Advertisement

Letter to the EditorEndocrinologyMetabolism Open Access | 10.1172/JCI208681

Could impaired mTORC1 nutrient sensing contribute to obesity-induced thyroid dysfunction?

Camila L. Rossetti, Bruna L. Alves, Ernesto Bernal-Mizrachi, and Joao Pedro Werneck-de-Castro

Division of Endocrinology, Diabetes and Metabolism, University of Miami, Miami, Florida, USA.

Address correspondence to: Joao Pedro Werneck-de-Castro, Batchelor Children’s Research Institute, University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, 1580 NW 10th Ave. suite 608, Miami, Florida 33136, USA. Phone: 305.243.8995; Email: j.werneckdecastro@med.miami.edu.

Find articles by Rossetti, C. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

Division of Endocrinology, Diabetes and Metabolism, University of Miami, Miami, Florida, USA.

Address correspondence to: Joao Pedro Werneck-de-Castro, Batchelor Children’s Research Institute, University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, 1580 NW 10th Ave. suite 608, Miami, Florida 33136, USA. Phone: 305.243.8995; Email: j.werneckdecastro@med.miami.edu.

Find articles by Alves, B. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

Division of Endocrinology, Diabetes and Metabolism, University of Miami, Miami, Florida, USA.

Address correspondence to: Joao Pedro Werneck-de-Castro, Batchelor Children’s Research Institute, University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, 1580 NW 10th Ave. suite 608, Miami, Florida 33136, USA. Phone: 305.243.8995; Email: j.werneckdecastro@med.miami.edu.

Find articles by Bernal-Mizrachi, E. in: PubMed | Google Scholar |

Division of Endocrinology, Diabetes and Metabolism, University of Miami, Miami, Florida, USA.

Address correspondence to: Joao Pedro Werneck-de-Castro, Batchelor Children’s Research Institute, University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, 1580 NW 10th Ave. suite 608, Miami, Florida 33136, USA. Phone: 305.243.8995; Email: j.werneckdecastro@med.miami.edu.

Find articles by Werneck-de-Castro, J. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

Published August 3, 2026 - More info

Published in Volume 136, Issue 15 on August 3, 2026
J Clin Invest. 2026;136(15):e208681. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI208681.
© 2026 Rossetti et al. This work is licensed under the Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License. To view a copy of this license, visit http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/.
Published August 3, 2026 - Version history
View PDF

Related article:

Overnutrition in mice impairs thyroid hormone biosynthesis and utilization, causing hypothyroidism, despite remarkable thyroidal adaptations
Jessica Rampy, Alejandra Paola Torres-Manzo, Kendra Hoffsmith, Matthew A. Loberg, Quanhu Sheng, Federico Salas-Lucia, Antonio C. Bianco, Rafael Arrojo e Drigo, Huiying Wang, Vivian L. Weiss, Nancy Carrasco
Jessica Rampy, Alejandra Paola Torres-Manzo, Kendra Hoffsmith, Matthew A. Loberg, Quanhu Sheng, Federico Salas-Lucia, Antonio C. Bianco, Rafael Arrojo e Drigo, Huiying Wang, Vivian L. Weiss, Nancy Carrasco
Diet-induced obesity causes remarkable histological adaptation in the thyroids of mice and humans, but ultimately induces hypothyroidism by directly impairing thyroid hormone production and action.
Research Article Cell biology Endocrinology Metabolism

Overnutrition in mice impairs thyroid hormone biosynthesis and utilization, causing hypothyroidism, despite remarkable thyroidal adaptations

Abstract

Thyroid hormones (THs [T3 and T4] ) are key regulators of metabolic rate and nutrient metabolism. They are controlled centrally and peripherally in a coordinated manner to elegantly match T3-mediated energy expenditure (EE) with energy availability. Hypothyroidism reduces EE and has long been blamed for obesity; however, emerging evidence suggests that, instead, obesity may drive thyroid dysfunction. Thus, we used a mouse model of diet-induced obesity to determine its direct effects on thyroid histopathology and function, deiodinase activity, and T3 action. Strikingly, overnutrition induced hypothyroidism within 3 weeks. Levels of thyroidal THs and their precursor protein thyroglobulin decreased, and ER stress was induced, indicating that thyroid function was directly impaired. We also observed pronounced histological and vascular expansion in the thyroid. Overnutrition additionally suppressed T4 activation, rendering the mice resistant to T4 and reducing EE. Our findings collectively show that overnutrition deals a double strike to TH biosynthesis and action, despite large efforts to adapt — but, fortunately, thyroid dysfunction in mice can be reversed by weight loss. In humans, BMI correlated with thyroidal vascularization, importantly demonstrating preliminary translatability. These studies lay the groundwork for obesity therapies that tackle hypothyroidism, which are much needed, as no current obesity treatment works for everyone.

Authors

Jessica Rampy, Alejandra Paola Torres-Manzo, Kendra Hoffsmith, Matthew A. Loberg, Quanhu Sheng, Federico Salas-Lucia, Antonio C. Bianco, Rafael Arrojo e Drigo, Huiying Wang, Vivian L. Weiss, Nancy Carrasco

×

To the Editor: We read with great interest the article by Rampy et al. demonstrating that overnutrition impairs thyroid hormone biosynthesis and utilization, resulting in a hypothyroid state despite marked thyroidal adaptations (1). They provide compelling evidence that the thyroid gland is a direct target of metabolic stress, challenging the traditional view that thyroid dysfunction (TD) is only a primary cause of metabolic disease. As emphasized by Hernandez and Celi in the accompanying Commentary (2), the rapid thyroid response to an obesogenic diet suggests the existence of mechanisms by which the organism perceives the aberrant diet and translates this signal into TD and adaptation. They further propose that the early development of insulin resistance (IR) may directly or indirectly affect the thyroid, an idea particularly relevant to the interpretation of obesogenic models.

A key signaling pathway regulated by nutrients in many tissues is the mechanistic target of rapamycin complex 1 (mTORC1). mTORC1 integrates nutrient and hormone/growth factor signals and is commonly dysregulated in obesity and IR (3). Because amino acids, glucose, insulin/IGF1, and thyroid-stimulating hormone (TSH) converge to activate mTORC1 in thyrocytes, it is plausible to hypothesize that activation of this pathway can mediate some of the signals from obesity/IR (Figure 1A). Indeed, we showed that constitutive thyrocyte mTORC1 activation causes marked thyroid enlargement together with TD (4). However, whether thyroidal mTORC1 activity is abnormal in obesity is not known and could be the mechanistic link to Rampy et al.’s findings.

HFD reduces thyroidal mTORC1 activity and circulating T4 without thyroid enFigure 1

HFD reduces thyroidal mTORC1 activity and circulating T4 without thyroid enlargement. (A) Initial working hypothesis: obesogenic diets increase nutrient, hormone, and growth factor availability, thereby activating mTORC1 and promoting TD with gland enlargement. (BD) mTORC1 activity, assessed by phospho-S6/total S6 (pS6/tS6), in thyroid protein extracts from male C57BL/6 mice fed regular diet (RD) or HFD after 3 or 12 weeks (B), 18 weeks (C), and 20 weeks (D), with representative immunoblots. (EJ) Thyroid weight (E), thyroid weight/body weight ratio (F), thyroxine (T4) (G), thyrotropin (TSH) (H), thyroidal gene expression (I), and thyroid NIS protein (J) levels in the cohort shown in B. (K) Plasma T4 levels in an independent cohort fed RD or HFD for 8 or 12 weeks. Data are shown as mean ± SEM; dots indicate individual mice. P values are shown in the graphs and were considered significant at P ≤ 0.05. One-way ANOVA followed by Dunnett’s correction and/or linear trend was used in B and E–J. Two-tailed Student’s t test was used in C, D, and K. Plasma total T4 (CSB-E05083m) and TSH (CSB-E05116m) were measured by ELISA (Cusabio). NIS antibody: MilliporeSigma (ABC1453).

Therefore, we fed mice a high-fat diet (HFD; 60% calories from fat). Interestingly, HFD reduced thyroidal mTORC1 activity as early as 3 weeks (Figure 1, B–D), and this was associated with reduced or unchanged thyroid weight (Figure 1, E and F), as previously reported by Lee et al. (5). Our results are consistent with the concept that obesity can induce TD (Figure 1, G, H, and K) and upregulation of TSH-sensitive genes (Figure 1, I and J) (1, 5). However, our results contrast with those of Rampy et al. in that they do not support thyroid growth as an obligatory response. In addition, our data do not support our hypothesis of mTORC1 hyperactivation as the underlying mechanism of diet-induced TD.

The comparison of our results with those of Rampy et al. is particularly informative. The high-fat/high-sucrose diet used by Rampy et al. produced rapid TD together with thyroid enlargement and vascular adaptation, whereas our HFD alone show no gland enlargement (Figure 1) (5). One possibility is that HFD/sucrose induces a more severe IR that can accelerate or amplify the transition from TD to overt compensatory remodeling. Another possibility is that distinct circulating nutrient levels differentially engage thyrocyte nutrient-sensing pathways. Follow-up studies should determine whether the thyroid may itself develop IR, leading to impaired downstream signaling and diminished mTORC1 activity.

We thus propose that obesity-induced TD should be investigated through the lens of different dietary modifications and the effects on nutrient sensing. Future studies should determine whether HFD alone, HFD plus sucrose, or amino acid–enriched diets produce distinct phenotypes by differentially modulating mTORC1 and related sensing pathways. We applaud Rampy et al. for bringing deserved attention to this important matter in the thyroid biology field.

Supplemental material

View Unedited blot and gel images

View Supporting data values

Footnotes

Conflict of interest: The authors have declared that no conflict of interest exists.

Reference information: J. Clin. Invest. 2026;136(15):e208681.https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI208681.

See the related article at Overnutrition in mice impairs thyroid hormone biosynthesis and utilization, causing hypothyroidism, despite remarkable thyroidal adaptations.

References
  1. Rampy J, et al. Overnutrition in mice impairs thyroid hormone biosynthesis and utilization, causing hypothyroidism, despite remarkable thyroidal adaptations. J Clin Invest. 2026;136(8):e194207.
    View this article via: JCI CrossRef PubMed Google Scholar
  2. Hernandez A, Celi FS. Diet’s rapid effects on the thyroid gland challenge unidirectional assumptions about hypothyroidism and energy balance. J Clin Invest. 2026;136(8):e205029.
    View this article via: JCI CrossRef PubMed Google Scholar
  3. Szwed A, et al. Regulation and metabolic functions of mTORC1 and mTORC2. Physiol Rev. 2021;101(3):1371–1426.
    View this article via: CrossRef PubMed Google Scholar
  4. Rossetti CL, et al. Defining the in vivo role of mTORC1 in thyrocytes by studying the TSC2 conditional knockout mouse model. Thyroid. 2024;34(8):1047–1057.
    View this article via: CrossRef PubMed Google Scholar
  5. Lee MH, et al. Thyroid dysfunction associated with follicular cell steatosis in obese male mice and humans. Endocrinology. 2015;156(3):1181–1193.
    View this article via: CrossRef PubMed Google Scholar
Version history
  • Version 1 (August 3, 2026): Electronic publication
Advertisement
Advertisement