Th1 memory differentiates recombinant from live herpes zoster vaccines

Demographic characteristics. The study enrolled 160 participants (Table 1). The mean age was 70 years; 86 (52%) were women, 152 (97%) were white, and 156 (98%) were non-Hispanic. The demographic characteristics were similar between the 2 vaccine groups in each of the 3 subgroups: first time–immunized 50- to 59-year-old (young primary), first time–immunized 70- to 85-year-old (older primary), and 70- to 85-year- old individuals who received ZV 5 or more years before enrollment (older boosted).

Table 1 Demographic characteristics of study participants

VZV- and gE-specific Th1 responses to HZ/su and ZV measured by FluoroSpot. VZV-IL-2+ and gE–IL-2+, VZV–IFN-γ+ and gE–IFN-γ+, and VZV–IL-2+IFN-γ+ and gE–IL-2+IFN-γ+ double-positive (DP) Th1 responses were measured before vaccination, 30 days after ZV or the first HZ/su dose, 30 days after the second HZ/su dose, and at 1 year after each vaccine (Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI121484DS1). The primary immunogenicity outcome measures specified in the protocol were Th1 responses at the peak memory response (PMR) time point, which occurred at 30 days after ZV (26) and at 30 days after the second dose of HZ/su (Figure 1 and Supplemental Figure 2). At baseline, participants had robust VZV-Th1 CMI (e.g., VZV–IL-2 mean ± SEM =168 ± 17 spot-forming cells [SFCs]/106 peripheral blood mononuclear cells [PBMCs]), but very low or undetectable gE-Th1 CMI (gE–IL-2 = 25 ± 4 SFCs/106 PBMCs). At PMR, ZV recipients reached 323 ± 24 VZV–IL-2 SFCs/106 PBMCs and 35 ± 6 gE–IL-2 SFCs/106 PBMCs, while HZ/su recipients reached 426 ± 30 VZV–IL-2 and 475 ± 36 gE–IL-2 SFCs/106 PBMCs. It is important to note that responses were much lower after a single dose of HZ/su than the PMR that occurred after the second dose (226 ± 23 VZV–IL-2 and 128 ± 12 gE–IL-2 SFCs/106 PBMCs). In fact, VZV–IL-2 responses after the first dose of HZ/su were lower than those of ZV recipients, underscoring the importance of the second dose for the immunogenicity of HZ/su.

Figure 1 Kinetics of Th1 responses to HZ/su and ZV measured by FluoroSpot. Data were derived from 158 participants equally distributed between those receiving ZV, administered at day 0, and those receiving HZ/su, administered in 2 doses, at days 0 and 60. The graphs show mean ± SEM SFCs/106 PBMCs over time in all ZV recipients (squares and dotted lines) and HZ/su recipients (circles and lines). The ordinates are on a natural logarithmic scale. Right column shows responses to VZV and left column to gE ex vivo restimulation. Upper row shows IL-2, middle row shows IFN-γ, and bottom row shows DP responses. Regression analyses adjusted for baseline and for multiple comparisons showed significantly higher VZV–IL-2 and gE–IL-2, gE–IFN-γ, and DP responses 30 days after the last dose of vaccine in HZ/su compared with ZV recipients (FDR-adjusted P ≤ 0.01). For individual age/treatment groups, see Supplemental Figure 2.

Baseline VZV-Th1 and gE-Th1 responses had a substantial positive effect on their respective PMR to either vaccine, but age, sex, or prior administration of ZV did not (data not shown). After adjusting for baseline responses, VZV–IL-2 PMR was higher in HZ/su compared with ZV recipients (FDR-adjusted P=0.01; Figure 1), but there were no differences in VZV–IFN-γ or VZV-DP responses, which indicated that the type of vaccine had a substantial effect only on VZV–IL-2 among all VZV-Th1 PMR tested. Adjusted gE-Th1 PMR were significantly higher in HZ/su compared with ZV recipients (FDR P < 0.0001; Figure 1), indicating that the type of vaccine affected all gE-Th1 PMR.

T cell differentiation in response to HZ/su and ZV. In a subset of 60 participants equally distributed between the 2 vaccines and across the 3 age/treatment groups in each vaccine arm (demographics in Supplemental Table 2), we analyzed gE-CD4+ and VZV-CD4+ and gE-CD8+ and VZV-CD8+ T cell differentiation profiles by flow cytometry at PMR. After ex vivo restimulation with gE peptide pools, replication competent VZV, or mock stimulation, we identified CD4+ and CD8+ central memory (Tcm) cells (CCR7+CD27+CD45RO+), effector memory (Tem) cells (CCR7–CD27+CD45RO+), differentiated effector (Teff) cells (CCR7–CD27–CD45RO+), intermediate effector (Tei) cells (CCR7–CD27+CD45RO–), and terminally differentiated effector (Ted) cells (CR7–CD27–CD45RO–) and confirmed their specificity to the stimulating antigen by IFN-γ production (gating strategy shown in Supplemental Figure 3A). It is important to note that both gE peptide pools and replication-competent VZV allow T cell epitope presentation in the context of MHC classes I and II. The comparison of the baseline-adjusted PMR showed that HZ/su generated significantly higher gE-specific CD4+ Tcm cells and Tem cells and lower CD4+ Teff cells compared with the VZV-specific responses generated by ZV (FDR P < 0.05; Table 2). An alternative sensitivity analysis, in which the effector and memory subsets were expressed as percentages of the gE- and VZV-IFN-γ+ T cells, also showed lower CD4+ Teff cells, CD4+ Tei cells, and CD8+ Tei cells in HZ/su compared with ZV recipients (both FDR P=0.01, 0.047, and 0.06, respectively; Supplemental Figure 3B).

Table 2 T cell responses to the HZ vaccines have distinct differentiation profiles

CD4+ and CD8+ proliferative PMR to gE and VZV. To determine individual contributions of CD4+ and CD8+ T cells to the immunologic memory generated by HZ/su and ZV, we measured T cell proliferation by flow cytometry after ex vivo restimulation with gE peptide pools or replication-competent VZV in a subset of 94 participants equally distributed among vaccines (n = 15/primary subgroups and 17/boosted; demographic characteristics in Supplemental Table 3; gE-specific results in Figure 2 and VZV-specific results in Supplemental Figure 4). Both HZ/su and ZV recipients showed increases in gE- and VZV-CD4+ and gE- and CD8+ proliferation after vaccination. Peak VZV-CD4+ and VZV-CD8+ proliferation adjusted for baseline was similar in HZ/su and ZV recipients, but gE-CD4+ and gE-CD8+ proliferation was higher in HZ/su compared with ZV recipients (FDR P < 0.001).

Figure 2 gE-specific CD4+ and CD8+ T cell PMR proliferation. Data were derived from 18 HZ/su young, 17 HZ/su old, 20 HZ/su boosted, 6 ZV young, 9 ZV old, and 9 ZV boosted. (A) Gating strategy. (B) Summary of proliferation in each age and treatment group. Percentage of proliferating cells of the parent indicates that proliferating CD4+ or CD8+ T cells are expressed as a percentage of the total CD4+ or CD8+ T cell parent population, as appropriate. Asterisks show the significance of differences compared with baseline using RMANOVA adjusted for multiple comparisons. *P < 0.05 and > 0.01, **P < 0.01 and > 0.001, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001. In addition, baseline-adjusted PMR regression analysis between vaccine groups had FDR-adjusted P < 0.0001. FS-A, forward scatter area; FS-H, forward scatter height; FS-W, forward scatter width; SS-A, side scatter area.

We further investigated whether the CD8+ ex vivo proliferation represented CD8+ memory formation in response to vaccination or a bystander effect of the strong CD4+ responses to vaccination. We and others have previously demonstrated that ELISpot measures primarily CD4+ T cell responses (27, 28). We used this property to determine whether CD8+ T cell proliferation depended on IL-2 production by CD4+ T cells. The data did not show significant associations between PMR gE–IL-2 SFCs and gE-CD8+ proliferation (P = 0.13; Supplemental Figure 5). In contrast, gE–IL-2 SFC PMR significantly correlated with gE-CD4+ proliferation (P < 0.0001; Supplemental Figure 5). This suggested that CD8+ proliferation at PMR represented CD8+ memory responses that were independent of the stimulation provided by CD4+ via ex vivo IL-2 secretion.

Flow cytometric analysis of CD4+ and CD8+ gE–T cell and VZV–T cell profiles at PMR. Responses generated by the vaccines were also characterized using functional Teff cells, Tregs, and immunologic checkpoint (Tcheck) markers after gE, VZV, and mock ex vivo restimulation in a subset of 30 HZ/su and 30 ZV recipients equally distributed across the 3 age and immunization subgroups (demographics shown in Supplemental Table 2). Of the 126 flow parameters measured (Supplemental Table 4), 59 parameters were eliminated because the median ratio of gE- or VZV-stimulated divided by the mock-stimulated responses were less than 1.1 in both vaccine groups. Figures 3 and 4 show heatmaps of unsupervised clusters of the subsets remaining in the analysis. The VZV-specific CD4+ and CD8+ Teff cells (IFN-γ+, TNF-α+, CD107a+, and/or CXCR3+) clustered together with VZV-specific Tregs (CD25+, CD127–, and/or FOXP3+) and Tcheck (LAG3+ and TIM3+). gE-specific Teff cells and Tcheck also clustered together.

Figure 3 Conventional and regulatory T cell responses in HZ/su and ZV recipients at PMR. PMR was day 30 for ZV and 90 for HZ/su recipients. Data were derived from 60 participants equally distributed across vaccination and age groups. The heatmap T cell responses to VZV ex vivo restimulation were grouped by unbiased hierarchical clustering. Each column represents a T cell subset and each row an individual participant. A, ZV primary group; B, HZ/su primary group; C, ZV boosted group; D, HZ/su boosted group. The rectangles identify T cell clusters.

Figure 4 Conventional and regulatory T cell responses in HZ/su and ZV recipients at PMR. PMR was day 30 for ZV and 90 for HZ/su recipients. Data were derived from 60 participants equally distributed across vaccination and age groups. The heatmap T cell responses to VZV ex vivo restimulation were grouped by unbiased hierarchical clustering. Each column represents a T cell subset and each row an individual participant. A, ZV primary group; B, HZ/su primary group; C, ZV boosted group; D, HZ/su boosted group. The rectangles identify T cell clusters.

Regression analyses of PMR adjusted for baseline showed that, compared with ZV, HZ/su recipients had significantly higher CD4+ VZV-Treg, CD8+ VZV-Tcheck and CD4+ and CD8+ gE-Teff cells and gE-Tcheck (Table 3). CD8+CD107a+ cytolytic VZV-Teff cells were significantly higher (P = 0.01) in ZV compared with HZ/su recipients, but only before adjustment for multiple comparisons. Age, sex, and booster status did not affect the differential effect of the 2 vaccines on immune responses. However, compared with the primary HZ/su groups, the boosted group had lower CD4+ and/or CD8+ VZV-Teff cells, VZV-Tregs, and VZV-Tcheck and CD8+ gE-Tcheck (Supplemental Table 5). This was not observed in ZV recipients.

Table 3 Comparative effects of ZV and HZ/su on baseline-adjusted PMR T cell profiles

Aggregate results highlighting the differences between CMI responses to HZ/su and to ZV. To select the best candidates for immune correlates with the superior efficacy of HZ/su compared with ZV, we built a forest plot of the top parameters that differentiated between vaccine responses (Figure 5). Responses that were higher in ZV compared with HZ/su recipients included VZV-CD4+ Teff cells and VZV-CD8+ CTL PMR. HZ/su recipients had higher gE-Th1, gE-Teff cells, gE-Tcheck, and gE-CD4+ and gE-CD8+ proliferative PMR and gE-Th1 persistent responses, which were consistent with the higher amount of gE in HZ/su compared with ZV. However, HZ/su also had higher VZV–IL-2 and VZV-CD4+ Treg PMR and VZV–IL-2 persistent responses at year 1 compared with ZV recipients.

Figure 5 Hierarchical presentation of T cell responses that significantly differentiate the 2 vaccines. Data were derived from 158 participants for ELISpot, 94 for proliferation, and 60 for T cell differentiation and functional PMR. The plot shows means estimated for the fold differences of ZV/HZ/su results and 95% CI for significantly different parameters (95% CI does not overlap the null effect, i.e., equivalence, indicated by the dotted vertical line). All other parameters are shown in Supplemental Figure 7. The stimulant and T cell responses are indicated on the coordinate. Means of less than 1 indicate higher responses in the HZ/su group, and those greater than 1 indicate higher responses in the ZV group.

Post hoc mediation analysis of the difference in persistence of Th1 responses between the 2 vaccines. The difference in persistence of VZV-Th1 and gE-Th1 responses at 1 year between the 2 vaccines was analyzed by multivariate regression, including the factors that had a significant (Table 4) effect on persistence in univariate analyses: vaccine type, baseline Th1 responses, and PMR Th1. The multivariate analysis showed that VZV-Th1 baseline and PMR, but not vaccine type, had independent significant (Table 4) effects on VZV-Th1 persistence, whereas vaccine type and gE-Th1 PMR, but not baseline gE-Th1, had independent effects on gE-Th1 persistence (data not shown). Upon noting that IL-2 PMR represented the common denominator among factors with independent effects on persistence of both gE-Th1 and VZV-Th1, we hypothesized that the VZV–IL-2 and gE–IL-2 PMR after vaccination represented the immunologic mechanism necessary and sufficient for VZV-Th1 and gE-Th1 persistence after vaccination. To test this new hypothesis, we performed post hoc mediation analyses (Table 4). The mediation analysis measured the average controlled mediated effect (ACME), which represents the estimated effect of the vaccines on the persistence of Th1 responses attributed to their effects on IL-2 PMR, and the average direct effect (ADE), which represents the estimated effect of the vaccines on persistence of Th1 responses that does not act through the IL-2 PMR pathway (Supplemental Figure 6). The data showed nonsignificant ADE (P > 0.1) and highly significant ACME (P ≤ 0.01) for both gE-Th1- and VZV-Th1 one-year responses, indicating that IL-2 PMR mediated the effect of vaccines on the persistence of Th1 responses to vaccination.