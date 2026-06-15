Chronotherapy to reinforce circadian rhythms improves poststroke outcomes and glymphatic function in mice

Sex as a biological variable. All groups included both male and female mice. No sex-dependent effects were found in these datasets.

Animals. Male and female wild-type, C57BL/6NCrl mice (aged 2–4 months, weight of between 25 and 30 g) were used for these experiments. Similar findings are reported for both sexes. These mice were bred in the University of Rochester vivarium, with breeders refreshed from Charles River Laboratories every generation. Although C57BL/6 mice are melatonin deficient, studies have confirmed that melatonin binding, receptor localization, and circadian phase-shifting effects of melatonin are still intact and comparable to other melatonin-competent mouse strains (17, 18, 71–73). Mice were group housed in a 12-hour light and 12-hour dark cycle, with ad libitum access to food and water, except for during the time-restricted feeding experiments, for which food was withheld for 12 hours during either the light or dark phase of the animal for 8 days starting on day 3 after surgery. All mice were given at least 1 week to acclimate to cages prior to any surgery or intervention. All of the University of Rochester’s animal holding rooms are maintained within temperature (18°C–26°C) and humidity ranges (30%–70%) described in the Institute for Laboratory Animal Research Guide for the Care and Use of Laboratory Animals (1996). All efforts were made to keep animal usage to a minimum. All experiments were approved by the University of Rochester Medical Center Committee on Animal Resources. A minimum of 5 mice were used in each group. All experiments were done in at least 2 separate experimental cohorts to ensure reproducibility of phenotypes. All exact mouse numbers and statistics are stated in Supplemental Tables 1 and 2.

Photothrombosis. Photothrombosis was given in the late sleep phase (ZT8–ZT12). All strokes were centralized over motor cortex (mean ± SEM, 1.68 ± 0.06 mm anterior to bregma) (74–77). Mice were anesthetized with 1.5%–2% continuous inhaled isoflurane. Anesthesia depth was verified by the pedal reflex test. Anesthetized mice were fixed in a stereotaxic frame, the dorsal surface of the skull was exposed, and a dental drill was used to drill a shallow circular divot in the skull. Any surgery that resulted in the drill going all the way through the skull was excluded from the cohort. The mouse was removed from the frame and treated i.p. with 110 mg/kg rose bengal (Sigma-Aldrich) in PBS. The rose bengal was given at least 5 minutes prior to a 532 nm wavelength laser (PSU-H-LED and 1.25 mm fiber cannula; INPUT, 100~240VAC 47~63 Hz 5A; OUTPUT, 140 mW, Changchun New Industries, Optoelectronics Tech. Co. LTD) directed via fiber optic thread to the center of the divot for 15 minutes. After laser exposure, the surgical opening was closed with 5.0 nylon surgical sutures (Med Vet International). Antibiotic ointment (Polyamide, Med Vet International) was applied directly to the surgery site, and local analgesia, 0.25% bupivacaine HCl (Eugia Us), was given subcutaneously at the site of suturing before removing the mice from anesthesia. Mice rested on rodent heating pads throughout surgery, recovery to maintain body temperatures, and then returned to home cages.

tMCAO. All tMCAO inductions occurred between ZT6 and ZT12. The longer time window was necessary due to the complexity of the surgery. Mice were anesthetized with 1.5%–2% continuous inhaled isoflurane. The right MCA was occluded with 86% ± 6% (mean ± SEM) reduction in blood flow values for 40 minutes using a 7-0 nylon monofilament (Doccol Corporation) inserted via the external carotid artery through to the internal carotid artery. Cortical blood flow was continuously monitored by Laser Doppler flowmetry (Perimed). There was no difference in percentage reduction of blood flow between groups. The caliber of the filament was chosen in accordance with the recommendation from the supplier’s website depending on the animals’ weight. Rectal temperature was maintained at 37°C ± 0.5°C using a water heating system (Gaymar). After occlusion, the inserted filament was removed, and MCA blood flow was restored, as confirmed by flowmetry. After suturing the surgical wounds, mice were transferred to cages for postsurgical observation. Mice were given 0.125 mL carprofen (5 mg/kg in saline, Vet one) i.p. and 0.5 mL saline (0.9% in water, Ricca) i.p. every 24 hours for 4 days and housed with food and water ad libitum. This protocol was established over the course of 2 pilot experiments, both of which displayed the same trend for the KL001 effect but were statistically underpowered.

Drugs. Anesthesia for glymphatic influx experiments was i.p. 100 mg/kg racemic ketamine (Hikma) and 20 mg/kg xylazine (Anased Injection) i.p. (KX). Depth of anesthesia was determined by the pedal reflex test; if the mouse responded to toe pinch, an additional one-tenth the initial dosage was given, and the tracer experiment delayed until full unconsciousness was obtained. Directly prior to cisterna magna (CM) infusion, the animal received an additional one-tenth the initial dosage, and the pedal reflex was tested every 5–10 minutes during the tracer circulation time to ensure proper anesthesia throughout the study. Note, previous studies have shown that KX anesthesia does not affect the timing of glymphatic function (6). KL001 (Tocris Bioscience) was dissolved in a small volume of dimethyl sulfoxide (DMSO, Sigma-Aldrich) and diluted with sterile saline at a dose of 5 mg/kg, about 200 μL per mouse, given i.p. Control animals were injected with saline containing the equivalent volume of DMSO (3% DMSO/saline) in place of the dissolved compound. For melatonin, mice were treated with vehicle (<3% ethanol/saline, s.c.) or melatonin (high dose: 90 μg/mouse, low dose: 1.67 μg/mouse), as described previously (18). All batches of melatonin were validated in-house using the University of Rochester Medical Center Mass Spectrometry Resource Lab.

24-hour behavior analyses. Animals were housed 2 per cage to reduce risk of hypothermia. Previous work has demonstrated this does not impede behavioral analysis (6). For KL001 behavioral experiments, activity was monitored continuously in 5-minute bins via the Comprehensive Lab Animal Monitoring System (Columbus Instruments). Circadian behavioral analysis was completed with ActogramJ. A χ2 periodogram analysis was used to confirm behavioral rhythmicity, and average activity onset and offset was calculated for each animal (78) over the course of the treatment. Activity length was calculated as activity offset minus activity onset. For experiments measuring the impact of sham surgery and stroke on rhythmicity, as well as experiments applying white light, wheel-running activity was recorded continuously in 5-minute bins and analyzed using Clocklab software (Actimetrics). Rhythmicity of animal pairs was measured by χ2 periodogram analysis. For constant dark experiments, active and inactive phases were calculated using Clocklab software, and mice were removed for CM injections at CT2 or CT14. Each surgery took approximately 15 minutes and was done in a room with either red or white light. Light is signaled to the circadian system by intrinsically photosensitive melanopsin-containing retinal ganglion cells that respond most reliably to blue light (79, 80). Thus, white light has a larger effect than red light on the circadian system, and red light is used as a control for light exposure overall. Mice returned to darkness after the infusion was done and euthanized in darkness at the end of tracer circulation (described below).

Open-field test. The open-field arena (60 × 45 × 40 cm3, white background) was in a soundproof room with an indirect artificial light source. Under pads of the arena were changed between each mouse to minimize odor cues. Mice from different groups were tested in randomized order throughout the trials. One mouse at a time was placed in the center of the arena, and spontaneous behavior was recorded for 8 minutes (High-Definition Video Camera, Microsoft lifeCam Cinema). After the trials, mice returned to their home cage. Videos were evaluated using ANY-maze video tracking system (Stoelting Co.), which measured distance moved (cm), velocity (m/s), time mobile (s), and time immobile (s). All testing and analysis were done blinded toward mouse experimental group, and experimental groups were randomized across trial times.

Rotarod. Mice were placed on a continuously rotating accelerating rotarod for mice (model 7650, Ugo-Basile). Once mice were secure on the rod at the lowest spin speed, the rotarod was switched to acceleration mode. The time from the beginning of the acceleration until the mouse fell from the rotating beam was recorded. Mice that exceeded the 10-minute time limit without falling were manually removed from the beam, and their times were excluded from the cohort. Three times were obtained for each mouse. Mice were given at least a full minute of rest time in a holding cage in between each trial. The experimenter was blinded toward mouse experimental group, and experimental groups were randomized across trial times.

Wire walk. Mice were placed on a 58 cm long, 1 cm circumference wire, held 49 cm high between 2 wooden poles, affixed to a wooden base. Once the mouse had gripped the wire with both front and rear paws they were released and allowed to move freely along the wire. Mice were given 3 trials with 1- to 3-minute-long rest periods in between trials. Video recordings were used to obtain exact measurements for time and distance travelled. All testing and analysis were done blinded toward mouse experimental group, and experimental groups were randomized across trial times.

Intracisternal CSF tracer infusion. These experiments were done as described previously (6, 81, 82). Fluorescent CSF tracer (bovine serum albumin, Alexa Fluor 647 conjugate, 66 kDa; Invitrogen, Life Technologies) was formulated in artificial CSF at a concentration of 0.5% weight by volume. Anesthetized mice were fixed in a stereotaxic frame, the CM surgically exposed, and a 30-gauge needle was connected to PE10 tubing filled with the tracer was inserted into the CM. Ten microliters of CSF tracer was infused at a rate of 2 microliters per minute for 5 minutes with a syringe pump (Harvard Apparatus). Animals were sacrificed by decapitation, and the brain was removed 30 minutes after the start of intracisternal infusion. The brain was fixed overnight in 4% paraformaldehyde in PBS (Sigma-Aldrich).

Coronal vibratome slices (100 μm) were cut and mounted. For all experiments except the time-restricted feeding experiments in healthy animals, tracer influx into the brain was imaged ex vivo by macroscopic whole-brain and whole-slice conventional fluorescence microscopy (Olympus, Stereo Investigator Software). For the time-restricted feeding experiments in healthy animals, slices were imaged on an Olympus BX63 microscope (Olympus, Stereo Investigator Software). Experiments performed with high-dose melatonin were imaged using an Olympus BX63 microscope, while experiments performed with low-dose melatonin were imaged using Olympus MVX10.

Tracer influx was quantified by a blinded investigator using ImageJ software (NIH). Each slice was manually outlined, and the mean fluorescence intensity within the outline was measured. An average fluorescence intensity was calculated between 6 slices for a single animal, resulting in a single biological replicate. Equivalent slices were used for all biological replicates (AP from bregma +1.2 to –1.8 mm with 500 �m intervals). Representative images were chosen based on being within 1 SD of the group mean and reimaged on the Olympus BX63 microscope (Olympus, Stereo Investigator Software), and brightness was adjusted equally across all experimental groups to allow accurate comparison of tracer distribution. These were then cropped around the outline of the coronal section and put in series for better visualization of tracer distribution along the anterior-posterior axis.

For acute KL001 experiments, melatonin experiments, and light experiments, brains were harvested a half-hour after the start of glymphatic influx assessment (for example, KL001 administered at ZT4 would have glymphatic influx at ZT5, and brains would have been collected at ZT5.5). For glymphatic influx after 8 days of timed feeding, 2 weeks of melatonin, 24 hours after photothrombotic stroke, and 8 day KL001, all experiments were done around midday (ZT5–ZT7).

Immunohistochemistry and stroke quantification. Equivalent 100 μm thick brain sections with visible stroke tissue, in a region from −0.1 mm to −3 mm from bregma were selected from each mouse. Slices were permeabilized with 0.1% Triton X-100 in PBS, blocked with 10% normal donkey serum (Jackson Immunoresearch) in PBS with 0.03% Triton X-100 for 1 hour and incubated with primary antibody overnight, followed by 3 washes in PBS and incubation with the fluorophore-linked secondary antibodies (Invitrogen, Life Technologies) for 1 hour. Stained slices were mounted with ProLong Gold antifade reagent (Invitrogen, Life Technologies). Primary antibody used were mouse anti-GFAP (1:500 dilution, Millipore, lot no. MAB360) and rabbit anti-MAP2 (1:1,000 dilution, Millipore, lot no. AB5622). Secondary antibody used were Cy2 donkey anti-mouse (1:500 dilution, Jackson Immuno Research, lot no. 156122, code 715-225-151) and Cy3 donkey anti-rabbit (1:1,000 dilution, Jackson Immuno Research, lot no. 155995, code 711-165-152). Cell nuclei were identified using DAPI (1:5,000 dilution, Invitrogen, lot no. D1306). Images were taken by a separate investigator who randomized file names, and analyses were done with investigators blinded to experimental group. Stroke regions were defined by visibly greater GFAP fluorescence and reduced MAP2 fluorescence accompanied by altered cellular morphology or complete cell death/absence. Total volume was estimated by measuring the area of affected tissue on each slice, multiplying by the 100 μm thickness of the slices to obtain a volume estimate of stroke tissue from each slice, and taking the sum of all slice volume estimates.

Cytokine assay. Brain and blood from wild-type (C57BL/6) mice were harvested at ZT6. Mice were anesthetized with KX, and the vena cava was exposed. 0.1 mL heparin (1:5 dilution, Fresenius Kabi) in PBS was injected into the vena cava to prevent clotting. Then, blood was extracted through vena cava, and the animal was perfused with ice-cold PBS. The brains were removed from the mice. Blood samples clotted for 30 minutes under room temperature and then centrifuged at 1,000 RCF, 4°C for 10 minutes. Brains were cut in half along the sagittal plane with the cerebellum removed, and one half was used for protein extraction. Brain was homogenized in lysis buffer (25 mM Tris•HCl pH 7.6, 150 mM NaCl, 1% NP-40, 1% sodium deoxycholate, 0.1% sodium dodecyl sulphate) with a protease inhibitor cocktail (1:100 ratio, Sigma-Aldrich) using a Fisherbrand 150 homogenizer. Samples were kept at 4°C or on ice to avoid freeze thaw cycles. Tissue samples were sonicated 3 times for 10 seconds (Branson Sonifier 150D, Emerson) and centrifuged at 13,000g for 20 minutes at 4°C. Supernatant was transferred to a new tube, and brains were diluted 1:10 in lysis buffer. Protein concentration was determined by a Pierce BCA assay (Thermo Fisher). All samples were shipped to Eve Technology Company for the Mouse High Sensitivity 18-Plex Discovery Assay. To compare total cytokine burden, cytokine levels were normalized to the highest value across all mice. For example, there were 13 mice total in the vehicle- and KL001-treated experiment in Figure 5C. To get the normalized value of IFN-γ, all values would be normalized to the highest of those 13 mice. This was repeated for each individual cytokine. Raw values for each cytokine as reported by EVE technology are shown in Supplemental Figure 5.

MRI data acquisition processing. MRI experiments were approved by and conducted in accordance with guidelines from the University of Rochester Committee in Animal Resources. Mouse brain anatomical imaging was performed as described in our earlier studies (83, 84). MRI data were acquired using a 9.4 T Biospec (Bruker) small-animal system equipped with 740 mT/m gradients and a cryogenically cooled 1H surface CryoProbe (Bruker). Animals were briefly exposed to isoflurane (2%–3% vol.) for placement into the restrainer and positioned into the magnet with a laser-controlled system for the animal cradles. Respiratory frequency and body temperature (maintained with a water heating pad) were monitored throughout the experiment using a small-animal monitoring system (SAI Inc.). High-resolution morphological images were acquired using T 2 -weighted rapid acquisition with relaxation enhancement (RARE) (85) imaging sequence (echo time/repetition time [TE/TR] = 33/2,500 ms, 2 averages at RARE factor of 8). Mouse whole brain was covered using 25 slices (0.5 mm slice thickness) at planar spatial resolution of 78 × 78 μm2 with a field of view of 20 × 20 mm2 and an acquisition matrix of 256 × 256. Stroke lesions were manually segmented using AMIRA (Thermo Fisher Scientific) (86), and the lesion volume was computed using a custom Matlab script.

Statistics. Statistical analyses were performed in GraphPad Prism version 7.0. For comparisons of means in samples with normal distributions and homogeneous variances, an unpaired 2-tailed t test was used for 2 groups. For more than 2 groups, an ANOVA was used for comparisons between means, followed by Tukey’s honestly significant difference (HSD) post hoc comparisons. In cases of a nonnormal distribution or unequal variances, a nonparametric Mann-Whitney test or an unpaired 2-tailed t test with Welch’s correction was used for comparisons between 2 means, and a nonparametric Kruskal-Wallis test was used for comparisons between more than 2 means, followed by Dunn’s multiple comparisons test. In the case of longitudinal time points, data were analyzed using a repeated-measures 2-way ANOVA. All experiments were 2-tailed. Significance was defined as P < 0.05. For exact test statistics, see Supplemental Tables 1 and 2.

Study approval. All experiments were approved by the University of Rochester Medical Center Committee on Animal Resources.

Data and materials availability. All data are available in the main text, supplemental materials, and the Supporting Data Values file.