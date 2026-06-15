Bittersweet: how hyperglycemia exacerbates vitiligo progression through the succinate/SUCNR1 axis

Vitiligo is an autoimmune disease characterized by T cell–mediated destruction of melanocytes, leading to the progressive loss of pigment in the skin, hair, and mucosa (1). While elevated T cell activation is well documented in vitiligo and is one of only few established biomarkers for disease activity, the underlying cause of this activation remains unclear. Existing therapies for vitiligo may slow disease progression but are often unable to restore pigment that has been lost. Emerging evidence continues to uncover the pathophysiology of vitiligo as an interplay of genetic, autoimmune, and environmental factors. There is increasing appreciation for the impact of metabolic influences in vitiligo pathology, including evidence for disruptions in glucose metabolism (2).

The study presented by Kang et al. (3) in this issue of the JCI describes a role for hyperglycemia in disease development. This work offers a glimpse into the intriguing opportunity to make lifestyle adjustments that might alleviate disease progression in patients.