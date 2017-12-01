Commentary 10.1172/JCI98323

Open the gates: vascular neurocrine signaling mobilizes hematopoietic stem and progenitor cells

Tomer Itkin, Jesús María Gómez-Salinero, and Shahin Rafii

Division of Regenerative Medicine, Ansary Stem Cell Institute, Department of Medicine, Weill Cornell Medicine, New York, New York, USA.

Address correspondence to: Shahin Rafii or Tomer Itkin, Weill Cornell Medicine, Department of Medicine, Division of Regenerative Medicine, Ansary Stem Cell Institute, 1300 York Avenue, New York, New York 10065, USA. Phone: 212.746.2070; Email: srafii@med.cornell.edu (S. Rafii). Phone: 212.746.4538; Email: toi2003@med.cornell.edu (T. Itkin).

First published November 13, 2017 - More info

Published in Volume 127, Issue 12 (December 1, 2017)
J Clin Invest. 2017;127(12):4231–4234. doi:10.1172/JCI98323.
Copyright © 2017, American Society for Clinical Investigation

See the related article at Neuropeptide Y regulates a vascular gateway for hematopoietic stem and progenitor cells.

Mobilization of hematopoietic stem and progenitor cells (HSPCs) from the bone marrow (BM) into the peripheral blood is a complex process that is enhanced dramatically under stress-induced conditions. A better understanding of how the mobilization process is regulated will likely facilitate the development of improved clinical protocols for stem cell harvesting and transplantation. In this issue of the JCI, Singh et al. (1) showed that the truncated cleaved form of neurotransmitter neuropeptide Y (NPY) actively promotes a breach of BM vascular sinusoidal portals, thereby augmenting HSPC trafficking to the circulation. The authors report a previously unrecognized axis, in which expression of the enzyme dipeptidylpeptidase-4 (DPP4)/CD26 by endothelial cells activates NPY-mediated signaling by increasing the bioavailability of the truncated form of NPY. These findings underscore the importance of and urgency to develop pharmacological therapies that target the vasculature and regulate diverse aspects of hematopoiesis, such as HSPC trafficking, in steady-state and stress-induced conditions.

