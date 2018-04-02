Senescent cells and osteoarthritis: a painful connection

Review Series 10.1172/JCI95147

Address correspondence to: Jennifer H. Elisseeff, Translational Tissue Engineering Center, Wilmer Eye Institute and Department of Biomedical Engineering, Johns Hopkins University, Smith Building, Room 5035, 400 N. Broadway, Baltimore, Maryland 21231, USA. Phone: 410.614.6837; Email: jhe@jhu.edu .

Address correspondence to: Jennifer H. Elisseeff, Translational Tissue Engineering Center, Wilmer Eye Institute and Department of Biomedical Engineering, Johns Hopkins University, Smith Building, Room 5035, 400 N. Broadway, Baltimore, Maryland 21231, USA. Phone: 410.614.6837; Email: jhe@jhu.edu .

Address correspondence to: Jennifer H. Elisseeff, Translational Tissue Engineering Center, Wilmer Eye Institute and Department of Biomedical Engineering, Johns Hopkins University, Smith Building, Room 5035, 400 N. Broadway, Baltimore, Maryland 21231, USA. Phone: 410.614.6837; Email: jhe@jhu.edu .

Address correspondence to: Jennifer H. Elisseeff, Translational Tissue Engineering Center, Wilmer Eye Institute and Department of Biomedical Engineering, Johns Hopkins University, Smith Building, Room 5035, 400 N. Broadway, Baltimore, Maryland 21231, USA. Phone: 410.614.6837; Email: jhe@jhu.edu .

Senescent cells (SnCs) are associated with age-related pathologies. Osteoarthritis is a chronic disease characterized by pain, loss of cartilage, and joint inflammation, and its incidence increases with age. For years, the presence of SnCs in cartilage isolated from patients undergoing total knee artificial implants has been noted, but these cells’ relevance to disease was unclear. In this Review, we summarize current knowledge of SnCs in the multiple tissues that constitute the articular joint. New evidence for the causative role of SnCs in the development of posttraumatic and age-related arthritis is reviewed along with the therapeutic benefit of SnC clearance. As part of their senescence-associated secretory phenotype, SnCs secrete cytokines that impact the immune system and its response to joint tissue trauma. We present concepts of the immune response to tissue trauma as well as the interactions with SnCs and the local tissue environment. Finally, we discuss therapeutic implications of targeting SnCs in treating osteoarthritis.

Continue reading with a subscription.

A subscription is required for you to read this article in full. If you are a subscriber, you may sign in to continue reading.

Already subscribed?

Click here to sign into your account.

Don't have a subscription?

Please select one of the subscription options, which includes a low-cost option just for this article.

At an institution or library?

If you are at an institution or library and believe you should have access, please check with your librarian or administrator (more information).

Problems?

Please try these troubleshooting tips.