Overnutrition in mice impairs thyroid hormone biosynthesis and utilization, causing hypothyroidism, despite remarkable thyroidal adaptations

Overnutrition induces hypothyroidism and goiter. Male C57Bl/6J mice were placed on a high-fat food plus sucrose water diet (HF+SD) for a short period of time (6 weeks; Figure 1A). These mice consumed more calories than control mice and increased their BW and fat mass (Figure 1, B–D). Whereas serum T 3 levels were maintained, serum T 4 decreased and TSH increased within 3 weeks, the latter worsening in a time-dependent manner (Figure 1, E–G). The HF+SD-fed mice also progressively developed goiter within 3 weeks (Figure 1H). Goiter is a classic symptom of hypothyroidism resulting from a sustained elevation in TSH levels, which is well known to have mitogenic effects (2). These results indicate that overnutrition induces mild hypothyroidism in this mouse model. The diet-induced hypothyroidism was not due to I– deficiency, as I– excretion was not different between groups at any timepoint, nor was the elevated TSH attributable to stimulation by leptin, because leptin was unchanged between groups (Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI194207DS1). HF+SD-fed female mice exhibited a similar, albeit milder, systemic thyroid status, whereas their goiters were as pronounced as those of their male counterparts. Interestingly, their BW increase was only a trend, and their fat mass was unchanged relative to that of the controls (Supplemental Figure 2). Thus, the diet-induced hypothyroid phenotype, particularly its goiter component, is observed in both sexes.

Figure 1 Overnutrition induces hypothyroidism and goiter. All studies followed the general design outlined in A unless otherwise specified. Caloric intake (B) and BW (C) were measured weekly. BAT, inguinal white adipose tissue (iWAT), and gonadal WAT (gWAT) depots were weighed immediately after dissection (D). Plasma and sera were analyzed by immunoassay for total T 3 (E), total T 4 (F) and TSH (G). Thyroids were carefully dissected at either week 3 or week 6 and weighed (H). All data are representative of at least 2 separate cohorts of mice: this cohort consisted of CD n = 20 in 4 cages, HF+SD n = 25 in 5 cages (B–D). Data were analyzed by 2-way ANOVA with repeated measures (B, C, E–G), unpaired Student’s t-test with Welch’s correction (D: WAT and H), or Mann-Whitney test (D: BAT). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ****P < 0.0001 versus controls at the same timepoint. #P < 0.05, ####P < 0.0001 versus week 0 within the same diet group.

Overnutrition reduces T 4 -to-T 3 conversion and EE by impairing D2 activity. To investigate TH metabolism, we measured deiodination rates in tissues from male mice on the HF+SD for 6 weeks. There was no difference in D3 activity in either the hippocampus or the cortex (Figure 2A), suggesting that D3-mediated inactivation of T 4 is not a major contributor to diet-induced hypothyroidism. In contrast, liver D1 activity increased (Figure 2B). However, the effect of high liver D1 on serum T 4 levels is difficult to interpret, since D1 has a comparatively poor affinity for T 4 and catalyzes activating and deactivating deiodination of T 4 at similar rates. Though D1 contributes minorly to the serum T 3 pool, its primary function is to recycle I– by removing it from TH degradation products (40, 41). Even so, it is possible that this increase in D1 activity lowers serum T 4 levels. Finally, BAT D2 activity tended to be lower in the HF+SD-fed mice than in the control mice (Figure 2C), consistent with a similar trend in its protein expression (Supplemental Figure 3, A and B). This decrease in D2 activity would be expected to preserve serum T 4 levels rather than deplete them, indicating that D2 action, at least in adipose tissue, is not a major contributor to diet-induced hypothyroxinemia. Similar results for the 3 deiodinases were obtained in female mice (Supplemental Figure 3, C–E).

Figure 2 Overnutrition modulates deiodinase activity, reducing local T 4 -to-T 3 conversion and EE overall. Deiodination rates mediated by D3 in hippocampus and cortex (A), D1 in liver (B), and D2 in BAT (C) were measured. The metabolic cage study design is shown (D). EE was measured at baseline for 48 h and then in response to vehicle, T 3 , or T 4 for 2 24-h time periods (“Day 1” and “Day 2”) after osmotic minipump implantation. The percent difference of the average EE between the response “Days” and baseline was then calculated for each mouse (E). Data were analyzed by unpaired Student’s t test with Welch’s correction (A and C), Mann-Whitney test (B), or 2-way ANOVA with repeated measures (E). *P < 0.05.

To determine the combined effects of these overnutrition-induced changes in deiodinase activity on whole-body TH utilization, we performed a metabolic cage experiment quantitating the energetic response to TH administration (Figure 2D). Not surprisingly, all the mice receiving exogenous THs increased their EE (Figure 2E). The diet groups responded similarly to T 3 , suggesting that TH degradation rates are unchanged by the HF+SD, consistent with our D3 activity assay results. However, the HF+SD-fed mice exhibited a reduced response to T 4 than did the lean mice. Furthermore, differences in EE were not due to differences in locomotor activity, serum TSH, T 4 , or, notably, T 3 levels (Supplemental Figure 4). This outcome suggests that any increase in serum T 3 levels mediated by the increased hepatic D1 activity is offset by decreased production of T 3 elsewhere. Moreover, overnutrition impairs intracellular conversion of T 4 to T 3 in highly metabolic tissues to a degree that reduces overall EE. This result is most simply explained by decreased D2 activity, likely in various highly metabolic tissues, given that the differences we observed in BAT were small. Thus, it is clear that the ultimate effect of overnutrition on peripheral TH metabolism is to decrease local activation of T 4 and slow down metabolic rate.

Overnutrition induces hypothyroidism by directly impairing thyroid function. The reduced serum T 4 levels caused by overnutrition could result from reduced TH biosynthesis. Thus, we characterized TH biosynthesis at various study endpoints directly by measuring the TH content in proteolytically digested thyroid homogenates; this is mostly de novo synthesized TH, since most TH in the thyroid would be covalently bound to TG prior to proteolytic digestion. Strikingly, the thyroidal T 4 content of male mice was reduced after just 1.5 weeks of HF+SD feeding and decreased progressively (Figure 3A). Thyroidal T 3 biosynthesis remained unchanged during the first 6 weeks on the HF+SD but eventually declined compared with controls after 12 weeks of overnutrition (Figure 3B). We also observed a robust diet-induced increase in the thyroidal T 3 :T 4 ratio, a well characterized response to TSH stimulation and thyroid disease (42), at all timepoints (Figure 3C), in line with the notably lower efficiency of TH biosynthesis (total TH/protein content) in the HF+SD group. Thus, despite continued thyroid growth after 12 weeks of the HF+SD (Figure 3D), overnutrition induces hypothyroidism by directly impairing thyroid function.

Figure 3 Overnutrition directly impairs TH biosynthesis. Male mice were placed on the HF+SD or CD for up to 12 weeks. At each timepoint, thyroids were collected and fully proteolyzed. Liberated T 4 (A) and T 3 (B) were measured by immunoassay and normalized to the thyroidal protein. The thyroidal T 3 :T 4 ratio was calculated (C). At the 12-week timepoint, some thyroids were collected and weighed (D). Data are results from 2–3 separate cohorts of mice per timepoint: combined CD n = 10–22, HF+SD n = 15–23 (A–C). Data were analyzed per timepoint by unpaired Student’s t test with Welch’s correction or Mann-Whitney test, based on normality, and across timepoints by 2-way ANOVA with multiple comparisons. **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001 versus controls at the same timepoint. #P < 0.05, ###P < 0.001, ####P < 0.0001 versus week 1.5 within the same diet group.

Overnutrition leads to pronounced histological changes in the thyroid. To identify potential mechanisms by which overnutrition directly impairs thyroid function, we characterized its effect on the histopathology of the thyroid. Healthy thyrocytes from CD-fed mice were thin and flat, with a high nuclear-to-cytoplasmic (N/C) ratio (Figure 4A). The HF+SD greatly expanded the thyrocytes’ cytoplasmic volume (thyroids with high N/C ratio: HF+SD = 0% versus CD = 100%) and granularity, indicating greater organelle content (Figure 4, B and C). These results are consistent with the classic mitogenic effects of high TSH levels (2, 43), suggesting that TSH signaling remains at least partially intact. Furthermore, the thyroids from the HF+SD mice displayed larger interfollicular vascular/lymphatic space (Figure 4D). Since no immune cell invasion was observed, we performed immunohistochemical staining with the vascular marker CD31, revealing that overnutrition increased both the circumferential coverage of thyroid follicles by microcapillaries and their dilatation (Figure 4, E–H). We observed similar results in males after just 3 weeks and in females after 6 weeks (Supplemental Figure 5). The overall picture that emerges from these histological findings is one in which the thyroid gland adapts to overnutrition by increasing its TH biosynthesis and delivery capacity. Although this state is consistent with the effects of TSH stimulation, it does not explain the impaired thyroid function we observed.

Figure 4 Overnutrition leads to hypertrophy, increased granularity, and increased vascularization of thyrocytes. Representative H&E images from the CD (A) and HF+SD (B) groups are shown. H&E images were blindly scored for extent of granularity (C) and interfollicular vascular/lymphatic space (D). Fixed thyroid sections were also stained for CD31, a vascular marker, and images from CD mice (E) and HF+SD mice (F) were blindly scored for extent of circumferential staining around the follicles (G) and dilatation of the follicular microcapillaries (H). Scale bars: 50 μm. Data were analyzed by Mann-Whitney test. *P < 0.05.

Overnutrition induces thyroidal ER stress, limits TG synthesis, and alters mitochondria. Next, we investigated the morphological adaptation more deeply by electron microscopy (EM). The hypertrophy of the thyrocytes, their increased granularity, and the increased and dilated follicular vasculature of the HF+SD mice were even more apparent at a higher magnification (Figure 5, A and B). We employed deep learning models to quantitate several morphological parameters, achieving 70%–90% accuracy (Supplemental Figure 6, A–C). Though some statistical tests were underpowered when applied to the animal-level data due to the small sample size (n = 3/group), it was nonetheless apparent that 6 weeks of the HF+SD caused thyrocyte hypertrophy and increased granularity, mediated mostly by expansion of the ER and increased mitochondrial density (Figure 5, C and D, and Supplemental Figure 6, D–G). However, only complex IV was upregulated, whereas other complexes were expressed at the same levels as in control mice. Moreover, complex V — the ATP synthase — was notably downregulated (Supplemental Figure 7), suggesting that overnutrition may induce some degree of mitochondrial dysfunction. If production of ATP is impaired, its availability may be a factor limiting TH biosynthesis, a possibility that should be investigated in further studies.

Figure 5 Overnutrition induces thyroidal ER stress and reduces TG. Thyroids were processed for EM. Representative images from a CD mouse (A) and a HF+SD mouse (B) are shown. Scale bars: 2.5 μm. Yellow asterisks label a few examples of bloated ER. White arrows point to lipid droplets. Deep learning models were used to quantitate thyrocyte total ER area (C) and mitochondrial area relative to cytosol area (D). Western blots of thyroid homogenate (E and H) were performed and quantitated for ER stress markers (F), TG (G), and TG-folding chaperones (I). EM data are presented per cell (n = 42/group) and as the average of the 14 cells/animal, where shape indicates individual animal per group. Animal-level data were analyzed by unpaired Student’s t test with Welch’s correction or Mann-Whitney test, based on normality. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01.

Thyrocytes are secretory cells, producing large amounts of TG for TH biosynthesis. TG synthesis requires considerable energy and resources, as it involves the translation and folding of the approximately 660 kDa dimer in the ER, posttranslational modifications in the ER and Golgi, and vesicular secretion into the colloid (42). It is thus no surprise that thyrocytes contain abundant ER and that stimulation by TSH causes the ER and mitochondrial compartments to expand. However, the thyrocytes from the HF+SD mice exhibited more ER bloating than did controls, suggesting ER stress (Figure 5, A and B). We measured several markers of ER stress, revealing that overnutrition increased thyroidal expression of molecular chaperone BiP and phosphorylation of translation initiation factor eIF2α, whereas the expression of transcription factor CHOP remained unchanged (Figure 5, E and F, and Supplemental Figure 8A). These results indicate ER stress severe enough to arrest global translation but not induce apoptosis (44, 45). Even so, the halting of translation could have a deleterious effect on the function of thyrocytes, as it should limit the synthesis of TG. Indeed, TG expression was decreased (Figure 5, E and G; Supplemental Figure 8B), even though Tg mRNA transcript levels were slightly elevated in the thyroids of HF+SD mice (Table 1). In addition, the protein expression levels of 2 molecular chaperones critical for proper TG folding—PDI and Ero1-Lα—were elevated (Figure 5, H and I). Thus, although the EM data are consistent with the picture of a thyroid gland adapting to increase its TH biosynthesis and delivery capacity, ER stress likely impairs TG biosynthesis and ultimately limits TH biosynthesis, resulting in thyroid dysfunction.

Since lipotoxicity induces ER stress (46–48), we measured total triglycerides and an array of sphingolipid species in thyroid tissue, revealing mostly similar and even decreased lipid levels in the HF+SD group (Supplemental Figure 9). Thus, ceramide accumulation does not account for the thyrocyte dysfunction we observed. In fact, increased dihydroxy-sphingosine without an increase in downstream ceramides, as we observed, can itself result from ER stress (49). Only EM was sensitive enough to reveal lipid deposition (Figure 5B), and quantitative analysis showed a shift in the percentage of thyrocytes containing one or more lipid droplets (LDs) in the HF+SD group (1 LD: HF+SD = 26.2% versus CD = 9.5%; > 1 LD: HF+SD = 26.2% versus CD = 4.8%; n = 42 cells/group). However, almost half the HF+SD thyrocytes did not contain any LDs, and it is unclear whether the small number of LDs observed could induce such marked ER stress and thyrocyte dysfunction.

High TSH signaling appears unimpaired and likely drives the increased thyroidal vascularization by upregulating adrenomedullin 2 (ADM2) expression in thyrocytes. We performed bulk RNA-seq of mouse thyroid tissue to investigate other possible mechanisms underlying the diet-induced thyroid phenotype. Six weeks of the HF+SD induced differential expression of over 6,000 genes (Figure 6A). Gene set enrichment analysis (GSEA) using gene ontology (GO) annotations yielded many top upregulated gene sets related to cellular proliferation (Supplemental Table 1), suggesting that the observed goiter was due to hyperplasia in addition to hypertrophy, consistent with the mitogenic effects of TSH (Figure 1, G and H, and Supplemental Figure 6D). The most downregulated gene sets were related to mitochondrial structure and function and translation, in line with our previous findings that suggest changes in mitochondria and ER stress (Supplemental Figures 6 and 7, and Figure 5). Additional downregulated translation-related gene sets appeared after 3 weeks of overnutrition, suggesting that overnutrition may induce ER stress quite rapidly in the thyroid (Supplemental Table 2).

Figure 6 High TSH signaling appears unimpaired and likely drives thyroidal vascularization by upregulating thyrocyte ADM2 expression. Thyroids were processed for RNA sequencing. Differential gene expression analysis yielded over 6,000 genes (A). Western blot of thyroid homogenate was performed for NIS and quantitated (B). The lower arrow indicates fully glycosylated monomeric NIS. The upper arrow indicates oligomeric NIS, and the other bands correspond to partially glycosylated NIS. Fixed thyroid sections were stained for ADM2, and representative images from the CD (C) and HF+SD (D) groups are shown (insets: negative controls lacking primary antibody). Scale bars: 20 μm. CD n = 3, HF+SD n = 4, log 2 Fold Change (FC) > 1, & FDR-adjusted P value < 0.05 (A). Data were analyzed by unpaired Student’s t test with Welch’s correction (B). **P < 0.01.

Another hypothesis is that perhaps the modest ectopic lipid deposition observed was enough to induce resistance to the elevated TSH, akin to overnutrition-induced insulin and leptin resistance (16). However, NIS protein expression was highly upregulated in both male and female mice on the HF+SD (Figure 6B and Supplemental Figure 10), and TSH-responsive genes were expressed at higher levels in the HF+SD group (Table 1). Moreover, two of the top upregulated individual genes that we identified were Adm2, a vasodilator and angiogenic factor known to respond to TSH stimulation (50–53), and its receptor modulator Ramp3 (Figure 6A). Immunohistochemistry revealed that overnutrition increased ADM2 expression in thyrocytes (Figure 6, C and D). Thus, we conclude that TSH signaling is increased by overnutrition, not blocked. We also propose that the HF+SD-fed mice exhibit an adaptive mechanism whereby their elevated TSH levels upregulate thyrocyte ADM2 expression, which drives vascularization in a paracrine signaling fashion. Ultimately, this process supports thyroid growth and delivery of nutrients needed for TH biosynthesis, but, unfortunately, this compensatory mechanism does not rescue thyroid function.

Thyroidal changes caused by overnutrition are mostly reversible. An important subsequent question is whether the damage inflicted by overnutrition is reversible. To answer this question, we placed male mice on the HF+SD for 6 weeks and then returned them to the CD for another 6 weeks (the reversed group, or REV). The REV mice gained weight and then rapidly lost it, matching the BW, fat mass, and leptin levels of the control mice by the end of the study (Figure 7, A and B, and Supplemental Figure 11A), and maintained a normal energy balance during the study’s final weeks (Supplemental Figure 11, B and C), suggesting no modulation of the HPT axis by energy balance during that time. Hearteningly, most of the functional damage to the thyroid induced by overnutrition appears to be reversible by weight loss. Serum T 3 levels remained unchanged, and T 4 and TSH levels returned to normal (Figure 7, C–E). The thyroids of the REV mice were only approximately 60% larger than those of controls (Figure 7F); this growth more closely resembles the thyroid growth after 3 weeks on the HF+SD than after 6 weeks (approximately 55% versus approximately 80%; Figure 1H), indicating partial reversal. Whether the thyroids would eventually return to their normal size is unclear. Even so, the thyroidal T 4 and T 3 levels and their ratio returned to normal — suggesting that the efficiency of TH biosynthesis was restored—as did the histology (Figure 7, G–I, and Supplemental Figure 11, D–G), consistent with the normalization of TSH levels. Furthermore, we found no indications of ER stress, the levels of TG’s folding chaperones decreased, and TG and NIS protein levels returned to normal (Figure 7J and Supplemental Figure 12). These findings strongly suggest that thyroid dysfunction can be reversed by dietary intervention and weight loss in mice.

Figure 7 Thyroid dysfunction caused by overnutrition is reversible. Male mice were placed on the HF+SD for 6 weeks and then switched to the CD for 6 weeks (REV). BW was measured weekly (A). BAT, iWAT, and gWAT depots were weighed immediately after dissection (B). Terminal sera were analyzed by immunoassay for total T 3 (C). Plasma and sera were analyzed by immunoassay for total T 4 (D) and TSH (E). Some thyroids were weighed immediately upon dissection (F). Other thyroids were fully proteolyzed, and liberated T 4 (G) and T 3 (H) were then measured by immunoassay and normalized to the thyroidal protein. Other thyroids were fixed for H&E staining, and H&E images were then blindly scored for extent of interfollicular vascular/lymphatic space (I). Western blot of thyroid homogenate was performed for TG and quantitated (J). Data are representative of 2 separate cohorts of mice. These cohorts consisted of n = 15/group (A), n = 7/group (B). Data are results from 2 separate cohorts of mice per timepoint: combined CD n = 10, REV n = 15 (G and H). n = 15/group (D and E). Dotted line represents switch from HF+SD to CD for REV mice. Data were analyzed by 2-way ANOVA with repeated measures (A, D, and E), unpaired Student’s t test with Welch’s correction (B, C, F–H, and J), or Mann-Whitney test (I). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, & ****P < 0.0001 versus controls at the same timepoint. #P < 0.05, ##P < 0.01, and ###P < 0.001 versus week 0 within the same diet group.

Increased BMI is associated with increased thyroidal vascularization in humans. To preliminarily assess the translatability of our findings, we performed histologic analysis of surgically resected human thyroid tissue from patients with multinodular goiter (MNG; Supplemental Figure 13, A–F). We found that patients with obesity (BMI ≥ 30) exhibited increased vascular/lymphatic space, and CD31 staining revealed a stepwise increase in vascularization (Supplemental Figure 13, G–I). Spearman correlation tests between each of these scores and the individual patients’ BMIs revealed that in each case, the score was significantly positively correlated with BMI (Supplemental Table 3). RNA-seq results from a subset of these patients showed that ADM2 did not correlate with BMI, but its closely related family member adrenomedullin (ADM) was positively correlated with BMI (Supplemental Figure 14). ADM is also a vasodilator and angiogenic factor and shares a receptor subunit with ADM2 (52). These findings indicate that some of the thyroidal responses to weight gain that we have observed in mice have close counterparts in humans; thus, further investigation is warranted.