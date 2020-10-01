Review Series 10.1172/JCI137553

Hypoxia-inducible factors and innate immunity in liver cancer

Vincent Wai-Hin Yuen1 and Carmen Chak-Lui Wong1,2

1Department of Pathology and

2State Key Laboratory of Liver Research, University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong, China.

Address correspondence to: Carmen Chak-Lui Wong, Department of Pathology, State Key Laboratory of Liver Research, University of Hong Kong, T810, Block T, Queen Mary Hospital, Pokfulam, Hong Kong, China. Phone: 852.2255.2689; Email: carmencl@pathology.hku.hk.

Find articles by Yuen, V. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar |

1Department of Pathology and

2State Key Laboratory of Liver Research, University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong, China.

Address correspondence to: Carmen Chak-Lui Wong, Department of Pathology, State Key Laboratory of Liver Research, University of Hong Kong, T810, Block T, Queen Mary Hospital, Pokfulam, Hong Kong, China. Phone: 852.2255.2689; Email: carmencl@pathology.hku.hk.

Find articles by Wong, C. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

First published August 4, 2020 - More info

Published in Volume 130, Issue 10 on October 1, 2020
J Clin Invest. 2020;130(10):5052–5062. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI137553.
© 2020 American Society for Clinical Investigation
First published August 4, 2020 - Version history

The liver has strong innate immunity to counteract pathogens from the gastrointestinal tract. During the development of liver cancer, which is typically driven by chronic inflammation, the composition and biological roles of the innate immune cells are extensively altered. Hypoxia is a common finding in all stages of liver cancer development. Hypoxia drives the stabilization of hypoxia-inducible factors (HIFs), which act as central regulators to dampen the innate immunity of liver cancer. HIF signaling in innate immune cells and liver cancer cells together favors the recruitment and maintenance of pro-tumorigenic immune cells and the inhibition of anti-tumorigenic immune cells, promoting immune evasion. HIFs represent attractive therapeutic targets to inhibit the formation of an immunosuppressive microenvironment and growth of liver cancer.

Preview pages

Reset
Page preview
5053 Page 5052 Back

Continue reading with a subscription.

A subscription is required for you to read this article in full. If you are a subscriber, you may sign in to continue reading.

Already subscribed?

Click here to sign into your account.

Don't have a subscription?

Please select one of the subscription options, which includes a low-cost option just for this article.

At an institution or library?

If you are at an institution or library and believe you should have access, please check with your librarian or administrator (more information).

Problems?

Please try these troubleshooting tips.

  • Purchase this article
  • $10
  • Purchasing this article will give you full access for the calendar year.
  • Purchase article
  • Purchase Site Pass
  • $25
  • This will give you access to every article on the site for 24 hours.
  • Order site pass
  • Online subscription
  • $95
  • Individual online subscriptions give you full online access for the calendar year.
  • Individual online subscriptions ordered from September 1st on will receive access for the remainder of current year as well as for the full following year subscription term.
  • Order Online
  • JCI This Month subscription
  • $135
  • JCI This Month is a 16- to 20-page overview of the articles published each month
  • Subscribing to JCI This Month also gives subscribers full online access for the calendar year.
  • *Price outside U.S. and Canada: $195.
  • JCI This Month + Online
Advertisement