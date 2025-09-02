Marburg virus glycoprotein mRNA vaccine is more protective than a virus-like particle-forming mRNA vaccine

MARV GP and VP40 mRNA coexpression generates virus-like particles. Several studies have demonstrated that MARV GP and VP40 coexpression generates VLPs (13, 26). Here, we tested the ability of MARV GP and VP40 mRNA coexpression to produce VLPs. To verify the expression of GP and VP40, HEK293T cells were individually transfected or cotransfected with mRNA for 24 hours. Western blotting of cell lysates (13, 38) revealed the expected molecular weight of GP and VP40 proteins (Figure 1B). To confirm that the VLPs were secreted, supernatants collected 48 hours after transfection of HEK293T cells were clarified by centrifugation, and VLPs were concentrated by ultracentrifugation and then analyzed by Western blotting (Figure 1C).

To determine the optimal GP/VP40 mRNA ratio that promotes high VLP yields and incorporation of GP, we cotransfected GP mRNA in a range of concentrations (0.5–5 μg) with 1 μg VP40 mRNA. Intracellular GP levels increased in a GP mRNA concentration–dependent manner, plateauing at 4 μg, while VP40 intracellular levels remained constant. However, the highest incorporation of VP40 into VLPs was achieved at the 1:2 ratio of VP40/GP mRNA, which subsequently decreased as the GP mRNA concentration increased relative to VP40, indicating a reduction in VLP secretion (Figure 1, D–G). GP incorporation into VLPs was comparable at 1:2 to 1:5 ratios of VP40/GP, with slightly elevated levels observed at a 1:3 ratio. Despite slightly decreased VP40 levels in VLPs, we chose a 1:3 ratio of VP40/GP for in vivo studies, considering that GP is the primary immunogen.

VLPs were visualized using transmission electron microscopy (TEM) on ultrathin sections of HEK293T cells coexpressing GP and VP40 mRNA or GP mRNA alone (control). VLPs were observed as filamentous structures, with an approximate diameter of 60 nm and were absent on GP-only mRNA–transfected cells (Figure 2, A and B). Moreover, negatively stained, sucrose cushion–concentrated VLPs formed a club-shaped structure resembling the actual structure of MARV (Figure 2C). Immunogold staining with MR235 anti-GP antibody resulted in gold nanoparticle deposition on VLPs, confirming the incorporation of GP proteins (Figure 2D).

Figure 2 Electron microscopy of MARV VLPs. (A) HEK293T cells transfected with GP mRNA (control). The arrow indicates a membrane protrusion. Scale bar: 0.2 μm. (B) VLPs in HEK293T cells transfected with GP and VP40 mRNA. The arrows indicate VLP structures. Scale bars: 0.2 μm. (C) Negative staining of VLPs. Scale bar: 0.10 μm (D) Immunogold and negative staining of VLPs. The arrows indicate gold nanoparticle deposition. Scale bar: 0.10 μm.

MARV VP40 increases the levels of membrane-bound GP in mRNA-transfected cells. It was shown that membrane-bound forms of the HA of influenza virus (39) and receptor-binding domain (RBD) of SARS-CoV-2 (40) induce stronger immune responses than their soluble counterparts. MARV VP40 is a key component in virus assembly and budding, which is enriched at the plasma membrane and plays an indispensable role in recruiting and assembling GP and NP to form mature virions (41–43). Therefore, we sought to determine whether the expression of GP together with VP40 increases membrane-bound GP. HEK293T or Vero E6 cells were transfected with 300 ng GP mRNA or were cotransfected with 300 ng GP mRNA and 100 ng VP40 mRNA. Twelve and 24 hours after transfection, the cells were surface stained with a GP antibody cocktail of MR191, MR228, and MR235 (38), and flow cytometric analysis was performed (Figure 3A and Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI194586DS1). Cells transfected with 300 ng ANDV glycoprotein precursor (GPC) mRNA (34) were used as a negative control. Membrane-bound GP was detected in GP and VLP mRNA–transfected cells 12 and 24 hours after transfection. Although VP40 did not affect the MFI levels of GP expression, it did significantly increase the percentages of GP+ cells compared with cells lacking VP40 (Figure 3, B–E). Altogether, the flow cytometric data indicate that GP incorporation into cells was improved when delivered in the form of VLPs, which may be a beneficial factor in enhancing GP-mediated immune responses.

Figure 3 Comparison of surface staining of membrane-bound GP protein levels in mRNA-transfected cells. (A) Representative flow cytometry plots for a 24-hour incubation. (B) Percentages of GP+ HEK293T cells. (C) MFI of GP+ HEK293T cells. (D) Percentages of GP+ Vero E6 cells. (E) MFI of GP+ Vero E6 cells. Data are presented as the mean ± SEM. Statistical significance was calculated by 1-way ANOVA analysis followed by Tukey’s multiple-comparison test.

GP and VLP mRNA vaccines induce a potent GP-binding IgG antibody response in guinea pigs, but their levels for GP mRNA are marginally higher. We assessed the immunogenicity and protective efficacy of GP and VLP mRNA vaccines in Dunkin-Hartley guinea pigs. The VLP mRNA vaccine was a coformulation of the predetermined 1:3 ratio of VP40/GP mRNA in lipid nanoparticles (LNPs). The GP-only mRNA LNP vaccine was coformulated with nontranslated factor IX (NTFIX) mRNA to match the mRNA content delivered to animals. In study 1, nine-week-old guinea pigs were vaccinated on days 0 and 28 with 10 μg GP mRNA (GP 7.5 μg plus NTFIX 2.5 μg), 10 μg VLP mRNA (GP 7.5 μg plus VP40 2.5 μg), and 40 μg VLP mRNA (GP 30 μg plus VP40 10 μg) (Figure 4A).

Figure 4 Assessment of MARV GP and VLP mRNA vaccines in guinea pig study 1: immunogenicity. (A) Study design: guinea pigs (n = 5) were vaccinated with GP mRNA (green) or VLP mRNA (red) via the intramuscular route on days 0 and 29. Serum samples were collected on days 27 and 54. On day 56, guinea pigs were challenged with guinea pig–adapted MARV, and serum samples were collected on the indicated days for viremia analysis. The study was terminated on post-challenge day 28. Schematic was created with BioRender. (B) MARV GP-specific ELISA absorbance values. (C) GP IgG antibody titers. (D) MARV VP40-specific binding ELISA absorbance values. (E) VP40 IgG antibody titers. (F) MARV-neutralizing antibody responses expressed as a percentage of the plaque count reduction. (G) PRNT 60 titer. Data are presented as the median and IQR (B–G). Statistical significance was calculated by Kruskal-Wallis analysis followed by Dunn’s multiple-comparison test (C, E, and G).

Four weeks after priming and boosting, serum samples were collected to evaluate humoral responses by ELISA and a plaque reduction neutralization test (PRNT). Priming induced a comparable, low GP-binding IgG response in all vaccinated groups (Figure 4, B and C) which increased strongly following boosting. Interestingly, both 10 μg and 40 μg of the VLP vaccine elicited marginally lower GP-binding IgG responses than did the GP-alone vaccine. Median GP-specific IgG titers were 7,887 (IQR: 5,562–13,153) for the 10 μg GP–vaccinated group; 3,933 (IQR: 1,487–8,007) for the 10 μg VLP–vaccinated group; and 5,294 (IQR: 3,428–8,941) for the 40 μg VLP–vaccinated group. MARV VP40-binding IgG was detectable only in the VLP mRNA–vaccinated groups (Figure 4, D and E). Therefore, the ELISA data suggest that the GP vaccine elicited slightly elevated GP-binding IgG titers compared with the VLP vaccine.

After priming, not all guinea pigs produced neutralizing antibodies. After boosting, we detected titers in all guinea pigs, albeit at low levels, except for in 1 animal in the 10 μg VLP–vaccinated group (Figure 4, F and G). The PRNT 60 median titers were 30 (IQR: 25–114) for the 10 μg GP; 34 (IQR: 21–62) for the 10 μg VLP; and 55 (IQR: 46–96) for the 40 μg VLP mRNA–vaccinated groups. However, the difference reached statistical significance only for the 40 μg VLP–vaccinated group compared with the NTFIX group. Thus, despite the reduced GP IgG response in the 40 μg VLP group, this group had slightly elevated levels of neutralizing antibodies compared with the GP mRNA–vaccinated group. It should be noted that the significant neutralization observed in the 40 μg vaccination group reflects its 5-fold higher GP mRNA dose rather than a vaccine-specific effect. A dose of 10 μg GP or VLP mRNA induced equivalent neutralizing antibody responses, suggesting no benefit from the VLP formulation. Altogether, the antibody data suggest that GP and VLP mRNA vaccines primarily induced GP-binding IgG responses with limited neutralizing antibodies. Importantly, the GP vaccine induced slightly higher GP-binding IgG titers than did the VLP vaccine.

Higher doses of both mRNA vaccines equally protect guinea pigs from death and disease caused by MARV. Four weeks after boosting, the guinea pigs were challenged i.p. with 1,000 PFU of the guinea pig–adapted MARV variant Angola. Throughout the infection period, body weight, temperature, and disease scores were recorded daily until the day-28 study endpoint. Weight loss, appearance, posture, and neurological symptoms were taken into account in determining the disease score. A disease score of 1 indicated that the guinea pig was healthy and showed no signs of illness. Animals that had a score of 4 based on clinical signs of disease or greater than 20% weight loss met the euthanasia criteria. Serum was collected every 3 days through day 12, and upon euthanasia on day 28, blood, livers, spleens, and kidneys were collected for viral load quantitation by plaque assay. By day 4 after infection, most NTFIX-vaccinated guinea pigs started losing weight, which progressed to 15% below baseline, developed hyperthermia, and had high disease scores; the guinea pigs succumbed or were found moribund and euthanized on days 7–10 (Figure 5, A–C, and Supplemental Figure 2A). Serum samples from the control group tested positive for infectious virus as early as 3 days after infection (Figure 5, D–G). Terminal blood samples from the control group showed high viral titers. The control group’s splenic, liver, and kidney tissue samples also had high viral loads. In contrast, all vaccinated groups showed 100% protection against death and disease and maintained a disease score of 1, normal body temperature, and weight. The 10 μg VLP group had a marginal but significant increase in body weight compared with the 10 μg GP group on days 10, 11, and 28 (P < 0.03, P < 0.04, and P < 0.04, respectively). All vaccinated groups had no detectable infectious virus in serum or tissue. The data indicate that both GP and VLP mRNA vaccines conferred robust protection against the lethal challenge with MARV despite low or no neutralizing antibody levels.

Figure 5 Assessment of MARV GP and VLP mRNA vaccines in guinea pig study 1: protective efficacy. (A) Survival curve. (B) Body weight percentage change. (C) Disease score. (D) Viremia. (E–G) Viral load in the spleen, liver, and kidneys, respectively. Data are presented as individual values (A, C, and D) and the median and IQR (B, E–G). The log-rank (Mantel-Cox) test was used to analyze survival data. Statistical significance was calculated by 2-way ANOVA followed by Dunnett’s multiple-comparison test (B) and the Kruskal-Wallis test followed by Dunn’s multiple-comparison test (E–G). #Same P value for all vaccinated groups versus NTFIX (control).

mRNA vaccines elicit potent antibody responses even at the lowest dose, but their levels are slightly elevated in the GP mRNA vaccine group. To better compare the 2 vaccine platforms, we tested the GP and VLP mRNA vaccines at reduced doses. In study 2, the guinea pigs were vaccinated with GP mRNA at 1 μg and 3 μg doses and VLP mRNA at doses of 1.33 μg (1 μg GP plus 0.33 μg VP40) and 4 μg (3 μg GP plus 1 μg VP40) doses (Figure 6A). In addition, the protective doses of GP at 7.5 μg and VLP at 10 μg (7.5 μg GP plus 2.5 μg VP40) mRNA from study 1 were included again as positive controls. The control group received only PBS.

Figure 6 Assessment of MARV GP and VLP mRNA vaccines in guinea pig study 2: immunogenicity. (A) Study design: guinea pigs (n = 5) were vaccinated with GP mRNA (green) or VLP mRNA (red). Study 2 was conducted as described in study 1. Schematic was created with BioRender. (B and C) MARV GP–specific ELISA absorbance values. (D) GP IgG antibody titers. (E and F) MARV VP40–specific binding ELISA absorbance values. (G) VP40 IgG antibody titers. (H and I) MARV-neutralizing antibody responses expressed as a percentage of the plaque count reduction. (J) PRNT 60 titer. Data are represented as the median and IQR (B–J). Statistical significance was calculated by Kruskal-Wallis analysis followed by Dunn’s multiple-comparison test (D, G, and J).

GP-binding IgG antibodies were detectable after priming, even in the 1 μg GP and 1.33 μg VLP mRNA vaccinated groups, and their levels increased after boosting. Post-booster serum samples showed that 1 μg and 3 μg GP mRNA vaccines induced more than 3- and 2-fold GP IgG levels, respectively, compared with their counterparts in the VLP mRNA group. The median IgG titers were 1,518 (IQR: 783–7,217) for the 1 μg GP mRNA–vaccinated group; 418 (IQR: 356–1,452) for the 1.33 μg VLP mRNA–vaccinated group; 3,477 (IQR: 1,400–6,444) for the 3 μg GP mRNA–vaccinated group; and 1,664 (IQR: 1,225–6,666) for the 4 μg VLP mRNA–vaccinated group (Figure 6, B–D). However, 10 μg VLP mRNA induced nearly 3-fold higher IgG levels than did 7.5 μg GP mRNA. The median IgG titers were 4,922 (IQR: 3,966–6,801) for the 7.5 μg GP group and 13,207 for the 10 μg VLP group (IQR: 4,685–13,207). Except for this outlier, every GP dose in both studies elicited marginally higher GP IgG titers than did the VLP counterparts. Although the GP IgG titers induced by the identical mRNA doses in both studies differed, statistical analysis revealed no significant difference (Supplemental Figure 3, A and B). As expected, the GP-only vaccine groups had no detectable VP40 IgG antibodies (Figure 6, E–G). After boosting, VP40-binding IgG antibodies were detectable in the 4 μg and 10 μg VLP mRNA–vaccinated groups but not in the 1.33 μg VLP mRNA–vaccinated group. Of note, VP40 IgG levels were slightly higher in the 4 μg VLP–vaccinated group than in the 10 μg group. Only the highest doses of GP and VLP mRNA induced neutralizing antibodies after the booster (Figure 6, H–J), except for 1 guinea pig in the 3 μg GP group. These data indicate that even the lowest mRNA doses elicited a robust GP-binding IgG response, but levels were slightly higher in the GP mRNA–vaccinated groups than in the VLP mRNA–vaccinated groups.

GP mRNA, but not VLP mRNA, confers complete protection at low doses. Four weeks after the boost vaccination, guinea pigs were challenged with the guinea pig–adapted MARV as described in study 1. The PBS control group developed disease signs and lost up to 15% of their body weight; they succumbed to infection on days 7–12 (Figure 7, A–D). The control group also experienced hyperthermia followed by hypothermia (Supplemental Figure 2B). Consistent with clinical signs and high disease scores, serum and tissue samples (spleen, liver, kidney) showed a high viral load (Figure 7, E–H). On the other hand, all guinea pigs that received GP mRNA vaccine doses (1, 3, 7.5 μg) and those that received the highest VLP mRNA vaccine dose (10 μg) groups survived, and all guinea pigs but 1 in the 3 μg GP group showed no outward signs of illness. The animals maintained normal body temperature (Supplemental Figure 2C), had no or a low disease score, gained weight throughout the study, and had no detectable viremia or viral load in organs. In contrast, the 1 μg and 4 μg VLP mRNA–vaccinated groups had 80% and 60% protection, respectively. The guinea pigs that died lost body weight and had high disease scores. In addition, all surviving guinea pigs in the 4 μg VLP group showed signs of disease with a score of 3 before recovering. Viral load analysis revealed that the nonsurvivor in the 1 μg group had high levels of infectious virus in serum and tissue samples, whereas the 2 nonsurvivors in the 4 μg VLP group had no detectable virus.

Figure 7 Assessment of MARV GP and VLP mRNA vaccines in guinea pig study 2: protective efficacy. (A) Guinea pig survival curve. (B and C) Percentage of body weight change. (D) Disease score. (E) Viremia. (F–H) Viral load in the spleen, liver, and kidneys, respectively. Data are represented as individual values (A–E) and the median and IQR (F–H). The log-rank (Mantel-Cox) test was used to analyze the survival data. Statistical significance was calculated by 2-way ANOVA followed by Dunnett’s multiple-comparison test (B) and the Kruskal-Wallis test followed by Dunn’s multiple-comparison test (F–H). #Same P value for all vaccinated groups versus the PBS control; otherwise, the specific P values are indicated.

In the PBS control group, liver tissue sections showed characteristic histopathologic changes, including hepatocellular vacuolation, sinusoidal leukocytosis, apoptosis/necrosis, focal cytoplasmic inclusions, and occasional councilman-like bodies (Figure 8A). In contrast, samples from the vaccinated groups displayed normal liver histology except for the sample from the nonsurvivor in the 1 μg VLP group, which had histopathologic changes similar to those seen in the PBS group (Figure 8, B and C). However, samples from nonsurvivors in the VLP 4 μg group exhibited normal histology with a small amount of glycogen deposition in the liver (Figure 8D). Similarly, spleen sections from the control group showed lymphocyte depletion in the white pulp, necrosis, and inflammation in the red pulp with diffuse hemorrhaging and tangible-body macrophages (Figure 8E). Spleen sections from all vaccinated groups showed normal histology except in the 1 nonsurvivor in the 1 μg VLP (Figure 8, F–H).

Figure 8 Histopathology of liver and spleen tissues from control and vaccinated groups from the dose-down study. Liver and spleen tissues collected from the guinea pigs were stained with H&E. #For the VLP group (1.33 μg and 4 μg), the images represent the guinea pigs that succumbed to infection. Scale bars: 100 μm. (A) Control liver section shows the following characteristics: apoptosis/necrosis (red asterisks), hepatocellular vacuolation (red arrow), and councilman-like bodies (black arrows). (B–D) Liver sections from the indicated vaccine groups. (E) The control spleen section shows apoptosis/necrosis in the red pulp (red star) and lymphocyte depletion in the white pulp (blue arrow). (F–H) Spleen sections from the indicated vaccine groups.

The guinea pig study 1 demonstrated that 7.5 μg GP and 10 μg VLP mRNA vaccines completely protected against MARV infection. In line with this, the complete protection conferred by high vaccine doses in study 2 highlights the reproducibility and robustness of mRNA vaccine–induced protective responses against MARV. These data also show that the lowest GP mRNA vaccine dose tested — 1 μg — provided 100% protection against death and disease caused by a lethal dose of MARV. In contrast, the same dose of GP mRNA vaccine combined with 0.33 μg VP40 mRNA conferred 80% protection. Histology and viral load data demonstrated that the guinea pig given 1 μg VLP succumbed due to the infection. Guinea pigs in the 3 μg GP mRNA group showed 100% protection, but their VLP counterparts showed 60% protection; the lack of detectable viral load and histopathological data indicated that the reduced protection in the 4 μg VLP group was unrelated to viral infection or it could be an unknown VLP vaccine–induced effect.

The VLP mRNA vaccine induces a subtle GP-specific CD8+ T cell predominance, whereas the GP mRNA induces a modestly skewed CD4+ T cell response. The low-dose VLP mRNA vaccine conferred incomplete protection compared with the GP-alone mRNA vaccine, which could be attributed to the lower GP-binding IgG antibody titers. We investigated whether these vaccines induce differential CD8+ and CD4+ T cell responses. To address this, 6- to 7-week-old female BALB/c mice were vaccinated on days 0 and 29 with 1 μg GP mRNA, 1.33 μg VLP mRNA (GP 1 μg plus VP40 0.33 μg), or PBS (control) (Figure 9A). Two weeks after boosting, MARV GP-specific CD4+ and CD8+ T cell responses were measured in splenocytes by flow cytometry (Supplemental Figure 4). The cells were stimulated with a pool of 15 amino acid long peptides, which cover the full-length GP of the MARV Angola strain with an 11 amino acid overlap, and then surface stained for CD4 and CD8 and intracellularly stained for IFN-γ, IL-2, and TNF-α. The control cells were mock stimulated with DMSO (Figure 9B). The GP mRNA vaccinated group had significantly more CD4+ T cells positive for IFN-γ, IL-2, or TNF-α when compared with the control PBS group. Although the VLP-vaccinated group showed GP-specific CD4+ T cell responses, the difference to the PBS-vaccinated control group did not reach statistical significance. Compared with PBS controls, both GP and VLP mRNA groups showed a significant increase in IFN-γ+CD8+ T cells, but only VLP mRNA induced a significant increase in TNF-α+CD8+ T cells (P = 0.04 for GP mRNA; P = 0.014 for VLP mRNA), but only VLP mRNA induced a significant increase in TNF-α+CD8+ T cells (P = 0.007). The GP mRNA vaccine induced more triple-positive CD4+ T cells coproducing IFN-γ, IL-2, and TNF-α, whereas the VLP mRNA vaccine induced more double-positive CD8+ T cells coproducing IFN-γ and TNF-α (Figure 9, C and D). However, none of the CD4+ or CD8+ T cell populations differed significantly when we compared GP and VLP groups directly. Altogether, our data suggest that both mRNA vaccines induced GP-specific T cell responses with a modest skewing toward CD4+ T cells in the GP mRNA group and CD8+ T cells in the VLP mRNA group.

Figure 9 MARV GP–specific T cell responses to GP and VLP mRNA vaccines. (A) Study design: 6- to 7-week-old female BALB/c mice (n = 5) were vaccinated with GP mRNA (green) or VLP mRNA (red) via the intramuscular route on days 0 and 29. Control mice received PBS (black). Spleens were collected and processed to isolate splenocytes. Splenocytes were stimulated with DMSO or GP-peptide pool to measure GP-specific CD4+ and CD8+ T cells by flow cytometry. Schematic was created with BioRender. (B) Percentages of the indicated cell populations. (C) Percentages of total CD4+ T cells producing the indicated cytokines. Each bar indicates the value for the individual percentage of CD4+ T cells for each mouse. (D) Percentages of total CD8+ T cells producing the indicated cytokines. Each bar indicates the value for the individual percentage of CD8+ T cells for each mouse. Data are presented as the median and IQR (B–G) and values for individual animals (C and D). Statistical significance was calculated by Kruskal-Wallis analysis followed by Dunn’s multiple-comparison test (B–G).

The VLP mRNA vaccine, but not the GP-only vaccine, changes the guinea pig whole-blood transcriptome. To understand transcriptional changes in the 4 μg VLP guinea pig group, which had reduced survival despite the protection against viral replication, we performed bulk RNA-Seq of guinea pig whole blood on post-vaccination day 54 and post-challenge day 3. We included the following groups: PBS control, 3 μg and 7.5 μg GP mRNA, and 4 μg and 10 μg VLP mRNA.

Principal component analysis (PCA) of day 54 post-vaccination samples showed that the PBS and 3 μg GP–treated groups clustered together, unlike the 4 μg and 10 μg VLP–vaccinated groups (Figure 10A). In addition, 2 samples from the 7.5 μg GP group were also associated with the PBS/3 μg GP cluster. This suggests that GP mRNA induced minimal changes in the transcriptome, whereas VLP mRNA induced marked changes. Genes with a log 2 (fold change) of greater than 1 and a P value of 0.05 or less showed that the GP-vaccinated group had no differential expression (3 μg GP) or very low differential expression (7 μg GP) compared with the PBS group (Figure 10B). In contrast, the 10 μg VLP and 4 μg VLP groups had 209 and 16 significantly differentially expressed genes, respectively (Supplemental Data 1).

Figure 10 GP mRNA vaccine induces minimal changes in the guinea pig whole blood transcriptome compared with the VLP mRNA vaccine. (A) PCA of genes expressed in the control and vaccinated groups. (B) Total number of up- and downregulated genes in the whole blood of vaccinated groups versus PBS. The graph shows genes with a log 2 (fold change) of 1 or greater and an adjusted P value of 0.05 or less. (C) Functional enrichment analysis of significantly differentially expressed genes. Arrows pointing up or down indicate up- and downregulated genes, respectively. (D) Venn diagram of overlapping genes between GP and VLP mRNA–vaccinated groups versus PBS. (E) List of overlapping genes between the GP and VLP mRNA–vaccinated groups versus PBS with log 2 (fold change) values.

Functional enrichment analysis showed upregulation of reactome terms for IFN signaling in the 7.5 μg GP group (Figure 10C). However, the 10 μg VLP group had downregulated genes corresponding to Gene Ontology (GO) terms for biological and metabolic processes, including the NF-κB signaling pathway and posttranscriptional silencing by small RNAs; the majority of these downregulated genes interact with each other and form a highly connected protein-protein interaction network (Supplemental Figure 5). In addition, genes involved in the mitochondrial respiratory chain complex were upregulated (Supplemental Data 1). Surprisingly, the comparison of 10 μg VLP versus 4 μg VLP showed downregulation of NK cell–mediated cytotoxicity, B cell receptor signaling, and the NF-κB pathway. A closer look at the gene list revealed that the 10 μg VLP group had genes overlapping with those of the 4 μg VLP and 7.5 μg GP groups (Figure 10, D and E). Among the overlapping genes, we found that 7.5 μg GP and 10 μg VLP mRNA commonly upregulated immune-related genes (Supplemental Table 1), HECT and RLD domain–containing E3 ubiquitin-protein ligase (HERC5), cyclin D1 binding protein 1 (CCNDBP1), and IFN-induced protein with tetratricopeptide repeats 1B (IFIT1B) (44–46), which were not induced in the 4 μg VLP group. Interestingly, both VLP doses showed upregulated S100 family protein linked to poor prognosis in Ebola virus disease (47) and COVID-19 (48). Overall, the data suggest that GP mRNA induced a minimal effect on the blood transcriptome, whereas VLP mRNA induced more changes. In addition, the high-dose VLP vaccine downregulated the expression of genes involved in the immune response.

Next, we characterized the differential gene expression of GP and VLP mRNA–vaccinated groups in day 3 post-challenge blood samples. PCA indicated that the results for the PBS group were separate from those for all vaccinated groups (Figure 11A). Vaccinated groups showed downregulation of 84, 99, 178, and 111 genes in the 3 μg GP, 7.5 μg GP, 4 μg VLP, and 10 μg VLP–vaccinated groups, respectively, as compared with the PBS control group (Figure 11B and Supplemental Data 2), with 45 overlapping genes (Figure 11C). These 45 genes were enriched for the viral immune response and cytokine signaling terms and pathways (Figure 11D). These included pathways and signaling associated with TLR, nod-like receptor (NLR), IFN, complement,and apoptosis (Figure 11E). This demonstrates that the vaccinated groups had reduced levels of immune response pathways due to vaccine-mediated protective effects. Of note, the 4 μg VLP group had 71 unique downregulated genes. The analysis of these unique genes did not indicate pathways correlated with the reduced protection. However, it is tempting to speculate that the downregulation of a distinct set of genes in the 4 μg VLP group was probably associated with the reduced protection in this group. Last, a comparison of 10 μg VLP versus 4 μg VLP revealed downregulation of Ig receptor–binding genes. These data suggest that unprotected control guinea pigs had exaggerated immune responses upon MARV infection, characterized by upregulation genes involved in cytokine signaling, whereas the vaccinated guinea pigs showed reduced expression of these genes due to vaccine-mediated protective effects.