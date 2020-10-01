Review Series 10.1172/JCI137560

Hypoxia-inducible factors and obstructive sleep apnea

Nanduri R. Prabhakar, Ying-Jie Peng, and Jayasri Nanduri

Institute for Integrative Physiology and Center for Systems Biology of Oxygen Sensing, Biological Science Division, University of Chicago, Chicago, Illinois, USA.

Address correspondence to: Nanduri R. Prabhakar, Institute for Integrative Physiology, Center for Systems Biology of Oxygen Sensing, University of Chicago, MC 5068, 5841 South Maryland Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60637, USA. Phone: 773.834.5480; Email: nanduri@uchicago.edu.

Published in Volume 130, Issue 10 on October 1, 2020
J Clin Invest. 2020;130(10):5042–5051. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI137560.
© 2020 American Society for Clinical Investigation
Intermittent hypoxia (IH) is a hallmark manifestation of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), a widespread disorder of breathing. This Review focuses on the role of hypoxia-inducible factors (HIFs) in hypertension, type 2 diabetes (T2D), and cognitive decline in experimental models of IH patterned after O2 profiles seen in OSA. IH increases HIF-1α and decreases HIF-2α protein levels. Dysregulated HIFs increase reactive oxygen species (ROS) through HIF-1–dependent activation of pro-oxidant enzyme genes in addition to reduced transcription of antioxidant genes by HIF-2. ROS in turn activate chemoreflex and suppress baroreflex, thereby stimulating the sympathetic nervous system and causing hypertension. We also discuss how increased ROS generation by HIF-1 contributes to IH-induced insulin resistance and T2D as well as disrupted NMDA receptor signaling in the hippocampus, resulting in cognitive decline.

