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Corrigendum Open Access | 10.1172/JCI213755
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Published November 16, 2026 - More info
Glioblastomas (GBMs) are highly lethal brain tumors with limited treatment options and resistance to immune checkpoint inhibitors due to their immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment. Here, we identify OLIG2 as a key regulator of immune evasion in GBM stem-like cells, which inhibits CD8+ T cell–dependent antitumor immunity while promoting protumor macrophage polarization. Mechanistically, OLIG2 recruited HDAC7 to repress CXCL10 transcription, inducing STAT3 activation in tumor-associated macrophages (TAMs) and decreasing CD8+ T cell infiltration and activation. Genetic deletion of OLIG2 significantly increased CXCL10 secretion, shifting TAMs toward an antitumor phenotype and enhancing CD8+ T cell activities. Furthermore, upregulated OLIG2 expression was correlated with resistance to immune checkpoint inhibitors in patients with GBMs. OLIG2 inhibition by either genetic deficiency or pharmacological targeting with CT-179 sensitized GBM tumors to anti–PD-L1 therapy, enhancing antitumor immune responses and prolonging survival. Our findings reveal OLIG2+ glioma stem-like cells as critical mediators of immune evasion and identify the OLIG2/HDAC7/CXCL10 axis as a potential therapeutic target to enhance immune checkpoint inhibitor efficacy and improve immunotherapy outcomes in aggressive GBMs.
Xinchun Zhang, Jinjiang Xue, Cunyan Zhao, Chenqiuyue Zeng, Jiacheng Zhong, Gangfeng Yu, Xi Yang, Yao Ling, Dazhen Li, Jiaxiao Yang, Yun Xiu, Hongda Li, Shiyuan Hong, Liangjun Qiao, Song Chen, Q. Richard Lu, Yaqi Deng, Zhaohua Tang, Fanghui Lu
Original citation: J Clin Invest. 2026;136(5):e195556. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI195556
Citation for this corrigendum: J Clin Invest. 2026;136(22):e213755. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI213755
Following publication of this article, the journal was notified that Figure 4A was a representative subset of the available data. The correct figure 4A, including the complete dataset, appears below and in the updated HTML and PDF versions of the article. In addition, a duplicated data point was identified in supplemental figure 2H. The supplemental data file has been updated with the correct figure, and the supporting data values file has been updated online with correction information for 4A and supplemental figure 2H.
CXCL10 reduces M2-like polarization of macrophages by inhibiting STAT3 signaling. (A) qPCR of mRNA expression of antiinflammatory markers in BMDMs treated with CM from the indicated groups (n = 4).
The authors regret the errors.