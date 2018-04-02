Review Series 10.1172/JCI95146

Senescent cells: a therapeutic target for cardiovascular disease

Bennett G. Childs,1 Hu Li,2 and Jan M. van Deursen1,3

1Department of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology,

2Department of Molecular Pharmacology and Experimental Therapeutics, and

3Department of Pediatric and Adolescent Medicine, Mayo Clinic, Rochester, Minnesota, USA.

Address correspondence to: Jan M. van Deursen, 200 1st St. SW, Rochester MN 55902, USA. Phone: 507.284.8417; Email: vandeursen.jan@mayo.edu.

First published April 2, 2018 - More info

Published in Volume 128, Issue 4 (April 2, 2018)
J Clin Invest. 2018;128(4):1217–1228. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI95146.
Copyright © 2018, American Society for Clinical Investigation

Published April 2, 2018

Cellular senescence, a major tumor-suppressive cell fate, has emerged from humble beginnings as an in vitro phenomenon into recognition as a fundamental mechanism of aging. In the process, senescent cells have attracted attention as a therapeutic target for age-related diseases, including cardiovascular disease (CVD), the leading cause of morbidity and mortality in the elderly. Given the aging global population and the inadequacy of current medical management, attenuating the health care burden of CVD would be transformative to clinical practice. Here, we review the evidence that cellular senescence drives CVD in a bimodal fashion by both priming the aged cardiovascular system for disease and driving established disease forward. Hence, the growing field of senotherapy (neutralizing senescent cells for therapeutic benefit) is poised to contribute to both prevention and treatment of CVD.

