Commentary 10.1172/JCI121858

Fibrin films: overlooked hemostatic barriers against microbial infiltration

Sean X. Gu and Steven R. Lentz

Department of Internal Medicine, University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine, Iowa City, Iowa, USA.

Address correspondence to: Steven R. Lentz, Department of Internal Medicine, C21 GH, The University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine, 200 Hawkins Drive, Iowa City, Iowa 52242, USA. Phone: 319.356.4048; Email: steven-lentz@uiowa.edu.

Department of Internal Medicine, University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine, Iowa City, Iowa, USA.

First published June 25, 2018 - More info

Published in Volume 128, Issue 8 (August 1, 2018)
J Clin Invest. 2018;128(8):3243–3245. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI121858.
Copyright © 2018, American Society for Clinical Investigation

The hemostatic response to vascular injury culminates in a fibrin clot network that forms an initial barrier to blood loss and also contributes to microbial host defense. Fibrinogen is cleaved by thrombin into fibrin monomers that spontaneously polymerize into protofibrils and form the extensive fiber networks characteristic of blood clots. In this issue of the JCI, Macrae and colleagues characterize an alternative fibrin structure in which fibrinogen and fibrin assemble into a continuous 2D film at the exterior face of the fibrin clot network. Fibrin films connect to the underlying fiber network through tethering fibers and provide a protective barrier to microbial infiltration. These findings shed new light on a previously overlooked mechanism of fibrin assembly at the clot surface and provide a link between hemostasis and innate immunity.

