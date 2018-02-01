Hepatic Gi signaling regulates whole-body glucose homeostasis

Generation of mice expressing the G i DREADD Di in hepatocytes. To achieve selective expression of Di in hepatocytes, we injected 8-week-old WT male mice (C57BL/6 strain; Taconic) with an adeno-associated virus (AAV) coding for the Di designer receptor (AAV-TBG-Di; 1 × 1011 infectious particles/mouse) via the tail vein. Quantitative reverse transcription PCR (qRT-PCR) studies demonstrated that this procedure resulted in a liver-specific expression of Di (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI94505DS1) that was maintained at comparable levels for at least 3 months. To monitor actual Di receptor densities, we performed [3H]-N-methylscopolamine ([3H]-NMS; NMS is a muscarinic antagonist) saturation binding studies using liver membranes prepared 2 weeks after treatment of mice with the AAV-TBG-Di virus (note that [3H]-NMS retains the ability to bind to DREADDs with high affinity; ref. 17). This analysis showed that Di was expressed at a density of 104 ± 34 fmol/mg liver membrane protein (Supplemental Figure 1B; n = 3). This receptor density is within the expression range of endogenous GPCRs expressed by peripheral or central tissues. Here, we refer to the mice injected with the AAV-TBG-Di virus simply as Hep-Di mice. For control purposes, we also injected C57BL/6 WT mice (Taconic) with a pharmacologically inert AAV coding for EGFP (AAV-TBG-EGFP) (control mice). No specific [3H]-NMS binding sites were detectable in liver membranes from control mice (0.44 ± 0.46 fmol/mg; n = 3). We initiated mouse phenotyping studies 2 weeks after AAV treatment.

Functional studies with Di-expressing hepatocytes. We first subjected primary hepatocytes prepared from Hep-Di and control mice to various signaling assays. As expected for a G i -coupled receptor, CNO treatment (10 μM) of Hep-Di hepatocytes led to a strong reduction in glucagon-induced cAMP production (Supplemental Figure 2A). In contrast, CNO did not affect glucagon-induced cAMP accumulation in control hepatocytes (Supplemental Figure 2B). CNO treatment (10 μM) of Hep-Di hepatocytes had no significant effect on intracellular calcium levels ([Ca2+] i ), which is typical for most G i -coupled receptors (Supplemental Figure 2C). However, Hep-Di hepatocytes responded normally to arginine vasopressin (AVP), which triggers increases in [Ca2+] i by activating endogenous G q -coupled V 1 vasopressin receptors (18) (Supplemental Figure 2C). These data demonstrated that the Di designer receptor had the predicted signaling profile when expressed in mouse hepatocytes.

In vivo metabolic studies with Hep-Di and control mice. We next subjected Hep-Di and control mice to a series of in vivo metabolic tests. Strikingly, treatment of Hep-Di mice with a single dose of CNO (10 mg/kg i.p.) led to a pronounced increase in blood glucose levels, in both mice that had free access to food and those that had been fasted overnight for approximately 12 hours (Figure 1, A and B). We did not observe this effect in saline-treated Hep-Di mice or in control mice that had received either saline or CNO (Figure 1, A and B).

Figure 1 In vivo metabolic studies in Hep-Di mice, which selectively express the Di designer receptor in hepatocytes. (A–F) In vivo metabolic tests performed using Hep-Di mice and control littermates (CTR) treated with the AAV-TBG-EGFP control virus. (A and B) CNO challenge tests. Mice that had free access to food (fed) (A) or had been fasted overnight for approximately 12 hours (fasted) (B) were injected with CNO (10 mg/kg i.p.) or vehicle, followed by monitoring of blood glucose levels. (C) IGTTS (2 g glucose/kg i.p.). (D) PTT (2 g sodium pyruvate/kg i.p.). (E) ITTS (0.75 U insulin/kg i.p.). (F) Glucagon challenge test (16 μg glucagon/kg i.p). (G–J) Effect of CNO on hepatic glucose fluxes in conscious Hep-Di mice in vivo. (G) Changes in arterial blood glucose levels and rates of (H) glucose appearance (endogenous glucose production [Endo-Ra]), (I) hepatic glycogenolysis, and (J) gluconeogenesis following CNO (10 mg/kg i.v.) treatment of Hep-Di and control mice. All experiments were carried out with chronically catheterized, conscious mice, as described in detail in Methods. After a 5-hour fast, mice were injected with CNO (10 mg/kg) at t 0 . Mice were maintained on regular chow. All studies were performed using 11- to 16-week-old male mice. Data represent the mean ± SEM (n = 6–8 mice/group). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001 versus the corresponding control value. Significance was determined by (A–F) 2-way ANOVA followed by Bonferroni’s post-hoc test and (G–J) 2-tailed Student’s t test.

In an i.p. glucose tolerance test (IGTT), we found that CNO treatment (10 mg/kg i.p.) of control mice had no significant effect on blood glucose excursions as compared with saline-injected control or Hep-Di mice (Figure 1C). On the other hand, CNO administration led to a significant impairment in glucose tolerance in Hep-Di mice (Figure 1C). These CNO-induced deficits in glucose tolerance were not due to changes in glucose-induced insulin secretion (Supplemental Figure 3). We obtained similar results when we performed a pyruvate challenge test, which is commonly used to study gluconeogenesis in vivo. Combined treatment of Hep-Di mice with sodium pyruvate (2 g/kg i.p.) and CNO (10 mg/kg i.p.) led to greatly enhanced blood glucose excursions as compared with glucose responses observed in Hep-Di mice treated with pyruvate alone (Figure 1D). As expected, no CNO effect was detectable in control mice (Figure 1D). These observations suggest that activation of hepatic Di (G i ) signaling leads to a robust stimulation of glucose output in vivo. An i.p. insulin tolerance test (ITT) indicated that peripheral insulin sensitivity remained unchanged in CNO-treated Hep-Di mice (Figure 1E).

To examine whether Di activation in hepatocytes modulated the hepatic actions of glucagon in vivo, we performed a glucagon challenge test. Strikingly, we observed that coinjection of CNO (10 mg/kg i.p.) with glucagon (16 μg/kg i.p.) greatly enhanced the hyperglycemic effects of glucagon in Hep-Di mice, but not in control mice (Figure 1F). This finding supports the surprising concept that activation of hepatic G i signaling enhances HGP, in contrast to our initial hypothesis.

We next examined whether the Di-mediated increases in blood glucose levels were dependent on intact glucagon signaling. To address this question, we treated Hep-Di and control mice with the anti-GCGR antibody mAB7.v44 (10 mg/kg i.p.) (19) 24 hours prior to CNO or glucagon injections. Control experiments showed that pretreatment of Hep-Di mice with the anti-GCGR antibody completely abolished glucagon-induced (16 μg/kg i.p.) hyperglycemic effects (Supplemental Figure 4A). On the other hand, administration of the anti-GCGR antibody had little or no effect on CNO-mediated (10 mg/kg i.p.) increases in blood glucose levels in Hep-Di mice (Supplemental Figure 4B). These data clearly indicate that Di signaling stimulates hepatic glucose release in a glucagon/GCGR-independent fashion.

Quantification of hepatic glucose fluxes in Hep-Di mice. In order to quantify hepatic glucose fluxes, we conducted isotope labeling studies using chronically catheterized, conscious Hep-Di mice (see Methods) (20–22). After fasting the mice for 5 hours, [6,6-2H]glucose was infused continuously into the jugular vein used to measure the rate of glucose appearance (Ra). Total body water was enriched with D 2 O, from which the contribution of gluconeogenesis and glycogenolysis to Ra was estimated (23). After assessment of baseline glucose enrichment, the Hep-Di and control mice received a bolus of CNO (10 mg/kg i.v.). CNO treatment of Hep-Di mice, but not control mice, led to a rapid and sustained increase in arterial glucose concentrations and Ra (Figure 1, G and H). The CNO-mediated increase in Ra (Figure 1H) was due to significant and sustained increases in the rates of both glycogenolysis and gluconeogenesis (Figure 1, I and J).

In vivo metabolic studies in mice lacking functional G i in hepatocytes. The metabolic phenotypes of the CNO-treated Hep-Di mice suggested that inhibition of hepatic G i signaling might prove useful to reduce pathologically enhanced HGP. To explore this possibility, we generated mutant mice that lacked functional G i -type G proteins selectively in hepatocytes. These mice were obtained by injecting an AAV coding for Cre recombinase (AAV-TBG-CRE) into the tail vein of ROSA26PTX mice (24). In this latter mouse strain, the coding sequence of the S1 catalytic subunit of pertussis toxin (S1-PTX) is preceded by a floxed silencer cassette (24) (note that PTX leads to the functional inactivation of G i -type G proteins via ADP ribosylation). This strategy led to the selective expression of S1-PTX in hepatocytes (Supplemental Figure 5A). For the sake of simplicity, we refer here to these mice simply as Hep-Gi–KO mice. The livers from Hep-Gi–KO mice appeared histologically normal and showed no signs of hepatotoxicity (data not shown).

Importantly, we found that the ability of CNO (10 mg/kg i.p.) to induce pronounced hyperglycemic effects was greatly diminished in Hep-Gi–KO mice expressing Di in a hepatocyte-specific fashion (Hep-Di/Gi–KO mice; Figure 2A). This observation indicates that the in vivo metabolic impairments caused by Di signaling in hepatocytes are indeed dependent on the activation of G i -type G proteins.

Figure 2 In vivo metabolic studies in mice Hep-Go–KO mice, which lack functional G i -type G proteins in hepatocytes. (A) CNO-induced increases in blood glucose levels in Hep-Di mice required functionally intact hepatic G i . Mice of the indicated genotypes were fasted for 4 hours, followed by an i.p. injection of CNO (10 mg/kg) and monitoring of blood glucose levels. Studies were conducted using 12-week-old female mice consuming regular chow (RC). (B and D) IGTTs. Hep-Gi–KO mice and their control littermates were maintained on either RC (B) or a HFD (RC, 2 g glucose/kg; HFD, 1 g glucose/kg) (D). (C and E). PTTs (2 g sodium pyruvate/kg i.p.). Mice of the indicated genotypes were maintained on either RC (C) or a HFD (E). IGTTs and PTTs were performed in male mice that were at least 14 weeks old. Data represent the mean ± SEM (RC, n = 9 or 10 mice/group; HFD, n = 5 or 6 mice/group). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001, compared with the corresponding control group. Statistical significance was determined by (A) 1-way ANOVA followed by Bonferroni’s post-hoc test and (B–E) 2-tailed Student’s t test.

IGTTs and pyruvate tolerance tests (PTTs) also showed that Hep-Gi–KO mice had significantly reduced blood glucose excursions as compared with control littermates injected with the AAV-TBG-GFP virus (Figure 2, B–E). We observed that these effects were independent of the type of diet that the mice consumed (regular chow or a high-fat diet [HFD]). Importantly, in the HFD feeding studies, the metabolic deficits observed with control mice (glucose intolerance and enhanced in vivo gluconeogenesis) were absent in the Hep-Gi–KO mice (Figure 2, D and E). Body weights and blood glucose and plasma insulin levels were not significantly different between the HFD Hep-Gi–KO and HFD control mice (Supplemental Figure 5B).

Glucose output studies with primary Hep-Di hepatocytes. To confirm that the Di-mediated impairments in glucose homeostasis observed in vivo were indeed caused by altered hepatic glucose fluxes, we performed studies using primary hepatocytes isolated from Hep-Di mice (Hep-Di hepatocytes). We treated Hep-Di hepatocytes with either glucagon (100 nM), as a positive control, or CNO (10 μM), either in the absence or presence of PTX (300 ng/ml). We found that CNO treatment of Hep-Di hepatocytes stimulated glucose output in a fashion similar to that seen with glucagon (Figure 3A). Importantly, the stimulatory effect of CNO, but not that of glucagon, was completely abolished in the presence of PTX (Figure 3A). These observations strongly support the concept that Di-mediated stimulation of HGP depends on the activation of G i -type G proteins.

Figure 3 Key role of JNK in mediating the metabolic effects of hepatic Di signaling. (A and C) Glucose output assays with primary Hep-Di hepatocytes. The ability of CNO (10 μM) and glucagon (100 nM) to stimulate glucose release from primary Hep-Di hepatocytes was examined. Experiments were performed with or without PTX (300 ng/ml) (A), or with or without BI87G3 (10 μM) (C), a selective JNK inhibitor. In vitro glucose output data represent the mean ± SEM from 3 independent experiments. (B and D) Activation of hepatic Di signaling promoted JNK phosphorylation. (B) In vitro studies. Primary Hep-Di hepatocytes were cultured in the presence or absence of PTX (300 ng/ml). Cells were incubated with CNO (10 μM) for 15 minutes at 37°C, followed by Western blot analysis of cell lysates. (D) In vivo studies. Hep-Di mice that had been fasted overnight received a single injection of CNO (10 mg/kg i.p.) or vehicle (–). Liver tissue was collected 15 minutes later, and liver lysates were subjected to Western blotting. p-JNK expression levels were normalized to total JNK expression. Immunoreactive bands were quantified using ImageJ software (NIH). The quantitative data shown in B and D represent the mean ± SEM from 3 independent experiments. (E) CNO challenge test. After an overnight fast, mice treated with the indicated viruses received a single injection of CNO (10 mg/kg i.p.) followed by monitoring of blood glucose levels. Data represent the mean ± SEM (n = 9–10 male mice/group). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001, compared with the corresponding control group. Statistical significance was determined by (A, B, C, and E) 2-way ANOVA followed by Bonferroni’s post-hoc test and (D) 2-tailed Student’s t test. See complete unedited blots in the supplemental material.

ERK activation does not contribute to Di-stimulated HGP. Many studies have shown that G i -coupled receptors can stimulate different MAPK signaling pathways, including the ERK and JNK signaling cascades (25–28). Given the important roles of activated MAPKs in regulating HGP (29–33), we hypothesized that MAPK-dependent signaling might contribute to the Di-mediated changes in hepatic glucose fluxes. Initially, we demonstrated that CNO (10 μM) treatment of Hep-Di hepatocytes led to a significant stimulation of ERK1/2 phosphorylation (Supplemental Figure 6, A and B). This effect was abolished in the presence of PTX (300 ng/ml) (Supplemental Figure 6, A and B), which is indicative of the involvement of G i -type G proteins. To test the hypothesis that increased ERK1/2 phosphorylation was required for Di-mediated increases in HGP, we performed glucose output assays using isolated Hep-Di hepatocytes. Pretreatment with U0126 (10 μM), a selective MEK inhibitor that prevents ERK1/2 phosphorylation, did not impair the ability of CNO (10 μM) or glucagon (100 nM) to promote glucose release from Hep-Di hepatocytes (Supplemental Figure 6C). Thus, it is unlikely that Di-induced ERK phosphorylation contributes to the impairments in glucose homeostasis triggered by stimulation of hepatic G i signaling.

Critical role of JNK activation in mediating Di-stimulated HGP. We found that CNO treatment (10 μM) of Hep-Di hepatocytes also led to a significant stimulation of JNK phosphorylation, in a PTX-sensitive manner (Figure 3B). Strikingly, CNO-induced stimulation of glucose release from Hep-Di hepatocytes, but not the corresponding glucagon response, could be totally blocked by BI87G3 (10 μM), a selective JNK inhibitor (Figure 3C). Consistent with these in vitro data, we observed that CNO treatment (10 mg/kg i.p.) of Hep-Di mice also resulted in a significant increase in hepatic JNK phosphorylation (Figure 3D).

To further confirm the importance of JNK signaling in Di-mediated hyperglycemic responses in vivo, we generated mice expressing a dominant-negative version of JNK (JNK-DN) selectively in hepatocytes of Hep-Di mice (Hep-Di-JNK–DN mice). These mice were generated by injecting an adenovirus coding for JNK-DN (34) into the tail vein of Hep-Di mice. A CNO challenge test showed that CNO-induced (10 mg/kg i.p.) increases in blood glucose levels were significantly reduced in Hep-Di-JNK–DN mice as compared with Hep-Di mice (Figure 3E), indicating that JNK activation plays a key role in mediating G i -dependent hyperglycemic responses in vivo. CNO-induced blood glucose elevations were greatly reduced but not abolished in Hep-Di-JNK–DN mice (Figure 3E). One possible explanation for this finding is that other signaling pathways, besides the JNK cascade, contribute to G i -mediated increases in HGP. Alternatively, it is possible that the JNK-DN construct was unable to suppress hepatic JNK signaling completely.

Activation of hepatic JNK signaling modulates the expression of genes regulating hepatic glucose fluxes, including G6Pase and PEPCK, the 2 rate-controlling enzymes in the process of gluconeogenesis. Consistent with this notion, CNO treatment (10 mg/kg i.p.) of Hep-Di mice increased the hepatic expression of these 2 key enzymes (Supplemental Figure 7A). Studies with isolated Hep-Di hepatocytes showed that selective inhibition of JNK by BI87G3 (10 μM) drastically reduced CNO-induced increases in G6Pase expression (Supplemental Figure 7B).

Since enhanced JNK activity has been linked to impaired insulin receptor signaling in various cell types (32, 35), we studied insulin-induced (10 nM) AKT and ERK phosphorylation in isolated Hep-Di hepatocytes, in the absence or presence of CNO (10 μM). Western blot studies demonstrated that insulin-mediated increases in AKT and ERK phosphorylation were not reduced upon costimulation of Hep-Di hepatocytes with CNO (Supplemental Figure 8). This observation strongly suggests that activation of G i -type G proteins promotes hepatic glucose release independently of insulin receptor signaling.

Inhibition of the PI3K pathway does not affect Di-dependent activation of HGP. Since G i signaling can also stimulate the PI3K pathway (36, 37), we studied the possible contribution of this pathway to Di-mediated increases in HGP. Specifically, we measured CNO-induced glucose output from Hep-Di hepatocytes in the absence or presence of LY294002 (20 μM), a selective PI3K inhibitor. We found that the presence of the PI3K inhibitor had no significant effect on CNO-induced glucose release (Supplemental Figure 9), suggesting that the PI3K pathway does not make a significant contribution to the Di-mediated increase in HGP.

Hepatocyte Di signaling promotes oxidative phosphorylation and ROS production. We designed a series of experiments to elucidate the pathway that links hepatic G i signaling to JNK activation. JNKs are activated by various stress stimuli that produce ROS (38). In agreement with this notion, we found that CNO (10 μM) treatment of Hep-Di hepatocytes triggered pronounced increases in ROS production in a time-dependent and PTX-sensitive (300 ng/ml) fashion (Figure 4A), indicating that activation of G i- type G proteins stimulates ROS accumulation in hepatocytes. Interestingly, pretreatment of Hep-Di hepatocytes with N-acetyl cysteine (NAC) (5 mM), a ROS scavenger, completely blocked CNO-induced (10 μM) JNK phosphorylation increases (Figure 4B).

Figure 4 Hepatic Di signaling increases ROS production, JNK phosphorylation, and OCR. (A–C and E) Studies using Hep-Di hepatocytes. (D) Studies using control hepatocytes. (A) Enhanced ROS production caused by hepatocyte Di signaling was PTX sensitive. CNO (10 μM) treatment of Hep-Di hepatocytes led to time-dependent increases in ROS production. These responses were completely abolished in the presence of PTX (300 ng/ml). Data represent the mean ± SEM from 3 independent experiments. (B) Increased p-JNK caused by hepatocyte Di signaling was NAC sensitive. Primary hepatocytes from Hep-Di mice were incubated with CNO (10 μM) for the indicated durations at 37°C, followed by Western blot analysis of cell lysates. Incubations were done with or without the ROS scavenger NAC (5 mM). Representative immunoblots are shown. Quantitative data represent the mean ± SEM from 7 independent experiments (CNO incubation time: 15 min). p-JNK expression levels were normalized to total JNK expression. (C and D) Measurement of the OCR of primary mouse hepatocytes. CNO (10 μM) treatment of Hep-Di hepatocytes (C) caused a marked increase in the OCR. These effects were almost abolished in the presence of PTX (300 ng/ml). The mitochondrial inhibitors antimycin A and rotenone demonstrated that the increased OCR derived from mitochondrial metabolism. CNO had no significant effect on the OCR in control hepatocytes (D). The curves shown are representative of 3 independent experiments. The OCR was measured using Seahorse technology. (E) Glucose output assays were performed with primary Hep-Di hepatocytes. The ability of CNO (10 μM) and glucagon (100 nM) to stimulate glucose release from primary Hep-Di hepatocytes was examined. Experiments were done with or without NAC (5 mM). Data represent the mean ± SEM from 7 (B) or 3 (A and E) independent experiments. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001, compared with the corresponding control group. Statistical significance was determined by (B and E) 2-way ANOVA followed by Bonferroni’s post-hoc test and (A, C, and D) 2-tailed Student’s t test. See complete unedited blots in the supplemental material.

We next hypothesized that Di-mediated ROS formation was triggered by an increase in the rate of mitochondrial oxidative phosphorylation (39). To address this question, we measured the CNO-induced oxygen consumption rate (OCR) of Hep-Di hepatocytes by using Seahorse technology. Strikingly, CNO (10 μM) treatment of Hep-Di hepatocytes (Figure 4C), but not of control hepatocytes (Figure 4D), strongly increased basal respiration in a PTX-sensitive fashion.

To further strengthen the link between Di-mediated increases in ROS production and enhanced HGP, we treated Hep-Di hepatocytes with the ROS scavenger NAC (5 mM), either in the absence or presence of CNO 10 μM) or glucagon (100 nM). Strikingly, we observed that the CNO-induced increase in glucose output, but not the corresponding glucagon response, was completely blocked in the presence of NAC (Figure 4E).

Taken together, these data indicate that activation of hepatic G i signaling stimulates the OCR, resulting in increased ROS production and activation of JNK, which eventually stimulates HGP.

RNA-sequencing analysis of hepatic gene expression following CNO treatment of Hep-Di mice. While we demonstrated that intact JNK signaling is required for maximal glucose output after stimulation of hepatic G i signaling, other pathways may also contribute to this response, as suggested by the data in Figure 3E. To obtain information about such non–JNK-dependent pathways, we studied changes in hepatic gene expression in an unbiased fashion using RNA-sequencing (RNA-seq) analysis. We prepared liver RNA from Hep-Di mice 30 minutes after injection with either CNO (10 mg/kg i.p.) or saline (control) and then subjected these RNA samples to RNA-seq analysis. Gene expression analysis showed that CNO treatment of Hep-Di mice led to the differential expression of more than 1,000 hepatic genes (Supplemental Figure 10 and Supplemental Table 3). Interestingly, many genes associated with increased ER stress and the linked unfolded protein response (UPR) were upregulated after activation of hepatic Di signaling (Supplemental Figure 10B). It is well known that ER stress and the resulting UPR promote ROS production and JNK activation (32, 40, 41), as observed in the present study. The CNO group also displayed altered expression levels of many genes involved in activation of the Nrf2/antioxidant response element signaling pathway, a major mechanism in the cellular defense against oxidative stress (Supplemental Figure 10B) (40). Stimulation of hepatic Di signaling also enhanced the expression of several genes involved in the p38/MAPK signaling pathway (Supplemental Figure 10B). This observation is of particular interest, since activation of p38 has been linked to elevated hepatic gluconeogenesis (42). On the basis of these results, it is likely that other cellular pathways, besides JNK-induced signaling, also contribute to the observed increases in G i -mediated HGP. The precise nature and relative contribution of these additional, non-JNK pathways to the observed metabolic phenotypes will be the subject of future studies.

Activation of a G i -coupled receptor endogenously expressed by hepatocytes. Hepatocytes express a number of endogenous G i -coupled receptors including α 2 -adrenergic (11) and CB 1 cannabinoid receptors (12, 13). Interestingly, recent studies have shown that mice lacking CB 1 receptors selectively in hepatocytes show significant improvements in glucose homeostasis in various metabolic assays (12, 13). Consistent with this observation, we found that injection of control mice with anandamide (AEA) (10 mg/kg i.p.), a cannabinoid receptor agonist, led to markedly impaired glucose tolerance (IGTT; Figure 5A). Importantly, this AEA effect was absent in Hep-Gi–KO mice (Figure 5B), strongly supporting the concept that AEA-induced glucose intolerance is caused by G i signaling triggered by activated hepatic CB 1 receptors.

Figure 5 In vivo and in vitro studies with CB 1 cannabinoid receptor agonists. (A and B) IGTTs in control and Hep-Gi–KO mice. Note that AEA caused impaired glucose tolerance in control mice (A) but not in Hep-Gi–KO mice (B). Mice were fasted overnight for approximately 12 hours. Ten minutes before glucose injections (2 g/kg i.p.), mice were injected with either AEA (10 mg/kg i.p.) or vehicle (Veh). Studies were performed with female mice (at least 16 weeks of age). Data represent the mean ± SEM (n = 4 or 5 mice/group). *P < 0.05, compared with the vehicle-treated group. Statistical significance was determined by Student’s t test. (C–F) Stimulation of WT mouse primary hepatocytes with CB 1 receptor agonists. Hepatocytes were prepared from male WT mice (~14 weeks of age) maintained on a HFD to boost CB 1 receptor expression levels (13). (C and D) Treatment of WT mouse hepatocytes with M-AEA (150 nM), a metabolically stable CB 1 receptor agonist. The agonist-induced increase in glucose output was completely absent in the presence of the ROS scavenger NAC (5 mM) or the selective JNK inhibitor BI87G3 (10 μM). (E and F) Incubation of WT mouse hepatocytes with HU210, a CB 1 receptor agonist. Hepatocytes were pretreated with NAC (5 mM) for 2 hours and then stimulated with HU210 (1 μM) for the indicated durations. Subsequently, p-JNK and total JNK expression levels were determined by Western blotting. (E) Representative Western blot. (F) Quantification of Western blot data. Immunoreactive bands were quantified using ImageJ. p-JNK expression levels were normalized to total JNK expression. Data represent the mean ± SEM from 3 independent experiments. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001, compared with the corresponding control value. Statistical significance was determined by (A and B) 2-tailed Student’s t test and (C, D, and F) 2-way ANOVA followed by Bonferroni’s post-hoc test). See complete unedited blots in the supplemental material.

To demonstrate that hepatic CB 1 receptors were able to activate a signaling pathway similar to that of the Di designer receptor, we carried out additional functional assays with WT mouse hepatocytes. To increase CB 1 receptor expression levels, hepatocytes were obtained from mice that had been maintained on a HFD (13). As observed with CNO-treated Hep-Di hepatocytes, treatment of WT hepatocytes with a CB 1 receptor agonist (150 nM methanandamide [M-AEA]) caused a significant increase in glucose output (Figure 5, C and D). Strikingly, this response was completely absent in the presence of the ROS scavenger NAC (5 mM) or the selective JNK inhibitor BI87G3 (10 μM) (Figure 5, C and D, respectively). As expected, CB 1 receptor activation (agonist: HU210, 1 μM) caused significant, time-dependent increases in JNK phosphorylation (Figure 5, E and F) that were not observed in NAC-treated (5 mM) hepatocytes (Figure 5, E and F). Taken together, these data strongly support the concept that activation of endogenous hepatocyte CB 1 receptors, like stimulation of hepatic Di signaling, promotes ROS formation, resulting in the activation of JNK and enhanced hepatic glucose production.

Altered gene expression in livers prepared from fasted WT mice. We next examined hepatic gene expression levels in fasted WT mice. qRT-PCR studies showed that the hepatic expression levels of Gα i1 and the G i -coupled α 2A -adrenergic receptor were significantly increased in mice after a 16-hour fast (Supplemental Figure 11). These findings are consistent with the concept that enhanced hepatic G i signaling plays a role in promoting HGP under physiological conditions.

G i signaling stimulates glucose release in human hepatocytes. To study whether increased G i signaling also led to enhanced HGP in human liver, we transduced human primary hepatocytes with an adenovirus coding for a constitutively active version of Gα i2 (CA-Gi) (43). We found that human CA-Gi hepatocytes had a significant increase in glucose output (Figure 6A). This CA-Gi–dependent effect was abolished in the presence of NAC (5 mM), strongly suggesting that G i stimulates HGP via a similar signaling pathway in mouse and human hepatocytes. Moreover, human CA-Gi hepatocytes showed significant increases in JNK phosphorylation and G6Pase transcript levels (Figure 6, B and C), consistent with the data obtained in mouse hepatocytes.

Figure 6 Studies with primary human hepatocytes. (A) Glucose output measurements. Primary human hepatocytes were transduced with an adenovirus coding for a constitutively active version of Gα i2 (CA-Gi Ad) or a control adenovirus coding for GFP (GFP Ad). Cells expressing the CA-Gi construct showed a significant increase in glucose output. This effect was abolished in the presence of NAC (5 mM), a ROS scavenger. (B) Western blot and (C) gene expression analyses. Human hepatocytes infected with CA-Gi Ad showed increased p-JNK levels (B) and elevated G6Pase transcript levels (C). The graph in B summarizes all Western blot data. Data represent the mean ± SEM from 3 independent experiments. *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01, compared with the corresponding control group. Statistical significance was determined by (A) 1-way ANOVA with a Benjamini-Hochberg correction and (B and C) 2-tailed Student’s t test. See complete unedited blots in the supplemental material.