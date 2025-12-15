A high-resolution genomic roadmap for chronic pain converges on glutamatergic neurons and C-fibers

While the study offers a powerful framework for translational research, there are several important limitations that define the next generation of pain genomic studies. A primary challenge lies in phenotype heterogeneity. The pain assessment methods varied across the large biobanks used in the GWAS analysis by Toikumo et al. (8). This variability makes it harder to identify the shared biology underlying chronic pain as a single condition. Therefore, as a result, some genetic associations may reflect general pain sensitivity rather than specific conditions. Future studies should prioritize deep, harmonized phenotyping to identify mechanisms shared across different pain types.

Another challenge is causality. Identifying a genetic variant linked to pain doesn’t necessarily mean that the gene causes pain — it may simply be associated with it. Many of the differences observed in genes differentially expressed could reflect the body’s response to pain rather than its origin. Proving causality will require direct experiments to confirm whether these genes cause pain susceptibility or simply represent downstream adaptations. Furthermore, the integration of data across species warrants cautious interpretation. The need to use mouse orthologs for spinal cord chromatin accessibility highlights the current lack of high-quality human spinal cord data. Although mouse analysis benefits from evolutionary conservation in many enhancers, species differences in circuitry and the gulf between subjective human pain experience and reflexive rodent assays require ongoing consideration. Toikumo et al. reported preliminary evidence of sex differences, noting a greater enrichment of pain-related brain cell types in males compared with females (8). These results should be interpreted carefully, given that most participants in the largest datasets were male individuals. Future studies achieving sex-balanced and ancestrally diverse genomic datasets will be crucial to fully understand the genetic landscape of pain. Together, these insights outline a multi-scale view of chronic pain — from genes to cells to circuits — that now guides how we will design the next generation of therapies (Figure 1).