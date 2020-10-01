Hypoxia-inducible factors and obstructive sleep apnea

Review Series 10.1172/JCI137560

Address correspondence to: Nanduri R. Prabhakar, Institute for Integrative Physiology, Center for Systems Biology of Oxygen Sensing, University of Chicago, MC 5068, 5841 South Maryland Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60637, USA. Phone: 773.834.5480; Email: nanduri@uchicago.edu .

Institute for Integrative Physiology and Center for Systems Biology of Oxygen Sensing, Biological Science Division, University of Chicago, Chicago, Illinois, USA.

Address correspondence to: Nanduri R. Prabhakar, Institute for Integrative Physiology, Center for Systems Biology of Oxygen Sensing, University of Chicago, MC 5068, 5841 South Maryland Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60637, USA. Phone: 773.834.5480; Email: nanduri@uchicago.edu .

Institute for Integrative Physiology and Center for Systems Biology of Oxygen Sensing, Biological Science Division, University of Chicago, Chicago, Illinois, USA.

Address correspondence to: Nanduri R. Prabhakar, Institute for Integrative Physiology, Center for Systems Biology of Oxygen Sensing, University of Chicago, MC 5068, 5841 South Maryland Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60637, USA. Phone: 773.834.5480; Email: nanduri@uchicago.edu .

Institute for Integrative Physiology and Center for Systems Biology of Oxygen Sensing, Biological Science Division, University of Chicago, Chicago, Illinois, USA.

Intermittent hypoxia (IH) is a hallmark manifestation of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), a widespread disorder of breathing. This Review focuses on the role of hypoxia-inducible factors (HIFs) in hypertension, type 2 diabetes (T2D), and cognitive decline in experimental models of IH patterned after O2 profiles seen in OSA. IH increases HIF-1α and decreases HIF-2α protein levels. Dysregulated HIFs increase reactive oxygen species (ROS) through HIF-1–dependent activation of pro-oxidant enzyme genes in addition to reduced transcription of antioxidant genes by HIF-2. ROS in turn activate chemoreflex and suppress baroreflex, thereby stimulating the sympathetic nervous system and causing hypertension. We also discuss how increased ROS generation by HIF-1 contributes to IH-induced insulin resistance and T2D as well as disrupted NMDA receptor signaling in the hippocampus, resulting in cognitive decline.

Continue reading with a subscription.

A subscription is required for you to read this article in full. If you are a subscriber, you may sign in to continue reading.

Already subscribed?

Click here to sign into your account.

Don't have a subscription?

Please select one of the subscription options, which includes a low-cost option just for this article.

At an institution or library?

If you are at an institution or library and believe you should have access, please check with your librarian or administrator (more information).

Problems?

Please try these troubleshooting tips.