Commentary 10.1172/JCI99037

A double negative: inhibition of hepatic Gi signaling improves glucose homeostasis

Allen M. Spiegel

Department of Medicine, Division of Endocrinology and Diabetes, and Department of Molecular Pharmacology, Albert Einstein College of Medicine, Bronx, New York, USA.

Address correspondence to: Allen M. Spiegel, Albert Einstein College of Medicine, 1300 Morris Park Avenue, Belfer 312, Bronx, New York 10461, USA. Phone: 718.430.2801; Email: allen.spiegel@einstein.yu.edu.

Find articles by Spiegel, A. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

First published January 16, 2018 - More info

Published in Volume 128, Issue 2 (February 1, 2018)
J Clin Invest. 2018;128(2):567–569. doi:10.1172/JCI99037.
Copyright © 2018, American Society for Clinical Investigation

First published January 16, 2018

See the related article at Hepatic Gi signaling regulates whole-body glucose homeostasis.

Hepatic glucose production (HGP) is a key determinant of glucose homeostasis. Glucagon binding to its cognate seven-transmembrane Gs-coupled receptor in hepatocytes stimulates cAMP production, resulting in increased HGP. In this issue of the JCI, Rossi and colleagues tested the hypothesis that activation of hepatic Gi–coupled receptors, which should inhibit cAMP production, would oppose the cAMP-inducing action of glucagon and thereby decrease HGP. Surprisingly, however, the opposite occurred: activation of Gi signaling increased HGP via a novel mechanism, while inhibition of Gi signaling reduced HGP. These results define a new physiologic role for hepatic Gi signaling and identify a potential therapeutic target for HGP regulation.

Preview pages

Reset
Page preview
568 Page 567 Back

Continue reading with a subscription.

A subscription is required for you to read this article in full. If you are a subscriber, you may sign in to continue reading.

Already subscribed?

Click here to sign into your account.

Don't have a subscription?

Please select one of the subscription options, which includes a low-cost option just for this article.

At an institution or library?

If you are at an institution or library and believe you should have access, please check with your librarian or administrator (more information).

Problems?

Please try these troubleshooting tips.

  • Purchase this article
  • $10
  • Purchasing this article will give you full access for the calendar year.
  • Purchase article
  • Purchase Site Pass
  • $25
  • This will give you access to every article on the site for 24 hours.
  • Order site pass
  • Online subscription
  • $95
  • Individual online subscriptions give you full online access for the calendar year.
  • Order Online
  • Print subscription
  • $795
  • Individual print subscriptions give you the print journal and full online access for the year.
  • Print + Online
  • JCI This Month subscription
  • $125
  • JCI This Month is a 16- to 20-page overview of the articles published each month
  • Subscribing to JCI This Month also gives subscribers full online access for the calendar year.
  • *Price outside U.S. and Canada: $225.
  • JCI This Month + Online
Advertisement