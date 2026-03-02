Oligodendrocyte transcription factor 2 orchestrates glioblastoma immune evasion by suppressing CXCL10 and CD8+ T cell activation

High OLIG2 expression positively correlates with the immunosuppressive TME in GBMs. Emerging evidence suggests that GSCs dynamically inﬂuence and communicate with the GBM tumor immune microenvironment (9). To identify the factors that contribute to GSC-immune cell symbiosis, we examined the correlation of immune scores in patients with GBMs using a series of GSC markers and the ESTIMATE algorithm (26). We identified SOX2, OLIG2, SALL2, and CD44 as key regulators influencing immune scores in GBM samples from The Cancer Genome Atlas (TCGA) database (Figure 1A and Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI195556DS1). Notably, OLIG2 is highly coexpressed with the GSC markers SOX2 and SALL2 (Supplemental Figure 1B). Given its essential role in GBM initiation and progression, we focused on OLIG2 to investigate its contribution to immunosuppression in GBMs.

Figure 1 High OLIG2 expression positively correlates with the immunosuppressive TME in GBMs. (A) ESTIMATE analysis of immune scores in patients with GBMs from TCGA database with high or low expression of GSC markers (n = 40). (B) Heatmap showing the relative expression of signature immune genes in patients with GBMs from TCGA database (n = 40). (C) GSEA showing the enrichment of signature gene sets of immunoregulation in OLIG2lo GBM cases compared with OLIG2hi specimens (n = 40). (D–F) Spatial mapping of cell types and quantifications in GBM tissues utilizing the cell2location method. Estimated cell abundance is depicted by color intensity for indicated cell types (D and E). Non-negative matrix factorization analysis of GBM tissue sections reveals cellular compartment abundance (F). Dot size and color represent the weight and normalized cell abundance. (G–I) Representative images of IHC staining and quantifications of CD8α (n = 164), HLA-DMB (n = 164), or ARG1 (n = 46) in GBM cases with high or low OLIG2 expression. Each plot represents the number of CD8α, HLA-DMB, or ARG1 cells per area (0.25 or 1 mm2). Scale bars: 50 μm. (J) IF images and quantification of relative CD8+CD69+ T cells in Ctrl-T and Olig2cKO mice (n = 5 independent mice). Scale bars: 20 μm. (K) Schematic and Kaplan-Meier survival curve of Ctrl-T or Olig2cKO GBM mice treated with anti-CD8α antibody (10 mg/kg). Log-rank test was used to assess significance (n = 7–12 mice/group). Statistical significance was determined by unpaired 2-tailed Student’s t test in G–J. ***P < 0.001.

Patients with GBMs with high OLIG2 expression (OLIG2hi) exhibited significantly lower immune and stromal scores compared with those with low OLIG2 expression (OLIG2lo) (Supplemental Figure 1C). To define the differential TME shaped by OLIG2 in GBMs, we used CIBERSORT-based immune deconvolution to identify OLIG2hi GBMs associated with a diminished immunostimulatory landscape, characterized by decreased infiltration of CD8+ T cells and activated CD4+ T cells, as well as an accumulation of M0 macrophages (Supplemental Figure 1D). Transcriptome profiling further supported this immunosuppressive phenotype, showing downregulation of key immune-related pathways in OLIG2hi GBMs, including T cell activation, innate immunity signaling, antigen presentation machinery, and immune checkpoint regulation (Figure 1B). GSEA revealed marked enrichment of antitumor immune pathways in the OLIG2lo group, including IFN-γ response, chemokine activity, antigen processing and presentation, and inflammatory response (Figure 1C and Supplemental Figure 1E).

Spatial associations between OLIG2 expression and immune cells in GBM tissues. To further investigate the spatial associations between OLIG2 expression and immune cell populations, we integrated scRNA-seq data with Visium spatial transcriptomic data from 2 representative patients with IDH-WT GBMs using the cell2location algorithm for precise cell type mapping (27). Spatial transcriptomic profiles revealed distinct regions corresponding to 7 tumor cell clusters, TAMs, and T cells (28) (Supplemental Figure 1F). Among them, astrocyte-like (AC), mesenchymal (MES), and other undefined tumor cell populations showed pronounced spatial proximity to T cell–enriched regions (Figure 1, D–F, and Supplemental Figure 1G). Notably, these tumor cell populations were characterized by low OLIG2 expression, suggesting a potential niche-specific crosstalk between OLIG2lo populations and tumor-infiltrating T cells (Supplemental Figure 1F). Furthermore, CellChat analysis through scRNA-seq revealed that OLIG2–SOX2+-labeled GSCs established enhanced ligand–receptor interaction networks with T cells and TAMs compared with OLIG2+ counterparts (Supplemental Figure 1H). These findings suggest that OLIG2hi and OLIG2lo GSCs differentially regulate immune cell dynamics within the TME. To validate these findings, we performed immunostaining on a cohort of GBM specimens and observed a significantly higher proportion of CD8α+ T cells and HLA-DMB+ cells in OLIG2lo patients, whereas the OLIG2hi group exhibited more ARG1+ populations (Figure 1, G–I). By contrast, the CD4+ T cells population remained unchanged (Supplemental Figure 1I).

Correlation of OLIG2+ GSCs with an immunosuppressive TME in a GBM animal model. Next, we investigated whether the immunosuppressive environment in GBMs was driven by OLIG2+ GSCs. To this end, we utilized a spontaneous immunocompetent murine GBM model, as previously described (11), enabling conditional knockout of Olig2 in GSCs. This was achieved by selectively ablating floxed alleles of Pten and Trp53 in combination with Olig2fl/fl alleles (Olig2cKO). GSEA of bulk RNA-seq from tumor tissues of Olig2fl/fl mice revealed enhanced immune signaling pathways, including LPS-stimulated macrophage activation and interferon response (Supplemental Figure 1J). We found that tumors in Olig2cKO mice exhibited an increased population of activated CD8+ T cells (CD8+CD69+) (Figure 1J). Furthermore, depletion of CD8+ T cells using an anti-CD8α antibody significantly accelerated tumor progression in Olig2cKO mice compared with the isotype control. By contrast, WT tumor–bearing control mice showed no change in survival following anti-CD8α antibody treatment. This observation suggests that OLIG2 plays a key role in suppressing CD8+ T cell activity, thereby contributing to tumor progression (Figure 1K and Supplemental Figure 1K). Together, these findings indicate that a large OLIG2+ GSC population is associated with a more immunosuppressive protumor microenvironment.

OLIG2 deficiency reprograms the TME to facilitate antitumor immunity in GBMs. To investigate how OLIG2 reprograms the TME, we performed scRNA-seq to analyze immune cell profiles sorted from both control (Ctrl-T) and Olig2cKO tumors. Unsupervised clustering using UMAP identified 15 distinct cell types based on their canonical gene markers. Compared with Ctrl-T tumors, Olig2cKO tumors exhibited an obvious increase in CD8+ T cell populations and a marked reduction in Arg1+ TAMs (Figure 2A and Supplemental Figure 2A).

Figure 2 OLIG2 deletion enhances T cell activation and inhibits protumor TAMs in GBMs. (A) UMAP of scRNA-seq data from CD45+ cells in Ctrl-T and Olig2cKO mice (n = 4/group) (left) and the frequencies for subtypes from both groups (right). (B) Flow cytometry quantification of the CD3+ T cells, TAMs, DCs, neutrophils, and NK cells in tumor-bearing Ctrl and Olig2cKO mice (n = 5/group). (C) Flow cytometry quantification of the CD8+ and CD4+ T cell populations in tumor-bearing Ctrl and Olig2cKO mice (n = 5/group). (D) Representative staining and quantification for CD8α in tumor-bearing Ctrl and Olig2cKO mice. Scale bars: 20 μm. Each plot represents the number of CD8α per area (0.25 mm2) (n = 3/group). (E) Flow cytometry quantifications of the MHC II–CD206+ and MHC II+CD206– TAMs in tumor-bearing Ctrl and Olig2cKO mice (n = 5/group). (F) Representative staining and quantification for ARG1 (red) and IBA1 (green) in tumor tissues from Ctrl-T and Olig2cKO mice (n = 3/group). Scale bars: 20 μm. (G) Volcano plots of differentially expressed genes for CD8+ T cells between Ctrl-T and Olig2cKO mice. (H) GSEA of differentially expressed genes for CD8+ T cells between Olig2cKO and Ctrl-T. (I) Quantification of migrated CD8+ T cells toward Ctrl-T and Olig2cKO CM by transwell assay (n = 3). (J) Flow cytometry quantification of the proliferation (n = 4) and IFN-γ expression (n = 3) in CD8+ T cells cocultured with Ctrl-T and Olig2cKO CM. (K) Volcano plots of differentially expressed genes for macrophages between Ctrl-T and Olig2cKO mice. (L) GSEA of differentially expressed genes for macrophages between Olig2cKO and Ctrl-T. (M) qPCR of mRNA expression of selected antiinflammatory and proinflammatory markers in BMDMs treated with Ctrl-T and Olig2cKO CM for 48 hours (n = 3). Data are shown as mean ± SEM. Statistical significance was determined by unpaired 2-tailed Student’s t test in B–M. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001.

Flow cytometry analysis of infiltrating immune cells in Olig2cKO tumors showed an increased T cell fraction (CD3+) alongside a concomitant decrease in TAMs (CD11b+F4/80+). However, no significant changes were observed in the populations of DCs (CD11c+MHC II+CD11b–), neutrophils (CD11b+Ly6G+F4/80–), or NK cells (CD3–NK1.1+) (Figure 2B, Supplemental Figure 2B, and Supplemental Figure 5D). In the CD3+ fraction, Olig2cKO tumors exhibited a notable increase in CD8+ T cells (Figure 2C and Supplemental Figure 2C), which was further confirmed by immunostaining (Figure 2D). Within the TAM populations, the reduction in antiinflammatory macrophages (MHCII–CD206+, M2-like) was particularly pronounced in Olig2cKO tumors (Figure 2E). IHC further revealed a significant reduction in ARG1+IBA1+ TAMs within the tumor lesions of Olig2cKO mice (Figure 2F). These findings suggest a shift in the TME toward a less immunosuppressive state in Olig2cKO tumors.

To investigate the impact of OLIG2 on the transcriptional profiles of CD8+ T cell subsets, we analyzed gene expression changes in Olig2cKO tumors. We observed upregulation of effector markers (Ifng, Tbx21, Isg20, and Xcl1) and exhaustion markers (Pdcd1, Tox, and Ctla4) in CD8+ T cells, whereas the suppressive regulators (Il10ra and Lgals9) were downregulated (Figure 2G). Consistently, cellular pathways related to T cell activation, migration, and cytotoxicity were enriched in the CD8+ T cell population from Olig2-deficient tumors (Figure 2H). Moreover, the Olig2cKO group exhibited an elevated cytotoxicity score in CD8+ T cells (Supplemental Figure 2D).

To further investigate the impact of Olig2-depleted GSCs on CD8+ T cell function, conditioned media (CM) from GSCs isolated from Olig2cKO and Ctrl-T GBM tissues was applied to CD8+ T cells to assess their activity. Treatment with Olig2cKO CM led to enhanced CD8+ T cell migration and proliferation, along with increased IFN-γ expression (Figure 2, I and J, and Supplemental Figure 2, E and F), indicating a heightened antitumor immune response in Olig2cKO tumors.

The scRNA-seq analysis of TAMs revealed upregulated expression of genes involved in antigen presentation in Olig2-depleted tumors. These genes were enriched in pathways associated with phagocytosis and immune effector processes in Olig2cKO tumors (Figure 2K). Conversely, scRNA-seq identified downregulated immunosuppressive genes, primarily related to cell–cell adhesion and myeloid migration pathways (Figure 2L).

To assess the effect of Olig2cKO CM on TAM activity in vitro, primary BMDMs and cell lines (Raw264.7 and BV2) were treated with Olig2cKO CM, followed by qPCR analysis. Treatment with Olig2cKO CM resulted in suppressed expression of antiinflammatory markers, while proinflammatory markers remained unaffected in macrophages (Figure 2M and Supplemental Figure 2, G and H). Consistently, the migration of treated macrophages was significantly reduced (Supplemental Figure 2I). Moreover, a similar effect was observed in macrophages that had been prepolarized with mIL-4 to differentiate into M2-like macrophages, where Olig2cKO CM suppressed antiinflammatory marker expression (Supplemental Figure 2J). Together, these findings indicate that OLIG2 deletion reshapes the immune microenvironment by enhancing CD8+ T cell infiltration and activation while suppressing the protumor activity of TAMs, thereby shifting the TME from an immunosuppressive protumor state to a more antitumor state.

OLIG2-depleted GSCs enhance CD8+ T cell infiltration and activation through CXCL10 upregulation. Since Olig2cKO CM induced distinct phenotypic changes in T cells and macrophages, we next investigated which soluble proteins play key roles in this regulation. To identify candidate factors, we reanalyzed our RNA-seq data from Olig2cKO tumor cells and tissues, focusing on genes encoding secreted proteins. Six differentially expressed genes, predicted to be expressed in GSCs cultured as both monolayers and spheres, were selected for subsequent validation using qPCR (Figure 3, A and B). Among the identified candidates, Cxcl10 was the most upregulated target upon Olig2 deletion in GSCs (Figure 3C), which was further validated at the protein level by Western blot (Supplemental Figure 3A). The level of secreted CXCL10 was significantly higher in Olig2cKO GSCs compared with Ctrl-T GSCs (Figure 3D). While RNA-seq analysis revealed no significant differential expression of Cxcl9 and Cxcl11, subsequent qPCR validation demonstrated modest upregulation of these chemokines (Supplemental Figure 3B). Crucially, Cxcl10 exhibited the highest expression levels among these chemokines, suggesting that it was the dominant contributor to TME remodeling. Notably, OLIG2 expression was negatively correlated with CXCL10 levels across multiple databases (Figure 3E and Supplemental Figure 3C). Furthermore, overexpression of Olig2 suppressed Cxcl10 mRNA expression in Ctrl-T GSCs, U251 cells, and IFN-γ–stimulated GL261 cells (Figure 3, F and G, and Supplemental Figure 3E). Analysis of GBM tumor specimens further confirmed a higher proportion of strong CXCL10 signals in OLIG2lo GBM patients (Figure 3H). Additionally, this CXCL10hi tumor cell population was identified by IF in Olig2cKO mice carrying the Rosa26-tdTomato reporter (Supplemental Figure 3D).

Figure 3 CXCL10 promotes antitumor immune response of CD8+ T cells. (A) Heatmap showing the expression of secreted proteins in the RNA-seq data of Ctrl-T and Olig2cKO GBM cells. (B) Venn diagram showing the shared secreted proteins among tumor tissue, spheres, and monolayers from Ctrl-T and Olig2cKO mice. (C) qPCR of mRNA expression of secreted proteins from Ctrl-T and Olig2cKO tumor cells (n = 3). (D) ELISA of CXCL10 secretion levels from the supernatant of Ctrl-T and Olig2cKO tumor cells (n = 3). (E) Correlation between OLIG2 and CXCL10 expression in TCGA GBM datasets and the Chinese Glioma Genome Atlas database. (F and G) qPCR of mRNA expression of CXCL10 in primary mouse GBM cells and U251 cells upon OLIG2 overexpression (OE) at 48 hours (n = 3). (H) Representative imaging and quantification of CXCL10 in GBM specimen with high or low OLIG2 expression (n = 19). Scale bars: 50 µm. (I) ELISA of CXCL10 secretion levels from the supernatant of Cxcl10-overexpressing GL261 cells (n = 3). (J) Quantification of migrated CD8+ T cells toward CM from the indicated treatment by transwell assay (n = 3). (K) Representative histograms and quantifications of CFSE proliferation assay of CD8+ T cells treated with CM from GL261-Ctrl and GL261-Cxcl10 OE cells for 72 hours (n = 3). (L) Representative plots and quantification of the IFN-γ expression of CD8+ T cells cocultured with GL261-Ctrl and GL261-Cxcl10 OE cells at the indicated ratio for 24 hours (n = 3). (M) Kaplan-Meier survival curves of orthotopic transplanted mice with Ctrl or Cxcl10 OE GL261 cells (n = 10 mice/group). Log-rank analysis was used to assess significance. (N and O) Flow cytometry quantification of the indicated T cells and macrophages in GBMs from orthotopic transplanted mice with GL261-Ctrl and GL261-Cxcl10 OE cells (n = 5/group). Statistical significance was determined by unpaired 2-tailed Student’s t test in C, D, F, G, I, K, L, N, and O; 2-way ANOVA in H; and 1-way ANOVA in J. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001.

Next, we investigated whether CXCL10 elevation enhances the antitumor CD8+ T cell response in Olig2cKO GBMs. To assess this, supernatants from Cxcl10-overexpressing GL261 cells were applied to CD8+ T cells, followed by a migration assay. The transwell assay demonstrated that these supernatants significantly promoted CD8+ T cell migration, a result that was further corroborated by treatment with recombinant CXCL10 protein (Figure 3, I and J, and Supplemental Figure 3E). Supernatants from Cxcl10-overexpressing cells also enhanced CD8+ T cell proliferation and IFN-γ production (Figure 3, K and L, and Supplemental Figure 3, F and G). To assess the impact of CXCL10 on T cell–mediated cytotoxicity, we performed a tumor cell killing assay by coincubating Cxcl10-overexpressing GL261 cells with CD8+ T cells. The proportion of propidium iodide–positive (PI+) tumor cells was significantly increased in the Cxcl10-overexpressing group compared with controls (Supplemental Figure 3H), suggesting that overexpression of Cxcl10 enhances CD8+ T cell–mediated tumor cell killing. Furthermore, in an orthotopic syngeneic murine GBM model, transplantation of Cxcl10-overexpressing GL261 cells resulted in significantly prolonged survival (Figure 3M). Flow cytometry analysis of tumor tissues revealed increased CD8+ T cell infiltration and a higher proportion of PD1+CD8+ T cells in the Cxcl10-overexpressing group compared with the control (Figure 3N). These observations suggest that OLIG2 depletion in GSCs leads to upregulated CXCL10 production, which in turn enhances CD8+ T cell activation.

CXCL10 regulates immunogenic TAMs in a STAT3-dependent manner. We next examined whether CXCL10 was responsible for the suppression of TAM activity in Olig2cKO tumors. Treatment of both murine and human macrophages with CXCL10-overexpressing CM or recombinant CXCL10 protein led to a significant decrease in the mRNA levels of antiinflammatory markers (Figure 4A and Supplemental Figure 4, A–C). Notably, the expression of these markers was restored in macrophages cocultured with Olig2cKO CM in which Cxcl10 had been knocked out (Figure 4B and Supplemental Figure 4, D–F). In addition, we treated BMDMs or Raw264.7 cells with Olig2-deficient CM in the presence of AMG487, a selective antagonist of CXCR3 (CXCL10’s receptor), and analyzed antiinflammatory marker expression. Our results showed that AMG487 reversed the suppression of alternative macrophage activation (Figure 4, C and D, and Supplemental Figure 4, G–I). Moreover, flow cytometry analysis of tumor tissues from the Cxcl10-overexpressing GL261 syngeneic mouse model revealed a significant reduction in antiinflammatory TAMs (Figure 3O). These findings suggest a critical role of CXCL10/CXCR3 signaling in driving TAM reprogramming toward a proinflammatory phenotype.

Figure 4 CXCL10 reduces M2-like polarization of macrophages by inhibiting STAT3 signaling. (A) qPCR of mRNA expression of antiinflammatory markers in BMDMs treated with CM from the indicated groups (n = 3). (B) qPCR of mRNA expression of antiinflammatory markers in BMDMs treated with CM from the indicated groups (n = 3). (C) qPCR of mRNA expression of antiinflammatory markers in BMDMs treated with Ctrl-T or Olig2cKO CM containing 1 μM AMG487 (n = 3). (D) Quantification of CD206 expression in BMDMs treated with Ctrl-T and Olig2cKO CM with or without AMG487 for 48 hours (n = 5). (E) Western blot showing the protein levels in Raw264.7 cells cocultured with CM from the indicated treatment. (F) Western blot showing the protein levels in Raw264.7 cells at the indicated time points. (G) Representative images and quantification of p-STAT3 and IBA1 in Ctrl-T and Olig2cKO tumor tissues (n = 4/group). Scale bars: 20 µm. (H) Western blot showing the protein levels in mIL-4– and CXCL10-treated Raw264.7 cells. (I) Scatterplot depicting the interaction strength of individual cell subsets across all identified signaling pathways. (J) Dot plot illustrating the incoming and outgoing communication patterns of individual signaling pathways across distinct cell subsets. Dot size represents the relative contribution of the corresponding pathway to the total detected communication patterns within each cell subset. (K) Schematic of the coculture assays of CD8+ T cells treated with CM-incubated Raw264.7 or BMDMs. (L) Representative histograms and quantification of CFSE proliferation assay of CD8+ T cells cocultured with BMDM cells preincubated with CM from the indicated treatment for 72 hours (n = 3). (M) Representative plots and quantification of the IFN-γ expression of CD8+ T cells cocultured with BMDMs preincubated with CM from the indicated treatment for 24 hours (n = 3). Statistical significance was determined by 1-way ANOVA in D, L, and M and unpaired 2-tailed Student’s t test in A–C and G. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001.

To further investigate the mechanism by which CXCL10 mediates TAM reprogramming, we examined key signaling pathways involved in TAM alternative activation, including ERK, AKT, STAT1, and STAT3 (29–32). An obvious decrease in phosphorylated STAT3 (p-STAT3) levels was observed in Raw264.7 cells treated with Olig2cKO CM, which was reversed upon AMG487 treatment (Figure 4E and Supplemental Figure 4J). A time-course experiment using recombinant CXCL10 demonstrated a progressive decline in STAT3 phosphorylation in Raw264.7 and THP-1 cells over time (Figure 4F and Supplemental Figure 4K). Additionally, immunofluorescence (IF) staining confirmed a reduced population of p-STAT3+ TAMs in Olig2cKO GBM tissues (Figure 4G). We further evaluated the inhibitors of STAT3 phosphorylation, including SOCS1, SOCS3, PIAS1, and PIAS3 (33, 34), and CXCL10 treatment upregulated the expression of SOCS3 and PIAS3 in mIL-4–polarized TAMs (Figure 4H and Supplemental Figure 4, L and M). The same treatment reversed the mIL-4–induced elevation of p-STAT3 and p-JAK2 levels in Raw264.7 cells (Figure 4H). AMG487 treatment also restored the elevation of p-STAT3 and p-JAK2 levels that were suppressed by Olig2cKO CM in Raw264.7 cells (Supplemental Figure 4M). These findings indicate that SOCS3 and PIAS3 play critical roles in CXCL10-dependent inhibition of STAT3 signaling.

CXCL10 orchestrates TAMs to enhance the antitumor immune response of T cells. Given that CXCL10 regulates both CD8+ T cells and TAMs, we explored this interaction by performing interactome analysis of TAMs and CD8+ T cells using our scRNA-seq data to determine whether Olig2 mediates TAM-driven suppression of CD8+ T cells. Based on TAM subpopulations classified into M1-like, M2-like, and microglia, we found that M2-like macrophages exhibited remarkably diminished interactions with other cell populations in the Olig2cKO group (Figure 4I). Further characterization of intercellular communication between macrophages and the TME revealed that, in Olig2cKO tumors, immunosuppressive signals, including SPP1, OSM, MIF, and SELL, as well as migration cues such as CCL and CXCL, showed a marked reduction in functional intensity. Conversely, immune activation signals, particularly CD86 and CD80, were markedly upregulated, indicating a transition toward a more immunostimulatory TME. At the same time, CD8+ T cells in the Olig2cKO group displayed an enriched array of activation cues, including enhanced costimulatory signaling and elevated IFN signaling, reinforcing a heightened antitumor immune response. Intriguingly, we also observed a marked augmentation in the immune checkpoint signal PD-L1 (Figure 4J). These findings aligned with our previous analysis, which indicated that both activation and exhaustion of CD8+ T cells are concurrently elevated in the Olig2cKO group (Figure 2G).

To further investigate whether upregulated CXCL10 reprograms TAMs to enhance CD8+ T cell–mediated antitumor responses in Olig2-deficient tumors, we employed a coculture system. In this assay, Raw264.7 cells or BMDMs were treated with Ctrl-T or Olig2cKO CM, followed by coculture with CD8+ T cells (Figure 4K). We observed increased CD8+ T cell proliferation and elevated IFN-γ production in the Olig2cKO CM-treated group (Supplemental Figure 4, N and O).

Next, the coculture system was supplemented with either recombinant CXCL10 or AMG487 (a CXCR3 antagonist), followed by an assessment of CD8+ T cell activity. The results showed that recombinant CXCL10 enhanced CD8+ T cell activation in the Ctrl-T CM-treated group. Conversely, the addition of AMG487 significantly reduced CD8+ T cell activation in the Olig2cKO CM-treated group, bringing it to levels similar to those observed in the Ctrl-T CM-treated group (Figure 4, L and M). Together, these findings demonstrate that OLIG2 deficiency induces CXCL10 upregulation, which inhibits STAT3 phosphorylation, thereby preventing TAM polarization toward an immunosuppressive phenotype. This shift may foster an antitumor microenvironment and enhance CD8+ T cell–mediated antitumor immunity.

OLIG2 recruits HDAC7 to suppress CXCL10 transcription. To investigate the potential mechanisms by which CXCL10 is transcriptionally regulated by OLIG2, we performed ChIP-seq analysis and identified prominent enrichment of OLIG2 binding at the enhancer regions of CXCL10 (Figure 5A). ChIP-qPCR further validated that OLIG2 binds to these regulatory regions (Figure 5B). Dual-luciferase reporter assays confirmed the repressive role of OLIG2 in Cxcl10 transcription, as overexpression of Olig2 significantly reduced the luciferase activity associated with Cxcl10 enhancer elements in GL261 and 293T cells compared with vector controls (Figure 5C and Supplemental Figure 5A). Additionally, ChIP-seq analysis of Ctrl-T tumors revealed decreased levels of the enhancer H3K27ac in the Cxcl10 transcriptional regulatory region (Figure 5A). Conversely, ChIP-qPCR analysis of Olig2cKO cells showed increased H3K27ac levels at the Cxcl10 enhancer region (Figure 5D). These findings suggest that Olig2 directly targets and suppresses Cxcl10 expression in GSCs.

Figure 5 OLIG2 recruits HDAC7 to inhibit CXCL10 expression in GBM cells. (A) IGV browser visualization of OLIG2 or H3K27ac binding regions on the gene loci of Cxcl10 in NPCs, Ctrl-T, and Olig2cKO tumors. (B) ChIP-qPCR of OLIG2 enrichment in enhancer regions of Cxcl10 in Ctrl-T cells (n = 3). (C) Dual-luciferase reporter assay of Cxcl10 enhancer activity in control or Olig2 overexpressed GL261 cells (n = 3). (D) ChIP-qPCR of H3K27ac enrichment in enhancer regions of Cxcl10 in Ctrl-T and Olig2cKO cells (n = 3). (E) HDAC7 peptide identified by mass spectrometry. (F) Molecular docking assay predicting the binding sites of OLIG2 and HDAC7 proteins. The docking interfaces are highlighted by dashed lines (yellow arrow). (G) Representative images and quantification of OLIG2 and HDAC7 staining of human GBM specimen (n = 10 patients). Scale bar: 10 μm. (H) Co-IP assay to detect the binding between OLIG2 and HDAC7. (I) ChIP-qPCR of HDAC7 enrichment in enhancer regions of Cxcl10 in Ctrl-T and Olig2cKO cells (n = 3). (J) Western blot showing protein levels of HDAC7 and CXCL10 in Ctrl and siHDAC7 TS543 cells. (K) qPCR of mRNA expression of Cxcl10 in Ctrl-T tumor cells transfected with siHDAC7 (n = 3). (L) qPCR of mRNA expression of CXCL10 in Ctrl and siHDAC7 TS543 cells (n = 3). (M and N) qPCR of mRNA expression of Cxcl10 in Ctrl-T tumor cells and TS543 cells treated with 10 μM TMP195 for 48 hours (n = 3). (O) Western blot showing protein levels of CXCL10 in Ctrl-T tumor cells and TS543 cells treated with TMP195 for 48 hours. Statistical significance was determined by unpaired 2-tailed Student’s t test in B, C, M, and N and 1-way ANOVA in D, I, K, and L. **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001.

To identify key components interacting with OLIG2, we performed immunoprecipitation–mass spectrometry and molecular docking analysis, which revealed HDAC7 as a potent binding partner of OLIG2, playing a critical role in regulating CXCL10 expression (Figure 5, E and F). IF staining confirmed the colocalization of OLIG2 and HDAC7 in GBM tissues (Figure 5G and Supplemental Figure 5B). The interaction between endogenous HDAC7 and OLIG2 was further validated by coimmunoprecipitation (co-IP) in both murine primary GSCs and TS543 cells (Figure 5H). Consistently, HDAC7 occupancy at the Cxcl10 enhancer region was markedly reduced in Olig2cKO GSCs (Figure 5I). Pharmacological inhibition of HDAC7 using the HDAC4/7/9 inhibitor TMP195 or HDAC7-specific siRNAs led to a significant increase in CXCL10 mRNA and protein levels, further supporting the role of HDAC7 in the transcriptional repression of CXCL10 (Figure 5, J–O, and Supplemental Figure 5C). Collectively, these findings demonstrate that the OLIG2/HDAC7 complex suppresses CXCL10 transcription in GSCs, thereby modulating immune responses within the GBM microenvironment.

OLIG2 deletion enhances the efficacy of anti–PD-L1 therapy for GBMs. Given the immunosuppressive properties of OLIG2+ GSCs, we investigated whether OLIG2 expression could predict the response to T cell–directed ICI therapy in patients with GBMs. Recent clinical trials evaluating neoadjuvant anti–PD-1 therapy in resectable recurrent GBMs have demonstrated notable survival benefits compared with adjuvant treatment alone (35). Analysis of scRNA-seq data from one such clinical trial revealed a significantly higher expression of OLIG2 in neoadjuvant anti–PD-1–treated tumors compared with treatment-naive samples (Figure 6A), suggesting that OLIG2+ GSCs may contribute to anti–PD-1 resistance. Furthermore, analysis of a separate scRNA-seq dataset from GBM patients treated with ICIs (36) showed that tumor cells from ICI-responsive patients exhibited lower OLIG2 expression (Figure 6B). These findings underscore the potential of OLIG2 as a therapeutic target to enhance the efficacy of ICI therapy and improve treatment outcomes in patients with GBMs.

Figure 6 OLIG2 deficiency strengthens the effects of anti–PD-L1 therapy in GBMs. (A) The relative expression of OLIG2 in the scRNA-seq dataset of treatment-naive, recurrent, and neoadjuvant anti–PD-1–treated GBM patient samples (Gene Expression Omnibus, GSE154795; ref. 35). (B) The relative expression of OLIG2 in the scRNA-seq dataset of response and nonresponse groups to anti–PD-1 therapy in patients with GBMs (National Genomics Data Center, HRA004677; ref. 36). (C) Schematic and Kaplan-Meier survival curve of Ctrl-T or Olig2cKO mice treated with anti–PD-L1 (10 mg/kg) antibody. Log-rank analysis was used to assess significance (n = 10–14 mice/group). (D) H&E staining showing tumors from Ctrl-T or Olig2cKO mice treated with IgG and anti–PD-L1 antibody. (E and G) Representative images and quantification of ARG1, IBA1, and nuclei in tumor tissues from Ctrl-T or Olig2cKO mice treated with IgG or anti–PD-L1 antibody. Scale bars: 20 μm (n = 4/group). (F and H) Representative images and quantification of CD8α in Ctrl-T or Olig2cKO mice treated with IgG or anti–PD-L1 antibody (n = 4/group). Scale bars: 20 μm. Statistical significance was determined by 1-way ANOVA in G and H. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001.

Since our data indicate that Olig2cKO mice exhibit an enhanced CD8+ T cell response, we next investigated whether Olig2 silencing could enhance the efficacy of anti–PD-L1 therapy, which has demonstrated limited effectiveness against GBM as a monotherapy. To assess this, Ctrl-T and Olig2-ablated GBM mice were treated with an anti–PD-L1 antibody, followed by evaluation of tumor progression. While anti–PD-L1 treatment had minimal impact on the survival of Ctrl-T mice, Olig2cKO mice receiving PD-L1 blockade demonstrated a significant improvement in median survival and a marked reduction in tumor size (Figure 6, C and D). Further analysis of TME remodeling using IF and IHC staining revealed that PD-L1 blockade significantly enhanced CD8+ T cell infiltration, while reducing the number of ARG1+ TAMs in Olig2cKO mice (Figure 6, E–H). Collectively, these in vivo findings suggest that the combination of OLIG2 deficiency and anti–PD-L1 therapy substantially augments both innate and adaptive antitumor immune responses against GBMs.

CT-179 potentiates the efficacy of anti–PD-L1 therapy. A selective OLIG2 inhibitor, CT-179, was previously shown to suppress tumor growth in medulloblastoma models (37, 38). To assess its therapeutic potential in GBMs, we determined the IC 50 of CT-179 in primary mouse GBM cells and in the human GBM line TS543 (Supplemental Figure 6, A and B). Consistent with its role in inhibiting OLIG2 transcriptional activity, qPCR analysis revealed that CT-179 treatment significantly downregulated OLIG2 target genes, including AURKA, CDC20, and CDCA8, while CXCL10 expression was markedly upregulated (Supplemental Figure 6, C–F). Notably, CT-179 did not substantially alter OLIG2 protein abundance.

We next assessed CT-179 efficacy in vivo. CT-179 monotherapy reduced tumor growth and extended survival in GBM-bearing mice. Importantly, combining CT-179 with PD-L1 blockade further diminished tumor burden and yielded a significantly greater survival benefit compared with either treatment alone (Figure 7, A–C).

Figure 7 CT-179 potentiates anti–PD-L1 therapy efficacy. (A) Treatment strategy for evaluating CT-179 and anti–PD-L1 therapy in a murine GBM model. Black and gray arrows indicate time points of anti–PD-L1 antibody injection and CT-179 administration, respectively. (B) Kaplan-Meier survival analysis of mice treated with monotherapy or combinational therapy (n = 8–10 mice/group). Vehicle control (pink), anti–PD-L1 monotherapy (10 mg/kg, blue), CT-179 monotherapy (20 mg/kg, yellow), and combination therapy (green). Log-rank analysis was used to assess significance. (C) Representative in vivo bioluminescence images and quantification of 4 treatment groups at indicated time points (n = 5–6 mice/group). (D) Representative IF images and quantification of tumor sections from 4 treatment groups (n = 4 mice/group). Scale bars = 20 μm. (E) Flow cytometry quantification of the F4/80+ TAMs, MHC II–CD206+ TAMs, CD8+ T cells, and IFN-γ+ CD8+ T cells in tumor tissues (n = 6 mice/group). Data represent mean ± SEM. Statistical significance was determined by 1-way (E and D) or 2-way ANOVA (C) with Tukey’s post hoc test. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001.

To assess how CT-179 influences the TME, we performed immune profiling and observed changes that mirrored those in the Olig2cKO model. Notably, the combination treatment significantly increased the proportion of CD8+ T cells and reduced immunosuppressive IBA1+ARG1+ TAM subpopulations (Figure 7D). Flow cytometry further confirmed that CT-179 combined with PD-L1 blockade decreased MHCII–CD206+ TAMs while increasing both the infiltration of CD8+ T cells and the proportion of IFN-γ+CD8+ effector T cells (Figure 7E). In addition, reduced ARG1 expression following OLIG2 inhibition was primarily detected in IBA1+ and CD68+ TAM subsets (Supplemental Figure 6, G–I). Collectively, these findings indicate that CT-179 not only exerts direct antitumor effects but also remodels the tumor immune microenvironment to potentiate antitumor immune responses.