Circulating heparan sulfate fragments mediate septic cognitive dysfunction

To establish a model of septic cognitive dysfunction, we induced endotoxemia in 8- to 12-week-old male and female C57BL/6 mice through i.p. injection of LPS (10 μg/g BW). Animals injected with LPS had a mortality rate of 18%, with 70% of deaths occurring within 3 days of LPS injection (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI124485DS1). Endotoxemic mice displayed sickness behavior for 3 days, followed by resumption of normal behavior and weight gain by day 7 (Supplemental Figure 1B). To determine whether post-septic mice had memory deficits that persisted despite resumption of normal activity, we performed hippocampus-dependent neurobehavioral testing (contextual fear conditioning) on WT C57BL/6 mice 7 days after i.p. LPS or saline (control) injection. Contextual memory was apparent in saline-treated mice but was impaired in post-LPS–treated mice (Figure 1A). This post-LPS deficit in memory coincided with loss of hippocampal LTP, as measured using 300-μm-thick living hippocampal brain slices isolated from 8- to 12-week-old C57BL/6 mice 7 days after LPS (or saline) treatment (Figure 1B). We observed a similar loss of LTP in mice 7 days after cecal ligation and puncture (CLP) (Figure 1C, CLP or sham), a widely used model of polymicrobial peritonitis–induced sepsis. Intriguingly, we observed that post-LPS hippocampi maintained BDNF content (Figure 1D and Supplemental Figure 2) as well as the ability to induce LTP in response to exogenous BDNF (100 ng/ml, Figure 1E). Treatment of endotoxemic mice with 7,8-dihydroxyflavone (7,8-DHF) (5 μg/g BW administered daily via i.p. injection), a well-tolerated selective agonist of the BDNF receptor tyrosine receptor kinase B (TrkB), prevented loss of memory by day 7, as demonstrated by normalization of contextual fear conditioning (Figure 1F). Taken together, these findings indicate that post-endotoxemic/post-septic mice have impaired memory and loss of LTP, despite the presence of BDNF within the hippocampus and persistence of hippocampal responsiveness to TrkB activation, suggesting induction of a competitive inhibitor of BDNF within the septic hippocampus.

Figure 1 Cognitive impairment in mouse survivors of endotoxemia or sepsis is BDNF and TrkB responsive. (A) Memory impairment occurred in mice 7 days after i.p. administration of LPS (10 μg/g BW), as demonstrated by loss of freezing behavior (indicating a fearful memory of a previous paw shock) after contextual fear conditioning. (B) Living hippocampal slices isolated from mice 7 days after i.p. LPS administration (as compared with saline) showed impaired LTP, the BDNF-dependent neuronal process responsible for spatial memory. (C) A similar loss of LTP was also seen 7 days after CLP, a model of polymicrobial peritonitis–induced sepsis. Loss of LTP occurred 7 days after LPS, despite (D) maintenance of hippocampal BDNF content and (E) preserved responsiveness to excess (100 ng/ml) exogenous BDNF. (F) Maintenance of the BDNF-responsive molecular machinery of learning after sepsis was further demonstrated by reversal of memory deficits in post-LPS mice treated daily with 7,8-DHF (5 μg/g i.p.), a direct agonist of the BDNF receptor TrkB. *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01, by t test. For LTP measurements, the left panels represent the mean ± SEM of groups; the right panels represent the average change from baseline over the final 10 minutes of measurement (each data point represents a unique biological replicate). TBS, theta burst stimulation.

Our group and others have shown that highly sulfated heparan sulfate hexa- to octasaccharide fragments are shed into the plasma in animal (19) and human (14) sepsis as a consequence of endothelial glycocalyx degradation. We confirmed these findings using high-sensitivity mass spectrometry multiple reaction monitoring (MRM) (19) analyses of plasma collected after i.p. LPS treatment in mice (Figure 2A) and in a separate cohort of human patients with sepsis, who were enrolled in the Molecular Epidemiology of SepsiS in the Intensive Care Unit (MESSI) study (Figure 2B). Consistent with the known ability of ultra-low-molecular-weight heparins to cross the blood-brain barrier in healthy mice (20), we observed that circulating heparan sulfate fragments also penetrated the blood-brain barrier, as i.v. administered fluorescein-labeled heparan sulfate octasaccharides were observed in the hippocampus (Figure 2D) and cortex (Supplemental Figure 3) in both septic and non-septic mice. Likewise, we observed an increase in hippocampal heparan sulfate content at the point of peak circulating heparan sulfate (1 day after LPS treatment) (Figure 2C). Interestingly, the accumulation of hippocampal heparan sulfate persisted for 7 days after LPS treatment, a time point characterized by impaired cognition (Figure 1A). The persistence of brain heparan sulfate has been recognized in other neurodegenerative disease states, such as Alzheimer’s dementia (21–23). Hippocampal heparan sulfate content eventually normalized in mice 14 days after LPS treatment (compared with mice 14 days after saline treatment), which was coincident with improvement in cognition (Supplemental Figure 4).

Figure 2 Sepsis-associated circulating heparan sulfate fragments penetrate the hippocampus and impede LTP. Liquid chromatography–tandem mass spectrometry MRM (LC-MS/MS MRM) analyses demonstrated shedding of heparan sulfate (HS) into the plasma of (A) mice 24 hours after i.p. LPS administration (10 μg/g BW vs. saline control) and (B) human patients with sepsis (enrolled in the MESSI cohort and followed longitudinally; control samples represent normal blood donors). (C) Accordingly, an increase in heparan sulfate content was detected in the hippocampus of LPS-injected mice that persisted for 7 days after injection. (D) Fluorescein-labeled, highly sulfated heparan sulfate (heparin) octasaccharides (250 μg) administered i.v. to mice 24 hours after i.p. LPS (10 μg/g) or saline treatment penetrated the hippocampal blood-brain barrier, as observed by confocal microscopy of freshly isolated hippocampal slices. Scale bars: 100 μm. (E) Highly sulfated heparan sulfate (heparin) octasaccharides (degree of polymerization 8 [dp8]) induced loss of LTP when perfused (2.5 μg/ml) over hippocampal slices isolated from healthy (non-septic mice). LTP was rescued by simultaneous perfusion with the TrkB agonist 7,8-DHF (250 nM). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001, by ANOVA with Tukey’s correction for multiple comparisons (A, C, and E) or Kruskal-Wallis with Dunn’s test for multiple comparisons (B and D).

We have previously demonstrated that circulating heparan sulfate oligosaccharides can influence growth factor signaling by electrostatically binding positively charged residues of growth factor ligands (19). To determine whether hippocampus-penetrating heparan sulfate fragments interfere with BDNF, the neurotrophin responsible for hippocampal LTP, we isolated hippocampal slices from healthy (non-septic) 8- to 12-week-old C57BL/6 male and female mice and measured LTP in the presence or absence of highly sulfated heparan sulfate (heparin) octasaccharides, approximating the known size and sulfation pattern of circulating heparan sulfate fragments after sepsis (14). Exposure of hippocampal slices to highly sulfated octasaccharides inhibited LTP as compared with matched control slices isolated from the same mice (Figure 2E). Heparan sulfate–mediated inhibition of LTP could be reversed by the downstream activation of TrkB, as octasaccharides were unable to impede LTP when coadministered with 7,8-DHF (Figure 2E). This suggests that the negative effect of heparan sulfate on hippocampal LTP was mediated by inhibition of BDNF/TrkB signaling rather than by any nonspecific injurious effect of the glycosaminoglycan. These findings support the idea that sepsis-induced circulating heparan sulfate fragments penetrate the septic hippocampus and inhibit BDNF-specific molecular mechanisms of learning.

Heparan sulfate disaccharides may be sulfated at the N and 6-O positions of glucosamine or the 2-O position of iduronic acid (Figure 3A), imparting a domain patterning of negative charge that determines the ability of the heparan sulfate polysaccharide to selectively bind soluble ligands. We performed surface plasmon resonance (SPR), a technique that allows for quantification of glycosaminoglycan-protein interaction, to identify the sulfation sites that participate in heparan sulfate–BDNF binding. We found that heparan sulfate fragments bound BDNF in a length- and sulfation-dependent manner (Supplemental Figure 5). Since SPR does not inform the precise sequence or pattern of sulfation necessary for BDNF binding, we used a glycosaminoglycan microarray (glycoarray) composed of 52 heparan oligosaccharides of varying sulfation patterns (24). This approach revealed that BDNF-avid oligosaccharides commonly contained disaccharides with both N- and 2-O sulfation sequences (Figure 3B and Supplemental Figure 6). Intriguingly, circulating heparan sulfate fragments collected from post-LPS–treated mice (Figure 3C) and septic humans (Figure 3D, Supplemental Figure 7, and Supplemental Table 1) were similarly enriched in N and 2-O sulfation sequences on mass spectrometry MRM analysis. This enrichment in N and O sulfation was observed in the hippocampi of post-septic mice and persisted for 7 days (Figure 3E and Supplemental Table 2), indicating that mice maintained BDNF-avid heparan sulfate fragments within their hippocampi at time points coincident with post-septic cognitive impairment.

Figure 3 Importance of heparan disaccharide sulfation in BDNF binding and septic cognitive impairment. (A) Heparan sulfate disaccharides may be sulfated at the N (NS) and 6-O (6S) positions of glucosamine and the 2-O (2S) position of iduronic acid. (B) Glycoarray analyses showed that heparan sulfate oligosaccharides, which bind to BDNF (n = 12), were enriched in NS and 2S compared with low-affinity (n = 40) oligosaccharides. 3S sulfation (found only in heparin) was not associated with binding. (C and D) Circulating heparan sulfate fragments detected by mass spectrometry in plasma collected (C) 24 hours after i.p. LPS administration (10 μg/g BW) in mice or (D) at the time of ICU admission in patients (n = 20) with sepsis were enriched in N sulfation (including NS, NS2S, NS6S, and TriS disaccharides) and 2-O sulfation (NS2S, 2S, 2S6S, and TriS). Control patients were normal blood donors (n = 9). (E) Mouse hippocampi after sepsis were enriched in N- and 2-O sulfation on day 7 (n = 3 for all time points and groups). (F) Patients who showed moderate to severe cognitive impairment (MoCA score <21 or cognitive inability to perform the test, n = 6) at the time of hospital discharge (or on day 14 after ICU discharge) were those who previously had (at the time of ICU admission, day = 0) circulating heparan sulfate enriched in NS2S disaccharides or a combination of NS, NS2S, and NS6S disaccharides. n = 14 patients with normal to mild impairment. Horizontal lines in the boxes represent the median, borders represent the 25th and 75th percentiles, and whiskers represent the upper and lower adjacent values (1.5 × interquartile range, Tukey’s method). Outside values were included in the analyses. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001, by t test for single comparisons (B–D), ANOVA with Tukey’s correction for multiple comparisons (E), or Wilcoxon rank-sum test (F).

We performed additional glycoarray experiments to define the avidity of heparan sulfate oligosaccharides for pro-BDNF, a proenzyme incapable of promoting LTP (25). We observed no pro-BDNF binding to any heparan sulfate oligosaccharide sequence (Supplemental Figure 8A), suggesting that the cleavage of pro-BDNF to active BDNF exposes a heparan sulfate binding site. Other known heparan sulfate binding proteins (e.g., antithrombin III, platelet factor 4) bound to heparan sulfate sequences distinct from those that bound BDNF. Similarly, the heparan sulfate 10e4 antibody (26) failed to bind BDNF-avid sequences (Supplemental Figure 8, B–D). We leveraged this inability of the 10e4 antibody to bind BDNF-avid sequences to demonstrate that sequestration of non–BDNF-avid heparan sulfate sequences failed to prevent loss of LTP (Supplemental Figure 9), further confirming the sulfation sequence specificity of the observed BDNF-inhibitory effect of heparan sulfate.

To determine the translational relevance of our findings, we measured heparan sulfate in plasma samples collected on day 0 (i.e., at presentation to the intensive care unit [ICU]) from septic patients enrolled in the Neurocognitive Impairment in Respiratory Failure and Shock (NIRFS) study of the MESSI cohort (Table 1) to determine whether the presence of circulating N- and 2-O–sulfated heparan sulfate predicted cognitive impairment in sepsis. NIRFS patients with persistent cognitive impairment after sepsis (as quantified by a Montreal Cognitive Assessment [MoCA] score <21 or a cognitive inability to perform the test either at hospital discharge or 14 days after ICU discharge) were those who had increased circulating N- and 2-O–sulfated heparan sulfate at the time of ICU admission (Figure 3F and Supplemental Table 3). Taken together, our findings demonstrate that the presence of circulating NS- and/or 2S-enriched, BDNF-avid heparan sulfate fragments at sepsis onset predicts cognitive impairment up to 2 weeks after ICU discharge.

Table 1 Characteristics of the NIRFS study participants

In summary, our findings demonstrate that septic neurocognitive dysfunction is not only a consequence of inflammatory or ischemic brain injury but may also arise from septic interference with biologic processes (i.e., hippocampal BDNF/TrkB signaling) necessary for memory and cognition. Detection of circulating N- and 2-O–sulfated heparan sulfates may therefore allow the identification of septic patients at high risk of prolonged cognitive impairment, enabling the future development (and personalized implementation) of sulfation sequence–targeted therapeutics to improve memory and other patient-centered outcomes in sepsis survivors.