Evolutionary conservation of human ketodeoxynonulosonic acid production is independent of sialoglycan biosynthesis

Increased circulating free Kdn in patients with ESRD. Previous studies in human-like Cmah-null mice showed that orally ingested glycosidically conjugated Neu5Gc can be metabolically incorporated into tissues, most prominently into epithelial and endothelial cells, driving antibody- and complement-mediated inflammatory progression of carcinomas (20) and atherosclerosis (21). In contrast, ingested free Neu5Gc is excreted rapidly into the urine of both rodents (58, 59) and humans (15). On the other hand, sustained, high-level exposure of cultured human cells to free Neu5Gc can result in incorporation that is sufficient to generate human anti–Neu5Gc-glycan antibody–mediated and complement-mediated inflammation (60). Thus, we hypothesized that accumulation of free Neu5Gc from the diet contributes to accelerated atherosclerosis in patients with ESRD. To explore this hypothesis, we examined free Sia profiles in sera collected from anonymized hemodialysis patients just prior to their weekly dialysis and compared them with samples from healthy volunteers. We did not see free Neu5Gc peaks in either ESRD or control sera, but instead observed a significant accumulation of other DMB-reactive α-ketoacids including Kdn and Neu5Ac in the ESRD samples (Figure 2, A–D, and Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI137681DS1). We confirmed the identity of Kdn and Neu5Ac peaks by liquid chromatography–mass spectrometry (LC-MS) (Supplemental Figure 2) using commercially available standards (Supplemental Table 1). Interestingly, we also noted a slight increase in 3-deoxy-d-manno-oct-2-ulosonic acid (Kdo), a bacterial octulosonic acid and component of plant polysaccharides, and other unknown peaks only in ESRD samples (Supplemental Figure 2). Serum-free Kdn levels in patients with ESRD were significantly elevated compared with levels in healthy volunteers (2.91 [0.68] μM vs. 0.50 [0.25] μM, mean [SD], P < 0.001; Figure 2B), as were the levels of serum-free Neu5Ac (16.9 [2.01] μM vs. 2.34 [0.54] μM, P < 0.001; Figure 2C). Although the levels of mannose (the metabolic precursor of Kdn) in patients with ESRD were significantly higher than those in healthy volunteers (83.8 [15.1] μM vs. 44.5 [19.1] μM, P < 0.001; Figure 2D), the levels in most patients with ESRD (10 of 16 patients) were within the normal range for humans (40–80 μM) (61).

Figure 2 DMB-HPLC profiling of serum samples from patients on hemodialysis compared with serum from healthy individuals. Serum samples from (A) healthy volunteers (Control) (n = 14) and patients with ESRD on hemodialysis (ESRD) (n = 58) were analyzed by DMB-HPLC. Each dot represents each serum sample. Levels of the serum free (and CMP-) forms of (B) Kdn and (C) Neu5Ac were calculated with DMB-HPLC. (D) Serum mannose levels (normal range, 40–80 μM) were measured by GC-MS. Control (n = 8) versus ESRD (n = 16). Data are shown as the mean (SD). **P < 0.01, by 1-way ANOVA (A) and unpaired t test (B–D).

Ingested mannose is partially converted to Kdn and excreted into urine in humans. We next asked whether feeding mannose to healthy humans would result in increased Kdn production. In prior studies involving healthy humans, feeding mannose at 0.10–0.25 g/kg body weight resulted in a peak concentration of mannose in the blood of approximately 0.5 mM, with only mild gastrointestinal symptoms in 1 individual. However, at oral doses exceeding 0.25 g mannose/kg body weight, approximately half of the subjects reported mild gastrointestinal distress. No other symptoms were reported (47). We therefore studied healthy humans during mannose ingestion at 0.20 g/kg body weight. No obvious symptoms were reported, and serum mannose levels, measured by gas chromatography–mass spectrometry (GC-MS), rose 1 hour after ingestion to a maximum of 285 μM (mean) and decreased subsequently within 8 hours of ingestion to 120 μM (Figure 3A), as previously described (47). Urine mannose levels increased from 4 μM (mean) (before mannose ingestion) to 11 μM and then decreased to approximately 5 μM (Figure 3A). Similarly, we observed a peak of free Kdn 4 hours after ingestion that remained at this higher level (Figure 3B). Overall, following the serum mannose peak at 1 hour, both mannose and free Kdn levels in urine rose within 4 hours of ingestion (Figure 3), suggesting that excess free mannose could be directly and indirectly (metabolized to free Kdn) eliminated by urinary secretion. Serum Neu5Ac and Kdn levels did not change after oral mannose administration, consistent with a previous animal study (36) and our findings of serum Kdn elevation only in patients with ESRD and not in healthy control individuals (Figure 2). To determine whether oral mannose administration results in Man-6P accumulation in human serum and urine, we measured Man-6P concentrations after 1 hour in the serum and after 4 hours in the urine of healthy humans. We could not detect any Man-6P using high-performance anion exchange chromatography with pulsed amperometric detection (HPAEC-PAD), even after mannose ingestion (Supplemental Figure 3). One possible explanation could be that Man-6P is not exported out of the cells. Another possibility is the presence of plasma/serum phosphatases that destroy Man-6P and that those enzymes do not exist in the urine. The latter possibility is supported by the observation that exogenously added Man-6P could only be detected in urine but not in serum samples (Supplemental Figure 3, C and F). Overall, these results suggest that mannose levels may be controlled directly by the urinary system and/or indirectly by Kdn metabolic pathways.

Figure 3 Human mannose ingestion test reveals increased urinary Kdn. Mannose (0.20 g/kg body weight) was used for the human ingestion test (healthy volunteers, n = 5). (A) Time course (0–8 hours after mannose ingestion) for serum and urine mannose levels, which were measured by GC-MS. (B) Urinary Kdn levels were evaluated by HPLC. Data are shown as the mean (SD). *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01, by 2-way ANOVA.

Dose-dependent mannose toxicity in cultured human and mouse cells. To our knowledge, there is no report confirming mannose toxicity in humans. Free Kdn is synthesized in the cytosol of mammalian cells fed 20 mM mannose (35, 36). However, in vitro and in vivo studies suggest that mannose toxicity in PMI-KO cells or embryos can be caused by Man-6P accumulation, which inhibits glucose metabolism and depletes intracellular ATP (39, 40, 46). To test mannose toxicity in human cells, we performed a continuous cell viability assay for mannose-fed cultures at varying concentrations (0–200 mM), using another monosaccharide, N-acetylglucosamine (GlcNAc) (which is not efficiently taken up), as a control for any hyperosmolar effect (Figure 4). Human embryonic kidney 293A (HEK293A) cells and human umbilical vein endothelial cells (HUVECs) were tested as representative cells of kidney epithelium and endothelium encountering mannose in the blood stream, respectively. We also studied a human Burkitt’s lymphoma cell line (BJAB K88, GNE+/+, UDP-GlcNAc 2-epimerase/ManNAc kinase WT [GNE WT]) and a subclone deficient in Sia production (BJAB K20, GNE–/–, GNE-KO) (62), as well as PMI+/+ (PMI WT) and PMI–/– (PMI-KO) mouse embryonic fibroblasts (40). Neither HEK293A cells (Figure 4, A and B) nor HUVECs (Figure 4, C and D) showed differences between mannose and GlcNAc feeding, even at a high concentration (100 mM). However, the other cell lines clearly showed selective mannose toxicity at a lower concentration of 25 mM (Figure 4, E, G, and I) in comparison with GlcNAc feeding (Figure 4, F, H, and J). In particular, PMI-KO cells, when cultured at mannose concentrations higher than 1 mM (Figure 4K), displayed the “honeybee syndrome,” caused by overproduction of Man-6P, as previously shown (39, 40). A previous study confirmed that PMI-KO cells had Man-6P accumulation in the physiological condition (20–100 μM mannose) and that ATP depletion started when maximum levels of Man-6P had been reached (4–8 hours of culturing with 500 μM mannose supplementation) (40). We also observed a reduction in the viability of PMI-KO cells fed GlcNAc (10–30 mM) (Figure 4L) that was caused by a yet-unknown mechanism (63) and that could have been partly associated with ATP depletion during the GlcNAc feedings. Notably, unlike all other cells tested for the effect of GlcNAc, the PMI-KO cells in Figure 4L were always maintained in media supplemented with mannose (25 μM), since this minimal mannose amount is indispensable for the viability of the PMI-KO cells.

Figure 4 Toxicity of excess mannose in human and mouse cells in a dose-dependent manner. A continuous cell viability assay (0–84 hours) was performed to evaluate mannose toxicity to various human and mouse cell lines including mutants of Kdn-associated metabolic enzymes. The mannose feeding concentration was set at 0–200 mM, and the same concentration of GlcNAc was used as a control for the hyperosmolarity effect. Results shown are for (A and B) HEK293A cells; (C and D) HUVECs; (E and F) BJAB K88 cells (GNE WT); (G and H) BJAB K20 cells (GNE-KO); (I and J) PMI WT cells; and (K and L) PMI-KO cells. (L) PMI-KO cells were always maintained in mannose-supplemented (25 μM) media for their survival during GlcNAC feeding. Data are representative of 2 independent experiments.

Next, we sought to determine whether mannose feeding of the cultured cells could result in the production of cytosolic Kdn or whether the Sia upon formation is excreted into the growth media. To that end, we grew different human and mouse cells including HEK293A cells, HUVECs, BJAB K88 cells (GNE WT), and K20 cells (GNE-KO) as well as PMI WT and PMI-KO mouse embryonic fibroblasts in the presence of exogenous free mannose. On the basis of previous Kdn studies involving 20 mM mannose supplementation (35, 36) and our viability assay (Figure 4), we first tested 0, 1, 3, 5, 10, and 15 mM mannose supplementation and analyzed the concentration of Kdn relative to Neu5Ac in the cytosol (Supplemental Table 2) or in the growth media (Supplemental Table 3) by 1,2-diamino-4,5-methylenedioxybenzene–HPLC (DMB-HPLC). We decided to use 0 and 15 mM mannose supplementation conditions for all the human and PMI WT cells for further quantification (n = 3 experiments, Figure 5). Since PMI-KO cells failed to survive in the absence of mannose and required a minimal mannose concentration for their viability during the assay, we could not quantify Kdn in the mannose-depleted media for these cells. Instead, we used 25 μM (minimal concentration for cell survival), 250 μM (mimicking the maximum concentration in human sera, Figure 3A), and 1 mM mannose supplementation for Sia quantification in PMI-KO cells (n = 3 experiments, Figure 5). Analyses of purified free Sia and cytidine monophosphate (CMP-Sia) by DMB-HPLC confirmed that only CMP-Sia survived the reduction by NaBH4 (ref. 64 and Supplemental Figure 4), allowing us to distinguish between free Sia and CMP-Sia in the cytosol. Most of the cytosolic Kdn represented the free form (NaBH 4 sensitive; up to 1000 pmole Kdn/million cells by DMB-HPLC) (Figure 5, A–E) and not CMP-Kdn (NaBH 4 resistant; less than 60 pmole Kdn /million cells) (Figure 5, F–J). Unlike the other human cell lines, which showed an increase in cytosolic accumulation of Kdn, cytosolic free (and CMP-) Kdn levels in HEK293A cells did not change upon mannose feeding (Figure 5A). Instead, we found that Kdn levels in the media of HEK293A cells were elevated (Supplemental Table 3). We also analyzed an immortalized proximal tubule epithelial cell line from normal adult human kidney (HK2) (65), which showed a marked elevation of Kdn in the media after mannose feeding (Supplemental Table 3). Taken together with the Sia analyses in the cytosol and media, we conclude that human and mouse cells can produce free Kdn — and secrete it from cells — by an as-yet-unknown mechanism for the possible modulation of excess Man-6P.

Figure 5 The Kdn/Neu5Ac ratio increases in cytosolic fractions after mannose feeding in human and mouse cell types. Levels of cytosolic free (and CMP-) Kdn (A–E) and CMP-Kdn (F–J) were measured by DMB-HPLC. Results are shown for (A and F) HEK293A cells; (B and G) BJAB K88 (GNE WT) cells; (C and H) BJAB K20 (GNE-KO) cells; (D and I) PMI WT mouse embryonic fibroblasts; and (E and J) PMI-KO cells. CMP-Sias were measured by DMB-HPLC after NaBH 4 treatment. The mannose concentration was set at 0 or 15 mM, except for PMI-KO cells (0.025, 0.25, and 1 mM). Data are shown as the mean (SD). *P < 0.05, by unpaired t test.

Glycosidically conjugated Kdn rarely occurs in mammalian glycans. For a better understanding of the Kdn sialoglycome in eukaryotes, we searched available online databases for glycans with terminal glycosidically conjugated Kdn. Although glycosidically conjugated Neu5Ac and Neu5Gc were commonly observed in different eukaryotic groups, such Kdn-glycans were only reported in fish and amphibians, and not in any mammalian cells (Table 1). Indeed, in an extensive and in-depth mass spectrometric study of N-glycans from murine and human cell lines and tissues conducted by the Consortium for Functional Glycomics (66) (http://www.functionalglycomics.org), there was no evidence of Kdn-glycans in the approximately 425 human and mouse cell and tissue samples studied (Anne Dell and Stuart Haslam, Imperial College London, London, United Kingdom, personal communication). Taken together, these data suggest that the capacity for utilization of Kdn as a Sia conjugated to glycans was diminished or eliminated prior to the time that vertebrates became primarily land-based.

Table 1 Results of glycan database searches for glycosidically linked Kdn

The Kdn biosynthetic pathway is conserved throughout vertebrate phylogeny and is under purifying selection in humans. As mentioned above, there is currently no conclusive evidence of Kdn-glycans in healthy mammalian tissues. On the basis of our observation of free Kdn in urine following mannose feeding (Figure 3B), we therefore asked whether human cells contain Kdn biosynthetic enzymes required for the production of Kdn from Man-6P. We investigated 7 human genes involved in mannose metabolism and conversion of Man-6P to Kdn (Figure 1) for evolutionary conservation, comparing them with their respective homologous genes in 5 species representatives of vertebrate phylogeny (Table 2).

Table 2 Conservation of human Kdn biosynthesis pathway genes

While previous studies identified the conservation of Sia biosynthesis pathways in mammals (67), our results demonstrate that the enzymes capable of synthesizing Kdn from Man-6P are also conserved throughout vertebrate phylogeny and are experiencing ongoing purifying selection in humans and other vertebrate species (0.005–0.347, the ratio of the nonsynonymous substitution rate [Ka] to the synonymous substitution rate [Ks], thus Ka/Ks, 64%–89% nt, and 54%–99 % aa conservation) (Table 2). This finding further raises the question as to why Kdn biosynthesis is under purifying selection in organisms that do not appear to possess the capacity to utilize the monosaccharide in the synthesis of glycan structures. One explanation is that most of these genes are also involved in other conserved metabolic pathways. However, another nonmutually exclusive explanation for this selective pressure (i.e., preserving Kdn production) would be the necessity of these species to avoid the toxicity of excess Man-6P (see below).

A single aa in Sia 9-phosphate synthase that alters the rate of mannose to Kdn conversion is restored independently in 2 mammalian lineages, including humans. An earlier study showed that a single aa exchange (methionine 42 [M42] to any other aa except leucine) abolishes the ability of the human Sia 9-phosphate synthase (NANS) to synthesize Kdn-9P, while retaining its Neu5Ac-9P biosynthetic ability in vitro (68). We investigated the conservation of this key M42 position in other vertebrates. NANS protein sequences were highly conserved in a wide variety of lineages, e.g., mammalian species showed 87%–100% identity and 94%–100% homology, whereas nonmammalian vertebrates showed not less than 76% identity and 89% homology (Supplemental Table 4). We studied the phylogenetic topology including predicted ancestral aa and respective codons corresponding to M42 in human NANS (Figure 6 and Supplemental Figure 5). Considering the high homology to the human enzyme, we hypothesized that high Kdn-9P synthase activity was presumably associated with M42, also present in common ancestors. Remarkably, M42 was mainly found in nonmammalian vertebrates, e.g., aves, amphibia, and actinopterygii, in which, for the latter 2, the presence of glycosidically conjugated Kdn has been unequivocally demonstrated by MS analyses (Table 1). In mammals, M42 was found in monotremes (e.g., platypus) and metatheria (e.g., koala and opossum). In placentals, M42 was initially replaced by less active T42 but subsequently restored independently in 2 lineages: primates and artiodactyla (even-toed ungulates and cetaceans), apparently by convergent evolution. This finding again suggests an ongoing selection, possibly because of a need to modulate excess Man-6P into Kdn in clades that no longer use Kdn as a glycosidically conjugated Sia on glycoconjugates.

Figure 6 A single aa in Sia 9-phosphate synthase that alters the rate of mannose-to-Kdn conversion is restored independently by convergent evolution in 2 mammalian lineages including humans. Phylogenetic tree topology of vertebrate NANS nt sequences obtained using the maximum likelihood method. The tree was rooted on nonmammalian vertebrates (●) and is not drawn to scale. Human NANS with methionine or leucine at position 42 shows Kdn-9P synthase activity. Species with methionine or leucine at the position aligned to M42 in human NANS are shaded in light blue, and species with threonine (T42) or valine (V42) are shaded in light and dark gray, respectively. Predicted nt encoding the aa at the respective position in the ancestors are given at the nodes. Human NANS is shown in red. Latin species names are italicized and common names are given in uppercase letters. Mammals are further classified in orders and all vertebrates in classes.

Mannose feeding in mutant cells can cause Kdn incorporation onto cell surfaces. Since healthy mammalian cells do not present glycosidically conjugated Kdn, we decided to include mutant cell lines in the analyses. On the basis of the cell viability assay results shown above, the highest concentration of mannose in cell culture media was determined to be 15 mM (1 mM for PMI-KO cells) to maintain optimal cell viability. As mentioned earlier, the total amount of free (and CMP-) Kdn in cytosol or media was elevated in all types of cells after mannose supplementation (Figure 5 and Supplemental Tables 2–6), but no significant increase in the concentration of CMP-Kdn (Figure 5).

To evaluate the possible production of Kdn-containing glycan structures, we analyzed the Sia content of various cell lines fed with mannose and treated with NaOH and NaBH 4 to destroy any unconjugated Sia, and then examined by DMB-HPLC for glycosidically conjugated Sias from the total cell lysate (Supplemental Table 4). The highest Kdn/Neu5Ac ratio was observed in BJAB K20 cells, which, because of a GNE mutation, cannot make internal Neu5Ac. In line with this, BJAB K20 cells also showed a high amount of free Kdn in the cytosol as well as in the media (Supplemental Tables 2 and 3). However, total conjugated Kdn levels were much lower than free and CMP-Kdn levels in the cytosol and media, even in BJAB K20 cells (Supplemental Tables 2–4). We also collected membrane fractions after ultracentrifugation, and DMB-HPLC analyses showed conjugated Kdn in the membrane fraction, especially in BJAB K20 and PMI-KO cells (Supplemental Table 5). Next, we used 2 previously reported anti–Kdn-glycan monoclonal antibodies, kdn3G (69) and kdn8kdn (70), which have specific affinities for glycans containing α2-3– or α2-8–linked Kdn, respectively, but not for α2-6-Kdn-glycan structures (29, 69). Flow cytometry using these anti-Kdn antibodies did not detect any peak shift for BJAB K20 cells (Figure 7, A and B), probably because BJAB K20 cells mainly form α2-6–linked Sia that are undetectable with the 2 antibodies used for the assay (71, 72). In contrast to BJAB K20 cells, PMI-KO cells presented small amounts of Kdn in α2-3 and α2-8 linkage on cell-surface structures upon feeding with mannose (Figure 7, C and D).

Figure 7 Gene mutations or fish Cmas transfection can enforce production of the conjugated form of Kdn. Mouse monoclonal anti–Kdn IgG antibody, with kdn3G recognizing the (Kdn) ganglioside GM3 and mouse monoclonal anti–Kdn IgM antibody, with kdn8kdn recognizing the α2,8-linked Kdn were used for flow cytometry to analyze cell-surface expression of Kdn. Results are shown for (A and B) BJAB K20 (GNE-KO) cells and (C and D) PMI-KO cells, with or without mannose feeding. (E) Empty vector, Cmas1, and Cmas2 were transiently expressed in HEK293A cells. Cells were harvested after 36 hours of mannose feeding (0 or 15 mM), and then membrane fractions were prepared to analyze the conjugated form of Sia by DMB-HPLC analysis (Kdn, Neu5Gc, and Neu5Ac). Representative HPLC peaks for empty vector (F and G) or Cmas2-transfected (H and I) membrane samples. (F and H) 0 mM and (G and I) 15 mM mannose feeding. Data are representative of 2 independent experiments. Ac, Neu5Ac; Gc, Neu5Gc; Man, mannose.

Fish Cmas gene expression plus mannose feeding can force Kdn incorporation onto some normal cell surfaces. Prior to transfer to glycans, Sias are activated into CMP-Sias, a reaction involving cytidine triphosphate (CTP) and catalyzed by CMP-Sia synthase, encoded by the CMP N-acetylneuraminic acid synthetase (CMAS) gene. As we showed earlier, Kdn incorporation into cell-surface glycans seems to be rare in comparison with free Kdn production, even after mannose feeding, probably because human CMAS and mouse CMAS preferentially work on Neu5Ac (73–75). Indeed, human CMAS has 94% identity to the murine enzyme (refs. 75, 76 and Supplemental Table 7), and the activity of the recombinant murine CMAS was 15 times lower for Kdn than for Neu5Ac (75). Our investigation into the phylogenetics of these pathways brought attention to a whole-genome duplication event that occurred in the teleost lineage of fish (77). This duplication produced 2 fish Cmas paralogs known as Cmas1 and Cmas2 (78). Since our previous results showed that HEK293A cells mainly make and excrete excess free Kdn into media, recombinant zebrafish Cmas plasmid vectors were transfected into HEK293A cells (Figure 7E, 30%–40% of cells were transfected, by checking transfection efficiency using an anti-Flag antibody, and data not shown). Flow cytometry using anti-Kdn antibodies showed no significant peak shift in Cmas-transfected HEK293A cells fed with up to 15 mM mannose (data not shown). However, DMB-HPLC analysis of the membrane fraction showed that zebrafish Cmas transfection could result in glycosidically conjugated Kdn (exemplarily shown for Cmas2-transfected HEK293A cells in Figure 7, H and I). The ratio of glycosidically conjugated Kdn to Neu5Ac, especially in mannose-fed samples, was lower in Cmas1-transfected cells (Supplemental Table 6), consistent with differential substrate specificity in vitro (78). Interestingly, the amount of conjugated Neu5Gc (traces derived from FCS) was lower than Neu5Ac but still higher than Kdn in human cells (Figure 7, F–I), confirming a limited utility for Kdn compared with Neu5Gc in glycosylation.

Humans have circulating polyclonal antibodies against Kdn-glycans. We have previously shown that humans have varying levels of circulating antibodies against glycans bearing the nonhuman Sia Neu5Gc (13, 14, 79). Although glycosidically conjugated Kdn is not reported in normal human tissues, some malignant cells may have the potential to incorporate Kdn on their surface sialoglycans in a Kdn-rich environment. To probe for the presence of any circulating anti–Kdn-glycan antibodies, we used chemoenzymatically synthesized biotinylated glycan containing Kdn α2-3 linked to Galβ1-4GlcNAc (Figure 8A) to screen commercially available pooled normal human sera in an ELISA-based assay and found the presence of IgG antibodies against this Kdn-glycan epitope (Figure 8B). We also used Neu5Ac and Neu5Gc linked sialoglycans alongside nonsialylated glycans containing the same underlying Galβ1-4GlcNAc epitopes to determine the presence of antibodies against those corresponding epitopes (Figure 8, A and B). While our current data do not present the complete repertoire of anti–Kdn-glycan antibodies in humans, they provide evidence for the selective occurrence of such antibodies in normal human sera.