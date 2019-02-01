Gene fitness landscape of group A streptococcus during necrotizing myositis

Construction of highly saturated transposon mutant libraries in genetically representative strains of serotype M1 and M28 of GAS. Transposon insertion mutant libraries were generated using serotype M1 strain MGAS2221 and serotype M28 strain MGAS27961 as the parental organisms. Strains of these 2 M protein serotypes were used because they are among the 5 more abundant M protein types causing invasive infections in many countries, and in some cases they are the dominant causes of infections. Thus, serotype M1 and M28 GAS are clinically highly relevant (39–42). These 2 strains were chosen for transposon mutagenesis because (a) strain MGAS2221 is genetically representative of a pandemic serotype M1 clone that arose in the 1980s, rapidly spread worldwide, and currently is the most prevalent cause of severe infections globally (43–45), (b) strain MGAS27961 is genetically representative of a virulent serotype M28 clone that is prevalent in the United States and elsewhere (46), (c) both strains have WT alleles of all major transcriptional regulators that are known to affect GAS virulence, such as covR and covS, ropB, mga, and rocA, and (d) both strains have been used previously in animal infection studies (43, 46). Using transposon plasmid pGh9:ISS1 (47), we generated dense transposon mutant libraries in strains MGAS2221 and MGAS27961 containing 154,666 (an insertion every 12 bp on average) and 330,477 (an insertion every 5.5 bp on average) unique transposon insertions, respectively (Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI124994DS1). This means that on average, the serotype M1 and M28 libraries had 66 and 139 insertions per open reading frame. The insertion index (number of unique insertions/size of the gene) of each of the genes in the M1 and M28 genomes is illustrated in Supplemental Figure 1. Use of the MGAS2221 transposon mutant library to identify genes contributing to GAS fitness in human saliva ex vivo has been described recently (29).

Genome-wide screens identify GAS genes contributing to fitness in a necrotizing myositis infection model in cynomolgus macaques. We screened the M1 and M28 GAS transposon mutant libraries in NHPs as a first step toward discovering genes contributing to fitness during necrotizing myositis. Six cynomolgus macaques each were inoculated by intramuscular injection with either the M1 or M28 transposon mutant libraries and followed for 24 hours. All animals developed signs and symptoms consistent with necrotizing myositis and were necropsied. Biopsies containing necrotic muscle were obtained from the inoculation site to recover output mutant pools for subsequent analysis. Quantitative culture yielded an average of 4.87 × 108 CFU/g for M1 and 8.77 × 108 for M28 in the tissue biopsy specimens used for TraDIS analysis.

TraDIS was used to compare the mutant compositions of the input and output pools. The TraDIS analysis identified genes with significantly altered mutant frequency in the output mutant pools relative to the input mutant pool (examples shown in Supplemental Figure 2). Infection bottlenecks can be a technical challenge for high-throughput transposon mutagenesis studies, and substantial loss of mutant library complexity during animal infection can result in erroneous identification of fitness genes (48). Our TraDIS results showed that, for both M1 and M28 GAS screens, there was no substantial decline of mutant library complexity after NHP infections (Figure 1, A and B). On average, 67% and 84% of the library complexity remained in the M1 and M28 output pools, respectively (Figure 1, A and B). This high diversity of transposition site mutants recovered is inconsistent with a narrow infection bottleneck and indicates that our screens are unlikely to erroneously identify fitness genes. To identify GAS fitness genes in the infected NHP skeletal muscle milieu, genes previously identified as essential or critical for GAS growth in vitro in rich medium (THY) were excluded from the analysis (49) (Supplemental Table 1). We also predicted GAS essential genes by analyzing the M1 and M28 GAS input libraries using the TraDIS toolkit (50) (Supplemental Tables 2 and 3). In general, the predicted M1 and M28 essential genes substantially overlapped with previously identified GAS genes essential or critical for growth in THY (49). Disrupted nonessential genes associated with significantly decreased fitness (transposon frequency log 2 fold change < –1; q < 0.01) in the output mutant pools were interpreted as contributing to NHP necrotizing myositis (Figure 1, C and D, and Figure 2). We identified 126 and 116 genes in the serotype M1 and M28 strains, respectively, that are crucial for GAS fitness in this infection model (Figure 2A), that is, inactivating these genes potentially confers diminished GAS fitness in necrotizing myositis. Importantly, a common set of 72 genes was identified as crucial for fitness in both the serotype M1 and M28 library NHP screens (Figure 2A and Supplemental Table 4). The shared 72 genes represent 57% of the serotype M1 fitness genes and 65% of the serotype M28 fitness genes (Figure 2A). Functional categorization of the fitness genes found that numerically, the more prevalent clusters of orthologous group (COG) (https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/COG/) categories included genes inferred to be involved in amino acid transport and metabolism (E), inorganic ion transport and metabolism (P), and transcription (K) (Figure 2C). Genes encoding many documented virulence factors or virulence-modulating factors were identified as contributing to fitness in both serotype M1 and M28 GAS strains, including adcB/C (51), gacI (52, 53), pepO (54, 55), inlA (56), perR (57), and scfAB (30) (Supplemental Tables 4, 5, and 7).

Figure 1 TraDIS analysis of GAS gene fitness in NHP necrotizing myositis. Complexity of the (A) M1 GAS mutant pools and (B) M28 GAS mutant pools before and after a 24-hour experimental NHP infection. Genome-scale summary of the changes in mutant abundance (y axis) for each of the genes (x axis) in the (C) M1 GAS output pools and (D) M28 GAS output pools. Gene mutations (insertions) conferring significantly decreased (blue dots) or increased (orange dots) fitness are highlighted. Dots representing the gene mutations conferring significantly changed fitness are enlarged for visual emphasis.

Figure 2 GAS gene mutations conferring significantly altered fitness during necrotizing myositis. Venn diagrams showing the number of mutated genes conferring significantly decreased fitness (A) and increased fitness (B) in M1 and M28 GAS strains during NHP infections. (C and D) Functional categorization of the identified GAS in vivo fitness genes during necrotizing myositis. (E and F) Distribution of the M1 and M28 GAS genes required for infection among the 62 sequenced GAS genomes.

We also identified 21 and 20 genes in the serotype M1 and M28 strains, respectively, that were associated with significantly increased fitness in vivo (transposon insertion frequency log 2 fold change > 1; q < 0.01) (Figure 2, B and D), that is, inactivating these genes potentially confers enhanced GAS fitness during NHP necrotizing myositis. These genes included known negative regulators of virulence rivR (58) and rocA (59–62). Of note, rocA and ppiB (peptidyl-prolyl cis-trans isomerase) were identified in both the serotype M1 and M28 strains (Figure 2B and Supplemental Tables 6 and 8). Inactivation of the rocA gene in an M28 GAS strain was recently shown to significantly increase virulence in a mouse model of necrotizing myositis (63).

To investigate the phylogenetic distribution of the identified in vivo fitness genes among diverse GAS strains, we examined the presence of M1 and M28 fitness genes required during NHP necrotizing myositis in 62 sequenced GAS genomes representing 26 different M protein serotypes (Supplemental Table 9). The vast majority of the M1 fitness genes (96%) and M28 fitness genes (93%) were present in at least 61 of the 62 GAS strains (Figure 2, E and F).

Comparison of the genetic requirement for necrotizing myositis and those for GAS fitness in human saliva and blood ex vivo and mouse subcutaneous infections. Previous genome-wide transposon mutagenesis studies identified GAS genes required for growth in animal infection models and ex vivo in human body fluids such as blood and saliva (21, 29, 30). These published data allowed us to test the hypothesis that the GAS gene requirements for NHP necrotizing myositis are distinct from those identified by transposon screens performed in other model infection environments, that is, we were able to assess the extent to which GAS has infection-specific genetic programs. We recently reported that 92 serotype M1 genes were required for optimal growth ex vivo in human saliva (29). Only 19 (21% of 92) genes were defined as contributing to serotype M1 fitness in both human saliva and NHP necrotizing myositis (Figure 3A). The great majority of M1 genes (n = 107, 85%) required in NHP necrotizing myositis did not overlap with fitness genes required ex vivo in human saliva. These genes included metabolic genes (purA, purB, acoABCL, glgP, and malM) and transporter genes (adcAB, braB, mtsA, mtsB, artP, and artQ) (Figure 3A). Using a similar transposon mutagenesis technique (Tn-Seq), 147 genes were identified as contributing to fitness of serotype M1 GAS strain 5448 after subcutaneous inoculation in mice (30). The overlap between the mouse subcutaneous fitness genes and the 126 necrotizing myositis genes was relatively larger (n = 39) (Figure 3B). However, 69% of the genes (n = 87) required for NHP necrotizing myositis did not overlap with the genes identified in the mouse subcutaneous infection study. These genes included metabolic genes purA, purB, acoABCL, glgP, malM, and arcABCD and phosphotransferase system gene manMLN (Figure 3B). Using a transposon mutagenesis technique, McIver and colleagues (21) identified 81 M1 GAS genes required for optimal bacterial growth in human blood. In comparison with the 126 necrotizing myositis fitness genes, only 14 genes were required in both conditions (Figure 3C), and 89% of the genes (n = 112) required for NHP necrotizing myositis did not overlap with the genes required in human blood ex vivo. These included genes for carbohydrate metabolism (glgP, malM), transporters (adcB, braB, mtsA, mtsB), and transcriptional regulators (adcR, ciaH, ciaR, ihk, irr). To summarize, there is only modest overlap between the GAS genes contributing to fitness during experimental NHP necrotizing myositis relative to growth ex vivo in human saliva and blood and mouse subcutaneous infection. These results are consistent with our hypothesis that GAS has infection-specific genetic programs.

Figure 3 Lack of substantial overlap between GAS fitness genes required for necrotizing myositis and those required in other in vitro and in vivo environments. (A) Venn diagram comparison of 126 genes required for NHP necrotizing myositis with 92 genes required for optimal growth in human saliva ex vivo. (B) Venn diagram comparison of 126 genes required for necrotizing myositis with 147 genes required for mouse subcutaneous infection (30). (C) Venn diagram comparison of the 126 genes required for necrotizing myositis with 81 genes required for GAS growth in human blood ex vivo. Representative genes belonging to each category are listed in the shaded rectangular boxes (A–C).

Genes encoding transporters constitute a considerable portion of GAS fitness determinants in experimental NHP necrotizing myositis. Bioinformatic analyses of the identified fitness genes found that, regardless of M1 or M28 serotype, more than 25% of the genes contributing to in vivo fitness during NHP necrotizing myositis encoded proven or putative transporters (Figure 4A). Specifically, 25.4 % of the serotype M1 fitness genes (n = 32) and 29.7% of the M28 GAS fitness genes (n = 32) encoded proven or putative transporters (Figure 4A). Importantly, 26 transporter genes are required in both M1 and M28 strains during infection, indicating that there was considerable overlap between the 2 sets of genes (Figure 4B). These 26 shared genes encoded 13 distinct transporters with proven or predicted roles in uptake of nutrients, such as amino acids, metal ions, vitamins, and carbohydrate, and export of a variety of substrates (Figure 4C). The DNA sequences of the 26 transporter genes were highly conserved (95% to 100% identity) among genomes for 62 sequenced GAS strains representing 26 different M protein serotypes (Figure 5). One gene (Spy0499) had less homology in GAS (81% identical in 4 GAS strains) among the 62 strains with complete genomes.

Figure 4 Genes encoding proven or putative transporters are an abundant portion of fitness genes that are required during necrotizing myositis in NHPs. (A) M1 GAS fitness genes (n = 32, 25.4%) and M28 GAS fitness genes (n = 32, 27.6%) that encode proven or putative transporters. (B) Venn diagram showing the relationship between M1 and M28 transporter genes required during NHP skeletal muscle infections; 26 genes are required in both M1 and M28 GAS strains. (C) Schematic showing the proven or putative transporters encoded by the shared transporter genes and their inferred functions. Inferred substrate-binding lipoproteins (Spy0271, Spy0596, MtsA, and Spy1728) are positioned outside of the bacterial cell. Elements that are positioned on the membrane and in the bacterial cell are putative transmembrane proteins and cytosolic proteins, respectively. The locus tag numbers refer to the annotation for serotype M1 GAS strain MGAS5005. PTS: phosphotransferase system; QS: quorum sensing.

Figure 5 Conservation of the 26 GAS transporter genes among 62 sequenced GAS genomes. Heatmap showing the percentage identity of the 26 transporter genes of the 62 sequenced genomes (representing 26 different M protein serotypes) relative to those of the serotype M1 reference strain MGAS5005. The list of 62 sequenced genomes is included in Supplemental Table 9. The locus tag numbers refer to the annotation for serotype M1 GAS strain MGAS5005.

Functional studies of genes encoding putative amino acid transporters. Six of the 13 transporters identified as important for both serotype M1 and M28 strains during NHP necrotizing myositis are putative amino acid transporters (Figure 4C). For example, Spy0014 is a putative amino acid permease and BraB is a putative branched-chain amino acid transporter. Spy0271, Spy0272, and Spy0273 constitute a putative ABC transporter similar to methionine transporter proteins MetQ (65% identical), MetN (73% identical), and MetP (71% identical), respectively, of Streptococcus pneumoniae (64).

To test the hypothesis that Spy0014, BraB, and Spy0271-0273 participate in amino acid transport, we constructed isogenic deletion mutant strains ΔSpy0014, ΔbraB, and ΔSpy0271-0273 in parental M1 strain MGAS2221. We studied their growth phenotypes in rich medium (THY broth), and in a peptide-free chemically defined medium (CDM) (Figure 6). Compared with the WT parental strain, the 3 isogenic mutant strains did not exhibit a growth defect in THY medium (Figure 6A). However, the mutant strains had a severe growth defect when cultured in CDM (Figure 6B), a result consistent with our hypothesis. As anticipated, the growth defect of these 3 isogenic mutant strains, ΔSpy0014, ΔbraB, and ΔSpy0271-0273, was ameliorated by supplementing CDM with 0.1 g/ml tryptone, a source of abundant peptides (Figure 6C). Together, these results are consistent with the idea that Spy0014, BraB, and Spy0271-0273 are amino acid transporters that are essential for GAS growth in the absence of a source of abundant exogenous peptides.

Figure 6 In vitro phenotype of 3 amino acid transporter mutant strains. (A–C) Growth of parental WT strain MGAS2221 (WT), ΔSpy0014, ΔbraB, and ΔSpy0271-0273 in rich medium THY (A), CDM (B), and CDM supplemented with 10 g/l tryptone (C). (D–F) Growth of 3 mutant strains in CDM supplemented with 1 g/l of specified amino acids. Replicate data (n = 4) are expressed as mean ± SD in D, E, and F. *P < 0.05 vs. unsupplemented group, 1-way ANOVA.

GAS is auxotrophic for 15 amino acids considered essential for growth (65, 66). We hypothesized that transporters Spy0014, BraB, and Spy0271-0273 contribute to uptake of specific essential amino acids. To test this hypothesis, we supplemented CDM with a high concentration (1 g/l) of each of the highly soluble essential amino acids to determine whether certain amino acids restored the growth of these transporter mutants via nonspecific uptake (Figure 6, D–F). Consistent with the hypothesis, supplementing CDM with methionine restored the growth of mutant ΔSpy0271-0273 to near-WT growth phenotype, suggesting that Spy0271-0273 encodes a methionine transporter (Figure 6E). Similarly, supplementing CDM with histidine and valine partially restored the growth of mutant strains ΔSpy0014 and ΔbraB, respectively, suggesting that Spy0014 and BraB contribute to uptake of histidine and valine (Figure 6, D and F).

GAS genes required for growth in a peptide-free chemically defined medium. Many GAS fitness genes required during necrotizing myositis participated in amino acid uptake and were essential for GAS growth in CDM (Figures 4 and 6). This finding prompted us to systematically investigate GAS genes required for growth in CDM, where amino acid uptake is essential for growth. We exposed the M1 and M28 GAS transposon mutant libraries to CDM to screen for genes required for growth in this nutrient-poor medium. Using TraDIS, we identified 34 and 12 genes important for growth in CDM in M1 and M28 GAS strains, respectively (Figure 7 and Supplemental Tables 12 and 14). A common set of 6 genes encoding amino acid transporters (Spy0014, Spy0271, Spy0272, Spy0273, braB, and sstT) were identified as critical for growth in CDM in both M1 and M28 GAS. Importantly, these 6 amino acid transporters required for optimal GAS growth in CDM were also important for GAS fitness during necrotizing myositis (Figure 7, A and B). We also identified 21 and 4 genes in M1 and M28 GAS strains that, when mutated, conferred increased fitness in CDM (Supplemental Tables 13 and 15). Collectively, our results show that amino acid transporters are crucial for GAS fitness in CDM in vitro and during necrotizing myositis.

Figure 7 Overlap between GAS fitness genes required for necrotizing myositis and genes required for growth in CDM. (A) Venn diagram comparison of 126 M1 GAS genes required for NHP necrotizing myositis with 34 genes required for optimal growth in CDM ex vivo. (B) Venn diagram comparison of 116 M28 GAS genes required for necrotizing myositis with 12 genes required for growth in CDM. Genes encoding putative amino acid transporters are shown in red font for emphasis.

Virulence role of genes encoding putative amino acid transporters. To validate the TraDIS screen results in vivo, we infected NHPs in the quadriceps with parental M1 strain MGAS2221, and isogenic mutant strains ΔSpy0014, ΔbraB, and ΔSpy0271-0273. Compared with the WT parental strain, each of these 3 transporter mutant strains caused significantly smaller lesions characterized by less tissue destruction in the NHP necrotizing myositis model (Figure 8, A, B, E, and F). In addition, compared with what occurred with the WT parental strain, significantly fewer CFUs of each isogenic mutant strain were recovered from the inoculation site and a distal site of dissemination (Figure 8, C and D).

Figure 8 Virulence phenotypes of GAS isogenic transporter deletion mutant strains in NHPs. (A and B) Volume and histology score of the necrotizing myositis lesions caused by the parental WT M1 GAS strain MGAS2221 compared with each isogenic deletion mutant strain. (C and D) CFUs recovered from the inoculation site (C) and distal muscle margin (D). Replicate data (n = 3) are expressed as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, Mann-Whitney U test (A, C, and D) or Wilcoxon’s rank sum test (B). Micrographs of H&E necrotizing myositis lesions caused by the parental WT stain (E) compared with a representative transporter mutant strain, ΔSpy0014 (F). The boxes enclose each necrotic lesion. Original magnification, ×2.

Virulence role of Spy1726-1728, a poorly characterized ABC transporter. Our genome-wide screens identified a putative ABC transporter of unknown function that is required for NHP infection by the M1 and M28 GAS strains (Figure 4C). This putative transporter is encoded by 3 contiguous genes: Spy1726 (transporter permease protein), Spy1727 (ATP-binding protein), and Spy1728 (substrate-binding lipoprotein). To confirm the virulence role of this putative transporter, we used isogenic mutant strain ΔSpy1726-1728 made by deleting the entire Spy1726-1728 region in serotype M1 parental strain MGAS2221. Consistent with the result from the initial NHP necrotizing myositis TraDIS screen, isogenic mutant strain ΔSpy1726-1728 was significantly attenuated in its capacity of causing necrotizing myositis in NHPs (Figure 8, A–D). This putative ABC transporter operon was not identified as important for virulence in previous GAS transposon mutagenesis screens (15, 21, 30), suggesting an infection- or primate-specific role in necrotizing myositis. Of note, Spy1728 (a substrate-binding lipoprotein) was previously shown to be a GAS surface protein and potential vaccine candidate (67).

Virulence role of quorum-sensing peptide transporter PptAB. Our genome-wide TraDIS screens suggested that inactivating the quorum-sensing peptide transporter PptAB in the serotype M1 and M28 strains resulted in significantly (P < 0.05) decreased fitness in NHP necrotizing myositis. To test this finding, we generated isogenic mutant strain ΔpptAB by deleting the pptAB genes in serotype M1 parental strain MGAS2221. Relative to the WT parental strain, the ΔpptAB mutant strain was significantly attenuated in ability to cause necrotizing myositis in NHPs (Figure 8, A–D). PptAB has been reported as being required for exporting the SHP2 and SHP3 quorum-sensing peptides (68). However, Rgg2, the transcriptional regulator that controls expression of the shp2 and shp3 genes (69, 70), was not identified as important for NHP infections in our TraDIS screens. These results suggest the attenuation of the virulence phenotype in the ΔpptAB mutant strain is likely not associated with the SHP2 and SHP3 quorum-sensing pathway in serotype M1 and M28 strains in this infection model.

Confirmation of the virulence role of glgP, a gene involved in carbohydrate utilization. Our TraDIS screens identified many GAS genes implicated in transport of nutrients, such as amino acids, vitamins, and carbohydrates. We next studied a gene likely to be involved in carbohydrate utilization. The GAS gene glgP was identified as essential for necrotizing myositis in the TraDIS screens conducted with both the serotype M1 and M28 transposon mutant libraries (Supplemental Table 4). However, glgP has not previously been implicated in GAS virulence; glgP encodes an inferred protein with homology to E. coli glycogen phosphorylase (71). We generated isogenic mutant strain ΔglgP by deleting the glgP gene in serotype M1 strain MGAS2221. The ΔglgP isogenic mutant strain is severely attenuated in its capacity to cause necrotizing myositis in NHPs, thereby confirming the TraDIS screen finding (Figure 8, A–D). We next evaluated the potential role of glgP in carbohydrate metabolism. Although the ΔglgP mutant strain had no growth defect in medium with glucose, this mutant strain exhibited a severe growth defect when maltose or maltodextrin was provided as the sole carbohydrate in the culture medium (Figure 9, A–C). Consistent with the idea that the product of the glgP gene is involved in glycogen and starch utilization, bacteria grown in THY supplemented with starch showed evidence of starch accumulation in the isogenic mutant strain ΔglgP, but not the WT parental strain that retained the ability to metabolize starch (Figure 9D). Interestingly, in E. coli, glycogen accumulation was also significantly higher in glgP deletion mutants (71).

Figure 9 In vitro phenotype of isogenic mutant strain ΔglgP. Growth of WT and isogenic mutant ΔglgP in culture medium with glucose as the sole carbohydrate source (A), medium with maltose as the sole carbohydrate source (B), and medium with maltodextrin as the sole carbohydrate source (C). (D) Accumulation of starch by the ΔglgP mutant strain. The compositions of media with different carbohydrate sources are listed in Supplemental Table 16.

Expression of the GAS genes implicated in in vivo fitness genes during NHP necrotizing myositis. In the aggregate, data from the in vivo transposon mutant library screens and analysis of the isogenic mutant strains imply that the genes identified are expressed during NHP necrotizing myositis. To directly test for expression in vivo, we used TaqMan qRT-PCR to measure the transcript levels of GAS transporter genes Spy0014, Spy0271, braB, Spy1726, and pptA and metabolic gene glgP in NHP muscle tissue infected with M1 GAS MGAS2221. The transcripts of all 6 of the GAS fitness genes studied were detectable by TaqMan qRT-PCR, confirming that these genes are expressed in vivo in NHP necrotizing myositis (Figure 10A).

Figure 10 Relative transcript level of GAS fitness genes. Transcript levels are shown in an infected NHP with experimental necrotizing myositis (A) and in an infected human with necrotizing fasciitis (B). In vivo transcript level of GAS genes Spy0014, Spy0271, braB, Spy1726, pptA, and glgP relative to housekeeping gene rpsL. The experiment was performed in triplicate, and mean ± SD are shown.

Expression of fitness genes in vivo in a human with necrotizing myositis. We next tested the hypothesis that the 6 targeted genes of interest are expressed in a human patient with necrotizing myositis caused by an emm89 GAS strain. Necrotic skeletal muscle was studied by TaqMan qRT-PCR. Whole genome sequencing showed that the TaqMan primers and probes designed for M1 GAS could also be used for detecting transcripts of the 6 genes in this strain. The results confirmed the presence of transcripts from the 6 genes in the infected human patient (Figure 10B). It is important to note that the relative transcript levels for all genes tested were similar in the experimentally infected NHPs and the human with natural infection.