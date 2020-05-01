Dysfunctional polycomb transcriptional repression contributes to lamin A/C–dependent muscular dystrophy

Animals

Heterozygous B6.129S1(Cg)-Lmnatm1Stw/BkknJ mice (LmnaΔ8–11+/–) (21) and Cdkn2a+/– mice (50) were used.

Satellite cell extraction, apoptosis evaluation, and multiple injuries

Hind-limb muscles were isolated from sacrificed mice and digested for 120 minutes in 2.4 U/mL Dispase II (Roche, 04942078001), 2 μg/mL collagenase A (Roche, 1013586001), 0.2 mM CaCl 2 (MilliporeSigma, C5670), 4 mM MgCl 2 (MilliporeSigma, M8266), and 10 ng/mL DNase I (Roche, 1014159001) in 1× PBS (Euroclone, ECB4004L) at 37°C in a water bath. The samples were resuspended in HBSS (Gibco, 14025-050) supplemented with 0.1% BSA (MilliporeSigma, A7030). Cell suspensions were serially filtered with 70-μm (Falcon, 352350) and 40-μm filters (Falcon, 352340), stained with antibodies indicated in Supplemental Table 2 (PB-CD45 1:50, PB-CD31 1:50, PB-Ter119 1:50, FITC-Sca1 1:50, APC-α7integrin 1:200), and sorted with a BD FACSAria III for PB-CD45–PB-CD31–PB-Ter119–FITC-Sca1–APC-α7integrin+.

For multiple-injury experiments, 20 μL of 10 μM cardiotoxin (CTX) (Latoxan, L8102) was injected in the tibialis anterior (TA) muscle each week for 3 weeks. TA muscle was harvested 1 week after the last CTX injection.

For apoptosis assays we stained MuSCs with annexin. Satellite cells (1.5 × 104 to 20 × 104) were washed in 1 mL cold PBS, centrifuged 7 minutes at 400 g, and incubated 20 minutes at room temperature in the dark with 100 μL Annexin V FITC buffer (FITC Annexin V Apoptosis Detection Kit I; BD Biosciences, 556547). Then, samples were washed with 500 μL of cold PBS, centrifuged 7 minutes at 400 g, and incubated 15 minutes at room temperature in the dark with 300 μL of cold PBS containing 5 μL of propidium iodide. Samples were analyzed on a BD FACSCanto (voltage FSC = 357, SSC = 462, medium flow to acquire, 300 to 400 events/second).

Immunofluorescence

Muscle sections. TA muscles were embedded in Killik (Bio-Optica, 05-9801), immediately frozen in precooled isopentane (MilliporeSigma, 277258), and sectioned (Leica CM1850 cryostat) at 8 μm. Sections were fixed 20 minutes in 4% paraformaldehyde (PFA) (MilliporeSigma, P6148) and washed 3 times, 5 minutes each in PBS. To permeabilize tissues, precooled methanol (MilliporeSigma, 322415) at –20°C was added for 6 minutes. Antigen retrieval was performed 2 times, 5 minutes each in hot citric acid (MilliporeSigma, C0759) (80°C, pH 6.0) and washed 2 times, 5 minutes each in PBS. Sections were blocked 1 hour in 4% BSA (MilliporeSigma, A7030) followed by incubation for 45 minutes with Fab mouse fragment 1:100 (Jackson ImmunoResearch, 115-007-003) in PBS. Primary antibodies were diluted 1:100 in blocking solution, except for anti-PPARγ which was diluted 1:75, and incubated overnight at 4°C. The day after, sections were washed 3 times, 10 minutes each in PBS/0.1% BSA and incubated with secondary antibodies diluted 1:200 in blocking solution for 1 hour at room temperature in the dark. Then, sections were washed 3 times, 10 minutes each in PBS/0.1% BSA and incubated 2 hours at room temperature with anti-laminin and -Pax7 (1:20). After washing 3 times, 10 minutes each in PBS/0.1% BSA, sections were incubated 45 minutes with anti-Cy5 (1:300) and biotin (1:500) for Pax7 signal amplification. After washing 3 times, 10 minutes each in PBS, sections were incubated 45 minutes with Cy3-streptavidin (1:1250). The sections were finally washed 3 times, 10 minutes each in PBS, stained 5 minutes with DAPI (MilliporeSigma, D9542), briefly washed twice in PBS, and mounted on slides with a drop of Prolong Antifade (Thermo Fisher Scientific, P36930).

Single myofibers. TA, soleus, gastrocnemius, and extensor digitorum longus were isolated from mice and digested 45 to 50 minutes in 0.2% collagenase type I (MilliporeSigma, C0130)/DMEM (Gibco, 10569010) at 37°C. Two rounds of myofiber washes were performed in precoated dishes with 20% FBS (Gibco, 10500064)/DMEM. Myofibers were grown in DMEM supplemented with 20% FBS, 1% chicken embryo extract (Seralab, CE650-DL), and 1% penicillin/streptomycin (Euroclone, ECB 3001) for 48 or 96 hours, changing the medium only after 72 hours. Myofibers were collected in 2-mL tubes precoated with 10% FBS/PBS and fixed 15 minutes with 4% PFA followed by 3 washes in PBS. Permeabilization was performed for 5 minutes with 0.5% Triton X-100 (MilliporeSigma, 93443)/PBS followed by 2 washes in PBS. Myofibers were incubated 1 hour in blocking solution (10% FBS/PBS). Primary antibodies were incubated in blocking solution overnight at 4°C. The day after, myofibers were washed in 0.25% Tween 20/PBS twice and incubated 60 minutes with secondary antibodies in blocking solution. Fibers were washed in 0.1% Tween 20/PBS (PBS-T), incubated 5 minutes with DAPI, briefly washed twice in PBS, and mounted on slides with a drop of Prolong Antifade.

Satellite cells. In order to preserve the integrity of chromatin architecture, MuSC suspensions were fixed in 1% PFA for 9 minutes and quenched with 125 mM glycine (MilliporeSigma, 8898) before FACS staining and isolation. MuSCs were placed on coverslips precoated with poly-L-lysine (MilliporeSigma, P8920) at a density of 100,000 cells/mL for 30 minutes at room temperature. Coverslips were fixed with 4% PFA/PBS for 10 minutes at room temperature. Then, cells were washed 2 times, 5 minutes each in 0.05% Triton X-100/PBS, permeabilized with 0.5% Triton X-100/PBS for 10 minutes, and rinsed in PBS. The slides were incubated in 20% glycerol (MilliporeSigma, G5516)/PBS for at least 60 minutes followed by 4 rounds of freezing and thawing on dry ice (30 seconds), and thawing in 20% glycerol/PBS at room temperature. Slides were washed 2 times, 5 minutes each in 0.05% Triton X-100/PBS, once for 5 minutes in the same, incubated in 0.1 M HCl (MilliporeSigma, H1758) for 15 minutes, and rinsed in PBS. Nonspecific signals were blocked with 1% BSA/PBS for 30 minutes at room temperature. Reaction with primary antibodies Ezh2 diluted 1:100 in blocking solution was performed 12–16 hours at 4°C; lamin A/C diluted 1:200 in blocking solution was performed the day after at room temperature for 2 hours. Secondary antibodies were diluted 1:200 in blocking solution for 1 hour at room temperature. Washes were done in PBS. DNA was counterstained with DAPI, and coverslips were mounted in Prolong Antifade. Primary antibodies are listed in Supplemental Table 2. Secondary antibodies conjugated with the following fluorophores were from Jackson ImmunoResearch: Alexa Fluor 488 (catalog 711-545-152), Cy5 1:300 (catalog 111-115-144), Cy3-streptavidin (catalog 016-160-084), and Alexa Fluor 594 (catalog 711-545-150).

3D multicolor DNA FISH

To produce probes for 3D multicolor DNA FISH, we used the following BAC DNA clones (BACPAC Resources Program, CHORI): CH29-101F16 (for Pparg) and CH29-555O5 (for the upstream region of Pparg). One to 3 μg of BAC DNA was labeled with dig-dUTP (Roche, 11093088910) (for the upstream region of Pparg) or Cy3-dUTP (Thermo Fisher Scientific, C11401) (for Pparg) through nick translation in 50 μL of labeling mix buffer composed of 0.02 mM C-G-A dNTPs (Euroclone, EMR273025, EMR274025, and EMR272025, respectively), 0.01 mM dTTP (Euroclone, EMR275025), 0.01 mM labeled dUTP, 50 mM Tris-HCl pH 7.8, 5 mM MgCl 2 , 10 mM β-mercaptoethanol, 10 ng/μL BSA, 0.05 to 0.1 U/μL DNA polymerase I (Thermo Fisher Scientific, 18010-017), and 0.004 to 0.001 U/μL Amplification Grade DNase I (MilliporeSigma, D5307) for 30 minutes to 2 hours at 16°C, to obtain an average probe size of 50 bp. Probes were harvested by ethanol precipitation, resuspended in 10 mM Tris-HCl pH 7.5, and then quantified using a Nanodrop 1000 Spectrophotometer (Thermo Fisher Scientific). For a single experiment, 100 to 300 ng of each probe was precipitated with 3.5 μg of mouse Cot-1 DNA (Thermo Fisher Scientific, 18440-016) and 20 μg of deoxyribonucleic acid, single stranded from salmon testes (MilliporeSigma, D7656), and then resuspended in 6 μL of hybridization solution (50% formamide pH 7.0/2× SSC/10% dextran sulfate). Prefixed satellite cells were plated directly on coverslips precoated with poly-L-lysine and fixed with 4% PFA in PBS and PBS-T for 10 minutes at room temperature. During the last minute, several drops of 0.5% Triton X-100 in PBS were added and then cells were washed with 0.01% Triton X-100 in PBS 3 times for 3 minutes each at room temperature. Cells were first permeabilized with 0.5% Triton X-100 in PBS for 10 minutes at room temperature. In order to remove RNA, samples were treated with RNase Cocktail Enzyme Mix (Thermo Fisher Scientific, AM2288) for 1 hour at 37°C. Cells were subjected to other steps of permeabilization with 20% glycerol in PBS overnight at room temperature, followed by 4 cycles of freezing and thawing in 20% glycerol in PBS. Permeabilized cells were washed with PBS 3 times for 10 minutes each at room temperature. Cells were then incubated in 0.1 M HCl for 5 minutes at room temperature, followed by a rinse with 2× SSC and then incubated in 50% formamide in 2× SSC for at least 30 minutes at room temperature. Slides were equilibrated in 2× SSC for 2 minutes, washed in PBS for 3 minutes, and then treated with 0.0025% to 0.0075% pepsin in 0.01N to 0.03N HCl for 2 to 4 minutes at room temperature to eliminate the cytoskeleton. Pepsin was inactivated with 50 mM MgCl 2 in PBS twice for 5 minutes each. Nuclei were postfixed with 1% PFA in PBS for 1 minute, washed with PBS for 5 minutes and with 2× SSC twice, and then back to 50% formamide in 2× SSC for at least 30 minutes at room temperature. Hybridization solution was loaded on a clean microscopic slide, coverslips with nuclei were turned upside down on a drop of hybridization mixture, and sealed with rubber cement. Samples were denatured for 4 minutes at 75°C and left to hybridize in a metallic box floating in a 37°C water bath overnight. Samples were washed with 2× SSC 3 times for 5 minutes each at 37°C and with 0.1× SSC 3 times for 5 minutes each at 60°C, followed by a rinse with 0.2% Tween 20 in 4× SSC. Nonspecific binding sites were blocked with blocking solution (4% BSA in 4× SSC, 0.2% Tween 20) for 20 minutes at 37°C. Samples were then incubated in the appropriate concentration of streptavidin, DyLight 488–labeled anti-digoxigenin/digoxin (Vector Laboratories, DI-7488) (1:100) diluted in blocking solution for 35 minutes in a dark and wet chamber at 37°C. Samples were washed with 0.2% Tween 20 in 4× SSC 3 times for 3 minutes each at 37°C, equilibrated in PBS, and postfixed with 2% formaldehyde in PBS for 10 minutes at room temperature. Finally, the 3D-fixed nuclei were washed with PBS 3 times for 5 minutes each at room temperature, counterstained with 1 ng/μL DAPI in PBS for 10 minutes at room temperature, and washed with PBS 2 times for 5 minutes each at room temperature. After mounting the coverslips, an Eclipse Ti-E (Nikon Instruments) microscope was used to scan the nuclei, with an axial distance of 0.2- to 0.25-μm consecutive sections.

Histone extraction and Western blot

Total proteins were prepared starting from quadriceps muscle. Muscles were homogenized on ice with a Tissue RUptor (Qiagen, 9002755) in 1 mL of extraction buffer composed of 50 mM Tris-HCl, pH 7.5, 150 mM NaCl, 1 mM EDTA pH 8.0, 0.1% SDS, 1% NP-40 (MilliporeSigma, 74385), 0.5% sodium deoxycholate (MilliporeSigma, D6750), 1× protease inhibitors (Roche, 04693132001), 2 mM PMSF (MilliporeSigma, 93482), 1 mM NaF (MilliporeSigma, s7920), and 1 mM Na 3 VO 4 . After 30 minutes in ice, 3 pulses of 10-second sonication at 30% amplitude were performed with a Branson digital sonifier 250 to promote dissociation of protein from chromatin and solubilization. Extracts were analyzed by SDS-PAGE using 8% to 10% gels (29:1 acrylamide solution; MilliporeSigma, 01708). For histone extractions, approximately 2 × 106 freshly isolated MuSCs were collected and resuspended in 15 μL of 0.2N HCl with 1× protease inhibitors, 2 mM PMSF, 1 mM NaF, and 1 mM Na 3 VO 4 , and incubated overnight at 4°C with constant rocking. The supernatant was run in 4% to 12% Bis-Tris acrylamide gels (Thermo Fisher Scientific, NW04125). Primary antibodies are listed in Supplemental Table 2.

RNA-seq

Total RNA from freshly isolated satellite cells from 3 mice for each genotype was extracted in TRI Reagent (MilliporeSigma, T9424) following the manufacturer’s guidelines. Libraries were prepared using the Illumina TruSeq Stranded Total RNA with Ribo-Zero GOLD kit and were quality controlled with an Agilent Bioanalyzer at the Sequencing Facility of the Institute of Applied Genomics (IGA, Udine, Italy). Reads (125 bp) were produced using an Illumina HiSeq 2500 instrument in paired-end mode to reach a sequencing depth of approximately 30 million reads for each sample. RT-PCR was performed on total RNA extracted from individual mice. Primers sequences were the following: Gapdh, 5′-gtatgtcgtggagtctactgg-3′ and 5′-tcgtggttcacacccatcac-3′; p16, 5′-gtgtgcatgacgtgcggg-3′ and 5′-cagttcgaatctgcaccgtag-3′; p19, 5′-gctctggctttcgtgaacatg-3′ and 5′-tcgaatctgcaccgtagttgag-3′; p21, 5′-acggaggcagaccagcct-3′ and 5′-acacagagtgagggctaagg-3′.

ChIP-seq

For ChIP analysis, satellite cells from pools of 6 to 9 mice were used and prefixed as described above in the Immunofluorescence section. Isolated satellite cells were resuspended in SDS buffer (100 mM NaCl, 50 mM Tris-HCl pH 8.1, 5 mM EDTA, 0.2% NaN 3 , 0.5% SDS) and stored at –80°C (100 μL/106 cells). Fixed cells (2 × 106 to 2.5 × 106 per experiment) were thawed on ice, resuspended in fresh SDS buffer, and incubated at 4°C with mild agitation for 3 hours, passing them through a 0.50 × 16 mm syringe needle every hour. The solution was then adjusted to IP buffer composition (100 mM Tris pH 8.6, 0.3% SDS, 1.7% Triton X-100, 5 mM EDTA) and cells were sonicated with a Branson Digital Sonifier to obtain 200-bp fragments. For spike-in experiments, 5% sheared Drosophila chromatin was added to each sample. Two percent of the total volume from each sample was taken as input chromatin. The remaining fragmented chromatin was incubated with 1 mM PMSF and 4 μg of the antibody of interest on a rotating wheel at 4°C overnight. Primary antibodies used were H3K27me3 (Millipore, 07-449) and H3K4me3 (Millipore, 07-473). The next day, protein G beads (Life Technologies, 1004D) were added (80 μL) and samples were incubated for an additional 2 hours on the rotating wheel at 4°C. The beads were washed with low-salt solution (150 mM NaCl, 20 mM Tris-HCl pH 8.0, 2 mM EDTA, 0.1% SDS, 1% Triton X-100), high-salt solution (500 mM NaCl, 20 mM Tris-HCl pH 8.0, 2 mM EDTA, 0.1% SDS, 1% Triton X-100), and low-salt solution and then TE NaCl (50 mM NaCl, 10 mM Tris-HCl pH 8.0, 1 mM EDTA). Crosslinking was reversed by incubating the beads at 65°C overnight in elution buffer (50 mM Tris-HCl pH 8.0, 10 mM EDTA, 1% SDS). Input chromatin was also de-crosslinked in elution buffer overnight at 65°C. The next day, all samples were diluted with 1 volume of TE 10:1, treated with 0.2 μg/mL RNase A (MilliporeSigma, R6513) for 2 hours at 37°C, and then with 0.2 μg/mL Proteinase K (MilliporeSigma, P2308) for 2 hours at 55°C. DNA was isolated through standard phenol/chloroform extraction, followed by precipitation and resuspension in 31 μL of 10 mM Tris-HCl pH 8.0. Before library construction, ChIPs were validated using the following primers: Hoxd9, 5′-ggataatcgcctaggtgtgactt-3′ and 5′-catctcttcttgcctctctggg-3′; Pax7 promoter, 5′-gcgaccccctgaggaaaa-3′ and 5′-cgaaaagaagtctccaacgagtatt-3′. Libraries for IP and reference input DNA were created for each sample using the Biomek FX (Beckman Coulter), and then qualitatively and quantitatively checked using the Agilent High Sensitivity DNA Kit (Agilent Technologies, 5067-4627) on a Bioanalyzer 2100 (Agilent Technologies). Libraries with distinct adapter indexes were multiplexed and, after cluster generation on FlowCell, were sequenced for 50 bases in the single-read mode on a HiSeq 2000 sequencer at the IEO Genomic Unit in Milan.

Real-time PCR analysis

Total RNA was extracted from satellite cells using a Maxwell RSC miRNA tissue kit (Promega, AS1460), while total RNA from muscle tissues was extracted using TRI Reagent (MilliporeSigma, T9424). cDNA was synthesized from 1 μg of RNA from each sample using a QuantiTect reverse transcription kit (Qiagen, 205313) and amplified in the presence of 8 μL of SYBR Select Master Mix (Thermo Fisher Scientific, 4472908). Expression was calculated by normalizing to Gapdh and relative to the average of the WT control samples. Primer sequences used for transcriptional analyses were the following: mouse mRTP21, 5′-acggaggcagaccagcct-3′ and 5′-acacagagtgagggctaagg-3′; mrtezh2, 5′-caaatacatgtgcagctttctg-3′ and 5′-atgcctatcctgtggtcacc-3′; mrtpparg, 5′-ttgctgaacgtgaagcccatcgag-3′ and 5′-gtccttgtagatctcctggagcag-3′; mrtp16, 5′-gtgtgcatgacgtgcggg-3′ and 5′-cagttcgaatctgcaccgtag-3′; mrtp19, 5′-gctctggctttcgtgaacatg-3′ and 5′-tcgaatctgcaccgtagttgag-3′; mrtgapdh, 5′-gtatgtcgtggagtctactgg-3′ and 5′-tcgtggttcacacccatcac-3′.

Bioinformatics and image analysis

See Supplemental Methods.

Data availability

The data sets generated during the current study are available in the NCBI’s Gene Expression Omnibus (GEO) repository with accession number GSE123725.

Statistics

All the data were analyzed using GraphPad Prism 6. The sample size (n) is described for each experiment in the respective figure legend. Multiple comparisons between 3 or more groups were made using 1-way or 2-way ANOVA with significance set as *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001.

Study approval

All the experimental procedures were performed under the ethical approval of the Italian Ministry of Health and the Institutional Animal Care and Use Committee (authorization no. 83/2019-PR). The animals were maintained in an authorized facility at San Raffaele Hospital, Milan (authorization no. 127/2012-A) and Santa Lucia Foundation, Rome (authorization no. 9/2006-A).