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Expression of concern Open Access | 10.1172/JCI213290

Expression of Concern for Chronic stress–induced ANPEP drives liver cancer progression by increasing glutathione synthesis and inhibiting ferroptosis

Yongkang Wu, Yankun Zhang, Xiaojia Shi, Mengting Wu, Min Sun, Ying Feng, Wenmeng Ma, Xiule Jiang, Dingqi Fei, Mingjian Zhao, Zhuanchang Wu, Chunyang Li, Xiaohong Liang, Lifen Gao, Chunhong Ma, and Xuetian Yue

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Published October 1, 2026 - More info

Published in Volume 136, Issue 19 on October 1, 2026
J Clin Invest. 2026;136(19):e213290. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI213290.
© 2026 Wu et al. This work is licensed under the Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License. To view a copy of this license, visit http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/.
Published October 1, 2026 - Version history
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Chronic stress–induced ANPEP drives liver cancer progression by increasing glutathione synthesis and inhibiting ferroptosis
Yongkang Wu, Yankun Zhang, Xiaojia Shi, Mengting Wu, Min Sun, Ying Feng, Wenmeng Ma, Xiule Jiang, Dingqi Fei, Mingjian Zhao, Zhuanchang Wu, Chunyang Li, Xiaohong Liang, Lifen Gao, Chunhong Ma, Xuetian Yue
Yongkang Wu, Yankun Zhang, Xiaojia Shi, Mengting Wu, Min Sun, Ying Feng, Wenmeng Ma, Xiule Jiang, Dingqi Fei, Mingjian Zhao, Zhuanchang Wu, Chunyang Li, Xiaohong Liang, Lifen Gao, Chunhong Ma, Xuetian Yue
Wu et al showed that chronic stress promotes APN expression to increase GSH synthesis and inhibit ferroptosis in liver cancer.
Research Article Cell biology Gastroenterology Hepatology

Chronic stress–induced ANPEP drives liver cancer progression by increasing glutathione synthesis and inhibiting ferroptosis

Abstract

Emerging evidence demonstrates that chronic stress alters immunological, neurochemical, and endocrinological functions, thereby promoting tumor progression. However, the underlying metabolic mechanism of chronic stress in tumor progression is still elusive. Using multiomics analysis, we found that aminopeptidase N (ANPEP) was upregulated in tumors with chronic restraint, associating with the reprogramming of amino acid metabolism. Functional assays revealed that ANPEP promoted liver cancer growth and metastasis. Knockdown of ANPEP blocked chronic stress–induced liver cancer progression. Chronic stress–induced glucocorticoids promoted nuclear receptor subfamily 3 group C member 1 nuclear translocation to activate ANPEP transcription by directly binding to its promoter. Furthermore, ANPEP promotes glutathione synthesis, subsequently inhibiting ROS-induced ferroptosis. Mechanistically, ANPEP interacted with solute carrier family 3 member 2 (SLC3A2) to block membrane associated ring-CH-type finger 8–mediated lysosome-dependent degradation of SLC3A2, promoting intracellular l-cystine transport, thereby increasing glutathione synthesis. The combination of ANPEP silencing and sorafenib treatment showed a synergistic effect in inhibiting liver cancer progression. Finally, clinical data and mouse models demonstrated that chronic stress drove liver tumor progression via ANPEP-regulated SLC3A2. These findings reveal unanticipated communication between chronic stress and metabolic reprogramming during liver cancer progression, providing potential therapeutic implications for liver cancer.

Authors

Yongkang Wu, Yankun Zhang, Xiaojia Shi, Mengting Wu, Min Sun, Ying Feng, Wenmeng Ma, Xiule Jiang, Dingqi Fei, Mingjian Zhao, Zhuanchang Wu, Chunyang Li, Xiaohong Liang, Lifen Gao, Chunhong Ma, Xuetian Yue

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Original citation: J Clin Invest. 2026;136(4):e195685. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI195685

Citation for this expression of concern: J Clin Invest. 2026;136(19):e213290. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI213290

The authors recently alerted the Editors to errors pertaining to figures, supporting data values, and/or analysis of Figures 4I and 9K and Supplemental Figures 2H, 2I, 4H, and 5M that were identified in response to an institutional mandate for a post-publication audit of the data. Although the authors have indicated that the errors were due to inadvertent mistakes, the Editors are issuing this Expression of Concern to alert readers to the issues. We have requested institutional oversight into this matter and will alert readers to the outcome when the institutional evaluation is complete.

Footnotes

See the related article at Chronic stress–induced ANPEP drives liver cancer progression by increasing glutathione synthesis and inhibiting ferroptosis.

Version history
  • Version 1 (October 1, 2026): Electronic publication
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