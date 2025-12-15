The cell-type–specific genetic architecture of chronic pain in brain and dorsal root ganglia

In this study, we investigated the cell-type context of genetic associations for chronic pain in the CNS and PNS. By integrating GWAS and single-cell omics data, we identified enrichments of glutamatergic neurons in the brain and peripheral enrichments for hDRGs in C-fiber neuronal subtype hPEP.TRPV1/A1.2. Analysis of chromatin accessibility revealed enrichment for pain in neocortical inhibitory and excitatory neurons in the human brain, and midventral neurons, inhibitory and excitatory neurons, and OPCs in the mouse dorsal horn.

Analysis of brain snRNA-Seq data using a broader chronic pain GWAS meta-analysis — which included our earlier pain intensity GWAS — revealed predominant enrichment in glutamatergic neurons, augmenting prior findings of GABAergic enrichment (16). Greater support for the role of glutamate here may reflect the greater resolution of our current dataset, which spans 461 cell types, substantially more than the 25 cell types previously assessed, potentially revealing unique biological patterns. Dysfunction in the metabolism of GABA and glutamate, resulting in varying profiles of their metabolites in brain, has been observed across different pain conditions (60, 61). Studies in mice have also shown suppression of glutamatergic activity in the ventral tegmental area (VTA), with enhanced VTA glutamatergic inputs to the prelimbic cortex, which diminish pain-like behaviors (62). Lower medial prefrontal cortical glutamate levels have also been seen in people with chronic pain (63). However, the genomic contribution of chronic pain variants to glutamatergic signaling in humans has been largely unsubstantiated. Thus, our finding that genes involved in chronic pain are enriched in intratelencephalic, hippocampal, and amygdalar excitatory neurons that express glutamatergic transporters (VGLUT1, VGLUT2, and VGLUT3) provides genomic insights into the molecular identity of key neuronal subtypes in the brain, consistent with aspects of the mesolimbic theory of pain (64).

Brain imaging studies show amygdalar activation in both acute and chronic pain, with meta-analyses localizing effects to the laterobasal amygdala, consistent with its role in the emotional dimensions of pain (61, 65). Patients with chronic pain also tend to exaggerate recalled pain intensity — a bias linked to posterior hippocampal morphology and reduced hippocampal neurogenesis (65). The medial prefrontal cortex (mPFC) integrates pain with mood and cognition, and altered glutamatergic signaling within cortico-limbic circuits (amygdala, hippocampus) contributes to maladaptive plasticity (66). Magnetic resonance spectroscopy studies reinforce these mechanisms: fibromyalgia and chronic low back pain are associated with elevated glutamate levels and reduced GABA in the anterior cingulate, insula, and mPFC (67–69). Together, these findings suggest that excitatory activity and disrupted cortico-limbic connectivity contribute to persistent pain. Our observations of gene enrichment across CNS regions — including the cortex, hippocampus, and amygdala — may therefore have important implications for pain therapeutics, highlighting the potential need for analgesic drugs that cross the blood-brain barrier into the CNS, a consideration that may be overlooked in early-stage drug development (70).

In the periphery, glutamatergic pain-signaling neurons detect noxious stimuli and transmit fast, sharp pain signals via Aδ-fibers and slow, dull pain via C-fibers (29). These first-order pseudounipolar neurons, with cell bodies in the DRG, synapse via glutamate on second-order neurons. In addition, DRG sensory neurons release neuropeptides that can act pharmacologically on spinal neurons, modulating the activity of second-order neurons and thereby influencing signals relayed to third-order neurons in the brain regions that process pain (71, 72). Musculoskeletal pain heritability has been mapped to both C-fiber peptidergic (PEP1) and nonpeptidergic (NP2) neuronal types in the macaque DRG (73). Extending these findings to humans, we show that chronic pain genetic associations are enriched in the C-fiber peptidergic subtype hPEP.TRPV1/A1.2 in hDRGs. Different DRG neuronal types may be enriched for pain in different bodily sites (74, 75). In macaques, PEP1 neurons are enriched for facial, neck/shoulder, stomach, and hip pain, and NP2 neurons for back and hip pain (73). Here, we observed that genetic signals contributing to joint, knee, and neck/shoulder pain are enriched in hPEP.PIEZOh, hAδ.LTMR, and hPEP.TRPV1/A1.2, respectively. Taken together, our results differentiate the DRG neurons that mediate genetic risk for pain in humans, implicating A-fiber mechanosensory channels, C-fiber thermo-nociceptors, and tactile sensation neurons (31).

Gene-level heritability and overrepresentation analysis in brain and hDRGs converge to show that neuronal development and differentiation and regulation of synaptic organization are key mechanisms of chronic pain. In cervical DRGs from patients with acute pain versus those with chronic pain (58), several chronic pain–associated genes (e.g., EFNB2, GABBR1, GRK4, NCAM1, and NRXN1) were differentially expressed across both neuronal and non-neuronal cell types. In contrast, differential expression of SCN11A was specific to neurons. These findings highlight the key molecular features of human sensory neurons across the PNS. Non-neuronal cells, including satellite glial cells and immune cells, become reactive after injury, releasing proinflammatory mediators and enhancing neuron/glia signaling (58, 76). Such interactions can modulate neuronal excitability and contribute to chronic pain (76), suggesting that GWAS signal enrichment in glial and immune genes in the cervical DRGs may underlie the role of these cells in genetic susceptibility to chronic pain.

As gene expression profiles are largely determined by distinct epigenomic signatures at gene promoters and enhancers, we explored enrichment for pain using single-nucleus ATAC-Seq (snATAC-Seq) data from the human brain and mouse dorsal horn. We identified putative cis-regulatory elements in brain excitatory (hippocampal, isocortical) and inhibitory (striatal, isocortical) neurons and astrocytes. In line with our recent work (24), we also found that chromatin accessibility in the spinal cord, involving superficial dorsal and midventral neurons, oligodendrocytes, and OPCs of the mouse dorsal horn was enriched for chronic pain. These findings shed light on the neural gene regulatory circuits and provide a framework for interpreting noncoding genomic variants linked to chronic pain. Cross-species comparisons strengthen this framework by providing access to chromatin accessibility data from spinal cord cell types, in which high-quality human data remain limited. The mouse analyses are particularly informative because many enhancers show evolutionary conservation (77), although species differences in circuitry and glial function (78) and the gap between reflexive rodent assays and the subjective human pain experience (79, 80) warrant caution. Nonetheless, the chromatin accessibility enrichment observed in both human and mouse datasets highlights conserved biology, while underscoring the need for validation in human tissue.

Our findings build upon previous studies that reported sex-specific tissue enrichment of pain-associated signals in the human brain (18) and DRG (49, 50) and mouse DRGs (51). Specifically, we characterized cell-type enrichment patterns for chronic pain in males and females separately and showed that glutamatergic (VGLUT1, VGLUT2, and VGLUT3) neuronal cell types were enriched among males, while only an intratelencephalic glutamatergic neuron was enriched in females. Extending our analysis to chromatin accessibility in hDRG neurons among the sexes, we found that female DAR-gene associations involved DCC and SLC4A10, whereas male-enriched genes were linked to kinase activity (CAMKV, DCAKD), calcium signaling (ERBB3, ITPR3), and synaptic function (BSN).

Our findings would be enhanced by the availability of additional information at several levels. First, although the genetic correlations among pain phenotypes in the meta-analysis were highly significant and positive, they were far from unity (MVP vs. UKB: r g > 0.79, P < 2.23 × 10−308, MVP vs. FinnGen: r g = 0.66, P = 1.30 × 10−163, and UKB vs. FinnGen: r g = 0.69, P < 2.97 × 10−213). This likely reflects heterogeneity in the pain assessment methods across biobanks (i.e., quantitative in MVP and UKB vs. binary in FinnGen). MVP and UKB captured pain as ordinal measures that reflected chronicity, whereas FinnGen used a binary indicator of general pain without a defined time frame. Chronic pain is inherently variable because of differences in pain tolerance, assessment methods, and treatment effects (81, 82). Future GWAS should prioritize deep phenotyping to identify shared mechanisms and improve consistency across pain assessments in large, multi-biobank cohorts.

Second, the brain snRNA-Seq dataset (30), which comprises 461 cell-type clusters from 10 brain regions, although the most comprehensive to date, is incomplete. Other brain regions involved in nociceptive signaling, such as the VTA (62) and midbrain periaqueductal gray (83), are not represented in the snRNA-Seq data. Also, by using mouse orthologs of human open chromatin data, we lack information about human enhancers not found in mice. Third, snRNA-Seq and related omics datasets do not include individuals of non-European ancestry, limiting our ability to generalize the findings to a more diverse population. Furthermore, the greater brain cell-type enrichment for pain observed in males than females may be attributable to the predominance of males in the GWAS, primarily driven by the MVP cohort. Given the limited power, we did not perform formal SNP × sex interaction tests and therefore interpret these differences as descriptive rather than evidence of sex-specific mechanisms. We clearly indicate nominal cervical hDRG enrichments and acknowledge that statistical power and multiple testing correction constrain the strength of these findings. Larger, sex-balanced, and ancestrally diverse GWAS and transcriptomics data will be needed to rigorously assess sex differences.

Gene-based analysis revealed differential expression of SCN11A in cervical DRG neurons, but not of SCN9A or SCN10A. Given the established genetic links between SCN9A and SCN10A and pain (84–86), along with mechanistic evidence implicating Nav1.7-SCN9A, Nav1.8-SCN10A, and Nav1.9-SCN11A as key mediators of DRG neuron–driven pain signaling (87), the absence of association signals for SCN9A and SCN10A was unexpected. This discrepancy may reflect the strong contribution of Nav1.9-SCN11A to the control of excitability of both normal DRG neurons (88–90) and in disease states caused by channel mutations (86) or inflammation (91). Alternatively, it may reflect phenotypic dilution in the GWAS meta-analysis, which included relatively few true cases of neuropathic pain. A more targeted GWAS using a physiologically relevant phenotype — such as painful peripheral neuropathy — may capture more fully the genetic contributions to neuropathic pain and hDRG function. Another critical advancement would be to conduct the same analyses using developmental datasets (92, 93) to gauge the contribution of chronic pain genetic variation in human brain and DRG development.

Transcriptomics data from disease-free individuals have been useful for identifying disease-relevant tissues and cell types (94), but bulk tissue sequencing can miss signals specific to individual cell types. Single-cell sequencing overcomes this limitation, has been successfully applied to psychiatric disorders (95, 96), and was extensively used in our study. However, data from healthy individuals alone provide an incomplete view, as only comparisons between diseased and healthy states can reveal genes that are differentially regulated in pain-related pathways. The greater number of heritable genes identified in chronic versus acute pain in the cervical DRG snRNA-Seq data supports this point (Figure 6C). The overlap between gene-level chronic pain GWAS signals and genes differentially expressed in pain-perturbed human DRGs suggests functional relevance but does not necessarily imply causality. The thousands of DEGs typically observed in transcriptomics studies often reflect downstream effects of a small number of differentially expressed transcription factors, which are themselves regulated through complex molecular cascades (49). Thus, it is unclear which of these DEGs are causally involved in the molecular etiology of chronic pain. Definitive assessment would require gene-by-gene experimental validation, which is beyond the scope of this work. The field is ripe for large-scale, single-cell data collection across the pain matrix (nerves, DRG, spinal cord, brain) to identify pain-perturbed genes and enable high-resolution decoding of chronic pain GWAS findings.

In conclusion, our findings extend prior work by mapping genomic loci associated with chronic pain onto human brain and sensory neuronal types to identify its cellular origin. Genetic influences on pain identified in this study are predominantly enriched in glutamatergic neurons within the brain and in C-fibers of the hDRG. Heritable genes for pain in both cell types converge on synaptic function and neuronal development. Combined with gene enrichment analysis in cervical DRG that revealed enrichment of DEGs in neuronal and non-neuronal cell types, this study defines a broad set of central and peripheral neuronal features for genes associated with pain, offering a basis for translational studies.