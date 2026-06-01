EGFR- and HER3-targeted bispecific antibody-drug conjugate demonstrates antitumor activity in metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer

Genomic alterations and mRNA expression of EGFR and ERBB3 in patients with prostate cancer. To evaluate the potential clinical applicability of targeting the EGF receptor family as a therapeutic strategy in prostate cancer, we first conducted a comprehensive genomic analysis of localized prostate cancer datasets (The Cancer Genome Atlas [TCGA], n = 492; Chinese Prostate Cancer Genome and Epigenome Atlas [CPGEA], n = 208) and mCRPC cohorts (Stand Up to Cancer–Mark Foundation [SU2C], n = 444; Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center [FHCRC], n = 149) (26–29). Unlike other malignancies such as lung cancer, colorectal cancer, and head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, where mutations in ErbB family genes (EGFR, ERBB2, ERBB3, and ERBB4) are commonly observed and have led to the successful development of targeted therapies (30), such mutations are relatively infrequent in prostate cancer (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI201090DS1). Consequently, we focused our analysis on gene copy number alterations (CNAs), particularly gain/amplification events. Our results demonstrated a markedly higher prevalence of genomic gain and amplification of ErbB family genes in CRPC samples compared with localized disease (Figure 1A). These genomic alterations were accompanied by a corresponding increase in mRNA expression levels (Supplemental Figure 1, B–E), suggesting that copy number–driven overexpression of these receptors may contribute to progression to CRPC.

Figure 1 Genomic alterations and mRNA expression pattern of EGFR and ERBB3 in prostate cancer. (A) Frequency of genomic gain and amplification of ErbB family genes (EGFR, ERBB2, ERBB3, ERBB4) across 4 prostate cancer cohorts, including localized prostate cancer (TCGA and CPGEA) and mCRPC (SU2C and FHCRC). CNV, copy number variation. (B) Relative mRNA expression ranking of EGFR family members in 4 prostate cancer cohorts. (C) Proportion of tumor samples with high or low EGFR and ERBB3 expression in TCGA and CPGEA datasets. Com, combined. (D) Uniform manifold approximation and projection (UMAP) visualization of cell-type clusters from a published scRNA-Seq dataset of 13 patients with prostate cancer. Data were obtained from the GEO dataset GSE141445 (ref. 34) and re-analyzed in this study. (E) Dot plot showing the RNA expression levels of representative marker genes and ErbB family genes in annotated cell clusters. Avg. Expr., average expression. % Expr., percentage of expression. (F) Feature plots displaying the spatial distribution and relative expression levels of EGFR and ERBB3 across all the cell clusters. (G) Proportional distribution of luminal tumor cells classified by EGFR and ERBB3 expression levels.

We next examined the transcriptomic expression of these 4 genes. EGFR, ERBB2, and ERBB3 showed relatively high expression levels in both localized prostate cancer and metastatic CRPC tissues, ranking in the top 25% (very high) or top 50% (median high) of overall gene expression levels, whereas ERBB4 expression was relatively low (Figure 1B). Given that previous studies have reported relative low protein expression levels of ERBB2 in prostate cancer (31–33), we focused our subsequent analyses on EGFR and ERBB3. Using 2 transcriptomic datasets (TCGA and CPGEA) that included matched normal prostate tissues, we classified tumor samples as high or low expression based on whether their EGFR or ERBB3 mRNA levels were above or below the median expression in normal tissues. Approximately 20% of prostate cancer tumors showed high EGFR expression (TCGA: 20.9%; CPGEA: 25.0%), whereas nearly 90% exhibited high ERBB3 expression (TCGA: 84.1%; CPGEA: 97.8%). Most tumors showed high ERBB3 expression alone (TCGA: 65.1%; CPGEA: 72.8%), but a small fraction exhibited high EGFR expression alone (TCGA: 2.0%; CPGEA: 0%) or low expression of both genes (TCGA: 13.9%; CPGEA: 2.2%) (Figure 1C).

To further investigate EGFR and ERBB3 expression at single-cell resolution, we analyzed a published single-cell RNA-Seq dataset comprising prostate cancer tissues from 13 patients (Figure 1D) (34). EGFR and ERBB3 expression were primarily observed in luminal and basal epithelial cells, with a small proportion of fibroblasts expressing EGFR (Figure 1, E and F). We defined high and low expression using the first quartile of global gene expression as the cutoff. Among luminal cells—the primary malignant epithelial cell type in prostate cancer—21.0% of tumor cells were classified as EGFR-high and 59.3% as ERBB3-high, including 16.0% dual high-expression cells, 5.0% EGFR-high only, 43.3% ERBB3-high only, and 35.7% dual low-expression cells (Figure 1G). In summary, these results suggest that EGFR and ERBB3 are commonly and highly expressed in prostate cancer, supporting their potential as therapeutic targets in a remarkable subset (approximately 75%) of patients.

Heterogeneous expression of EGFR and HER3 in CRPC. To investigate EGFR and HER3 protein expression in advanced prostate cancer, we analyzed, by IHC, tumor tissues from 70 patients with CRPC who were treated at Fudan University Shanghai Cancer Center (FUSCC) (Figure 2A), including 10 patients with matched hormone-sensitive prostate cancer (HSPC) samples. This cohort comprised 54 patients with adenocarcinoma phenotype (CRPC-Ad) and 16 with neuroendocrine features (CRPC-NE), the latter of which were characterized by expression of neuroendocrine markers such as SYP and CHGA and loss of AR expression (Figure 2, A and B, and Supplemental Figure 2, A and B) (35). The clinical characteristics of these patients are summarized in Supplemental Table 1. EGFR and HER3 expression levels did not significantly differ across lesions derived from different anatomic sites (Supplemental Figure 2, C–E). Interestingly, we observed differential expression patterns based on histological subtype. In CRPC-Ad, HER3 was highly expressed in 64.8% of tumors (n = 35 of 54; median histochemistry score [H-score], 225), and EGFR was highly expressed in 25.9% of cases (n = 14 of 54; median H-score, 150) (Figure 2, C and D). In contrast, EGFR and HER3 expression was generally low in CRPC-NE tumors, with high HER3 expression observed in only 6.3% (n = 1 of 16) of cases (median H-score = 100) and high EGFR expression detected in 6.3% (n = 1 of 16) of cases (median H-score = 50). (Figure 2C and Supplemental Figure 2, F and G). Among patients with CRPC-Ad, 14.8% (n = 8 of 54) showed high co-expression of EGFR and HER3, 50.0% (n = 27 of 54) had high HER3 expression only, 11.1% (n = 6 of 54) had high EGFR expression only, and 24.1% (n = 13 of 54) showed low expression of both targets (Figure 2D). In paired samples, EGFR and HER3 expression was mildly increased from HSPC to CRPC stages (median H-score: EGFR: 145 vs. 160, P = 0.12; HER3: 170 vs. 205, P = 0.54), without statistical significance, likely due to the small sample size (Supplemental Figure 2, H and I).

Figure 2 Distinct expression patterns of EGFR and HER3 across CRPC subtypes and their association with AR signaling. (A) Schematic overview of specimen sources from 70 patients with CRPC, stratified by CRPC-Ad (n = 54) and CRPC-NE (n = 16). (B) Representative IHC staining of AR, EGFR, HER3, and synaptophysin (SYN) in CRPC-Ad (n = 54) and CRPC-NE (n = 16) tumors. Scale bar, 100 μm. (C) Quantification of EGFR and HER3 protein levels (H-scores) in CRPC-Ad (n = 54) and CRPC-NE (n = 16) subgroups. (D) Distribution of EGFR and HER3 co-expression patterns among CRPC-Ad cases. (E) Comparison of EGFR and ERBB3 mRNA expression between CRPC-Ad and CRPC-NE tumors in the SU2C cohort. (F) Pearson correlations analysis between AR and EGFR (left panel) or ERBB3 (right panel) mRNA expression in the TCGA-PRAD dataset. (G) ChIP-Seq tracks showing AR binding peaks and active histone marks (H3K27ac and H3K4me2) at the EGFR (upper panel) and ERBB3 (lower panels) loci. (H) Uniform manifold approximation and projection (UMAP) plot of luminal and neuroendocrine cell clusters in an NEPC mouse model scRNA-Seq dataset. (I) Feature plots showing mutually exclusive expression of AR markers (Ar, Hoxb13), NE markers (Chga, Ascl1), and Egfr/Erbb3 in scRNA-Seq data of the NEPC mouse model. The box plot represents the IQR divided by the median (C and E). Statistical significance was determined by Mann-Whitney U test (C and E) or Pearson correlation test (F).

To validate these findings at the transcriptomic level, we analyzed EGFR and ERBB3 mRNA expression in SU2C cohort samples with known pathology. Expression of both genes was significantly higher in CRPC-Ad compared with CRPC-NE (Figure 2E). Similar trends were observed in the Weill Cornell Medicine cohort, which was enriched for CRPC-NE (36), though statistical significance was not reached, due to limited sample size (Supplemental Figure 3A). Moreover, in both cohorts, samples with high neuroendocrine prostate cancer (NEPC) transcriptomic scores had lower EGFR and ERBB3 mRNA expression (Supplemental Figure 3, B and C), whereas those with high AR signaling had higher expression levels (Supplemental Figure 3, D and E).

Given that loss of AR signaling is a key characteristic of CRPC-NE progression (37), we hypothesized that EGFR and ERBB3 may be transcriptionally regulated by AR. Consistent with this notion, we found strong positive correlations between AR and EGFR or ERBB3 mRNA levels in localized prostate cancer (EGFR: r = 0.76, P < 0.0001; HER3: r = 0.4, P < 0.0001) (Figure 2F). Analysis of publicly available ChIP-Seq data revealed direct AR binding peaks at both EGFR and ERBB3 loci, including promoter regions, which overlapped with H3K27ac and H3K4me2 active chromatin marks—suggesting that AR may enhance transcription of these genes (Figure 2G). Supporting this, analysis of an independent Gene Expression Omnibus (GEO) dataset (GSE68993) showed that knockdown of AR in CWR22Pc cells, a prostate cancer cell line, resulted in a significant reduction in EGFR and ERBB3 mRNA levels compared with the shRNA control group, further validating AR as a transcriptional regulator of both targets (Supplemental Figure 4, F-H). Finally, using a published scRNA-Seq dataset of a mouse model of neuroendocrine differentiation in prostate cancer (38), we found that Egfr and Erbb3 mRNA expression levels were high in adenocarcinoma cells but were markedly downregulated during NEPC transdifferentiation (Figure 2, H and I, and Supplemental Figure 4, A and B), further supporting their association with AR-mediated transcriptional regulation. Collectively, EGFR and HER3 exhibit distinct expression patterns across pathology subtypes of CRPC, with high expression predominantly observed in CRPC-Ad and markedly reduced levels in CRPC-NE. These differences are consistent at both the protein and transcriptomic levels, and correlate with AR signaling activity.

Antitumor activity of BL-B01D1 in in vitro and in vivo prostate cancer preclinical models. We next evaluated the antitumor activity of BL-B01D1, a bispecific ADC that simultaneously targets EGFR and HER3 and is conjugated with a camptothecin-derivative topoisomerase I inhibitor Ed-04 (21), in preclinical models of prostate cancer. First, we assessed the protein expression levels of EGFR and HER3 across a panel of commonly used human prostate cancer cell lines. Western blot analysis revealed that HER3 was highly expressed in all AR-positive cell lines, whereas EGFR showed high expression in C4-2, moderate expression in lymph node carcinoma of the prostate (LNCaP), and minimal expression in 22Rv1 (Figure 3A). In AR-negative cell lines, DU145 exhibited high EGFR expression, whereas both EGFR and HER3 were expressed at low levels in PC-3 cells (Figure 3A). These findings were largely consistent with those obtained from flow cytometry analysis (Figure 3B).

Figure 3 Antitumor activity of BL-B01D1 in human prostate cancer cell line models in vitro. (A) Immunoblot of EGFR, HER3, and AR in prostate cancer cell lines. (B) Flow cytometry of EGFR/HER3 expression in prostate cancer cell lines. Max, maximum. (C) Immunoblot of downstream signaling pathways and AR in C4-2 cells treated with PBS, BL-B01D1, SI-B001, or isotype IgG ADC ± EGF or NRG-1. (D) Cell viability assays comparing BL-B01D1, SI-B001, and isotype IgG ADC (n = 3). (E) Colony formation assays after BL-B01D1 treatment with quantification (n = 3). Ref, reference. (F) Cell viability and Western blots in PC-3 cells overexpressing EGFR, HER3, or both, after BL-B01D1 treatment (n = 3). EV, empty vector. (G and H) Cell viability assays after BL-B01D1 treatment in DU145 cells with EGFR knockdown (G) and 22Rv1 cells with HER3 knockdown (H) (n = 3), with corresponding Western blots. Data are presented as mean ± SD (D–H). Statistical significance was determined by 1-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s multiple comparisons (E).

Next, we examined the ability of BL-B01D1 and its unconjugated antibody backbone, SI-B001 (39), to block ligand-induced activation of EGFR and HER3. Solvent and isotype IgG ADC were used as controls. Both BL-B01D1 and SI-B001 effectively inhibited the activation of downstream signaling pathways upon stimulation with exogenous EGF (EGFR ligand) or NRG1 (HER3 ligand) (Figure 3C and Supplemental Figure 5, A and B). Interestingly, in 22Rv1 cells, HER3 blockade led to a reduction in AR protein levels (Supplemental Figure 5B), consistent with previous findings that EGF signaling contributes to AR protein stabilization (8). However, this phenomenon was not observed in C4-2 cells, suggesting that EGF pathway–mediated AR stabilization may be context dependent (Figure 3C).

We then assessed the in vitro cytotoxic activity of BL-B01D1, SI-B001 and the isotype IgG ADC across various prostate cancer cell lines. BL-B01D1 demonstrated the most potent antitumor effect in C4-2 cells, which co-express EGFR and HER3 at high levels (Figure 3, D and E, and Supplemental Figure 5, C–E). It also exerted substantial cytotoxicity in DU145, LNCaP, and 22Rv1 cells, which individually express either EGFR or HER3 (Figure 3, D and E, and Supplemental Figure 5, C–E). In contrast, PC-3 cells, characterized by low expression of both targets, exhibited the least sensitivity to BL-B01D1 (Figure 3, D and E, and Supplemental Figure 5, C–E). Conversely, SI-B001 showed no discernible cytotoxic activity in any of the tested cell lines (Figure 3D, and Supplemental Figure 5, C and D), suggesting that inhibition of EGFR/HER3 signaling alone is insufficient to impede prostate cancer cell proliferation, aligning with failures of previous clinical trials of EGF pathway inhibitors in advanced prostate cancer (12–14). Additionally, we observed that the isotype IgG ADC exerted cytotoxicity at high concentrations across multiple cell lines (Figure 3D, and Supplemental Figure 5C).

To further confirm the target-dependent cytotoxicity of BL-B01D1, we engineered PC-3 cells (which express low levels of both targets) to overexpress EGFR alone, HER3 alone, or both. Overexpression of either receptor substantially increased the sensitivity of PC-3 cells to BL-B01D1, with EGFR-overexpressing cells showing greater sensitivity than HER3-overexpressing cells (Figure 3F), reflecting the higher binding affinity of the ADC for EGFR (21). Furthermore, cells overexpressing both targets showed the highest sensitivity (Figure 3F). In parallel, we knocked down the corresponding target in DU145 (EGFR-high) and 22Rv1 (HER3-high) cells, which resulted in markedly reduced sensitivity to BL-B01D1, further confirming target dependence (Figure 3, G and H).

We then evaluated the in vivo antitumor activity of BL-B01D1 in prostate cancer xenograft models. Compared with the isotype IgG ADC, BL-B01D1 elicited robust antitumor effects in C4-2 and LNCaP tumor-bearing mice, with complete tumor regression observed in 1 of 8 C4-2 xenograft mice (Figure 4, A–D). Unexpectedly, BL-B01D1 also demonstrated marked antitumor activity in PC-3 xenografts (Supplemental Figure 6, A–D), which may be attributed to the relatively high dosing or potential influences from the tumor microenvironment (40). Throughout the treatment period, mouse body weights were monitored. Except for mice in the control group treated with isotype IgG ADC, which exhibited weight loss during the late phase due to tumor progression, BL-B01D1–treated mice maintained stable body weights relative to baseline, suggesting a favorable safety profile (Supplemental Figure 6, E-G). At the end of treatment, tumor tissues were collected for IHC analysis of target expression. EGFR and HER3 expression remained detectable in BL-B01D1–treated tumors, with a reduction in EGFR expression observed in C4-2 xenografts treated with BL-B01D1, where some tumor cells lost membranous EGFR staining and displayed predominantly cytoplasmic localization (Figure 4E, and Supplemental Figure 6, H and I). H&E staining revealed disorganized tumor architecture and features of cellular senescence (e.g., flattened morphology, vacuolization), and Ki-67 staining showed a marked reduction in proliferative cells, indicating substantial inhibition of tumor cell proliferation (Figure 4, E and F).

Figure 4 Antitumor activity of BL-B01D1 in human prostate cancer cell line models in vivo. (A) Xenograft study schematic. (B) Representative tumor images in C4-2 and LNCaP xenografts (n = 8/group for C4-2 xenograft; n = 9/group for LNCaP xenograft here and for remaining panels). (C and D) Tumor growth curves (C) and final tumor weights (D) in mice treated with BL-B01D1 or isotype IgG ADC. (E) Representative H&E and IHC staining of EGFR, HER3, and Ki-67 in C4-2 and LNCaP xenografts. Scale bar, 50 μm. (F) Quantification of Ki-67–positive tumor cells in C4-2 and LNCaP xenografts. Data are reported as mean ± SEM (C and D). The box plot represents the IQR divided by the median (F). Statistical significance was determined by 2-tailed unpaired t test (C, D, and F).

In addition to cell line-derived models, we also established PDOs from 2 patients with prostate cancer to further assess the therapeutic efficacy of BL-B01D1 (Figure 5, A and B). PDO models offer several advantages, including better preservation of intratumoral heterogeneity, native tissue architecture, and patient-specific molecular characteristics (41). One PDO originated from a tumor with high EGFR and HER3 expression; the other was derived from a tumor with low expression of both targets (Figure 5, C and D). Immunohistochemical analysis confirmed good concordance of EGFR and HER3 expression between the PDOs and their corresponding primary tumors (Figure 5, C and D). To functionally evaluate the therapeutic efficacy of BL-B01D1 in PDO models, we treated both PDOs with BL-B01D1 or vehicle control and assessed organoid viability using Calcein AM/propidium iodide (PI) live-dead staining, followed by high-content imaging. In the EGFRhigh/HER3high PDO (PDO 1), BL-B01D1 treatment (100 nM) led to a marked reduction in viable organoid size and number, with a substantial increase in PI-positive (dead) organoids compared with vehicle control, indicating effective induction of cell death (Figure 5E). Quantitative analysis revealed a significant reduction in organoid size upon BL-B01D1 treatment (Figure 5G), consistent with potent cytotoxic activity. In contrast, the EGFRlow/HER3low PDO (PDO 2) showed more modest morphological changes and a less pronounced reduction in organoid viability following BL-B01D1 exposure (100 nM) (Figure 5F). Although a statistically significant decrease in organoid size was still observed, the magnitude of response was markedly lower than that seen in PDO 1 (average fold change relative to vehicle: 0.557 for PDO 1 vs. 0.796 for PDO 2) (Figure 5H). To further quantify drug response, we performed a CellTiter-Glo viability assay across a concentration gradient of BL-B01D1. The results revealed a substantially lower IC 50 in the PDO 1 (109.6 nM) compared with the PDO 2 (326.0 nM) (Figure 5I).

Figure 5 Antitumor activity of BL-B01D1 in PDO models. (A and B) Clinical history and histopathologic validation of 2 patients with prostate cancer from whom PDOs were established. H&E and IHC staining of original tumor tissues and corresponding PDOs are shown for CK5, CK8, EpCAM, AR, and Ki-67. Scale bar, 100 μm. GS, Gleason score; met, metastasis; RP, radical prostatectomy; TURP, transurethral resection prostate. (C and D) IHC staining of EGFR and HER3 in tumor tissues and matched PDOs. Scale bar, 100 μm. (E and F) Representative bright-field and fluorescence images of Calcein AM (green) and PI (red) staining of PDOs after treatment with BL-B01D1 (100 nM) or vehicle for 6 days (n = 3). Scale bar, 200 μm. (G and H) Quantification of organoid size following 6-day treatment with BL-B01D1 (100 nM) or vehicle treatment in PDO 1 (G) and PDO 2 (H), respectively. Pix, pixels. (I) Cell viability assay (CellTiter-Glo) of PDOs treated with increasing concentrations of BL-B01D1 for 6 days (n = 4). Data represent individual organoids (G and H) or mean ± SD (I). Statistical significance was determined by 2-tailed unpaired t test (G and H).

In summary, these results suggest that BL-B01D1 exhibited potent and target-dependent antitumor activity across multiple prostate cancer models. Its efficacy correlated with EGFR and HER3 expression levels and was confirmed in both engineered cell lines and PDOs. These findings provide a strong rationale for further clinical development and highlight the utility of PDOs as translational models for preclinical drug evaluation.

Clinical efficacy of BL-B01D1 in a patient with mCRPC. To validate the clinical relevance of BL-B01D1 activity observed in preclinical prostate cancer models, we recommended a patient whose PDO exhibited marked sensitivity to BL-B01D1 for enrollment in an ongoing phase IIa/IIb trial of BL-B01D1 in patients with locally advanced or metastatic genitourinary tumors (ClinicalTrials.gov NCT05785039). The patient was diagnosed with prostate cancer at age 48 years, with an initial prostate-specific antigen (PSA) level of 10.25 ng/mL and underwent neoadjuvant ADT followed by salvage prostatectomy (T 4 N 1 M 1 ; Gleason score: 5+4). A commercial genomic test revealed pathogenic mutations in CDK12. The patient subsequently underwent a series of standard therapies, including ADT, AR signaling inhibitors, PARP inhibitor, platinum-based and docetaxel chemotherapy, receiving a total of 9 lines of prior systemic treatment before BL-B01D1 trial enrollment (Figure 6A).

Figure 6 Clinical efficacy of BL-B01D1 in a patient with mCRPC and matched PDO validation of drug response. (A) Clinical course of the patient who received BL-B01D1 treatment, including treatment history and timeline of longitudinal sample collection. Abi, abiraterone; Enza, enzalutamide; Met, metastasis; PARPi, poly (ADP-ribose) polymerase inhibitor. (B) Longitudinal IHC analysis of EGFR and HER3 expression in locally recurrent lesion and metastatic lesions from the patient. IHC staining was also performed on the PDO generated from the testicular metastasis. Scale bar: 100 μm for tissue sections and PDO. (C) Representative bright-field and fluorescence images of Calcein AM (green) and PI (red) staining of PDO after treatment with BL-B01D1 (100 nM) or vehicle for 6 days (n = 3). Scale bar, 100 μm. (D) Cell viability assay (CellTiter-Glo) of the PDO treated with increasing concentrations of BL-B01D1 for 6 days (n = 4). Data are reported as mean ± SD. (E) PSA levels and representative radiographic images at baseline and during BL-B01D1 treatment. The white arrow indicates the pelvic lymph node metastasis at baseline; the red arrowhead marks the pulmonary metastatic lesion at baseline. PD, progressive disease.

Before trial enrollment, bilateral testicular metastases were identified and histologically confirmed to originate from prostate cancer following orchiectomy. Immunohistochemical analysis of the metastatic lesions revealed high co-expression of EGFR and HER3 (Figure 6B). Additionally, we obtained FFPE samples from the patient’s neck lymph node metastasis taken 10 months prior to the initiation of BL-B01D1 therapy, as well as from the patient’s locally recurrent prostate cancer lesion 4 years before treatment. Immunohistochemical staining demonstrated consistent high expression of EGFR and HER3 in both the locally recurrent lesion and the neck lymph node metastasis (Figure 6B). A PDO model was successfully generated from the resected testicular metastasis, which retained elevated EGFR and HER3 expression (Figure 6B) and demonstrated marked sensitivity to BL-B01D1 (IC 50 = 71.58 nM) (Figure 6, C and D). These findings supported the patient’s enrollment into the BL-B01D1 clinical study.

At the time of enrollment, the patient was 54 years old. He received BL-B01D1 at a dose of 2.5 mg/kg on days 1 and 8 every 3 weeks. After the first treatment cycle, his PSA level declined from 39.5 (baseline) to 10.7 ng/mL (Figure 6E). By the fourth cycle, radiographic assessment revealed partial responses in multiple target lesions (Figure 6E). The patient had a sustained response to BL-B01D1 and remained free of radiographic or clinical progression for 24 cycles of treatment, after which new-onset cervical lymph node metastasis was detected (Figure 6E).

ABCG2 as a potential target to overcome BL-B01D1 resistance. With growing interest in understanding resistance to ADCs (42, 43), we sought to delineate the mechanisms contributing to BL-B01D1 resistance in prostate cancer cells. We established a BL-B01D1–resistant subline (22Rv1 BL-B01D1_R) by gradually exposing parental 22Rv1 to increasing concentrations of BL-B01D1 over several months (Figure 7A). The resistant subline showed a markedly elevated IC 50 for BL-B01D1, indicating a substantial reduction in drug sensitivity compared with the parental cells (Figure 7B). Consistent with this phenotype, sensitivity to Ed-04, the cytotoxic payload of BL-B01D1, was also markedly reduced in the resistant cells (Supplemental Figure 7A). In colony formation assays, 22Rv1 BL-B01D1_R cells maintained proliferative capacity even at high concentrations of BL-B01D1 (100–200 nM), whereas parental cells showed almost complete suppression of colony growth under the same treatment conditions (Figure 7C).

Figure 7 ABCG2 upregulation mediates acquired resistance to BL-B01D1. (A) Schematic of the generation of the 22Rv1 BL-B01D1_R subline. (B) Cell viability assays of parental and BL-B01D1_R cells treated with escalating doses of BL-B01D1 (n = 3). (C) Representative images and quantification of colony formation assays of parental and resistant cells treated with the indicated concentrations of BL-B01D1 (n = 3). (D) Principal component analysis (PCA) based on RNA-Seq data comparing transcriptional profiles of parental and resistant cells. (E) Volcano plot showing differentially expressed genes between parental and BL-B01D1_R cells. FC, fold change. (F) Immunoblot of the indicated proteins in parental and BL-B01D1–resistant 22Rv1 cells. (G) IHC staining of ABCG2 in pretreatment (Pre) and progressive lesions from the patient who developed resistance to BL-B01D1 treatment. Scale bar, 200 μm. Post, post-treatment. (H) Cell viability of 22Rv1-BL-B01D1_R/sgNT and 22Rv1-BL-B01D1_R/sgABCG2 treated with increasing concentration of BL-B01D1 (n = 3). Corresponding Western blot results are shown. (I) Cell viability of 22Rv1/vector and 22Rv1/ABCG2-OE treated with increasing concentration of BL-B01D1 (n = 3). Corresponding Western blot results are shown. (J) Dose-response matrix of 22Rv1 BL-B01D1_R cells after treatment with a combination of BL-B01D1 and Ko143 (n = 3). Matrix was generated by online SynergyFinder 3.0 software. % Inhib., percentage of inhibition. (K) Zero-interaction potency (ZIP) synergy score of BL-B01D1 in combination with Ko143 in 22Rv1 BL-B01D1_R cells (n = 3), calculated using the online SynergyFinder 3.0 software. Data are reported as mean ± SD (B, C, H, and I). Statistical significance was determined by 1-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s multiple comparisons (C).

To explore the molecular changes associated with resistance, we performed RNA-Seq on both parental and resistant cell lines. Principal component analysis revealed distinct transcriptional profiles between the 2 groups (Figure 7D). Differential expression analysis identified several genes that were upregulated in the resistant subline, with ABCG2 showing the highest fold increase (Figure 7E). As a well-established ATP-binding cassette (ABC) transporter, ABCG2 has been implicated in drug resistance across various cancer types (44). Hierarchical clustering and heatmap visualization further confirmed the marked upregulation of ABCG2 and other ABC transporters, such as ABCC1 and ABCC2, in the resistant cells (Supplemental Figure 7B). Western blot analysis confirmed the upregulation of ABCG2 in 22Rv1 BL-B01D1_R cells (Figure 7F). Besides, HER3 expression was markedly downregulated in the resistant subline at both the protein and mRNA levels (Figure 7F and Supplemental Figure 7C), implying that reduced target engagement may contribute to the development of resistance. In contrast, AKT expression was modestly increased (Figure 7F), potentially reflecting adaptive activation of prosurvival signaling pathways. Meanwhile, the expression levels of full-length AR and AR-V7 remained largely unchanged, suggesting that the resistance phenotype was not mediated by alterations in canonical AR signaling (Figure 7F). Given that short-term blockade of HER3 reduced AR protein levels in parental 22Rv1 cells (Supplemental Figure 5B), this observation also suggests that during the development of resistance, the cells may adopt compensatory mechanisms to maintain AR stability despite sustained target inhibition. Importantly, analysis of the progressive cervical lymph node metastasis from the previously described representative patient revealed marked upregulation of ABCG2 compared with the baseline testicular metastasis, mirroring the molecular alterations observed in the resistant cell line (Figure 7G). Meanwhile, EGFR expression was reduced, whereas HER3 expression remained high (Supplemental Figure 7D).