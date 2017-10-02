Haploinsufficiency for DNA methyltransferase 3A predisposes hematopoietic cells to myeloid malignancies

AML-associated DNMT3A truncation mutations produce an inactive DNA methyltransferase. To determine whether AML-associated DNMT3A truncation mutations can yield stable proteins that can be found in AML cells, we focused on 3 representative mutations first identified in normal karyotype AML patients: Q515*, E616fs, and L723fs (1). Whole-genome sequencing of primary diagnostic bone marrow samples from these AML patients demonstrated that these mutant alleles were present at VAFs consistent with heterozygosity in nearly all the cells in the samples, and RNA-sequencing (RNA-seq) detected expression of all of the corresponding transcripts, showing that these 3 mutations do not cause nonsense-mediated decay (Supplemental Table 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI93041DS1). We performed Western blots for DNMT3A on whole cell lysates of primary AML diagnostic bone marrow samples possessing these mutations (Figure 1A). Discrete bands at the predicted positions of the truncated proteins were not detected (despite the detection of full-length DNMT3A in all 3 samples), suggesting that these mutant proteins may be unstable in AML cells. Quantification of these Western blots revealed that full-length DNMT3A was reduced in abundance by 52%–63% compared with that in a control AML sample that was WT for DNMT3A; this also suggests that the residual WT DNMT3A allele in these samples must be functional. However, transient expression of the cDNAs encoding these mutant forms of DNMT3A did yield stable, truncated proteins of the predicted sizes in HEK293T cells (Figure 1B), suggesting that these proteins may in fact be produced in AML cells and may have potential functional consequences on WT DNMT3A.

Figure 1 Truncated DNMT3A proteins are absent in AML cells, but stable in HEK293T cells, and lack de novo DNA methyltransferase activity. (A) Western blot of endogenous DNMT3A (top panel) or actin (bottom panel) from primary AML bone marrow samples (DNMT3AWT/WT, DNMT3AWT/Q515*, DNMT3AWT/E616fs, and DNMT3AWT/L723fs). Asterisks indicate predicted positions of DNMT3A based on corresponding cDNAs (B). (B) Western blot of exogenous DNMT3A produced by WT, Q515*, E616fs, and L723fs DNMT3A cDNAs expressed in HEK293T cells. (C) In vitro methylation of a linearized plasmid DNA substrate (pcDNA3.1) by recombinant full-length human WT or mutant DNMT3A (Q515*, E616fs, or L723fs). Time-course assays using 1 μg of total protein per 35 μl reaction (250 nM). (D) In vitro methylation of a linearized plasmid DNA substrate (pcDNA3.1) by recombinant full-length human WT or mutant DNMT3A (Q515*, E616fs, or L723fs). Dose response with fixed 16-hour incubation. All experiments were independently performed 3 times, and data for C and D are shown as mean ± SEM of 3 independent experiments, each performed in triplicate. *P < 0.05, 2-way ANOVA relative to WT DNMT3A.

To explore the biochemical consequences of these 3 truncated proteins, we purified human WT, Q515*, E616fs, and L723fs DNMT3A using an N-terminal 6x-histidine tag and immobilized metal ion (Ni2+) affinity chromatography. Purified recombinant proteins were assessed by BCA assays, SYPRO Ruby protein gel stains, and quantitative Western blots to validate protein purity and abundance. We compared the de novo DNA methyltransferase activities of WT, Q515*, E616fs, and L723fs DNMT3A using an in vitro DNA methylation assay that detects the DNMT3A-mediated transfer of tritiated methyl groups from the methyl-donor molecule S-adenosylmethionine (3H-SAM) to a linearized, CpG-rich pcDNA3.1 plasmid DNA containing 334 CpG residues in the 5.4-kb plasmid. WT DNMT3A exhibited robust de novo methylation activity, which increased proportionally with reaction time (Figure 1C) and enzyme concentration (Figure 1D). In contrast, we observed a near total loss of methyltransferase activity with each of the 3 truncated DNMT3A forms (Figure 1, C and D).

DNMT3A truncation mutants fail to heterodimerize with WT DNMT3A. X-ray crystallography analyses and biochemical studies of DNMT3A have revealed that its active form is a homotetramer, with 2 interfaces mediating homooligomerization. Both of these interfaces are located within the C-terminal catalytic methyltransferase domain of DNMT3A: one is a hydrophobic FF interface (specifically, F732 and F772), and the other is a polar RD interface (specifically, R885 and D876) (18). DNMT3A mutations at residues near these interacting interfaces are common in AML patients (e.g., R729, R736, R771, and R882). AML mutations that produce truncated DNMT3A proteins, including Q515*, E616fs, and L723fs, remove both of the DNMT3A self-interacting interfaces, and therefore we predicted these proteins would fail to dimerize with WT DNMT3A.

To test this hypothesis, we utilized the PerkinElmer AlphaLISA amplified luminescence proximity platform (19) to measure direct interactions between DNMT3A molecules with or without the mutations of interest (Figure 2A). Our approach utilized whole cell lysates of HEK293T cells expressing C-terminal epitope-tagged (FLAG or V5) WT or mutant DNMT3A, in combination with anti-FLAG donor and anti-V5 acceptor beads. Upon dimerization of FLAG-tagged and V5-tagged proteins and colocalization of their corresponding beads, excitation of the donor bead with 680 nm light resulted in emission of a quantifiable signal of 620 nm light from the acceptor bead.

Figure 2 DNMT3A truncation mutants do not heterodimerize with WT DNMT3A and fail to form mutant DNMT3A homodimers. (A) AlphaLISA assay schematic of assay for B–E, in which the interaction between DNMT3A-FLAG and DNMT3A-V5 molecules is measured. Anti-FLAG “donor” beads excited by light at 680 nm release singlet oxygen, which can excite anti-V5 “acceptor” beads within 200 nm, leading to emission light at 620 nm. (B) AlphaLISA measurement of dimerization of WT DNMT3A-V5 with DNMT3A-FLAG (WT, Q515*, E616fs, and L723fs), with crosstitration (4:1, 2:1, 1:1, 1:2, 1:4). (C) Quantification of DNMT3A-FLAG:DNMT3A-V5 homodimerization (WT:WT, Q515*:Q515*, E616fs:E616fs, and L723fs:L723fs) when mixed at 1:1 stoichiometric ratio. (D) Oligomerization of WT DNMT3A-V5 and DNMT3A-FLAG (WT, Q515*, E616fs, or L723fs), mixed at a 1:1 stoichiometric ratio, in response to NaCl. (E) WT DNMT3A-V5 and DNMT3A-FLAG (WT, Q515*, E616fs, or L723fs) oligomerization, mixed at a 1:1 stoichiometric ratio, in response to KCl. All data are shown as mean ± SD of 3 independent experiments, each performed in triplicate. *P < 0.05, 2-way ANOVA relative to WT:WT.

HEK293T cells were transiently transfected with expression vectors containing cDNAs for DNMT3A-FLAG (WT, Q515*, E616fs, and L723fs) or DNMT3A-V5 (WT), and mixed cell lysates were analyzed with the AlphaLISA assay to compare the WT/WT interaction with the WT/mutant interactions for Q515*, E616fs, and L723fs (Figure 2B). Each of these 3 truncated forms of DNMT3A failed to interact with WT DNMT3A when mixed at a 1:1 ratio. To detect weak WT/mutant interactions, we altered the ratios of DNMT3A proteins in the AlphaLISA assay to drive complex formation with a 2- or 4-fold excess of either DNMT3A protein component. While the WT/WT DNMT3A interaction remained robust across this range of protein ratios, the WT/mutant interactions were not detectable using any of these conditions (Figure 2B). Furthermore, none of these 3 truncated forms of DNMT3A were able to produce homodimers detectable by this assay (Figure 2C), indicating that they must exist as monomers, essentially ruling out the possibility that stable mutant/mutant complexes mask the detection of weak WT/mutant interactions.

Although purified DNMT3A oligomers are stable at physiological salt conditions (20), optimal de novo DNA methylation occurs at low-salt conditions (i.e., <50 mM NaCl or KCl) (21, 22). To determine whether low-salt conditions favorable for de novo DNA methylation could facilitate interactions between WT and truncated forms of DNMT3A, we directly explored the effects of NaCl and KCl levels on DNMT3A oligomerization using the AlphaLISA assay (Figure 2, D and E). As predicted, the WT/WT DNMT3A interaction was maximal at low-salt concentrations and was inhibited with increasing concentrations of NaCl or KCl. The DNMT3A truncations, however, exhibited minimal interactions with WT DNMT3A, even at very low-salt (e.g., 20 mM) concentrations.

We orthogonally validated the lack of interaction among these 3 truncated forms of DNMT3A and the WT protein using immunoprecipitation assays. We performed low-stringency anti-FLAG coimmunoprecipitation assays on FLAG-tagged WT DNMT3A mixed with DNMT3A-V5 (WT, Q515*, E616fs, or L723fs). Although we could easily detect coimmunoprecipitation of WT DNMT3A-V5 from the WT DNMT3A-FLAG pull-down, no truncated DNMT3A-V5 forms were detected in the WT DNMT3A-FLAG pull-down eluate by Western blotting (Figure 3). This confirms the lack of WT/mutant DNMT3A interactions for these 3 truncation mutations and implies that cells with these mutations are essentially haploinsufficient for DNMT3A protein.

Figure 3 DNMT3A truncation mutants do not coimmunoprecipitate with WT DNMT3A. Anti-FLAG immunoprecipitation of WT DNMT3A-FLAG in HEK293T whole cell lysates mixed with HEK293T whole cell lysates with DNMT3A-V5 (either WT, Q515*, E616fs, or L723fs) or equivalent protein from untransfected cells. All experiments were independently performed twice.

Young Dnmt3a+/– mice exhibit normal hematopoiesis. To characterize the effects of Dnmt3a haploinsufficiency on hematopoiesis, we used a previously described constitutive Dnmt3a-knockout mouse with a neomycin resistance cassette inserted into a deletion of exons 18 and 19 of the catalytic domain of Dnmt3a (17). We previously verified that this mutation produces a null allele with no detectable Dnmt3a protein by Western blotting of homozygous null embryos with an N-terminal Dnmt3a antibody (23) and determined that the bone marrow cells of these homozygous Dnmt3a–/– mice have a focal, canonical DNA hypomethylation phenotype using targeted bisulfite sequencing (23). In this study, we intercrossed heterozygous Dnmt3a+/– mice on a C57BL/6 background to generate Dnmt3a+/+, Dnmt3a+/–, and Dnmt3a–/– littermates. Mice with all 3 genotypes were born at the expected ratios, but the Dnmt3a–/– mice were severely runted and died 2 to 3 weeks after birth, as previously described (17). Dnmt3a+/– mice did not exhibit a runting phenotype. Using intracellular flow cytometry on stem and progenitor populations, we verified that the bone marrow cells of Dnmt3a+/– mice produced approximately 50% as much Dnmt3a protein as the cells from Dnmt3a+/+ mice in all hematopoietic compartments assessed (Supplemental Figure 1). Six-week-old Dnmt3a+/– and Dnmt3a+/+ mice were euthanized, and bone marrow was harvested for study of mature lineage compartments (myeloid, B, and T cells; Supplemental Figure 2A) as well as for myeloid precursors (granulocyte-macrophage progenitor [GMP], common myeloid progenitor [CMP], and megakaryocyte–erythroid progenitor [MEP] cells) and enriched hematopoietic stem cells (HSCs/KLS-SLAM cells; Supplemental Figure 2B). At this age, no significant differences in the frequencies of any of these compartments were observed between Dnmt3a+/+ and Dnmt3a+/– mice.

Loss of 1 copy of Dnmt3a did not lead to an aberrant self-renewal phenotype when whole bone marrow from these mice was serially replated in MethoCult media (Supplemental Figure 2C). Large cohorts of Dnmt3a+/– (n = 43) and Dnmt3a+/+ mice (n = 20) were generated, and peripheral blood counts were evaluated serially; no differences were observed between these genotypes at any time point up to 1 year of age (data not shown).

Dnmt3a+/– mice gradually develop myeloid skewing, and their HSPCs display a competitive advantage that is time dependent. Although Dnmt3a+/– mice have normal hematopoiesis at 6 weeks of age, serial evaluation of littermate-matched, unmanipulated Dnmt3a+/+ versus Dnmt3a+/– mice at 3, 5, 7, and 11 months of age revealed a subtle but consistent increase in myeloid lineage cells in the bone marrow over time (Figure 4, A and B), with a reciprocal decrease in B, T, and erythroid lineage cells. However, the progenitor populations from these samples were not significantly altered, consistent with the data from 6-week-old mice (Supplemental Figure 2 and data not shown). To determine whether the hematopoietic stem/progenitor cells (HSPCs) of Dnmt3a+/– mice had a competitive advantage over WT cells, we mixed whole bone marrow cells from 6-week-old Dnmt3a+/+ or Dnmt3a+/– animals (Ly5.2) with equal numbers of competitor WT bone marrow cells (Ly5.1x5.2), and transplanted these cells into lethally irradiated mice (n = 13 for Dnmt3a+/+ and n = 10 for Dnmt3a+/– mice). There was not a significant advantage for Dnmt3a+/–-derived donor cells in the peripheral blood at 4 or 6 months after transplant (Figure 4C). However, when the peripheral blood of these mice was analyzed at 1 year after transplant, the Dnmt3a+/– donor cells made up approximately 80% of all donor-derived cells (Figure 4, C and D). We therefore sacrificed all of the mice at this time point to more thoroughly define the lineage and progenitor compartments that were affected by Dnmt3a haploinsufficiency. We found a significant advantage for Dnmt3a+/– cells in both the myeloid and lymphoid lineage cells of the spleen and bone marrow (Figure 4, E and F). The KLS, MEP, CMP, and GMP compartments from bone marrow cells all predominately comprised Dnmt3a+/– -derived cells (Figure 4G). Together, these data suggest that absence of a single copy of Dnmt3a provides an advantage for HSPCs with multilineage potential.

Figure 4 Bone marrow cells from Dnmt3a+/– mice display myeloid skewing and a competitive advantage that is time dependent. (A and B) Flow cytometric evaluation of lineage markers from the bone marrow cells of unmanipulated mice harvested at the indicated ages, designated in months (n = 1 per genotype per time point). (A) Dnmt3a+/+ mice. (B) Dnmt3a+/– mice. (C–G) Bone marrow from 6-week-old Dnmt3a+/+ or Dnmt3a+/– mice (Ly5.2) was mixed 50:50 with WT competitor marrow (Ly5.1x5.2) and transplanted into lethally irradiated WT mice (Ly5.1). n = 13 Dnmt3a+/+; n = 10 Dnmt3a+/–. (C) Peripheral blood chimerism at 4 months, 6 months, and 1 year after transplant. P < 0.01, 2-sample, 2-tailed t test. (D–G) Percentage of Ly5.2+ cells (i.e., experimental cells, either Dnmt3a+/+ or Dnmt3a+/–) in the indicated lineage or progenitor populations at the 1-year time point. *P < 0.05, 1-sample, 2-tailed t test vs. 50% corrected for multiple testing by Bonferroni’s method. (D) Peripheral blood–derived cells. (E) Spleen-derived cells. (F and G) Bone marrow–derived cells.

Dnmt3a+/– mice develop myeloid malignancies after a long latent period. Because the myeloid skewing and competitive advantage of Dnmt3a+/– bone marrow cells was slow to develop, we decided to test whether these mice had an increased risk for developing myeloid malignancies after a long latent period. We therefore monitored a large cohort of unmanipulated, littermate-matched Dnmt3a+/– and Dnmt3a+/+ mice for 2 years. After 18 months, several Dnmt3a+/– mice (15/43, 35%) became moribund, exhibiting lethargy, abdominal distension, ruffled fur, and pale extremities (Figure 5A). Affected mice were euthanized and found to have varying degrees of hepatosplenomegaly, with myeloid infiltrates in the spleen, liver, and other organs, including the mediastinal and cervical lymph nodes (Supplemental Table 2). At the conclusion of the tumor watch at 2 years, all remaining mice were euthanized for pathologic examination and an additional 9 Dnmt3a+/– mice were found to have similar pathologic findings, for an overall penetrance of 24/43 (56%). Affected mice were defined as those with spleen sizes greater than 5 SD above the mean spleen size of Dnmt3a+/+ mice at 2 years of age (Figure 5B). In addition to splenomegaly, many Dnmt3a+/– mice displayed anemia and thrombocytopenia. Flow cytometry of the spleen cells of affected animals revealed positivity for the myeloid markers Gr-1 and/or CD11b (Supplemental Table 2). Further, many spleens contained sizable populations of cells that coexpressed the late myeloid marker Gr-1 and the progenitor marker CD34, one of the hallmarks of myeloid leukemias in mice. No cases of myeloid malignancy were observed in any of the 20 Dnmt3a+/+ mice during the duration of the tumor watch. On the basis of flow cytometry and histopathologic evaluation by a blinded, board-certified hematopathologist (J.M. Klco), 11 of 16 tumors from the Dnmt3a+/– mice were classified by the Bethesda criteria (24) as myeloproliferative disease (MPD), 2 were defined as myeloid leukemia with maturation, 2 were called MPD-like myeloid leukemia, and 1 was classified as a myeloid sarcoma (Figure 5, C and D, Table 1, and Supplemental Table 2). No T cell leukemias were identified.

Figure 5 Dnmt3a+/– mice develop myeloid malignancies after a long latent period. (A) Kaplan-Meier plot of survival data from littermate-matched Dnmt3a+/– (n = 43) and Dnmt3a+/+ (n = 20) mice that were monitored in a 2-year tumor watch. Mice that became moribund were euthanized for pathologic analysis. (B) After 2 years, all remaining mice were bled for CBCs and euthanized. All mice were grouped by spleen size into Dnmt3a+/+, clinically unaffected Dnmt3a+/–, and affected (moribund) Dnmt3a+/– mice (see Results for details). Affected Dnmt3a+/– mice exhibited anemia and thrombocytopenia, but not significant leukocytosis. *P < 0.05; ***P < 0.001, 1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s correction for multiple testing. (C) Distribution of pathologic diagnoses according to Bethesda criteria for all mice that could be definitively classified (n = 16). (D) Representative histology of tissues from affected Dnmt3a+/– mice. Scale bars: 20 μm; 200 μm (low mag).

Table 1 Bethesda criteria classification of Dnmt3a+/– tumors

Transplantable tumors from Dnmt3a+/– mice retain a functional WT Dnmt3a allele. Of the 16 Dnmt3a+/– mice with myeloid disease that were fully characterized, 6 caused an acute, lethal malignancy when tumors were transplanted into sublethally irradiated, WT recipient mice (Figure 6A). Similarly, Poitras et al. (25) noted that 6 of 12 tumors arising in Dnmt3afl/+ × Flt3-ITD mice were transplantable. The median disease latencies of the transplanted tumors from our study ranged from 26 to 90 days (Figure 6A). Flow cytometry and gross pathologic examination demonstrated that tumors derived from the secondary animals were myeloid malignancies that recapitulated the cell surface phenotypes of the primary tumors, which all arose in unmanipulated Dnmt3a+/– mice (see Supplemental Figure 3 for a representative example).

Figure 6 Persistent expression of the residual WT Dnmt3a gene in AML samples arising in Dnmt3a+/– mice. (A) Plot demonstrating disease latency for sublethally irradiated WT animals engrafted with Dnmt3a+/– tumors, designated A–F (see Table 1 and Supplemental Table 2). For each of the 6 primary tumors that were transplanted, 3 to 5 secondary recipient mice were assessed. (B) Copy number variation in sequenced tumors. Note that none of the tumors has deletions involving chromosome 12 at the location of the Dnmt3a gene. The locations of 3 cancer-related genes that were amplified (Nras, Foxq1) or deleted (Runx1) in tumor E are shown. Tumor E was derived from a male mouse; the single copy of the X chromosome in these tumors “calibrates” the color value for a single copy deletion. (C) Representative flow cytometry plots for Dnmt3a protein abundance in the CD11b+ compartment of Dnmt3a+/+, Dnmt3a+/–, and Dnmt3a–/– bone marrow samples (top panels) and a WT spleen or Dnmt3a+/– tumors A and B (derived from the unmanipulated spleen samples from the primary mice), showing preserved expression of WT Dnmt3a protein in the CD11b+ cells in each tumor spleen sample. The level of Dnmt3a protein in the tumor cells was similar to that of the haploinsufficient bone marrow cells. (D) VAFs for selected mutations detected in primary tumors (either bulk or sorted to enrich for Gr-1+CD34+ myeloid tumor cells) and in corresponding tumors from transplanted secondary recipients. Kras mutation VAFs are from AmpliSeq data (Supplemental Table 6), while other mutation VAFs are from exome sequencing (Supplemental Tables 3–5).

Whole-exome sequencing was performed on 3 of the 6 transplantable tumors (tumors A, B, and E) and on tumors from secondarily transplanted animals to determine whether the residual Dnmt3a allele had been inactivated by deletion or mutation. Tumors were compared with sorted B220+ B cells from the primary animal’s spleen as the control population. No point mutations or insertion-deletions in the residual Dnmt3a allele were detected in any of the tumors (Supplemental Tables 3, 4, and 5, and data not shown). A copy number variation algorithm was employed to detect copy number changes at the Dnmt3a locus. Similarly, when compared with a pooled normal control sample, no copy number changes were detected at the Dnmt3a locus in any of the sequenced tumors or their derivatives (Figure 6B). Further, intracellular flow cytometry for Dnmt3a protein was performed on spleen cells from tumors A and B, which demonstrated that Dnmt3a protein expression was maintained in the myeloid tumor cells (Figure 6C). The level of protein detected was similar to that of CD11b+ cells derived from Dnmt3a+/– mice. These data suggest that the residual WT Dnmt3a allele remains functional in fully transformed AML tumors arising in Dnmt3a+/– mice.

Exome sequencing revealed potential cooperating mutations in 3 sequenced tumors. Tumor A (classified as AML with maturation) contained somatic mutations in the Ras/MAPK pathway, including a missense mutation in the tumor suppressor Nf1 (R1414I; tumor A in Figure 6D, and Supplemental Table 3). In addition, all 4 secondary tumors derived from this primary tumor exhibited a canonical activating mutation in Kras (G12C) and a canonical activating mutation in Shp2/Ptpn11 (E76K; Figure 6D). The Kras and Shp2/Ptpn11 mutations were undetectable in the primary bulk tumor analysis, but were detected when the tumor was resorted for Gr-1, CD34 double-positive cells to enrich for the myeloid tumor population (Figure 6D), suggesting that these mutations were in a different, small subclone. Tumor B also contained a canonical activating mutation in Kras (G13D; tumor B in Figure 6D and Supplemental Table 4). A potentially relevant mutation in the H3K4 methyltransferase Mll1 (T1311I) was detected in 1 of 2 secondary tumors. This mutation was not detected in the original primary tumor even after sorting to enrich for myeloid cells, suggesting it may have been in a very small subclone in the primary sample or acquired during progression in the transplanted animals. The secondary samples from tumor B also contained a loss of most of chromosome 2 (Figure 6B), which is often associated with AML progression in mice (26). To validate the activating Kras mutations, we performed targeted sequencing using a PCR-based approach, followed by sequencing of a 200-bp amplicon containing the region encoding amino acids G12 and G13. This approach confirmed the Kras mutations in tumors A and B and identified an additional tumor with a Kras G12C mutation (Supplemental Table 6). These Ras/MAPK pathway mutations tended to occur at a higher VAF in the secondary tumors than in the unsorted primary tumors (Figure 6D and Supplemental Table 6), suggesting that they occurred in subclones that were positively selected for when the tumors expanded in secondary recipients. Of note, activated Ras mutations have previously been detected in tumors arising spontaneously in Dnmt3a-deficient mice (27) and they are known to cooperate with Dnmt3a deficiency to cause AML (28). Further, 9 of 52 (17%) AML samples with DNMT3A mutations from the TCGA study contained NRAS or KRAS mutations (16). Finally, although tumor E did not have any somatic mutations or insertion-deletions that are known to be associated with AML, this tumor had multiple copy number alterations that may have been relevant for pathogenesis, including the amplification of a segment of chromosome 3 (containing Nras) and chromosome 13 (containing Foxq1) and a deletion of a segment of chromosome 16 (containing Runx1) (Figure 6B; see Supplemental Table 7 for a list of potentially relevant genes on copy number–altered intervals).

DNA methylation and expression phenotypes in bone marrow cells from Dnmt3a+/– mice. To determine whether nonleukemic Dnmt3a+/– bone marrow cells have a DNA methylation and/or gene expression phenotype that may contribute to the AML susceptibility phenotype, we performed whole-genome bisulfite sequencing and expression studies on these cells. Although similar studies have been performed on Dnmt3afl/fl HSPCs (29), these studies have not yet been described for the germline null mutation in Dnmt3a described by Okano et al. (17), either in the heterozygous or homozygous state. We therefore harvested total bone marrow cells from unmanipulated, nonleukemic Dnmt3a+/+, Dnmt3a+/–, and Dnmt3a–/– mice and subjected DNA from these cells to whole-genome bisulfite sequencing, as previously described (15). Four independent bone marrow samples were evaluated from 2-week-old Dnmt3a+/+ and Dnmt3a–/– mice; previous studies in our laboratory revealed that these samples have highly similar cellular compositions (23). Samples from 6 time points were obtained from Dnmt3a+/– mice, harvested at 2 weeks, 4 weeks (2 mice), 6 weeks, 3 months, 9 months, or 1 year of age. All animals had normal complete blood counts (CBCs) at the time of harvest (data not shown). Evaluation of CpG methylation values across the entire genome revealed that only a small fraction (3.53%) of all measured CpGs were significantly hypomethylated (P < 0.05; see Methods) in Dnmt3a–/– bone marrow cells compared with WT cells, whereas only 0.04% were hypermethylated. Although mean CpG methylation was significantly lower in all annotated regions of the genome in the Dnmt3a–/– samples, CpG island (CGI) shelves, CGI shores, and gene bodies had the most dramatic differences (Figure 7A). Dnmt3a+/– samples had far fewer hypomethylated CpGs and were not statistically different from WT samples at this level of resolution. We plotted the distribution of all methylation values across the genome for each sample, as shown in Figure 7B. As expected from the analysis above, the methylation patterns were highly similar from all sample sets.

Figure 7 DNA methylation phenotypes of Dnmt3a+/+, Dnmt3a+/–, and Dnmt3a–/– mice. (A) Mean CpG methylation levels from whole-genome bisulfite sequencing of bone marrow cells from Dnmt3a+/+ (n = 4), Dnmt3a–/– (n = 4), and Dnmt3a+/– mice (n = 7). Values for specific annotated regions of the genome are shown. Hypothesis testing was performed via 2-tailed, pairwise t tests, with Bonferroni’s correction for multiple testing within genome regions; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001. (B) Density plot of methylation values from all CpGs for each bone marrow sample shown in A. (C) Density plot of methylation values from 7,029 DMRs defined by comparing the 4 Dnmt3a+/+ and 4 Dnmt3a–/– samples, all obtained from bone marrow of 2-week-old mice. Values for the same DMRs were plotted passively for Dnmt3a+/– samples. (D) Heatmap showing mean methylation values for the 7,029 DMRs as defined above. Note that the Dnmt3a+/– samples are plotted as a function of the age of the mice at harvest. (E) Heatmap showing mean methylation values for the 1,665 DMRs (from the set of 7,029) significantly different between Dnmt3a+/+ and Dnmt3a+/– samples. (F) Mean methylation values for all 7,029 DMRs from all samples, plotted by genotype from the center of the DMRs. (G) Fraction of 7,029 DMRs associated with annotated regions of the genome (Dnmt3a–/– DMRs are shown in red, and DMRs also significant in Dnmt3a+/– mice are shown in blue). (H) Primary methylation values for each CpG (shown as a bar from 0%–100% methylated for each sample) in a Dnmt3a–/– hypomethylated DMR inside the Casz1 gene body (not significantly hypomethylated in the Dnmt3a+/– samples, P = 0.19 by Mann-Whitney U test with Bonferroni’s correction).

We next identified all differentially methylated regions (DMRs) between the Dnmt3a+/+ and Dnmt3a–/– samples using established methods (15) and passively evaluated these DMRs for methylation phenotypes in the Dnmt3a+/– samples. We identified 7,029 DMRs in the Dnmt3a–/– samples, of which 7,023 (99.9%) were hypomethylated (Supplemental Table 8). Then, using this set of DMRs, we defined the mean methylation values for the same regions in the 6 Dnmt3a+/– samples and found that 1,665 regions (23.7% of the total DMRs) were also significantly different in the Dnmt3a+/– samples compared with Dnmt3a+/+ samples (Supplemental Table 8). Of these 1,665 DMRs, 1,662 (99.8%) were hypomethylated in the Dnmt3a+/– samples. A plot of the distribution of methylation values from CpGs in DMRs (Figure 7C) revealed both the clear-cut hypomethylation phenotype of the Dnmt3a–/– DMRs and the subtle but highly consistent hypomethylation phenotype of the Dnmt3a+/– DMRs plotted for the same regions.

The canonical nature of the 7,029 DMRs identified in the Dnmt3a+/+ versus Dnmt3a–/– samples was revealed in heatmaps that display the average methylation value of each DMR as a unique data point (Figure 7D). Clearly, nearly all of the DMRs are present in all 4 of the Dnmt3a–/– samples, which were obtained from 4 independent mice. We passively plotted the methylation data from the 6 Dnmt3a+/– samples according to their ages at harvest to determine whether the subtle methylation changes in the Dnmt3a+/– were age dependent. For this analysis, we focused on the 1,665 DMRs that were originally detected in the Dnmt3a+/+ versus Dnmt3a–/– samples as well as significantly hypomethylated in the Dnmt3a+/– samples (Figure 7E). Clearly, these regions are consistently less methylated in all the Dnmt3a+/– samples regardless of the age of the mouse at harvest and display intermediate methylation levels compared with Dnmt3a+/+ and Dnmt3a–/– samples (Figure 7F). The heatmap suggests that a small subset of CpGs may become more hypomethylated with age, but because the differences were small, few were statistically significant. Most of the DMRs in both the Dnmt3a–/– and Dnmt3a+/– samples mapped to gene bodies and intergenic regions (Figure 7G). Very few DMRs were associated with promoters or bone marrow–specific enhancer elements (as defined by ENCODE) (30). These findings are very similar to those found in nonleukemic human hematopoietic cells with heterozygous DNMT3AR882 mutations (15). An example of a typical DMR that is hypomethylated in all Dnmt3a–/– samples, but unaffected in Dnmt3a+/– samples, is shown in Figure 7H. An example of a DMR that is significantly hypomethylated in both the Dnmt3a–/– and the Dnmt3a+/– samples is shown in Supplemental Figure 4.

To define expression changes associated with Dnmt3a haploinsufficiency, we purified RNA from KLS cells to provide a uniform population of enriched stem/progenitor cells where Dnmt3a is normally highly expressed, performed linear amplification and labeling, and hybridized all samples with Affymetrix Mouse Exon 1.0 ST arrays (Dnmt3a+/+ vs. Dnmt3a+/– nontransplanted KLS cells, n = 3 each). Comparisons of the average expression values of each annotated gene are shown in Supplemental Figure 5. Dnmt3a+/+ and Dnmt3a+/– KLS cells had virtually identical expression patterns; only one probe set (from the Clgn gene) was found to be significantly different (P < 0.05) between WT and Dnmt3a+/– KLS cells, but this finding was not corroborated by other probe sets from this gene. We also evaluated the expression of all genes that were located within 5 kb of a Dnmt3a–/– DMR; none were shown to be dysregulated in Dnmt3a+/– KLS cells.

To determine whether Dnmt3a haploinsufficiency altered gene expression in a subpopulation of bone marrow cells and/or altered the cellular composition of bone marrow, we performed single-cell RNA-seq of the total bone marrow cells obtained from a pair of 5-month-old, littermate-matched, nontransplanted Dnmt3a+/+ and Dnmt3a+/– mice (the same 5-month-old samples used in Figure 4, A and B). Using the 10× Genomics platform (31), we made cDNA libraries from 1,870 cells from the Dnmt3a+/+ marrow and 2,419 cells from the Dnmt3a+/– marrow. After normalizing across samples for sequencing depth, the aggregated data set contained a mean of 27,232 reads per cell, a median of 1,478 detected genes per cell, and a median of 5,180 unique molecular identifier (UMI) counts per cell. Each cell was assigned to 1 of 13 hematopoietic cell lineages, as shown in the t-SNE plot of Figure 8A, using a reference set of lineage-specific gene expression profiles from the Haemopedia database (32). The pooled data from the 2 samples revealed all of the expected populations. However, when the 2 samples were examined independently (Figure 8B for Dnmt3a+/+ and Figure 8C for Dnmt3a+/–), an increase in the size of the myeloid lineage population was detected in the Dnmt3a+/– sample, along with reciprocal decreases in the size of the erythroid and B cell populations. The sizes of all identified compartments were compared statistically (Figure 8D), revealing that the changes in the sizes of these 3 lineage compartments in the Dnmt3a haploinsufficient mice were significant (along with smaller changes in other lineages). These data were corroborated by the flow cytometric data shown in Figure 4, A and B. The expression data were also clustered using k-means (k = 10). The resulting clusters recapitulated the major cell clusters inferred using the Haemopedia data set (Supplemental Figure 6A). We then identified genes whose expression was specific to each k-means cluster and found that these genes are consistent both with expected cell-type markers and the lineage assignments (Supplemental Figure 6B). Finally, we examined the cells in the myeloid lineage to detect genes that were differentially expressed between the Dnmt3a+/+ versus Dnmt3a+/– samples. We detected none, in agreement with our observations from the purified KLS cells (see Supplemental Table 9 for a comparison of the expression values for all genes in the myeloid compartment).