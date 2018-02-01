Fructose metabolism and metabolic disease

Review 10.1172/JCI96702

2 Nutritional Epidemiology Program, Jean Mayer US Department of Agriculture Human Nutrition Research Center on Aging, Tufts University, Boston, Massachusetts, USA.

1 Division of Endocrinology and Metabolism and Duke Molecular Physiology Institute, Duke University Medical Center, Durham, North Carolina, USA.

Increased sugar consumption is increasingly considered to be a contributor to the worldwide epidemics of obesity and diabetes and their associated cardiometabolic risks. As a result of its unique metabolic properties, the fructose component of sugar may be particularly harmful. Diets high in fructose can rapidly produce all of the key features of the metabolic syndrome. Here we review the biology of fructose metabolism as well as potential mechanisms by which excessive fructose consumption may contribute to cardiometabolic disease.

