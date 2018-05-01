PAI1 mediates fibroblast–mast cell interactions in skin fibrosis

PAI1 contributes to fibrogenesis in Snail-Tg skin. Consistent with the notion that SNAIL is a causal factor in cutaneous fibrosis, we previously reported (35) that the transcription factor Snail targeted to the basal layer of the epidermis via the keratin-14 promoter is sufficient to induce phenotypes that are hallmarks of fibrosis. The fibrosis-inducing activity of Snail was supported by the observation that the expression of this transcription factor was also significantly upregulated in skin samples from human scleroderma patients (Figure 1A). Interestingly, we observed that mRNA expression of PAI1 was also elevated in human scleroderma skin samples (Figure 1A). Furthermore, this correlation between Snail and Pai1 upregulation was extended to the Tsk2/+ mouse, an established skin fibrosis model (Supplemental Figure 1, A and B; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI99088DS1). Likewise, human samples of fibrotic lung, liver, and kidney also revealed a possible association between SNAIL upregulation and elevated PAI1 levels (Supplemental Figure 1, A and B). Although PAI1 has been implicated in a profibrotic role in all of these tissues, its function in skin pathology remains elusive (22, 23). In order to explore whether there is a link between PAI1 expression and SNAIL in epidermal keratinocytes, we first examined PAI1 expression in Snail-Tg skin. We observed that PAI1 protein levels increased in the Snail epidermis (Figure 1B). Consistent with our results, transcript levels of Pai1 also increased in the Snail-Tg keratinocytes (Figure 1C and Supplemental Figure 1C). Analysis of the Pai1 gene promoter revealed a canonical E box–binding site for the Snail1 transcription factor (data not shown), suggesting that SNAIL can directly regulate Pai1 expression in epidermal keratinocytes. The increase in total protein production in the epidermis was reflected in the amount of secreted PAI1, which was significantly higher in the neonatal Snail-Tg skin when compared with WT tissue (Figure 1D). Interestingly, the increase in PAI1 secretion did not persist in adult Snail-Tg mice (Supplemental Figure 1D), suggesting that PAI1 functions at the early stages of fibrogenesis. Since PAI1 belongs to the plasminogen activator inhibitor family along with PAI2 and PAI3 (22, 36), we examined whether SNAIL had an impact on their expression in epidermal keratinocytes. However, we found that the transcript levels of Pai2 and Pai3 did not change between the WT and Snail-Tg keratinocytes (Supplemental Figure 1C). Deletion of the Pai1 gene in the Snail-Tg mouse (Snail-Tg/Pai1-KO) was also not accompanied by a significant increase in PAI2 or PAI3 levels in either neonatal or adult tissues (Supplemental Figure 1E). Thus, our data suggest that SNAIL expression is sufficient to specifically induce PAI1 overexpression in epidermal keratinocytes in a cell-autonomous fashion.

Figure 1 PAI1 contributes to fibrosis in Snail-Tg skin. (A) qPCR for SNAIL and PAI1 in skin samples from healthy individuals (Non-SSc) and scleroderma patients (SSc) (n = 4). (B) Western blot for PAI1 in WT and Snail-Tg epidermis and quantification. β-Actin was used as a loading control (n = 3). (C) Reverse transcriptase PCR of Pai1 in WT and Snail-Tg keratinocytes (n = 3). (D) WT, Snail-Tg (Sn tg), and Snail-Tg/Pai1-KO (Sn tg/PAI1 KO) neonatal skin analyzed for PAI1 secretion by immunostaining (n = 3). Scale bar: 50 μm. (E–H) WT, Snail-Tg, and Snail-Tg/Pai1-KO adult skin sections were analyzed for (E) dermal thickness by quantitation of H&E-stained sections (n = 4); (F) Col1, -3, -4, and -7 by qPCR (n = 3); (G) collagen protein levels by hydroxyproline assay (n = 5); and (H) miR29a 3p levels by qPCR (n = 3). Data represent the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001, by Student’s t test (A and B) and 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s post hoc analysis (E–H).

Though PAI1 expression was elevated in neonatal Snail-Tg skin, we hypothesized that the role of PAI1 in early fibrogenesis would be reflected in the final manifestation of the pathology. To analyze the functional outcome of the increased expression of PAI1 in Snail-Tg skin, we analyzed Snail-Tg/Pai1-KO mice. In brief, Snail-Tg/Pai1-KO mice were generated by mating Snail-Tg mice (35) with Pai1-KO mice (obtained from The Jackson Laboratory). A hallmark of fibrosis is the excessive deposition of ECM components (1), resulting in an increase in dermal thickness, which can be used as a proxy for measuring fibrotic progression. As we previously reported, the dermal thickness in Snail-Tg skin is significantly increased relative to its WT counterpart (17). The deletion of Pai1 in the Snail-Tg mouse was sufficient to cause a significant reduction in dermal thickness (Figure 1E and Supplemental Figure 1F). To probe the molecular basis of this PAI1-dependent increase in dermal thickness, we measured the levels of collagen, which is the major ECM protein in the skin. PAI1 is known to contribute to the accumulation of collagen in keloid fibroblasts and other fibrotic conditions (22, 24, 27), and likewise the transcript levels of collagens 1, 3, and 4 (Col1, -3, and -4), the major collagens in the dermis, increased in the Snail-Tg mouse but returned to WT levels when the Pai1 gene was removed (Figure 1F). However, this effect was not universal, as Col7 levels did not change in the Snail-Tg mouse. The transcriptional upregulation of collagen was reflected at the protein level, as evidenced by a hydroxyproline assay that showed an increase in total collagen content in Snail-Tg skin (Figure 1G). Again, this increase in total collagen protein levels was dependent on PAI1 expression. The PAI1-dependent change in collagen levels led us to explore the mechanisms of regulation of collagen. It has been reported that the microRNA miR29a regulates Col expression in fibrotic conditions such as systemic sclerosis (37). Consistent with this observation, miR29a expression was suppressed in Snail-Tg skin and was rescued in Snail-Tg/Pai1-KO tissue (Figure 1H). Though necessary for the upregulation of Col expression in Snail-Tg skin, we found that treatment of primary dermal fibroblasts with recombinant PAI1 was not sufficient to induce an increase in Col expression (Supplemental Figure 1G). Consistent with this, recombinant PAI1 did not directly regulate the expression of miR29a expression in fibroblasts (Supplemental Figure 1H). Altogether, these observations suggest an indirect role of PAI1 in fibroblast activation at an early stage in fibrogenesis.

PAI1 induces the development of a proinflammatory environment in the skin. Interestingly, our analysis of phenotypic development revealed that PAI1 did not affect Col levels in neonatal skin or in recombinant PAI1–treated newborn fibroblasts (Supplemental Figure 2A). However, another ECM protein, tenascin C (TENC), was found to be upregulated in neonatal Snail-Tg skin near the epidermal-dermal junction and was substantially diminished when the Pai1 gene was deleted (Figure 2A and Supplemental Figure 2B). This effect was recapitulated in vitro, wherein treatment of newborn dermal fibroblasts with recombinant PAI1 resulted in a significant upregulation of TENC secretion (Figure 2B and Supplemental Figure 2C). Thus, our results suggest that PAI1 regulates TENC expression during the early stages of fibrogenesis in Snail-Tg skin.

Figure 2 PAI1 affects fibrogenesis during the inflammation phase in Snail-Tg skin. (A) WT, Snail-Tg, and Snail-Tg/Pai1-KO pup skin sections were analyzed for TENC localization by immunostaining (n = 3; scale bar and original magnification: 50 μm) and total TENC protein levels by Western blotting (n = 3). (B) Quantification of secreted TENC in recombinant PAI1-treated fibroblast conditioned media (n = 3). qPCR for proinflammatory cytokines Tnfa, Il4, and Ifng in (C) neonatal WT, Snail-Tg, and Snail-Tg/Pai1-KO skin sections (n = 3) and (D) recombinant PAI1–treated fibroblasts (n = 3). (E and F) Neonatal WT, Snail-Tg, and Snail-Tg/Pai1-KO pup skin sections were analyzed for (E) the cytokines Cxcl1, Cxcl5, Cxcl9, Cxcl10, and Cxcl11 by qPCR (n = 3) and (F) macrophages by immunostaining (left; scale bar: 50 μm; n = 3) and mast cells by toluidine blue staining (right; scale bar: 10 μm; n = 4). (G) Quantification of cell numbers in F. Data represent the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01, by Student’s t test (B and D) and 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s post hoc analysis (A, C, E, and G).

TENC plays a role in the development of the innate immune response in fibrotic conditions. It has been reported that TENC is upregulated in regions of immune cell infiltration and is associated with an upregulation of the cytokines IL-4, TNF-α, and IFN-γ (38–40). We observed that the levels of all 3 cytokines increased in neonatal Snail-Tg skin and that their expression was dependent on PAI1, as the expression levels decreased significantly when the Pai1 gene was deleted (Figure 2C). Furthermore, recombinant PAI1 treatment was sufficient to induce Il4 and Tnfa expression in primary dermal fibroblasts (Figure 2D). However, the levels of Ifng expressed in the fibroblasts was below detectable limits. We also found that the chemotactic cytokines Cxcl5 and Cxcl11 were increased in Snail-Tg skin and dependent on PAI1 (Figure 2E). However, though other chemokines such as Cxcl1 and Cxcl9 were increased in Snail-Tg skin, their expression did not appear to be dependent on PAI1. Our observations are consistent with reports that correlate elevated PAI1 levels with tissue inflammation in various fibrotic scenarios (22, 27, 41). We demonstrate that PAI1 is an important mediator of inflammatory cytokine production in dermal fibroblasts in neonatal Snail-Tg skin and that this mediation may be at least partly accomplished through the regulation of TENC expression.

Given the upregulation of inflammatory cytokines, we profiled the status of innate immune cells in Snail-Tg skin and their dependence on PAI1. As we have previously reported (17, 18), the numbers of macrophages and mast cells are significantly higher in neonatal Snail-Tg skin. Interestingly, we found that the number of mast cells was comparable to WT numbers in Snail-Tg/Pai1-KO skin, while the number of macrophages remained elevated (Figure 2, F and G). The increase in innate immune cell numbers correlates with the upregulation of the various cytokines in Snail-Tg skin, however, our data reveal that PAI1 expression primarily affected mast cell numbers in prefibrotic tissue. The failure of therapeutic modalities aimed at macrophages and neutrophils has led to an increasing interest in the role of mast cells in fibrosis (9, 42). This arises from the fact that mast cells have been associated with fibroblast activation by the release of fibroblast-activating substances as well as cell-cell adhesion (12, 43). An upregulation of mast cell numbers has been observed in numerous fibrotic disorders (8, 9, 11), but the mechanism by which their numbers are regulated within tissues remains elusive. We postulate that PAI1 can influence mast cell numbers in the skin, possibly via modulation of the immune environment.

Recruitment of mast cells in fibrosis and wound healing. Although the upregulation of mast cell numbers has been reported in the skin of scleroderma patients (11, 44), the contribution of these cells to the fibrotic phenotype in human skin remains undetermined. As previously reported (42), we observed a direct mast cell–fibroblast interaction in human scleroderma patients, and this phenomenon was recapitulated in neonatal Snail-Tg skin (Figure 3A). In contrast to WT mouse skin, in which the few mast cells that are present are not in close apposition to other cells of the dermis, Snail-Tg skin had a majority of the increased number of mast cells adjacent to one or more fibroblasts. Further examination revealed that the mast cells in the Snail-Tg tissue shared multiple points of direct physical contact of its plasma membrane with the surface of the dermal fibroblasts (Figure 3A). Since tissue fibrosis is a pathological outcome of a normal wound-healing response, we hypothesized that PAI1 may play a similar role in mast cell infiltration into sites of tissue injury. Though mast cells are known to be involved in multiple phases of the wound-healing program and promote the inflammatory response, reepithelialization, angiogenesis, and scar formation, the mechanisms by which these activities are accomplished is unknown (45). Consistent with this hypothesis, it has been previously observed that PAI1 expression increases upon wounding as early as 1 day after injury (46). Intriguingly, we found that mast cell infiltration into the wound bed was dependent on the presence of PAI1 one day following cutaneous injury (Figure 3B), supporting the view that PAI1 may function in a role as a chemoattractant for mast cells.

Figure 3 Recruitment of mast cells and direct binding to fibroblasts. (A) Scanning electron micrographs of mast cells (M) and fibroblasts (F) in skin samples from a human scleroderma patient (scale bar: 500 nm; black arrow indicates an area of direct mast cell–fibroblast interaction), and WT and Snail-Tg mice (scale bars: 1 μm). The magnified view of the boxed area shows direct fibroblast–mast cell interaction in Snail-Tg skin (scale bar: 1 μm; n = 2; white arrow denotes an area of direct fibroblast–mast cell interaction). (B) Toluidine blue staining for mast cells (arrowheads) in proximal wound region (marked by an arrow; scale bar: 100 μm) 1 day after injury in WT and Pai1-KO skin. Graph shows the quantification of mast cells in WT and Snail-Tg skin (n = 3). Data represent the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, by Student’s t test.

PAI1 acts as a chemoattractant for mast cells and mediates mast cell–fibroblast adhesion. Mast cell homing into the prefibrotic tissue is a common feature of fibrosis, but the underlying mechanism remains unclear. The dependence of mast cells on PAI1 for infiltration into the injured site following wounding as well as in the prefibrotic skin of the Snail-Tg mouse led us to explore the possibility that PAI1 can directly serve as a chemotactic factor to induce an increase in mast cell numbers in the skin. Consistent with this prediction, we observed increased chemotaxis of murine MCP5 mast cells in the presence of recombinant PAI1 in a classical Transwell migration assay (Figure 4A). Increased mast cell numbers have been implicated in fibroblast activation via heterotypic cell-cell adhesion in many fibrotic tissues (16, 43). However, the identity of the regulatory agent that induces this adhesion is still unknown. We examined whether the effect of PAI1 extends beyond inducing chemotaxis of mast cells in fibrosis. Cocultures of mast cells and fibroblasts in the presence of recombinant PAI1 led to an increase in mast cell adhesions per fibroblast (Figure 4B and Supplemental Figure 3A), indicating that PAI1 is sufficient to stimulate fibroblast–mast cell attachment.

Figure 4 PAI1 mediates mast cell infiltration and increased fibroblast mast cell adhesion. (A) Quantification of migrating mast cells into buffer or recombinant PAI1–containing media in a Transwell assay (n = 5). Quantification adherent mast cells on newborn dermal fibroblasts after (B) recombinant PAI1 treatment of fibroblast–mast cell cocultures (n = 4) and (C) pretreatment of fibroblasts with buffer, recombinant PAI1, and RGD peptide (n = 3). (D) Immunostaining for surface-bound vitronectin after treatment of fibroblasts with buffer or recombinant PAI1 (n = 3). Scale bar: 50 μm. (E) Quantification of adherent mast cells after pretreatment of fibroblasts with buffer or recombinant PAI1 in the absence or presence of FAK inhibitor (FAK inh) (n = 3). (F) Immunostaining of ICAM1 expression after recombinant PAI1 treatment of fibroblasts in the absence or presence of FAK inhibitor (n = 3). Scale bar: 50 μm. (G) Quantification of adherent mast cells after pretreatment of fibroblasts with buffer or recombinant PAI1 followed by incubation with ICAM1 inhibitor (ICAM1 inh) or LDV peptide, or with mast cells (MCs) preincubated with LDV peptide (n = 3). Data represent the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001, by Student’s t test (A and B) and 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s post hoc analysis (C, E, and G).

Given that PAI1 can orchestrate an increase in mast cell adhesion, we proceeded to investigate its mechanism of action. PAI1 is known to mediate intracellular signaling via the regulation of cell-surface integrins by unmasking the available RGD motif–binding site (47, 48). We hypothesized that this pathway should be activated merely by external addition of the RGD peptide (49, 50), which is the integrin-binding motif found on ECM proteins such as fibronectin. We found that a pulse of recombinant PAI1 treatment led to an increase in mast cell adhesion to fibroblasts (Figure 4C and Supplemental Figure 3B). Likewise, pretreatment of fibroblasts with the RGD peptide for a limited period of time was sufficient to replicate this effect of PAI1 (Figure 4C and Supplemental Figure 3B). It has previously been reported that PAI1 releases αV integrin from the soluble glycoprotein vitronectin (31, 51). In corroboration with these observations, a transient treatment of dermal fibroblasts with recombinant PAI1 caused a loss of surface-bound vitronectin on the cells (Figure 4D). Moreover, recombinant PAI1 treatment of fibroblasts also caused an upregulation of phosphorylated FAK (p-FAK) expression in these cells (Supplemental Figure 3C). This observation implies that the mast cell–fibroblast interaction is mediated through αVβ3 integrin and the downstream focal adhesion kinase (FAK) signaling pathway, which the RGD peptide can also activate. Consistent with the activation of FAK, treatment with the FAK inhibitor SC203950 resulted in the loss of mast cell–fibroblast adhesion induced by either recombinant PAI1 (Figure 4E and Supplemental Figure 3D) or the RGD peptide (Supplemental Figure 3E). Altogether, these data demonstrate that PAI1-mediated activation of FAK signaling on fibroblasts is responsible for the increase in mast cell adhesion to fibroblasts.

Next, we sought to determine the mechanism by which FAK signaling in dermal fibroblasts promotes their adhesion to mast cells. A number of cell-surface proteins on fibroblasts have been reported to mediate fibroblast mast cell interaction. Among these are membrane-bound stem cell factor (SCF) (15), hyaluronic acid receptors (52), fibrinogen (53), and gap junctions (54). However, pharmacological inhibition of these cell-surface proteins did not significantly alter the ability of recombinant PAI1 to induce fibroblast–mast cell attachment (Supplemental Figure 3F). Our results are further corroborated by earlier reports showing that neutralization of the β1 integrin chain on mast cells, which is known to mediate fibrinogen binding, and also of the c-Kit ligand on mast cells, which mediates binding to SCF (55), does not inhibit fibroblast mast cell adhesion. Thus, we studied the ability of other surface adhesion molecules regulated by integrin/FAK signaling that may render fibroblasts capable of adhering to mast cells in a PAI1-dependent manner. One of these is the intercellular adhesion molecule (ICAM) family, and in particular ICAM1, which has been reported to be upregulated through FAK activation (56). We observed that treatment with recombinant PAI1 was sufficient to cause an increase in the expression of the ICAM1 receptor on the surface of dermal fibroblasts (Figure 4F). Furthermore, this upregulation depended on FAK activation, indicating that PAI1 regulates ICAM1 expression on the surface of fibroblasts via the FAK pathway. Moreover, blocking the ICAM1 receptor with the neutralizing antibody YN1/1.7.4 abrogated the recombinant PAI1–induced adhesion of mast cells to fibroblasts (Figure 4G and Supplemental Figure 3G). Thus, we conclude that PAI1 mediates increased mast cell adhesion to fibroblasts through upregulation of the ICAM1 receptor on the cell surface of fibroblasts. Interestingly, the potential role of the ICAM1 receptor in mediating fibrogenesis is supported by data on fibrotic samples from human patients as well as from a mouse model of fibrosis (Tsk2/+), which revealed an upregulation of Icam1 mRNA in all of these conditions (Supplemental Figure 3H). Thus, we propose that the PAI1/FAK/ICAM1 receptor signaling pathway is conserved in a variety of fibrotic conditions.

To functionally test the role of ICAM1 receptors on fibroblasts in mediating the ability of fibroblasts to adhere to mast cells, we used an LDV peptide as a competitive inhibitor. ICAM receptors possess an LDV motif that mediates the binding to their ligand (57, 58). We hypothesized that this LDV motif is the main domain responsible for allowing fibroblasts to adhere to mast cells. In accordance with our hypothesis, competition of the LDV motif on the ICAM1 receptor with a soluble LDV peptide inhibited the ability of fibroblasts to adhere to mast cells (Figure 4G and Supplemental Figure 3I). Moreover, the loss of adhesion could not be recapitulated with the RGD peptide (Supplemental Figure 3J), suggesting that this ICAM1-mediated binding occurs specifically via its LDV motif.

We then investigated the cognate ligand on the mast cell that binds to the LDV domain of ICAM1 on dermal fibroblasts. Interestingly, the LDV peptides can be recognized by integrins (59). We therefore postulated that an integrin on the mast cell mediates its interaction with the LDV-containing ICAM1 receptor on fibroblasts. This would lead to a measurable activation of the FAK pathway in the adherent mast cells. Consistent with our prediction, we saw an upregulation of p-FAK expression in the adherent mast cells in the presence of recombinant PAI1 (Supplemental Figure 3K). This result suggests that PAI1-induced upregulation of the ICAM1 receptor on fibroblasts allows binding of the receptor to a resident integrin on the mast cell, leading to the cells’ adhesion and subsequent activation.

PAI1-mediated heterotypic adhesion leads to activation of both fibroblasts and mast cells. The role of PAI1 as an inducer of mast cell adhesion to fibroblasts led us to probe the effect of this heterotypic interaction on both cells. We first tested which characteristics of activated fibroblasts are impacted by PAI1 in vivo. We observed that the number of α-SMA–expressing dermal cells (Figure 5A) and proliferating fibroblasts marked by Ki67 and vimentin (Figure 5B and Supplemental Figure 4A) increased markedly in neonatal Snail-Tg skin. These phenotypes were absent upon deletion of Pai1 from the Snail-Tg background, indicating that PAI1 regulates fibroblast activation. However, recombinant PAI1 alone was insufficient to trigger α-SMA expression in fibroblasts (Supplemental Figure 4B) or increase fibroblast proliferation (Supplemental Figure 4, C and D) in vitro. However, when mast cells were cocultured with fibroblasts, the addition of recombinant PAI1 resulted in an increase in α-SMA expression after 24 hours (Figure 5C) and proliferation of fibroblasts after 36 hours (Figure 5D and Supplemental Figure 4, C and D). Activated fibroblasts have also been associated with an elevated contractile property. We found that collagen gel contraction was stimulated in fibroblast–mast cell cocultures treated with recombinant PAI1 (Figure 5E), to the same extent as that caused by treatment of fibroblasts with TGF-β, the common method used to activate fibroblasts (Supplemental Figure 4E). Although the phenomenon of mast cell–mediated fibroblast activation has previously been reported (15, 16, 43), the mechanism regulating this phenomenon is still unknown. These results demonstrate that the PAI1-dependent adhesion of fibroblasts to mast cells is sufficient to activate the fibroblasts.

Figure 5 PAI1-mediated fibroblast–mast cell adhesion leads to activation of both cell types. Skin sections from neonatal WT, Snail-Tg, and Snail-Tg/Pai1-KO animals were analyzed for (A) IHC of α-SMA expression (scale bar: 50 μm; n = 3) and (B) quantitation of Ki67 expression in vimentin+ fibroblasts (DF) (n = 3). (C and D) Buffer- or recombinant PAI1–treated fibroblast mast cell (MC) cocultures were analyzed for (C) α-SMA expression after 24 hours of treatment (scale bar: 50 μm; n = 3) and (D) Ki67 expression after 24 and 36 hours of treatment (n = 3). (E) Quantification of collagen contraction after 24 hours by fibroblasts, fibroblast–mast cell cocultures, and recombinant PAI1–treated fibroblast–mast cell cocultures (n = 4). (F) Giemsa staining of mast cells in neonatal WT, Snail-Tg, and Snail-Tg/Pai1-KO pup skin sections (scale bar: 10 μm; n = 4). (G) qPCR for Il4 and Il13 expression in fibroblast-adherent mast cells after 24 hours of treatment with recombinant PAI1 (n = 3). (H and I) Fibroblasts treated for 24 or 36 hours with conditioned media (CM) from fibroblast–mast cell cocultures in the presence or absence of recombinant PAI1 were analyzed for (H) α-SMA expression, with a 24-hour coculture as a positive control (scale bar: 50 μm; n = 3). (I) Quantitation of Ki67 expression (n = 3). Data represent the mean ± SEM. P values were calculated by Student’s t test (G) and 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s post hoc analysis (B, D, E, and I) (*P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001).

We next examined the status of the mast cells in fibrotic Snail-Tg skin. We observed that the mast cells in the Snail-Tg mouse showed an activated, degranulated phenotype when compared with WT mast cells (Figure 5F and Supplemental Figure 4F). PAI1 played a major role in this mast cell activation, as this phenotype was markedly lost in the Snail-Tg/Pai1-KO skin. Various cytokines including IL-4 and IL-13 are canonical markers for mast cell activation (60–62). Our analysis revealed that the transcript levels of Il4 and Il13 were significantly increased in the fibroblast-adherent mast cells following treatment with recombinant PAI1 for 24 hours (Figure 5G). Interestingly, treatment of nonadherent mast cells with recombinant PAI1 did not lead to their activation (Supplemental Figure 4G). Therefore, we conclude that adhesion of mast cells to fibroblasts in the presence of PAI1 enables activation of the mast cells, as evidenced by the upregulation of Il4 and Il13 in these cells

Our data indicate that PAI1 mediates the reciprocal activation of both mast cells and fibroblasts. However, the lag time in the upregulation of fibroblast proliferation led us to investigate whether the different types of fibroblast activation resulted directly from mast cell adhesion or from the release of soluble factors. We hypothesized that the conditioned media from the recombinant PAI1–treated cocultures would contain the factors released from activated mast cells and, therefore, that treatment of fibroblasts with the conditioned media would mimic the addition of the activating factors. We found that the treatment of fibroblasts with conditioned media from fibroblast–mast cell cocultures pretreated with PAI1 for 24 hours failed to cause upregulation of α-SMA levels (Figure 5H and Supplemental Figure 4H) or affect fibroblast proliferation (Figure 5I and Supplemental Figure 4I). This suggests that α-SMA expression is dependent on PAI1-mediated fibroblast–mast cell attachment. In contrast, the treatment of fibroblasts with conditioned media from fibroblast–mast cell cocultures treated with PAI1 for 36 hours was sufficient to activate fibroblast proliferation (Figure 5I and Supplemental Figure 4I). This suggests that the factors released after 24 hours of PAI1-treated fibroblast–mast cell coculture are particularly necessary for the activation of fibroblast proliferation.

In conclusion, we show that the PAI1-mediated heterotypic adhesion of fibroblasts to mast cells is sufficient for the activation of mast cells as well as the upregulation of α-SMA in fibroblasts. On the other hand, secreted factors released from the adhesion of fibroblasts and mast cells are capable of stimulating fibroblast proliferation. Thus, we have delineated the multiple avenues by which mast cells can activate fibroblasts in a PAI1-dependent manner.