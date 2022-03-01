Boosting NAD+ blunts TLR4-induced type I IFN in control and systemic lupus erythematosus monocytes

NR supplementation modifies gene expression patterns in naive and activated monocytes. Monocytes isolated from individuals consuming the placebo or NR were used to extract RNA and to prepare RNA-Seq libraries (Figure 1A and Supplemental Figure 1A). The basal characteristics and complete blood cell counts of the healthy volunteers are shown in Supplemental Tables 1 and 2 (supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI139828DS1). Fasting insulin levels were less than 50% of the insulin level 3 hours after the fixed caloric meal in this young, healthy cohort, supporting the integrity of the fast (Supplemental Figure 1B). The levels of NAD+ metabolites (28) were uniformly elevated in whole blood from the NR versus placebo group, confirming study compliance (Figure 1B). The pipeline used to analyze the FASTA files from RNA-Seq is illustrated in Supplemental Figure 1C. The study design included isolation of monocytes from the NR and placebo group participants at the end of the 24-hour fast and 3 hours after refeeding to enable analysis of the effect of NR in the fasted and refed states (Figure 1A). The isolated naive monocytes and LPS-stimulated monocytes (activated) from both caloric-load states were employed for RNA-Seq analysis. These RNA-Seq databases are accessible in NCBI’s Gene Expression Omnibus (GEO GSE192536). Differentially expressed (DE) genes showed NR-responsive genes in naive and activated monocytes under both caloric-load conditions (Supplemental Figure 2, A and D). Similarly, DE genes from refed versus fasted comparisons showed nutrient load–dependent gene expression change (Supplemental Figure 2, B, C, E, and F). Furthermore, principal component analysis (PCA) plots of the DE genes showed that NR supplementation and nutrient load were the principal components driving gene expression changes, irrespective of monocyte activation status (Supplemental Figure 2, G–L).

Figure 1 Study design and NAD+ metabolome in study participants. (A) The clinical protocol depicted in the horizontal bar shows volunteers consuming NR or placebo for 7 days followed by 24-hour fasting and 3 hours of refeeding. The syringe symbol depicts blood draw time points for monocyte isolation and RNA-Seq. (B) Elevation of the whole-blood NAD+ metabolome following oral NR in participants measured by liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry (LC-MS) (n = 9 placebo and n = 12 NR). Data analyzed by unpaired 2-tailed Student’s t test. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; and ****P < 0.0001. (C) Flowchart showing fasting and refeeding placebo versus NR data sets used to identify NR-modulated genes specifically affected during refeeding. The 414 NR-exclusive DE genes were subjected to pathway enrichment and geneMANIA analysis. NAD, nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide; NAAD, nicotinic acid adenine dinucleotide; ADPR, ADP ribosyl metabolite; Me-4-Py, N-methyl-4-pyridone-5-carboxamide.

To dissociate the overlap of fasting and NR effects on NAD+, we exclusively focused on the role of NR on immunometabolism by investigating naive and activated monocytes extracted from the refed groups. Interestingly, pathway enrichment analysis of the DE genes from the naive monocyte comparison between the placebo and NR groups revealed significant enrichment in lysosome-, vacuole-, or secretory granule–related processes and autophagy (Supplemental Figure 2M). Concomitantly, the DE genes in LPS-activated monocyte comparisons revealed enrichment in several IFN signaling pathways, including IFN-γ and type I IFN signaling, and in transcripts encoding autophagy mediators (Supplemental Figure 2N).

To specifically uncover NR-regulated genes in refeeding, DE genes from comparison of the NR and placebo groups after refeeding were overlaid with DE genes from the same comparison under fasted conditions in activated monocytes. This approach is schematized in Figure 1C. The pathway enrichment analysis of this filtered DE gene list revealed significant enrichment of type I IFN signaling (Figure 2A). Overlaying the fold-change information after GeneMANIA analysis revealed that most of these type I IFN–linked transcripts were downregulated by NR with the exception of SOCS 1, a known negative regulator of type I IFN signaling, that was upregulated (Figure 2B). Subsequent bioinformatic analysis supported the hypothesis that NR reduced type I IFN signaling in activated monocytes (Figure 2C), and quantitative PCR (qPCR) validation studies supported that NR diminished transcript levels of the type I IFN–simulated genes in activated monocytes (Figure 2D).

Figure 2 Bioinformatic characterization of RNA-Seq data. (A) Pathway enrichment results showing top 10 DE gene pathways modulated by NR in response to LPS stimulation. The x axis represents negative log 10 -transformed q values where bar plot color is scaled to transformed q values. (B) Volcano plot showing all the genes from the refed placebo versus NR comparison after LPS activation. The statistically significant type I IFN genes are highlighted in red circles and labeled. (C) GeneMANIA consolidated pathway network analysis shows IFN pathway genes (circular nodes) connected to the indicated pathway hubs (diamond-shaped node). The fold-change information is overlaid on this network. NR-linked downregulated genes are represented as blue nodes and the upregulated genes as red nodes. (D) Quantitative RT-PCR analysis of type 1 IFN pathway–related genes in monocytes from healthy volunteers taking a placebo or NR for 7 days (n = 7–8 individuals/group). Data were normalized to 18S rRNA and are represented as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05. Unpaired 2-tailed Student’s t test.

NR blunts monocytic type 1 IFN signaling and IFN-β production. To determine whether NR modulates type I IFN signaling, monocytes isolated from healthy volunteers were cultured in the presence or absence of NR in response to LPS (29). Firstly, the temporal effect of acute LPS administration on the transcript levels of IFN-β was assessed. NR blunted IFN-β expression at 30, 60, and 90 minutes of LPS exposure (Figure 3A). Next, to examine whether NR regulated IFN-β pathway activation, Western blotting was performed to assess phosphorylation and activation of the LPS-activated kinase tank-binding kinase 1 (TBK1) and the downstream transcription factor IRF3 (IFN regulatory factor 3; ref. 6), which then directly transactivates the IFN-β promoter locus. After 90 minutes of LPS, there were no changes in the steady-state levels of TBK1, although its phosphorylation/activation was attenuated by NR (Figure 3, B and C). In parallel, the steady-state levels of IRF3 were also unchanged, whereas NR reduced the phosphorylation of IRF3 (Figure 3, B and C). To evaluate whether NR modulated secretion of IFN-β, the levels of this cytokine were assayed 8 hours after monocytic exposure to LPS. In parallel with the NR effects on type I IFN signaling, IFN-β levels were significantly reduced by NR (Figure 3D). In contrast, in response to LPS, the levels of TNF-α secretion were similar irrespective of NR exposure (Figure 3E). Furthermore, IFN-β stimulation led to phosphorylation and activation of STAT1 and/or STAT2 that control gene expression of a different set of IFN stimulatory genes (ISGs). In monocytes exposed to NR, the extent of STAT2 phosphorylation was significantly attenuated (Figure 3, F and G). To further validate the effect of NR on this pathway, we assayed the transcript levels and secretion of a type I IFN–responsive chemokine, CXCL10. Here too, NR reduced CXCL10 transcript levels (Figure 3H) and chemokine secretion (Figure 3I).

Figure 3 NR administration to human monocytes suppresses LPS-mediated type 1 IFN signaling. (A) IFNB mRNA level in monocytes was measured by RT-PCR at 30, 60, and 90 minutes after LPS stimulation (n = 2–4 replicates). (B) Representative immunoblot of phospho-TBK1 and phospho-IRF3 levels in human monocytes preincubated overnight with vehicle or NR (0.5 mM) followed by LPS stimulation (10 ng/mL for 90 minutes). (C) Quantification of phospho-TBK1 or phospho-IRF3 level in vehicle- or NR-incubated monocytes normalized to total TBK1 or IRF3 levels (n = 3–4 replicates from 3 experiments). (D) LPS-stimulated (10 ng/mL for 8 hours) IFN-β production measured by ELISA from human monocytes incubated with vehicle or NR (0.5 mM) for 24 hours (n = 5 replicates/treatment; representative results from 3 experiments). (E) TNF-α production measured by ELISA from human monocytes incubated with vehicle or NR for 16 hours (n = 5 replicates/treatment). (F) Representative immunoblot of phospho-STAT2 and phospho-STAT1 levels in human monocytes preincubated overnight with vehicle or NR followed by LPS stimulation. (G) Quantification of phospho-STAT2 or phospho-STAT1 level in vehicle- or NR-incubated monocytes normalized to total STAT2 or STAT1 level (n = 5–6 replicates from 3 experiments). (H) CXCL10 mRNA level was measured by RT-PCR at different time points upon LPS stimulation. (I) CXCL10 production was measured by ELISA from human monocytes incubated with vehicle or NR for 24 hours (n = 6 replicates/treatment; representative results from 3 experiments). Data were analyzed by unpaired 2-tailed Student’s t test. All data are represented as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001.

Disruption of autophagy phenocopies the ameliorative effect of NR on type 1 IFN. In addition to modulating type I IFN signaling, NR also affected autophagy and autophagy-utilizing processes in naive and LPS-activated monocytes (Supplemental Tables 3 and 4 and Supplemental Figure 2M). A heatmap of curated genes encoding autophagy pathway factors from activated monocytes extracted from the placebo and NR-supplemented groups showed that NR had a profound effect on reducing these transcript levels, with the exception of vimentin (VIM), which is known to be a negative regulator of autophagy through the sequestration of beclin-1 (ref. 30 and Figure 4A). qPCR analysis of the study participants’ mRNA validated that the transcript levels of numerous autophagy-linked genes were blunted by NR supplementation in vivo (Figure 4B). Furthermore, the incubation of primary monocytes with NR blunted lipidation of LC3-II (Figure 4C), where the cytoskeletal protein vinculin was employed as a loading control. In parallel, LPS-induced LC3 punctae as measured by super-resolution immunofluorescent microscopy were similarly blunted by NR (Figure 4D). This reduction of autophagosome assembly by NR was confirmed by the temporal measurement of LC3-II accumulation in response to chloroquine administration comparing vehicle or NR-supplemented monocytes in response to LPS (Figure 4E). To directly assess whether the disruption of autophagy blunted LPS-induced type I IFN signaling, pharmacological and genetic modulation of autophagy was performed in primary human monocytes. Interestingly, pharmacological blunting of autophagosome assembly by 3-MA or the disruption of autolysosome formation by nocodazole blunted IFN-β secretion to a similar degree in the vehicle control and NR-supplemented monocytes, whereas the effect of NR in blunting type I IFN production was maintained despite the inhibition of autolysosomal acidification by chloroquine (Figure 4F). In parallel, siRNA targeting resulted in the robust reduction in ULK1, ATG3, and ATG5 transcript levels (Supplemental Figure 3A) in parallel with the blunting of IFN-β production in response to LPS. An ameliorative effect of NR in reducing IFN-β production was not uniform; rather, it had an additive effect after ULK1 and ATG3 knockdown but not in response to the depletion of ATG5 (Figure 4G). The abolishment of the NR effect after ATG5 knockdown may reflect the central role of ATG5 in macroautophagy (31) and its essential mediator role in type I IFN production in plasmacytoid DCs (32). Conversely, administration of verapamil, a nonimmunomodulatory activator of autophagy (33), abolished the ability of NR to blunt autophagy and IFN-β production (Figure 4, H and I).

Figure 4 NR-regulated autophagy controls monocytic IFN-β production. (A) Autophagy DE gene heatmap comparing LPS-activated placebo and NR-supplemented groups. (B) qRT-PCR analysis of monocytic autophagy-related genes from placebo and NR-supplemented groups (n = 8 individuals/group). (C) Representative immunoblot and quantification of LC3 (I and II) in monocytes preincubated overnight with vehicle or NR followed by LPS stimulation (10 ng/mL for 2 hours). (n = 6, 3 experiments). (D) Representative confocal images showing LC3 puncta (green) and Lamp1 puncta (red) in monocytes preincubated overnight with vehicle or NR followed by LPS stimulation. Arrows indicate cytoplasmic LC3 puncta. Scale bar: 2 μM. Quantification of total number and area of LC3 puncta in vehicle- or NR-incubated monocytes (n = 14 cells/group). (E) Representative immunoblot of LC3-II accumulation in response to chloroquine comparing vehicle or NR-supplemented monocytes in response to LPS and quantification of autophagic flux (n = 8, 4 experiments). (F) LPS-stimulated (10 ng/mL for 6 hours) IFN-β production from monocytes preincubated with autophagosome inhibitors (3-MA or nocodazole) or lysosome inhibitor chloroquine (CQ) in combination with vehicle or NR for 16 hours (representative results from 3 experiments). (G) IFN-β production measured by ELISA from monocytes transfected with control siRNA or siRNAs against multiple autophagy genes (representative results from 3 experiments). (H) IFN-β production in monocytes preincubated overnight with vehicle or NR or NR + VH (autophagy activator) followed by LPS stimulation (representative results from 3 experiments). (I) Representative immunoblot and quantification of LC3-II in human monocytes pretreated with vehicle or NR or NR + VH overnight followed by LPS stimulation. (n = 4–6, 3 experiments). Data analyzed using unpaired 2-tailed Student’s t test (B, D and E) or 1-way ANOVA followed by Dunnett’s multiple-comparison test (C and I) or 2-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s multiple-comparison test (F to H). All data represented as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001.

NR-mediated suppression of type I IFN is NAD+ level dependent. The autophagy and immunomodulatory effects of NR could be in part due to its capacity to generate NAD+ that could offset bioenergetic and redox stressors that would increase NAD+ demand in the context of monocyte or macrophage activation (34, 35). To begin to evaluate this, we assessed the transcript levels of the NAD+-consuming family of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) enzymes and of the lymphocyte differentiation antigen and NADase CD38 in primary human monocytes after LPS administration. Within 2 hours of LPS exposure, the CD38 transcript level was significantly increased, and at 4 hours the levels of numerous transcripts encoding PARP enzymes were similarly induced with the further elevation of CD38 transcript levels (Supplemental Figure 3B). Interestingly, these are the precise PARP genes upregulated by the pattern recognition system and IFN signaling evident in response to coronavirus infection (26). Next, NAD+ levels were manipulated using a broad PARP inhibitor (rucaparib) and a pharmacological inhibitor of CD38 (apigenin). The impact of these compounds on autophagy and LPS-induced IFN-β secretion was assessed. Both inhibition of NAD+ consumption and breakdown paralleled the effect of NR in blunting autophagy (Figure 5, A and B) and IFN-β secretion (Figure 5C). Furthermore, to validate the role of NAD+ levels in type I IFN signaling, CD38 was depleted using siRNA in primary human monocytes. The extent of knockdown was robust, with an approximately 80% reduction in its transcript level (Figure 5D). Interestingly, depletion of CD38 is known to blunt autophagy during LPS-induced liver injury (36), and here we showed that its knockdown similarly reduced transcript levels of IFN-β (Figure 5D) and blunted LPS-simulated monocytic IFN-β secretion (Figure 5E) as well as genes encoding ISGs (Figure 5F).

Figure 5 Interventions to increase NAD+ levels reduce autophagy and monocytic IFN-β production. (A) Representative immunoblot of LC3 (I and II) and Lamp1 in human monocytes preincubated with vehicle or NR and PARP inhibitor rucaparib (Ruc) (10 μM) or CD38 inhibitor apigenin (Api) (20 μM). (B) Quantification of LC3-II level in vehicle-, NR-, Ruc-, or Api-treated monocytes normalized to loading controls (n = 6, 3 experiments). (C) IFN-β production induced by LPS (10 ng/mL for 8 hours) was measured by ELISA from monocytes treated with Ruc or Api for 8 hours (representative results from 3 experiments). (D) Relative mRNA expression of CD38 and IFNB from monocytes transfected with either control siRNA or CD38 siRNA (n = 3–4 replicates/treatment). (E) IFN-β production was measured by ELISA from monocytes transfected with either control siRNA or CD38 siRNA (representative results from 3 experiments). (F) Relative mRNA expression of ISGs from monocytes transfected with either control siRNA or CD38 siRNA (n = 4 replicates/treatment). Data analyzed using 1-way ANOVA followed by Dunnett’s multiple-comparison test (B and C) or unpaired 2-tailed Student’s t test (D–F). All data represented as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001.

NR mediated suppression of type I IFN is independent of sirtuin knockdown. The NAD+-dependent sirtuin family of deacylase enzymes are proposed to contribute to immunomodulation (37, 38), and NR has been shown to increase deacetylase activity of numerous sirtuin enzymes (39). At the same time, it is predicted that only SIRT1, SIRT3, and SIRT5 have sufficiently high K m values where NAD+ levels may be rate limiting (40). Nevertheless, we generated siRNA targeted knockdown of 5 mammalian family members in primary human monocytes to assay type I IFN signaling in the presence or absence of NR. Sirtuin knockdown efficiency was 60% or greater in all siRNA experiments (Supplemental Figure 3C). However, we found that the blunting effect of NR on IFN-β secretion was not attenuated by the knockdown of these sirtuin enzymes (Supplemental Figure 3D).

NR-mediated increase in inosine level reduces type I IFN signaling. Given that NAD+ functions as a coenzyme in a large number of redox-dependent enzymatic reactions, a challenge arising was to delineate which, if any, of these metabolic processes may contribute to the immunomodulatory effect of NR. To narrow down potential metabolic pathways, we employed a targeted metabolomics approach to assay the effect of NR on naive and LPS-stimulated monocyte steady-state metabolite levels. Using orthogonal partial least squared discrimination analysis (OPLS-DA) to model metabolite abundance in vehicle and NR-supplemented naive and activated monocytes, we identified the metabolites that best distinguished between vehicle control and NR-supplemented groups as those candidates with a variables of prediction score greater than 1.5. The OPLS-DA score scatterplot showed clear separation between NR and vehicle control sample clusters, both at baseline and in response to LPS stimulation, with no significant outliers (Figure 6A). Unsurprisingly, NAD+ metabolic intermediates predominated, and other NR-responsive metabolites in monocytes included changes in the steady-state levels of intermediates in the PPP and in purine metabolism (Figure 6B). Subsequent pathway analysis identified purine metabolism as the most highly significantly distinguishing pathway following the expected role of changes in nicotinate and nicotinamide metabolism in naive and LPS-activated monocytes (Figure 6C). The heatmap of relative levels of NAD+, PPP, and purine pathway metabolites showed the similar NR induction of these metabolites at baseline and in response to LPS (Figure 6D). The relative abundance of these metabolites is shown in Figure 6E and Supplemental Figure 4. Given that the purine intermediate inosine confers antiinflammatory effects (41) and inosine levels function as a nutrient sensor for the autophagy mediator mTORC1 (42), we explored the effect of inosine supplementation on autophagy and type I IFN secretion in monocytes. The supplementation of LPS-activated monocytes with inosine blunted autophagy and increased phosphorylation of the mTORC1 substrate S6 (Figure 7, A–C). In parallel, inosine supplementation blunted the temporal phosphorylation of IRF-3 in response to LPS stimulation (Figure 7, D and E). These effects of inosine similarly blunted LPS-stimulated IFN-β release (Figure 7F). Interestingly, hypoxanthine, the salvage pathway intermediate for inosine production, mirrored the effect of inosine in blunting INF-β secretion, whereas adenosine and uric acid did not (Figure 7F). The selective immunomodulatory effects of inosine and hypoxanthine were exemplified in that they had no effect on TNF-α release in response to LPS (Figure 7G). Interestingly, in the context of LPS monocytic activation, the purine synthesis inhibitor methotrexate (43) attenuated the NR-mediated blunting of autophagy (Figure 7H) and IFN-β secretion (Figure 7I).

Figure 6 NR incubation increases pentose phosphate pathway and purine intermediates in naive and activated monocytes. (A) OPLS-DA score scatterplot showing clear separation between vehicle and NR-supplemented sample clusters at both baseline and in response to LPS stimulation, with no significant outliers (n = 7 individuals/group). (B) Bar plot of metabolites with VIP score greater than 1.5 that best distinguished between the vehicle control and NR-supplemented groups. (C) Pathway enrichment analysis on significantly different metabolites in vehicle control and NR-supplemented groups at baseline (naive) and in response to LPS (activated). (D) The heatmap on relative levels of metabolites with VIP score greater than 1.5 in vehicle control and NR-supplemented groups at baseline and in response to LPS activation. (E) Relative abundance of inosine, NAD+, ADP, and ribose 5-P in vehicle control and NR-supplemented groups. Data analysis of substrate levels (E) was performed using unpaired 2-tailed Student’s t test. Data represented as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05; ***P < 0.001.

Figure 7 NR-mediated induction of inosine reduces autophagy and monocytic IFN-β production. (A) Representative immunoblot of LC3 (I and II), p62, Lamp1, and phospho-S6 in human monocytes preincubated with vehicle or NR or inosine for 1 hour followed by LPS stimulation (10 ng/mL for 5 hours). Quantification of LC3-II (B) or phospho-S6 level (C) in vehicle-, NR-, or inosine-incubated monocytes normalized to GAPDH level (n = 4–5 replicates, 2 experiments). (D) Representative immunoblot of phospho-IRF3 level in human monocytes pretreated with vehicle or inosine (0.5 μM) overnight followed by LPS stimulation (10 ng/mL for 30 minutes, 60 minutes, 90 minutes). (E) Quantification of phospho-IRF3 level at 30 minutes after LPS stimulation normalized to vinculin level (n = 4, 4 experiments). (F) IFN-β production and (G) TNF-α induced by LPS (10 ng/mL for 7 hours) were measured by ELISA from monocytes incubated overnight with NR, inosine (Inos), hypoxanthine (Hpxn), uric acid (UA), or adenine (Ade) (n = 5–10 replicates/treatment; representative results from 2 experiments). (H) Representative immunoblot and quantification of LC3 (I and II) in human monocytes incubated overnight with vehicle, NR, or NR + methotrexate (MTX) (n = 6, 3 experiments). (I) IFN-β production induced by LPS (10 ng/mL for 7 hours) was measured by ELISA from monocytes treated with vehicle control, NR, or NR + MTX overnight (n = 10 replicates/treatment; representative results from 2 experiments). Data analysis using 1-way ANOVA followed by Dunnett’s multiple-comparison test (B, C, F, and G) or unpaired 2-tailed Student’s t test (E) or 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s multiple-comparison test (H and I). All data represented as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001.

NR blunts LPS-induced type 1 IFN production in healthy participants and patients with SLE. To assess whether these mechanisms were operational in the human study, we resuspended cryopreserved PBMCs and isolated and cultured monocytes from the placebo and NR-supplemented study groups. Consistent with the ex vivo NR administration effects, the prior in vivo supplementation with NR blunted steady-state transcript levels of genes encoding IFN-β and its responsive chemokine CXCL10, while the TNF-α transcript level remained unchanged after LPS stimulation (Figure 8A). In parallel, LPS-stimulated monocytes exposed to NR in vivo showed blunted release of IFN-β with no effect on TNF-α secretion (Figure 8, B and C). These data demonstrated that NR supplementation in individuals sufficiently recapitulated the NR type I IFN effects elucidated in primary monocyte cultures (24).

Figure 8 NR blunts monocytic type I IFN in healthy volunteers and in monocytes from patients with SLE. (A) Relative mRNA expression of IFNB, CXCL10, and TNFA in cryopreserved monocytes from healthy volunteers exposed to the placebo or NR for 7 days (n = 8–10 individuals/group). (B) IFN-β and (C) TNF-α production measured by ELISA in parallel from cryopreserved monocytes described in Figure 7A (n = 8 individuals/group). (D) Venn diagram showing 22 overlapping DE genes between controls versus SLE (GSE131525) and placebo versus NR comparison (this study). (E) Heatmap on relative levels of 13 overlapping DE genes that were downregulated by NR. (F) A box plot of NAD+ concentration for the indicated SLEDAI score on the x axis is depicted. The dot/circle on each box plot represents individual NAD+ measurement for the indicated SLEDAI score. A trend line was generated using LOESS (locally estimated scatter plot smoothing). (G) IFN-β production induced by LPS (10 ng/mL for 6 hours) was measured by ELISA in monocytes from patients with SLE with different disease activity (inactive: SLEDAI ≤4; active: SLEDAI >4) that incubated with vehicle or NR for 16 hours (n = 17 for SLE inactive group; n = 16 for SLE active group). (H) Levels of NAD+, NMN, and ADPR from whole blood of healthy volunteers (HV) and patients with SLE measured by LC-MS (n = 16 for HV group; n = 19 for SLE group). (I) Representative immunoblot and quantification of LC3-II in SLE monocytes incubated with vehicle or NR for 16 hours and then stimulated with LPS (10 ng/mL) for 2 hours. Data were analyzed by unpaired 2-tailed Student’s t test (A–C, H, and I) or paired 2-tailed Student’s t test (G). All data represented as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001.

Since SLE is a type I IFN–linked disease, we wanted to explore the common IFN signaling genes that are perturbed in SLE and are also downregulated by NR. For this purpose, we utilized publicly available RNA-Seq data from GEO GSE131525, composed of sequencing data from monocytes isolated from healthy controls and patients with SLE. Differential gene expression analysis identified a large subset of DE genes that were enriched in the type I IFN signaling pathways. As expected, several of these DE genes were upregulated in SLE monocytes, supporting an upregulation of type I IFN in SLE (Supplemental Table 5). DE genes identified from this SLE GEO data set were then compared with the activated placebo versus NR supplementation DE genes in this study and revealed a subset of 22 overlapping genes (Figure 8D). Of those 22 genes, 13 were elevated in SLE (Supplemental Table 5) and blunted by NR (Supplemental Table 6) that included genes linked to NAD+ consumption (PARP14), innate immunity and autophagy (tripartite motif family protein 22 [TRIMM22]), the type I IFN pathway (IFN-induced protein with tetratricopeptide repeats [IFIT genes]), XIAP-associated factor 1 (XAF1), and the antiviral innate immune response receptor RIG-1 (DDX58) (Figure 8E).

To explore this interaction more directly, we extracted monocytes from patients with lupus with various degrees of disease activity as measured by the Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Disease Activity Index (SLEDAI) (44). The study participants’ characteristics and immunosuppressive therapy are shown in Supplemental Tables 7 and 8. Interestingly, SLE has been shown to evoke NAD+ depletion by induction of CD38 levels in monocyte and in cytotoxic CD8+ T cell populations, where levels in monocytes correlated with disease activity (45) and where higher CD38 levels in SLE cytotoxic CD8+ T cells were associated with an impaired capacity to control infections (46). Given these data, we first explored the baseline NAD+ levels in whole blood from this population. Our cohort included individuals with SLEDAI scores ranging from 0 to 10 that represent inactive (index ≤4) to mild to moderate disease (index >4). Interestingly, a bimodal distribution of NAD+ levels was found, with peak levels at a score of 4, with a relatively symmetrical distribution of steady-state levels across activity scores (Figure 8F). We then evaluated IFN-β secretion in response to LPS in these monocytes, comparing individuals with SLEDAI scores 4 or less and higher than 4, and found that both cohorts were equally responsive to IFN-β blunting by NR (Figure 8G). To begin to explore the mechanism of higher NAD+ levels with inactive disease, we assessed NAD+ metabolic intermediates (28) in the inactive group (index ≤4) compared with an age- and gender-matched control group. Here, we showed increased NAD+ and NMN levels as well as evidence of increased NAD+ consumption as implicated by increased levels of ADP ribose (ADPR) moieties of NAD+ in the inactive lupus cohort (Figure 8H). In parallel, transcript levels for IDO1, the first and rate-limiting enzyme for NAD+ de novo synthesis, and of CD38, PARP9, and PARP10, which promote NAD+ breakdown and consumption, were concordantly upregulated in the inactive SLE cohort monocytes as compared with healthy volunteers (Supplemental Figure 5). Together, these data suggest that both NAD+ production and consumption are activated in early or inactive disease, potentially as a component of intracellular monocytic antiinflammatory programing. This concept warrants further exploration. Finally, we assayed whether NR similarly blunted LC3-II lipidation in individuals with SLE, and found that here NR phenocopied the blunting of the autophagy signature in monocytes from individuals with lupus (Figure 8I).