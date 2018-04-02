Review Series 10.1172/JCI95148

Mechanisms and functions of cellular senescence

Nicolás Herranz1,2 and Jesús Gil1,2

1MRC London Institute of Medical Sciences, London, United Kingdom.

2Institute of Clinical Sciences, Faculty of Medicine, Imperial College London, London, United Kingdom.

Address correspondence to: Jesús Gil, MRC London Institute of Medical Sciences (LMS), Du Cane Road, London, W12 0NN, United Kingdom. Phone: 44.0.20.8383.8263; Email: jesus.gil@imperial.ac.uk.

Find articles by Herranz, N. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

First published April 2, 2018 - More info

Published in Volume 128, Issue 4 (April 2, 2018)
J Clin Invest. 2018;128(4):1238–1246. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI95148.
Copyright © 2018, American Society for Clinical Investigation

Published April 2, 2018

Cellular senescence is a highly stable cell cycle arrest that is elicited in response to different stresses. By imposing a growth arrest, senescence limits the replication of old or damaged cells. Besides exiting the cell cycle, senescent cells undergo many other phenotypic alterations such as metabolic reprogramming, chromatin rearrangement, or autophagy modulation. In addition, senescent cells produce and secrete a complex combination of factors, collectively referred as the senescence-associated secretory phenotype, that mediate most of their non–cell-autonomous effects. Because senescent cells influence the outcome of a variety of physiological and pathological processes, including cancer and age-related diseases, pro-senescent and anti-senescent therapies are actively being explored. In this Review, we discuss the mechanisms regulating different aspects of the senescence phenotype and their functional implications. This knowledge is essential to improve the identification and characterization of senescent cells in vivo and will help to develop rational strategies to modulate the senescence program for therapeutic benefit.

