Radiotherapy-exposed CD8+ and CD4+ neoantigens enhance tumor control

Cell culture. 4T1 cells were obtained from F. Miller (then at Michigan Cancer Foundation, Detroit, Michigan), who originally isolated this cell line (46), and a large stock of low-passage frozen cells was prepared. Cells were authenticated by IDEXX Bioresearch in 2019 and routinely screened for Mycoplasma (LookOut Mycoplasma PCR Detection kit, Sigma-Aldrich). The transporter associated with antigen processing–deficient (TAP-deficient) RMA-S cells are derived from a C57BL/6 T cell lymphoma (47). RMA-S cells transfected with H2-Ld (RMA-S-Ld) or with H2-Kd (RMA-S-Kd) cDNA were provided by Ted H. Hansen (Washington University School of Medicine, St. Louis, Missouri, USA; ref. 48). Cells were cultured in DMEM (Invitrogen) supplemented with 2 mmol/L l-glutamine, 100 U/mL penicillin, 100 μg/mL streptomycin, 2.5 × 10–5 mol/L 2-mercapthoethanol, and 10% FBS (Life Technologies). For RMA-S-Kd and RMA-S-Ld cells, G418 (InvivoGen) was added at 400 and 600 μg/mL, respectively. For primary cell culture, complete T cell medium was used: RPMI (Invitrogen) supplemented with 2 mmol/L l-glutamine, 100 U/mL penicillin, 100 μg/mL streptomycin, 2.5 × 10–5 mol/L 2-mercapthoethanol, 10% FBS, and recombinant human IL-2 (30 U/mL) (Biological Resources Branch, National Cancer Institute, Bethesda, Maryland).

Reagents. Peptides were synthesized by GenScript with a purity ≥85%. Peptides were dissolved in distilled water or in DMSO and then further diluted with water, based on the manufacturer’s solubility report. CpG oligodinucleotide (ODN 1826) and high–molecular weight poly(I:C) were purchased from InvivoGen. CD8a (clone 2.43, used for CD8+ T cell depletion), CD4 (clone GK1.5, used for CD4+ T cell depletion), rat IgG2b isotype control (clone LTF-2), MHC class I (H2) clone M1/42.3.9.8 (catalog BE0077), MHC class II (IA/IE) clone M5/114 (catalog BE0108), and FASL clone MFL3 (catalog BE0319) antibodies were purchased from Bio X Cell. TRAIL clone N2B2 antibody was purchased from BioLegend. The allophycocyanin-labeled (APC-labeled) MHC class I (H2-Kd) dextramer loaded with CAND1 (AYLSLLTQT) was purchased from Immudex.

Neoantigen identification. Total genomic DNA (gDNA) and total RNA from 4T1 cells cultured in vitro were extracted using the GeneJET gDNA purification kit (Thermo Fisher Scientific) and the RNeasy Plus Mini Kit (Qiagen), respectively, according to the manufacturers’ instructions. As a control, we used gDNA isolated from the tail of naive BALB/c mice. For whole-exome sequencing (WES), DNA libraries were prepared from isolated gDNA using the Kapa Hyper DNA library preparation kit (Kapa Biosystems). Briefly, DNA samples were fragmented to an average size range of 200 bp using a Covaris E220 shearing instrument. Adapter-ligated libraries were generated and enriched by PCR. Then the pooled libraries were hybridized with whole-exome SeqCap EZ probe pool. Finally, samples were run on a HiSeq4000 sequencer (Illumina) with paired-end reads of 2 × 100 cycles. The sequencing reads were cleaned by trimming of adapter sequences and low-quality bases using cutadapt v1.9.1 (49), and were aligned to the mouse reference genome (GRCm38) using Burrows-Wheeler Aligner (BWA) v0.7.8 (50). The aligned BAM file was further refined by duplicate removal with Picard toolkit v1.110 (http://broadinstitute.github.io/picard). Indel realignment and base quality recalibration were performed with the Genome Analysis Toolkit v2.8-1 (51). Somatic variants were detected using VarScan2 v2.3.7 (52). For RNA sequencing (RNA-Seq), libraries were prepared using the TruSeq Stranded mRNA Sample Library Preparation kit (Illumina), according to the manufacturer’s instructions. The normalized cDNA libraries were pooled and sequenced on a HiSeq4000 sequencer (Illumina) with paired-end reads of 75 cycles. The sequencing reads were cleaned as described for the WES and were aligned to the mouse reference genome using STAR v2.5.2b (53). Raw read counts per gene were extracted using HTSeq-count v0.6.1 (54). Differential expression analysis was performed using DESeq2 v1.6.3 (55). Before prediction of neoantigens, variant call format files containing somatic mutations were subjected to standard variant effect predictor, downstream, and wild-type annotations, and filtered for frameshift and missense mutations. Additionally, variant allele frequency (VAF) data were generated using bam-readcount v0.8.0. Variants were filtered on normal tissue VAF (<2%), tumor DNA and RNA VAF (>5%), and tumor RNA variant coverage (>10 reads). WES and RNA-Seq analyses were also performed on 4T1 tumors harvested from mice when tumor volume reached around 70 mm3. Total DNA and RNA were isolated from tumors using the AllPrep DNA/RNA Mini Kit (Qiagen), according to the manufacturer’s instructions. Somatic variants were identified as described above and filtered before neoantigen prediction for normal tissue VAF (<2%), tumor DNA and RNA VAF (>10%), and tumor RNA variant coverage (>5 reads). Neoantigen prediction was performed on variants that passed filtering of both in vitro and in vivo data sets. The NetMHC algorithm (http://www.cbs.dtu.dk/services/NetMHC/) was used to predict MHC-I binding for all possible 8– to 11–amino acid–long variants and corresponding WT peptides spanning the mutation using the pVAC-Seq pipeline (56, 57), with a cutoff of less than 300 nM for the predicted affinity. Additionally, MHC-II prediction was performed for mutated genes of interest (Adamts9 and Adgrf5) using the NetMHCII algorithm.

Raw reads of WES and RNA-Seq data for in vitro and in vivo data sets are available in the NCBI’s Sequence Read Archive (SRA) (accession no. PRJNA596248).

MHC-I in vitro binding assay. Peptide binding to H2-Kd or H2-Ld was measured by determination of the stabilization of MHC-I molecules on RMA-S-Kd and RMA-S-Ld cells, respectively. RMA-S cells were incubated overnight at 26°C to promote the expression of empty MHC-I molecules at the cell surface (58). For the binding assay, 2 × 105 cells were incubated with peptides (50 or 100 μM) for 1 hour at 26°C followed by 2 hours at 37°C. For the stability assay, cells were incubated with 50 μM peptide at 26°C for 1 hour, then transferred at 37°C for 2, 4, or 6 hours. Cells were then washed with FACS buffer, and cell surface expression of H2-Kd or H2-Ld molecules was detected by flow cytometry using anti–H2-Kd (clone SF1-1.1, BioLegend) or anti–H2-Ld (30-5-7S, Thermo Fisher Scientific). Results are represented either as the mean fluorescence intensity (MFI) for H2-Kd or H2-Ld or as normalized binding, which was determined as MFI ratio (MFI observed in the presence of peptide/MFI observed in the absence of peptide). As a positive control for H2-Ld binding, AH1-A5 (SPSYAYHQF), an optimized peptide ligand with better affinity for H2-Ld than native AH1 (23) derived from envelope protein (gp70) of an endogenous ecotropic murine leukemia provirus, was used (59). The influenza epitope HA515 (IYSTVASSL) was used as positive control for H2-Kd binding (60).

Vaccination procedure. Five- to six-week-old WT female BALB/c mice were obtained from Taconic. All mice were maintained under pathogen-free conditions in the animal facility at Weill Cornell Medicine, and all experiments were approved by the Institutional Animal Care and Use Committee (IACUC) of the institution. Mice were anesthetized with isoflurane and immunized both in the footpad (50 μL) and in the lower part of the leg (100 μL) with the following vaccine solution (150 μL per mouse): poly(I:C) (25 μg), CpG (10 μg), and 75 μg of each peptide, diluted in PBS (61). For the mice vaccinated with adjuvant only, DMSO was used at the same final concentration as the peptide-containing solutions.

T cell restimulation assay. One week after the last vaccination, spleens and vaccine-draining lymph nodes (popliteal and inguinal) of immunized mice were harvested, processed into single-cell suspensions, and filtered using 40 μm cell strainers. Red Blood Cell Lysis Buffer (catalog 00-4333-57, Thermo Fisher Scientific) was used to deplete erythrocytes from the splenic cell suspensions. Cells from lymph nodes were cultured in 96-well U-bottom plates overnight (about 14 hours) in complete T cell medium with indicated peptides (2 μM final) in the presence of brefeldin A (catalog 00-4506-51, Thermo Fisher Scientific). H2-Kd–binding HA515 or H2-Ld–binding pMCMV (YPHFMPTNL; ref. 62) was used as irrelevant peptide as appropriate. Splenocytes were cultured in 24-well plates with indicated peptides (2 μM final) for 5 days. On day 5, irradiated feeder cells from naive BALB/c mice were pulsed with peptides and added to the splenocytes in culture, in addition to brefeldin A. After overnight stimulation, cells from lymph nodes or spleens were harvested, washed, and stained with Fixable Viability Dye eFluor 450 (Thermo Fisher Scientific). Cell surface staining was performed using the following anti-mouse antibodies (purchased from BioLegend): PE-conjugated CD8a (clone 53-6-7), PerCP/cyanine 5.5–conjugated CD4 (clone GK1.5), and APC-conjugated CD3e (clone 17A2). Cells were then fixed using IC Fixation buffer (catalog 00-8222, Thermo Fisher Scientific) and permeabilized using Permeabilization Buffer (catalog 00-8333, Thermo Fisher Scientific) before addition of the following antibodies: FITC-conjugated IFN-γ (clone XMG1.2, BioLegend), APC/Cy7-conjugated TNF-α (clone MP6-XT22, BioLegend), PE-conjugated IL-4 (clone 11B11, BioLegend), PE-conjugated IL-5 (clone TRFK5, BioLegend), APC/Cy7-conjugated IL-10 (clone JES5-16E3, BioLegend), and PE/Cy7-conjugated IL-13 (clone eBio13A, Thermo Fisher Scientific). Samples were acquired on the MACSQuant (Miltenyi Biotec) flow cytometer, and data were analyzed using FlowJo v10 software (BD Life Sciences). Cell culture supernatants from vaccine-draining lymph nodes were also collected after 48 hours of restimulation and stored at −20°C. Secreted IFN-γ was then measured using the Quantikine ELISA IFN-γ kit (catalog MIF100, R&D Systems).

In vivo cytotoxicity assay. Antigen-specific cytotoxicity of T cells in vivo was evaluated as previously described (26, 27). Briefly, splenocytes from naive BALB/c mice were loaded with 10 μM of neoepitopes (DHX58, CAND1, ADGRF5-II) or with 10 μM of HA515 peptide for 2 hours at 37°C, or were incubated without any peptides. Peptide-pulsed splenocytes were then labeled with 5 μM CFSE (CFSEhi) (catalog 423801, BioLegend), while unpulsed splenocytes were labeled with 0.5 μM CFSE (CFSElo). One week after the second vaccination, a 50:50 mixture of CFSEhi and CFSElo cells (1 million cells in 100 μL) were injected i.v. into the tail vein. Twenty-four hours later, spleens and inguinal lymph nodes were harvested. Single-cell suspensions were prepared, and cells were stained with APC-conjugated CD19 (clone eBio1D3, Thermo Fisher Scientific). Viability was determined using DAPI (D9542, MilliporeSigma). Samples were analyzed using the MACSQuant or the Fortessa (BD Biosciences) flow cytometer. Percentage of cytotoxicity was calculated using the following formula:

Equation 1

where “control” refers to the average ratio (unloaded/loaded) of target cells from the mice vaccinated with adjuvant alone.

In vitro cytotoxicity assay. One week after the second vaccination, vaccine-draining lymph nodes were harvested and processed into single-cell suspensions for coculture with CFSE-labeled target cells prepared as follows: Splenocytes from naive BALB/c mice were loaded with 10 μM of neoepitopes or with WT peptides for 2 hours at 37°C and then labeled with CFSE. Neoepitope-pulsed splenocytes (CFSEhi) and WT peptide–pulsed splenocytes (CFSElo) were mixed 50:50 and cocultured overnight with effector cells at a ratio of 1:20. As a negative control, HA515-pulsed CFSEhi cells were mixed with unpulsed CFSElo cells. Blocking of MHC-I was performed using anti-Kd antibody (clone SF1.1.10, Bio X Cell) at a 10 μg/mL final concentration. After coculture, cells were stained for CD19 and viability and analyzed as described above for the in vivo cytotoxicity assay. The ratio of WT peptide–loaded to neoepitope-loaded target cells was used to calculate percentages of cytotoxicity. To determine in vitro killing of cancer cells, untreated 4T1 cells were loaded with 5 μM CFSE, whereas irradiated (3 × 8 Gy) 4T1 cells were loaded with 0.25 μM CFSE, followed by coculture with effector cells for 12 hours at a 1:4 target/effector ratio. The ratio of untreated to irradiated 4T1 cells was determined after gating on viable CFSE+ cells, and the percentage of cytotoxicity toward irradiated cells was calculated using the following formula:

Equation 2

where “control” refers to the average ratio (untreated/irradiated) of target cells from the mice vaccinated with adjuvant alone. To determine the killing of tumor cells by CD8+ or CD4+ T cells, splenocytes from tumor-bearing mice were first cultured for 6 days with CAND1 or ADGRF5-II peptide, followed by isolation of CD8+ or CD4+ T cells, respectively, by negative selection (MicroBeads, Miltenyi Biotec). Coculture of T cells with CFSE-labeled 4T1 targets was performed as described above at a 1:2 target/effector ratio. For blocking experiments, T cells isolated (Pan T Cell Isolation Kit II, Mouse, Miltenyi Biotec) from lymph nodes of tumor-bearing mice were cultured with labeled 4T1 cells at a 1:4 target/effector ratio for 12 hours, in the presence of MHC-I–, MHC-II–, FASL-, or TRAIL-blocking antibody at a final concentration of 30 μg/mL. In this last experiment, CountBright absolute counting beads (Thermo Fisher Scientific) were added to the samples before acquisition on the flow cytometer. The ratio of untreated to irradiated 4T1 cells was determined after gating on viable CFSE+ Epcam+ cells.

Tumor challenge and treatment. Mice were randomly assigned to treatment groups before tumor inoculation. One week after the second vaccination, mice were inoculated s.c. with 5 × 104 4T1 cells. Tumors were measured twice a week using a Vernier caliper, and volumes were calculated using the formula: length × width2 × π/6. On the first day of tumor measurement, i.e., day 8 to 10 after tumor inoculation, there were no statistically significant differences in mean tumor volume between mice vaccinated with adjuvant alone and those vaccinated with adjuvant plus peptides, but within each preassigned group, there was some variability in tumor size. Thus, tumor volume was normalized to the volume on the first day of measurement to more accurately determine the effect of radiation. Focal tumor radiotherapy was administered when the average tumor volume reached 60–80 mm3 in 3 doses of 8 Gy given on 3 consecutive days using the Small Animal Radiation Research Platform (SARRP; Xstrahl Ltd) as previously described (63). For the T cell depletion experiment, mice received i.p. injections of CD8a (200 μg), CD4 (400 μg), or isotype control (200 μg) antibodies on day 9 after tumor inoculation (i.e., 1 day before vaccination; 2 days before radiotherapy) and then repeated weekly. Depletion was confirmed to be greater than 80% in the tumor and greater than 95% in the spleen 6 days after injection of depleting antibodies by flow cytometry using noncompetitive clones: YTS156.7.7 (anti-CD8b) and RM4-4 (anti-CD4).

In the therapeutic experiment, mice were assigned to treatment groups (adjuvant + radiotherapy or Neo-vax + radiotherapy) on day 4 after tumor inoculation (when tumors were palpable). Vaccination started on day 4 and was repeated every 5–6 days thereafter. Mice were sacrificed when tumor exceeded 1.25 cm3 or if animals showed signs of distress per protocol.

Flow cytometry analysis of tumors and spleens. Tumors were enzymatically digested using a Mouse Tumor Dissociation Kit (catalog 130-096-730, Miltenyi Biotec) on a gentleMACS Octo Dissociator (Miltenyi Biotec). Following dissociation, cell suspensions were filtered through a 70 μm strainer to remove large debris. Cell suspensions from the spleens were prepared as described above (see T cell restimulation assay). Cells were stained for flow cytometry analysis using Fixable Viability Dye (eFluor 450 or eFluor 780). Fc receptors were then blocked using CD16/CD32 antibodies (clone 93, BioLegend) before surface staining with the following antibodies: v500-conjugated CD45 (clone 30-F11, BD Biosciences), FITC-conjugated CD8a (clone KT15, Thermo Fisher Scientific), Brilliant Violet 421–conjugated CD3e (clone 17A2, BioLegend), PerCP/Cy5.5-conjugated CD4 (clone GK1.5, BioLegend), APC/Cy7-conjugated CD11b (clone M1/70, BioLegend), APC/Cy7-conjugated CD19 (clone 6D5, BioLegend), and Alexa Fluor 488–conjugated CD25 (clone PC61, BioLegend). Cells were then fixed and permeabilized using the eBioscience FOXP3 Transcription Factor kit (Thermo Fisher Scientific) followed by staining for intracellular targets using PE-conjugated FOXP3 (clone 150D/E4, Thermo Fisher Scientific) and PE/Cy7-conjugated T-bet (clone 4B10, BioLegend). CountBright absolute counting beads (Thermo Fisher Scientific) were added to the samples before acquisition on the MACSQuant flow cytometer, and data were analyzed using FlowJo v10 software.

For dextramer staining, cells were pretreated for 30 minutes at 37°C with dasatinib (50 nM; Sigma-Aldrich) before addition of the APC-conjugated CAND1-dextramer. Cells were stained for 30 minutes at room temperature and washed, and the staining was pursued as described above. In this panel, the viability dye and the CD19/CD11b antibodies were used as the “dump” gate.

Lung metastasis quantification. To quantify spontaneous 4T1 clonogenic metastasis, lungs were removed and digested using the Mouse Lung Dissociation Kit (catalog 130-095-927, Miltenyi Biotec) on a gentleMACS Octo Dissociator. Cell suspensions were filtered through a 70 μm strainer, washed, and resuspended in medium containing 60 μM 6-thioguanine (Sigma-Aldrich) and serially diluted in 6-well tissue culture plates (43, 44). After 11 days, plates were fixed with ethanol, and 6-thioguanine–resistant colonies were stained with 0.5% crystal violet (Sigma-Aldrich; diluted in 20% methanol) and counted. After accounting for dilution factors, data were expressed as total number of metastatic colonies per organ.

Targeted detection and quantification of MHC-I– and MHC-II–bound peptides. 4T1 cells were irradiated with a dose of 8 Gy on 3 consecutive days (3 × 8 Gy) or left untreated. Twenty-four hours after the third radiation dose, cells were harvested (80 × 106 cells) and washed twice with cold PBS. Cell pellets were snap-frozen in liquid nitrogen and stored at –80°C before cell lysis. Protein G magnetic beads conjugated to anti-MHC antibody (Omics Technologies Inc.) were added to the cell lysates at the ratio of 100 × 106 cells/100 mg beads. Immunoprecipitation was performed at 4°C for 15 hours on a rocking platform. Elution was performed according to Omics Technologies’ protocol. Eluted peptide samples were cleaned 3 times in 9 M urea using a 3 kDa Amicon Filter (UFC501096, Millipore) and twice using Omics Technologies’ proprietary washing buffer. The peptide solution was then acidified by addition of 1% trifluoroacetic acid (TFA) and incubated at room temperature for 15 minutes. A Sep-Pak light C18 cartridge (Waters Corp.) was activated by loading of 5 mL 100% (vol/vol) acetonitrile and was washed by 3.5 mL 0.1% TFA solution twice. Acidified peptide solution was centrifuged at 1800g for 5 minutes, and the supernatant was loaded into the cartridge. To further clean the peptides bound to the cartridge, 1 mL, 3 mL, and 4 mL of 0.1% TFA were used sequentially. The peptides were eluted from the cartridge with 2 mL of 40% (vol/vol) acetonitrile with 0.1% TFA 3 times (for a total of 6 mL of eluate). The eluted peptides were lyophilized overnight, resuspended at 100 μg/mL in SCX solvent A (5 mM KH 2 PO 4 [pH 2.7], 30% acetonitrile), and fractionated by strong cation exchange chromatography on a Poly-SULFOETHYL A (5 μm, 200 Å) column (200 × 9.4 mm; PolyLC Inc.) using an increasing gradient of SCX solvent B (5 mM KH 2 PO 4 [pH 2.7], 30% acetonitrile, 350 mM KCl) on an Agilent 1260 LC system. Collected fractions were subjected to an additional C18-based solid-phase extraction cleanup.

Transition parameters and retention times for each of the analyzed peptides were established individually using an Agilent 6495B Triple Quadrupole Mass Spectrometer for 2+ and 3+ charged precursor ions (Supplemental Table 1). Peptide samples were spiked with a mixture of internal controls composed by a pool of 10-fmol heavy isotope–labeled peptides covering a large hydrophobicity window and a large m/z range (m/z 200–2500), and were subject to SRM analysis. The results were used to fine-tune the mass spectrometer for the best sensitivities around the molecular weights of the target peptides (Table 2). Peptide samples were eluted through an online Agilent 1290 HPLC system into the Jet Stream ESI source of an Agilent 6495B Triple Quadrupole Mass Spectrometer.

Data files containing the quantitative data of the relevant peptides were imported into Skyline 20.1. The abundance of a target peptide was represented by the total area under the curve (AUC) of all its optimized transitions normalized to the total AUC of the same transitions from heavy isotope–labeled peptide with the same sequence spiked in before the relevant peptide detection and quantification. Absolute quantification of each peptide was performed through application of AQUA Peptides (Sigma-Aldrich).

Statistics. Data are presented as mean ± SEM. Statistical analysis was carried out as described in each corresponding figure legend, and sample sizes are shown in each corresponding figure legend. Where appropriate, log 2 or arcsine square root transformation was applied to ensure the underlying model assumptions were satisfied. The Shapiro-Wilk normality test was then performed for all data sets to assess if a parametric or a nonparametric test was appropriate. Differences were considered statistically significant at P less than 0.05. For cytokine intracellular staining levels, difference across multiple experimental groups was examined using Kruskal-Wallis test, and pairwise differences were assessed using Dunn’s test, which controls for familywise error rate in multiple comparisons. Differences in gene expression between untreated and irradiated samples were assessed using unpaired 2-tailed Welch’s t test on log 2 -transformed normalized counts. Differences in percentages of cytotoxicity between 2 “effector” groups were assessed using unpaired 2-tailed Welch’s t test, while comparisons between different “targets” were assessed using Kruskal-Wallis test and Dunn’s tests. Differences in frequencies of cell populations in the tumors between treatment groups were calculated using Brown-Forsythe and Welch’s ANOVA tests with Dunnett’s T3 multiple-comparison test. When appropriate, overall differences due to Neo-vax or radiotherapy treatments were evaluated using 2-way ANOVA. The repeated-measures 2-way ANOVA test was used for tumor growth curve analyses. IFN-γ measurements in the supernatants were compared using Kruskal-Wallis (or Mann-Whitney when 2 groups were compared) when the distribution of the values was not normal, or using 1-way ANOVA otherwise. Differences in mouse survival times were examined using log-rank test. All data were analyzed using GraphPad Prism version 8 software.

Study approval. All animal studies were approved by the IACUC of Weill Cornell Medicine (protocol 2015-0028).