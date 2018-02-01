HIF-1α promotes autophagic proteolysis of Dicer and enhances tumor metastasis

HIF-1α directly interacts with Dicer in multiple types of human cancer cell lines and tumor tissues. In our experiments originally intended to screen HIF-1α interaction proteins, we unexpectedly identified Dicer, the key biogenesis factor for miRNA maturation, as a HIF-1α–interacting protein through mass spectrometric (MS) analysis (Supplemental Figure 1, A and B; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI89212DS1). To verify the association between HIF-1α and Dicer, we used anti-Dicer and anti–HIF-1α antibodies for immunoprecipitation and found that endogenous HIF-1α and Dicer interact with each other in HEK293T cells (Figure 1, A and B). Immunofluorescence staining also showed colocalization of HIF-1α and Dicer in the cytoplasm of HEK293T cells (Supplemental Figure 1C, arrowheads). Consistent results from immunoprecipitation were observed in HCT116 cells when using either anti-Dicer (Figure 1C) or 2 additional anti–HIF-1α antibodies (Figure 1D) to confirm their endogenous association. We further immunoprecipitated endogenous HIF-1α (Figure 1E) and exogenous Myc-tagged HIF-1α (Figure 1F) from the extracts of HCT116 cells transfected with FLAG-tagged Dicer and found that, similarly to endogenous Dicer, FLAG-Dicer was able to interact with either endogenous (Figure 1E) or exogenous Myc–HIF-1α (Figure 1F). Because HIF-1α is widely expressed among cancer cells, we collected a panel of cancer cell lines, including Caco-2, HT29, and SW480 (colon); MDA-MB-231 (breast); Mia-PaCa-2 (pancreas); A549 (lung); and HeLa (cervix); and determined the association between HIF-1α and Dicer. This interaction was broadly observed among all of these cancer cell lines from different tissue origins (Supplemental Figure 1D). We then performed bimolecular fluorescence complementation (BiFC) assay to study the direct protein interaction in living cells and found a significant reconstitution of Venus fluorescence signal in HCT116 cells expressing half of Venus-fused HIF-1α and Dicer, whereas knockdown of HIF-1α dramatically diminished the protein interaction (Figure 1G), confirming that HIF-1α specifically and directly interacts with Dicer. Furthermore, we utilized in situ proximity ligation assay (PLA) to investigate the endogenous binding of Dicer with HIF-1α (Supplemental Figure 1E). The PLA fluorescence signals derived from single protein-protein interaction events in close proximity (<40 nm) demonstrated significant direct interaction between HIF-1α and Dicer among all of the cancer cell lines used, as shown in Supplemental Figure 1D, whereas no signal was observed in any of the negative control cells (Supplemental Figure 1E). Because hypoxia induces HIF-1α nuclear localization, we isolated the subcellular fractions and performed immunoprecipitation to determine the interaction of HIF-1α/Dicer under hypoxic conditions. In the nuclear and cytoplasmic fractions isolated from HCT116 cells, immunoprecipitation showed that both nuclear and cytoplasmic HIF-1α accumulated under hypoxia (Supplemental Figure 1F, input), whereas the subcellular localization of Dicer was primarily restricted to the cytoplasm (Supplemental Figure 1F, input). Under hypoxia, the enhanced interaction of HIF-1α/Dicer was significantly observed in the cytoplasm (Supplemental Figure 1F, lane 4). Notably, in cell nucleus, HIF-1α/Dicer was induced under hypoxia, although the relative level was much lower than the interaction level in the cytoplasm (Supplemental Figure 1F, lane 2). Moreover, most of the HIF-1α/Dicer binding detected by in situ PLA was located in the cytoplasm, and few nuclear signals were observed under hypoxia (Supplemental Figure 1, G and H). These results suggested that HIF-1α primarily interacts with Dicer in the cytoplasm. Moreover, because a previous study has demonstrated that Dicer is also expressed in the nucleus (19), the HIF-1α/Dicer interaction may have another function in the nucleus and therefore require further investigation. To confirm the interaction between HIF-1α and Dicer in vivo, we collected surgically resected fresh tissues from colon (Figure 1H) and breast (Figure 1I) tumors and directly performed immunoprecipitation. Similarly to results from a series of cancer cell lines shown in Supplemental Figure 1, D and E, such binding was also observed in both colon and breast cancer tissues. We next used in situ PLA to analyze tissue array containing human normal and cancer tissues to investigate whether the direct binding could be identified in vivo, and consistently, direct interaction between HIF-1α and Dicer was clearly detected in colon, breast, lung, liver, and prostate cancer tissues, whereas fewer bindings were also observed in corresponding normal tissues (Figure 1J and Supplemental Figure 1I). These results indicate that HIF-1α associates with Dicer and that this interaction is a widespread phenomenon among different human cancer cell lines and tissues.

Figure 1 HIF-1α interacts with Dicer in multiple human cancer cell lines and tumors. (A–D) Endogenous interaction between HIF-1α and Dicer. Immunoprecipitation of endogenous HIF-1α and Dicer were performed using anti–HIF-1α and anti-Dicer antibodies in HEK293T (A and B) and HCT116 cells (C and D). Ago2 was detected in anti–HIF-1α immunoprecipitates from HEK-293T cells. Lamin B1 was used as a loading control (B). (E and F) Immunoprecipitation analysis of the association between endogenous HIF-1α (E) or Myc–HIF-1α (F) and FLAG-Dicer in HCT116 cells. (G) BiFC of the association of VC115-fused HIF-1α and VN173-fused Dicer (top). HCT116 cells were transfected with VC155–HIF-1α, VN173-fused Dicer, or corresponding vector. (H–J) HIF-1α interacts with Dicer in tumor tissues. Anti–HIF-1α immunoprecipitates were isolated from lysates of surgically resected tumors to detect the in vivo interaction between HIF-1α and Dicer in colon (H) and breast (I) cancer tissues. The immunoblots presented were derived from replicate samples run on parallel gels (I). HIF-1α and Dicer were detected using in situ PLA in human colon, breast, lung, liver, and prostate normal and cancer tissues (J). PLA signals are shown in red along with DAPI nuclear staining (blue). Each red fluorescent dot indicates the direct binding of the HIF-1α/Dicer complex in close distance (<40 nm). Tissues stained with only anti–HIF-1α antibodies were also analyzed as negative controls shown in Supplemental Figure 1I. Data are presented as mean ± SD, with at least n = 3 per group. Multigroup comparisons were analyzed by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test. ***P < 0.001.

HIF-1α downregulates Dicer protein expression under hypoxic and nonhypoxic conditions. Having confirmed the ability of HIF-1α in binding to Dicer, we next investigated whether the expression level of Dicer was affected. We ectopically overexpressed HIF-1α and observed a significantly decreased protein level of Dicer, whereas knockdown of HIF-1α using 2 individual specific shRNAs dramatically enhanced Dicer protein expression (Figure 2A). However, the mRNA level of Dicer exhibited no significant change upon manipulation of HIF-1α (Supplemental Figure 2, A and B). The HIF-1α–mediated Dicer downregulation was further confirmed by restoration experiments in cells expressing shRNAs that target HIF-1α 3′ UTR, making the ectopically expressed HIF-1α insensitive to shRNA-mediated suppression (Supplemental Figure 2C, lanes 1–3). The downregulation was also observed in Caco-2, MDA-MB-231, MDA-MB-453, Mia-PaCa2, PANC1 cells overexpressing HIF-1α (Figure 2B), and in SW480, MDA-MB-231, Mia-PaCa2, and PANC1 cells with knockdown of HIF-1α (Supplemental Figure 2D), whereas Dicer mRNA levels remained unregulated (Supplemental Figure 2E). As a powerful oncogene, HIF-1α is induced under several pathophysiological circumstances, including growth factor stimulation and tumor hypoxia (1, 20). To investigate the regulation of Dicer in response to these HIF-1α–inducing microenvironmental factors, we treated cells with IGF and EGF or exposed them to hypoxia. Accordingly, both the binding between HIF-1α and Dicer and the downregulation (Figure 2C) of Dicer were observed in IGF- and EGF-treated HCT116 cells as well as in hypoxia-stressed cells. These effects of Dicer downregulation were further diminished in HIF-1α knockdown cells (Figure 2, D–F), suggesting an essential role of HIF-1α in the growth factor– and hypoxia-induced downregulation of Dicer. Again, the mRNA levels of Dicer were not altered upon growth factor stimulation (Supplemental Figure 2, F and G). Although the mRNA levels of Dicer were inhibited under hypoxia (Supplemental Figure 2H), knockdown of HIF-1α could not restore the repressed mRNA expression (Supplemental Figure 2I), suggesting that, unlike growth factor stimulation, hypoxia may suppress Dicer mRNA transcription through a HIF-1α–independent manner, which was described previously (21–23). The above experiments involving genetic manipulations and biological stimulations suggest that HIF-1α posttranscriptionally downregulates Dicer protein expression.

Figure 2 HIF-1α downregulates Dicer protein expression. (A) Effects of HIF-1α on the expression of Dicer. The expression of Dicer was determined in HCT116 cells in which HIF-1α was overexpressed or knocked down by 2 specific shRNAs. The immunoblots presented were derived from replicate samples run on parallel gels. oxHIF-1α, overexpressed HIF-1α. (B) HIF-1α suppresses the protein expression of Dicer in multiple cancer cell lines. The cell lysates from Caco-2, MDA-MB-231, MDA-MB-453, Mia-PaCa-2, or PANC-1 with HIF-1α overexpression were subjected to Western blot analysis. The immunoblots presented were derived from replicate samples run on parallel gels (Caco-2). (C) HCT116 cells were treated with IGF or EGF and exposed to hypoxic conditions. The binding of Dicer with HIF-1α was determined through immunoprecipitation (left). (D–F) Similar experiments were performed in shHIF-1α–expressing HCT116 cells to study the functional roles of HIF-1α. The immunoblots presented were derived from replicate samples run on parallel gels (D). (G) Representative colon and breast cancer tissues showing the expression of either combined high HIF-1α and low Dicer or low HIF-1α and high Dicer. Each dot of fluorescence signal was generated from 2 closely contacted antibodies recognizing different epitopes of the same target protein (HIF-1α, orange; Dicer, green). Original magnification: ×600. (H and I) Dicer and HIF-1α scores were counted and calculated as PLA dots/cell for analyzing their expression correlation in colon (H) and breast (I) cancers. (J) The HIF-1α/Dicer ratio was used to study clinical associations with stage in both colon and breast cancers. Data are presented as mean ± SD, with at least n = 3 per group. Unpaired, independent groups of 2 were analyzed by 2-tailed Student’s t test.

In line with our previous results showing that HIF-1α interacts and downregulates Dicer protein expression, we further investigated whether higher levels of HIF-1α protein correlate with repressed Dicer protein levels in human cancer tissues. We first used 2 specific antibodies recognizing different epitopes on the same protein to perform in situ PLA for quantitatively determining protein expression with improved specificity, as the florescence signals were only detected when 2 antibodies simultaneously bound to the same target protein (Figure 2G). Consistent with our in vitro results, protein expression of HIF-1α was inversely correlated with Dicer protein levels in 93 human colon cancer tissues (Figure 2H; R = –0.69, P < 0.001) and 96 breast cancer tissues (Figure 2I; R = –0.53, P < 0.001), supporting the HIF-1α–mediated downregulation of Dicer in both cancer types. We further analyzed the ratio of HIF-1α to Dicer for reflecting levels of HIF-1α–suppressed Dicer expression, as greater ratios indicate patients have simultaneously higher HIF-1α and lower Dicer in the tumors and vice versa. Interestingly, the HIF-1α/Dicer ratio was significantly higher in stage 3 tumors compared with those from either stage 1 or 2 in colon cancer (Figure 2J; P = 0.0258 and P = 0.0021, respectively), and similarly, the ratio was significantly higher in stage 3 tumors compared with stage 2 in breast cancer (Figure 2J; P = 0.0342). But no statistically significant association with T stages was found in both cancer types (Supplemental Figure 2J). In addition, the HIF-1α/Dicer ratio was significantly higher in tumors from colon (Supplemental Figure 2K, left; P = 0.004) and breast (Supplemental Figure 2K, right; P = 0.007) cancer patients with lymph node metastasis. This clinical evidence supports HIF-1α–mediated Dicer downregulation in cancer, and this regulation significantly associates with advanced stages and the presence of lymph node metastasis in human colon and breast cancer patients.

HIF-1α nontranscriptionally facilitates autophagy-mediated proteolysis of Dicer. HIF-1α has been studied for decades regarding its transcriptional activity, which was previously shown to regulate gene expression through the recognition of a HIF-1α response element by a helix-loop-helix (HLH) DNA-binding motif. To investigate whether the transcriptional activity of HIF-1α is required for the regulation of Dicer, we compared the abilities of HLH-truncated (ΔHLH) and full-length HIF-1α to downregulate Dicer. Interestingly, the downregulation of Dicer was unaffected by removal of the DNA-binding ability of HIF-1α. In both overexpression and restoration experiments, HLH-truncated HIF-1α exhibited effects similar to those of full-length HIF-1α in suppressing Dicer, whereas the well-known transcriptional targets PDK1, CA9, and PAI-1 were induced by only full-length HIF-1α in HCT116 and HEK293T cells (Figure 3A, Supplemental Figure 2C, lanes 2 and 4, and Supplemental Figure 3A). These results suggest a transcription-independent role of HIF-1α in regulating Dicer. To investigate the underlying mechanism leading to repressed Dicer protein expression, we determined its protein stability in HCT116 and Mia-PaCa2 cells overexpressing HIF-1α. In the presence of cycloheximide (CHX), Dicer protein expression was stably maintained for 12 hours, whereas a significant decrease was observed at 2 to 8 hours in HIF-1α–overexpressing HCT116 and Mia-PaCa2 cells (Figure 3B and Supplemental Figure 3B), indicating that HIF-1α accelerates the degradation of Dicer protein. Similar effects were also observed in IGF-treated cells, as knockdown of HIF-1α further abolished the IGF-mediated Dicer degradation, suggesting that IGF induces HIF-1α expression to destabilize Dicer protein (Supplemental Figure 3C). Mammalian cells use proteasome and lysosome systems as major proteolytic pathways. Thus, we first determined whether this pathway acts in a proteasome-dependent manner. However, treatment with the proteasome inhibitor MG132 could not prevent the reduction of Dicer expression in HIF-1α–overexpressing cells (Figure 3C), suggesting that HIF-1α promotes proteasome-independent degradation of Dicer. These results prompted us to investigate the involvement of the lysosomal pathway. Because the expression of Dicer was restored in HIF-1α–overexpressing cells in the presence of the lysosomal inhibitor NH 4 Cl (Figure 3D), it can be concluded that lysosome-mediated proteolysis is involved in the HIF-1α–enhanced degradation of Dicer. These findings led us to further investigate the role of autophagy, a pathway that selectively delivers proteins to the lysosome for further degradation (24). We treated cells with 3-methyladenine (3-MA) and observed that inhibiting autophagy completely prevented the HIF-1α–mediated degradation of Dicer (Figure 3E). Similar results were also obtained when a specific shRNA targeting autophagy protein 5 (ATG5) was used to prevent autophagy (Figure 3F), which further confirmed the role of an autophagy-dependent pathway for the degradation of Dicer. To determine whether Dicer is recruited into autophagosomes as a cargo protein, we evaluated the level of Dicer recognized by p62, an autophagy receptor that is known to form complexes with the cargo proteins (25). The coimmunoprecipitation results showed that the p62-Dicer complex was increased or decreased in HIF-1α–overexpressing or HIF-1α–knockdown HCT116 cells, respectively (Figure 3, G and H). Additionally, Dicer translocated into autophagosomes isolated from HIF-1α–overexpressing cells (Supplemental Figure 3D), and supportively, confocal images of immunofluorescence staining showed the increased colocalization of Dicer/p62 in the cytoplasm (Supplemental Figure 3E). These results demonstrate that HIF-1α facilitates the recognition of Dicer by autophagosomes for further degradation.

Figure 3 HIF-1α enhances proteolysis of Dicer through an autophagy-lysosomal pathway. (A) Effects of the nontranscriptional activity of HIF-1α on Dicer. WT HIF-1α or HLH-truncated HIF-1α was overexpressed in HCT116 cells for Western blot analysis to determine the expression of Dicer, PDK1, CA9, and PAI-1. The immunoblots presented were derived from replicate samples run on parallel gels. (B) HIF-1α enhances the protein degradation of Dicer. Cells were treated with CHX at the indicated times to block de novo protein synthesis. The expression of Dicer was determined by Western blot analysis and was further quantified by ImageJ (NIH). The relative levels of Dicer protein remaining at each time point were normalized to α-tubulin (right). Data are presented as mean ± SD, with at least n = 3 per group. **P < 0.01, 2-way ANOVA. All of the cell lysates were run on the same gel. (C–E) Effects of the proteolytic pathways on the HIF-1α–induced downregulation of Dicer. Cells were treated with MG132 to inhibit proteasomal degradation (C), ammonium chloride (NH 4 Cl) to inhibit lysosomal degradation (D), or 3-MA to inhibit autophagic degradation (E). The immunoblots presented were derived from replicate samples run on parallel gels. The ratios of Dicer/α-tubulin protein levels were quantified by using ImageJ. (F) Similar experiments were performed in cells in which ATG5 was genetically knocked down to inhibit autophagy. LC3 was detected for autophagic activation. (G and H) The associations between Dicer and the autophagy receptor p62 were analyzed in the presence of NH 4 Cl and CQ to block autophagy-lysosomal degradation in HIF-1α–overexpressing (G) or HIF-1α knockdown (H) HCT116 cells. The immunoblots presented were derived from replicate samples run on parallel gels (H).

HIF-1α recruits Parkin E3 ubiquitin ligase, which ubiquitinates Dicer for recognition by autophagosomes. We next sought to investigate an interesting question of how Dicer is recognized by the autophagy pathway. Recent evidence has shown that the ubiquitination of cargo proteins is a selective mechanism through which the substrate is recognized by the autophagy receptor (25–27). Hence, we determined the ubiquitination level of Dicer and observed an obvious induction of ubiquitinated Dicer in HIF-1α–overexpressing HEK293T and HCT116 cells either in the absence or presence of lysosomal inhibitors (Figure 4A, lanes 4 and 6, and Supplemental Figure 4A, lanes 4 and 6). In addition, the ubiquitination was significantly induced by IGF stimulation (Supplemental Figure 4B, lane 4), whereas knockdown of HIF-1α completely abolished this effect (Supplemental Figure 4B, lane 6). These results suggest that Dicer ubiquitination is enhanced either by ectopically expressed or by IGF-induced HIF-1α, which prompted us to identify the E3 ligase responsible for catalyzing Dicer ubiquitination. NH 4 Cl and chloroquine (CQ) were used to block the HIF-1α–induced autolysosomal degradation of the experiments shown in Figure 4. Thus, the protein ubiquitination or level of protein interaction was clearly determined. We first hypothesized that, through a protein-protein interaction, HIF-1α may recruit VHL or MDM2 to facilitate the ubiquitination of Dicer, since they are the known E3 ligases physically associated with HIF-1α (28, 29). However, HIF-1α–induced ubiquitination was not abolished by knockdown of either VHL or MDM2 (Figure 4, B and C). Both experiments showed that neither VHL nor MDM2 is essential for Dicer ubiquitination. In VHL-knockdown cells, the enhanced ubiquitination might have indirectly resulted from HIF-1α accumulation (input), thus increasing formation of HIF-1α/E3 ligase/Dicer complexes (the E3 ligase was thereafter identified as Parkin). In MDM2-knockdown cells, the enhanced ubiquitination might have reflected another unknown pathway instead of resulting from increased HIF-1α expression (HIF-1α is not upregulated in input shown in Figure 4C). Thus, we excluded the functional roles of these proteins in this mechanism. CHIP and Parkin are 2 of the major E3 ligases involved in ubiquitinating substrate proteins for the recognition of autophagy pathway (24, 30–32). Thus, we next knocked down the expression of CHIP and Parkin by shRNAs and found that the HIF-1α–mediated Dicer ubiquitination was completely abolished by suppressing Parkin (Figure 4D, lanes 3 and 4), whereas knockdown of CHIP had only slight effects (Figure 4D, lanes 5 and 6). Similarly, ectopically expressed Parkin enhanced the HIF-1α–induced ubiquitination of Dicer (Supplemental Figure 4C, lane 5), whereas no effects were observed in HCT116 cells overexpressing ParkinC431S in which the putative catalytic cysteine had been mutated to serine (Supplemental Figure 4C, lane 6), indicating that Parkin is required for Dicer ubiquitination. Moreover, we knocked down Parkin to confirm its functional role in downregulating Dicer and found that both HIF-1α– and IGF-suppressed Dicer expression were abolished (Supplemental Figure 4, D and E). We next investigated the role of HIF-1α in recruiting Parkin to form complex with Dicer. NH 4 Cl and CQ were used to block the HIF-1α–induced autolysosomal degradation of Dicer in most of the experiments shown in Figure 5, except Figure 5A. Thus, the protein ubiquitination or level of protein interaction was clearly determined. We immunoprecipitated Parkin and observed a significantly decreased level of coimmunoprecipitated Dicer upon HIF-1α knockdown (Figure 5A) and vice versa (Figure 5B). In addition, HIF-1α brought Parkin and Dicer together in response to IGF treatment, as knockdown of HIF-1α prevented Dicer/Parkin complex formation facilitated by IGF (Figure 5C), which further supports that HIF-1α is a bridge required for the interaction between Parkin and Dicer. These results demonstrate a dynamic mechanism that HIF-1α recruits Parkin to associate with Dicer for ubiquitination, thus promoting the recognition of ubiquitinated Dicer by autophagy receptor, which was also confirmed by immunoprecipitation (Figure 5D, lanes 2 and 4) and immunofluorescence analysis (Figure 5E), showing that knockdown of Parkin obviously diminished the HIF-1α–induced association of Dicer with p62.

Figure 4 HIF-1α induces ubiquitination of Dicer. (A) FLAG-ubiquitin was expressed in HEK293T cells for Dicer ubiquitination assays. The immunoprecipitates isolated by anti-Dicer antibodies were subjected to Western blot analysis for determining the expression of FLAG-ubiquitin, indicating the ubiquitination levels of Dicer. LC3 was detected for autophagosome accumulation after treatment with CQ and NH 4 Cl. Cells were treated with MG132 to enhance the accumulation of poly-ubiquitinated HIF-1α as a positive control (lane 8). (B–D) Effects of different E3 ubiquitin ligases on HIF-1α–induced Dicer ubiquitination. VHL (B), MDM2 (C), Parkin, and CHIP (D) were knocked down in HIF-1α–expressing HCT116 cells, and the level of Dicer ubiquitination was measured. The experiments in B–D were performed in the presence of CQ and NH 4 Cl to block autophagy-lysosomal degradation.

Figure 5 HIF-1α recruits Parkin to interact with Dicer for autophagic proteolysis. (A–C) Roles of HIF-1α in the recruitment of Parkin to Dicer. Associations between Dicer and Parkin in HCT116/shHIF-1α (A), HCT116/HIF-1α (B), and IGF-treated HCT116 (C) cells were detected. The immunoblots presented were derived from replicate samples run on parallel gels (B). (D and E) Effects of Parkin knockdown on the interaction between p62 and Dicer. Immunoprecipitates isolated by anti-Dicer antibodies were harvested to detect the protein association with p62 (D). The immunoblots presented were derived from replicate samples run on parallel gels. (E) Immunofluorescence analysis was performed using anti-p62, anti-Dicer antibodies, and DAPI for nuclear staining. Images were obtained by using confocal microscopy, as indicated: Dicer (red); p62 (green); DAPI (blue) (E, left). The spots of p62 and Dicer were quantified by using ImageJ (E, right). The experiments in B–E were performed in the presence of CQ and NH 4 Cl to block autophagy-lysosomal degradation. Original magnification: × 1000. Data are presented as mean ± SD, with at least n = 3 per group. Multigroup comparisons were analyzed by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test. ***P < 0.001.

Identification of functional domains required for reciprocal protein interaction. To further investigate which domain of HIF-1α is responsible for binding to Dicer, we generated 7 deletion mutants (ΔNLS, ΔHLH, ΔPAS, ΔODD, ΔN-TAD, ΔID, ΔC-TAD) of Myc–HIF-1α in which individual functional domains were truncated (Figure 6A). These truncation mutants were cotransfected with FLAG-Dicer in HEK293T and HCT116 cells to investigate their interaction. The coimmunoprecipitation results showed that deletions of HIF-1α from NLS to N-TAD did not reduce the binding between HIF-1α and Dicer (Figure 6B, lanes 2–5; Supplemental Figure 5, lanes 2–5), whereas truncating the ID and C-TAD domains dramatically disrupted the interaction with Dicer (Figure 6B, lanes 7 and 8; Supplemental Figure 5, lanes 7 and 8). It was also noted that deleting the ODD domain partially reduced the association (Figure 6B, lane 6). However, as the ODD domain contains both a complete N-TAD domain, which is not dispensable for binding (Figure 6, A and B), and part of the ID domain, which is required for binding (Figure 6, A and B), the reduction of the protein interaction observed in the ΔODD group may result from the partial deletion of ID domain in ODD-truncated HIF-1α. Because HLH and N-TAD domains are important regions for HIF-1β and prolyl hydroxylase domain protein (PHD) binding (33–36), truncating these domains disrupts the association between HIF-1β or PHD and HIF-1α. In line with the results showing the enhanced interaction between ΔHLH or ΔN-TAD HIF-1α and Dicer, it is likely that the binding of HIF-1β or PHD may repress the interaction of HIF-1α with Dicer. Because the ΔID and ΔC-TAD truncations exhibited greatly reduced interaction with Dicer, we also examined their functions and consistently found that these 2 mutants exhibited no regulatory ability on downregulating Dicer protein expression (Figure 6C, lanes 3 and 4). On the other hand, we used 4 serially truncated Dicer mutants (ΔPAZ, ΔDUF, ΔHelicC, ΔDEAD) to identify the region required for the interaction with HIF-1α (Figure 6D). The FLAG-Dicer truncations were coexpressed with Myc–HIF-1α in cells for further coimmunoprecipitation assays. The ΔDUF283, ΔHelicase, and ΔDEAD mutants of Dicer retained a strong interaction with HIF-1α (Figure 6E, lanes 3 and 5), whereas deletion of PAZ significantly disrupted this interaction (Figure 6E, lane 2). Also, this PAZ-deleted Dicer was observed to be insensitive to HIF-1α–induced protein degradation (Figure 6F; PAZ-deleted Dicer in HIF-1α–overexpressing cells). These results suggest that the ID to C-TAD domain of HIF-1α and the PAZ domain of Dicer are essential for their functional protein-protein interaction.

Figure 6 Identification of functional domains required for HIF-1α–Dicer interaction. (A) Schematic representation of the Myc-tagged truncated HIF-1α used in this study. The immunoblots presented were derived from replicate samples run on parallel gels. (B) FLAG-Dicer and individual Myc-tagged HIF-1α truncations were coexpressed in HCT116 cells. The immunoprecipitates isolated by anti–Myc-tag antibodies were subjected to Western blot analysis to detect the interaction between truncated Myc–HIF-1α and FLAG-Dicer. (C) Effects of HIF-1α with a truncated ID or C-TAD domain on the downregulation of Dicer. Lysates from HCT116 cells expressing full-length HIF-1α or the ΔID or ΔC-TAD truncations were subjected to Western blot analysis. The immunoblots presented were derived from replicate samples run on parallel gels. (D) Schematic representation of the FLAG-tagged truncated Dicer used in this study. (E) Myc–HIF-1α and individual FLAG-tagged Dicer truncations were coexpressed in HCT116 cells. Immunoprecipitates isolated by anti–FLAG-tag antibodies were subjected to Western blot to determine the interaction between truncated Dicer and Myc–HIF-1α. (F) PAZ domain–deleted Dicer was insensitive to HIF-1α–mediated protein degradation. HCT116 cells were transfected with full-length or PAZ truncation of Dicer, and protein stability was monitored in the presence of CHX at the indicated times to block de novo protein synthesis. Data are presented as mean ± SD, with at least n = 3 per group. **P < 0.01, 2-way ANOVA. The experiments depicted in B and E were performed in the presence of CQ and NH 4 Cl to block autophagy-lysosomal degradation.

Downregulation of Dicer decreases processing efficiency and diminishes target inhibition by miRNAs. To validate the consequences of Dicer suppression, we determined the expression of let-7 family miRNAs and miR-200b, which are highly conserved miRNAs known to be sensitive to Dicer processing (15, 16, 37); miR-451, which is generated through a Dicer-independent pathway (38); and miR-210, which is a known transcriptional target downstream of HIF-1α (39, 40) (Supplemental Figure 6A). We simultaneously measured the expression of their precursors (pri-miRNAs; Supplemental Figure 6B) to determine the ratio of mature to pri-miRNAs as an indicator of biogenesis activity (Figure 7A). Both pri- and mature miR-210 were upregulated in cells overexpressing WT, but not ΔHLH-truncated HIF-1α (Supplemental Figure 6, A and B), which confirmed that the transcriptional activity of HIF-1α is essential for the regulation of miR-210. The expression of let-7 family miRNAs and miR-200b was significantly reduced in cells transfected with either WT or ΔHLH-truncated HIF-1α, whereas the level of miR-451, a miRNA generated from the Ago-2–mediated Dicer-independent pathway, remained unchanged in these experiments (Figure 7A and Supplemental Figure 6, A and B), suggesting that HIF-1α posttranscriptionally suppresses the processing activity of Dicer. Similar results from the knockdown of HIF-1α confirmed this regulation, as the levels of let-7b and miR-200b were enhanced, but miR-451 was unaffected (Figure 7B). In line with this evidence, let-7b and miR-200b levels were reconstituted in Dicer-restored cells overexpressing HIF-1α, indicating that HIF-1α–mediated Dicer repression results in downregulatuion of the miRNAs (Figure 7C). The let-7 family miRNAs and miR-200b are well-studied tumor suppressors, and their downregulation promotes malignant phenotypes of cancer cells, including facilitating the epithelial-mesenchymal transition (EMT) (41, 42). Our clinical results also supported that HIF-1α–suppressed Dicer expression significantly correlates with lymph node metastasis in cancer patients (Supplemental Figure 2K). To evaluate the biological activities of these miRNAs, we analyzed their effects on suppressing the expression of luciferase genes harboring the 3′ UTRs of ZEB1 (target of miR-200b) (41), LIN41 (target of let-7) (43), and Aurora B (AURKB) (target of let-7) (44). The expression of all of these reporters was significantly enhanced upon HIF-1α overexpression, whereas restoring Dicer abolished these effects (Figure 7D). Moreover, Western blot analysis also showed that restoring miR-200b or let-7 suppressed expression of ZEB1 or Aurora B induced by HIF-1α, respectively (Figure 7, E and F). These results suggest that HIF-1α–induced Dicer degradation suppresses miRNA maturation and consequently decreases the activity of Dicer-dependent miRNAs.

Figure 7 HIF-1α–enhanced Dicer proteolysis in miRNA biogenesis. (A–C) Effects of HIF-1α on Dicer-dependent miRNA maturation. HCT116 cells overexpressing HIF-1α or HLH domain–truncated HIF-1α (A), knockdown of HIF-1α (B), or restoration of Dicer (C) were subjected to quantitative reverse-transcription PCR (qRT-PCR) for analyzing the expression of miRNAs, including let-7 family members (let-7a, let-7b, let-7d), miR-200b, and miR-451. (A) The ratios of mature to pri-miRNAs for let-7a, let-7b, let-7d, miR-200b, and miR-451 were determined using data sets shown in Supplemental Figure 6, A and B. (D–F) Effects of HIF-1α–regulated Dicer on the expression of miR-200b and let-7b–targeted genes. HCT116 cells were transfected with ZEB1, LIN41, or AURKB 3′ UTR luciferase reporter. The expression of luciferase was assayed in HIF-1α–overexpressing cells with or without Dicer restoration (D). miR-200b (E) or let-7b (F) was restored in HIF-1α–expressing cells. Aurora B, let-7b–targeted gene was analyzed by Western blot. The immunoblots presented were derived from replicate samples run on parallel gels (E). Data are presented as mean ± SD, with at least n = 3 per group. Unpaired, independent groups of 2 were analyzed by 2-tailed Student’s t test. Multigroup comparisons were analyzed by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test.

HIF-1α–induced Dicer degradation facilitates EMT and cancer metastasis through the suppression of miR-200b maturation. To explore the biological consequences of HIF-1α–suppressed miR-200b expression, we analyzed the protein distribution and expression of EMT markers in HCT116 cells. ZEB1-mediated EMT was observed in HIF-1α–overexpressing cells, including the disruption of intercellular E-cadherin junctions, enhancement of nuclear ZEB1 translocation (Figure 8A), upregulation of the mesenchymal markers fibronectin and vimentin, and downregulation of E-cadherin (Figure 8B). These effects were reconstituted in miR-200b–coexpressing cells. However, the restoration of let-7b did not suppress HIF-1α–induced EMT (Figure 8C), indicating a functional role of HIF-1α–suppressed miR-200b in regulating EMT. The resulting enhanced migratory ability was also consistently observed in HIF-1α–overexpressing HCT116 (colon), MCF-7 (breast), and PANC1 (pancreas) cells and was further diminished upon the restoration of miR-200b (Figure 8D). Furthermore, ΔHLH HIF-1α was overexpressed in different cell types to study its transcriptional-independent roles. Immunofluorescence staining demonstrated that E-cadherin expression was also repressed, whereas ZEB1 accumulated in the nucleus of ΔHLH HIF-1α–expressing HCT116, MCF-7, and PANC1 cells (Supplemental Figure 7A). In agreement with previous results, fibronectin and vimentin were induced along with E-cadherin repression in ΔHLH HIF-1α–expressing cells. These effects were further diminished by the restoration of miR-200b, but Aurora B protein remained enhanced after the restoration of miR-200b (Supplemental Figure 7B). The migration ability of ΔHLH HIF-1α–expressing cancer cells was enhanced, whereas the restoration of miR-200b diminished this effect (Supplemental Figure 7C). These results indicated that HIF-1α–induced Dicer degradation facilitates the EMT of cancer cells through the suppression of miR-200b maturation.

Figure 8 Functional roles of HIF-1α–induced miR-200b suppression in EMT. (A–D) Roles of HIF-1α in miR-200b and let-7b–mediated EMT and cell migration. HIF-1α and miR-200b or let-7b were coexpressed in HCT116 cells. ZEB1 and E-cadherin were analyzed through immunofluorescence staining (A) using anti–E-cadherin and anti-ZEB1 antibodies or Western blotting (B and C) and using anti–E-cadherin, anti-ZEB1, anti-fibronectin, and anti-vimentin antibodies. Immunofluorescence images were obtained by using confocal microscopy, as indicated: E-cadherin (green); ZEB1 (red); DAPI (blue). Scale bars: 10 μm. The effects on cell migration in HCT116, MCF-7, and PANC1 cells were measured in Boyden chamber assays (D). The immunoblots presented were derived from replicate samples run on parallel gels (B and C). Data are presented as mean ± SD, with at least n = 3 per group. Multigroup comparisons were analyzed by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001.

To evaluate the metastatic effects in vivo, we performed intrasplenic injection (45, 46) to determine spontaneous metastasis. This model enables the spontaneous metastasis of the primary tumor through the portal system, thus mimicking the metastatic pattern in human colon cancer and generating liver and lung metastasis (47–50). miR-200b was restored in CT-26/Luc cells stably expressing either WT or HLH-truncated HIF-1α for metastasis in animal experiments. To confirm that CT-26 cells were equally injected into the mouse spleen, the photon intensities of the primary sites were measured at 2 days after injection (Figure 9A and Supplemental Figure 7D). At 11 days after splenic injection, the intensities of the metastatic signals in the liver were observed in CT-26 cells expressing either WT or HLH-truncated HIF-1α (Figure 9A). At 18 days after splenic injection, the livers and lungs were isolated and the photon intensities were detected. The intensities of the metastatic signals in the liver and lungs were strongly enhanced in CT-26 cells expressing either WT or HLH-truncated HIF-1α, whereas the enhanced metastasis was further diminished by restoring miR-200b, because WT or HLH-truncated HIF-1α–induced liver and lung metastasis were significantly abolished in cells overexpressing miR-200b (Figure 9, B and C). Our in vivo evidence further supported the in vitro results suggesting that HIF-1α downregulates Dicer, thereby suppressing miR-200b maturation and consequently facilitating cancer metastasis.