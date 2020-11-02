Review Series 10.1172/JCI137558

Hypoxia-inducible factor signaling in pulmonary hypertension

1Department of Lung Development and Remodeling, Max Planck Institute for Heart and Lung Research, member of the German Center for Lung Research (DZL), member of the Cardio-Pulmonary Institute (CPI), Bad Nauheim, Germany. 2Department of Internal Medicine, Universities of Giessen and Marburg Lung Center, member of the DZL and CPI, Justus Liebig University, Giessen, Germany. 3Institute for Lung Health (ILH), Justus Liebig University, Giessen, Germany. 4Frankfurt Cancer Institute (FCI), Goethe University, Frankfurt am Main, Germany Address correspondence to: Soni Savai Pullamsetti, Max Planck Institute for Heart and Lung Research, Parkstraße 1, 61231 Bad Nauheim, Germany. Phone: 49.6032.705.380; Email: soni.pullamsetti@mpi-bn.mpg.de. Find articles by Pullamsetti, S. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar |

Pulmonary hypertension (PH) is characterized by pulmonary artery remodeling that can subsequently culminate in right heart failure and premature death. Emerging evidence suggests that hypoxia-inducible factor (HIF) signaling plays a fundamental and pivotal role in the pathogenesis of PH. This Review summarizes the regulation of HIF isoforms and their impact in various PH subtypes, as well as the elaborate conditional and cell-specific knockout mouse studies that brought the role of this pathway to light. We also discuss the current preclinical status of pan- and isoform-selective HIF inhibitors, and propose new research areas that may facilitate HIF isoform-specific inhibition as a novel therapeutic strategy for PH and right heart failure.

