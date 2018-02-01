Fructose metabolism and metabolic disease

Review 10.1172/JCI96702
1Division of Endocrinology and Metabolism and Duke Molecular Physiology Institute, Duke University Medical Center, Durham, North Carolina, USA.
2Nutritional Epidemiology Program, Jean Mayer US Department of Agriculture Human Nutrition Research Center on Aging, Tufts University, Boston, Massachusetts, USA.
Address correspondence to: Mark A. Herman, 300 N. Duke Street, Carmichael Building, Duke University, Durham, North Carolina 27705, USA. Phone: 919.479.2378; Email: mark.herman@duke.edu.
Find articles by Hannou, S. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar
1Division of Endocrinology and Metabolism and Duke Molecular Physiology Institute, Duke University Medical Center, Durham, North Carolina, USA.
2Nutritional Epidemiology Program, Jean Mayer US Department of Agriculture Human Nutrition Research Center on Aging, Tufts University, Boston, Massachusetts, USA.
Address correspondence to: Mark A. Herman, 300 N. Duke Street, Carmichael Building, Duke University, Durham, North Carolina 27705, USA. Phone: 919.479.2378; Email: mark.herman@duke.edu.
Find articles by Haslam, D. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar
1Division of Endocrinology and Metabolism and Duke Molecular Physiology Institute, Duke University Medical Center, Durham, North Carolina, USA.
2Nutritional Epidemiology Program, Jean Mayer US Department of Agriculture Human Nutrition Research Center on Aging, Tufts University, Boston, Massachusetts, USA.
Address correspondence to: Mark A. Herman, 300 N. Duke Street, Carmichael Building, Duke University, Durham, North Carolina 27705, USA. Phone: 919.479.2378; Email: mark.herman@duke.edu.
Find articles by McKeown, N. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar
1Division of Endocrinology and Metabolism and Duke Molecular Physiology Institute, Duke University Medical Center, Durham, North Carolina, USA.
2Nutritional Epidemiology Program, Jean Mayer US Department of Agriculture Human Nutrition Research Center on Aging, Tufts University, Boston, Massachusetts, USA.
Address correspondence to: Mark A. Herman, 300 N. Duke Street, Carmichael Building, Duke University, Durham, North Carolina 27705, USA. Phone: 919.479.2378; Email: mark.herman@duke.edu.
Find articles by Herman, M. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar
First published February 1, 2018 - More info
Increased sugar consumption is increasingly considered to be a contributor to the worldwide epidemics of obesity and diabetes and their associated cardiometabolic risks. As a result of its unique metabolic properties, the fructose component of sugar may be particularly harmful. Diets high in fructose can rapidly produce all of the key features of the metabolic syndrome. Here we review the biology of fructose metabolism as well as potential mechanisms by which excessive fructose consumption may contribute to cardiometabolic disease.
A subscription is required for you to read this article in full. If you are a subscriber, you may sign in to continue reading.
Click here to sign into your account.
Please select one of the subscription options, which includes a low-cost option just for this article.
If you are at an institution or library and believe you should have access, please check with your librarian or administrator (more information).
Please try these troubleshooting tips.