean and SD of 5 mice at 9 weeks of age are shown. (F and G) Reconstitutive potential using the Ly5 congenic mouse system and LT-HSC cells isolated from 9-week-old mice. The percentages of donor-derived (Ly5.2+) cells in the total WBCs in the peripheral blood at the periods indicated after transplantation. Means are plotted, and error bars show SD (F). The ratio of Ly5.2-positive cells in LT-HSC, ST-HSC, MPP, and Lin-negative cells in bone marrow of recipient mice 3 months after transplantation. Means and SD of 5 mice are shown (G). *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01, Tukey’s test (B–E and G); Tukey-Kramer test (F).

We then tested responses to stem cell factor (SCF) and thrombopoietin (TPO). Bone marrow cells from either mice+/+, micem/+, or micem/m were cultured in medium containing SCF and TPO for 5 days. KL cells were then isolated (KL-5d+/+, KL-5dm/+, and KL-5dm/m) and continued to be cultured for an additional 5 days. KL-5dm/m cells grew more slowly than KL-5d+/+ cells (Figure 3E), suggesting low sensitivities to the SCF/TPO of HSPCs of micem/m. We then applied SHIP analysis to measure the endocytosis of c-Kit in KL-5d cells. The slower endocytosis of c-Kit compared with control KL-5d+/+ cells was observed in KL5dm/m, but not in KL5dm/+, cells (Figure 3E).

One prominent feature of patients with Samd9/9L syndrome is the frequent development of MDS associated with –7/del(7q), in which mutated Samd9/9L is lost. However, micem/+ or micem/m did not show any signs of myeloid malignancies during their life spans. We measured the frequency of cells carrying a loss of the Samd9L gene in the bone marrow of aged mice (>24 weeks) using interphase FISH analysis. Myeloid, erythroid, or lymphoid lineage bone marrow cells of micem/+ or micem/m did not show increased frequencies of cells carrying a loss of the Samd9L gene over those of mice+/+ (Supplemental Figure 2).

Finally, we analyzed the bone marrow reconstitutive potential of HSCs by performing a bone marrow competitive repopulation assay using an Ly5 congenic mouse system. Irradiated Ly5.1 mice were transplanted with an LT-HSC fraction from either Ly5.2 micem/m, Ly5.2 micem/+, or Ly5.2 mice+/+ together with bone marrow cells from Ly5.1 mice+/+. A markedly reduced potential was observed in HSCm/m relative to HSC+/+ (Figure 3F). Unexpectedly, HSCm/+ also showed a marked reduction compared with HSC+/+. These findings are in sharp contrast to our previously published results that showed the higher reconstitutive potential of HSC–/– and HSC+/– compared with HSC+/+ (16).

The low bone marrow reconstitutive potential of HSCm/m and HSCm/+ might be caused by an increased likelihood of self-renewal rather than differentiation by persistent c-Kit on the cell surface due to low endocytosis. To test this possibility, we analyzed the bone marrow of recipient mice (Ly5.1) 3 months after HSC (Ly5.2) transplantation. Very low ratios of LT-HSCm/m, with a considerable reduction of LT-HSCm/+, were observed (Figure 3G). The ratios of Ly5.2 cells expressing Samd9LD764N were then partially recovered in ST-HSC and MPP, indicating that LT-HSCs expressing Samd9LD764N were overwhelmed by HSC+/+ in a competitive bone marrow environment.

In summary, Samd9LD764N reduces the surface receptor endocytosis of TfR and c-Kit in hematopoietic cells, causing anemia in micem/m. Although micem/+ showed normal peripheral blood and bone marrow indices, HSPCm/+ showed cryptic low performance, such as more profound anemia induced by IFN and lower bone marrow reconstitutive potential.

Reduction of EGFR expression in testism/m and kidneym/m. A representative testis from a 6-week-old mousem/m showed well-developed seminiferous tubules (Figure 4A). However, interstitial spaces contained few acidophilic Leydig cells (LCs), which caused low serum testosterone (Figure 4B). A 14-week-old mouse testism/m showed severe atrophy (Figure 4A). Immunohistochemistry of paraffin-embedded sections (IHC-p) revealed high Samd9L expression in LCs, consistent with a previous report describing high Samd9 expression in human LCs (4). We found high expression of EGFR in LC–/– as well as other cells in testis–/– and low expression in LCm/m (Figure 4C).

Figure 4 Reduced expression of EGFR in the testism/m and kidneym/m. (A and D) H&E staining of testis (A) or kidney (D). Age and genotype are indicated in the figures. (B) Serum testosterone concentration of 14-week-old mice+/+ (n = 6) or micem/m (n = 4) at 3:00 pm, the peak time of the circadian rhythm (55). Horizontal lines indicate the mean, vertical the SD. *P < 0.05, 2-sided Student’s t test. (C and E–F) IHC-p stains of testis (C) or kidney (E and F) from 6-week-old mice using antibodies indicated on the left with hematoxylin counterstaining. Scale bars: 20 μm (red); 50 μm (black).

A 6-week-old kidneym/m showed apparently normal architecture (Figure 4D). Enlarged Bowman’s capsules and proximal renal tubules were evident by 12 weeks, with large cysts destroying the renal architecture by 25 weeks. IHC-p revealed abundant expression of Samd9L in the kidney+/+, with the highest expression found in renal tubular epithelial cells (RTEs) of the outer cortical region (Figure 4E). In addition, marginal Samd9LD764N expression in the kidneym/– explains the lack of phenotype in micem/– and micem/+.

EGFR expression was highest in RTE of the kidney+/+ in the subcapsular layer (Figure 4F), which also expressed abundant Samd9L (Figure 4E). However, EGFR expression was further enhanced in kidney–/– and suppressed in kidneym/m, suggesting that Samd9L downregulates EGFR expression. This somewhat paradoxical observation may be understood if Samd9L functions as a “limiter” of receptor expression levels.

Negative regulation of internalization of receptors by Samd9L and its mutant. To elucidate mechanisms of EGFR downregulation by Samd9LD764N, we analyzed immortalized lung fibroblasts (LFs) established from mice+/+, mice–/–, or micem/m that expressed Samd9L (in LF+/+ and LFm/m) and EGFR at high levels (Figure 5A). Protein expression levels of Samd9L in LFm/m relative to LF+/+ were lower (0.32 ± 0.08) compared with mRNA expression levels of Samd9L in LFm/m relative to LF+/+ (0.73 ± 0.07, monitored by real-time quantitative PCR), suggesting the unstable nature of Samd9LD764N. Intriguingly, when LFs were cultured in serum/cytokine-free medium, surface EGFR expression levels of LFm/m were low compared with LF+/+ or LF–/– (Figure 5B). In addition, Akt phosphorylation after EGF stimulation in LFm/m was for a shorter period of time than in LF+/+ (Figure 5C). In contrast, LF–/– exhibited longer activation, in agreement with our previously published results using PDGF (16). Thus, the regulation of EGFR metabolism and signaling was preserved in these immortalized LFs, at least in part, although LFs grew in a cytokine-independent manner.

Figure 5 Rapid metabolism of EGFR in immortalized LFm/m. (A) Immunoblot analysis of LF extracts using Samd9L (top), EGFR (middle), or β-actin (bottom) antibodies. Samd9L genotypes are indicated above. The relative expression ratios of Samd9L or EGFR protein to β-actin are indicated. (B) Representative FCM histogram (of 3 independent experiments) of surface EGFR expression of LFs. (C and D) LFs were cultured in EGF-containing (50 ng/mL) medium for the indicated periods. Immunoblot detection using the antibodies indicated at left. The relative expression ratio of phosphorylated Akt (pAkt) to total Akt are indicated between panels (C). IF staining using EGFR antibody. Nuclei were stained with DAPI. Scale bar: 50 μm (D). Representative results of 3 independent experiments. (E) SHIP analysis measuring the internalization of EGFR in LFs cultured in serum/cytokine-free medium. Means are plotted, and error bars show SD. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01, Tukey’s test.

When LF+/+ or LF–/– maintained in serum/cytokine-free medium were stimulated with EGF, EGFR localization was unaltered after 2 minutes (Figure 5D); however, puncta representing EGFR on early endosomes were detected for more than 30 minutes. In contrast, surface EGFR signals in LFm/m were substantially reduced within 2 minutes, with puncta barely detectable within 10 minutes, suggesting rapid endocytosis of ligand-bound EGFR and degradation in lysosomes. We then applied SHIP analysis to LFs cultured without serum/cytokines to measure steady-state and ligand-independent EGFR internalization rates. LF+/+ and LF–/– showed a roughly 30% internalization rate in 5 minutes (Figure 5E), much slower than ligand-bound EGFR endocytosis (almost 100% at 5 minutes, Figure 5D). Internalization of ligand-unbound EGFR in LFm/m was faster than in LF+/+ or LF–/– (Figure 5E).

Ship2 translocation induced by Samd9LD764N. We tried to identify factors involved in the Samd9LD764N-mediated upregulation of EGFR endocytosis by searching for proteins with altered expression or intracellular localization in LFm/m. We focused on SH2-containing 5′ inositol phosphatase 2 (Ship2), which catalyzes the conversion of PI-3,4,5-triphosphate to PI-3,4-bisphosphate in order to promote endocytosis (36). Previous reports have demonstrated Ship2 translocates from the perinuclear region to the periphery of cells upon serum or cytokine stimulation (37, 38). This was also shown in LF+/+. The number of cells showing perinuclear Ship2 localization (defined as described in the legend for Supplemental Figure 3) decreased, whereas cells showing diffuse Ship2 localization increased within 2 minutes after EGF stimulation (Figure 6, A and B). Whereas this translocation was delayed in LF–/–, LFm/m showed diffuse Ship2 localization in the absence of serum/cytokines (Figure 6, A and B). In addition, RTE+/+ primary cultures in serum/cytokine-free medium showed a perinuclear localization of Ship2 with few fluorescent signals outside stress fibers and lamellipodia (Figure 6C); EGF stimulation led to the translocation of Ship2 to the surface of RTE+/+ within 2 minutes (Figure 6D). In contrast, a large amount of Ship2 localized in the lamellipodia of RTEm/m in the absence or presence of EGF (Figure 6, E and F).

Figure 6 Samd9LD764N alters intracellular localization of Ship2. (A–F) LF (A) or primary cultures of RTE from 1-week-old mice (C–F) maintained in serum/cytokine-free medium were cultured in EGF (50 ng/mL) or IFN-γ–containing (1 ng/mL)medium. Cells were stained with the antibodies indicated and phalloidin for F-actin. Arrows indicate cells showing diffuse Ship2 localization (A) and lamellipodia in (C–F). Ratios of cells exhibiting diffuse Ship2 localization. Two hundred cells were counted. **P < 0.01, χ2 test (B). (G and H) IHC-p stains using Ship2 antibody with PAS staining and hematoxylin counterstaining (G) and IF of frozen sections (H) of 6-week-old mouse kidneys. Insets (upper) are further magnified; arrows highlight the striated localization of Ship2 and arrowheads dense Ship2 signals in the basal region. Asterisks indicate brush border, and diamonds indicate basal actin bundles. (I) Immunoblots of cell extracts from RTEs (input). Immunoblots of immunoprecipitated products by preimmune serum or the Samd9L antibody. Antibodies using immunoblot analysis are shown at the right. Data are representative of 3 independent experiments. (J) D-PLA assay of LF using Samd9L (A6m) and Ship2 antibodies as primary antibodies. (K–M) Fluoppi assay using 293T cells. Images of AG and Hoechst 33342-stained nuclei (blue) were merged. Nuclei were stained with DAPI (A, C–F, H, and J) or Hoechst 33342 (K–M). Scale bars: 50 μm (A, C–H, and J); 20 μm (K–M).

We then observed Ship2 localization in polarized RTE. IHC-p staining of the kidney showed most Ship2 proteins were present in the apical region (brush border) of RTE+/+ and RTE–/–, overlapping with dense periodic acid–Schiff (PAS) staining (Figure 6G), and only faint striated staining was seen in the basal region, where EGFR existed (Figure 4F). In contrast, dense staining was observed in the basal region of RTEm/m, highlighting the altered distribution of Ship2. These findings were supported by IF: although Ship2 protein localized to the brush border showed faint staining, probably due to differences in the fixation procedure (Figure 6H), markedly enhanced Ship2 signals near transverse basal actin bundles were evident in kidneym/m.

Immunoblot analysis of immunoprecipitated products of RTE extracts by Samd9L antibody revealed the association of Ship2 with Samd9L (Figure 6I). Although colocalization of these 2 proteins was not clearly shown by conventional IF staining (data not shown), a highly sensitive Duolink in situ proximity ligation assay (D-PLA) revealed interactions between endogenous Ship2 and Samd9L or Samd9LD764N in LF+/+ or LFm/m, respectively (Figure 6J). We also performed fluorescent-based technology detecting protein-protein interactions (Fluoppi) (39) in living 293T cells. In this assay, an Azami-green (AG) protein showed a diffuse distribution, when no binding partner tagged by an assembly helper (Ash) was coexpressed (Figure 6K), as shown in negative control cells that expressed AG vectors and an Ash-tag vector. Transient expression of a AG-hSamd9L fusion protein also yielded diffuse green fluorescence in the cytoplasm when the Ash-tag vector was coexpressed (Figure 6L). By the coexpression of AG-hSamd9L fusion and Ash-tagged-Ship2 protein, puncta appeared in the perinuclear region where Ship2 localized (Figure 6M), showing interaction between hSamd9L and Ship2 in this experimental system.

Lysosome activation by Samd9LD764N and IFN. The rapid disappearance of EGFR signals in LFm/m (Figure 5D) suggested lysosome activation. When cultured in serum/cytokine-free medium, immunostaining of lysosomal-associated membrane protein 1 (Lamp1) yielded a few Lamp1 signals in LF+/+ or LF–/–, but markedly enhanced signals in LFm/m (Figure 7, A and B). Because immunoblot analysis showed that total Lamp1 protein levels remained relatively unchanged across LF cell lines (Figure 7C; Lamp1 bands look smeared because of heavy glycosylation), enhanced signals were likely caused by Lamp1 concentrating in lysosomes. In addition, the forced expression of Samd9LD764N and human Samd9LH880Q, a causative mutation of AP syndrome (5), in HEK293 cells markedly increased Lamp1 signals (Figure 7, D and E).

Figure 7 Samd9LD764N translocates Ship2 and activates lysosomes under the control of IFN. (A and B) LFs cultured in serum/cytokine-free medium (left panels) or medium containing IFN-γ (1 ng/mL) were stained with Lamp1 and EGFR antibodies (A). Quantification of areas of Lamp1 signals (red) greater than EGFR (green) using the method described in the legend of Supplemental Figure 3 (B). (C) Immunoblot detection of LF extracts using antibodies indicated at left. Representative data of 2 experiments. (D and E) 293 cells were transiently transfected with a pCMV3 expression vector containing cDNA of Samd9L as indicated. Cells were stained with a Lamp1 antibody (D). Number of pixels positive for red signals determined by ImageJ software divided by the number of nuclei are shown (E). (F) IHC-p with hematoxylin counterstaining (upper) and IHC-f (lower) of 6-week-old mouse kidney using antibodies listed at left. The overlap of EGFR and Lamp1 signals is shown by an arrow. (G) LF+/+ or LFm/m were cultured with IFN-γ at the concentrations indicated above for 48 hours. Extracts were subjected to immunoblot analysis using antibodies indicated at left. Relative expression ratios of Samd9L to β-actin are indicated between the 2 panels. Representative data of 3 independent experiments. (H) LFs were cultured with IFN-γ (1 and 5 ng/mL) for 48 hours. Representative FCM histogram (of 3 independent experiments) of surface EGFR expression. Nuclei were stained with DAPI. Scale bars: 50 μm.

Kidney IHC-p revealed diffusely distributed Lamp1 with dense staining in the apical region of RTE+/+, while signals were strictly limited to the apical region of RTE–/– (Figure 7F). In contrast, dense signals were observed in the basal region of RTEm/m. IHC for frozen sections (IHC-f) confirmed these results (Figure 7F) and showed a notable overlap of EGFR with Lamp1 signals in the basal region of RTEm/m.

Because Samd9/9L are IFN-responsive genes (8–10), Ship2 translocation and lysosome activation may be IFN functions. To test this, we cultured LF+/+ and LFm/m in medium containing IFN-γ for 48 hours. Normal and mutated Samd9L expression were enhanced in LF+/+ and LFm/m, respectively (Figure 7G). In LF+/+, but not in LF–/–, the number of cells showing diffuse Ship2 localization increased (Figure 6, A and B). Mildly enhanced Lamp1 signals (Figure 7, A and B) and reduced surface EGFR expression (Figure 7H) were observed in LF+/+. In LFm/m, the distribution of Ship2 (Figure 6, A and B) and surface EGFR expression (data not shown) were not altered significantly; however, markedly enhanced Lamp1 signals were observed (Figure 7, A and B). These data suggested a role for Samd9L as a downstream regulator of IFN-γ in defense mechanisms against viruses. The constitutive upregulation by g/f mutations might impair organs that express Samd9L at high levels.