GABA interneurons are the cellular trigger for ketamine’s rapid antidepressant actions

Ketamine reduces inhibitory postsynaptic currents in the mPFC. We first tested the influence of ketamine on spontaneous postsynaptic currents in layer V pyramidal neurons of the mPFC (Figure 1). If ketamine preferentially acts at NMDARs on GABAergic interneurons, we would expect a reduction in the inhibitory tone or frequency of spontaneous inhibitory postsynaptic currents (sIPSCs). In order to record sIPSCs and spontaneous excitatory postsynaptic currents (sEPSCs) simultaneously, whole-cell patch-clamp recordings were performed at a holding potential of –65 mV (the Cl– reversal potential in the pipette solution was –72 mV). Spontaneous postsynaptic currents were determined before and during bath application of ketamine at 1 μM, the estimated concentration reached in the human brain after i.v. infusion of a dose in the therapeutic range (18) and a concentration that blocks approximately 50% of NMDA-induced currents (19); or 10 μM, a concentration that is sufficient to block approximately 80% of NMDA-induced currents (20). These concentrations have also been used in recent reports (4, 13). The results demonstrated that 1 μM ketamine significantly decreased sIPSC, but increased sEPSC in male and female mice (Figure 1, A–D); the cumulative probability curves for interevent intervals were shifted to the right for sIPSCs (i.e., longer intervals, decreased frequency), whereas for sEPSCs the curves were shifted to the left (i.e., shorter intervals, increased frequency) (Figure 1, C and D). Ketamine at 1 μM increased sEPSC amplitude in male and female mice, corresponding to increased sEPSC frequency; sIPSC amplitude was increased in males but decreased in females (the reason for this difference is unknown) (Supplemental Figure 1, E and F; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI130808DS1). In contrast, 10 μM ketamine significantly decreased basal rates of sIPSCs and sEPSCs in male and female mice (Supplemental Figure 1, A–D). These findings are consistent with the hypothesis that GABA interneuron–mediated IPSCs are more sensitive to ketamine blockade than glutamate pyramidal neuron–mediated EPSC responses.

Figure 1 Ketamine reduces spontaneous inhibitory postsynaptic currents in mPFC slices. (A) Brain slice electrophysiology schematic. (B) Representative traces of spontaneous inhibitory postsynaptic currents (sIPSCs) and spontaneous excitatory postsynaptic currents (sEPSCs) from male and female mice before and after application of 1 μM ketamine. (C) In male mice, 1 μM ketamine significantly decreased sIPSCs and increased sEPSCs (n = 9–10 cells, 10 mice, ***P < 0.001). (D) In female mice, 1 μM ketamine significantly decreased sIPSCs and increased sEPSCs (n = 7–8 cells, 5 mice, ***P < 0.001). Kolmogorov-Smirnov 2-sample test was used. Data represented as the cumulative probability of the interevent interval. Abbreviations: ACSF, artificial cerebrospinal fluid; Ket, ketamine.

Knockdown of NMDAR-GluN2B on GABA but not glutamate neurons produces baseline antidepressant-like effects and occludes the actions of ketamine. First, we confirmed that glutamatergic pyramidal neurons and GABAergic interneuron subtypes in the mPFC express GluN2B using immunohistochemistry: GluN2B colabeled with CaMKII (pyramidal cell) or glutamate decarboxylase 67 (GAD67; GABA interneuron) cells (labeled using specific antibodies) and Sst- or Pvalb-tdTomato+ cells (Supplemental Figure 2, A–D). Furthermore, bath application of the selective GluN2B antagonist conantokin G (2 μM) reduced the NMDA-induced inward currents in pyramidal, Sst, and Pvalb cells in the mPFC (Supplemental Figure 3), demonstrating the expression of GluN2B subunits.

To target specific cell types, we used an shRNA-mediated adeno-associated virus (AAV) cell-type specific knockdown (sMACK-down) approach, combining viral expression of shRNA targeting GluN2B with cell-specific Cre recombinase (Cre+) transgenic mouse lines. The GluN2BshRNA construct (Figure 2A) expressed both mCherry and EGFP, and in the presence of Cre recombinase, EGFP was deleted, resulting in expression of only mCherry (as a marker of recombination) and GluN2BshRNA. The GluN2BshRNA construct was packaged into an adeno-associated virus-2 (AAV2GluN2BshRNA; Virovek). We confirmed that virus-mediated GluN2BshRNA expression reduced GluN2B in a Cre-dependent manner in primary neuronal cultures (Figure 2, B–D). Additionally, we confirmed that cell-specific virus-mediated knockdown of GluN2B significantly reduced the NMDA- but not AMPA-induced inward currents in layer V pyramidal neurons in different lines of Cre recombinase–transgenic mice used in this study, including Camk2a-Cre (Camk2aCre+), Gad1Cre+, SstCre+, and PvalbCre+ male mice and in SstCre+ female mice (Figure 2, E–J). To identify interneurons for the slice electrophysiology experiments, Sst-Td-Tomato mice (for SstCre+), Pvalb-Td-Tomato mice (for PvalbCre+), or both Pvalb-Td-Tomato and Sst-Td-Tomato mice (for Gad1Cre+) were used as controls.

Figure 2 AAV2GluN2BshRNA knocks down GluN2B and reduces NMDA inward currents in a Cre-dependent manner. (A) Schematic of the pGluN2BshRNA knockdown construct before and after introduction of Cre recombinase to generate the active construct. (B) Schedule for cell culture experiments. (C) There was a significant reduction in GluN2B protein in the AAV2GluN2BshRNA+AAV1-Cre (AAV2-Cre) group compared with AAV2GluN2BshRNA (AAV2) or AAV2-Cre alone (Cre) (n = 5 per group, 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple-comparisons test, [F 2,12 = 14.1, P < 0.001]). (D) Representative images of Western blots. Lanes were run on the same gel and were contiguous. (E) Schematic of the schedule for brain slice electrophysiology experiments. (F–J) The influence of AAV2GluN2BshRNA on NMDAR and AMPAR inward currents was tested across genotypes. There was a significant reduction in NMDA-induced inward currents in all genotypes compared with their controls. Unpaired 2-tailed t tests were performed. (F) Camk2aCre+/AAV (Camk2aCre+/AAV: n = 3 mice, 14–15 cells; WT-Camk2aCre+/AAV: n = 2 mice, 12–13 cells; t 24 = 2.510, P = 0.019). (G) Gad1Cre+/AAV (Gad1Cre+/AAV: n = 5 mice, 8–11 cells; Sst-/Pvalb-Td-Tomato [TdT]: n = 10 mice, 28–30 cells; t 39 = 3.447, P = 0.0014). (H) SstCre+/AAV males (SstCre+/AAV: n = 2 mice, 9–11 cells; Sst-TdT: n = 8 mice, 16–17 cells; t 25 = 2.976, P = 0.006). (I) SstCre+/AAV females (SstCre+/AAV: n = 3 mice, 8–9 cells; Sst-TdT: n = 9 mice, 8–16 cells; t 23 = 2.686, P = 0.013). (J) PvalbCre+/AAV males (PvalbCre+/AAV: n = 3 mice, 9–10 cells; Pvalb-TdT: n = 5 mice, 7 cells; t 15 = 2.696, P = 0.017). There were no significant differences in AMPA-induced inward currents in any genotype. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001. All data are represented as mean ± SEM. Abbreviations: tdT, td-Tomato.

Initial behavioral studies were conducted in Camk2aCre+ mice to target principle neurons and in Gad1Cre+ mice to target all GABA interneuron subtypes. We also focused on male mice with a plan to extend the results to females after we identified which cell type was involved in the ketamine response. AAV2GluN2BshRNA was infused bilaterally into the mPFC (prelimbic and infralimbic regions) of Camk2aCre+ and Gad1Cre+ adult (8–12 week) male mice and WT Camk2aCre– and Gad1Cre– littermate controls (Figure 3A). The mPFC was targeted because prior studies have shown that this region is necessary and sufficient for the antidepressant actions of ketamine (2, 21). Three weeks after viral infusion to allow for GluN2BshRNA expression and GluN2B knockdown, the mice underwent behavioral testing, and then brains were collected for histology. Camk2aCre+ and Gad1Cre+ mice with AAV2GluN2BshRNA infusions (referred to as Camk2aCre+/AAV and Gad1Cre+/AAV, respectively) displayed different subsets of cells with mCherry only (Figure 3, B and F), demonstrating cell-specific recombination and expression of the GluN2BshRNA construct in each transgenic line. In WT-Camk2aCre–/AAV and WT-Gad1Cre–/AAV controls, the labeled neurons were yellow (i.e., both mCherry and EGFP), demonstrating that there was no recombination as expected.

Figure 3 Infusion of AAV2GluN2BshRNA into mPFC of Gad1Cre+, but not Camk2aCre+, male mice occludes the antidepressant effects of ketamine. (A) Procedure schematic. (B and F) Representative images of AAV2GluN2BshRNA-mediated expression and recombination in the mPFC of (B) WT-Camk2aCre–, Camk2aCre+, (F) WT-Gad1Cre–/AAV, and Gad1Cre+/AAV male mice. Scale bars: 50 μm and 20 μm (insets). (C) In Camk2aCre+/AAV mice, there was no effect of GluN2B knockdown on baseline immobility (preswim) or time spent in center and distance traveled in the open field test (OFT; n = 18–21 per group). (D) WT-Camk2aCre–/AAV-ket and Camk2aCre+/AAV-ket mice showed significantly reduced immobility in the forced swim test (FST) compared with saline controls (n = 12–14 per group, treatment: F 1,34 = 18.18, P = 0.0002). (E) WT-Camk2aCre-/AAV-ket and Camk2aCre+/AAV-ket mice showed significantly reduced latency to feed in the novelty-suppressed feeding test (NSFT; n = 9–11 per group, treatment: F 1,36 = 19.89, P < 0.0001, genotype: F 1,36 = 4.186, P = 0.0481). No significant differences were found in home cage feeding. (G) There was a significant reduction in preswim immobility in Gad1Cre+/AAV mice, but no effect on time spent in center and distance traveled in the OFT (n = 15–21 per group, t 34 = 2.226, P = 0.0327). (H) Only WT-Gad1Cre-/AAV-ket mice showed significantly reduced immobility in FST compared with their saline controls (n = 7–11 per group, genotype: F 1,32 = 8.662, P = 0.006, treatment: F 1,32 = 9.313, P = 0.0045 genotype times treatment: F 1,32 = 10.04, P = 0.0034). (I) Only WT-Gad1Cre-/AAV-ket mice showed significantly reduced latency to feed in the NSFT (n = 7–11 per group, genotype times treatment: F 1,32 = 4.716, P = 0.0374). Preswim and OFT: unpaired 2-tailed t test. FST and NSFT: 2-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple-comparisons test. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001. All data are represented as mean ± SEM. Abbreviations: sal, saline; ket, ketamine.

Baseline testing was conducted to evaluate immobility, referred to as preswim (before ketamine) as part of the forced swim test (FST, a measure of behavioral despair); in addition, preswim is often used as an initial stressor before testing antidepressants in this paradigm. Baseline behavior was also analyzed in an open field test (OFT), a measure of ambulatory activity (distance traveled) and anxiety behavior (time spent in center); the OFT also serves as an additional mild stressor prior to ketamine treatment. One day after the OFT, mice were administered vehicle (saline, i.p.) or a single dose of ketamine (10 mg/kg, i.p.) and then tested 1 and 3 days later in the FST and novelty-suppressed feeding test (NSFT, a measure of anxiety-like behavior), respectively. This dose of ketamine produces a rapid transient burst of glutamate and antidepressant behavioral responses (2–5, 15, 19). The behavioral testing times (1 and 3 days) were used to avoid the acute locomotor and sensorimotor effects of ketamine administration and still show the rapid and sustained antidepressant effects of ketamine (Figure 3A). In Camk2aCre+/AAV male mice, there were no differences in preswim immobility, or on center time or distance in the OFT (Figure 3C). Ketamine significantly decreased immobility in the FST in WT-Camk2aCre–/AAV and Camk2aCre+/AAV mice (Figure 3D). In the NSFT, ketamine administration significantly reduced the latency to feed in WT-Camk2aCre–/AAV and Camk2aCre+/AAV mice (Figure 3E). No significant differences were observed in home cage feeding (Figure 3E).

Using the same design, we found that Gad1Cre+/AAV mice displayed significantly decreased baseline immobility in the preswim test, an antidepressant-like effect, compared with WT-Gad1Cre–/AAV controls (Figure 3G); there were no significant effects on baseline behaviors in the OFT center time or total distance (Figure 3G). Saline-treated Gad1Cre+/AAV mice showed a significant baseline effect, similar to the pretest, and ketamine administration had no further effect beyond the baseline changes (Figure 3H). In WT-Gad1Cre–/AAV controls, ketamine administration significantly decreased FST immobility time (Figure 3H). In the NSFT, ketamine treatment significantly reduced latency to feed compared with saline in the WT-Gad1Cre–/AAV controls (Figure 3I). In Gad1Cre+/AAV mice, there was a nonsignificant decrease in baseline latency to feed, and the actions of ketamine were blocked or occluded (Figure 3I). No significant differences were observed in home cage feeding (Figure 3I). To address the possibility that GluN2B knockdown could produce a floor effect on immobility, we treated a separate cohort of Gad1Cre+/AAV male mice with 20 mg/kg desipramine (DMI), a norepinephrine-selective reuptake inhibitor (22). DMI administration significantly reduced immobility in the FST in WT-Gad1Cre–/AAV and Gad1Cre+/AAV mice (Supplemental Figure 4).

Knockdown of GluN2B in Sst interneurons produces sex-specific baseline behavioral effects and blocks the antidepressant-like effects of ketamine. To extend the results of the Gad1Cre+ study, we investigated the role of 2 major GABAergic interneuron subtypes, Sst and Pvalb, in the rapid antidepressant actions of ketamine (23). Sst and Pvalb interneurons display different molecular, electrophysiological, morphological, and circuit connectivity properties that could differentially contribute to the actions of ketamine (23). Postmortem studies of depressed subjects and rodent studies of chronic stress highlight a selective vulnerability of Sst-expressing GABAergic interneurons in PFC subregions (24, 25). We have reported that the initial cellular trigger for another rapid-acting antidepressant, scopolamine, is dependent on Sst but not Pvalb interneuron M1-type muscarinic acetylcholine receptors (26). Based on these findings, we initiated studies of Sst interneurons, including virus-mediated shRNA GluN2B knockdown and development of conditional deletion mutants (i.e., SstCre+Grin2bfl); we also compared male and female mice and conducted electrophysiological and RNA-Seq studies.

Electrophysiology studies have demonstrated that Sst interneurons are responsive to NMDA, and that this effect is blocked by a selective GluN2B antagonist, conantokin G (Supplemental Figure 3); immunohistochemistry studies have demonstrated that Sst+ interneurons in the mPFC express GluN2B (Supplemental Figure 2, C and D). Sst GluN2B knockdown studies were carried out as described above. SstCre+ mice were infused with AAV2GluN2BshRNA (SstCre+/AAV) into the mPFC, resulting in cell type–specific recombination (mCherry only, red cells), compared with WT-SstCre–/AAV control mice with no recombination (mCherry + EGFP double-labeled yellow cells) (Figure 4, A and B). Functional knockdown was also shown in SstCre+/AAV male and female mice by slice physiology, with decreased NMDA- but not AMPA-induced inward currents (Figure 2, H and I). In male SstCre+/AAV mice, there was a significant decrease in immobility time in the preswim test compared with WT-SstCre–/AAV controls (Figure 4C); however, in female SstCre+/AAV mice, there was no significant effect on immobility time (Figure 4C). There were no effects in male or female SstCre+/AAV mice in the OFT (Figure 4, D and E). A single dose of ketamine significantly decreased FST immobility time in male and female WT-SstCre–/AAV mice compared with saline controls (Figure 4, F and I). In saline-treated SstCre+/AAV mice, there was a significant decrease in baseline FST immobility in males and a trend for a decrease in females, and ketamine administration had no further effects in either sex (Figure 4, F and I). In the NSFT, ketamine significantly reduced latency to feed in male and female WT-SstCre–/AAV mice when compared with saline controls, but these effects were completely absent in SstCre+/AAV mice (Figure 4, G and J). There was a small decrease in baseline latency to feed in female SstCre+/AAV mice, although this effect was not significant. No significant differences were observed in home cage feeding (Figure 4, G and J). In males, we also examined a reward-seeking behavior, the female urine sniffing test (FUST) (27). Male WT-SstCre–/AAV mice administered ketamine spent significantly more time sniffing female urine when compared with their genotype controls, and this effect was blocked in SstCre+/AAV mice (Figure 4H). There was no effect on baseline FUST in male SstCre+/AAV mice, and no significant differences in time sniffing water across any group (Figure 4H).

Figure 4 AAV2GluN2BshRNA into the mPFC of SstCre+ mice produces sex differences in baseline behavior and blocks the antidepressant effects of ketamine. (A) Procedure schematic. (B) Representative images of viral expression. Scale bars: 50 μm and 20 μm (insets). (C) GluN2B knockdown in SstCre+/AAV mice reduced baseline immobility (preswim) in males compared with sex-matched controls (n = 23 males, 20–22 females/group, males: t 44 = 2.806, P = 0.0075), but did not affect time spent in center or distance traveled in the OFT (D and E; n = 21–22 males, 17–22 females/group). (F and I) Only WT-SstCre–/AAV-ket mice showed reduced immobility in the FST compared with controls: n = 10–12 (F) and 9–12 (I) per group (males — treatment: F 1,40 = 9.248, P = 0.0041, genotype times treatment: F 1,40 = 7.453, P = 0.0094; females — treatment: F 1,38 = 6.567, P = 0.0145, genotype times treatment: F 1,38 = 4.744, P = 0.0357). (G and J) Only WT-SstCre-/AAV-ket mice showed reduced latency to feed in the NSFT: n = 11–12 (G) and 9–12 (J) per group (males — treatment: F 1,42 = 9.171, P = 0.0042, genotype times treatment: F 1,42 = 7.716, P = 0.0081; females — treatment: F 1,38 = 4.454, P = 0.0415, genotype times treatment: F 1,38 = 6.176, P = 0.0175). (G and J) No differences were observed in home cage feeding. (H) Only male WT-SstCre–/AAV-ket mice showed increased time sniffing female urine in the FUST compared with controls (n = 11–12 per group, genotype: F 1,84 = 102.6, P < 0.0001, treatment: F 3,84 = 6.199, P = 0.0007, genotype times treatment: F 3,84 = 5.065, P = 0.0028), with no differences in time sniffing water. (K and L) Representative traces of sIPSCs or sEPSCs in layer V pyramidal neurons. (K) SstCre+/AAV males had decreased sIPSCs and increased sEPSCs compared with controls (n = 25–36 cells, 8–9 mice) (L) SstCre+ females had decreased sIPSCs, but no differences on sEPSCs compared with controls (n = 12–19 cells, 5 mice). Behavioral data are represented as mean ± SEM. Preswim, OFT: unpaired 2-tailed t test. FST, NSFT: 2-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple-comparisons test. FUST: 2-way ANOVA with Sidak’s multiple-comparisons test. Electrophysiology data are represented as cumulative probability of the interevent interval (IEI). IEIs: Kolmogorov-Smirnov 2-sample test. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001. NS, nonsignificant.

To examine possible cellular determinants of the baseline behavioral differences in male and female SstCre+/AAV mice, we measured sIPSCs and sEPSCs in layer V pyramidal neurons in mPFC slices (Figure 4, K and L). In SstCre+/AAV males, there was a small but significant decrease in the frequency of sIPSCs, but a larger increase in sEPSCs (Figure 4K). In female SstCre+/AAV mice, there was a significant decrease in the frequency of sIPSCs, but no effect on sEPSCs (Figure 4L). The increase in basal sEPSCs in male mice could contribute to the baseline antidepressant-like effects observed in the preswim in male versus female SstCre+/AAV knockdown mice (Figure 4C). Despite there being no significant difference in sEPSCs in female mice, there was still an occlusion of ketamine’s effects in female SstCre+/AAV knockdown mice. These findings suggest that there may be varying molecular and cellular profiles that account for the observed sex differences.

To further examine cellular differences between males and females, we examined NMDAR subunit composition in Sst interneurons. Sst-tdTomato interneurons from mPFC were sorted by FACS and levels of NMDAR subunits determined by RNA-Seq. We found that expression of the GluN2B subunit, encoded by the Grin2b gene, in the male and female mPFC is higher compared with Grin2a, similar to reports of Grin2b predominance in Sst+ interneurons of the adult male mouse visual cortex (28). In addition, there were no significant sex-specific differences in the expression of Grin1, Grin2a, and Grin2b in Sst+ interneurons (Supplemental Figure 5, A and B). Because NMDAR channel opening requires AMPA receptor (AMPAR) activity, we also examined the relative abundance of AMPAR subunits 1 and 2, encoded by the Gria1 and Gria2 genes, respectively. Here, we observed significantly higher levels of Gria2 and a trend for higher levels of Gria1 in female mice compared with male mice (Supplemental Figure 5C). Further studies are required to determine whether differences in AMPAR expression contribute to the behavioral differences in males and females and whether GluN2B knockdown alters the expression patterns of NMDAR and AMPAR subunits.

Because ketamine is a nonselective NMDAR channel blocker, we tested whether knockdown of another subunit, GluN2A, would influence the behavioral actions of ketamine. The efficacy of AAV2GluN2AshRNA was confirmed by Cre-dependent GluN2A knockdown in primary neuronal cultures (Supplemental Figure 6, A–D). In male SstCre+ mice with infusion of AAV2GluN2AshRNA into the mPFC (SstCre+/AAV2A), there was no significant effect on baseline immobility time in preswim compared to WT-SstCre–/AAV2A control mice (Supplemental Figure 6F). Ketamine administration significantly decreased immobility time in the FST in WT-SstCre–/AAV-2A and SstCre+/AAV-2A mice (Supplemental Figure 6G). In the NSFT, ketamine administration significantly reduced the latency to feed in WT-SstCre–/AAV2A and SstCre+/AAV2A mice (Supplemental Figure 6I). No significant differences were observed in locomotor activity or home cage feeding after ketamine administration (Supplemental Figure 6, H and I).

Genetic deletion of Grin2b from Sst+ interneurons. In addition to the virus-mediated approach, we generated Sst interneuron–specific Grin2b deletion mice by crossing SstCre+ and Grin2bfl/fl mice (SstCre+Grin2bfl) and littermate controls (SstCre–Grin2bfl). Baseline immobility in the FST and anxiety-related behaviors in the OFT were tested in adult male and female mice (Figure 5A). Similar to virus-mediated knockdown of GluN2B from Sst+ interneurons in the mPFC, male but not female SstCre+Grin2bfl mice showed reduced immobility in the FST compared with controls (Figure 5C). There were no differences observed in the OFT (center time or distance traveled) in either sex (Figure 5, D and E). In male SstCre+Grin2bfl mice, there was also a significant antidepressant-like effect (increased time sniffing) in the FUST compared with SstCre-Grin2bfl controls (Figure 5F). In preliminary studies, we found that male and female SstCre+Grin2bfl mice responded similarly to ketamine (Supplemental Figure 7), so we used a mixed cohort of males and females (24 hours after dosing). Ketamine significantly reduced immobility time in the FST in SstCre–Grin2bfl controls, but not in SstCre+Grin2bfl deletion mutants (Figure 5G). Ketamine also significantly reduced latency to feed in NSFT in the SstCre–Grin2bfl controls, but not in SstCre+Grin2bfl deletion mice (Figure 5H).

Figure 5 Genetic deletion of Grin2b from Sst+ interneurons: behavioral and electrophysiological responses. (A and B) Procedure schematics for baseline (A) and postketamine (B) behaviors. (C) Only SstCre+Grin2bfl male mice had reduced baseline immobility (preswim) when compared with sex-matched controls (SstCre–Grin2bfl; n = 8–10 males, 8–15 females/group, males: t 16 = 2.421, P = 0.0277). (D and E) There were no effects in SstCre+Grin2bfl mice on baseline time spent in center or distance traveled in the OFT compared with sex-matched controls (n = 8–10 males, 8–15 females/ group). (F) Male SstCre+Grin2bfl mice showed significantly more time sniffing female urine compared with controls in the FUST (n = 7–9/group, test: F 1,28 = 163.3, P < 0.0001, genotype: F 1,28 = 7.244, P = 0.0119, test times genotype: F 1,28 = 7.069, P = 0.0128). (G and H) In a naive group of male and female mice, only control SstCre-Grin2bfl-ket mice showed a significant reduction in (G) time spent immobile (n = 6–9/ group, genotype: F 1,27 = 6.67, P = 0.02, treatment: F 1,27 = 23.1, P < 0.0001, genotype times treatment: F 1,27 = 29.5, P < 0.0001) and in (H) latency to feed in the novelty-suppressed feeding test (NSFT), when compared with controls (n = 6–9/group, treatment: F 1,27 = 6.54, P = 0.02, treatment times genotype: F 1,27 = 4.56, P = 0.04). No significant differences were observed in home cage feeding. (I) Brain slice electrophysiology schematic. (J) Representative traces of sIPSCs and sEPSCs. (K) Male SstCre+Grin2bfl mice had significantly decreased sIPSCs and increased sEPSCs compared with controls (n = 20–23 cells, 7–9 mice). (L) Female SstCre+Grin2bfl mice had both significantly decreased sIPSCs and sEPSCs compared with controls (n = 17–22 cells, 6–8 mice). Behavioral data are represented as mean ± SEM. Preswim and OFT: unpaired 2-tailed t test. FUST: 2-way ANOVA with Sidak’s multiple-comparisons test. FST and NSFT: 2-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple-comparisons test. Electrophysiology data are represented as the cumulative probability of the interevent interval (IEI). IEIs: Kolmogorov-Smirnov 2-sample test. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001. Abbreviations: sal, saline; ket, ketamine.

To examine the effects of genetic Grin2b deletion on neuronal activity, postsynaptic currents were recorded from layer V pyramidal neurons of the mPFC (Figure 5, I and J). SstCre+Grin2bfl males displayed significantly decreased sIPSCs but increased sEPSCs (Figure 5J), similar to in vitro incubation of PFC slices with 1 μM ketamine (Figure 1C), whereas SstCre+Grin2bfl females displayed significant decreases of both sIPSCs and sEPSCs (Figure 5K). The increase in sEPSCs in male mice could contribute to the baseline antidepressant-like effects observed in male versus female SstCre+Grin2bfl deletion mutant mice (Figure 5C).

Knockdown of GluN2B in Pvalb interneurons blocks or occludes the antidepressant-like effects of ketamine. To further examine GABAergic interneuron subtypes in the actions of ketamine and to compare with Sst results, we conducted GluN2B-knockdown studies in Pvalb interneurons. Preliminary studies demonstrated that Pvalb interneurons were responsive to GluN2B-containing NMDARs (blocked by conantokin G) (Supplemental Figure 3) and that Pvalb+ interneurons in the mPFC expressed GluN2B (Supplemental Figure 2, C and D). Functional knockdown was also shown in PvalbCre+/AAV male mice by slice physiology, with decreased NMDA- but not AMPA-induced inward currents (Figure 2J). Using the same design described above, male and female PvalbCre+ or WT-PvalbCre– littermate controls were infused with AAV2GluN2BshRNA (PvalbCre+/AAV or WT-PvalbCre–/AAV) (Figure 6A), resulting in cell-specific recombination with a subset of mCherry only–labeled cells (Figure 6B). In contrast, in WT-PvalbCre–/AAV mice, the labeled neurons were yellow (mCherry + GFP labeled interneuron), demonstrating that there was no recombination. In PvalbCre+/AAV male and female mice, there was no difference in baseline preswim immobility or OFT behavior compared to WT-PvalbCre–/AAV controls (Figure 6, C–E). A single dose of ketamine significantly decreased immobility time in WT-PvalbCre–/AAV, but not in PvalbCre+/AAV male (Figure 6F) and female mice (Figure 6H). Interestingly, PvalbCre+/AAV female mice given saline showed significantly reduced baseline immobility in the FST, and there was no further effect of ketamine (Figure 6H); there was a similar trend for decreased immobility in saline-treated PvalbCre+/AAV males. In the NSFT, ketamine significantly reduced the latency to feed in male and female WT-PvalbCre–/AAV control mice compared with saline (Figure 6, G and I). In male and female PvalbCre+/AAV mice, there was no baseline effect in the NSFT, and there were no significant differences after ketamine administration, although there was a trend for a decrease in males (Figure 6, G and I). No differences were observed in home cage feeding (Figure 6, G and I). Next, we measured sIPSCs and sEPSCs in layer V pyramidal neurons of mPFC slices from PvalbCre/AAV mice (Supplemental Figure 8). In PvalbCre+/AAV males, there was a significant decrease in the frequency of sIPSCs (Supplemental Figure 8, A and B). In contrast to SstCre+/AAV male findings, we observed a small but significant decrease in the frequency of sEPSCs in PvalbCre+/AAV males (Supplemental Figure 8, A and B).