Endothelial jagged-2 sustains hematopoietic stem and progenitor reconstitution after myelosuppression

Heterogeneity of Jag2 mRNA expression in organotypic ECs. To systematically examine Jag2 mRNA expression, we carried out reverse transcriptase quantitative PCR (RT–qPCR) in whole tissue lysate from various organs (Figure 1A). Jag2 mRNA is abundantly expressed in lung, modestly expressed in spleen, thymus, and brain, and expressed at lower levels in BM and liver. Using a previously established protocol (21), we isolated CD45–CD31+VE-cadherin+ primary vascular ECs from various mouse organs and subjected them to RNA sequencing analysis. The expression of Jag2 mRNA (Figure 1B) was comparable between freshly isolated ECs from lung and BM, suggesting the relative enrichment of Jag2 expression in BMECs compared with other cell types in the BM. Examination of jagged-2 protein expression pattern in BM via flow cytometry revealed higher expression of jagged-2 in CD31+CD45– BMECs than in CD31–CD45– non-BMECs (Figure 1, C, D, and F–H). The level of Jag2 mRNA in sorted BMECs was significantly higher than in non-BMECs (Figure 1E).

Figure 1 Jagged-2 is dynamically expressed in BMECs. (A) The expression level of Jag2 mRNA in different mouse whole organs (n = 3). The mRNA expression is calculated using GAPDH as internal control. (B) The FPKM (fragments per kilobase of exon per million fragments mapped) value for Jag2 mRNA in primary ECs from various organs. The number of dots indicates the number of biological replicates. (C) Representative flow cytometric plots for the gating of CD31+CD45– BMECs and CD31–CD45– non-BMECs (n = 4). (D) Histogram of jagged-2 expression on BMECs and non-BMECs. (E) qPCR quantification of Jag2 mRNA from sorted BMECs (n = 3) and non-BMECs (n = 5). The RNA expression level is calculated using GAPDH as internal control. (F–H) Representative flow plots for jagged-2 expression in BMECs and non-BMECs (n = 4) under homeostatic conditions. (I–K) Jagged-2 expression within BMECs and non-BMECs at 2 weeks after 650 cGy sublethal irradiation (n = 5). (L) Comparison of percentage of jagged-2+ cells among BMECs under steady state and during regeneration after myeloablative injuries. Error bars indicate the SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ****P < 0.0001, by 2-tailed unpaired t test. The numbers in the flow plots represent percentages of cells.

When comparing the Notch ligand profile of primary microvascular ECs with cultured ECs, Jag2 mRNA expression (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI92309DS1) was significantly reduced in the cultured ECs compared with primary isolated choroid ECs, retinal ECs, and lung ECs, but not in BMECs, suggesting that the in vivo microenvironment selectively sustains the expression level of Jag2 in ECs outside the BM. In contrast, the expression level of Jag1 mRNA showed either no significant change or increased expression in cultured ECs compared with primary isolated ECs (Supplemental Figure 1B), except for retinal ECs. The expression of Dll4, Dll1, Notch1, and Notch4 (Supplemental Figure 1, C–F) was also changed in cultured ECs compared with freshly isolated ECs, suggesting an overall change of Notch signaling profiles in cultured versus primary isolated ECs. However, as compared with primary isolated BMECs, the cultured BMECs retained the molecular signatures of Jag1, Jag2, and Dll4 expression, with reduction of Notch1 expression.

In vivo, the level of Jag2 mRNA expression in ECs also dynamically changed from steady state to myeloablative conditions (Supplemental Figure 1, G–L). During the recovery phase after myelosuppression, the level of Jag2 and Dll1 mRNA expression was significantly increased in liver ECs in comparison with steady state (Supplemental Figure 1, G and J). The level of Dll4 mRNA was significantly decreased, whereas the level of Jag1, Notch4, and Notch1 expression did not change, at steady state and following myelosuppression (Supplemental Figure 1, H–L). These data correlate with the previous published microarray data demonstrating the dynamic changes of Notch ligand Jag2 expression in ECs under steady state and following myeloablative stress (21). In the BM, following myeloablative injuries, the percentage of BMECs expressing jagged-2 was increased at 2 weeks after sublethal irradiation compared with that in homeostatic conditions (Figure 1, I–L), suggesting differential requirement of jagged-2 under steady state and hematopoietic regeneration.

In summary, both Jag2 mRNA and jagged-2 protein are enriched in BMECs compared with non-BMECs. The dynamic changes of jagged-2 level in BMECs after myelosuppression prompted us to examine the physiological role of endothelial jagged-2 in regulating HSPC homeostasis and regeneration. To this end, we used a conditional knockout mouse model in which the exon 1–2 region of the Jag2 gene is selectively deleted from ECs, and examined the HSPC behavior under homeostasis and during regeneration.

Normal angiogenesis in mice with endothelial deletion of Jag2. To conditionally delete Jag2 from ECs, we crossed transgenic mice carrying VE-cadherin promoter–driven Cre recombinase (17) with mice carrying Jag2fl allele (18) that flanked the first 2 exons of Jag2 gene (Supplemental Figure 2A). We denote the mice with EC-specific deletion of Jag2 as Jag2ECKO mice. We next used the reporter analysis (Supplemental Figure 2, B–D) and qPCR analysis of primary isolated ECs (Supplemental Figure 2, E–J) to confirm the deletion efficiency of the VE-cadherin-Cre transgenic line (17) in ECs from various vascular beds. The percentage of td-tomato+ cells among BMECs was about 89.5%, indicating efficient deletion of VE-cadherin-Cre. Via qPCR analysis, we observed that in both BMECs and lung microvascular ECs, the expression level of Jag2 at the indicated exon regions was reduced by more than 90%; the expression level of the other 3 Notch ligands Jag1, Dll1, and Dll4 was not significantly changed (Supplemental Figure 2, H and I). In BMECs, the Notch targets Hes1 and Hey1 were reduced when Jag2 was deleted from BMECs (Supplemental Figure 2J). In lung ECs, the Notch targets Hes1 and Hey1 were not significantly changed.

From the RNA sequencing results of primary lung microvascular ECs, we observed that truncated Jag2 mRNA was generated from Jag2ECKO mice. The truncated Jag2 mRNA retained the expression from exons 6–26 (Supplemental Figure 2K). Using 2 antibodies that recognize the N- or C-terminus of jagged-2 protein, respectively, we confirmed that truncated jagged-2 protein was generated in ECs from Jag2ECKO mice, which lacks the conserved Notch receptor binding DSL and Notch N-terminal (MNNL) domains (ref. 22 and Supplemental Figure 2, L–Q). Most important, we noted that under steady-state conditions there were no apparent defects in the angiogenic profile and vascular perfusion of the Jag2ECKO mice in the key hematopoietic organs (Supplemental Figure 3). These data indicate that in contrast to Dll4 deficiency, in which there is a significant defect in angiogenesis, lack of Jag2 is dispensable for the maintenance of adult organotypic ECs.

Endothelial jagged-2 is not required for HSPC homeostasis. We next examined HSPC function under steady-state conditions by quantifying the lineage distributions of hematopoietic cells and the number of phenotypic HSPCs in the BM, followed by competitive transplantation studies. Lack of jagged-2 in the ECs minimally altered the total number of hematopoietic cells in the BM (Figure 2A). The total number of BM mononucleated cells (BMMNCs) was increased in the Jag2ECKO group (Figure 2A) as compared with Jag2fl/fl mice. In the peripheral blood, there were no differences in the WBC number in Jag2ECKO mice compared with Jag2fl/fl mice (Figure 2C). Closer inspection of the different lineage contributions did not reveal any significant differences in Gr-1+/CD11b+ myeloid cells, CD3+ T cells, or B220+ B cells in the BM (Figure 2B) or in the peripheral blood (Figure 2D).

Figure 2 Endothelial-supplied jagged-2 is not required to maintain HSPC function under homeostatic conditions. (A–D) The total number of BMMNCs (A) and the WBC count (C) were quantified in adult Jag2fl/fl or Jag2ECKO mice. Lineage distribution of hematopoietic cells within the BM (B) and peripheral blood (D) was quantified in Jag2fl/fl or Jag2ECKO mice. For A and B, n = 3. For C, the number of dots indicates the number of biological replicates. For D, n = 9 for Jag2fl/fl, n = 8 for Jag2ECKO. (E) Representative flow cytometric gating of phenotypic Lin–c-Kit+Sca1+CD150+CD48– long-term HSCs (LT-HSCs). (F) Quantification of the number of phenotypic LT-HSCs per million BMMNCs in the femur of Jag2fl/fl or Jag2ECKO (n = 8 for each group). (G) Schematic view of competitive repopulating assay. (H) The percentage of CD45.2+ hematopoietic cells in the peripheral blood of CD45.1+ mice at 15.5 weeks after transplantation (n = 6 CD45.1 recipients for Jag2fl/fl and n = 8 CD45.1 recipients for Jag2ECKO mice). (I) Representative flow cytometric plots showing the multilineage engraftment. The CD45.2+ cells were further gated to reveal donor-derived CD3+ T cells and CD19+ B cells. (J) Quantification of multilineage engraftment within the CD45.2+ cells. Error bars indicate the SEM. *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01, by unpaired 2-tailed t test. The numbers in the flow plots represent percentages of cells.

Next, we examined the number and function of the more primitive populations of long-term hematopoietic stem cells (LT-HSCs) defined as Lin–c-Kit+Sca1+CD150+CD48– cells (KLS-SLAM) (Figure 2E). There was no difference in the total number of phenotypic LT-HSCs within Jag2ECKO mice compared with Jag2fl/fl mice (Figure 2F), suggesting that jagged-2 expressed on ECs was not required to maintain the cell number of primitive LT-HSCs under steady-state conditions.

The repopulating capacity of HSPCs was determined by competitive repopulating assay (Figure 2G). At 15.5 weeks after transplantation (Figure 2H), there were no apparent differences in the percentage of CD45.2+ cells in the peripheral blood of CD45.1 mice, demonstrating that BMMNCs from Jag2ECKO mice contributed to peripheral blood engraftment at a similar level to that of control mice. Multilineage engraftment analysis of the CD45.2+ cells revealed a significant reduction in the percentage of T cells contributed from Jag2ECKO BM cells (Figure 2, I and J) compared with that of the control mice, suggesting the role of endothelial jagged-2 in regulating lymphoid-bias potential of HSPCs (23).

Collectively, the quantification of phenotypic LT-HSCs and functional validation of HSPCs from Jag2ECKO mice have demonstrated a minimal requirement of EC–jagged-2 in maintaining HSPC number and repopulating capacity under steady state. The lack of obvious HSPC phenotype under steady state suggested that other Notch ligands on ECs or jagged-2 expressed by stromal cells, hematopoietic cells, or other cytokines expressed by the ECs (Supplemental Figure 4) compensate for the loss of function of Jag2 on ECs. To further reveal the role of endothelial jagged-2 in HSPC function, a more defined in vitro coculture system using BMECs and HSPCs was carried out to test the hypothesis that EC–jagged-2 is necessary for the in vitro expansion of HSPCs. Subsequently, in vivo myelosuppressive models were used to reveal the role of endothelial jagged-2 in promoting HSPC regeneration following myelosuppressive stress.

Jagged-2 expressed on BMECs is required for in vitro expansion of HSPCs. A more defined in vitro coculture assay that modeled hematopoietic regeneration was used to dissect the role of jagged-2 on BMECs in promoting the expansion of HSPCs (Supplemental Figure 5A). To this end, we enriched BMECs from Jag2fl/fl mice or Jag2ECKO mice (3, 17). Dynabead-based cell enrichment (24) was carried out using an mAb directed to mouse CD31 (Figure 3A). After cell separation, lentivirus-encoding myristoylated Akt1 gene was transduced into the primary cells, and we term these cells Akt-BMECs. Following a minimum of 5 cell passages and additional CD31+VE-Cadherin+ cell sorting to ensure purification, Akt-BMECs from both control and Jag2ECKO mice displayed cobblestone pattern with contact inhibition and robust VE-cadherin expression (Figure 3B). The survival and proliferation of BMECs from Jag2ECKO mice were not significantly different from those of the control mice (data not shown). After several passages, the identity and purity of BMECs were maintained (Figure 3C); more than 97% of the cultured BMECs were CD45–CD31+VE-cadherin+ ECs. RT–qPCR analysis using primers flanking exons 1–2 of Jag2 mRNA demonstrated that Jag2 mRNA was abundantly expressed in Jag2fl/fl, and its expression was almost undetectable in BMECs from Jag2ECKO mice (Figure 3D). Western blot confirmed loss of the N-terminus of jagged-2 protein in the in vitro cultured BMECs (Supplemental Figure 2N).

Figure 3 Jagged-2 expressed by BMECs promotes in vitro expansion of HSPCs. (A) Schematic view of the method to enrich BMECs from Jag2fl/fl or Jag2ECKO mice. (B) The cultured BMECs were stained with anti–VE-cadherin antibody. Scale bars: 100 μm. (C) After passages, the purity of BMECs from Jag2fl/fl or Jag2ECKO mice was confirmed by flow cytometric staining of CD45, CD31, and VE-cadherin (n = 5). The percentage of CD45–CD31+VE-cadherin+ ECs is shown. (D) Using primers flanking the first 2 exons of Jag2 mRNA, the expression level of Jag2 was quantified via real-time qPCR (n = 3). (E) Schematic view of the coculture setup using BMECs and lineage-negative (Lin–) hematopoietic cells (n = 3 biological replicates of Lin– cells were used for the coculture; 1 Jag2fl/fl BMEC and 2 lines of Jag2ECKO BMECs were used as feeders). (F–I) At day 9 after coculture, the total number of CD45+ cells (F), Lin– cells (G), and KLS cells (I) within the culture was summarized. The representative flow cytometric plots of KLS HSPCs are shown in H. (J and K) At day 9 after coculture, the total number of Gr-1+/CD11b+ myeloid cells (J) and B220+ cells (K) was quantified. (L) Quantification of peripheral blood multilineage distribution in 18-month-old Jag2fl/fl or Jag2ECKO mice (n = 7 for Jag2fl/fl, n = 8 for Jag2ECKO). Error bars indicate the SEM. *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01, by 2-tailed t test. The numbers in the flow plots represent percentages of cells.

Following the coculture of Lin– cells on BMECs derived from Jag2fl/fl or Jag2ECKO mice (Figure 3E), the total numbers of CD45+ hematopoietic cells, Lin– cells, and HSPCs were quantified. Though there were no significant differences between the numbers of total expanded CD45+ hematopoietic cells (Figure 3F), there was a significant reduction in the number of expanded Lin– cells (Figure 3G) and KLS HSPCs (Figure 3, H and I, and Supplemental Figure 5, B–D) when Lin– cells were cocultured on BMECs from Jag2ECKO compared with Jag2fl/fl mice. Loss of jagged-2 on BMECs reduced HSPC expansion to 40% of that expanded on control BMECs. To determine whether jagged-2 on BMECs modulates HSPC differentiation, the total of expanded cells was examined by antibody staining with Gr-1 and CD11b for myeloid cells and B220 for B cells. The number of expanded Gr-1+/CD11b+ myeloid cells was not significantly different when Lin– cells were cocultured on BMECs from Jag2fl/fl or Jag2ECKO mice (Figure 3J). The total number of B220+ cells was significantly increased when Lin– cells were cultured on BMECs derived from Jag2ECKO mice, compared with BMECs from Jag2fl/fl mice (Figure 3K and Supplemental Figure 5E). Thus, jagged-2 on BMECs prevented the differentiation of Lin– cells or HSPCs into B220+ cells. Indeed, in a long-term analysis to reveal the role of endothelial jagged-2 in regulating HSPC differentiation, we observed that within the peripheral blood of 18-month-old Jag2ECKO mice, the percentage of B220+ B cells was significantly increased compared with that in Jag2fl/fl mice (Figure 3L and Supplemental Figure 5F), suggesting increased differentiation of HSPCs into B cells (25). Taken together, these results suggest that jagged-2 supplied by BMECs maintains HSPCs by inhibiting the differentiation of Lin– cells or HSPCs into B220+ cells.

Endothelial jagged-2 promotes recovery of HSPCs after myelosuppression. The coculture model demonstrates the requirement of jagged-2 to expand HSPCs in vitro. To test the role of endothelial jagged-2 in protecting hematopoietic reconstitution after myelosuppression, 2 regimens were used to cause myeloablative injuries to mice. One involves weekly injection of the chemotherapy reagent 5-fluorouracil; the other is γ-irradiation administered at a sublethal dose of 650 cGy. Eight- to ten-week-old Jag2fl/fl mice or Jag2ECKO mice were subjected to weekly 5-flurouracil injections. The survival rate of the mice was monitored weekly (Figure 4A). The whole cohort of Jag2ECKO mice died faster and earlier than the cohort of control mice. There was a reduced survival rate of Jag2ECKO mice compared with Jag2fl/fl mice (Figure 4A). This result underscores the protective role of endothelial jagged-2 in preventing myelosuppressive damage.

Figure 4 Endothelial jagged-2 ensures proper HSPC recovery after myelosuppression. (A) Jag2fl/fl or Jag2ECKO mice were subjected to weekly 5-fluorouracil (5-FU) injections at the dose of 150 mg/kg. Kaplan-Meier survival curve was generated after monitoring of the survival rate of the mice. n = 12 for Jag2fl/fl, n = 9 for Jag2ECKO mice. (B) Jag2fl/fl or Jag2ECKO mice were subjected to sublethal irradiation at 650 cGy, and their survival rate was monitored. This experiment was performed 4 times. Each time, n = 4 mice were used for each genotype. The data are combined and shown in B. (C–H) To monitor the kinetics of hematopoiesis regeneration following irradiation, the quantification of KLS cells and LT-HSCs at day 10 (C and D) (n = 4 for each genotype), day 16 (E and F) (n = 5 for each group), and day 29 (G and H) (n = 5 for each group) after sublethal irradiation is further shown. Error bars indicate the SEM. *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01, by unpaired 2-tailed t test.

We further tested whether endothelial jagged-2 could protect the mice from sublethal irradiation (26). Following 650 cGy sublethal irradiation, WT mice undergo a regeneration phase that lasts about 4–6 weeks (24). In a combination of 4 batches of mice (a total of 16 mice were used for each genotype), more Jag2ECKO mice died than control mice (Figure 4B). There was a trend toward reduction of survival rate of Jag2ECKO mice compared with that of the control mice. Because the death of mice was detected around day 12 after irradiation in the Jag2ECKO mice, and on the basis of the regeneration kinetics observed in previous publications (3, 26), we examined the hematopoietic recovery in the BM on day 10, day 16, and day 29 after irradiation. During the recovery of the hematopoietic reconstitution, there was a slight decrease in the number of RBC and platelets in the Jag2ECKO mice compared with Jag2fl/fl control mice, yet the WBC count did not show significant differences between the 2 groups (Supplemental Figure 6, A–E). At day 10, the total number of hematopoietic cells within the BM of Jag2fl/fl or Jag2ECKO was similar; however, the more primitive KLS cells (Figure 4C) showed a trend toward reduction in Jag2ECKO mice compared with Jag2fl/fl mice. The analysis of LT-HSCs revealed a significant decrease in the number of LT-HSCs at day 10 after irradiation in Jag2ECKO mice compared with Jag2fl/fl mice (Figure 4D).

At day 16 after irradiation, the total numbers of hematopoietic cells, Lin– cells, KLS cells, and LT-HSCs were the lowest among the 3 time points examined, correlating with the lowest number of WBC, RBC, and platelets in the peripheral blood (Supplemental Figure 6, A–C) and the need for rapid regeneration of KLS cells at this stage of recovery. At day 16 after irradiation, there were no significant differences between the KLS numbers (Figure 4E and Supplemental Figure 6, F and G) or between the LT-HSC numbers (Figure 4F) in Jag2fl/fl and Jag2ECKO mice. At day 29, the number of LT-HSCs showed a trend toward increase in Jag2ECKO mice compared with Jag2fl/fl mice (Figure 4, G and H).

As Notch signaling regulates vascular sprouting angiogenesis and arterial maintenance (16), we examined whether the reduced number of phenotypic LT-HSCs in Jag2ECKO mice was due to defective vasculature functions. At day 10 after 650 cGy irradiation, hematopoietic organs including spleen (Figure 5A), liver (Figure 5B), and BM (Figure 5C) were examined for vascular perfusion function. Vasculature was well perfused in the spleen and liver in Jag2ECKO mice compared with Jag2fl/fl mice, suggesting that there were no vascular patterning defects or perfusion abnormalities in those organs. In the BM, VE-cadherin staining indicated preservation of perfusion functions of BM of Jag2ECKO mice and Jag2fl/fl mice. In nonhematopoietic organs such as lung (Figure 5D), there were slight alterations of lung alveolar structures, with staining of VE-cadherin in Jag2ECKO mice compared with control mice.

Figure 5 Vascular perfusion function is preserved in Jag2ECKO mice following myelosuppression. At day 10 after 650 cGy irradiation, the perfusion function of spleen vasculature (A), liver vasculature (B), BM vasculature (C), and lung vasculature (D) was preserved in Jag2ECKO mice, as demonstrated by fluorescence-labeled VE-cadherin antibodies perfused into the vasculature (n = 4 for each group). Scale bars: 50 μm.

We next examined the cell cycle status of the KLS cells at day 16 and day 29 after irradiation. On day 16, when the least number of KLS cells and LT-HSCs resided in the BM, only 45.2% of KLS cells remained at the Ki67–G 0 quiescent stage in Jag2fl/fl mice (Figure 6, A and B), compared with 70% at G 0 stage at day 29 after 650 cGy irradiation (Figure 6D). At day 16, there was significant reduction of percentage (27.42%) of Ki67– G 0 stage quiescent KLS cells in Jag2ECKO mice compared with Jag2fl/fl (45.2%) mice (Figure 6, A and B), suggesting the requirement of endothelial jagged-2 to maintain the fine balance between quiescence and proliferation of KLS cells. The apoptosis rate of KLS cells at day 14 after irradiation was similar between the 2 groups (Figure 6C and Supplemental Figure 6, H and I). At day 21, there was a significant increase in both the forward scatter and the side scatter (Supplemental Figure 6, J and K) of KLS cells from Jag2ECKO mice compared with Jag2fl/fl mice, suggesting the altered morphology of KLS cells during regeneration when jagged-2 is deleted from ECs. At day 29, the difference between the cell cycle status of KLS cells was diminished between Jag2ECKO and Jag2fl/fl mice (Figure 6D).

Figure 6 Endothelial jagged-2 modulates the cell-cycle status of HSPCs during regeneration. (A) On day 16 after irradiation, the flow cytometric gating for KLS, CD150–CD48– short-term KLS (ST-HSCs), and CD150–CD48+ KLS multipotent progenitor cells is shown. (B) At day 16 after irradiation, the percentage of Ki67– G 0 cells among KLS cells was quantified (n = 5 for each group). (C) At day 14 after irradiation, the percentage of apoptotic cells among Lin– cells, cKit+Lin– cells, KLS cells, and Sca1+Lin– cells was quantified. (D) On day 29 after 650 cGy irradiation, the percentage of Ki67– G 0 cells among Lin– cells and KLS cells was quantified (n = 5 for each group). Error bars indicate the SEM. *P < 0.05, by unpaired 2-tailed t test. The numbers in the flow plots represent percentages of cells.

Taken together, the kinetics of total hematopoietic cells, Lin– cells, KLS cells, and LT-HSCs after sublethal irradiation indicated that although the number of total hematopoietic cells did not reduce to almost undetectable at day 16 after irradiation, the more primitive cells such as KLS cells and LT-HSCs had undergone a rapid exhaustion (day 0 to day 16). This was followed by a decision of KLS cells to delicately balance between their quiescent stem cell identity and rapid proliferation to replenish the progenitor cell pool (day 10 to day 16), and they finally returned to a state similar to steady-state conditions (~day 29 and onward). Therefore, the decrease of LT-HSC number in the BM of Jag2ECKO mice at day 10 indicates that loss of jagged-2 correlates with reduced HSPC maintenance at the early stage of myelosuppression. At the mid-phase that precedes the rapid regeneration, loss of endothelial jagged-2 causes rapid proliferation of KLS cells, which leads to the upward trend in LT-HSCs at the final stage of hematopoietic regeneration.

Previous studies of the microvascular EC gene expression profiles before and after 650 cGy sublethal irradiation have revealed significant upregulation of Jag2 mRNA in BMECs at day 10 after irradiation compared with steady state levels. However, the level of Jag2 expression gradually fell to steady-state level, as indicated by reduced Jag2 mRNA expression in liver ECs and BMECs at day 28 after irradiation compared with day 10 after irradiation (21). These data supported the critical role of endothelial jagged-2 in mediating hematopoietic recovery after irradiation, and the notion that the biological outcome of the loss of function of Jag2 correlated with its dose of expression in specific biological contexts.

Engraftment of HSPCs is not dependent on the Notch2/Hes1 signaling axis in HSPCs. Jagged-2 is expressed on both ECs and hematopoietic cells (19). To test whether endothelial jagged-2 is necessary for engraftment and/or expansion of HSPCs, we used an experimental model in which an equal number of BMMNCs was transplanted into lethally irradiated Jag2fl/fl or Jag2ECKO mice (Figure 7B). Specifically, we took advantage of Hes1-GFP knockin reporter (27, 28) mice to visualize the activation status of Hes1 via flow cytometry (Figure 7A). Fourteen weeks after the transplantation of Hes1-GFP BM mononuclear cells into Jag2fl/fl or Jag2ECKO mice, the number of HSPCs per million total hematopoietic cells in the BM of Jag2ECKO mice was significantly reduced compared with that in control mice (Figure 7, C and D), suggesting the requirement of endothelial jagged-2 in maintaining HSPC number after transplantation. Loss of jagged-2 on ECs caused reduction of c-Kit+Sca1+Lin– HSPCs by 58% in comparison with Jag2fl/fl mice. There was no significant difference in the percentage of Hes1+ cells within KLS cells that were transplanted into Jag2ECKO mice compared with Jag2flfl mice (Figure 7E).

Figure 7 Endothelial jagged-2 induces Notch2/Hey1 signaling in HSPCs, enhancing engraftment. (A and B) Schematic view of the knockin Hes1-GFP reporter mouse line (A) and the transplantation assays (B) used to test the role of BMEC jagged-2 in promoting engraftment/expansion of HSPCs. n = 4 for Jag2fl/fl group, n = 3 for Jag2ECKO group. (C) Representative flow plots for the gating strategies for KLS cells in the Jag2fl/fl and Jag2ECKO mice. (D) The number of HSPCs per million BM cells was quantified. (E) The percentage of GFP+ cells among the gated KLS cells is summarized. The data were collected following the transplantation experiment listed in B. (F) Representative flow cytometric plots showing the sorting strategies for KLS cells from Jag2fl/fl or Jag2ECKO mice. (G–I) Real-time qPCR analysis of the sorted HSPCs from Jag2fl/fl or Jag2ECKO mice was carried out for Notch receptors (G) and Notch targets (H and I). For G and I, n = 3 biological replicates for each group. For H, n = 5 for each group. Error bars indicate the SEM. *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01, by unpaired 2-tailed t test. The numbers in the flow plots represent percentages of cells.

We next aimed to delineate the Notch signaling pathways involved in angiocrine communication between vascular ECs and HSPCs (3) by identifying the Notch receptors and Notch downstream targets expressed in HSPCs in both Jag2flfl and Jag2ECKO mice. To this end, we sorted out KLS HSPCs (Figure 7F) from Jag2fl/fl mice and Jag2ECKO mice under steady state. Via RT–qPCR analysis, we confirmed that the Notch receptors expressed in HSPCs from control mice were mainly Notch2, with undetectable expression of Notch1, Notch3, or Notch4 (Figure 7G). These data correlated with the recent publication using Notch receptor promoter–driven Cre to map out the Notch receptor expression in the hematopoietic system (27). There were no changes of Notch receptor expression levels in Jag2ECKO mice compared with the control mice. For the Notch downstream targets, there was a significant reduction of the Notch target Hey1 in sorted HSPCs in Jag2ECKO mice compared with Jag2fl/fl mice (Figure 7I), suggesting that endothelial jagged-2 activated the Notch2/Hey1 axis in HSPCs. Notably, loss of jagged-2 in ECs caused upregulation of Hes1 level in the HSPCs both under steady state (Figure 7H) and during hematopoietic regeneration following irradiation (Supplemental Figure 6L), suggesting the role of endothelial jagged-2 in curbing the expression of Hes1 in HSPCs.

Collectively, these data demonstrated the non–cell-autonomous role of endothelial jagged-2 in maintaining HSPC cell number following myelosuppressive regimens. For the downstream signaling events, endothelial jagged-2 activates the Notch2/Hey1 signaling axis in HSPCs, and balances the upward trend of Notch2/Hes1 signals in HSPCs. The unique dichotomy of Hey1 and Hes1 signals in HSPCs might lead to as-yet unrecognized specific changes in HSPC behaviors, which will manifest under various physiological or stress situations.

Endothelial and hematopoietic cell–derived jagged-2 maintains HSPC number. It was previously reported that jagged-2 is also expressed in HSPCs (refs. 19, 29, and Figure 8A). To investigate the consequence of compound deletion of Jag2 from both ECs and hematopoietic cells, we used another VE-cadherin-Cre transgenic line (30), which was shown to recombine in ECs of various organs and hematopoietic cells (Figure 8, B and C). We denote the resulting VE-cadherin-Cre+/– Jag2fl/fl mice as Jag2KO mice, to distinguish them from the Jag2ECKO mice (Supplemental Figure 2) used for the majority of this study.

Figure 8 Jagged-2 supplied by ECs and hematopoietic cells maintains HSC number. (A) Summary of mRNA expression of Notch ligands Jag1, Jag2, Dll1, Dll3, and Dll4 in HSPCs. Data are from the published RNA sequencing data of SP-KLS-CD150+ cells (29). VE-cadherin-Cre mice (30) were crossed with Jag2fl/fl mice to delete exons 1 and 2 of the Jag2 gene from ECs and hematopoietic cells. (B and C) After crossing of VE-cadherin-Cre mice with Rosa26CAG<stop>tdtomato mice, the deletion efficiency of VE-cadherin-Cre in ECs (B) and hematopoietic cells within the BM (C) was quantified. (D–F) The platelets (D), WBC (E), and RBC (F) were monitored after sublethal irradiation with 650 cGy at the indicated time points. (G) The survival curve of Jag2fl/fl or Jag2KO mice was plotted. (H and I) Competitive repopulating assay was carried out using BMMNCs from Jag2fl/fl or Jag2KO mice (n = 7 for each group). For B and C, n = 3 biological replicates for each group. For D–G, n = 5 for Jag2fl/fl, n = 4 for Jag2KO mice. For I, n = 7 each for Jag2fl/fl and Jag2KO mice. Error bars indicate SEM. For D–F, at each individual time point, the difference between Jag2fl/fl and Jag2KO mice was compared using a 2-tailed t test. The resulting P value is shown. For D–F and J, the overall differences of the 2 curves were also compared using 2-way ANOVA, and the P values of the observed variance based on the genotype are as follows: for D, P = 0.0025; for E, P < 0.0001; for F, P = 0.0373; for I, P = 0.0016. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01 (**P value was determined by 2-way ANOVA).

The deletion of Jag2 from ECs and hematopoietic cells led to increased WBC count following myelosuppressive injury (Figure 8, D–F) with a trend of reduced survival for the Jag2KO mice compared with Jag2fl/fl mice (Figure 8G). When an equal number of BMMNCs from Jag2KO mice or Jag2fl/fl mice were transplanted into lethally irradiated CD45.1 mice, BMMNCs from Jag2KO mice resulted in elevated peripheral blood chimerism into CD45.1 host mice (Figure 8, H and I), suggesting the role of jagged-2 in regulating HSPC repopulating capacity. This suggested a dose effect of jagged-2 as Notch ligand; when Jag2 was deleted from both hematopoietic cells and ECs (Figure 8G), the resulting interference with marrow reconstitution was more profound than when Jag2 was deleted only from ECs (Figure 4B).