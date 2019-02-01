Commentary 10.1172/JCI126482

Fitness genes of group A streptococci in necrotizing fasciitis and myositis

Harry R. Hill

Departments of Pathology, Pediatrics, and Medicine, University of Utah, Salt Lake City, Utah, USA.

Address correspondence to: Harry R. Hill, University of Utah, 5B114 50 North Medical Drive, Salt Lake City, Utah 84132, USA. Phone: 801.581.5873; Email: harry.hill@hsc.utah.edu.

First published January 22, 2019 - More info

Published in Volume 129, Issue 2 on February 1, 2019
J Clin Invest. 2019;129(2):516–517. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI126482.
Copyright © 2019, American Society for Clinical Investigation

First published January 22, 2019 - Version history

Necrotizing fasciitis and myositis caused by group A streptococci (GAS) are among the most fulminating infections, with a mortality rate of 20% to 30%. Although numerous regimens have been utilized in attempts to control these devastating infections, such as combinations of various antimicrobial agents and intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIG) as well as hyperbaric oxygen therapy, none have been the complete answer. Zhu and colleagues have utilized a transposon-directed insertion-site sequencing (TraDIS) protocol to identify 126 genes of M1 and 116 genes of M28 strains of GAS required for myositis, of which 25% encode transporters, which could be used as possible targets for future therapeutic protocols.

