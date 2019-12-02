Complement and inflammasome overactivation mediates paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria with autoinflammation

Case report. Japanese patient J1 (8) and German patients G1 (7), G2, and G3 were diagnosed with PNH at the ages of 68, 49, 65, and 66, respectively. The changes in PNH clone sizes in J1, G1, and G3 after PNH diagnosis are shown in Figure 1B. They were treated with eculizumab, which effectively prevented intravascular hemolysis. Percentage of PNH cells rapidly increased after commencement of eculizumab not only in erythrocytes but also in granulocytes (Figure 1B). We reported that in G1, direct Coombs test–positive erythrocytes appeared after commencement of eculizumab treatment, suggesting extravascular hemolysis (7). Blood cell counts for G1 and G3 are shown in Supplemental Figure 1A. Before the diagnosis of PNH, J1, G1, and G3 had suffered inflammatory symptoms including urticaria, arthralgia, and fever from the ages of 30, 26, and 48, respectively (Table 1). Urticaria in J1 was associated with neutrophil infiltration (8) and that in G3 with a mixed inflammatory infiltrate (Figure 1C). J1 (8) and G3 suffered from recurrent aseptic meningitis characterized by an abundance of neutrophils in cerebrospinal fluid. Following the initiation of eculizumab treatment for hemolysis 3–5 years earlier, J1 and G3 had not suffered any episodes of meningitis (Figure 1D). Urticaria and arthralgia were also ameliorated in all 3 by eculizumab treatment. G2 had severe arteriosclerosis, which might be related to autoinflammation (Table 1); however, whether G2 had autoinflammatory symptoms is unclear and could not be confirmed because the patient passed away.

Table 1 Summary of clinical and genetic findings

Genetic basis of GPI-AP deficiency. Four patients did not have PIGA somatic mutations but had a germline mutation in one allele of PIGT located on chromosome 20q: patient J1, NM_015937 (8), c.250G>T; patient G1, c.1401-2A>G (7); patient G2, c.761_764delGAAA; and patient G3, c.197delA (Supplemental Figure 2A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI123501DS1). These cause E84X, exon 11 skipping, frameshift after G254, and frameshift after Y66, respectively. The functional activities of variant PIGT found in J1 and G1 were reported to be very low (7, 11). Variants in G2 and G3 causing frameshifts should also be severely deleterious to PIGT function. In addition to the germline PIGT mutation, all 4 had in the other allele a somatic deletion of 8–18 Mb, which includes the entire PIGT gene (Supplemental Figure 2B and refs. 7, 8). Therefore, in contrast to GPI-AP deficiency caused by a single PIGA somatic mutation in PNH, GPI-AP deficiency in all 4 is caused by a combination of germline loss-of-function PIGT mutation and somatic loss of the whole of normal PIGT in hematopoietic stem cells (Figure 2A).

Figure 2 Genetic abnormalities in patients with PIGT-PNH. (A) PIGT mutations in GPI-AP–positive (GPI +) and –defective (GPI –) cells from patients with PIGT-PNH. (Top) GPI + cells from patients J1, G1, G2, and G3 had a germline PIGT mutation (triangle) in the maternal (M) allele. Two maternally imprinted genes, L3MBTL1 and SGK2, within myeloid common deleted region (CDR) are expressed from the paternal (P) allele. Solid and broken red double arrows, P and M alleles of myeloid CDR, respectively. (Bottom) GPI blood cells from PIGT-PNH patients had an 8 Mb to 18 Mb deletion spanning myeloid CDR and PIGT and/or PIGU in the P chromosome 20q leading to losses of expression of L3MBTL1 and SGK2 genes (dotted boxes). (B) A 1.9-Mb region in chromosome 20q spanning PTPRT gene to OSER1 gene is termed myeloid common deleted region. PIGT and PIGU genes are approximately 1.2 Mb telomeric and 7.4 Mb centromeric to the myeloid CDR, respectively. L3MBTL1 and SGK2 genes marked # are maternally imprinted. (C) qRT-PCR analysis of genes within myeloid CDR in GPI-AP–defective granulocytes from J1 and granulocytes from a healthy control (top) and whole blood cells from G1 and a healthy control (bottom). L3MBTL1 and SGK2, maternally imprinted genes; IFT52 and MYBL2, nonimprinted genes. Relative expression is determined taking means of ABL levels as 1 (J1) or of GAPDH as 1 (G1). Blue bars, cells from J1 and G1; orange bars, cells from healthy individuals; * indicates below detection limits. Mean of duplicate (JI) and triplicate (G1) samples in 1 of the 2 independent experiments. Mean RQ max values for J1 samples were 0.15 (IFT52) and 0.17 (MYBL2), and for normal control samples were 0.034 (L3MBLT), 0.003 (SGK2), 0.078 (IFT52), and 0.002 (MYBL2). Mean RQ max values for G1 samples were 0.01 (SGK2), 0.004 (L3MBTL), and 0.01 (GAPDH), and for normal control samples were 0.08 (SGK2), 0.22 (L3MBTL), and 0.002 (GAPDH). (D) Methylation status of the CpG islands in L3MBTL1 in G1, G2, and G3. Red, methylated CpG islands; pink, unmethylated CpG islands; gray, unknown CpG islands. Bisulfite sequencing data are shown in Supplemental Figure 3A.

A possible mechanism of clonal expansion in PIGT-PNH. Deletion of chromosome 20q represents the most common chromosomal abnormality associated with myeloproliferative disorders. The deleted region of 8–18 Mb included a myeloid common deleted region (CDR) (ref. 12 and Figure 2A). A fraction (approximately 10%) of patients with myeloproliferative neoplasm (MPN) such as polycythemia vera commonly have a deletion of 2.7 Mb in chromosome 20q (12). Moreover, a fraction (approximately 4%) of patients with myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS) also have a deletion of 2.6 Mb in this region (12). The CDR region shared by MPN and MDS spanning approximately 1.9 Mb has been called myeloid CDR (Figure 2B) and its loss was shown to be causally related to clonal expansion of the affected myeloid cells in these 20q− syndromes (13). In contrast to previous cytogenetic analysis on classical PNH cases that showed no aberrations in 20q (14, 15), one allele of the myeloid CDR was lost in PNH cells of all 4 patients (Supplemental Figure 2B and refs. 7, 8).

The tumor suppressor–like gene L3MBTL1 and the kinase gene SGK2 located within the myeloid CDR (Figure 2, A and B) are expressed only in the paternal allele due to gene imprinting (16). It was shown that losses of active paternal alleles of these 2 genes had a causal relationship with clonal expansion of these 20q− myeloid cells (13). L3MBTL1 and SGK2 transcripts were undetectable in GPI-AP–defective granulocytes from J1 and extremely low in whole blood cells from G1, whereas they were found in granulocytes from healthy individuals (Figure 2C). The transcripts of 2 unimprinted genes, IFT52 and MYBL2, were detected in both GPI-AP–defective granulocytes from J1 and normal granulocytes (Figure 2C, top). The results therefore indicate that the expression of L3MBTL1 and SGK2 is lost in GPI-AP–defective cells in J1 and G1.

The results shown in Figure 2C also indicate that the somatically deleted region in J1 and G1 included active L3MBTL1 and SGK2, so it was in the paternal chromosome. Owing to mRNA from patients G2 and G3 not being available, we determined the methylation status of the L3MBTL1 gene using DNA from blood leukocytes, among which the large majority of cells were of the PNH phenotype. L3MBTL1 in G1 and G3 samples was hypermethylated (Figure 2D and Supplemental Figure 3A), indicating that the myeloid CDR allele remaining in their PNH clones was imprinted. In contrast, the G2 sample was hypomethylated. It was reported that, in some MPN patients with myeloid CDR deletion, the remaining allele was hypomethylated; nevertheless, its transcription was suppressed (13). G2 might be in a similar situation, although it was not possible to draw a definitive conclusion on this by reverse transcriptase–polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) analysis as the patient had passed away. These results indicate that the loss of expressed myeloid CDR allele is associated with clonal expansion of PIGT-defective cells similar to 20q− MPN and MDS.

Appearance of free GPI on the surface of PIGT-defective cells. PIGA is required for the first step in GPI biosynthesis (17); therefore, no GPI intermediate is generated in PIGA-defective cells (Figure 1A, middle). PIGT is involved in the attachment of GPI to proteins. GPI is synthesized in the ER, but is not used as a protein anchor in PIGT-defective cells (Figure 1A, bottom). We used T5 mAb that recognizes free GPI, but not protein-bound GPI, as a probe to characterize free GPI (Figure 3A and refs. 18, 19; see Methods for epitope and other characteristics of this antibody). Using T5 mAb in Western blotting and flow cytometry, we first compared PIGT-defective CHO cells with PIGL-defective CHO cells, in which an early GPI biosynthetic step is defective, like in PIGA-defective cells. T5 mAb revealed a strong band of free GPI at a position corresponding to approximately 10 kDa in lysates of PIGT-defective cells but not of PIGL-defective cells (Figure 3B). DAF and CD59 were not detected in either mutant cell, confirming that non–GPI-anchored precursor proteins were degraded (Figure 3B and ref. 20). T5 mAb stained the surface of PIGT-defective CHO cells but not PIGL-defective cells, confirming that free GPI transported to the cell surface is detectable by T5 mAb (Figure 3C).

Figure 3 Biochemical abnormalities in PIGT-defective cells. (A) Schematic representation of binding specificity of T5 mAb. T5 mAb recognizes mammalian free GPI bearing GalNAc-side chain linked to the first mannose (left). T5 mAb does not bind to free GPI when Gal is attached to GalNAc (right). Man, mannose; GlcN, glucosamine; EtNP, ethanolamine phosphate; PI, phosphatidylinositol. (B) Western blotting analysis of PIGT-defective and PIGL-defective CHO cells with T5 mAb for free GPI, anti-CD59, and anti-DAF mAbs, and anti-transferrin receptor (TfR) as loading controls. (C) Flow cytometry of PIGT-defective and PIGL-defective CHO cells with T5 mAb and anti-CD59 mAb. (D) Flow cytometry of erythrocytes from J1, G1, G3, a healthy individual, and 2 patients with PIGA-PNH with T5 mAb and anti-CD59 (top panels) or anti-CD58 (bottom panels). (E) Flow cytometry of blood cells from JI, a healthy individual, and a patient with PIGA-PNH with T5 mAb and FLAER. (F) Granulocytes and monocytes from G1 and G3, and a patient with PIGA-PNH, stained by T5 mAb and FLAER. (G) Determination of the PNH clone size in J1 by qPCR analysis of the break causing 18 Mbp deletion. (Left) Threshold cycle in PCR for the break and exon 3 of PIGL as a reference. #1, DNA from whole blood leukocytes taken in a stage with autoinflammation only (4 months before the onset of recurrent hemolysis); #2, DNA from granulocytes (29% of cells were GPI-AP–defective) taken 1 month after start of eculizumab therapy. (Right) Relative levels of the break in samples #1 and #2 by setting the level in #2 as 1. Data are shown in mean of triplicate samples in 1 experiment. Mean RQ max values for #1 and #2 samples were 0.092 and 1.11, respectively.

We then analyzed blood cells from J1, G1, and G3, and from patients with PIGA-PNH by flow cytometry. All 4 patients had PNH-type blood cells defective in various GPI-APs (Figure 3, D–F, and Supplemental Figure 4, A and B). Erythrocytes from J1, G1, and G3 contained 3%, 84%, and 60% PNH cells, respectively, and a sizable fraction of them (36%, 87%, and 87%, respectively) were stained by T5 mAb (Figure 3D). J1 had PNH cells in granulocytes (81%), monocytes (87%), and B lymphocytes (54%), but not T lymphocytes (<2%), as revealed by anti-CD59 and GPI-binding probe fluorescence-labeled nonlytic aerolysin (FLAER) (21). Affected monocytes and B lymphocytes were strongly stained by T5 mAb, whereas affected granulocytes were weakly but clearly stained (Figure 3E and Supplemental Figure 4B). Normal populations in granulocytes, monocytes, and B lymphocytes were not stained by T5 mAb (Figure 3E). Similar results, showing strong T5 staining of affected monocytes and granulocytes, were obtained with leukocytes from G1 and G3 (Figure 3F). In contrast, PNH cells from PIGA-PNH patients and cells from healthy individuals were not positively stained by T5 mAb (Figure 3, E and F). Small fractions of WT erythrocytes from J1, G1, and G3 (0.13%, 9.7%, and 9.5%, respectively) were positively stained by T5 mAb (Figure 3D). Free GPI might be transferred from PNH cells to WT erythrocytes in vivo (22, 23), although the exact mechanism involved needs to be clarified. Thus, the surface expression of the T5 mAb epitope is specific for PIGT-defective cells and T5 mAb is useful to diagnose PIGT-PNH. It was noted that FLAER, which is conveniently used to stain cell-surface GPI-APs and to determine the affected cells in patients with PNH (21, 24), did not stain PIGT-PNH cells. Aerolysin specifically binds to the GPI moiety of some but not all GPI-APs, and requires simultaneous association with N-glycan for high-affinity binding (25–27). Our results indicate that FLAER binds to protein-bound GPI but not to free GPI.

We next investigated whether GPI-AP–defective clone was present in the stage only with autoinflammation. After determining the break points causing the deletion of 18 Mb in J1 (Supplemental Figure 5), we quantitatively analyzed blood DNA samples for the presence of the break. It was estimated that a relative level of the break in the sample taken in a stage with autoinflammation only (#1) was approximately 10% of a level in the sample taken 1 month after start of eculizumab therapy (#2), which contained 29% PNH cells (Figure 3G). Therefore, approximately 3% of total leukocytes obtained 4 months before the onset of recurrent hemolysis were GPI-AP–defective cells.

Inflammasome- and complement-mediated autoinflammation, a feature of PIGT-PNH. IL-18 levels were elevated in serum samples taken from J1 before and after the commencement of eculizumab therapy (Table 2), suggesting that this phenomenon was not dependent upon C5 activation. Serum amyloid A was also elevated before eculizumab therapy, but was within the normal range after the commencement of eculizumab therapy (Table 2), suggesting that the elevation was dependent upon C5 activation. In G3, increased levels of soluble IL-2 receptor and thymidine kinase before, but not after, the start of eculizumab therapy suggested autoinflammation (Table 3). Serum amyloid A (up to 10.5 μg/mL; normal range <5 μg/mL) was also elevated. Combination therapies of prednisolone with anakinra, an IL-1 receptor antagonist, or canakinumab, a mAb against IL-1β, were effective at reducing urticaria (but not arthralgia and meningitis episodes) of G3. In G1, the IL-18 level was above the normal range during eculizumab therapy (195 pg/mL; normal range <150 pg/mL). These lines of evidence suggest that autoinflammatory symptoms are associated with inflammasome activation. We also measured IL-18, serum amyloid A, and lactate dehydrogenase (LDH) in serum samples from 4 patients with PIGA-PNH who were not undergoing eculizumab therapy. The levels of IL-18 (263–443 pg/mL; normal range <211 pg/mL) and serum amyloid A (5.0–8.3 μg/mL) were within or slightly higher than the normal ranges, whereas LDH levels were markedly elevated (Table 4). These results suggest that autoinflammation is a feature of PIGT-PNH.

Table 2 J1: cytokines and other proteins in serum samples

Table 3 G3: cytokines and other proteins in serum samples

Table 4 PIGA-PNH: cytokines and other proteins in serum samples

We next compared mononuclear cells from J1, patients with PIGA-PNH, and healthy donors for IL-1β production upon stimulation by NLRP3-inflammasome activators (28). Cells from 3 PIGA-PNH patients secreted only very low levels of IL-1β after stimulation by Pam 3 CSK4 (TLR2 ligand) and ATP or monosodium urate (MSU) (Figure 4A, right, and Figure 4B). In contrast, cells from J1 secreted 45–60 times as much IL-1β and the levels were even higher than those from healthy control cells (Figure 4A, left, and Figure 4B). A similar difference between PIGT- and PIGA-defective cells was seen upon stimulation by lipoteichoic acid (LTA; another TLR2 ligand) and ATP or MSU (Figure 4B). Low IL-1β response of PIGA-defective cells was predicted because they lack CD14, a GPI-anchored coreceptor of TLRs. However, PIGT-defective cells also lacking CD14 showed a strong IL-1β response. These results indicate that NLRP3 inflammasomes are easily activated and support the idea that the presence of non–protein-linked free GPI is associated with efficient activation of NLRP3 inflammasomes, contributing to autoinflammatory symptoms in PIGT-PNH.

Figure 4 IL-1β secretion from PIGT-PNH and PIGA-PNH cells. (A) The peripheral blood mononuclear cells from JI, PIGA-PNH4, and a healthy individual were incubated with 10–100 ng/mL Pam 3 CSK4 (Pam3) at 37°C for 4 hours, and then were incubated with 1.5 mM ATP for 30 minutes. IL-1β in the supernatants was measured by ELISA (top) and Western blotting (bottom). (Left) J1 (red bars) and a healthy individual (blue bars). (Right) PIGA-PNH4 (green bars) and a healthy individual (blue bars). P10, P50, and P100, 10, 50, and 100 ng/mL Pam 3 CSK4, respectively; H, healthy donors; T, PIGT-PNH; A, PIGA-PNH. (B) The peripheral blood mononuclear cells from J1, 2 or 3 patients with PIGA-PNH, and 2 or 5 healthy controls were stimulated with 200 ng/mL of Pam3 or 1 μg/mL of lipoteichoic acid (LTA) from Staphylococcus aureus for 4 hours at 37°C, and after washing were incubated with 3 mM ATP or 200 μg/mL monosodium ureate (MSU) for 4 hours at 37°C. IL-1β secreted into the medium was determined by ELISA. Data for healthy donors and PIGA-PNH were shown as mean ± SD. Cells from 3 patients with PIGA-PNH (PIGA-PNH4-6) secreted very low levels of IL-1β (403 ± 326 pg/mL) after stimulation of NLRP3-inflammasomes with Pam 3 CSK4 and ATP under these strong conditions. In contrast, cells from PIGT-PNH J1 secreted IL-1β at a high level (25,000 pg/mL), a level that is higher than those from 3 healthy donors (6693 ± 1711 pg/mL). Similar results were obtained by stimulation with Pam 3 CSK4 and MSU instead of ATP. Moreover, similar results were obtained by stimulation with LTA plus ATP or MSU.

To investigate the roles of complement in inflammasome activation in PIGT-PNH, we switched to a model cell system because patients’ blood cells were easily damaged in vitro under conditions of complement activation. PIGT-KO and PIGA-KO cells were generated from human monocytic THP-1 cells (Supplemental Figure 6A) and were differentiated to macrophages. They showed IL-1β response comparable to those of authentic inflammasome activators (Supplemental Figure 6B). To analyze the inflammasome response to activated complement, these THP-1–derived macrophages were stimulated with acidified serum (AS), which causes activation of the alternative complement pathway. PIGT-KO and PIGA-KO cells but not WT cells secreted IL-1β (1221.8 ± 91.6 pg/mL, 568.2 ± 101 pg/mL, and 23.7 ± 2.2 pg/mL for PIGT-KO, PIGA-KO, and WT cells, respectively) (Figure 5A). This result is consistent with impaired complement regulatory activities on PIGT-KO and PIGA-KO cells, and normal complement regulatory activity on WT cells. PIGT-KO cells secreted approximately twice as much IL-1β as PIGA-KO cells (P < 0.01). However, IL-1β production returned to near the WT cell level after the transfection of PIGT and PIGA cDNAs into PIGT-KO and PIGA-KO cells, respectively (Figure 5B). The levels of IL-1β mRNA and protein were comparable in WT, PIGT-KO, and PIGA-KO cells (Supplemental Figure 7, A and B). Therefore, knock out of PIGT enhanced the secretion but not the generation of IL-1β.

Figure 5 IL-1β secretion from and binding of complement components to PIGT- and PIGA-defective THP-1 cells. (A) Complement-mediated IL-1β secretion from THP-1–derived macrophages. WT, PIGT-KO, and PIGA-KO cells were incubated with acidified serum (AS), heat-inactivated AS (H-AS), or AS containing anti-C5 mAb. Supernatant samples were collected after a 5-hour incubation and analyzed for IL-1β by ELISA. Mean ± SD of 3 independent experiments. (B) Reductions of IL-1β secretion by transfection of PIGT and PIGA cDNAs into PIGT-KO and PIGA-KO cells (PIGT-KO+T and PIGA-KO+A, respectively). Cells differentiated by PMA were either left untreated (PMA) or incubated with AS (AS) under similar conditions as described in A, and supernatants analyzed for IL-1β. Mean ± SD of 3 independent experiments. (C) Effect of inhibiting C5aR on IL-1β secretion from THP-1–derived macrophages. Cells were incubated with AS alone (no treat), or AS containing C5aR antagonist (W-54011) or anti-C5aR mAb. Supernatant was collected after 5 hours and analyzed for IL-1β by ELISA. Mean ± SD of duplicate samples from 2 independent experiments. (D) Detection of C3b fragments (left) and MAC (right) by flow cytometry on PMA-differentiated THP-1 macrophages after incubation with AS. Geometric mean fluorescence intensity of medium-treated cells was subtracted from that of AS-treated cells. Mean ± SD of 3 independent experiments. (E) IL-1β secretion from PIGT-KO THP-1 macrophages stimulated with C6- or C7-depleted AS. PIGT-KO THP-1 macrophages were incubated with AS, C6-depleted AS (–/C6de), C6de restored by C6 (+C6/C6de), C7-depleted AS (–/C7de), or C7de restored by C7 (+C7/C7de). Supernatant was collected after overnight incubation. Mean ± SD of triplicate samples from 2 independent experiments (normal and C6-depleted sera) and 1 experiment (C7-depleted serum). (F) Binding of C3b fragments (left) and MAC (right) on PIGT-KO and PIGT-SLC35A2 double KO THP-1 macrophages after AS treatments. (G) IL-1β secretion from PIGT-KO and PIGT-SLC35A2 double KO THP-1 macrophages after AS treatments. (H) Binding of C4d (top) and C3b fragments (bottom) on PIGT-KO and PIGA-KO THP-1 macrophages after AS treatments and inhibition by mannose. Two-tailed Student’s t test was used for analysis. Mean ± SD of 3 independent experiments.

Heat inactivation of complement and the addition of anti-C5 mAb to AS almost completely inhibited IL-1β secretion (Figure 5A). These results indicate that IL-1β secretion requires the activation of C5 on PIGT-KO and PIGA-KO cells. The activation of C5 leads to 2 biologically active products, C5a and MAC (29). To address which of these is important for IL-1β secretion, cells were treated with the C5aR antagonist W-54011 (30) or anti-C5aR mAb to inhibit the signal transduction through C5aR. WT, PIGT-KO, and PIGA-KO cells expressed C5aR at similar levels (Supplemental Figure 7C). The 2 methods of functional inhibition of C5aR had little effect on IL-1β secretion, indicating that the signal through C5aR plays no major role in this cell system (Figure 5C). Next, AS-treated cells were analyzed for surface binding of C3b fragments and MAC. Exposure to AS resulted in the higher binding of C3b fragments and MAC on PIGT-KO cells compared with that on PIGA-KO cells (Figure 5D and Supplemental Figure 8, A and B). The level of MAC was several times higher on PIGT-KO cells than on PIGA-KO cells, suggesting that complement activation was enhanced, leading to the enhanced formation of MAC on PIGT-KO cells. To confirm the role of MAC in IL-1β secretion, PIGT-KO cells were treated with acidified C6- and C7-depleted sera, in which C5a generation is intact whereas MAC formation is impaired. IL-1β secretion was greatly reduced by C6 or C7 depletion and was restored by the replenishment of C6 or C7 (Figure 5E). These results suggest that MAC but not C5a plays a critical role in the secretion of IL-1β. It is also suggested that free GPI plays some role in complement activation, leading to the enhanced binding of C3b fragments and MAC formation.

To determine whether the structure of free GPI (presence or absence of Gal capping) affects complement activation and subsequent IL-1β secretion, we knocked out SLC35A2 in PIGT-KO THP-1 cells. PIGT-SLC35A2 double-KO THP-1 cells were strongly stained by T5 mAb as expected (Supplemental Figure 6C). The binding of both C3b fragments and MAC increased approximately 5 times after SLC35A2 KO (Figure 5F). Concomitantly, the secretion of IL-1β more than doubled (Figure 5G). These results indicate that the structure of free GPI influenced complement activation efficiency and subsequent IL-1β secretion.

Finally, we asked whether only the alternative pathway is involved in binding of C3b fragments on PIGT-KO and PIGA-KO THP-1 cells, or the lectin and/or the classical pathway is also involved. For this, cells were stained with anti-C4d mAb after treatment with acidified serum because activation of either pathway would result in binding of C4b, which is in turn converted to C4d (31, 32). C4d fragments were bound on PIGT-KO cells and the binding was inhibited by 100 mM mannose by approximately 50% but not by N-acetylglucosamine (Figure 5H, top, and Supplemental Figure 8D). Binding of C3b fragments on PIGT-KO cells was also inhibited by mannose by approximately 60% but not by N-acetylglucosamine (Figure 5H, bottom). These results suggest that the lectin pathway was activated on PIGT-KO THP-1 cells, accounting for at least 60% of C3b fragments. C4d fragments were bound on PIGA-KO cells at lower levels (60%–70% of PIGT-KO cell levels), which were not inhibited by either N-acetylglucosamine or mannose. Mannose, but not N-acetylglucosamine, mildly inhibited binding of C3b fragments on PIGA-KO cells (Figure 5H). It is unclear at the moment whether the classical pathway was involved in residual C4d binding on PIGT-KO cells in the presence of 100 mM mannose or in C4d binding on PIGA-KO cells.