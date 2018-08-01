A fibrin biofilm covers blood clots and protects from microbial invasion

Materials. Human plasma fibrinogen, plasminogen-depleted (Calbiochem), was further purified by immunoaffinity chromatography (IF-1 mAb, 10 mg; Kamiya Biomedical) as previously described (35) to eliminate FXIII (36). Alexa Fluor 488– or Alexa Fluor 594–fibrinogen (Invitrogen) was reconstituted to 2.5 mg/ml, human thrombin (Calbiochem) was reconstituted to 250 U/ml; and tPA (Pathway Diagnostics) and Glu-plasminogen (Enzyme Research Laboratories) were diluted in 0.05 M Tris-Base, 0.1 M NaCl, pH 7.4 (TBS) to 1 mg/ml and 990 μg/ml, respectively, and stored at –80°C. Human FXIII-A 2 B 2 was isolated from contaminating albumin and glucose from Fibrogammin P (Zedira) by Sepharose-6B gel filtration as described previously (12). FXIII was diluted in TBS to 110 μg/ml and stored at –80°C. All other chemicals were obtained from Sigma-Aldrich unless stated otherwise.

Whole blood. Samples of free-flowing blood were collected from the antecubital vein of healthy volunteers. Blood was collected on 0.109 M sodium citrate and was used within 4 hours.

PPP and PRP. Free-flowing blood was obtained from the antecubital vein of 24 healthy volunteers as described above. The blood was centrifuged at 2,400 g for 20 minutes for PPP or at 200 g for 10 minutes for PRP. PPP and PRP from 6 individuals were used to form clots for film formation comparison. PPP samples from 24 volunteers were pooled, aliquoted, and snap-frozen in liquid nitrogen and stored at –80˚C.

Purification of γA/γA and γA/γ′ fibrinogen. γA/γA and γA/γ′ fibrinogens were isolated as previously described (8, 37, 38). In short, the variants were separated using a DE-52 column on an ÄKTA Avant 25 (GE Healthcare). Fibrinogen was dissolved in 39 mM Tris, 65 mM H 3 PO 4 , 0.5 mM PMSF, 1 mM benzamidine, and 5 mM ε-aminocaproic acid, pH 8.6. Samples were eluted using a concave gradient from 0% to 100% over 13 column volumes (with increments of 5% over the first 6 and increments of 10% over the next 7 column volumes) of 500 mM Tris, 650 mM H 3 PO 4 , 0.5 mM PMSF, 1 mM benzamidine, and 5 mM ε-aminocaproic acid, pH 4.2. The fibrinogens were concentrated and dialyzed in 50 mM Tris-HCl and 100 mM NaCl pH 7.4. The purity of the γA/γA and γA/γ′ preparations was checked on a NuPAGE unit with 4%–12% Bis-Tris gradient gels (Invitrogen), and aliquots were stored at –80°C.

Mutant fibrinogen expression. Recombinant human fibrinogen expression and purification have been described previously (12, 35). Briefly, truncations (αSer220 and αAsp390) and γ-chain mutations (Q398N/Q399N/K406R, referred to as γ3x) were established through the use of a QuikChange II Site-Directed Mutagenesis Kit (Agilent Technologies). The expression vector pMLP encoded the entire cDNA for either the α- or γ-chain. Primers were designed to change residues at desired locations (γ398, γ399, γ406) or to create a stop codon at α221 and α391. Mutations and truncations were confirmed by sequencing (MRC Protein Phosphorylation and Ubiquitylation Unit [PPU] DNA Sequencing and Services, University of Dundee, Dundee, United Kingdom). Plasmids were transfected into CHO cells containing the remaining fibrinogen chains. A second plasmid was transfected for selection (pMSV-his). Recombinant fibrinogen WT, γ3x, and α-truncations were produced in roller bottles containing microcarrier beads and DMEM/F12 (Thermo Fisher Scientific), and medium was supplemented with aprotinin, 5 μg/ml insulin, 5 μg/ml transferrin, and 5 ng/ml sodium selenite (Roche). Medium was collected and replaced every 48 hours and stored at –40°C with the addition of 150 μM PMSF, and harvested for 8 weeks. The fibrinogen was precipitated overnight with 40% saturated ammonium sulfate (VWR International) and a mixture of protein inhibitors (20 mM MES hydrate pH 5.6, 5 mM 6-aminihexanoic acid, 5 mM benzamidine, 100 μM PMSF, 1 μM pepstatin, 1 μM leupeptin). The precipitated medium was centrifuged at 14,500 g for 45 minutes without brakes at 4°C in an Avanti J-265 XPI (Beckman Coulter). The pellet was resuspended in a protein cocktail (333 mM NaCl, 222 mM Tris, 111 μM PMSF, 5 μM pepstatin, 5 μM leupeptin, 1 mM EDTA, 11 U/ml trypsin inhibitor, 5 mM benzamidine, 5 mM 6-aminihexanoic acid), incubated for 30 minutes at 4°C, and centrifuged at 43,000 g for 30 minutes. Supernatant was collected and kept at –80°C. Samples were purified by immunoaffinity chromatography (IF-1 mAb, 10 mg; Kamiya Biomedical) as previously described (35). Fractions containing fibrinogen were pooled and stored at –80°C. Fibrinogen was concentrated and dialyzed in 50 mM Tris-HCl and 100 mM NaCl pH 7.4. Protein integrity was assessed by SDS-PAGE.

SEM: whole blood, plasma, purified fibrinogen, thrombin/tissue factor. Clots for SEM were prepared by adding 10 μl activation mixture (whole blood/plasma: 0.5 U/ml human thrombin or 5 pM tissue factor [Diagnostica Stago], CaCl 2 5 mM; purified fibrinogen: 0.5 U/ml human thrombin, 5 mM CaCl 2 final concentrations, in TBS) to 100 μl of whole blood, plasma, or purified fibrinogens with or without FXIII (final concentrations: fibrinogen, 1 mg/ml; FXIII, 3.7 μg/ml). The clotting mixture was immediately transferred to pierced Eppendorf lids. Clots were left to form in a humidified chamber at room temperature for 2 hours. Clots were washed with saline solution to remove excess salt and prepared for microscopy by fixation in 2% glutaraldehyde solution for at least 120 minutes. Clots were further washed with sodium cacodylate buffer (67 mM C 2 H 6 AsNaO 2 , pH 7.4) and dehydrated in a series of increasing acetone concentrations (30%–100%). Clots were critical point dried with CO 2 , mounted onto stubs, and sputter coated with platinum using a Cressington 208 HR (Cressington Scientific Instruments). Each clot was formed in duplicate and imaged in 5 areas, at different magnifications (2,500×, 5,000×, 10,000×, 20,000×, 25,000×, and 50,000×) using a Hitachi SU8230 high-performance cold field emission (CFE) SEM (Chiyoda).

LSCM; whole blood, plasma, and purified fibrinogen. Reaction mixtures were prepared by diluting whole blood or plasma by half with saline or TBS, respectively, and spiked with 25 μg/ml Alexa Fluor 594– or Alexa Fluor 488–fibrinogen, respectively, and 5 mM CaCl 2 . Human thrombin (0.5 U/ml) or 5 pM tissue factor was added to initiate clotting. Purified fibrinogen (1 mg/ml) was spiked with 25 μg/ml Alexa Fluor 488–fibrinogen, with or without FXIII (3.7 μg/ml) and 5 mM CaCl 2 . 0.5 U/ml human thrombin was added to initiate clotting. Immediately after the initiation of clotting, a 30-μl drop of the mixture was transferred to the center of the well of an uncoated 8-well Ibidi slide (Ibidi GmbH), and the slide was transferred to a dark humidity chamber for 4 hours at room temperature. Imaging was performed using an inverted Zeiss LSM880 microscope with a 40× oil immersion objective lens. Fibrin clots were prepared in duplicate, 4 images were taken at the air-liquid interface for each clot (Supplemental Figure 10A), and Z-stacks (20 μm, 30 slices) were combined to form 3D images (ZEN 2.1 black, Zeiss).

Conditions: thrombin, calcium, fibrinogen concentration, reptilase, temperature, platelets, fibrinogen variants. LSCM and SEM were carried out as above, but with changes to some of the conditions. Experiments were carried out in which clotting was initiated with different thrombin (final concentrations: 0.1, 0.5, 1, 10 U/ml), CaCl 2 (0, 5, 10, 20 mM), and fibrinogen concentrations (0.05, 0.5, 1, 2.5 mg/ml) in a purified system. Clotting was also initiated with reptilase (2.4 U/ml; Diagnostica Stago) to investigate the effects of only cleaving fibrinopeptide A compared with thrombin (0.5 U/ml).

The effects of temperature were investigated by incubating the reaction mix at different temperatures (21°C, 31.5°C, 37°C) before and throughout clotting. Average skin temperature was determined as 31.5°C using a contact thermometer on the forearm and hand. Immediately after clotting initiation, a 30-μl drop of the reaction mixture was transferred into the center of the well of an uncoated 8-well Ibidi slide, and the slide was transferred to a dark humidity chamber in an incubator at the appropriate temperature for 4 hours.

The effects of platelets on film formation were studied by comparing film formation in PPP and PRP from 6 healthy volunteers. Reaction mixtures were prepared by diluting PPP or PRP by half with saline and spiked with 25 μg/ml Alexa Fluor 594–fibrinogen and 5 mM CaCl 2 . Tissue factor (5 pM) was added to initiate clotting.

The effects of fibrinogen variants were investigated with purified γA/γA or γA/γ′, γ3x mutant, or α220 or α390 mutant (each at 2.94 μM).

Fibrin(ogen)-binding Affimers for imaging the film in dys- and afibrinogenemia. Free-flowing blood was obtained from the antecubital vein of 2 dysfibrinogenemia patients (FGA c.112A>G, p.R38G; FGG c.901C>T, p.R301C) and 3 afibrinogenemia patients (all with the FGA c.635T>G, p.L212X mutation) as described above. The blood was centrifuged at 2,400 g for 20 minutes for PPP. These samples were aliquoted, snap-frozen in liquid nitrogen, and stored at –80˚C. To image the plasma samples, a fibrin(ogen)-specific Affimer was isolated from an Affimer phage display library using a previously described screening process (10). This Affimer was fluorescently labeled using an Alexa Fluor 488 protein labeling kit (Invitrogen) according to manufacturer’s instructions. Fluorescently labeled Affimer was then added to normal pool plasma or patient plasma at 17.6 μM and incubated for 30 minutes. Clotting was initiated with 5 mM CaCl 2 and 0.5 U/ml human thrombin, and a 30-μl drop of the mixture was immediately transferred to the center of the well of an uncoated 8-well Ibidi slide. Clots were incubated for 4 hours in a humidity chamber and were then imaged by LSCM as described above.

Confocal time series formation/lysis. To investigate film formation, the reaction mixture was produced as above for both plasma and purified fibrinogen. A 27-μl drop of this mixture was placed into the center of a well of an uncoated 8-well Ibidi slide. 2 μl thrombin (0.5 U/ml) or tissue factor (5 pM) was added to the drop, which was immediately observed by LSCM. The effects of preventing polymerization were investigated by preincubating fibrinogen (1 mg/ml) or plasma with GPRP (5 mM) for 20 minutes. Thrombin (3 μl, 0.5 U/ml) was added to the drop, which was immediately observed by LSCM using a 40× oil immersion objective lens with 29 × 0.7–μm Z-stacks every 60 seconds.

To investigate fibrinolysis, clots were formed as described above. After film formation, 5 μl tPA (85 ng/ml) was added to plasma clots, and 5 μl plasminogen (25 μg/ml) and tPA (85 ng/ml) was added to purified clots. The clot was immediately observed by LSCM. Formation and lysis were observed by LSCM using a 40× oil immersion objective lens. 29 × 0.7–μm Z-stacks were obtained every 60 seconds. 3D videos were created from the Z-stacks.

Preventing film formation: oil, Tween-20, petroleum jelly. The reaction mixture was made up for plasma as mentioned above for reactions with oil or petroleum jelly. For oil experiments, mineral oil was carefully placed around the drop to fill the confocal well before clotting, to eliminate the air-liquid interface before clotting was initiated. For petroleum jelly experiments, 27 μl of reaction mixture was injected into a small ball of petroleum jelly that had been placed in the middle of the well of a slide. For reactions with Tween-20, the reaction mix was incubated with 0.1% Tween-20 before clotting. Using a pipette, thrombin (0.5 U/ml) was added to the reaction mixture to initiate clotting. The slide was transferred to a humidity chamber for 4 hours at room temperature. Imaging was performed using an inverted Zeiss LSM880 microscope with a 40× oil immersion objective lens. Each fibrin clot was prepared in duplicate, 4 images were taken of each sample, and Z-stacks were combined to form 3D images.

Film thickness. The thickness of the film was measured on confocal images 60 times per image using ImageJ (version 2.0, NIH), and the average thickness for each image was used to compare among conditions.

Fluorescence measurements. To quantify film fluorescence, an outline was drawn around the film on each focal plane. Area, integrated density, and 3 adjacent background readings were made using ImageJ. Corrected film fluorescence was calculated as follows: integrated density – (area selected × mean fluorescence of background readings). This was calculated for each focal plane. The average of the corrected film fluorescence of each focal plane was taken and was divided by 10,000 arbitrarily to simplify the numbers, and was called MSF. To validate this method, measurements of film thickness from confocal images of 72 separate samples were taken. Sixty measurements of film thickness were taken per image using ImageJ, and the average thickness for each image was correlated with MSF taken from the same image (Supplemental Figure 10B).

Film peel. Clots were generated by spreading 100 μl plasma with or without 1,3,4,5-tetramethyl-2-[(2-oxopropyl)thio]imidazolium chloride (T101, FXIII inhibitor, 1 mM; Zedira) or purified fibrinogen (1 mg/ml) with or without FXIII (3.7 μg/ml) into an approximately 2 × 2–cm square on coverslips. 10 μl of activation mixture (human thrombin, 0.5 U/ml and CaCl 2 , 5 mM) was added to initiate clotting. After 4 hours a hypodermic needle was used to peel the film away from the surface of the clot (Figure 2A). The film was either reduced and run on SDS-PAGE or was stretched over a coverslip exposing either the interior surface or exterior surface of the film and was prepped for SEM.

SDS-PAGE and Western blot analysis. Clots were made using plasma by the addition of thrombin (0.5 U/ml) and CaCl 2 (5 mM), with and without FXIII inhibitor T101 (1 mM). The fibrin film was removed from each clot and reduced by the addition of NuPAGE sample reducing agent (100 mM DTT) and heating at 95°C for 15 minutes. Fibrin samples were prepared by the formation of a clot with IF-1 fibrinogen (1 mg/ml), addition of thrombin and CaCl 2 , and reduction as described above. FXIII-, BSA-, and IF-1–purified fibrinogen samples were reduced in a similar way and run alongside the films to help identify bands in the gel, and as controls for the blots. Protein concentrations were determined using NanoDrop to load 2 μg of each protein sample on 2 identical 4%–12% NuPAGE Bis-Tris gels. After running, one gel was stained using GelCode Blue Safe Protein Stain (Thermo Fisher Scientific), and one was transferred to a PVDF membrane (Thermo Fisher Scientific). The membrane was blocked overnight using 4% skim milk in 50 mM Tris, 150 mM NaCl, 0.1% Tween-20. Polyclonal rabbit anti–human fibrinogen antibody (A0080; Dako) was added to the blot in blocking buffer and detected using goat anti-rabbit HRP secondary antibody (P0448; Dako). Signal was detected using SuperSignal West Pico Chemiluminescent Substrate (Thermo Fisher Scientific).

AFM sample preparation. Samples for AFM mechanical measurements and imaging were prepared from normal pool plasma with a 1:2 final dilution. Briefly, plasma was mixed with an activation mixture of CaCl 2 (5 mM) and thrombin (0.5 U/ml) and placed onto a 34-mm-diameter tissue culture dish (TPP) with the plasma mixture covering a 10 × 10–mm square. For samples with T101, a final concentration of 1 mM was added to the mixture. Samples were then placed into a humidity chamber and allowed to clot for 1 hour. Samples were hydrated with 3–5 ml of 50-mM Tris, 100 mM NaCl, and placed on the AFM sample stage. Imaging and force measurements were performed on a JPK Instruments NanoWizard 4 and a Zeiss AxioObserver D1 in qi mode with 10-nm-radius AFM probes (CB3, qp-BioAC, Nanosensors). All measurements were done in triplicate over a 15 × 15–μm square.

Langmuir-Blodgett trough. Surface tension measurements were used to determine fibrinogen and fibrin adsorption at the air-liquid interface. Measurements were performed with an extra small KSV NIMA double-barrier Langmuir-Blodgett trough (203 × 50 × 1.2 mm) with surface pressure sensor, based on the Wilhelmy method, with a Whatman CHR1 chromatography paper plate (perimeter, 20.6 mm; accuracy in surface pressure, 0.01 μN/ml; KSV NIMA, Biolin Scientific). Because adsorption measurements are sensitive to the presence of impurities, extreme care was taken to ensure that all materials and instruments used in this study were clean. The trough and barriers were cleaned with methanol and rinsed with deionized water before each run. A new Wilhelmy plate was used for each run. Due to the duration of the experiment, the trough was maintained in a dust and draught exclusion cabinet throughout the measurements to minimize the presence of impurities from the atmosphere. A humid atmosphere was maintained by putting a trough of water in the enclosing box. The subphase was composed of 30 ml of 0.2 μm filtered TBS pH 7.4 at room temperature. The surface was checked prior to each measurement to ensure that it was clean by moving the barriers to the center and confirm that the surface pressure was below 0.3 mN/m. The system was set to record surface pressure every second for 18 hours. The desired protein concentration was achieved by diluting in TBS (fibrinogen, 1, 5, 20, 30, 100, 5,312 × 1013 molecules [final concentrations, 0.00018–1 mg/ml]; fibrin 1, 5, 20, 30, 100 × 1013 molecules [final concentrations, 0.00018–0.019 mg/ml]), and the sample was injected into the subphase in one 50-μl injection with a Hamilton Gastight syringe (Thermo Fisher Scientific) and left for 18 hours. Fibrin monomers were formed by preincubating fibrinogen with GPRP (5 mM) overnight, followed by incubation with thrombin (0.5 U/ml) for 2 hours. As a control a 50 μl mixture of thrombin (0.5 U/ml) and GPRP (5 mM) was run on the trough to show that it caused no change in surface pressure.

Bacteria migration assay. To investigate bacteria migration, an assay was set up using a Boyden chamber (VWR) as shown in Figure 5A. Three types of bacteria — Escherichia coli (ATCC 13706), Staphylococcus epidermidis (ATCC 12228), and Staphylococcus aureus (ATCC 29247) — commonly found in the natural skin flora were transformed with pSELECT-zeo plasmid (Invivogen) to provide resistance to antibiotic Zeocin. A single colony was picked for each bacterium and was grown up overnight (3.6 × 108 to 8.5 × 108 cells/ml) in nutrient broth containing Zeocin (25 μg/ml, Sigma-Aldrich). Three clots for each strain of bacteria were formed in a Boyden chamber (0.8-μm pores, Millipore), 2 normal (1 mg/ml fibrinogen, 5 mM CaCl 2 , 0.5 U/ml thrombin) and 1 in the presence of Tween-20 (0.1%), and left overnight in a humidity chamber at room temperature. The next day the film on one of the normal clots for each bacterium was perforated by running a hypodermic needle across the surface of the clot. Each bacterium was fluorescently labeled with BacLight green following the manufacturer’s instructions (Thermo Fisher Scientific). The bacteria were then spun down and resuspended in 50% nutrient broth to remove any unused label and were checked for fluorescence levels. Zeocin (25 μg/ml) was added to SOC media (Thermo Fisher Scientific), and 1 ml was added to each well of the plate. Each clot was placed in the well, and 300 μl of labeled bacteria was added in the chamber on top of each clot. SOC media (50 μl) was taken from each well and replaced with fresh SOC media every 2 hours for 48 hours and measured for fluorescence. The time to the first bacteria breaking through the clots was defined as when fluorescence reached a level greater than 2% of the added fluorescent bacteria.

Ex vivo WT and fibrinogen-deficient mouse blood clots. C57BL/6 and fibrinogen-deficient mice (C57BL/6 background; in-house) (39), aged 9–14 weeks and weighing 19–30 g, were used for all experiments (n = 4). Male and female mice were used in equal numbers. The mice were anesthetized with isoflurane and bled through the inferior vena cava on 0.109 M sodium citrate before being euthanized. Whole blood clots from WT and fibrinogen-deficient mice were prepared for SEM as described above, but clotting was initiated with mouse thrombin (0.5 U/ml). Each clot was formed in duplicate and imaged in 5 areas at 5 different magnifications (2,500×, 5,000×, 10,000×, 25,000×, and 50,000×) using a Hitachi SU8230 high-performance CFE SEM.

In vivo mouse dermal punctures. C57BL/6 (in-house) or BALB/cJRj mice (Janvier Labs), aged 9–14 weeks and weighing 19–30 g, were used for all experiments. Male and female mice were used in equal numbers. The mice were anesthetized with isoflurane, and the abdomen was shaved and waxed. Six puncture wounds were created using a 2-mm biopsy punch (World Precision Instruments Ltd.) and were filled with blood from a tail vein. The injury was either left uncovered or immediately covered with a thin layer of oil to remove the air-liquid interface. After 60 minutes the animals were euthanized by cervical dislocation, and the area around the wound together with the clot for each condition was surgically removed and fixed in 4% paraformaldehyde (histology or immunohistochemistry, n = 4) or 2% glutaraldehyde (SEM, n = 4). The fixed tissues were dehydrated and embedded in paraffin. Consecutive 5-μm sections were cut and mounted. Sections were then stained with MBS to observe the sectioned wound; collagen appears in blue, erythrocytes in yellow, and fibrin in pink. Slides were observed under an Olympus BX40 Dual View microscope, and photographs were taken using Image Pro-Plus 8.0 software. For immunohistochemistry, an EXPOSE rabbit specific HRP/DAB detection IHC kit (ab80437, Abcam) was used following the manufacturer’s instructions. Slides were stained with mouse anti-fibrin antibody (59D8, 1:1,000; antibody provided by Charles Esmon, Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA), which detects mouse fibrin (40), for 1 hour at room temperature in a humidity-controlled chamber. The sections were washed and incubated with HRP-conjugated anti-mouse secondary antibody. Negative controls were stained simultaneously in the absence of primary antibody. Alternatively, after fixing, samples were prepared for SEM as described above for clots.

Red blood cell retention assay. Red blood cell retention was measured by analyzing the quantity of hemoglobin released from different types of whole blood clots. Whole blood clots were formed in a well of an uncoated 8-well Ibidi slide, in the presence of CaCl 2 (5 mM), with the addition of 1 pM tissue factor and incubated in a humidity chamber for 2 hours at room temperature. Clots were formed with no intervention, in the presence of Tween-20 (0.1%), or with the film being perforated after 1 hour. After 2 hours saline solution was added to the clot surface, and the clots were placed on an orbital shaker (400 rpm) for 30 minutes. A sample of the solution above the clot surface was taken and was diluted by 50% in distilled water and left for 30 minutes for hemolysis to occur. The samples were then analyzed for hemoglobin levels using the Harboe method and a spectrophotometer (41).

Wound infection model. Bioluminescent P. aeruginosa (strain Xen 41, derived from the parental pleural isolate PAO1; PerkinElmer), possessing a copy of the luxCDABE operon of P. luminescens, integrated at a single site on the chromosome, were aerobically grown in Todd Hewitt (TH) broth at 37°C to logarithmic phase (OD 620 , ~0.5). Bacteria were harvested, washed in PBS, and diluted in the same buffer to 2 × 108 CFU/ml.

BALB/cJRj mice (8 weeks of age; Janvier Labs) were maintained under specific pathogen–free conditions and had free access to commercial chow and water. Male and female mice were used in equal numbers. For the experimental procedures, animals were anesthetized with isoflurane, and one puncture wound was created using a 2-mm biopsy punch (World Precision Instruments Ltd.) on the back of each mouse. The puncture wound was filled with blood from a BALB/cJRj donor mouse, and the wound was either left to clot while exposed to the air for 30 minutes (experimental group 1, n = 8) or immediately covered with mineral oil and left to clot for 30 minutes before the oil was washed off the clot with saline (experimental group 2, n = 8). As a control to investigate the effect of oil on bacterial proliferation, blood was not added to the puncture wounds on some mice, and these were either left untreated (control group 1, n = 4) or covered with mineral oil (control group 2, n = 4). All animals were subsequently infected with 2 μl bioluminescent P. aeruginosa suspension deposited on top of the clots. Mice were then anesthetized and imaged to check that the same amount of bacteria was added to each mouse and then anesthetized again at 4, 8, and 12 hours after bacterial infection to allow for data acquisition using a 3D IVIS Spectrum In Vivo Imaging System (PerkinElmer) and analysis using Living Image software (PerkinElmer). Differences in appearance between mice with film and without film in Figure 7 are due to the oil used to prevent film formation being transferred to the fur of the mice.

Determination of bacterial CFU. In order to study bacterial growth and dissemination, the skin around the wound was harvested from sacrificed animals at the end of the experiment (12 hours). The tissues were mechanically homogenized using 1.4-mm ceramic beads (QIAGEN) and a MagNA Lyser (Roche), and serial dilutions were subsequently plated on TH agar plates overnight at 37°C in order to enumerate the bacterial CFU present in the samples.

Statistics. All statistical analyzes were performed with GraphPad Prism 7. All experiments were repeated at least 3 times. Data were tested for normality using Shapiro-Wilk normality test. Data are presented as mean and SD for parametric data and mean and IQR for nonparametric data. For the comparisons of 2 groups, 2-tailed unpaired t test was performed. For comparisons between multiple groups, either 1-way ANOVA followed by Dunnett’s multiple comparisons test or 2-way ANOVA for parametric data was performed, and Kruskal-Wallis test was performed for nonparametric data. A P value less than 0.05 was considered significant.

Study approval. Ethical approval for blood taking was obtained from the University of Leeds Medical School or the University Hospitals of Geneva and Faculty of Medicine review board. Written informed consent was received from each patient and volunteer prior to inclusion in the study in accordance with the Declaration of Helsinki. Written informed consent was provided by the patient for the photograph shown in Supplemental Figure 9. All mouse experiments were conducted according to institutional guidelines and were authorized by either the University of Leeds Ethics Committee, in accordance with Home Office UK Animals (Scientific Procedures) Act 1986, or the Malmö-Lund Animal Care Ethics Committee, Sweden (entry no. M89-16).