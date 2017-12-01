Neuropeptide Y regulates a vascular gateway for hematopoietic stem and progenitor cells

HSPC-intrinsic CD26 expression is not required for BM egress. The CD26 cell-surface protease has been shown to affect HSPC trafficking and function. Pharmacologic inhibition of CD26 enzyme activity or Cd26 gene deletion in mice was shown to reduce HSPC egress from BM in response to G-CSF (5, 6). This reduction in mobilization is not due to CD26 acting directly on G-CSF, since filgrastim (Neupogen) does not contain a CD26 truncation site (7). It was suggested that CD26 expression on HSPCs plays an essential role in the regulation of trafficking (16), perhaps through cleavage of SDF-1, thereby reducing BM retention. This cell-intrinsic hypothesis has not, however, been proven, and given that CD26 is widely expressed on numerous cell types, other cellular players could mediate the effects of CD26 on HSPC egress. We reasoned that if intrinsic CD26 is crucial for HSPC mobilization, then HSPCs expressing CD26 should mobilize more readily than those negative for CD26. To test this hypothesis, we first validated reduced hematopoietic mobilization in mice with a global deletion of Cd26 (hereafter referred to as CD26–/–) as well as in WT mice treated with diprotin A, a highly selective pharmacologic inhibitor of CD26 enzyme activity. As expected, the total progenitor cell content in PB after G-CSF administration was significantly lower in the absence or inhibition of CD26 activity (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI94687DS1). In addition, we detected reduced numbers of hemapoietic stem cells (HSCs) (CD150+ [SLAM] CD48– signaling lymphocytic activation molecule Lin–SCA1+c-Kit+ [LSK] cells) in PB (Supplemental Figure 1B). We further extended these findings by showing that fewer long-term repopulating HSCs were mobilized when CD26 activity was inhibited, comparing PB grafts from mice treated with G-CSF or G-CSF plus diprotin A (Supplemental Figure 1C).

When mobilized HSPCs were evaluated for CD26 expression, we unexpectedly observed that most mobilized LSK (Figure 1A) and SLAM LSK (Figure 1B) cells were CD26–, suggesting that intrinsic CD26 expression was not required for their mobilization. Reduced egress of CD26-expressing HSPCs following G-CSF treatment did not result from impaired expansion or differentiation, since the proportion of marrow LSK cells expressing CD26 at baseline and after G-CSF treatment increased to an equivalent degree (Figure 1C), and no change in total SLAM LSK cells or the proportion of cells expressing CD26 was observed following G-CSF administration (Figure 1D). In addition, we found that CD26 expression on LSK and SLAM LSK cells was not altered by G-CSF treatment (Supplemental Figure 1D).

Figure 1 CD26 expressed by stromal cells, but not HSPCs, regulates HSPC trafficking. CD26 expression on PB LSK (A) and SLAM LSK (B) cells (mean ± SEM; n = 3 mice/group/experiment, each assayed individually; n = 3 experiments). CD26 expression on BM LSK (C) and SLAM LSK (D) cells (mean ± SEM/femur; 1 of 2 independent experiments; n = 4 mice/group/experiment, each assayed individually). (E and F) HSPC mobilization in chimeric mice. (E) CD26–/– donor cells transplanted into WT recipients and (F) WT donor cells transplanted into CD26–/– recipients. Two months after transplantation, mice were treated with G-CSF, and PB hematopoietic progenitor cells (HPCs) were determined by CFC assay, and SLAM LSK cells were analyzed by flow cytometry (mean ± SEM; n ≥ 5 mice/group, each assayed individually). *P ≤ 0.05, by 1-way ANOVA with Sidak’s multiple comparisons test.

To further investigate the role of intrinsic versus extrinsic CD26, we created chimeric mice by transplanting BM cells from WT or CD26–/– mice into syngeneic WT or CD26–/– recipient mice. WT recipients transplanted with WT or CD26–/– cells showed normal HSPC mobilization after G-CSF administration (Figure 1E). However, CD26–/– recipient mice transplanted with WT hematopoietic cells showed attenuated mobilization in response to G-CSF (Figure 1F). These data indicate that CD26 expression on stromal, rather than hematopoietic, cells is required for optimal HSPC trafficking.

G-CSF–induced niche suppression is CD26 independent. Attenuation of mesenchymal stem and progenitor cells (MSPCs), osteolineage cells, and decreased marrow SDF-1 have been implicated as mechanisms for G-CSF mobilization (17–19). Since our mouse chimera study indicated a requirement for stromal CD26 for optimal mobilization to G-CSF, we explored whether MSPC and osteolineage cell numbers and/or function were altered in the absence of CD26 activity. As previously described, osteoblast (OB) laminarity/flattening increases after G-CSF treatment, however, blockade of CD26 activity did not alter this response (Figure 2A). Total numbers of nestin+ mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) (17), CD45–CD119–CD31–Sca-1+Alcam– cells enriched for mesenchymal progenitor cells (MPCs), and CD45–CD119–CD31–Sca-1–Alcam+ cells enriched for OBs (20) were reduced equivalently in mice treated with G-CSF or G-CSF plus diprotin A (Figure 2, B and C). SDF-1 protein expression in nestin+ MSCs and leptin receptor+ mesenchymal stromal cells (21) was also reduced to the same degree, with or without diprotin A (Figure 2D and Supplemental Figure 2A). Similarly, total SDF-1 protein levels in BM were reduced to the same degree, with or without diprotin A (Figure 2E), and in CD26–/– mice treated with G-CSF (Figure 2F). Immunohistochemical analysis showed similarly reduced SDF-1 in bone-lining osteolineage cells in both treatment groups as well (Figure 2G). In addition, BM levels of the hematopoietic retention factors osteoprotegerin and SCF were not affected by inhibition of CD26 proteolytic activity (Supplemental Figure 2, B and C). We found that matrix metalloproteinase 9 (MMP-9) levels were increased equivalently in the BM of G-CSF– or G-CSF plus diprotin A–treated mice (Supplemental Figure 2D). CD26 expression was not altered on nestin+ MSCs following either treatment regimen (Supplemental Figure 2E). Moreover, CD26 proteolytic activity on the CD45–Ter119–CD31– nonendothelial stromal cell population enriched for MSCs, osteolineage cells, and perivascular cells was unaffected by G-CSF (Supplemental Figure 2F). These results demonstrate that the decrease in G-CSF mobilization in the absence of CD26 activity is not due to differences in stromal niche attenuation or cytokines or factors associated with HSPC retention in BM.

Figure 2 Suppression of niche components in response to G-CSF administration is independent of CD26 activity. (A) Representative histology of endosteal lining osteolineage cells in G-CSF– and G-CSF plus diprotin A–treated mice (original magnification, ×400). (B and C) MSCs, MPCs, and OBs in BM from mice treated with G-CSF or G-CSF plus diprotin A. (B) MSCs (CD45–CD31–nestin+) and (C) MPCs (CD45–Sca-1+Alcam–) and OBs (CD45–Sca-1–Alcam+) (mean ± SEM; n = 5 mice/group). (D) SDF-1 expression in BM nestin+ MSCs and leptin receptor+ (LepR+) cells. (E) SDF-1 levels in BMEF from WT mice treated with G-CSF or G-CSF plus diprotin A and from (F) CD26–/– mice treated with G-CSF. SDF-1 was measured by ELISA (mean ± SEM; n ≥5 mice/group). (G) Immunohistochemical staining of SDF-1 after treatment of mice with G-CSF or G-CSF plus diprotin A (original magnification, ×400). The red-outlined areas are endosteal lining and arrows indicate SDF-1 positive osteolineage cells. *P ≤ 0.05 compared with vehicle, by 1-way ANOVA with Sidak’s multiple comparisons test.

G-CSF does not induce CD26-dependent degradation of SDF-1. Our chimeric mouse transplantation studies demonstrated a stromal requirement for CD26 regulation of HSPC trafficking, with no apparent changes in mesenchymal stromal or osteolineage cells or in the molecular players implicated in mobilization. The commonly accepted paradigm for reduced mobilization in the absence of CD26 activity is that intact BM SDF-1 maintains HSPC retention. We observed significant (Figure 2, E and F) and equivalent reductions of SDF-1 in the BM following G-CSF administration, regardless of the inhibition or absence of CD26. However, since ELISA cannot discriminate between full-length and cleaved SDF-1, the SDF-1 remaining in the BM in control mice after G-CSF treatment could represent cleaved inactive SDF-1, while in CD26–/– mice, the SDF-1 detected was intact and could serve to retain HSPCs. To discriminate full-length and truncated SDF-1 in the BM, we quantitated SDF-1 binding to CXCR4 by flow cytometry, taking advantage of the fact that N-terminal–cleaved SDF-1 3-68 has a 10-fold reduction in its binding efficiency to its receptor CXCR4 (22). As reported, CD26 cleaved full-length SDF-1 to SDF-1 3-68 (Figure 3A, left), which reduced binding to Jurkat T cell CXCR4 (Figure 3A, middle). We confirmed the specificity of SDF-1 binding to Jurkat CXCR4 using the selective CXCR4 antagonist AMD3100 (Figure 3A, center). Dose response analysis showed that the Jurkat CXCR4 binding assay quantitated SDF-1 with high sensitivity (Figure 3A, right). When compared with vehicle-treated mice, samples of BM extracellular fluid (BMEF) from G-CSF–treated mice had significantly lower SDF-1 binding to CXCR4 (Figure 3B), consistent with the reduced SDF-1 protein levels measured by ELISA (Figure 2E). CD26 inhibition did not reverse G-CSF–mediated attenuation of SDF-1 binding, despite the fact that the mobilization of HSPCs was significantly reduced. Since HSPC retention in the BM is known to be more influenced by localized SDF-1 concentration than by soluble SDF-1, we measured membrane-bound SDF-1 levels on HSPCs and stromal cells. We found that LSK cell–surface–bound SDF-1 was substantially reduced following G-CSF administration and was not restored by inhibition of CD26 activity (Figure 3C). Stromal cell (CD45–Ter119–) membrane–associated SDF-1 levels were also equivalent to those in vehicle control in the G-CSF and G-CSF–plus –diprotin A samples (Figure 3D). These data indicate that proteolytic degradation and inactivation of SDF-1 is not a primary mechanism through which CD26 affects mobilization by G-CSF.

Figure 3 G-CSF treatment does not induce proteolytic degradation of SDF-1 in BM. (A) Left: Mass spectroscopic analysis shows cleavage of SDF-1 exclusively to SDF-1 3-68 . Middle: Intact and DPP4-cleaved SDF-1 binding to Jurkat cell CXCR4 receptors (mean ± SEM; n = 3 experiments). Right: Dose response analysis of intact and DPP4-cleaved SDF-1binding to Jurkat CXCR4. (B) Receptor binding efficiency of BMEF SDF-1 from G-CSF– or G-CSF plus diprotin A–treated mice. Bound SDF-1 was detected by anti–SDF-1 antibody staining and flow cytometry (mean ± SEM; 3 mice/group; n = 3 experiments). (C and D) Effect of G-CSF or G-CSF plus diprotin A treatment on levels of membrane-associated SDF-1 on BM LSK cells (C) and CD45–CD119– stromal cells (D). BM cells were isolated by flushing femurs with PBS and stained with lineage-specific cell-surface antibodies and anti–SDF-1 antibody. Positive gates were based on fluorescence minus 1 (FMO) (green) (mean ± SEM; n = 5 mice/group). *P ≤ 0.05 compared with vehicle using 1-way ANOVA with Sidak’s multiple comparisons test.

G-CSF increases EC CD26 and enhances HSPC transendothelial migration. HSCs are found in perivascular regions proximal to SECs and reticular cells (23–25) and have recently been reported to be in contact with VE-cadherin+ cells (25). Mouse BM ECs (BMECs) (Supplemental Figure 3A), including SECs (Supplemental Figure 3B), express mRNA and protein for the G-CSF receptor. While exploring the marrow microenvironment after G-CSF treatment, we observed an increased frequency of CD26+CD45–Ter119–VEGFR3+VE-cadherin+CD31+ SECs (Figure 4A). We found that CD26 proteolytic activity was similarly increased and was effectively blocked by diprotin A (Figure 4A, right).

Figure 4 G-CSF treatment increases CD26 expression on BMECs and enhances transendothelial migration of HPCs. (A) CD26 expression (left and middle) and CD26 proteolytic activity (right) on BM SECs (CD45–Ter119–VEGFR3+VE-cadherin+CD31+) from mice treated with G-CSF or G-CSF plus diprotin A. Positive gates for CD26 expression were based on FMO (green) (mean ± SEM, n = 5 mice/group). (B) Migration of WT and CD26–/– Lin– and LSK cells across G-CSF– or G-CSF plus diprotin A–treated BMEC monolayers to 100 ng/ml SDF-1 (mean ± SEM; n = 2 experiments). (C) Transendothelial migration of LSK cells to 100 ng/ml S1P (mean ± SEM; n = 2 experiments). *P < 0.05 compared with vehicle and †P ≤ 0.05 compared with G-CSF, by Student’s t test (A, left) or 1-way ANOVA with Sidak’s multiple comparisons test (A, right, B and C). V, vehicle; G, G-CSF; G+D, G-CSF plus diprotin A.

Since HSPCs must transmigrate across the endothelium to enter PB, and given that we observed a selective increase in CD26 on ECs after G-CSF administration, we hypothesized that perhaps EC CD26 regulates HSPC egress. To test this hypothesis, we first evaluated HSPC migration across monolayers of mouse BMECs in vitro as a model for HSPC egress. In the transmigration assays, the number of WT and CD26–/– Lin– (Figure 4B, left) and LSK (Figure 4B, right) cells migrating across monolayers of mouse BMECs toward SDF-1 was enhanced by G-CSF and blocked by diprotin A. This enhancement was equivalent for both WT and CD26–/– HSPCs, further indicating that HSPC-intrinsic CD26 is not involved in transendothelial migration. Enhanced transendothelial migration was not specific to SDF-1 but was also seen to the chemoattractant sphignosine-1-phosphate (SP1), which was also blocked by diprotin A (Figure 4C). These results demonstrate that G-CSF increases EC CD26 expression and activity and that CD26 activity enhances HSPC transendothelial migration.

CD26-cleaved NPY regulates HSPC transendothelial migration and mobilization. Since CD26 cleaves the N-terminus of effector proteins and our data indicated that cleavage of SDF-1 was not a mechanism through which CD26 affects hematopoietic trafficking, we hypothesized that an alternative protein containing an N-terminal CD26 cleavage site is mechanistically involved. A systematic search of protein sequence databases for proteins containing putative CD26 recognition sites intriguingly identified the neurotransmitter NPY (26), a ligand with cognate receptors on monocytes, osteoblasts, stromal cells, and ECs and that has been shown to regulate immune cell and bone homeostasis (27–30). In addition, recent studies suggest a role for NPY in the regulation of BM niche components and HSPC trafficking (31, 32). To test the potential role of CD26-cleaved NPY in regulating HPSC trafficking in response to G-CSF, we first validated by mass spectrometry that CD26 cleaved NPY to the expected truncated NPY 3-36 form (Figure 5A). We next found an increased frequency of NPY+ BM SECs after G-CSF treatment (Figure 5B, left) and elevated NPY protein levels in the BMEF (Figure 5B, right). Although NPY is also expressed in other niche cells including macrophages, nestin+ MSCs, and CD45–Ter119–CD31– nonendothelial stromal cells, expression of NPY in these cell populations was not affected by G-CSF treatment (Supplemental Figure 4A). These results suggest that the dynamically regulated NPY within the BM after G-CSF treatment is most likely of EC origin.

Figure 5 NPY 3-36 reverses the CD26 activity inhibition- and gene deletion-mediated defect in HSPC mobilization and transendothelial migration. (A) Mass spectroscopic validation of DPP4-dependent proteolysis of NPY to NPY 3-36 . Purified NPY (1 μg) was treated with DPP4 (0.1 μg) overnight. (B) NPY levels in BM SECs and in BMEF from G-CSF–treated WT mice (mean ± SEM; n = 5 mice/group). Positive gates for NPY expression were based on FMO (green). (C) Transendothelial migration of LSK cells across BMECs treated with G-CSF, G-CSF plus diprotin A, or G-CSF plus diprotin A with NPY 3-36 (mean ± SEM; n = 2 experiments; 3 mice/experiment). (D) Transendothelial migration of CD34+ cells across HUVECs treated with G-CSF, G-CSF plus diprotin A, or G-CSF plus diprotin A with NPY 3-36 (mean ± SEM; n = 3 experiment; using 3 individual CB samples). (E and F) Blood CFU-Cell (CFU-C) and SLAM LSK cell counts in WT mice treated with G-CSF and in CD26–/– mice treated G-CSF, G-CSF plus NPY, or G-CSF plus NPY 3-36 (mean ± SEM; n = 5 mice/group). (G) Donor chimerism in PB at 6 months in BoyJ mice competitively transplanted using equal volumes of PB from mice (C57BL/6) treated with G-CSF, G-CSF plus diprotin A, G-CSF plus diprotin A with NPY, or G-CSF plus NPY 3-36 in combination with 200,000 BM cells from BoyJ mice (left) and tri-lineage reconstitution of donor cells (right) (mean ± SEM; n = 5 mice/group). (H) CFU-C mobilization in WT and NPY–/– mice treated with G-CSF, G-CSF plus diprotin A, or G-CSF plus diprotin A with NPY 3-36 (mean ± SEM; n = 5 mice/group). (I) CFU-C mobilization in WT mice treated with G-CSF alone or with selective NPYR2 (BIIE 0246) or NPYR5 (CGP 71683 hydrochloride) inhibitors (mean ± SEM; n = 4 mice/group). *P < 0.05 compared with vehicle and †P ≤ 0.05 compared with G-CSF–treated WT mice, by Student’s t test (B) or 1-way ANOVA with Sidak’s multiple comparisons test (C–I).

To further examine the role of CD26-truncated NPY in endothelial activity, we performed HSPC transendothelial migration assays. As we previously observed, treatment of mouse BMECs with G-CSF enhanced transendothelial migration of HSPCs, and this enhancement could be blocked by diprotin A treatment. However, addition of the truncated NPY 3-36 restored enhanced transendothelial migration in G-CSF plus diprotin A–treated culture (Figure 5C). Similarly, treatment of HUVEC monolayers with G-CSF increased the transendothelial migration of cord blood (CB) CD34+ cells that was blocked by diprotin A and restored by truncated NPY 3-36 but not full-length NPY (Figure 5D). These data indicate that truncated NPY 3-36 signaling on ECs enhances HSPC transendothelial migration and identified a potential mechanism to explain the enhanced mobilization seen in the presence of CD26 activity.

Full-length NPY interacts with several G protein–coupled receptors, preferentially binding to the NPY1 receptor, whereas NPY 3-36 preferentially binds to the Y2 and Y5 NPY receptors (33). Flow cytometric analysis indicated that BM SECs expressed Y1, Y2, and Y5 receptors (Supplemental Figure 4B). If truncated NPY is responsible for optimal HSPC mobilization in response to G-CSF, then the reduced mobilization phenotype seen in CD26–/– mice or in mice treated with diprotin A should be reversed by treatment of mice with the truncated NPY 3-36 . Administration of NPY 3-36 to CD26–/– mice restored the attenuated colony-forming cell (CFC) (Figure 5E) and SLAM LSK cell (Figure 5F) mobilization response to G-CSF to the level seen in WT mice. Similarly, coadministration of NPY 3-36 and G-CSF reversed the attenuation of CFC mobilization (Supplemental Figure 5A) and transplantable long-term repopulating HSCs (Figure 5G) by diprotin A. Administration of NPY or truncated NPY alone had no effect on basal HSPC trafficking (Supplemental Figure 5B). Since NPY 3-36 was able to overcome the attenuated mobilization response to G-CSF seen in genetic and pharmacological models lacking CD26 activity, we hypothesized that mice lacking NPY should also show an attenuated response to mobilization by G-CSF and that blockade of CD26 activity in NPY-deficient mice should not further attenuate mobilization. Consistent with a recent report (31), mice lacking NPY demonstrated attenuated mobilization to G-CSF (Figure 5H). In addition, we found that this was not affected by blockade of CD26 activity with diprotin A. Reduced mobilization of HSPCs in NPY-KO mice following G-CSF treatment did not result from impaired HSPC expansion, since the numbers of marrow SLAM LSK cells in WT mice and NPY-KO mice were equivalent at baseline and after G-CSF treatment (Supplemental Figure 5C). Most important, NPY 3-36 administration restored the G-CSF mobilization response of NPY-KO mice to the levels observed in WT mice (Figure 5H), identical to the response seen in CD26–/– mice. As the truncated NPY signals through the NPY2 and NPY5 receptors, blocking signaling through one or more of those receptors would be expected to mimic a lack of CD26 activity. In WT mice, coadministration of selective NPY2 (BIIE 0246) and NPY5 (CGP 71683) receptor antagonists reduced HSPC mobilization by G-CSF to a degree similar to that seen in CD26–/– and NPY-KO mice (Figure 5I).

NPY 3-36 increases vascular permeability. Since NPY receptors have been previously shown to differentially regulate vascular tone (34), and since our in vitro data showed that truncated NPY 3-36 enhances transendothelial migration and our in vivo data indicated that NPY 3-36 , via the NPY2 and NPY5 receptors, enhances HSPC mobilization, we investigated whether CD26-dependent proteolytic cleavage of NPY affects vascular permeability, thereby facilitating HSPC migration and mobilization into the PB. To start, we again used confluent BMEC monolayers in vitro. Treatment of EC cultures with G-CSF resulted in increased dextran-FITC permeability (Figure 6A) that was blocked by diprotin A and restored by NPY 3-36 but not full-length NPY. We observed identical effects using HUVECs (data not shown). While BMEC monolayers are useful as a model for transendothelial migration and permeability, we sought to validate this effect in the intact hematopoietic niche in vivo by measuring vascular permeability across BM endothelium using intravital imaging. In vivo, 150-kDa dextran permeability was significantly (Figure 6B) higher in mice that were treated with G-CSF compared with that seen in the vehicle control mice (Figure 6B). This increased vascular permeability after G-CSF was substantially reduced in mice cotreated with diprotin A but was restored by coadministration of NPY 3-36 (Figure 6C). To further support our findings of NPY 3-36 effects on permeability, we measured the distances between EC junctions. Intravital 2-photon image examination of isolectin B4–labeled BM vessels showed a significantly increased gap distance between ECs after G-CSF treatment (Figure 6D) that was substantially blocked by cotreatment with diprotin A. Consistent with the permeability assays, NPY 3-36 administration reversed the blocking effect of diprotin A and increased the gap distance to an extent similar to that observed with G-CSF alone. In addition, the BM vessel diameter in G-CSF–treated mice was significantly higher compared with that in vehicle controls (Supplemental Figure 5D). These results demonstrate that truncated NPY 3-36 increases the distance between ECs, enhancing vascular permeability and subsequent transendothelial migration and mobilization of HSPCs.

Figure 6 NPY 3-36 reduces EC contact and increases permeability. (A) Measurement of dextran-FITC permeability across confluent BMEC monolayers treated with G-CSF, G-CSF plus diprotin A, G-CSF plus diprotin A with NPY, or G-CSF plus diprotin A with NPY 3-36 for 24 hours (mean ± SEM; n = 2 experiments, 3 mice/experiment). P ≤ 0.05 compared with vehicle treated mice and †P ≤ 0.05 compared with G-CSF–treated mice, by 1-way ANOVA with Sidak’s multiple comparisons test. (B and C) Measurement of vascular permeability in calvarial BM from mice treated with G-CSF, G-CSF plus diprotin A, or G-CSF plus diprotin A with NPY 3-36 . (B) Representative intravital 2-photon images of calvarial BM from vehicle- or G-CSF–treated mice and representative average fluorescence intensity ratio for each vessel/interstitial space in vehicle- and G-CSF–treated mice. (C) Average increase in vascular permeability compared with vehicle control (mean ± SEM; n = 4–6 mice/group, each assayed individually). 1-way ANOVA with Sidak’s multiple comparisons test was used to determine the P values and *P < 0.05 compared with G-CSF treated mice was considered significant. (D) Intravital 2-photon image analysis of the distance between individual ECs in isolectin B4–labeled evaluable vessels in BM from mice treated with G-CSF, G-CSF plus diprotin A, or G-CSF plus diprotin A with NPY 3-36 (mean ± SEM; n = 4 mice/group; ≥15 fields/mouse). 1-way ANOVA with Sidak’s multiple comparisons test was used to determine the P value and P ≤ 0.05 was considered significant. (E) CD31 and VE-cadherin expression on BM SECs from WT mice treated with G-CSF and from CD26–/– mice treated with G-CSF, G-CSF plus NPY, or G-CSF plus NPY 3-36 (mean ± SEM; n = 4 mice/group). (F) CD31 and VE-cadherin expression on BM SECs from mice treated with G-CSF alone or in combination with selective NPYR2 (BIIE 0246) or NPYR5 (CGP 71683 hydrochloride) antagonists (mean ± SEM; n = 4 mice/group). (E and F) *P < 0.05 compared with vehicle treated WT mice and †P ≤ 0.05 compared with G-CSF–treated WT mice, by 1-way ANOVA with Sidak’s multiple comparisons test. (G) Model of NPY 3-36 -regulated vascular permeability and HSPC egress from BM. In response to G-CSF, CD26 expression and activity are enhanced on BMECs, which converts NPY into NPY 3-36 and shifts NPY signaling on ECs from the NPY1 receptors that enforce vascular integrity to the NPY2 and NPY5 receptors that downregulate CD31 and VE-cadherin along endothelial gap junctions, resulting in increased vascular permeability and enhanced HSPC transendothelial egress.

NPY regulates EC interactions. Vascular permeability is regulated by a coordinated opening and closing of EC junctions that is primarily mediated by VE-cadherin and PECAM-1 (CD31) (35, 36). Consistent with increased vascular permeability and transendothelial migration, G-CSF treatment of HUVEC monolayers resulted in significantly reduced expression of CD31 and VE-cadherin along cell-cell contacts (Supplemental Figure 6A). Blockade of CD26 activity with diprotin A prevented reduced CD31 and VE-cadherin expression along cell junctions, whereas cotreatment with truncated NPY 3-36 , but not full-length NPY, restored the loss of CD31 and VE-cadherin expression along cell-cell contacts to an extent similar to that seen with G-CSF alone. We observed similar effects on primary BM SECs in vivo (Figure 6E). Basal CD31 and VE-cadherin levels were similar in WT and CD26–/– mice; however, following G-CSF administration, we observed substantially decreased CD31 and VE-cadherin expression on BM SECs from WT mice, but only moderately reduced expression on BM SECs from CD26–/– mice. Coadministration of NPY 3-36 , but not full-length NPY, with G-CSF resulted in a reduction of CD31 and VE-cadherin levels in CD26–/– mice equal to that seen with G-CSF treatment in WT mice. Reduced VE-cadherin expression on EC junctions after G-CSF treatment was due to its internalization (Supplemental Figure 6B). CD26 inhibition prevented VE-cadherin internalization, whereas truncated NPY 3-36 restored internalization to the levels detected with G-CSF alone. VE-cadherin and CD31 mRNA expression was not altered during the G-CSF mobilization regimen (Supplemental Figure 6C). We found that expression of EC Robo 4, which has previously been linked to vascular permeability (37), was not altered in response to G-CSF, with or without diprotin A (Supplemental Figure 6D).

Blockade of NPY2 and NPY5 receptor signaling with receptor-specific antagonists during G-CSF mobilization substantially increased CD31 and VE-cadherin expression on BM sinusoidal endothelium, with the combination of NPY2 and NPY5 antagonists being more effective than either antagonist alone (Figure 6F). These results indicate that truncated NPY 3-36 acts through both receptors to downregulate VE-cadherin and CD31, increasing EC spacing and vascular permeability and facilitating HSPC egress to the PB.