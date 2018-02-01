Review 10.1172/JCI96702

Fructose metabolism and metabolic disease

Sarah A. Hannou,1 Danielle E. Haslam,2 Nicola M. McKeown,2 and Mark A. Herman1

1Division of Endocrinology and Metabolism and Duke Molecular Physiology Institute, Duke University Medical Center, Durham, North Carolina, USA.

2Nutritional Epidemiology Program, Jean Mayer US Department of Agriculture Human Nutrition Research Center on Aging, Tufts University, Boston, Massachusetts, USA.

Address correspondence to: Mark A. Herman, 300 N. Duke Street, Carmichael Building, Duke University, Durham, North Carolina 27705, USA. Phone: 919.479.2378; Email: mark.herman@duke.edu.

Find articles by Hannou, S. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

1Division of Endocrinology and Metabolism and Duke Molecular Physiology Institute, Duke University Medical Center, Durham, North Carolina, USA.

2Nutritional Epidemiology Program, Jean Mayer US Department of Agriculture Human Nutrition Research Center on Aging, Tufts University, Boston, Massachusetts, USA.

Address correspondence to: Mark A. Herman, 300 N. Duke Street, Carmichael Building, Duke University, Durham, North Carolina 27705, USA. Phone: 919.479.2378; Email: mark.herman@duke.edu.

Find articles by Haslam, D. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

1Division of Endocrinology and Metabolism and Duke Molecular Physiology Institute, Duke University Medical Center, Durham, North Carolina, USA.

2Nutritional Epidemiology Program, Jean Mayer US Department of Agriculture Human Nutrition Research Center on Aging, Tufts University, Boston, Massachusetts, USA.

Address correspondence to: Mark A. Herman, 300 N. Duke Street, Carmichael Building, Duke University, Durham, North Carolina 27705, USA. Phone: 919.479.2378; Email: mark.herman@duke.edu.

Find articles by McKeown, N. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

1Division of Endocrinology and Metabolism and Duke Molecular Physiology Institute, Duke University Medical Center, Durham, North Carolina, USA.

2Nutritional Epidemiology Program, Jean Mayer US Department of Agriculture Human Nutrition Research Center on Aging, Tufts University, Boston, Massachusetts, USA.

Address correspondence to: Mark A. Herman, 300 N. Duke Street, Carmichael Building, Duke University, Durham, North Carolina 27705, USA. Phone: 919.479.2378; Email: mark.herman@duke.edu.

Find articles by Herman, M. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

First published February 1, 2018 - More info

Published in Volume 128, Issue 2 (February 1, 2018)
J Clin Invest. 2018;128(2):545–555. doi:10.1172/JCI96702.
Copyright © 2018, American Society for Clinical Investigation

Published February 1, 2018

Increased sugar consumption is increasingly considered to be a contributor to the worldwide epidemics of obesity and diabetes and their associated cardiometabolic risks. As a result of its unique metabolic properties, the fructose component of sugar may be particularly harmful. Diets high in fructose can rapidly produce all of the key features of the metabolic syndrome. Here we review the biology of fructose metabolism as well as potential mechanisms by which excessive fructose consumption may contribute to cardiometabolic disease.

Preview pages

Reset
Page preview
546 Page 545 Back

Continue reading with a subscription.

A subscription is required for you to read this article in full. If you are a subscriber, you may sign in to continue reading.

Already subscribed?

Click here to sign into your account.

Don't have a subscription?

Please select one of the subscription options, which includes a low-cost option just for this article.

At an institution or library?

If you are at an institution or library and believe you should have access, please check with your librarian or administrator (more information).

Problems?

Please try these troubleshooting tips.

  • Purchase this article
  • $10
  • Purchasing this article will give you full access for the calendar year.
  • Purchase article
  • Purchase Site Pass
  • $25
  • This will give you access to every article on the site for 24 hours.
  • Order site pass
  • Online subscription
  • $95
  • Individual online subscriptions give you full online access for the calendar year.
  • Order Online
  • Print subscription
  • $795
  • Individual print subscriptions give you the print journal and full online access for the year.
  • Print + Online
  • JCI This Month subscription
  • $125
  • JCI This Month is a 16- to 20-page overview of the articles published each month
  • Subscribing to JCI This Month also gives subscribers full online access for the calendar year.
  • *Price outside U.S. and Canada: $225.
  • JCI This Month + Online
Advertisement